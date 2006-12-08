|Account: 106339
|Name: FXLQ 1
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 15, 13:49
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|477698
|2006.12.08 15:27
|balance
|Deposit
|6 000.00
|485223
|2006.12.11 13:08
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3184
|1.3241
|1.3321
|2006.12.11 20:29
|1.3241
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|57.00
|485226
|2006.12.11 13:09
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|154.36
|154.74
|155.54
|2006.12.12 02:06
|154.74
|0.00
|0.00
|0.83
|32.53
|485228
|2006.12.11 13:09
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9496
|1.9575
|1.9655
|2006.12.11 18:13
|1.9575
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|79.00
|485229
|2006.12.11 13:09
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2074
|0.0000
|1.2034
|2006.12.11 16:08
|1.2034
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.24
|486237
|2006.12.11 16:09
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2032
|0.0000
|1.1992
|2006.12.12 14:37
|1.2011
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.14
|17.48
|487645
|2006.12.11 18:13
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9577
|1.9606
|1.9686
|2006.12.12 07:48
|1.9606
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.46
|29.00
|487936
|2006.12.11 20:29
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3242
|0.0000
|1.3282
|2006.12.12 14:59
|1.3246
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|4.00
|488485
|2006.12.12 02:07
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|154.73
|0.00
|154.33
|2006.12.12 07:53
|154.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.56
|489341
|2006.12.12 07:48
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9609
|1.9629
|1.9709
|2006.12.12 10:11
|1.9629
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|489478
|2006.12.12 07:54
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|154.60
|0.00
|154.20
|2006.12.14 16:13
|154.83
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.18
|-19.57
|491778
|2006.12.12 14:37
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2015
|0.0000
|1.2055
|2006.12.12 19:15
|1.2026
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.15
|492116
|2006.12.12 14:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3247
|0.0000
|1.3207
|2006.12.13 13:34
|1.3231
|0.00
|0.00
|0.52
|16.00
|492129
|2006.12.12 15:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9670
|0.0000
|1.9710
|2006.12.12 19:21
|1.9684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|493512
|2006.12.12 19:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2032
|0.0000
|1.2072
|2006.12.13 13:30
|1.2048
|0.00
|0.00
|0.77
|13.28
|494132
|2006.12.12 19:33
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9706
|0.0000
|1.9746
|2006.12.13 13:07
|1.9707
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.46
|1.00
|499303
|2006.12.13 13:09
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9709
|0.0000
|1.9669
|2006.12.13 13:34
|1.9669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|499459
|2006.12.13 13:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2054
|1.2125
|1.2205
|2006.12.14 13:59
|1.2125
|0.00
|0.00
|2.29
|58.56
|499628
|2006.12.13 13:34
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3227
|0.0000
|1.3187
|2006.12.14 11:49
|1.3187
|0.00
|0.00
|1.56
|40.00
|499636
|2006.12.13 13:34
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9663
|0.0000
|1.9623
|2006.12.13 14:35
|1.9623
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|500696
|2006.12.13 14:35
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9619
|0.0000
|1.9579
|2006.12.14 13:31
|1.9621
|0.00
|0.00
|0.51
|-2.00
|505619
|2006.12.14 11:49
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3185
|0.0000
|1.3145
|2006.12.14 18:38
|1.3145
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|506233
|2006.12.14 13:31
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9614
|0.0000
|1.9574
|2006.12.14 15:26
|1.9601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|506575
|2006.12.14 13:59
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2127
|1.2176
|1.2256
|2006.12.15 13:25
|1.2176
|0.00
|0.00
|0.76
|40.25
|507206
|2006.12.14 15:26
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9597
|0.0000
|1.9557
|2006.12.14 18:39
|1.9610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.00
|509081
|2006.12.14 18:38
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3143
|0.0000
|1.3103
|2006.12.15 09:29
|1.3117
|0.00
|0.00
|0.52
|26.00
|509093
|2006.12.14 18:39
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9606
|0.0000
|1.9566
|2006.12.15 09:29
|1.9596
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|10.00
|512616
|2006.12.15 09:31
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9588
|0.0000
|1.9628
|2006.12.15 13:30
|1.9628
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|512691
|2006.12.15 09:31
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3109
|0.0000
|1.3149
|2006.12.15 13:30
|1.3149
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|488761
|2006.12.12 02:59
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|154.88
|0.00
|154.48
|2006.12.12 07:53
|154.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.52
|489490
|2006.12.12 07:54
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9592
|1.9629
|1.9709
|2006.12.12 10:11
|1.9629
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|74.00
|489600
|2006.12.12 08:05
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3227
|1.3246
|1.3326
|2006.12.12 14:59
|1.3246
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|490115
|2006.12.12 10:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|154.75
|0.00
|154.35
|2006.12.14 16:13
|154.82
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.36
|-11.91
|491362
|2006.12.12 13:56
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2051
|0.0000
|1.2011
|2006.12.12 14:37
|1.2011
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|66.61
|491979
|2006.12.12 14:45
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.1999
|1.2026
|1.2106
|2006.12.12 19:15
|1.2026
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.90
|492818
|2006.12.12 16:34
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9654
|0.0000
|1.9694
|2006.12.12 19:21
|1.9694
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|493672
|2006.12.12 19:20
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2016
|0.0000
|1.2056
|2006.12.13 13:30
|1.2046
|0.00
|0.00
|1.53
|49.81
|493709
|2006.12.12 19:21
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3262
|0.0000
|1.3222
|2006.12.13 13:34
|1.3236
|0.00
|0.00
|1.04
|52.00
|494314
|2006.12.12 19:39
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9690
|1.9707
|1.9787
|2006.12.13 13:07
|1.9707
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.92
|34.00
|500886
|2006.12.13 15:01
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9634
|0.0000
|1.9594
|2006.12.14 13:30
|1.9625
|0.00
|0.00
|1.02
|18.00
|506482
|2006.12.14 13:48
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9629
|0.0000
|1.9589
|2006.12.14 15:26
|1.9605
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|48.00
|508006
|2006.12.14 15:52
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9612
|0.0000
|1.9572
|2006.12.14 18:38
|1.9606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|509188
|2006.12.14 19:13
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3159
|0.0000
|1.3119
|2006.12.15 09:29
|1.3119
|0.00
|0.00
|1.04
|80.00
|509204
|2006.12.14 19:14
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9622
|0.0000
|1.9582
|2006.12.15 09:29
|1.9593
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|58.00
|512680
|2006.12.15 09:31
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9573
|0.0000
|1.9613
|2006.12.15 13:30
|1.9613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|488897
|2006.12.12 04:26
|sell
|0.40
|eurjpy
|155.03
|0.00
|154.63
|2006.12.12 07:53
|154.63
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|136.95
|490714
|2006.12.12 12:02
|sell
|0.40
|eurjpy
|154.92
|0.00
|154.52
|2006.12.14 16:12
|154.81
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.72
|37.43
|493372
|2006.12.12 19:07
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9636
|1.9672
|1.9752
|2006.12.12 19:21
|1.9691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|220.00
|493732
|2006.12.12 19:21
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2000
|0.0000
|1.2040
|2006.12.13 13:30
|1.2040
|0.00
|0.00
|3.07
|132.83
|493976
|2006.12.12 19:32
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3277
|0.0000
|1.3237
|2006.12.13 13:34
|1.3237
|0.00
|0.00
|2.08
|160.00
|500942
|2006.12.13 15:04
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9649
|0.0000
|1.9609
|2006.12.14 13:30
|1.9623
|0.00
|0.00
|2.04
|104.00
|506711
|2006.12.14 14:05
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9645
|0.0000
|1.9605
|2006.12.14 15:26
|1.9605
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|508143
|2006.12.14 16:03
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9630
|0.0000
|1.9590
|2006.12.14 18:38
|1.9606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.00
|511805
|2006.12.15 07:47
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9639
|0.0000
|1.9599
|2006.12.15 09:29
|1.9599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|493094
|2006.12.12 17:33
|sell
|0.80
|eurjpy
|155.07
|0.00
|154.67
|2006.12.14 16:12
|154.82
|0.00
|0.00
|-41.45
|170.15
|501192
|2006.12.13 15:59
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9666
|0.0000
|1.9626
|2006.12.14 13:30
|1.9626
|0.00
|0.00
|4.08
|320.00
|508699
|2006.12.14 17:00
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9647
|0.0000
|1.9607
|2006.12.14 18:38
|1.9607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|320.00
|508703
|2006.12.14 17:00
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9647
|0.0000
|1.9607
|2006.12.14 18:38
|1.9607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|320.00
|494221
|2006.12.12 19:35
|sell
|1.60
|eurjpy
|155.22
|0.00
|154.82
|2006.12.14 16:12
|154.82
|0.00
|0.00
|-82.91
|544.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-140.33
|4 337.27
|Closed P/L:
|4 196.94
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|508446
|2006.12.14 16:13
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|154.82
|0.00
|154.42
|155.37
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.29
|-46.62
|508928
|2006.12.14 18:25
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|154.97
|0.00
|154.57
|155.37
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.58
|-67.82
|510897
|2006.12.15 00:54
|sell
|0.40
|eurjpy
|155.12
|0.00
|154.72
|155.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-84.77
|511818
|2006.12.15 07:47
|sell
|0.80
|eurjpy
|155.27
|0.00
|154.87
|155.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-67.81
|513654
|2006.12.15 13:25
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2178
|0.0000
|1.2218
|1.2133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.09
|513878
|2006.12.15 13:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9646
|0.0000
|1.9686
|1.9643
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|513931
|2006.12.15 13:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3179
|0.0000
|1.3219
|1.3170
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|513947
|2006.12.15 13:30
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2133
|0.0000
|1.2173
|1.2133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|513961
|2006.12.15 13:30
|sell
|1.60
|eurjpy
|155.47
|0.00
|155.07
|155.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|135.63
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.87
|-180.48
|Floating P/L:
|-184.35
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|6 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|4 196.94
|Floating P/L:
|-184.35
|Margin:
|4 711.80
|Balance:
|10 196.94
|Equity:
|10 012.59
|Free Margin:
|5 300.79
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|4 258.45
|Gross Loss:
|61.51
|Total Net Profit:
|4 196.94
|Profit Factor:
|69.23
|Expected Payoff:
|72.36
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|47.02 (0.53%)
|Total Trades:
|58
|Short Positions (won %):
|35 (88.57%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|23 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|54 (93.10%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (6.90%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|461.59
|loss trade:
|-24.75
|Average
|profit trade:
|78.86
|loss trade:
|-15.38
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|33 (2 044.52)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-47.02)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 044.52 (33)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-47.02 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|14
|consecutive losses:
|1