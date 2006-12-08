Forex Liquidity LLC

Account: 106339 Name: FXLQ 1 Currency: USD 2006 December 15, 13:49
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
4776982006.12.08 15:27balanceDeposit6 000.00
4852232006.12.11 13:08buy0.10eurusd1.31841.32411.33212006.12.11 20:291.32410.000.000.0057.00
4852262006.12.11 13:09buy0.10eurjpy154.36154.74155.542006.12.12 02:06154.740.000.000.8332.53
4852282006.12.11 13:09buy0.10gbpusd1.94961.95751.96552006.12.11 18:131.95750.000.000.0079.00
4852292006.12.11 13:09sell0.10usdchf1.20740.00001.20342006.12.11 16:081.20340.000.000.0033.24
4862372006.12.11 16:09sell0.10usdchf1.20320.00001.19922006.12.12 14:371.20110.000.00-1.1417.48
4876452006.12.11 18:13buy0.10gbpusd1.95771.96061.96862006.12.12 07:481.96060.000.00-0.4629.00
4879362006.12.11 20:29buy0.10eurusd1.32420.00001.32822006.12.12 14:591.32460.000.00-0.904.00
4884852006.12.12 02:07sell0.10eurjpy154.730.00154.332006.12.12 07:53154.630.000.000.008.56
4893412006.12.12 07:48buy0.10gbpusd1.96091.96291.97092006.12.12 10:111.96290.000.000.0020.00
4894782006.12.12 07:54sell0.10eurjpy154.600.00154.202006.12.14 16:13154.830.000.00-5.18-19.57
4917782006.12.12 14:37buy0.10usdchf1.20150.00001.20552006.12.12 19:151.20260.000.000.009.15
4921162006.12.12 14:59sell0.10eurusd1.32470.00001.32072006.12.13 13:341.32310.000.000.5216.00
4921292006.12.12 15:00buy0.10gbpusd1.96700.00001.97102006.12.12 19:211.96840.000.000.0014.00
4935122006.12.12 19:15buy0.10usdchf1.20320.00001.20722006.12.13 13:301.20480.000.000.7713.28
4941322006.12.12 19:33buy0.10gbpusd1.97060.00001.97462006.12.13 13:071.97070.000.00-0.461.00
4993032006.12.13 13:09sell0.10gbpusd1.97090.00001.96692006.12.13 13:341.96690.000.000.0040.00
4994592006.12.13 13:30buy0.10usdchf1.20541.21251.22052006.12.14 13:591.21250.000.002.2958.56
4996282006.12.13 13:34sell0.10eurusd1.32270.00001.31872006.12.14 11:491.31870.000.001.5640.00
4996362006.12.13 13:34sell0.10gbpusd1.96630.00001.96232006.12.13 14:351.96230.000.000.0040.00
5006962006.12.13 14:35sell0.10gbpusd1.96190.00001.95792006.12.14 13:311.96210.000.000.51-2.00
5056192006.12.14 11:49sell0.10eurusd1.31850.00001.31452006.12.14 18:381.31450.000.000.0040.00
5062332006.12.14 13:31sell0.10gbpusd1.96140.00001.95742006.12.14 15:261.96010.000.000.0013.00
5065752006.12.14 13:59buy0.10usdchf1.21271.21761.22562006.12.15 13:251.21760.000.000.7640.25
5072062006.12.14 15:26sell0.10gbpusd1.95970.00001.95572006.12.14 18:391.96100.000.000.00-13.00
5090812006.12.14 18:38sell0.10eurusd1.31430.00001.31032006.12.15 09:291.31170.000.000.5226.00
5090932006.12.14 18:39sell0.10gbpusd1.96060.00001.95662006.12.15 09:291.95960.000.000.1710.00
5126162006.12.15 09:31buy0.10gbpusd1.95880.00001.96282006.12.15 13:301.96280.000.000.0040.00
5126912006.12.15 09:31buy0.10eurusd1.31090.00001.31492006.12.15 13:301.31490.000.000.0040.00
4887612006.12.12 02:59sell0.20eurjpy154.880.00154.482006.12.12 07:53154.620.000.000.0044.52
4894902006.12.12 07:54buy0.20gbpusd1.95921.96291.97092006.12.12 10:111.96290.000.000.0074.00
4896002006.12.12 08:05buy0.20eurusd1.32271.32461.33262006.12.12 14:591.32460.000.000.0038.00
4901152006.12.12 10:00sell0.20eurjpy154.750.00154.352006.12.14 16:13154.820.000.00-10.36-11.91
4913622006.12.12 13:56sell0.20usdchf1.20510.00001.20112006.12.12 14:371.20110.000.000.0066.61
4919792006.12.12 14:45buy0.20usdchf1.19991.20261.21062006.12.12 19:151.20260.000.000.0044.90
4928182006.12.12 16:34buy0.20gbpusd1.96540.00001.96942006.12.12 19:211.96940.000.000.0080.00
4936722006.12.12 19:20buy0.20usdchf1.20160.00001.20562006.12.13 13:301.20460.000.001.5349.81
4937092006.12.12 19:21sell0.20eurusd1.32620.00001.32222006.12.13 13:341.32360.000.001.0452.00
4943142006.12.12 19:39buy0.20gbpusd1.96901.97071.97872006.12.13 13:071.97070.000.00-0.9234.00
5008862006.12.13 15:01sell0.20gbpusd1.96340.00001.95942006.12.14 13:301.96250.000.001.0218.00
5064822006.12.14 13:48sell0.20gbpusd1.96290.00001.95892006.12.14 15:261.96050.000.000.0048.00
5080062006.12.14 15:52sell0.20gbpusd1.96120.00001.95722006.12.14 18:381.96060.000.000.0012.00
5091882006.12.14 19:13sell0.20eurusd1.31590.00001.31192006.12.15 09:291.31190.000.001.0480.00
5092042006.12.14 19:14sell0.20gbpusd1.96220.00001.95822006.12.15 09:291.95930.000.000.3458.00
5126802006.12.15 09:31buy0.20gbpusd1.95730.00001.96132006.12.15 13:301.96130.000.000.0080.00
4888972006.12.12 04:26sell0.40eurjpy155.030.00154.632006.12.12 07:53154.630.000.000.00136.95
4907142006.12.12 12:02sell0.40eurjpy154.920.00154.522006.12.14 16:12154.810.000.00-20.7237.43
4933722006.12.12 19:07buy0.40gbpusd1.96361.96721.97522006.12.12 19:211.96910.000.000.00220.00
4937322006.12.12 19:21buy0.40usdchf1.20000.00001.20402006.12.13 13:301.20400.000.003.07132.83
4939762006.12.12 19:32sell0.40eurusd1.32770.00001.32372006.12.13 13:341.32370.000.002.08160.00
5009422006.12.13 15:04sell0.40gbpusd1.96490.00001.96092006.12.14 13:301.96230.000.002.04104.00
5067112006.12.14 14:05sell0.40gbpusd1.96450.00001.96052006.12.14 15:261.96050.000.000.00160.00
5081432006.12.14 16:03sell0.40gbpusd1.96300.00001.95902006.12.14 18:381.96060.000.000.0096.00
5118052006.12.15 07:47sell0.40gbpusd1.96390.00001.95992006.12.15 09:291.95990.000.000.00160.00
4930942006.12.12 17:33sell0.80eurjpy155.070.00154.672006.12.14 16:12154.820.000.00-41.45170.15
5011922006.12.13 15:59sell0.80gbpusd1.96660.00001.96262006.12.14 13:301.96260.000.004.08320.00
5086992006.12.14 17:00sell0.80gbpusd1.96470.00001.96072006.12.14 18:381.96070.000.000.00320.00
5087032006.12.14 17:00sell0.80gbpusd1.96470.00001.96072006.12.14 18:381.96070.000.000.00320.00
4942212006.12.12 19:35sell1.60eurjpy155.220.00154.822006.12.14 16:12154.820.000.00-82.91544.50
  0.00 0.00 -140.33 4 337.27
Closed P/L: 4 196.94
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
5084462006.12.14 16:13sell0.10eurjpy154.820.00154.42 155.370.000.00-1.29-46.62
5089282006.12.14 18:25sell0.20eurjpy154.970.00154.57 155.370.000.00-2.58-67.82
5108972006.12.15 00:54sell0.40eurjpy155.120.00154.72 155.370.000.000.00-84.77
5118182006.12.15 07:47sell0.80eurjpy155.270.00154.87 155.370.000.000.00-67.81
5136542006.12.15 13:25buy0.10usdchf1.21780.00001.2218 1.21330.000.000.00-37.09
5138782006.12.15 13:30buy0.10gbpusd1.96460.00001.9686 1.96430.000.000.00-3.00
5139312006.12.15 13:30buy0.10eurusd1.31790.00001.3219 1.31700.000.000.00-9.00
5139472006.12.15 13:30buy0.20usdchf1.21330.00001.2173 1.21330.000.000.000.00
5139612006.12.15 13:30sell1.60eurjpy155.470.00155.07 155.370.000.000.00135.63
  0.00 0.00 -3.87 -180.48
 Floating P/L: -184.35
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 6 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 4 196.94 Floating P/L: -184.35 Margin: 4 711.80
Balance: 10 196.94 Equity: 10 012.59 Free Margin: 5 300.79
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 4 258.45 Gross Loss: 61.51 Total Net Profit: 4 196.94
Profit Factor: 69.23 Expected Payoff: 72.36  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 47.02 (0.53%)  
 
Total Trades: 58 Short Positions (won %): 35 (88.57%) Long Positions (won %): 23 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 54 (93.10%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (6.90%)
Largest profit trade: 461.59 loss trade: -24.75
Average profit trade: 78.86 loss trade: -15.38
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 33 (2 044.52) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-47.02)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 044.52 (33) consecutive loss (count): -47.02 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 14 consecutive losses: 1