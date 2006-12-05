FXDD

Account: 478751 Name: David Stanley Currency: USD 2006 December 15, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
48384392006.12.05 17:13sell0.10eurusd1.32960.00001.32762006.12.06 10:171.33030.000.000.61-7.00
48387872006.12.05 17:16sell0.20eurusd1.33060.00001.32862006.12.06 10:171.33020.000.001.238.00
48416592006.12.05 18:10sell0.40eurusd1.33150.00001.32952006.12.06 10:171.33040.000.002.4644.00
48426392006.12.05 18:30buy0.10eurusd1.33230.00001.33432006.12.06 08:261.33350.000.00-0.8212.00
48426902006.12.05 18:31sell0.80eurusd1.33230.00001.33032006.12.06 10:171.33030.000.004.91160.00
48469852006.12.06 00:11buy0.20eurusd1.33150.00001.33352006.12.06 08:261.33350.000.000.0040.00
48682182006.12.06 13:58buy0.10eurusd1.32880.00001.33082006.12.06 16:151.32800.000.000.00-8.00
48689502006.12.06 14:44sell0.10eurusd1.32810.00001.32612006.12.06 15:171.32610.000.000.0020.00
48690552006.12.06 14:48buy0.20eurusd1.32790.00001.32992006.12.06 16:151.32810.000.000.004.00
48699212006.12.06 15:15buy0.40eurusd1.32710.00001.32912006.12.06 16:141.32820.000.000.0044.00
48702122006.12.06 15:17buy0.80eurusd1.32620.00001.32822006.12.06 16:141.32820.000.000.00160.00
48735462006.12.06 16:30buy0.10eurusd1.32800.00001.33002006.12.06 17:041.33000.000.000.0020.00
48819372006.12.06 23:52sell0.10eurusd1.32820.00001.32622006.12.07 12:451.32870.000.002.00-5.00
48830302006.12.07 01:55buy0.10eurusd1.32890.00001.33092006.12.07 07:021.33090.000.000.0020.00
48831632006.12.07 02:05sell0.20eurusd1.32910.00001.32712006.12.07 12:441.32890.000.000.004.00
48871452006.12.07 06:57sell0.40eurusd1.32990.00001.32792006.12.07 12:441.32880.000.000.0044.00
48873922006.12.07 06:59sell0.80eurusd1.33080.00001.32882006.12.07 12:441.32880.000.000.00160.00
48988952006.12.07 14:43sell0.10eurusd1.32860.00001.32662006.12.07 15:421.32940.000.000.00-8.00
48991692006.12.07 14:49sell0.20eurusd1.32950.00001.32752006.12.07 15:421.32930.000.000.004.00
48995902006.12.07 15:00buy0.10eurusd1.32990.00001.33192006.12.07 15:361.33120.000.000.0013.00
49006412006.12.07 15:30buy0.20eurusd1.32900.00001.33102006.12.07 15:361.33100.000.000.0040.00
49013102006.12.07 15:36sell0.40eurusd1.33050.00001.32852006.12.07 15:421.32940.000.000.0044.00
49017042006.12.07 15:36sell0.80eurusd1.33140.00001.32942006.12.07 15:421.32940.000.000.00160.00
49031382006.12.07 15:41buy0.10eurusd1.33000.00001.33202006.12.07 16:171.33030.000.000.003.00
49034662006.12.07 15:42buy0.20eurusd1.32920.00001.33122006.12.07 16:171.33020.000.000.0020.00
49045602006.12.07 16:00sell0.10eurusd1.32910.00001.32712006.12.07 17:151.32880.000.000.003.00
49047282006.12.07 16:00buy0.40eurusd1.32820.00001.33022006.12.07 16:171.33020.000.000.0080.00
49057612006.12.07 16:16sell0.20eurusd1.32990.00001.32792006.12.07 17:151.32880.000.000.0022.00
49060522006.12.07 16:18buy0.10eurusd1.33040.00001.33242006.12.08 15:451.33020.000.00-0.82-2.00
49063072006.12.07 16:21sell0.40eurusd1.33080.00001.32882006.12.07 17:151.32880.000.000.0080.00
49069652006.12.07 16:36buy0.20eurusd1.32960.00001.33162006.12.08 15:451.33000.000.00-1.658.00
49081702006.12.07 17:15buy0.40eurusd1.32870.00001.33072006.12.08 15:451.32980.000.00-3.2944.00
49106042006.12.07 18:46sell0.10eurusd1.32880.00001.32682006.12.08 09:361.32770.000.000.6111.00
49107842006.12.07 18:53sell0.20eurusd1.32970.00001.32772006.12.08 09:361.32770.000.001.2340.00
49124502006.12.07 21:42buy0.80eurusd1.32780.00001.32982006.12.08 15:451.32980.000.00-6.59160.00
49218532006.12.08 11:51sell0.10eurusd1.32820.00001.32622006.12.08 15:301.32620.000.000.0020.00
49303882006.12.08 15:45buy0.10eurusd1.33180.00001.33382006.12.08 15:521.33310.000.000.0013.00
49308452006.12.08 15:46buy0.20eurusd1.33100.00001.33302006.12.08 15:521.33300.000.000.0040.00
49319472006.12.08 15:52buy0.10eurusd1.33350.00001.33552006.12.08 17:011.33550.000.000.0020.00
49660362006.12.11 05:35buy0.10eurusd1.31600.00001.31902006.12.11 09:131.31810.000.000.0021.00
49680722006.12.11 07:02buy0.20eurusd1.31520.00001.31822006.12.11 09:131.31820.000.000.0060.00
49681612006.12.11 07:05sell0.10eurusd1.31520.00001.31222006.12.14 17:321.31500.000.002.692.00
49687232006.12.11 07:38sell0.20eurusd1.31610.00001.31312006.12.14 17:321.31490.000.005.3824.00
49697572006.12.11 08:14sell0.40eurusd1.31700.00001.31402006.12.14 17:311.31500.000.0010.7680.00
49705682006.12.11 08:25sell0.80eurusd1.31780.00001.31482006.12.14 17:311.31480.000.0021.51240.00
49727392006.12.11 09:13buy0.10eurusd1.31840.00001.32142006.12.11 09:521.32140.000.000.0030.00
49863952006.12.11 12:40buy0.10eurusd1.31950.00001.32252006.12.11 17:311.32070.000.000.0012.00
49884942006.12.11 14:14buy0.20eurusd1.31860.00001.32162006.12.11 17:311.32070.000.000.0042.00
49904492006.12.11 15:14buy0.40eurusd1.31770.00001.32072006.12.11 17:311.32070.000.000.00120.00
50112592006.12.12 00:19buy0.10eurusd1.32460.00001.32762006.12.12 16:361.32500.000.000.004.00
50228872006.12.12 09:51buy0.20eurusd1.32370.00001.32672006.12.12 16:361.32510.000.000.0028.00
50241072006.12.12 10:05buy0.40eurusd1.32290.00001.32592006.12.12 16:361.32500.000.000.0084.00
50380712006.12.12 15:56buy0.80eurusd1.32200.00001.32502006.12.12 16:361.32500.000.000.00240.00
50404682006.12.12 16:36buy0.10eurusd1.32510.00001.32812006.12.12 21:211.32550.000.000.004.00
50448992006.12.12 17:57buy0.20eurusd1.32420.00001.32722006.12.12 21:201.32540.000.000.0024.00
50463522006.12.12 18:34buy0.40eurusd1.32340.00001.32642006.12.12 21:201.32550.000.000.0084.00
50506792006.12.12 21:14buy0.80eurusd1.32250.00001.32552006.12.12 21:201.32550.000.000.00240.00
50523592006.12.12 21:21buy0.10eurusd1.32610.00001.32912006.12.12 21:361.32910.000.000.0030.00
51690112006.12.14 22:15sell0.10eurusd1.31510.00001.31212006.12.15 11:281.31380.000.000.5113.00
51841982006.12.15 09:10sell0.20eurusd1.31600.00001.31302006.12.15 11:281.31390.000.000.0042.00
51856702006.12.15 09:47sell0.40eurusd1.31690.00001.31392006.12.15 11:281.31390.000.000.00120.00
52142592006.12.15 16:52sell0.10eurusd1.31300.00001.31002006.12.15 17:041.31000.000.000.0030.00
52158662006.12.15 17:04sell0.10eurusd1.31000.00001.30702006.12.15 19:321.30700.000.000.0030.00
  0.00 0.00 40.73 3 139.00
Closed P/L: 3 179.73
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
50631222006.12.13 03:21buy0.10eurusd1.32810.00001.3311 1.30830.000.00-3.44-198.00
50694712006.12.13 09:05buy0.20eurusd1.32720.00001.3302 1.30830.000.00-6.87-378.00
50725332006.12.13 10:15buy0.40eurusd1.32630.00001.3293 1.30830.000.00-13.75-720.00
50746572006.12.13 11:06buy0.80eurusd1.32550.00001.3285 1.30830.000.00-27.49-1 376.00
  0.00 0.00 -51.55 -2 672.00
 Floating P/L: -2 723.55
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 3 179.73 Floating P/L: -2 723.55 Margin: 994.59
Balance: 8 775.73 Equity: 6 052.18 Free Margin: 5 057.59
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 207.94 Gross Loss: 28.21 Total Net Profit: 3 179.73
Profit Factor: 113.72 Expected Payoff: 50.47  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 8.00 (0.13%) Relative Drawdown: 0.13% (8.00)
 
Total Trades: 63 Short Positions (won %): 28 (89.29%) Long Positions (won %): 35 (94.29%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 58 (92.06%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (7.94%)
Largest profit trade: 261.51 loss trade: -8.00
Average profit trade: 55.31 loss trade: -5.64
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 27 (1 717.85) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-8.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 717.85 (27) consecutive loss (count): -8.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 10 consecutive losses: 1