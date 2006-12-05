|Account: 478751
|Name: David Stanley
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 15, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4838439
|2006.12.05 17:13
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3296
|0.0000
|1.3276
|2006.12.06 10:17
|1.3303
|0.00
|0.00
|0.61
|-7.00
|4838787
|2006.12.05 17:16
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3306
|0.0000
|1.3286
|2006.12.06 10:17
|1.3302
|0.00
|0.00
|1.23
|8.00
|4841659
|2006.12.05 18:10
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3315
|0.0000
|1.3295
|2006.12.06 10:17
|1.3304
|0.00
|0.00
|2.46
|44.00
|4842639
|2006.12.05 18:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3323
|0.0000
|1.3343
|2006.12.06 08:26
|1.3335
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.82
|12.00
|4842690
|2006.12.05 18:31
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3323
|0.0000
|1.3303
|2006.12.06 10:17
|1.3303
|0.00
|0.00
|4.91
|160.00
|4846985
|2006.12.06 00:11
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3315
|0.0000
|1.3335
|2006.12.06 08:26
|1.3335
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|4868218
|2006.12.06 13:58
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3288
|0.0000
|1.3308
|2006.12.06 16:15
|1.3280
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|4868950
|2006.12.06 14:44
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3281
|0.0000
|1.3261
|2006.12.06 15:17
|1.3261
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4869055
|2006.12.06 14:48
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3279
|0.0000
|1.3299
|2006.12.06 16:15
|1.3281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|4869921
|2006.12.06 15:15
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3271
|0.0000
|1.3291
|2006.12.06 16:14
|1.3282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|4870212
|2006.12.06 15:17
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3262
|0.0000
|1.3282
|2006.12.06 16:14
|1.3282
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|4873546
|2006.12.06 16:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3280
|0.0000
|1.3300
|2006.12.06 17:04
|1.3300
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4881937
|2006.12.06 23:52
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3282
|0.0000
|1.3262
|2006.12.07 12:45
|1.3287
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|-5.00
|4883030
|2006.12.07 01:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3289
|0.0000
|1.3309
|2006.12.07 07:02
|1.3309
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4883163
|2006.12.07 02:05
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3291
|0.0000
|1.3271
|2006.12.07 12:44
|1.3289
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|4887145
|2006.12.07 06:57
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3299
|0.0000
|1.3279
|2006.12.07 12:44
|1.3288
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|4887392
|2006.12.07 06:59
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3308
|0.0000
|1.3288
|2006.12.07 12:44
|1.3288
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|4898895
|2006.12.07 14:43
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3286
|0.0000
|1.3266
|2006.12.07 15:42
|1.3294
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|4899169
|2006.12.07 14:49
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3295
|0.0000
|1.3275
|2006.12.07 15:42
|1.3293
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|4899590
|2006.12.07 15:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3299
|0.0000
|1.3319
|2006.12.07 15:36
|1.3312
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|4900641
|2006.12.07 15:30
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3290
|0.0000
|1.3310
|2006.12.07 15:36
|1.3310
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|4901310
|2006.12.07 15:36
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3305
|0.0000
|1.3285
|2006.12.07 15:42
|1.3294
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.00
|4901704
|2006.12.07 15:36
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3314
|0.0000
|1.3294
|2006.12.07 15:42
|1.3294
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|4903138
|2006.12.07 15:41
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3300
|0.0000
|1.3320
|2006.12.07 16:17
|1.3303
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|4903466
|2006.12.07 15:42
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3292
|0.0000
|1.3312
|2006.12.07 16:17
|1.3302
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4904560
|2006.12.07 16:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3291
|0.0000
|1.3271
|2006.12.07 17:15
|1.3288
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|4904728
|2006.12.07 16:00
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3282
|0.0000
|1.3302
|2006.12.07 16:17
|1.3302
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|4905761
|2006.12.07 16:16
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3299
|0.0000
|1.3279
|2006.12.07 17:15
|1.3288
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|4906052
|2006.12.07 16:18
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3304
|0.0000
|1.3324
|2006.12.08 15:45
|1.3302
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.82
|-2.00
|4906307
|2006.12.07 16:21
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3308
|0.0000
|1.3288
|2006.12.07 17:15
|1.3288
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|4906965
|2006.12.07 16:36
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3296
|0.0000
|1.3316
|2006.12.08 15:45
|1.3300
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.65
|8.00
|4908170
|2006.12.07 17:15
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3287
|0.0000
|1.3307
|2006.12.08 15:45
|1.3298
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.29
|44.00
|4910604
|2006.12.07 18:46
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3288
|0.0000
|1.3268
|2006.12.08 09:36
|1.3277
|0.00
|0.00
|0.61
|11.00
|4910784
|2006.12.07 18:53
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3297
|0.0000
|1.3277
|2006.12.08 09:36
|1.3277
|0.00
|0.00
|1.23
|40.00
|4912450
|2006.12.07 21:42
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3278
|0.0000
|1.3298
|2006.12.08 15:45
|1.3298
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.59
|160.00
|4921853
|2006.12.08 11:51
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3282
|0.0000
|1.3262
|2006.12.08 15:30
|1.3262
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4930388
|2006.12.08 15:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3318
|0.0000
|1.3338
|2006.12.08 15:52
|1.3331
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|4930845
|2006.12.08 15:46
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3310
|0.0000
|1.3330
|2006.12.08 15:52
|1.3330
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|4931947
|2006.12.08 15:52
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3335
|0.0000
|1.3355
|2006.12.08 17:01
|1.3355
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|4966036
|2006.12.11 05:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3160
|0.0000
|1.3190
|2006.12.11 09:13
|1.3181
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|4968072
|2006.12.11 07:02
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3152
|0.0000
|1.3182
|2006.12.11 09:13
|1.3182
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|4968161
|2006.12.11 07:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3152
|0.0000
|1.3122
|2006.12.14 17:32
|1.3150
|0.00
|0.00
|2.69
|2.00
|4968723
|2006.12.11 07:38
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3161
|0.0000
|1.3131
|2006.12.14 17:32
|1.3149
|0.00
|0.00
|5.38
|24.00
|4969757
|2006.12.11 08:14
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3170
|0.0000
|1.3140
|2006.12.14 17:31
|1.3150
|0.00
|0.00
|10.76
|80.00
|4970568
|2006.12.11 08:25
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3178
|0.0000
|1.3148
|2006.12.14 17:31
|1.3148
|0.00
|0.00
|21.51
|240.00
|4972739
|2006.12.11 09:13
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3184
|0.0000
|1.3214
|2006.12.11 09:52
|1.3214
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|4986395
|2006.12.11 12:40
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3195
|0.0000
|1.3225
|2006.12.11 17:31
|1.3207
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.00
|4988494
|2006.12.11 14:14
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3186
|0.0000
|1.3216
|2006.12.11 17:31
|1.3207
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|4990449
|2006.12.11 15:14
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3177
|0.0000
|1.3207
|2006.12.11 17:31
|1.3207
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|5011259
|2006.12.12 00:19
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3246
|0.0000
|1.3276
|2006.12.12 16:36
|1.3250
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|5022887
|2006.12.12 09:51
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3237
|0.0000
|1.3267
|2006.12.12 16:36
|1.3251
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|5024107
|2006.12.12 10:05
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3229
|0.0000
|1.3259
|2006.12.12 16:36
|1.3250
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.00
|5038071
|2006.12.12 15:56
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3220
|0.0000
|1.3250
|2006.12.12 16:36
|1.3250
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|240.00
|5040468
|2006.12.12 16:36
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3251
|0.0000
|1.3281
|2006.12.12 21:21
|1.3255
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|5044899
|2006.12.12 17:57
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3242
|0.0000
|1.3272
|2006.12.12 21:20
|1.3254
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|5046352
|2006.12.12 18:34
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3234
|0.0000
|1.3264
|2006.12.12 21:20
|1.3255
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.00
|5050679
|2006.12.12 21:14
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3225
|0.0000
|1.3255
|2006.12.12 21:20
|1.3255
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|240.00
|5052359
|2006.12.12 21:21
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3261
|0.0000
|1.3291
|2006.12.12 21:36
|1.3291
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|5169011
|2006.12.14 22:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3151
|0.0000
|1.3121
|2006.12.15 11:28
|1.3138
|0.00
|0.00
|0.51
|13.00
|5184198
|2006.12.15 09:10
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3160
|0.0000
|1.3130
|2006.12.15 11:28
|1.3139
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|5185670
|2006.12.15 09:47
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3169
|0.0000
|1.3139
|2006.12.15 11:28
|1.3139
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|5214259
|2006.12.15 16:52
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3130
|0.0000
|1.3100
|2006.12.15 17:04
|1.3100
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|5215866
|2006.12.15 17:04
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3100
|0.0000
|1.3070
|2006.12.15 19:32
|1.3070
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.73
|3 139.00
|Closed P/L:
|3 179.73
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5063122
|2006.12.13 03:21
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3281
|0.0000
|1.3311
|1.3083
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.44
|-198.00
|5069471
|2006.12.13 09:05
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3272
|0.0000
|1.3302
|1.3083
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.87
|-378.00
|5072533
|2006.12.13 10:15
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3263
|0.0000
|1.3293
|1.3083
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.75
|-720.00
|5074657
|2006.12.13 11:06
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3255
|0.0000
|1.3285
|1.3083
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.49
|-1 376.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-51.55
|-2 672.00
|Floating P/L:
|-2 723.55
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|3 179.73
|Floating P/L:
|-2 723.55
|Margin:
|994.59
|Balance:
|8 775.73
|Equity:
|6 052.18
|Free Margin:
|5 057.59
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 207.94
|Gross Loss:
|28.21
|Total Net Profit:
|3 179.73
|Profit Factor:
|113.72
|Expected Payoff:
|50.47
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|8.00 (0.13%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.13% (8.00)
|Total Trades:
|63
|Short Positions (won %):
|28 (89.29%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|35 (94.29%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|58 (92.06%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (7.94%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|261.51
|loss trade:
|-8.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|55.31
|loss trade:
|-5.64
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|27 (1 717.85)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-8.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 717.85 (27)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-8.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|10
|consecutive losses:
|1