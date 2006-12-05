Alpari (UK) Ltd.
|Account: 11075
|Name: .
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 15, 11:33
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|276969
|2006.12.05 16:03
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|277730
|2006.12.05 16:30
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9685
|1.9739
|1.9605
|2006.12.05 17:30
|1.9739
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-162.00
|289026
|2006.12.06 12:29
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9668
|1.9686
|1.9571
|2006.12.06 13:53
|1.9653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|290120
|2006.12.06 16:04
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9673
|1.9692
|1.9576
|2006.12.06 16:22
|1.9692
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.00
|290315
|2006.12.06 16:24
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9680
|1.9699
|1.9583
|2006.12.06 16:40
|1.9699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.00
|290462
|2006.12.06 16:40
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9696
|1.9715
|1.9599
|2006.12.06 16:44
|1.9715
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.00
|290520
|2006.12.06 16:44
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9710
|1.9729
|1.9613
|2006.12.06 17:01
|1.9699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.00
|300898
|2006.12.07 18:53
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9637
|1.9652
|1.9540
|2006.12.07 21:00
|1.9623
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|312709
|2006.12.08 18:00
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9561
|1.9612
|1.9467
|2006.12.08 23:59
|1.9549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|312861
|2006.12.08 18:04
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9574
|1.9593
|1.9477
|2006.12.08 18:09
|1.9562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|24.00
|313170
|2006.12.08 18:17
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9573
|1.9592
|1.9476
|2006.12.08 18:30
|1.9560
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|313706
|2006.12.08 18:38
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9573
|1.9592
|1.9476
|2006.12.08 19:12
|1.9559
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|317023
|2006.12.08 21:21
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9535
|1.9554
|1.9438
|2006.12.08 22:38
|1.9554
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.00
|318346
|2006.12.08 22:38
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9552
|1.9571
|1.9455
|2006.12.08 23:59
|1.9549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|322177
|2006.12.08 23:59
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.954881
|1.9612
|1.9467
|2006.12.11 00:00
|1.9534
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.62
|322248
|2006.12.08 23:59
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.954881
|1.9571
|1.9455
|2006.12.11 00:00
|1.9532
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.62
|323983
|2006.12.11 00:40
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9546
|1.9565
|1.9449
|2006.12.11 01:02
|1.9530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|326416
|2006.12.11 04:26
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9484
|1.9503
|1.9387
|2006.12.11 04:36
|1.9503
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.00
|326571
|2006.12.11 04:38
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9497
|1.9516
|1.9400
|2006.12.11 07:13
|1.9516
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.00
|337226
|2006.12.11 18:32
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9595
|1.9491
|1.9675
|2006.12.11 23:59
|1.9588
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.00
|341359
|2006.12.11 23:59
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.958838
|1.9611
|1.9781
|2006.12.12 23:59
|1.9705
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|233.24
|351027
|2006.12.12 23:59
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.970538
|1.9617
|1.9787
|2006.12.13 15:35
|1.9617
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-176.76
|356740
|2006.12.13 16:04
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9645
|1.9664
|1.9548
|2006.12.13 16:53
|1.9664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.00
|357642
|2006.12.13 16:53
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9660
|1.9679
|1.9563
|2006.12.13 17:03
|1.9679
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.00
|366137
|2006.12.14 13:12
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9650
|1.9663
|1.9553
|2006.12.14 14:28
|1.9634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|374067
|2006.12.14 20:14
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9621
|1.9640
|1.9524
|2006.12.14 20:39
|1.9606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|381491
|2006.12.15 03:31
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9614
|1.9633
|1.9517
|2006.12.15 08:46
|1.9633
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-116.28
|Closed P/L:
|-116.28
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|382752
|2006.12.15 11:05
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9573
|1.9592
|1.9476
|
|1.9576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|-6.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-116.28
|Floating P/L:
|-6.00
|Margin:
|391.46
|Balance:
|4 883.72
|Equity:
|4 877.72
|Free Margin:
|4 486.26