Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 11075 Name: . Currency: USD 2006 December 15, 11:33
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
2769692006.12.05 16:03balanceDeposit5 000.00
2777302006.12.05 16:30sell0.30gbpusd1.96851.97391.96052006.12.05 17:301.97390.000.000.00-162.00
2890262006.12.06 12:29sell0.20gbpusd1.96681.96861.95712006.12.06 13:531.96530.000.000.0030.00
2901202006.12.06 16:04sell0.20gbpusd1.96731.96921.95762006.12.06 16:221.96920.000.000.00-38.00
2903152006.12.06 16:24sell0.20gbpusd1.96801.96991.95832006.12.06 16:401.96990.000.000.00-38.00
2904622006.12.06 16:40sell0.20gbpusd1.96961.97151.95992006.12.06 16:441.97150.000.000.00-38.00
2905202006.12.06 16:44sell0.20gbpusd1.97101.97291.96132006.12.06 17:011.96990.000.000.0022.00
3008982006.12.07 18:53sell0.20gbpusd1.96371.96521.95402006.12.07 21:001.96230.000.000.0028.00
3127092006.12.08 18:00sell0.20gbpusd1.95611.96121.94672006.12.08 23:591.95490.000.000.0024.00
3128612006.12.08 18:04sell0.20gbpusd1.95741.95931.94772006.12.08 18:091.95620.000.000.0024.00
3131702006.12.08 18:17sell0.20gbpusd1.95731.95921.94762006.12.08 18:301.95600.000.000.0026.00
3137062006.12.08 18:38sell0.20gbpusd1.95731.95921.94762006.12.08 19:121.95590.000.000.0028.00
3170232006.12.08 21:21sell0.20gbpusd1.95351.95541.94382006.12.08 22:381.95540.000.000.00-38.00
3183462006.12.08 22:38sell0.20gbpusd1.95521.95711.94552006.12.08 23:591.95490.000.000.006.00
3221772006.12.08 23:59sell0.20gbpusd1.9548811.96121.94672006.12.11 00:001.95340.000.000.0029.62
3222482006.12.08 23:59sell0.20gbpusd1.9548811.95711.94552006.12.11 00:001.95320.000.000.0033.62
3239832006.12.11 00:40sell0.20gbpusd1.95461.95651.94492006.12.11 01:021.95300.000.000.0032.00
3264162006.12.11 04:26sell0.20gbpusd1.94841.95031.93872006.12.11 04:361.95030.000.000.00-38.00
3265712006.12.11 04:38sell0.20gbpusd1.94971.95161.94002006.12.11 07:131.95160.000.000.00-38.00
3372262006.12.11 18:32buy0.20gbpusd1.95951.94911.96752006.12.11 23:591.95880.000.000.00-14.00
3413592006.12.11 23:59buy0.20gbpusd1.9588381.96111.97812006.12.12 23:591.97050.000.000.00233.24
3510272006.12.12 23:59buy0.20gbpusd1.9705381.96171.97872006.12.13 15:351.96170.000.000.00-176.76
3567402006.12.13 16:04sell0.20gbpusd1.96451.96641.95482006.12.13 16:531.96640.000.000.00-38.00
3576422006.12.13 16:53sell0.20gbpusd1.96601.96791.95632006.12.13 17:031.96790.000.000.00-38.00
3661372006.12.14 13:12sell0.20gbpusd1.96501.96631.95532006.12.14 14:281.96340.000.000.0032.00
3740672006.12.14 20:14sell0.20gbpusd1.96211.96401.95242006.12.14 20:391.96060.000.000.0030.00
3814912006.12.15 03:31sell0.20gbpusd1.96141.96331.95172006.12.15 08:461.96330.000.000.00-38.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -116.28
Closed P/L: -116.28
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
3827522006.12.15 11:05sell0.20gbpusd1.95731.95921.9476 1.95760.000.000.00-6.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -6.00
 Floating P/L: -6.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -116.28 Floating P/L: -6.00 Margin: 391.46
Balance: 4 883.72 Equity: 4 877.72 Free Margin: 4 486.26