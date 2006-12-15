Alpari (UK) Ltd.
|Account: 12905
|Name: .
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 19, 20:18
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|385696
|2006.12.15 15:54
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|402282
|2006.12.18 13:32
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9509
|1.9524
|1.9412
|2006.12.18 14:20
|1.9493
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|403830
|2006.12.18 19:23
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9478
|1.9497
|1.9381
|2006.12.18 23:59
|1.9478
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|407935
|2006.12.18 23:59
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.947781
|1.9497
|1.9381
|2006.12.19 02:10
|1.9497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.38
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.38
|Closed P/L:
|-6.38
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-6.38
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|4 993.62
|Equity:
|4 993.62
|Free Margin:
|4 993.62