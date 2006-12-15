Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 12905 Name: . Currency: USD 2006 December 19, 20:18
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
3856962006.12.15 15:54balanceDeposit5 000.00
4022822006.12.18 13:32sell0.20gbpusd1.95091.95241.94122006.12.18 14:201.94930.000.000.0032.00
4038302006.12.18 19:23sell0.20gbpusd1.94781.94971.93812006.12.18 23:591.94780.000.000.000.00
4079352006.12.18 23:59sell0.20gbpusd1.9477811.94971.93812006.12.19 02:101.94970.000.000.00-38.38
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -6.38
Closed P/L: -6.38
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -6.38 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 4 993.62 Equity: 4 993.62 Free Margin: 4 993.62