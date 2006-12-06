STS Finance
A/C No: 13454Name: Nikolay Kolev2006.12.15 23:47 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
1290192559952006.12.13 21:35buy0.10usdchf1.20721.20380.00002006.12.14 09:531.20380.001.11-21.34
0.001.11-21.34
 
Summary P/L:-20.23
 
Winning trades:(0) 0.00
Losing trades:(1) -20.23
Max summary P/L:0.00
Largest winning trade:0.00
Largest losing trade:-20.23
Max consecutive winners:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-20.23)
Max consecutive profit:0.00 (0)
Max consecutive loss:-20.23 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:20.23 (0.40%)
Profit factor:0.00
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:-1.00
 
1279606559952006.12.06 12:02sell0.10gbpusd1.96551.96800.00002006.12.06 17:041.96800.000.00-18.80
2281459559952006.12.07 14:10sell0.20gbpusd1.96491.96420.00002006.12.08 15:521.96420.000.0210.50
3284142559952006.12.08 18:54sell0.10gbpusd1.95421.95680.00002006.12.11 19:011.95680.000.01-19.63
4286755559952006.12.12 03:00buy0.20gbpusd1.95961.95820.00002006.12.12 10:051.95820.000.00-21.17
5287131559952006.12.12 11:30buy0.30gbpusd1.96341.96580.00002006.12.13 15:341.96580.00-0.7054.45
0.00-0.675.35
 
Summary P/L:4.68
 
Winning trades:(2) 64.27
Losing trades:(3) -59.59
Max summary P/L:4.68
Largest winning trade:53.75
Largest losing trade:-21.17
Max consecutive winners:1 (53.75)
Max consecutive losers:2 (-40.79)
Max consecutive profit:53.75 (1)
Max consecutive loss:-40.79 (2)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:49.07 (0.98%)
Profit factor:1.08
Avg. profit factor:1.62
Risk factor:0.10
 
1290191559952006.12.13 21:34buy0.10usdjpy117.51117.680.002006.12.15 15:58117.680.003.3410.96
0.003.3410.96
 
Summary P/L:14.30
 
Winning trades:(1) 14.30
Losing trades:(0) 0.00
Max summary P/L:14.30
Largest winning trade:14.30
Largest losing trade:0.00
Max consecutive winners:1 (14.30)
Max consecutive losers:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive profit:14.30 (1)
Max consecutive loss:0.00 (0)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:0.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:*
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:*
 
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