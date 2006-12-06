|A/C No: 13454
|Name: Nikolay Kolev
|2006.12.15 23:47 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|290192
|55995
|2006.12.13 21:35
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2072
|1.2038
|0.0000
|2006.12.14 09:53
|1.2038
|0.00
|1.11
|-21.34
|0.00
|1.11
|-21.34
|Summary P/L:
|-20.23
|Winning trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Losing trades:
|(1) -20.23
|Max summary P/L:
|0.00
|Largest winning trade:
|0.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-20.23
|Max consecutive winners:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-20.23)
|Max consecutive profit:
|0.00 (0)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-20.23 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|20.23 (0.40%)
|Profit factor:
|0.00
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|-1.00
|1
|279606
|55995
|2006.12.06 12:02
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9655
|1.9680
|0.0000
|2006.12.06 17:04
|1.9680
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.80
|2
|281459
|55995
|2006.12.07 14:10
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9649
|1.9642
|0.0000
|2006.12.08 15:52
|1.9642
|0.00
|0.02
|10.50
|3
|284142
|55995
|2006.12.08 18:54
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9542
|1.9568
|0.0000
|2006.12.11 19:01
|1.9568
|0.00
|0.01
|-19.63
|4
|286755
|55995
|2006.12.12 03:00
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9596
|1.9582
|0.0000
|2006.12.12 10:05
|1.9582
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.17
|5
|287131
|55995
|2006.12.12 11:30
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9634
|1.9658
|0.0000
|2006.12.13 15:34
|1.9658
|0.00
|-0.70
|54.45
|0.00
|-0.67
|5.35
|Summary P/L:
|4.68
|Winning trades:
|(2) 64.27
|Losing trades:
|(3) -59.59
|Max summary P/L:
|4.68
|Largest winning trade:
|53.75
|Largest losing trade:
|-21.17
|Max consecutive winners:
|1 (53.75)
|Max consecutive losers:
|2 (-40.79)
|Max consecutive profit:
|53.75 (1)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-40.79 (2)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|49.07 (0.98%)
|Profit factor:
|1.08
|Avg. profit factor:
|1.62
|Risk factor:
|0.10
|1
|290191
|55995
|2006.12.13 21:34
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.51
|117.68
|0.00
|2006.12.15 15:58
|117.68
|0.00
|3.34
|10.96
|0.00
|3.34
|10.96
|Summary P/L:
|14.30
|Winning trades:
|(1) 14.30
|Losing trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Max summary P/L:
|14.30
|Largest winning trade:
|14.30
|Largest losing trade:
|0.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|1 (14.30)
|Max consecutive losers:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|14.30 (1)
|Max consecutive loss:
|0.00 (0)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|*
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|*