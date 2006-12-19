|A/C No: 13454
|Name: Николай Колев
|2006.12.23 01:19 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|297672
|55995
|2006.12.19 21:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2118
|1.2154
|0.0000
|2006.12.20 17:00
|1.2154
|0.00
|-2.18
|-44.89
|2
|298986
|55995
|2006.12.20 20:00
|buy
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2194
|1.2162
|0.0000
|2006.12.21 05:00
|1.2162
|0.00
|3.26
|-59.84
|3
|301610
|55995
|2006.12.22 10:01
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2133
|1.2155
|0.0000
|2006.12.22 15:03
|1.2155
|0.00
|0.00
|-54.88
|0.00
|1.08
|-159.61
|Summary P/L:
|-158.53
|Winning trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Losing trades:
|(3) -158.53
|Max summary P/L:
|0.00
|Largest winning trade:
|0.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-56.58
|Max consecutive winners:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|3 (-158.53)
|Max consecutive profit:
|0.00 (0)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-158.53 (3)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|158.53 (3.17%)
|Profit factor:
|0.00
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|-1.00
|1
|297445
|55995
|2006.12.19 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9668
|1.9649
|0.0000
|2006.12.20 18:46
|1.9649
|0.00
|-0.23
|-14.42
|2
|301754
|55995
|2006.12.22 11:58
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9666
|1.9639
|0.0000
|2006.12.22 13:14
|1.9639
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.93
|3
|301953
|55995
|2006.12.22 15:30
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9674
|1.9640
|0.0000
|2006.12.22 16:07
|1.9640
|0.00
|0.00
|-77.32
|0.00
|-0.23
|-132.67
|Summary P/L:
|-132.90
|Winning trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Losing trades:
|(3) -132.90
|Max summary P/L:
|0.00
|Largest winning trade:
|0.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-77.32
|Max consecutive winners:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|3 (-132.90)
|Max consecutive profit:
|0.00 (0)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-132.90 (3)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|132.90 (2.66%)
|Profit factor:
|0.00
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|-1.00
|1
|297590
|55995
|2006.12.19 20:32
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3210
|1.3179
|0.0000
|2006.12.20 17:53
|1.3179
|0.00
|-0.62
|-23.52
|2
|301499
|55995
|2006.12.22 08:02
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3197
|1.3186
|0.0000
|2006.12.22 16:17
|1.3186
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.68
|0.00
|-0.62
|-40.20
|Summary P/L:
|-40.82
|Winning trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Losing trades:
|(2) -40.82
|Max summary P/L:
|0.00
|Largest winning trade:
|0.00
|Largest losing trade:
|-24.14
|Max consecutive winners:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive losers:
|2 (-40.82)
|Max consecutive profit:
|0.00 (0)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-40.82 (2)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|40.82 (0.82%)
|Profit factor:
|0.00
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|-1.00