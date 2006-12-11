|Account: 483190
|Name: Wackena
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 14, 18:40
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5004648
|2006.12.11 19:19
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|5005913
|2006.12.11 19:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.78
|115.94
|116.99
|2006.12.11 22:59
|116.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.95
|5014176
|2006.12.12 03:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|228.94
|228.14
|229.39
|2006.12.12 08:06
|229.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.49
|5011923
|2006.12.12 00:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3249
|1.3333
|1.3228
|2006.12.12 10:05
|1.3228
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.00
|5014189
|2006.12.12 03:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|228.94
|228.14
|229.84
|2006.12.12 15:54
|229.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|76.85
|5025334
|2006.12.12 10:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9602
|1.9522
|1.9657
|2006.12.12 16:36
|1.9657
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.00
|5005914
|2006.12.11 19:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.78
|115.94
|117.20
|2006.12.12 21:14
|117.20
|0.00
|0.00
|1.26
|35.84
|5012984
|2006.12.12 01:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|154.77
|153.97
|155.12
|2006.12.12 21:32
|155.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.96
|5014192
|2006.12.12 03:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|228.94
|228.14
|230.29
|2006.12.12 22:00
|230.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|115.45
|5025337
|2006.12.12 10:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9602
|1.9522
|1.9712
|2006.12.12 22:11
|1.9712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|110.00
|5058482
|2006.12.12 23:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|230.16
|229.36
|230.61
|2006.12.13 07:16
|230.61
|0.00
|0.00
|2.44
|38.45
|5005916
|2006.12.11 19:45
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.78
|115.94
|117.41
|2006.12.13 15:34
|117.41
|0.00
|0.00
|2.52
|53.66
|5011929
|2006.12.12 00:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3249
|1.3333
|1.3207
|2006.12.13 15:35
|1.3207
|0.00
|0.00
|0.51
|42.00
|5085293
|2006.12.13 15:34
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.41
|118.25
|117.20
|2006.12.13 18:11
|117.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.92
|5058493
|2006.12.12 23:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|230.16
|229.36
|231.06
|2006.12.13 22:05
|231.06
|0.00
|0.00
|2.44
|76.59
|5012994
|2006.12.12 01:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|154.77
|153.97
|155.47
|2006.12.14 10:05
|155.47
|0.00
|0.00
|4.41
|59.64
|5011931
|2006.12.12 00:45
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3249
|1.3333
|1.3186
|2006.12.14 13:49
|1.3186
|0.00
|0.00
|2.18
|63.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.76
|851.80
|Closed P/L:
|867.56
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5012997
|2006.12.12 01:45
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|154.77
|153.97
|155.82
|154.75
|0.00
|0.00
|4.41
|-1.70
|5058500
|2006.12.12 23:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|230.16
|229.36
|231.51
|230.69
|0.00
|0.00
|9.85
|45.05
|5025339
|2006.12.12 10:45
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9602
|1.9522
|1.9767
|1.9612
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.69
|10.00
|5085315
|2006.12.13 15:34
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.41
|118.25
|116.99
|117.66
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.23
|-21.25
|5085334
|2006.12.13 15:34
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.41
|118.25
|116.78
|117.66
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.23
|-21.25
|0.00
|0.00
|5.11
|10.85
|Floating P/L:
|15.96
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|867.56
|Floating P/L:
|15.96
|Margin:
|725.66
|Balance:
|3 867.56
|Equity:
|3 883.52
|Free Margin:
|3 157.86
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|867.56
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|867.56
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|54.22
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|16
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|12 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|16 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|115.45
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|54.22
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|16 (867.56)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|867.56 (16)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|16
|consecutive losses:
|0