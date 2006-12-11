FXDD

Account: 483190 Name: Wackena Currency: USD 2006 December 14, 18:40
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
5004648 2006.12.11 19:19 balance Deposit 3 000.00
5005913 2006.12.11 19:45 buy 0.10 usdjpy 116.78 115.94 116.99 2006.12.11 22:59 116.99 0.00 0.00 0.00 17.95
5014176 2006.12.12 03:00 buy 0.10 gbpjpy 228.94 228.14 229.39 2006.12.12 08:06 229.39 0.00 0.00 0.00 38.49
5011923 2006.12.12 00:45 sell 0.10 eurusd 1.3249 1.3333 1.3228 2006.12.12 10:05 1.3228 0.00 0.00 0.00 21.00
5014189 2006.12.12 03:00 buy 0.10 gbpjpy 228.94 228.14 229.84 2006.12.12 15:54 229.84 0.00 0.00 0.00 76.85
5025334 2006.12.12 10:45 buy 0.10 gbpusd 1.9602 1.9522 1.9657 2006.12.12 16:36 1.9657 0.00 0.00 0.00 55.00
5005914 2006.12.11 19:45 buy 0.10 usdjpy 116.78 115.94 117.20 2006.12.12 21:14 117.20 0.00 0.00 1.26 35.84
5012984 2006.12.12 01:45 buy 0.10 eurjpy 154.77 153.97 155.12 2006.12.12 21:32 155.12 0.00 0.00 0.00 29.96
5014192 2006.12.12 03:00 buy 0.10 gbpjpy 228.94 228.14 230.29 2006.12.12 22:00 230.29 0.00 0.00 0.00 115.45
5025337 2006.12.12 10:45 buy 0.10 gbpusd 1.9602 1.9522 1.9712 2006.12.12 22:11 1.9712 0.00 0.00 0.00 110.00
5058482 2006.12.12 23:15 buy 0.10 gbpjpy 230.16 229.36 230.61 2006.12.13 07:16 230.61 0.00 0.00 2.44 38.45
5005916 2006.12.11 19:45 buy 0.10 usdjpy 116.78 115.94 117.41 2006.12.13 15:34 117.41 0.00 0.00 2.52 53.66
5011929 2006.12.12 00:45 sell 0.10 eurusd 1.3249 1.3333 1.3207 2006.12.13 15:35 1.3207 0.00 0.00 0.51 42.00
5085293 2006.12.13 15:34 sell 0.10 usdjpy 117.41 118.25 117.20 2006.12.13 18:11 117.20 0.00 0.00 0.00 17.92
5058493 2006.12.12 23:15 buy 0.10 gbpjpy 230.16 229.36 231.06 2006.12.13 22:05 231.06 0.00 0.00 2.44 76.59
5012994 2006.12.12 01:45 buy 0.10 eurjpy 154.77 153.97 155.47 2006.12.14 10:05 155.47 0.00 0.00 4.41 59.64
5011931 2006.12.12 00:45 sell 0.10 eurusd 1.3249 1.3333 1.3186 2006.12.14 13:49 1.3186 0.00 0.00 2.18 63.00
  0.00 0.00 15.76 851.80
Closed P/L: 867.56
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
5012997 2006.12.12 01:45 buy 0.10 eurjpy 154.77 153.97 155.82   154.75 0.00 0.00 4.41 -1.70
5058500 2006.12.12 23:15 buy 0.10 gbpjpy 230.16 229.36 231.51   230.69 0.00 0.00 9.85 45.05
5025339 2006.12.12 10:45 buy 0.10 gbpusd 1.9602 1.9522 1.9767   1.9612 0.00 0.00 -0.69 10.00
5085315 2006.12.13 15:34 sell 0.10 usdjpy 117.41 118.25 116.99   117.66 0.00 0.00 -4.23 -21.25
5085334 2006.12.13 15:34 sell 0.10 usdjpy 117.41 118.25 116.78   117.66 0.00 0.00 -4.23 -21.25
  0.00 0.00 5.11 10.85
  Floating P/L: 15.96
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 867.56 Floating P/L: 15.96 Margin: 725.66
Balance: 3 867.56 Equity: 3 883.52 Free Margin: 3 157.86
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 867.56 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 867.56
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 54.22  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 16 Short Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 12 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 16 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 115.45 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 54.22 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 16 (867.56) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 867.56 (16) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 16 consecutive losses: 0