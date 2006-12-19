|North Finance Co Ltd
|
|
|Account: xxxxxx6
|Name: NF_Fozzy_1
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 22, 21:46
|
|Closed
Transactions:
|
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|Pips
|6618468
|2006.12.20 00:03
|buy
|0.2
|euraud
|1.6834
|1.6866
|1.6978
|2006.12.20 09:48
|1.6866
|0
|0
|0
|50.12
|32
|6658042
|2006.12.22 00:04
|buy
|0.2
|euraud
|1.6805
|1.6750
|1.6949
|2006.12.22 18:40
|1.6750
|0
|0
|0
|-86.2
|-55
|2
|
|
|0.2
|euraud Total
|
|
|
|
|0
|-36.08
|-23
|6618455
|2006.12.20 00:03
|buy
|0.2
|eurusd
|1.3198
|1.3218
|1.3342
|2006.12.20 09:36
|1.3218
|0
|0
|0
|40
|20
|6658007
|2006.12.22 00:02
|buy
|0.2
|eurusd
|1.3177
|1.3122
|1.3321
|2006.12.22 19:00
|1.3122
|0
|0
|0
|-110
|-55
|2
|
|
|0.2
|eurusd Total
|
|
|
|
|0
|-70
|-35
|6658023
|2006.12.22 00:03
|sell
|0.2
|gbpchf
|2.3856
|2.3911
|2.3712
|2006.12.22 19:01
|2.3911
|0
|0
|0
|-90.03
|-55
|1
|
|
|0.2
|gbpchf Total
|
|
|
|
|0
|-90.03
|-55
|6593519
|2006.12.19 00:02
|sell
|0.1
|gbpjpy
|230.06
|230.61
|228.62
|2006.12.19 09:36
|230.61
|0
|0
|0
|-46.53
|-55
|1
|
|
|0.1
|gbpjpy Total
|
|
|
|
|0
|-46.53
|-55
|6618484
|2006.12.20 00:04
|buy
|0.2
|gbpusd
|1.9701
|1.9722
|1.9845
|2006.12.20 09:13
|1.9722
|0
|0
|0
|42
|21
|1
|
|
|0.2
|gbpusd Total
|
|
|
|
|0
|42
|21
|6658031
|2006.12.22 00:03
|sell
|0.2
|usdchf
|1.2164
|1.2144
|1.2020
|2006.12.22 13:13
|1.2144
|0
|0
|0
|32.94
|20
|1
|
|
|0.2
|usdchf Total
|
|
|
|
|0
|32.94
|20
|
|
|
|Grand Total
|
|
|
|
|0
|-167.7
|-127
|Closed P/L:
|-167.7
|-127
|Open Trades:
|
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|
|No transactions
|
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|Floating P/L:
|0
|
|Working Orders:
|
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|
|No transactions
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