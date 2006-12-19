North Finance Co Ltd
Account: xxxxxx6 Name: NF_Fozzy_1 Currency: USD 2006 December 22, 21:46
Closed Transactions:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Close Time Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit Pips
6618468 2006.12.20 00:03 buy 0.2 euraud 1.6834 1.6866 1.6978 2006.12.20 09:48 1.6866 0 0 0 50.12 32
6658042 2006.12.22 00:04 buy 0.2 euraud 1.6805 1.6750 1.6949 2006.12.22 18:40 1.6750 0 0 0 -86.2 -55
2     0.2 euraud Total         0 -36.08 -23
6618455 2006.12.20 00:03 buy 0.2 eurusd 1.3198 1.3218 1.3342 2006.12.20 09:36 1.3218 0 0 0 40 20
6658007 2006.12.22 00:02 buy 0.2 eurusd 1.3177 1.3122 1.3321 2006.12.22 19:00 1.3122 0 0 0 -110 -55
2 0.2 eurusd Total 0 -70 -35
6658023 2006.12.22 00:03 sell 0.2 gbpchf 2.3856 2.3911 2.3712 2006.12.22 19:01 2.3911 0 0 0 -90.03 -55
1     0.2 gbpchf Total         0 -90.03 -55
6593519 2006.12.19 00:02 sell 0.1 gbpjpy 230.06 230.61 228.62 2006.12.19 09:36 230.61 0 0 0 -46.53 -55
1     0.1 gbpjpy Total         0 -46.53 -55
6618484 2006.12.20 00:04 buy 0.2 gbpusd 1.9701 1.9722 1.9845 2006.12.20 09:13 1.9722 0 0 0 42 21
1     0.2 gbpusd Total         0 42 21
6658031 2006.12.22 00:03 sell 0.2 usdchf 1.2164 1.2144 1.2020 2006.12.22 13:13 1.2144 0 0 0 32.94 20
1 0.2 usdchf Total 0 32.94 20
Grand Total 0 -167.7 -127
Closed P/L: -167.7 -127
Open Trades:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P   Price Commission Taxes Swap Profit
No transactions
0 0 0 0
Floating P/L: 0
Working Orders:
Ticket Open Time Type Lots Item Price S / L T / P Market Price  
No transactions