Alpari Ltd
|Account: 361519
|Name: Steven
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 21, 04:55
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|9420892
|2006.12.20 12:32
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|9420909
|2006.12.20 12:33
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3227
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.20 12:57
|1.3217
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|9421270
|2006.12.20 12:57
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3215
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.20 14:14
|1.3205
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|9422712
|2006.12.20 14:14
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3204
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.20 16:20
|1.3214
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|9426280
|2006.12.20 16:20
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3218
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.20 16:33
|1.3208
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|9426652
|2006.12.20 16:33
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3207
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.20 16:37
|1.3197
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|9426930
|2006.12.20 16:37
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3195
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.20 16:37
|1.3185
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|9427015
|2006.12.20 16:37
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3185
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.20 16:39
|1.3196
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.00
|9427221
|2006.12.20 16:40
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3194
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.20 16:52
|1.3184
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|9427907
|2006.12.20 16:52
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3183
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.20 16:55
|1.3193
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|9428180
|2006.12.20 16:55
|buy
|1.60
|eurusd
|1.3193
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.20 16:59
|1.3183
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-160.00
|9428358
|2006.12.20 16:59
|sell
|3.20
|eurusd
|1.3182
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.20 17:05
|1.3192
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-320.00
|9428630
|2006.12.20 17:05
|buy
|6.40
|eurusd
|1.3191
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.20 17:46
|1.3181
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-640.00
|9430465
|2006.12.20 18:29
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3173
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.20 18:47
|1.3163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|9431003
|2006.12.20 18:47
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3162
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.20 19:25
|1.3172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|9431797
|2006.12.20 19:26
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3171
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.21 00:13
|1.3181
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.96
|40.00
|9434687
|2006.12.21 00:13
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3185
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.21 04:54
|1.3190
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.96
|-1 227.00
|Closed P/L:
|-1 236.96
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-1 236.96
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|8 763.04
|Equity:
|8 763.04
|Free Margin:
|8 763.04