Alpari Ltd

Account: 361519 Name: Steven Currency: USD 2006 December 21, 04:55
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
94208922006.12.20 12:32balanceDeposit10 000.00
94209092006.12.20 12:33buy0.10eurusd1.32270.00000.00002006.12.20 12:571.32170.000.000.00-10.00
94212702006.12.20 12:57sell0.20eurusd1.32150.00000.00002006.12.20 14:141.32050.000.000.0020.00
94227122006.12.20 14:14buy0.10eurusd1.32040.00000.00002006.12.20 16:201.32140.000.000.0010.00
94262802006.12.20 16:20buy0.10eurusd1.32180.00000.00002006.12.20 16:331.32080.000.000.00-10.00
94266522006.12.20 16:33sell0.20eurusd1.32070.00000.00002006.12.20 16:371.31970.000.000.0020.00
94269302006.12.20 16:37buy0.10eurusd1.31950.00000.00002006.12.20 16:371.31850.000.000.00-10.00
94270152006.12.20 16:37sell0.20eurusd1.31850.00000.00002006.12.20 16:391.31960.000.000.00-22.00
94272212006.12.20 16:40buy0.40eurusd1.31940.00000.00002006.12.20 16:521.31840.000.000.00-40.00
94279072006.12.20 16:52sell0.80eurusd1.31830.00000.00002006.12.20 16:551.31930.000.000.00-80.00
94281802006.12.20 16:55buy1.60eurusd1.31930.00000.00002006.12.20 16:591.31830.000.000.00-160.00
94283582006.12.20 16:59sell3.20eurusd1.31820.00000.00002006.12.20 17:051.31920.000.000.00-320.00
94286302006.12.20 17:05buy6.40eurusd1.31910.00000.00002006.12.20 17:461.31810.000.000.00-640.00
94304652006.12.20 18:29buy0.10eurusd1.31730.00000.00002006.12.20 18:471.31630.000.000.00-10.00
94310032006.12.20 18:47sell0.20eurusd1.31620.00000.00002006.12.20 19:251.31720.000.000.00-20.00
94317972006.12.20 19:26buy0.40eurusd1.31710.00000.00002006.12.21 00:131.31810.000.00-9.9640.00
94346872006.12.21 00:13buy0.10eurusd1.31850.00000.00002006.12.21 04:541.31900.000.000.005.00
  0.00 0.00 -9.96 -1 227.00
Closed P/L: -1 236.96
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -1 236.96 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 8 763.04 Equity: 8 763.04 Free Margin: 8 763.04