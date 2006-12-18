|Account: 48910
|Name: J.Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 18, 22:45
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2372067
|2006.12.18 00:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3082
|1.3232
|1.3044
|2006.12.18 16:00
|1.3077
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|20061113
|Order1
|2373050
|2006.12.18 06:39
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3097
|1.3232
|1.3059
|2006.12.18 16:00
|1.3075
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.40
|20061113
|Order2
|2373635
|2006.12.18 08:46
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3113
|1.3232
|1.3075
|2006.12.18 16:00
|1.3075
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.40
|20061113
|Order3[tp]
|2372053
|2006.12.18 00:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9523
|1.9673
|1.9485
|2006.12.18 10:18
|1.9531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.56
|20061113
|Order1
|2372481
|2006.12.18 01:34
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9538
|1.9673
|1.9500
|2006.12.18 10:18
|1.9536
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|20061113
|Order2
|2373068
|2006.12.18 06:39
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9553
|1.9673
|1.9515
|2006.12.18 10:18
|1.9529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.04
|20061113
|Order3
|2373235
|2006.12.18 07:20
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.9568
|1.9673
|1.9530
|2006.12.18 10:18
|1.9530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.30
|20061113
|Order4[tp]
|2374327
|2006.12.18 10:18
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9525
|1.9675
|1.9487
|2006.12.18 11:45
|1.9502
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.61
|20061113
|Order1
|2374466
|2006.12.18 10:49
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9540
|1.9675
|1.9502
|2006.12.18 11:45
|1.9502
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.32
|20061113
|Order2[tp]
|2374809
|2006.12.18 11:45
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9498
|1.9648
|1.9460
|2006.12.18 15:50
|1.9474
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.68
|20061113
|Order1
|2374919
|2006.12.18 11:59
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9513
|1.9648
|1.9475
|2006.12.18 15:50
|1.9475
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.32
|20061113
|Order2[tp]
|2372079
|2006.12.18 00:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2220
|1.2070
|1.2258
|2006.12.18 15:50
|1.2226
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.49
|20061113
|Order1
|2372700
|2006.12.18 02:37
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2205
|1.2070
|1.2243
|2006.12.18 15:50
|1.2226
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.44
|20061113
|Order2
|2373562
|2006.12.18 08:28
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.2189
|1.2070
|1.2227
|2006.12.18 15:49
|1.2227
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.32
|20061113
|Order3[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|61.54
|Closed P/L:
|61.54
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2372083
|2006.12.18 00:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|230.48
|1.00
|0.00
|230.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.07
|5665
|O:0
|2372483
|2006.12.18 01:35
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|230.68
|0.00
|0.00
|230.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.26
|5665
|O:1
|2372552
|2006.12.18 01:52
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|230.74
|0.00
|0.00
|230.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.61
|5665
|O:2
|2372557
|2006.12.18 01:52
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|230.76
|0.00
|0.00
|230.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.73
|5665
|O:3
|2372565
|2006.12.18 01:53
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|230.79
|0.00
|0.00
|230.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.91
|5665
|O:4
|2372581
|2006.12.18 01:53
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|230.81
|0.00
|0.00
|230.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.03
|5665
|O:5
|2372585
|2006.12.18 01:54
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|230.82
|0.00
|0.00
|230.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.09
|5665
|O:6
|2373403
|2006.12.18 08:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.96
|119.46
|117.58
|118.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.86
|20061113
|Order1
|2376282
|2006.12.18 15:36
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|118.11
|119.46
|117.73
|118.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.18
|20061113
|Order2
|2376380
|2006.12.18 15:50
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2232
|1.2082
|1.2270
|1.2218
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.15
|20061113
|Order1
|2376404
|2006.12.18 15:50
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9469
|1.9619
|1.9431
|1.9486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.19
|20061113
|Order1
|2376582
|2006.12.18 16:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3072
|1.3222
|1.3034
|1.3102
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|20061113
|Order1
|2376801
|2006.12.18 16:07
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|118.29
|119.46
|117.91
|118.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.79
|20061113
|Order3
|2378555
|2006.12.18 20:16
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9487
|1.9619
|1.9449
|1.9486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|20061113
|Order2
|2378565
|2006.12.18 20:17
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3087
|1.3222
|1.3049
|1.3102
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.00
|20061113
|Order2
|2378835
|2006.12.18 21:11
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2217
|1.2082
|1.2255
|1.2218
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|20061113
|Order2
|2378858
|2006.12.18 21:18
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3102
|1.3222
|1.3064
|1.3102
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20061113
|Order3
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.99
|Floating P/L:
|-32.99
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|61.54
|Floating P/L:
|-32.99
|Margin:
|76.30
|Balance:
|5 011.25
|Equity:
|4 978.26
|Free Margin:
|4 901.96
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|62.10
|Gross Loss:
|0.56
|Total Net Profit:
|61.54
|Profit Factor:
|110.89
|Expected Payoff:
|4.40
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.56 (0.01%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.01% (0.56)
|Total Trades:
|14
|Short Positions (won %):
|11 (90.91%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|13 (92.86%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (7.14%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|13.30
|loss trade:
|-0.56
|Average
|profit trade:
|4.78
|loss trade:
|-0.56
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (43.48)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-0.56)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|43.48 (10)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-0.56 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|1