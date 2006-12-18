Gimex Group

Account: 48910 Name: J.Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 December 18, 22:45
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
23720672006.12.18 00:00sell0.01eurusd1.30821.32321.30442006.12.18 16:001.30770.000.000.000.50
 20061113Order1
23730502006.12.18 06:39sell0.02eurusd1.30971.32321.30592006.12.18 16:001.30750.000.000.004.40
 20061113Order2
23736352006.12.18 08:46sell0.03eurusd1.31131.32321.30752006.12.18 16:001.30750.000.000.0011.40
 20061113Order3[tp]
23720532006.12.18 00:00sell0.01gbpusd1.95231.96731.94852006.12.18 10:181.95310.000.000.00-0.56
 20061113Order1
23724812006.12.18 01:34sell0.02gbpusd1.95381.96731.95002006.12.18 10:181.95360.000.000.000.28
 20061113Order2
23730682006.12.18 06:39sell0.03gbpusd1.95531.96731.95152006.12.18 10:181.95290.000.000.005.04
 20061113Order3
23732352006.12.18 07:20sell0.05gbpusd1.95681.96731.95302006.12.18 10:181.95300.000.000.0013.30
 20061113Order4[tp]
23743272006.12.18 10:18sell0.01gbpusd1.95251.96751.94872006.12.18 11:451.95020.000.000.001.61
 20061113Order1
23744662006.12.18 10:49sell0.02gbpusd1.95401.96751.95022006.12.18 11:451.95020.000.000.005.32
 20061113Order2[tp]
23748092006.12.18 11:45sell0.01gbpusd1.94981.96481.94602006.12.18 15:501.94740.000.000.001.68
 20061113Order1
23749192006.12.18 11:59sell0.02gbpusd1.95131.96481.94752006.12.18 15:501.94750.000.000.005.32
 20061113Order2[tp]
23720792006.12.18 00:00buy0.01usdchf1.22201.20701.22582006.12.18 15:501.22260.000.000.000.49
 20061113Order1
23727002006.12.18 02:37buy0.02usdchf1.22051.20701.22432006.12.18 15:501.22260.000.000.003.44
 20061113Order2
23735622006.12.18 08:28buy0.03usdchf1.21891.20701.22272006.12.18 15:491.22270.000.000.009.32
 20061113Order3[tp]
  0.00 0.00 0.00 61.54
Closed P/L: 61.54
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
23720832006.12.18 00:00buy0.01gbpjpy230.481.000.00 230.130.000.000.00-2.07
 5665O:0
23724832006.12.18 01:35buy0.01gbpjpy230.680.000.00 230.130.000.000.00-3.26
 5665O:1
23725522006.12.18 01:52buy0.01gbpjpy230.740.000.00 230.130.000.000.00-3.61
 5665O:2
23725572006.12.18 01:52buy0.01gbpjpy230.760.000.00 230.130.000.000.00-3.73
 5665O:3
23725652006.12.18 01:53buy0.01gbpjpy230.790.000.00 230.130.000.000.00-3.91
 5665O:4
23725812006.12.18 01:53buy0.01gbpjpy230.810.000.00 230.130.000.000.00-4.03
 5665O:5
23725852006.12.18 01:54buy0.01gbpjpy230.820.000.00 230.130.000.000.00-4.09
 5665O:6
23734032006.12.18 08:00sell0.01usdjpy117.96119.46117.58 118.180.000.000.00-1.86
 20061113Order1
23762822006.12.18 15:36sell0.02usdjpy118.11119.46117.73 118.180.000.000.00-1.18
 20061113Order2
23763802006.12.18 15:50buy0.01usdchf1.22321.20821.2270 1.22180.000.000.00-1.15
 20061113Order1
23764042006.12.18 15:50sell0.01gbpusd1.94691.96191.9431 1.94860.000.000.00-1.19
 20061113Order1
23765822006.12.18 16:00sell0.01eurusd1.30721.32221.3034 1.31020.000.000.00-3.00
 20061113Order1
23768012006.12.18 16:07sell0.03usdjpy118.29119.46117.91 118.180.000.000.002.79
 20061113Order3
23785552006.12.18 20:16sell0.02gbpusd1.94871.96191.9449 1.94860.000.000.000.14
 20061113Order2
23785652006.12.18 20:17sell0.02eurusd1.30871.32221.3049 1.31020.000.000.00-3.00
 20061113Order2
23788352006.12.18 21:11buy0.02usdchf1.22171.20821.2255 1.22180.000.000.000.16
 20061113Order2
23788582006.12.18 21:18sell0.03eurusd1.31021.32221.3064 1.31020.000.000.000.00
 20061113Order3
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -32.99
 Floating P/L: -32.99
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 61.54 Floating P/L: -32.99 Margin: 76.30
Balance: 5 011.25 Equity: 4 978.26 Free Margin: 4 901.96
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 62.10 Gross Loss: 0.56 Total Net Profit: 61.54
Profit Factor: 110.89 Expected Payoff: 4.40  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.56 (0.01%) Relative Drawdown: 0.01% (0.56)
 
Total Trades: 14 Short Positions (won %): 11 (90.91%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (92.86%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (7.14%)
Largest profit trade: 13.30 loss trade: -0.56
Average profit trade: 4.78 loss trade: -0.56
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (43.48) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-0.56)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 43.48 (10) consecutive loss (count): -0.56 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 1