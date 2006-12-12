Gimex Group

Account: 48910 Name: J.Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 December 15, 16:09
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
23457452006.12.12 21:23buy0.01eurusd1.32871.31371.33072006.12.12 22:501.32800.000.000.00-0.70
23459342006.12.12 22:55buy0.01eurusd1.32871.31371.33072006.12.13 11:081.32690.000.00-0.04-1.80
23465902006.12.13 01:40buy0.02eurusd1.32701.31371.32902006.12.13 14:441.32280.000.000.00-8.40
23483312006.12.13 10:07buy0.03eurusd1.32551.31371.32752006.12.13 11:081.32750.000.000.006.00
23488672006.12.13 11:08buy0.01eurusd1.32731.31231.32932006.12.13 14:441.32280.000.000.00-4.50
23497222006.12.13 14:30buy0.02eurusd1.32441.31231.32612006.12.13 14:441.32250.000.000.00-3.80
23499372006.12.13 14:34buy0.03eurusd1.32251.31231.32452006.12.13 14:441.32280.000.000.000.90
23501222006.12.13 14:35buy0.05eurusd1.32111.31231.32272006.12.13 14:441.32270.000.000.008.00
23504142006.12.13 14:44buy0.01eurusd1.32311.30811.32512006.12.13 18:351.32100.000.000.00-2.10
23506192006.12.13 15:08buy0.02eurusd1.32151.30811.32352006.12.13 17:081.32350.000.000.004.00
23516542006.12.13 17:08sell0.01eurusd1.32341.33841.32142006.12.13 18:351.32140.000.000.002.00
23522162006.12.13 18:35sell0.01eurusd1.32111.33611.31912006.12.13 23:371.32110.000.000.000.00
23535922006.12.13 22:31sell0.02eurusd1.32281.33611.32082006.12.13 23:371.32080.000.000.004.00
23540082006.12.13 23:37sell0.01eurusd1.32071.33571.31872006.12.14 12:081.32180.000.000.06-1.10
23540592006.12.13 23:48sell0.02eurusd1.32221.33571.32022006.12.14 12:081.32170.000.000.121.00
23560962006.12.14 08:55sell0.03eurusd1.32371.33571.32172006.12.14 12:081.32170.000.000.006.00
23576182006.12.14 12:08sell0.01eurusd1.32131.33631.31932006.12.14 12:351.31930.000.000.002.00
23579962006.12.14 12:35sell0.01eurusd1.31901.33401.31702006.12.14 14:311.31700.000.000.002.00
23592672006.12.14 14:31sell0.01eurusd1.31671.33171.31472006.12.14 15:521.31810.000.000.00-1.40
23595342006.12.14 14:58sell0.02eurusd1.31821.33171.31622006.12.14 15:521.31810.000.000.000.20
23596572006.12.14 15:05sell0.03eurusd1.31991.33171.31792006.12.14 15:521.31790.000.000.006.00
23600322006.12.14 15:52sell0.01eurusd1.31761.33261.31562006.12.14 16:271.31560.000.000.002.00
23604322006.12.14 16:27sell0.01eurusd1.31541.33041.31342006.12.15 10:101.31510.000.000.020.30
23646422006.12.15 08:47sell0.02eurusd1.31691.33041.31492006.12.15 10:101.31490.000.000.004.00
23651972006.12.15 10:10sell0.01eurusd1.31471.32971.31272006.12.15 10:291.31270.000.000.002.00
23654602006.12.15 10:29sell0.01eurusd1.31221.32721.31022006.12.15 15:151.31700.000.000.00-4.80
23673282006.12.15 14:28sell0.02eurusd1.31371.32721.31172006.12.15 15:151.31660.000.000.00-5.80
23675232006.12.15 14:31sell0.03eurusd1.31851.32721.31652006.12.15 15:151.31650.000.000.006.00
23682852006.12.15 15:15sell0.01eurusd1.31671.33171.31472006.12.15 15:171.31650.000.000.000.20
23457412006.12.12 21:23buy0.01gbpusd1.97131.95601.97302006.12.12 22:501.97040.000.000.00-0.63
23459332006.12.12 22:55buy0.01gbpusd1.97121.95621.97322006.12.13 00:501.97030.000.00-0.02-0.63
23462842006.12.13 00:31buy0.02gbpusd1.96971.95621.97172006.12.13 00:501.97030.000.000.000.84
23463382006.12.13 00:48buy0.03gbpusd1.96811.95621.97012006.12.13 00:501.97010.000.000.004.20
23463532006.12.13 00:50buy0.01gbpusd1.97051.95551.97252006.12.13 01:381.97010.000.000.00-0.28
23465292006.12.13 01:37buy0.02gbpusd1.96881.95551.97082006.12.13 01:381.97010.000.000.001.82
23465522006.12.13 01:37buy0.03gbpusd1.96721.95551.96922006.12.13 01:381.96920.000.000.004.20
23465692006.12.13 01:38buy0.01gbpusd1.97041.95541.97242006.12.13 08:531.97040.000.000.000.00
23475942006.12.13 08:23buy0.02gbpusd1.96881.95541.97082006.12.13 08:531.97080.000.000.002.80
23477192006.12.13 08:53buy0.01gbpusd1.97121.95621.97322006.12.13 10:301.97010.000.000.00-0.77
23478312006.12.13 09:03buy0.02gbpusd1.96971.95621.97172006.12.13 10:301.97010.000.000.000.56
23481052006.12.13 09:36buy0.03gbpusd1.96811.95621.97012006.12.13 10:301.97010.000.000.004.20
23485192006.12.13 10:30buy0.01gbpusd1.97191.95691.97392006.12.13 14:381.96450.000.000.00-5.18
23495902006.12.13 14:26buy0.02gbpusd1.97041.95691.97242006.12.13 14:371.96500.000.000.00-7.56
23499052006.12.13 14:34buy0.03gbpusd1.96621.95691.96822006.12.13 14:371.96500.000.000.00-2.52
23500342006.12.13 14:34buy0.05gbpusd1.96471.95691.96672006.12.13 14:371.96500.000.000.001.05
23501372006.12.13 14:35buy0.08gbpusd1.96331.95691.96492006.12.13 14:371.96490.000.000.008.96
23502312006.12.13 14:38buy0.01gbpusd1.96501.95001.96702006.12.13 16:041.96380.000.000.00-0.84
23507672006.12.13 15:31buy0.02gbpusd1.96351.95001.96552006.12.13 16:041.96400.000.000.000.70
23508532006.12.13 15:36buy0.03gbpusd1.96231.95001.96402006.12.13 16:041.96400.000.000.003.57
23511512006.12.13 16:04sell0.01gbpusd1.96411.97911.96212006.12.13 17:361.96700.000.000.00-2.03
23512752006.12.13 16:18sell0.02gbpusd1.96561.97911.96362006.12.13 17:351.96690.000.000.00-1.82
23515182006.12.13 16:59sell0.03gbpusd1.96711.97911.96512006.12.13 17:351.96680.000.000.000.63
23516302006.12.13 17:07sell0.05gbpusd1.96881.97911.96682006.12.13 17:351.96680.000.000.007.00
23518762006.12.13 17:36sell0.01gbpusd1.96661.98161.96462006.12.13 18:481.96460.000.000.001.40
23523132006.12.13 18:49sell0.01gbpusd1.96441.97941.96242006.12.14 09:271.96850.000.000.02-2.87
23527972006.12.13 20:15sell0.02gbpusd1.96591.97941.96392006.12.14 09:271.96850.000.000.04-3.64
23530752006.12.13 21:05sell0.03gbpusd1.96741.97941.96542006.12.14 09:271.96860.000.000.06-2.52
23560912006.12.14 08:55sell0.05gbpusd1.96891.97941.96692006.12.14 09:271.96850.000.000.001.40
23562002006.12.14 09:02sell0.08gbpusd1.97051.97941.96852006.12.14 09:271.96850.000.000.0011.20
23564992006.12.14 09:27sell0.01gbpusd1.96801.98301.96602006.12.14 12:071.96600.000.000.001.40
23575972006.12.14 12:07sell0.01gbpusd1.96581.98081.96382006.12.14 12:331.96380.000.000.001.40
23579392006.12.14 12:33sell0.01gbpusd1.96371.97871.96172006.12.14 14:311.96170.000.000.001.40
23584592006.12.14 13:12sell0.02gbpusd1.96521.97871.96322006.12.14 14:281.96320.000.000.002.80
23591392006.12.14 14:28sell0.01gbpusd1.96231.97731.96032006.12.14 15:541.96190.000.000.000.28
23595772006.12.14 15:00sell0.02gbpusd1.96391.97731.96192006.12.14 15:541.96190.000.000.002.80
23600622006.12.14 15:54sell0.01gbpusd1.96171.97671.95972006.12.14 16:261.95970.000.000.001.40
23603792006.12.14 16:26sell0.01gbpusd1.95951.97451.95752006.12.14 18:451.96210.000.000.00-1.82
23607652006.12.14 16:52sell0.02gbpusd1.96101.97451.95902006.12.14 18:451.96190.000.000.00-1.26
23608732006.12.14 16:59sell0.03gbpusd1.96261.97451.96062006.12.14 18:451.96200.000.000.001.26
23616612006.12.14 18:45sell0.01gbpusd1.96161.97661.95962006.12.15 10:121.96140.000.000.010.14
23646332006.12.15 08:47sell0.02gbpusd1.96311.97661.96112006.12.15 10:121.96110.000.000.002.80
23652412006.12.15 10:12sell0.01gbpusd1.96051.97571.95872006.12.15 10:291.95870.000.000.001.26
23655272006.12.15 10:29sell0.01gbpusd1.95871.97371.95672006.12.15 10:481.95670.000.000.001.40
23659642006.12.15 10:49sell0.01gbpusd1.95631.97131.95432006.12.15 15:181.96330.000.000.00-4.90
23662042006.12.15 11:05sell0.02gbpusd1.95781.97131.95582006.12.15 15:181.96330.000.000.00-7.70
23673412006.12.15 14:28sell0.03gbpusd1.95931.97131.95732006.12.15 15:181.96330.000.000.00-8.40
23673912006.12.15 14:30sell0.05gbpusd1.96401.97131.96202006.12.15 15:181.96330.000.000.002.45
23675312006.12.15 14:31sell0.08gbpusd1.96551.97131.96352006.12.15 15:181.96350.000.000.0011.20
23683942006.12.15 15:18sell0.01gbpusd1.96281.97781.96082006.12.15 15:211.96320.000.000.00-0.28
23457442006.12.12 21:23sell0.01usdchf1.19931.21431.19732006.12.12 22:501.20020.000.000.00-0.75
23459362006.12.12 22:55sell0.01usdchf1.19931.21431.19732006.12.14 09:371.20640.000.00-0.27-5.89
23475312006.12.13 08:05sell0.02usdchf1.20041.21431.19882006.12.14 09:371.20640.000.00-0.40-9.95
23482822006.12.13 10:06sell0.03usdchf1.20241.21431.20042006.12.14 09:371.20650.000.00-0.60-10.19
23499902006.12.13 14:34sell0.05usdchf1.20611.21431.20452006.12.13 17:081.20450.000.000.006.64
23501762006.12.13 14:36sell0.08usdchf1.20801.21431.20602006.12.13 14:441.20600.000.000.0013.27
23504152006.12.13 14:44buy0.01usdchf1.20611.19111.20812006.12.13 19:051.20810.000.000.001.66
23516532006.12.13 17:08buy0.02usdchf1.20461.19111.20662006.12.13 18:351.20660.000.000.003.31
23522172006.12.13 18:35buy0.01usdchf1.20711.19211.20912006.12.14 09:371.20590.000.000.10-1.00
23555652006.12.14 07:28buy0.02usdchf1.20561.19211.20762006.12.14 09:371.20600.000.000.000.66
23560592006.12.14 08:53buy0.03usdchf1.20401.19211.20602006.12.14 09:361.20600.000.000.004.98
23565542006.12.14 09:37buy0.01usdchf1.20661.19161.20862006.12.14 12:061.20860.000.000.001.66
23575872006.12.14 12:06buy0.01usdchf1.20901.19401.21102006.12.14 12:331.21100.000.000.001.65
23579212006.12.14 12:33buy0.01usdchf1.21161.19661.21362006.12.14 14:301.21360.000.000.001.65
23592022006.12.14 14:30buy0.01usdchf1.21401.19901.21602006.12.14 16:271.21450.000.000.000.41
23595632006.12.14 14:59buy0.02usdchf1.21251.19901.21452006.12.14 16:271.21450.000.000.003.29
23604052006.12.14 16:27buy0.01usdchf1.21511.20011.21712006.12.15 10:201.21550.000.000.030.33
23608912006.12.14 17:00buy0.02usdchf1.21361.20011.21562006.12.15 10:201.21560.000.000.073.29
23653152006.12.15 10:20buy0.01usdchf1.21611.20111.21812006.12.15 10:301.21810.000.000.001.64
23656332006.12.15 10:30buy0.01usdchf1.21861.20361.22062006.12.15 15:181.21400.000.000.00-3.79
23672472006.12.15 14:26buy0.02usdchf1.21741.20361.21902006.12.15 15:341.21520.000.000.00-3.62
23683502006.12.15 15:18buy0.01usdchf1.21451.19951.21652006.12.15 15:341.21520.000.000.000.58
23457472006.12.12 21:23sell0.01usdjpy116.73118.23116.532006.12.12 22:50116.830.000.000.00-0.86
23461872006.12.13 00:00sell0.01usdjpy116.74118.24116.542006.12.14 00:53117.450.000.00-0.20-6.05
23466452006.12.13 01:57sell0.02usdjpy116.89118.24116.692006.12.14 00:53117.450.000.00-0.41-9.54
23475522006.12.13 08:07sell0.03usdjpy117.04118.24116.842006.12.14 00:53117.460.000.00-0.61-10.73
23498642006.12.13 14:34sell0.05usdjpy117.34118.24117.142006.12.14 00:53117.460.000.00-1.02-5.11
23521952006.12.13 18:35sell0.08usdjpy117.49118.24117.292006.12.14 00:53117.450.000.00-1.632.72
23531722006.12.13 21:17sell0.13usdjpy117.64118.24117.442006.12.14 00:53117.440.000.00-2.6622.14
23543782006.12.14 00:53buy0.01usdjpy117.46115.96117.662006.12.14 14:31117.660.000.000.001.70
23563772006.12.14 09:12buy0.02usdjpy117.31115.96117.512006.12.14 12:23117.510.000.000.003.40
23577912006.12.14 12:24buy0.01usdjpy117.53116.03117.732006.12.14 15:52117.730.000.000.001.70
23600372006.12.14 15:52buy0.01usdjpy117.77116.27117.972006.12.15 01:22117.970.000.000.031.70
23609492006.12.14 17:02buy0.02usdjpy117.62116.27117.822006.12.14 19:24117.820.000.000.003.40
23633332006.12.15 01:22buy0.01usdjpy118.00116.50118.202006.12.15 10:01118.040.000.000.000.34
23637962006.12.15 03:20buy0.02usdjpy117.85116.50118.052006.12.15 10:01118.050.000.000.003.39
23651062006.12.15 10:01buy0.01usdjpy118.09116.59118.292006.12.15 14:05118.290.000.000.001.69
23670622006.12.15 14:05buy0.01usdjpy118.32116.82118.522006.12.15 15:59117.700.000.000.00-5.27
23672612006.12.15 14:26buy0.02usdjpy118.21116.82118.372006.12.15 15:59117.700.000.000.00-8.67
23679982006.12.15 14:53buy0.03usdjpy117.81116.82118.012006.12.15 15:59117.700.000.000.00-2.80
23688572006.12.15 15:50buy0.05usdjpy117.49116.82117.692006.12.15 15:59117.690.000.000.008.50
23690342006.12.15 15:59buy0.01usdjpy117.73116.23117.932006.12.15 16:02117.750.000.000.000.17
  0.00 0.00 -7.30 64.72
Closed P/L: 57.42
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 57.42 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 4 949.71 Equity: 4 949.71 Free Margin: 4 949.71
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 234.98 Gross Loss: 177.56 Total Net Profit: 57.42
Profit Factor: 1.32 Expected Payoff: 0.47  
Absolute Drawdown: 2.94 Maximal Drawdown: 52.54 (1.06%) Relative Drawdown: 1.06% (52.54)
 
Total Trades: 121 Short Positions (won %): 62 (61.29%) Long Positions (won %): 59 (66.10%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 77 (63.64%) Loss trades (% of total): 44 (36.36%)
Largest profit trade: 19.48 loss trade: -11.34
Average profit trade: 3.05 loss trade: -4.04
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 16 (33.84) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-24.90)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 33.84 (16) consecutive loss (count): -33.67 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2