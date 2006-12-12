|Account: 48910
|Name: J.Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 14, 21:25
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2345745
|2006.12.12 21:23
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3287
|1.3137
|1.3307
|2006.12.12 22:50
|1.3280
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|2345934
|2006.12.12 22:55
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3287
|1.3137
|1.3307
|2006.12.13 11:08
|1.3269
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-1.80
|2346590
|2006.12.13 01:40
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3270
|1.3137
|1.3290
|2006.12.13 14:44
|1.3228
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.40
|2348331
|2006.12.13 10:07
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3255
|1.3137
|1.3275
|2006.12.13 11:08
|1.3275
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|2348867
|2006.12.13 11:08
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3273
|1.3123
|1.3293
|2006.12.13 14:44
|1.3228
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.50
|2349722
|2006.12.13 14:30
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3244
|1.3123
|1.3261
|2006.12.13 14:44
|1.3225
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.80
|2349937
|2006.12.13 14:34
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3225
|1.3123
|1.3245
|2006.12.13 14:44
|1.3228
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|2350122
|2006.12.13 14:35
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.3211
|1.3123
|1.3227
|2006.12.13 14:44
|1.3227
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|2350414
|2006.12.13 14:44
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3231
|1.3081
|1.3251
|2006.12.13 18:35
|1.3210
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.10
|2350619
|2006.12.13 15:08
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3215
|1.3081
|1.3235
|2006.12.13 17:08
|1.3235
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|2351654
|2006.12.13 17:08
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3234
|1.3384
|1.3214
|2006.12.13 18:35
|1.3214
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|2352216
|2006.12.13 18:35
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3211
|1.3361
|1.3191
|2006.12.13 23:37
|1.3211
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2353592
|2006.12.13 22:31
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3228
|1.3361
|1.3208
|2006.12.13 23:37
|1.3208
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|2354008
|2006.12.13 23:37
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3207
|1.3357
|1.3187
|2006.12.14 12:08
|1.3218
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-1.10
|2354059
|2006.12.13 23:48
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3222
|1.3357
|1.3202
|2006.12.14 12:08
|1.3217
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|1.00
|2356096
|2006.12.14 08:55
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3237
|1.3357
|1.3217
|2006.12.14 12:08
|1.3217
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|2357618
|2006.12.14 12:08
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3213
|1.3363
|1.3193
|2006.12.14 12:35
|1.3193
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|2357996
|2006.12.14 12:35
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3190
|1.3340
|1.3170
|2006.12.14 14:31
|1.3170
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|2359267
|2006.12.14 14:31
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3167
|1.3317
|1.3147
|2006.12.14 15:52
|1.3181
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|2359534
|2006.12.14 14:58
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3182
|1.3317
|1.3162
|2006.12.14 15:52
|1.3181
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|2359657
|2006.12.14 15:05
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.3199
|1.3317
|1.3179
|2006.12.14 15:52
|1.3179
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|2360032
|2006.12.14 15:52
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3176
|1.3326
|1.3156
|2006.12.14 16:27
|1.3156
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|2345741
|2006.12.12 21:23
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9713
|1.9560
|1.9730
|2006.12.12 22:50
|1.9704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.63
|2345933
|2006.12.12 22:55
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9712
|1.9562
|1.9732
|2006.12.13 00:50
|1.9703
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.63
|2346284
|2006.12.13 00:31
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9697
|1.9562
|1.9717
|2006.12.13 00:50
|1.9703
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.84
|2346338
|2006.12.13 00:48
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9681
|1.9562
|1.9701
|2006.12.13 00:50
|1.9701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|2346353
|2006.12.13 00:50
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9705
|1.9555
|1.9725
|2006.12.13 01:38
|1.9701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|2346529
|2006.12.13 01:37
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9688
|1.9555
|1.9708
|2006.12.13 01:38
|1.9701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.82
|2346552
|2006.12.13 01:37
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9672
|1.9555
|1.9692
|2006.12.13 01:38
|1.9692
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|2346569
|2006.12.13 01:38
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9704
|1.9554
|1.9724
|2006.12.13 08:53
|1.9704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2347594
|2006.12.13 08:23
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9688
|1.9554
|1.9708
|2006.12.13 08:53
|1.9708
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|2347719
|2006.12.13 08:53
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9712
|1.9562
|1.9732
|2006.12.13 10:30
|1.9701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.77
|2347831
|2006.12.13 09:03
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9697
|1.9562
|1.9717
|2006.12.13 10:30
|1.9701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.56
|2348105
|2006.12.13 09:36
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9681
|1.9562
|1.9701
|2006.12.13 10:30
|1.9701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.20
|2348519
|2006.12.13 10:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9719
|1.9569
|1.9739
|2006.12.13 14:38
|1.9645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.18
|2349590
|2006.12.13 14:26
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9704
|1.9569
|1.9724
|2006.12.13 14:37
|1.9650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.56
|2349905
|2006.12.13 14:34
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9662
|1.9569
|1.9682
|2006.12.13 14:37
|1.9650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.52
|2350034
|2006.12.13 14:34
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.9647
|1.9569
|1.9667
|2006.12.13 14:37
|1.9650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.05
|2350137
|2006.12.13 14:35
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.9633
|1.9569
|1.9649
|2006.12.13 14:37
|1.9649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.96
|2350231
|2006.12.13 14:38
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9650
|1.9500
|1.9670
|2006.12.13 16:04
|1.9638
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.84
|2350767
|2006.12.13 15:31
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9635
|1.9500
|1.9655
|2006.12.13 16:04
|1.9640
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|2350853
|2006.12.13 15:36
|buy
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9623
|1.9500
|1.9640
|2006.12.13 16:04
|1.9640
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.57
|2351151
|2006.12.13 16:04
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9641
|1.9791
|1.9621
|2006.12.13 17:36
|1.9670
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.03
|2351275
|2006.12.13 16:18
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9656
|1.9791
|1.9636
|2006.12.13 17:35
|1.9669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.82
|2351518
|2006.12.13 16:59
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9671
|1.9791
|1.9651
|2006.12.13 17:35
|1.9668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.63
|2351630
|2006.12.13 17:07
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.9688
|1.9791
|1.9668
|2006.12.13 17:35
|1.9668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|2351876
|2006.12.13 17:36
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9666
|1.9816
|1.9646
|2006.12.13 18:48
|1.9646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|2352313
|2006.12.13 18:49
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9644
|1.9794
|1.9624
|2006.12.14 09:27
|1.9685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-2.87
|2352797
|2006.12.13 20:15
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9659
|1.9794
|1.9639
|2006.12.14 09:27
|1.9685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-3.64
|2353075
|2006.12.13 21:05
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9674
|1.9794
|1.9654
|2006.12.14 09:27
|1.9686
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-2.52
|2356091
|2006.12.14 08:55
|sell
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.9689
|1.9794
|1.9669
|2006.12.14 09:27
|1.9685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|2356200
|2006.12.14 09:02
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.9705
|1.9794
|1.9685
|2006.12.14 09:27
|1.9685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.20
|2356499
|2006.12.14 09:27
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9680
|1.9830
|1.9660
|2006.12.14 12:07
|1.9660
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|2357597
|2006.12.14 12:07
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9658
|1.9808
|1.9638
|2006.12.14 12:33
|1.9638
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|2357939
|2006.12.14 12:33
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9637
|1.9787
|1.9617
|2006.12.14 14:31
|1.9617
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|2358459
|2006.12.14 13:12
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9652
|1.9787
|1.9632
|2006.12.14 14:28
|1.9632
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|2359139
|2006.12.14 14:28
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9623
|1.9773
|1.9603
|2006.12.14 15:54
|1.9619
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|2359577
|2006.12.14 15:00
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9639
|1.9773
|1.9619
|2006.12.14 15:54
|1.9619
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.80
|2360062
|2006.12.14 15:54
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9617
|1.9767
|1.9597
|2006.12.14 16:26
|1.9597
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.40
|2360379
|2006.12.14 16:26
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9595
|1.9745
|1.9575
|2006.12.14 18:45
|1.9621
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.82
|2360765
|2006.12.14 16:52
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9610
|1.9745
|1.9590
|2006.12.14 18:45
|1.9619
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.26
|2360873
|2006.12.14 16:59
|sell
|0.03
|gbpusd
|1.9626
|1.9745
|1.9606
|2006.12.14 18:45
|1.9620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.26
|2345744
|2006.12.12 21:23
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1993
|1.2143
|1.1973
|2006.12.12 22:50
|1.2002
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.75
|2345936
|2006.12.12 22:55
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1993
|1.2143
|1.1973
|2006.12.14 09:37
|1.2064
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|-5.89
|2347531
|2006.12.13 08:05
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2004
|1.2143
|1.1988
|2006.12.14 09:37
|1.2064
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|-9.95
|2348282
|2006.12.13 10:06
|sell
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.2024
|1.2143
|1.2004
|2006.12.14 09:37
|1.2065
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|-10.19
|2349990
|2006.12.13 14:34
|sell
|0.05
|usdchf
|1.2061
|1.2143
|1.2045
|2006.12.13 17:08
|1.2045
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.64
|2350176
|2006.12.13 14:36
|sell
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.2080
|1.2143
|1.2060
|2006.12.13 14:44
|1.2060
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.27
|2350415
|2006.12.13 14:44
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2061
|1.1911
|1.2081
|2006.12.13 19:05
|1.2081
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.66
|2351653
|2006.12.13 17:08
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2046
|1.1911
|1.2066
|2006.12.13 18:35
|1.2066
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.31
|2352217
|2006.12.13 18:35
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2071
|1.1921
|1.2091
|2006.12.14 09:37
|1.2059
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|-1.00
|2355565
|2006.12.14 07:28
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2056
|1.1921
|1.2076
|2006.12.14 09:37
|1.2060
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.66
|2356059
|2006.12.14 08:53
|buy
|0.03
|usdchf
|1.2040
|1.1921
|1.2060
|2006.12.14 09:36
|1.2060
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.98
|2356554
|2006.12.14 09:37
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2066
|1.1916
|1.2086
|2006.12.14 12:06
|1.2086
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.66
|2357587
|2006.12.14 12:06
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2090
|1.1940
|1.2110
|2006.12.14 12:33
|1.2110
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.65
|2357921
|2006.12.14 12:33
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2116
|1.1966
|1.2136
|2006.12.14 14:30
|1.2136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.65
|2359202
|2006.12.14 14:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2140
|1.1990
|1.2160
|2006.12.14 16:27
|1.2145
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.41
|2359563
|2006.12.14 14:59
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2125
|1.1990
|1.2145
|2006.12.14 16:27
|1.2145
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.29
|2345747
|2006.12.12 21:23
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|116.73
|118.23
|116.53
|2006.12.12 22:50
|116.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.86
|2346187
|2006.12.13 00:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|116.74
|118.24
|116.54
|2006.12.14 00:53
|117.45
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|-6.05
|2346645
|2006.12.13 01:57
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|116.89
|118.24
|116.69
|2006.12.14 00:53
|117.45
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.41
|-9.54
|2347552
|2006.12.13 08:07
|sell
|0.03
|usdjpy
|117.04
|118.24
|116.84
|2006.12.14 00:53
|117.46
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.61
|-10.73
|2349864
|2006.12.13 14:34
|sell
|0.05
|usdjpy
|117.34
|118.24
|117.14
|2006.12.14 00:53
|117.46
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.02
|-5.11
|2352195
|2006.12.13 18:35
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|117.49
|118.24
|117.29
|2006.12.14 00:53
|117.45
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.63
|2.72
|2353172
|2006.12.13 21:17
|sell
|0.13
|usdjpy
|117.64
|118.24
|117.44
|2006.12.14 00:53
|117.44
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.66
|22.14
|2354378
|2006.12.14 00:53
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.46
|115.96
|117.66
|2006.12.14 14:31
|117.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.70
|2356377
|2006.12.14 09:12
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|117.31
|115.96
|117.51
|2006.12.14 12:23
|117.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.40
|2357791
|2006.12.14 12:24
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.53
|116.03
|117.73
|2006.12.14 15:52
|117.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.70
|2360949
|2006.12.14 17:02
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|117.62
|116.27
|117.82
|2006.12.14 19:24
|117.82
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.40
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.46
|67.37
|Closed P/L:
|59.91
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2360432
|2006.12.14 16:27
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3154
|1.3304
|1.3134
|1.3147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.70
|2361661
|2006.12.14 18:45
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9616
|1.9766
|1.9596
|1.9601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.05
|2360405
|2006.12.14 16:27
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2151
|1.2001
|1.2171
|1.2145
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.49
|2360891
|2006.12.14 17:00
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2136
|1.2001
|1.2156
|1.2145
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.48
|2360037
|2006.12.14 15:52
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.77
|116.27
|117.97
|117.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.42
|Floating P/L:
|3.42
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|59.91
|Floating P/L:
|3.42
|Margin:
|16.72
|Balance:
|4 952.20
|Equity:
|4 955.62
|Free Margin:
|4 938.90
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|181.44
|Gross Loss:
|121.53
|Total Net Profit:
|59.91
|Profit Factor:
|1.49
|Expected Payoff:
|0.67
|Absolute Drawdown:
|2.94
|Maximal Drawdown:
|52.54 (1.06%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.06% (52.54)
|Total Trades:
|89
|Short Positions (won %):
|45 (60.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|44 (65.91%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|56 (62.92%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|33 (37.08%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|19.48
|loss trade:
|-11.34
|Average
|profit trade:
|3.24
|loss trade:
|-3.68
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (24.20)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-33.67)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|30.94 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-33.67 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2