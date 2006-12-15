|Account: 460478
|Name: David Stanley
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 22, 22:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5224125
|2006.12.15 19:32
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|230.49
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.18 02:37
|230.54
|0.00
|0.00
|2.42
|4.23
|5224233
|2006.12.15 19:32
|sell
|0.18
|gbpusd
|1.9501
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.22 18:58
|1.9576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.38
|-135.00
|5230482
|2006.12.18 02:37
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|230.64
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.22 18:58
|232.66
|0.00
|0.00
|14.60
|169.89
|5265823
|2006.12.19 01:13
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|230.19
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.19 10:08
|231.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.60
|5265824
|2006.12.19 01:13
|sell
|0.18
|chfjpy
|96.63
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.19 10:08
|96.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.50
|5277806
|2006.12.19 10:08
|sell
|0.18
|chfjpy
|96.78
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.20 07:22
|97.41
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.55
|-95.98
|5277818
|2006.12.19 10:08
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|231.31
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.20 07:22
|233.03
|0.00
|0.00
|2.44
|145.61
|0.00
|0.00
|19.29
|139.85
|Closed P/L:
|159.14
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|159.14
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|5 733.23
|Equity:
|5 733.23
|Free Margin:
|5 733.23
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|423.79
|Gross Loss:
|264.65
|Total Net Profit:
|159.14
|Profit Factor:
|1.60
|Expected Payoff:
|22.73
|Absolute Drawdown:
|38.78
|Maximal Drawdown:
|134.62 (2.29%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.29% (134.62)
|Total Trades:
|7
|Short Positions (won %):
|3 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (57.14%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (42.86%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|184.49
|loss trade:
|-134.62
|Average
|profit trade:
|105.95
|loss trade:
|-88.22
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (332.54)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-134.62)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|332.54 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-134.62 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|1