FXDD

Account: 460478 Name: David Stanley Currency: USD 2006 December 22, 22:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
52241252006.12.15 19:32buy0.10gbpjpy230.490.000.002006.12.18 02:37230.540.000.002.424.23
52242332006.12.15 19:32sell0.18gbpusd1.95010.00000.00002006.12.22 18:581.95760.000.000.38-135.00
52304822006.12.18 02:37buy0.10gbpjpy230.640.000.002006.12.22 18:58232.660.000.0014.60169.89
52658232006.12.19 01:13buy0.10gbpjpy230.190.000.002006.12.19 10:08231.190.000.000.0084.60
52658242006.12.19 01:13sell0.18chfjpy96.630.000.002006.12.19 10:0896.850.000.000.00-33.50
52778062006.12.19 10:08sell0.18chfjpy96.780.000.002006.12.20 07:2297.410.000.00-0.55-95.98
52778182006.12.19 10:08buy0.10gbpjpy231.310.000.002006.12.20 07:22233.030.000.002.44145.61
  0.00 0.00 19.29 139.85
Closed P/L: 159.14
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 159.14 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 5 733.23 Equity: 5 733.23 Free Margin: 5 733.23
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 423.79 Gross Loss: 264.65 Total Net Profit: 159.14
Profit Factor: 1.60 Expected Payoff: 22.73  
Absolute Drawdown: 38.78 Maximal Drawdown: 134.62 (2.29%) Relative Drawdown: 2.29% (134.62)
 
Total Trades: 7 Short Positions (won %): 3 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (57.14%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (42.86%)
Largest profit trade: 184.49 loss trade: -134.62
Average profit trade: 105.95 loss trade: -88.22
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (332.54) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-134.62)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 332.54 (2) consecutive loss (count): -134.62 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 1