FXDD

Account: 460478 Name: David Stanley Currency: USD 2006 December 15, 06:23
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
40250482006.10.29 00:42balanceDeposit5 000.00
40253392006.10.30 01:00buy0.10gbpjpy222.730.000.002006.10.30 16:10223.200.000.000.0040.06
40254122006.10.30 01:01sell0.18chfjpy94.020.000.002006.10.30 16:1193.950.000.000.0010.73
40502032006.10.30 16:11buy0.10gbpjpy223.290.000.002006.11.03 15:31224.120.000.0013.8870.46
40502092006.10.30 16:11sell0.18chfjpy93.890.000.002006.11.03 15:3194.080.000.00-2.63-29.02
42033732006.11.07 14:13sell0.18chfjpy94.210.000.002006.12.12 18:3497.370.000.00-17.06-485.36
42033722006.11.07 14:13buy0.10gbpjpy224.700.000.002006.12.12 18:34230.180.000.0084.09467.74
44074742006.11.17 02:17buy0.10gbpjpy223.270.000.002006.11.29 13:39226.470.000.0023.94275.38
44074752006.11.17 02:17sell0.18chfjpy94.680.000.002006.11.29 13:3996.250.000.00-4.90-243.14
46970042006.11.30 05:07buy0.10gbpjpy226.530.000.002006.12.01 08:28228.430.000.002.41163.99
46970102006.11.30 05:09sell0.18chfjpy96.140.000.002006.12.01 08:2896.880.000.00-0.51-114.95
47342402006.12.01 08:28sell0.18chfjpy96.810.000.002006.12.04 12:1696.590.000.00-0.5134.21
47342492006.12.01 08:28buy0.10gbpjpy228.540.000.002006.12.04 12:16228.730.000.002.4316.41
49138622006.12.08 00:19buy0.10gbpjpy226.310.000.002006.12.08 18:56227.270.000.000.0082.47
49138632006.12.08 00:19sell0.18chfjpy96.370.000.002006.12.08 18:5696.580.000.000.00-32.46
49467842006.12.08 18:56sell0.18chfjpy96.490.000.002006.12.13 05:0197.540.000.00-1.61-161.60
49467962006.12.08 18:56buy0.10gbpjpy227.360.000.002006.12.13 05:02230.490.000.007.32267.66
  0.00 0.00 106.85 362.58
Closed P/L: 469.43
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
51793142006.12.15 05:59buy0.10gbpjpy231.190.000.00 231.130.000.000.00-5.09
51793152006.12.15 05:59sell0.18gbpusd1.96070.00000.0000 1.96140.000.000.00-12.60
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -17.69
 Floating P/L: -17.69
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 469.43 Floating P/L: -17.69 Margin: 274.51
Balance: 5 469.43 Equity: 5 451.74 Free Margin: 5 177.23
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 562.67 Gross Loss: 1 093.24 Total Net Profit: 469.43
Profit Factor: 1.43 Expected Payoff: 29.34  
Absolute Drawdown: 194.17 Maximal Drawdown: 502.42 (9.46%) Relative Drawdown: 9.46% (502.42)
 
Total Trades: 16 Short Positions (won %): 8 (25.00%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (62.50%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (37.50%)
Largest profit trade: 551.83 loss trade: -502.42
Average profit trade: 156.27 loss trade: -182.21
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (218.94) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-502.42)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 551.83 (1) consecutive loss (count): -502.42 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 1 consecutive losses: 1