|Account: 460478
|Name: David Stanley
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 15, 06:23
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4025048
|2006.10.29 00:42
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|4025339
|2006.10.30 01:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|222.73
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.10.30 16:10
|223.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.06
|4025412
|2006.10.30 01:01
|sell
|0.18
|chfjpy
|94.02
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.10.30 16:11
|93.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.73
|4050203
|2006.10.30 16:11
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|223.29
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.11.03 15:31
|224.12
|0.00
|0.00
|13.88
|70.46
|4050209
|2006.10.30 16:11
|sell
|0.18
|chfjpy
|93.89
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.11.03 15:31
|94.08
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.63
|-29.02
|4203373
|2006.11.07 14:13
|sell
|0.18
|chfjpy
|94.21
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.12 18:34
|97.37
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.06
|-485.36
|4203372
|2006.11.07 14:13
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|224.70
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.12 18:34
|230.18
|0.00
|0.00
|84.09
|467.74
|4407474
|2006.11.17 02:17
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|223.27
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.11.29 13:39
|226.47
|0.00
|0.00
|23.94
|275.38
|4407475
|2006.11.17 02:17
|sell
|0.18
|chfjpy
|94.68
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.11.29 13:39
|96.25
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.90
|-243.14
|4697004
|2006.11.30 05:07
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|226.53
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.01 08:28
|228.43
|0.00
|0.00
|2.41
|163.99
|4697010
|2006.11.30 05:09
|sell
|0.18
|chfjpy
|96.14
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.01 08:28
|96.88
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.51
|-114.95
|4734240
|2006.12.01 08:28
|sell
|0.18
|chfjpy
|96.81
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.04 12:16
|96.59
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.51
|34.21
|4734249
|2006.12.01 08:28
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|228.54
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.04 12:16
|228.73
|0.00
|0.00
|2.43
|16.41
|4913862
|2006.12.08 00:19
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|226.31
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.08 18:56
|227.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|82.47
|4913863
|2006.12.08 00:19
|sell
|0.18
|chfjpy
|96.37
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.08 18:56
|96.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.46
|4946784
|2006.12.08 18:56
|sell
|0.18
|chfjpy
|96.49
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.13 05:01
|97.54
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.61
|-161.60
|4946796
|2006.12.08 18:56
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|227.36
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.13 05:02
|230.49
|0.00
|0.00
|7.32
|267.66
|0.00
|0.00
|106.85
|362.58
|Closed P/L:
|469.43
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5179314
|2006.12.15 05:59
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|231.19
|0.00
|0.00
|231.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.09
|5179315
|2006.12.15 05:59
|sell
|0.18
|gbpusd
|1.9607
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9614
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.60
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.69
|Floating P/L:
|-17.69
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|469.43
|Floating P/L:
|-17.69
|Margin:
|274.51
|Balance:
|5 469.43
|Equity:
|5 451.74
|Free Margin:
|5 177.23
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 562.67
|Gross Loss:
|1 093.24
|Total Net Profit:
|469.43
|Profit Factor:
|1.43
|Expected Payoff:
|29.34
|Absolute Drawdown:
|194.17
|Maximal Drawdown:
|502.42 (9.46%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|9.46% (502.42)
|Total Trades:
|16
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (25.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|10 (62.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (37.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|551.83
|loss trade:
|-502.42
|Average
|profit trade:
|156.27
|loss trade:
|-182.21
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (218.94)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-502.42)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|551.83 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-502.42 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|1
|consecutive losses:
|1