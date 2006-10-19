|Symbol
|EURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
|Period
|4 Hours (H4) 2006.10.02 00:00 - 2006.12.25 00:00 (2006.10.02 - 2006.12.25)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Bars in test
|3947
|Ticks modelled
|251178
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|928.76
|Gross profit
|3104.61
|Gross loss
|-2175.85
|Profit factor
|1.43
|Expected payoff
|185.75
|Absolute drawdown
|1431.40
|Maximal drawdown
|1431.40 (14.31%)
|Relative drawdown
|14.31% (1431.40)
|Total trades
|5
|Short positions (won %)
|1 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|4 (50.00%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|2 (40.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|3 (60.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|1707.11
|loss trade
|-748.16
|Average
|profit trade
|1552.30
|loss trade
|-725.28
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|2 (3104.61)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|2 (-1431.40)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|3104.61 (2)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-1431.40 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|2
|consecutive losses
|2