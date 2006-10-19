Strategy Tester Report
GODZILLA

SymbolEURUSD (Euro vs US Dollar)
Period4 Hours (H4) 2006.10.02 00:00 - 2006.12.25 00:00 (2006.10.02 - 2006.12.25)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
Bars in test3947Ticks modelled251178Modelling quality90.00%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit928.76Gross profit3104.61Gross loss-2175.85
Profit factor1.43Expected payoff185.75
Absolute drawdown1431.40Maximal drawdown1431.40 (14.31%)Relative drawdown14.31% (1431.40)
Total trades5Short positions (won %)1 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)4 (50.00%)
Profit trades (% of total)2 (40.00%)Loss trades (% of total)3 (60.00%)
Largestprofit trade1707.11loss trade-748.16
Averageprofit trade1552.30loss trade-725.28
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)2 (3104.61)consecutive losses (loss in money)2 (-1431.40)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)3104.61 (2)consecutive loss (count of losses)-1431.40 (2)
Averageconsecutive wins2consecutive losses2
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.10.19 20:00buy11.201.26251.25551.2816
22006.10.23 11:57s/l11.201.25551.25551.2816-683.249316.76
32006.10.23 12:00sell21.101.25571.26461.2417
42006.10.26 08:56s/l21.101.26461.26461.2417-748.168568.60
52006.10.26 12:00buy31.001.26611.25911.2852
62006.11.10 03:01t/p31.001.28521.25911.28521397.509966.10
72006.11.22 16:00buy41.201.29221.28521.3113
82006.11.27 00:00t/p41.201.31131.28521.31131707.1111673.21
92006.12.20 04:00buy51.401.32341.31641.3425
102006.12.20 18:47s/l51.401.31641.31641.3425-744.4510928.76