FXDD

Account: 443586 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 December 15, 22:23
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
50507712006.12.12 21:14sell0.10eurusd1.32131.35181.31972006.12.13 11:061.32560.000.000.51-43.00
50513702006.12.12 21:15sell0.10eurusd1.32431.35141.32232006.12.13 11:061.32550.000.000.51-12.00
50683142006.12.13 08:30sell0.20eurusd1.32751.34841.32552006.12.13 11:061.32550.000.000.0040.00
50747372006.12.13 11:06sell0.10eurusd1.32531.35141.32332006.12.13 15:341.32330.000.000.0020.00
50847512006.12.13 15:34sell0.10eurusd1.32301.34911.32102006.12.13 15:351.32100.000.000.0020.00
50860142006.12.13 15:35sell0.10eurusd1.32061.34671.31862006.12.13 18:381.32160.000.000.00-10.00
50968062006.12.13 18:11sell0.10eurusd1.32361.35071.32162006.12.13 18:381.32160.000.000.0020.00
50982882006.12.13 18:38sell0.10eurusd1.32151.35161.31952006.12.13 20:051.31950.000.000.0020.00
51017292006.12.13 20:05sell0.10eurusd1.31941.34951.31742006.12.14 15:301.31740.000.001.6720.00
51420452006.12.14 15:30sell0.10eurusd1.31721.34731.31522006.12.14 17:301.31520.000.000.0020.00
51535372006.12.14 17:30sell0.10eurusd1.31501.34511.31302006.12.15 11:291.31300.000.000.5120.00
51906572006.12.15 11:29buy0.10eurusd1.31301.28291.31502006.12.15 15:301.31500.000.000.0020.00
52036902006.12.15 15:30buy0.10eurusd1.31731.28721.31932006.12.15 16:101.31730.000.000.000.00
50502002006.12.12 21:07sell0.10gbpusd1.96381.99391.96182006.12.13 10:361.96750.000.000.00-37.00
50519392006.12.12 21:17sell0.10gbpusd1.96681.99391.96482006.12.13 10:361.96780.000.000.00-10.00
50543982006.12.12 21:32sell0.20gbpusd1.97001.99411.96802006.12.13 10:361.96800.000.000.0040.00
50733792006.12.13 10:36sell0.10gbpusd1.96731.99741.96532006.12.13 15:301.96740.000.000.00-1.00
50757002006.12.13 11:30sell0.10gbpusd1.97141.99851.96942006.12.13 15:301.96940.000.000.0020.00
50831742006.12.13 15:30sell0.10gbpusd1.96691.99701.96492006.12.13 15:341.96490.000.000.0020.00
50854822006.12.13 15:34sell0.10gbpusd1.96451.99461.96252006.12.13 16:311.96250.000.000.0020.00
50908122006.12.13 16:31sell0.10gbpusd1.96221.99231.96022006.12.13 18:381.96620.000.000.00-40.00
50934282006.12.13 17:05sell0.10gbpusd1.96521.99231.96322006.12.13 18:381.96610.000.000.00-9.00
50958012006.12.13 18:04sell0.20gbpusd1.96841.99251.96642006.12.13 18:381.96640.000.000.0040.00
50982312006.12.13 18:38sell0.10gbpusd1.96601.99611.96402006.12.13 19:531.96400.000.000.0020.00
51007742006.12.13 19:54sell0.10gbpusd1.96371.99381.96172006.12.14 15:311.96170.000.000.1520.00
51421782006.12.14 15:31sell0.10gbpusd1.96131.99141.95932006.12.14 16:511.96240.000.000.00-11.00
51466502006.12.14 16:05sell0.10gbpusd1.96441.99151.96242006.12.14 16:511.96240.000.000.0020.00
51494172006.12.14 16:51sell0.10gbpusd1.96201.99211.96002006.12.14 17:261.96000.000.000.0020.00
51521302006.12.14 17:26sell0.10gbpusd1.95971.98981.95772006.12.14 18:371.96090.000.000.00-12.00
51572302006.12.14 18:00sell0.10gbpusd1.96281.98991.96082006.12.14 18:371.96080.000.000.0020.00
51600372006.12.14 18:37sell0.10gbpusd1.96071.99081.95872006.12.14 19:491.96180.000.000.00-11.00
51614912006.12.14 18:59sell0.10gbpusd1.96381.99091.96182006.12.14 19:491.96180.000.000.0020.00
51637392006.12.14 19:49sell0.10gbpusd1.96131.99141.95932006.12.15 11:291.95930.000.000.0020.00
51908742006.12.15 11:29buy0.10gbpusd1.95921.92911.96122006.12.15 12:521.95820.000.000.00-10.00
51943882006.12.15 11:51buy0.10gbpusd1.95621.92911.95822006.12.15 12:511.95820.000.000.0020.00
51973142006.12.15 12:52sell0.10gbpusd1.95851.98861.95652006.12.15 14:591.95650.000.000.0020.00
52010272006.12.15 14:59sell0.10gbpusd1.95621.98631.95422006.12.15 17:041.95420.000.000.0020.00
52160642006.12.15 17:04buy0.10gbpusd1.95411.92401.95612006.12.15 20:041.95190.000.000.00-22.00
50508022006.12.12 21:14buy0.10usdchf1.20531.17621.20732006.12.13 10:151.20190.000.000.89-28.29
50519252006.12.12 21:17buy0.10usdchf1.20241.17621.20442006.12.13 10:151.20190.000.000.89-4.16
50705802006.12.13 09:32buy0.20usdchf1.20001.18151.20202006.12.13 10:151.20200.000.000.0033.28
50725822006.12.13 10:15buy0.10usdchf1.20231.17921.20432006.12.13 15:301.20430.000.000.0016.61
50830432006.12.13 15:30buy0.10usdchf1.20511.18201.20712006.12.13 15:341.20710.000.000.0016.57
50856482006.12.13 15:34buy0.10usdchf1.20771.18461.20972006.12.13 19:351.20660.000.000.00-9.12
50963582006.12.13 18:08buy0.10usdchf1.20461.17751.20662006.12.13 19:351.20660.000.000.0016.58
51001632006.12.13 19:35buy0.10usdchf1.20701.17691.20902006.12.14 13:071.20900.000.002.7816.54
51313482006.12.14 13:07buy0.10usdchf1.20931.17921.21132006.12.14 13:331.21130.000.000.0016.51
51335172006.12.14 13:33buy0.10usdchf1.21171.18161.21372006.12.14 15:301.21370.000.000.0016.48
51419552006.12.14 15:30buy0.10usdchf1.21391.18381.21592006.12.14 17:321.21590.000.000.0016.45
51540932006.12.14 17:32buy0.10usdchf1.21621.18611.21822006.12.15 11:301.21820.000.000.8916.42
51610642006.12.14 18:55buy0.10usdchf1.21311.18601.21512006.12.14 20:381.21510.000.000.0016.46
51930782006.12.15 11:34sell0.10usdchf1.21821.24831.21622006.12.15 15:301.21620.000.000.0016.45
52034832006.12.15 15:30sell0.10usdchf1.21421.24431.21222006.12.15 15:311.21220.000.000.0016.50
50494692006.12.12 20:41buy0.10usdjpy117.08114.67117.282006.12.13 15:33117.280.000.001.2617.05
50844272006.12.13 15:33buy0.10usdjpy117.32115.41117.522006.12.13 19:35117.520.000.000.0017.02
51001672006.12.13 19:35buy0.10usdjpy117.53114.82117.732006.12.14 16:56117.730.000.003.9216.99
51498692006.12.14 16:56buy0.10usdjpy117.76114.95117.962006.12.15 02:22117.960.000.001.2616.95
51740352006.12.15 02:22buy0.10usdjpy117.98115.27118.182006.12.15 11:29118.180.000.000.0016.92
51914202006.12.15 11:29buy0.10usdjpy118.21115.30118.412006.12.15 20:05118.090.000.000.00-10.16
  0.00 0.00 15.24 560.05
Closed P/L: 575.29
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
52049532006.12.15 15:31sell0.10usdchf1.21181.24191.2098 1.22240.000.000.00-86.71
52099642006.12.15 16:18sell0.10usdchf1.21491.24201.2129 1.22240.000.000.00-61.35
52143052006.12.15 16:52sell0.20usdchf1.21801.24211.2160 1.22240.000.000.00-71.99
52164072006.12.15 17:05sell0.30usdchf1.22101.24211.2190 1.22240.000.000.00-34.36
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -254.41
 Floating P/L: -254.41
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 575.29 Floating P/L: -254.41 Margin: 350.00
Balance: 44 272.45 Equity: 44 018.04 Free Margin: 43 668.04
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 852.22 Gross Loss: 276.93 Total Net Profit: 575.29
Profit Factor: 3.08 Expected Payoff: 9.75  
Absolute Drawdown: 18.37 Maximal Drawdown: 60.98 (0.14%) Relative Drawdown: 0.14% (60.98)
 
Total Trades: 59 Short Positions (won %): 35 (68.57%) Long Positions (won %): 24 (75.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 42 (71.19%) Loss trades (% of total): 17 (28.81%)
Largest profit trade: 40.00 loss trade: -42.49
Average profit trade: 20.29 loss trade: -16.29
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (154.13) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-59.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 154.88 (7) consecutive loss (count): -59.00 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2