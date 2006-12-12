|Account: 443586
|Name: Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 15, 22:23
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5050771
|2006.12.12 21:14
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3213
|1.3518
|1.3197
|2006.12.13 11:06
|1.3256
|0.00
|0.00
|0.51
|-43.00
|5051370
|2006.12.12 21:15
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3243
|1.3514
|1.3223
|2006.12.13 11:06
|1.3255
|0.00
|0.00
|0.51
|-12.00
|5068314
|2006.12.13 08:30
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3275
|1.3484
|1.3255
|2006.12.13 11:06
|1.3255
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|5074737
|2006.12.13 11:06
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3253
|1.3514
|1.3233
|2006.12.13 15:34
|1.3233
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5084751
|2006.12.13 15:34
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3230
|1.3491
|1.3210
|2006.12.13 15:35
|1.3210
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5086014
|2006.12.13 15:35
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3206
|1.3467
|1.3186
|2006.12.13 18:38
|1.3216
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|5096806
|2006.12.13 18:11
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3236
|1.3507
|1.3216
|2006.12.13 18:38
|1.3216
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5098288
|2006.12.13 18:38
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3215
|1.3516
|1.3195
|2006.12.13 20:05
|1.3195
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5101729
|2006.12.13 20:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3194
|1.3495
|1.3174
|2006.12.14 15:30
|1.3174
|0.00
|0.00
|1.67
|20.00
|5142045
|2006.12.14 15:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3172
|1.3473
|1.3152
|2006.12.14 17:30
|1.3152
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5153537
|2006.12.14 17:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3150
|1.3451
|1.3130
|2006.12.15 11:29
|1.3130
|0.00
|0.00
|0.51
|20.00
|5190657
|2006.12.15 11:29
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3130
|1.2829
|1.3150
|2006.12.15 15:30
|1.3150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5203690
|2006.12.15 15:30
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3173
|1.2872
|1.3193
|2006.12.15 16:10
|1.3173
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5050200
|2006.12.12 21:07
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9638
|1.9939
|1.9618
|2006.12.13 10:36
|1.9675
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-37.00
|5051939
|2006.12.12 21:17
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9668
|1.9939
|1.9648
|2006.12.13 10:36
|1.9678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|5054398
|2006.12.12 21:32
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9700
|1.9941
|1.9680
|2006.12.13 10:36
|1.9680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|5073379
|2006.12.13 10:36
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9673
|1.9974
|1.9653
|2006.12.13 15:30
|1.9674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|5075700
|2006.12.13 11:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9714
|1.9985
|1.9694
|2006.12.13 15:30
|1.9694
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5083174
|2006.12.13 15:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9669
|1.9970
|1.9649
|2006.12.13 15:34
|1.9649
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5085482
|2006.12.13 15:34
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9645
|1.9946
|1.9625
|2006.12.13 16:31
|1.9625
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5090812
|2006.12.13 16:31
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9622
|1.9923
|1.9602
|2006.12.13 18:38
|1.9662
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|5093428
|2006.12.13 17:05
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9652
|1.9923
|1.9632
|2006.12.13 18:38
|1.9661
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|5095801
|2006.12.13 18:04
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9684
|1.9925
|1.9664
|2006.12.13 18:38
|1.9664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|5098231
|2006.12.13 18:38
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9660
|1.9961
|1.9640
|2006.12.13 19:53
|1.9640
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5100774
|2006.12.13 19:54
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9637
|1.9938
|1.9617
|2006.12.14 15:31
|1.9617
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|20.00
|5142178
|2006.12.14 15:31
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9613
|1.9914
|1.9593
|2006.12.14 16:51
|1.9624
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|5146650
|2006.12.14 16:05
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9644
|1.9915
|1.9624
|2006.12.14 16:51
|1.9624
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5149417
|2006.12.14 16:51
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9620
|1.9921
|1.9600
|2006.12.14 17:26
|1.9600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5152130
|2006.12.14 17:26
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9597
|1.9898
|1.9577
|2006.12.14 18:37
|1.9609
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|5157230
|2006.12.14 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9628
|1.9899
|1.9608
|2006.12.14 18:37
|1.9608
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5160037
|2006.12.14 18:37
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9607
|1.9908
|1.9587
|2006.12.14 19:49
|1.9618
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|5161491
|2006.12.14 18:59
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9638
|1.9909
|1.9618
|2006.12.14 19:49
|1.9618
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5163739
|2006.12.14 19:49
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9613
|1.9914
|1.9593
|2006.12.15 11:29
|1.9593
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5190874
|2006.12.15 11:29
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9592
|1.9291
|1.9612
|2006.12.15 12:52
|1.9582
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|5194388
|2006.12.15 11:51
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9562
|1.9291
|1.9582
|2006.12.15 12:51
|1.9582
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5197314
|2006.12.15 12:52
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9585
|1.9886
|1.9565
|2006.12.15 14:59
|1.9565
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5201027
|2006.12.15 14:59
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9562
|1.9863
|1.9542
|2006.12.15 17:04
|1.9542
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5216064
|2006.12.15 17:04
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9541
|1.9240
|1.9561
|2006.12.15 20:04
|1.9519
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.00
|5050802
|2006.12.12 21:14
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2053
|1.1762
|1.2073
|2006.12.13 10:15
|1.2019
|0.00
|0.00
|0.89
|-28.29
|5051925
|2006.12.12 21:17
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2024
|1.1762
|1.2044
|2006.12.13 10:15
|1.2019
|0.00
|0.00
|0.89
|-4.16
|5070580
|2006.12.13 09:32
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2000
|1.1815
|1.2020
|2006.12.13 10:15
|1.2020
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.28
|5072582
|2006.12.13 10:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2023
|1.1792
|1.2043
|2006.12.13 15:30
|1.2043
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.61
|5083043
|2006.12.13 15:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2051
|1.1820
|1.2071
|2006.12.13 15:34
|1.2071
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.57
|5085648
|2006.12.13 15:34
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2077
|1.1846
|1.2097
|2006.12.13 19:35
|1.2066
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.12
|5096358
|2006.12.13 18:08
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2046
|1.1775
|1.2066
|2006.12.13 19:35
|1.2066
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.58
|5100163
|2006.12.13 19:35
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2070
|1.1769
|1.2090
|2006.12.14 13:07
|1.2090
|0.00
|0.00
|2.78
|16.54
|5131348
|2006.12.14 13:07
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2093
|1.1792
|1.2113
|2006.12.14 13:33
|1.2113
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.51
|5133517
|2006.12.14 13:33
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2117
|1.1816
|1.2137
|2006.12.14 15:30
|1.2137
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.48
|5141955
|2006.12.14 15:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2139
|1.1838
|1.2159
|2006.12.14 17:32
|1.2159
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.45
|5154093
|2006.12.14 17:32
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2162
|1.1861
|1.2182
|2006.12.15 11:30
|1.2182
|0.00
|0.00
|0.89
|16.42
|5161064
|2006.12.14 18:55
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2131
|1.1860
|1.2151
|2006.12.14 20:38
|1.2151
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.46
|5193078
|2006.12.15 11:34
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2182
|1.2483
|1.2162
|2006.12.15 15:30
|1.2162
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.45
|5203483
|2006.12.15 15:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2142
|1.2443
|1.2122
|2006.12.15 15:31
|1.2122
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.50
|5049469
|2006.12.12 20:41
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.08
|114.67
|117.28
|2006.12.13 15:33
|117.28
|0.00
|0.00
|1.26
|17.05
|5084427
|2006.12.13 15:33
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.32
|115.41
|117.52
|2006.12.13 19:35
|117.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.02
|5100167
|2006.12.13 19:35
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.53
|114.82
|117.73
|2006.12.14 16:56
|117.73
|0.00
|0.00
|3.92
|16.99
|5149869
|2006.12.14 16:56
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.76
|114.95
|117.96
|2006.12.15 02:22
|117.96
|0.00
|0.00
|1.26
|16.95
|5174035
|2006.12.15 02:22
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.98
|115.27
|118.18
|2006.12.15 11:29
|118.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.92
|5191420
|2006.12.15 11:29
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.21
|115.30
|118.41
|2006.12.15 20:05
|118.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.16
|0.00
|0.00
|15.24
|560.05
|Closed P/L:
|575.29
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5204953
|2006.12.15 15:31
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2118
|1.2419
|1.2098
|1.2224
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-86.71
|5209964
|2006.12.15 16:18
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2149
|1.2420
|1.2129
|1.2224
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-61.35
|5214305
|2006.12.15 16:52
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2180
|1.2421
|1.2160
|1.2224
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-71.99
|5216407
|2006.12.15 17:05
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2210
|1.2421
|1.2190
|1.2224
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-254.41
|Floating P/L:
|-254.41
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|575.29
|Floating P/L:
|-254.41
|Margin:
|350.00
|Balance:
|44 272.45
|Equity:
|44 018.04
|Free Margin:
|43 668.04
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|852.22
|Gross Loss:
|276.93
|Total Net Profit:
|575.29
|Profit Factor:
|3.08
|Expected Payoff:
|9.75
|Absolute Drawdown:
|18.37
|Maximal Drawdown:
|60.98 (0.14%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.14% (60.98)
|Total Trades:
|59
|Short Positions (won %):
|35 (68.57%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|24 (75.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|42 (71.19%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|17 (28.81%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|40.00
|loss trade:
|-42.49
|Average
|profit trade:
|20.29
|loss trade:
|-16.29
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (154.13)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-59.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|154.88 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-59.00 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2