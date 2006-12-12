FXDD

Account: 443586 Name: Barry Riley Currency: USD 2006 December 14, 22:12
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
50507712006.12.12 21:14sell0.10eurusd1.32131.35181.31972006.12.13 11:061.32560.000.000.51-43.00
50513702006.12.12 21:15sell0.10eurusd1.32431.35141.32232006.12.13 11:061.32550.000.000.51-12.00
50683142006.12.13 08:30sell0.20eurusd1.32751.34841.32552006.12.13 11:061.32550.000.000.0040.00
50747372006.12.13 11:06sell0.10eurusd1.32531.35141.32332006.12.13 15:341.32330.000.000.0020.00
50847512006.12.13 15:34sell0.10eurusd1.32301.34911.32102006.12.13 15:351.32100.000.000.0020.00
50860142006.12.13 15:35sell0.10eurusd1.32061.34671.31862006.12.13 18:381.32160.000.000.00-10.00
50968062006.12.13 18:11sell0.10eurusd1.32361.35071.32162006.12.13 18:381.32160.000.000.0020.00
50982882006.12.13 18:38sell0.10eurusd1.32151.35161.31952006.12.13 20:051.31950.000.000.0020.00
51017292006.12.13 20:05sell0.10eurusd1.31941.34951.31742006.12.14 15:301.31740.000.001.6720.00
51420452006.12.14 15:30sell0.10eurusd1.31721.34731.31522006.12.14 17:301.31520.000.000.0020.00
50502002006.12.12 21:07sell0.10gbpusd1.96381.99391.96182006.12.13 10:361.96750.000.000.00-37.00
50519392006.12.12 21:17sell0.10gbpusd1.96681.99391.96482006.12.13 10:361.96780.000.000.00-10.00
50543982006.12.12 21:32sell0.20gbpusd1.97001.99411.96802006.12.13 10:361.96800.000.000.0040.00
50733792006.12.13 10:36sell0.10gbpusd1.96731.99741.96532006.12.13 15:301.96740.000.000.00-1.00
50757002006.12.13 11:30sell0.10gbpusd1.97141.99851.96942006.12.13 15:301.96940.000.000.0020.00
50831742006.12.13 15:30sell0.10gbpusd1.96691.99701.96492006.12.13 15:341.96490.000.000.0020.00
50854822006.12.13 15:34sell0.10gbpusd1.96451.99461.96252006.12.13 16:311.96250.000.000.0020.00
50908122006.12.13 16:31sell0.10gbpusd1.96221.99231.96022006.12.13 18:381.96620.000.000.00-40.00
50934282006.12.13 17:05sell0.10gbpusd1.96521.99231.96322006.12.13 18:381.96610.000.000.00-9.00
50958012006.12.13 18:04sell0.20gbpusd1.96841.99251.96642006.12.13 18:381.96640.000.000.0040.00
50982312006.12.13 18:38sell0.10gbpusd1.96601.99611.96402006.12.13 19:531.96400.000.000.0020.00
51007742006.12.13 19:54sell0.10gbpusd1.96371.99381.96172006.12.14 15:311.96170.000.000.1520.00
51421782006.12.14 15:31sell0.10gbpusd1.96131.99141.95932006.12.14 16:511.96240.000.000.00-11.00
51466502006.12.14 16:05sell0.10gbpusd1.96441.99151.96242006.12.14 16:511.96240.000.000.0020.00
51494172006.12.14 16:51sell0.10gbpusd1.96201.99211.96002006.12.14 17:261.96000.000.000.0020.00
51521302006.12.14 17:26sell0.10gbpusd1.95971.98981.95772006.12.14 18:371.96090.000.000.00-12.00
51572302006.12.14 18:00sell0.10gbpusd1.96281.98991.96082006.12.14 18:371.96080.000.000.0020.00
51600372006.12.14 18:37sell0.10gbpusd1.96071.99081.95872006.12.14 19:491.96180.000.000.00-11.00
51614912006.12.14 18:59sell0.10gbpusd1.96381.99091.96182006.12.14 19:491.96180.000.000.0020.00
50508022006.12.12 21:14buy0.10usdchf1.20531.17621.20732006.12.13 10:151.20190.000.000.89-28.29
50519252006.12.12 21:17buy0.10usdchf1.20241.17621.20442006.12.13 10:151.20190.000.000.89-4.16
50705802006.12.13 09:32buy0.20usdchf1.20001.18151.20202006.12.13 10:151.20200.000.000.0033.28
50725822006.12.13 10:15buy0.10usdchf1.20231.17921.20432006.12.13 15:301.20430.000.000.0016.61
50830432006.12.13 15:30buy0.10usdchf1.20511.18201.20712006.12.13 15:341.20710.000.000.0016.57
50856482006.12.13 15:34buy0.10usdchf1.20771.18461.20972006.12.13 19:351.20660.000.000.00-9.12
50963582006.12.13 18:08buy0.10usdchf1.20461.17751.20662006.12.13 19:351.20660.000.000.0016.58
51001632006.12.13 19:35buy0.10usdchf1.20701.17691.20902006.12.14 13:071.20900.000.002.7816.54
51313482006.12.14 13:07buy0.10usdchf1.20931.17921.21132006.12.14 13:331.21130.000.000.0016.51
51335172006.12.14 13:33buy0.10usdchf1.21171.18161.21372006.12.14 15:301.21370.000.000.0016.48
51419552006.12.14 15:30buy0.10usdchf1.21391.18381.21592006.12.14 17:321.21590.000.000.0016.45
51610642006.12.14 18:55buy0.10usdchf1.21311.18601.21512006.12.14 20:381.21510.000.000.0016.46
50494692006.12.12 20:41buy0.10usdjpy117.08114.67117.282006.12.13 15:33117.280.000.001.2617.05
50844272006.12.13 15:33buy0.10usdjpy117.32115.41117.522006.12.13 19:35117.520.000.000.0017.02
51001672006.12.13 19:35buy0.10usdjpy117.53114.82117.732006.12.14 16:56117.730.000.003.9216.99
  0.00 0.00 12.58 398.97
Closed P/L: 411.55
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
51535372006.12.14 17:30sell0.10eurusd1.31501.34511.3130 1.31540.000.000.00-4.00
51637392006.12.14 19:49sell0.10gbpusd1.96131.99141.9593 1.96100.000.000.003.00
51540932006.12.14 17:32buy0.10usdchf1.21621.18611.2182 1.21390.000.000.00-18.95
51498692006.12.14 16:56buy0.10usdjpy117.76114.95117.96 117.820.000.000.005.09
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -14.86
 Floating P/L: -14.86
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 411.55 Floating P/L: -14.86 Margin: 263.82
Balance: 44 108.71 Equity: 44 093.85 Free Margin: 43 830.04
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 646.32 Gross Loss: 234.77 Total Net Profit: 411.55
Profit Factor: 2.75 Expected Payoff: 9.35  
Absolute Drawdown: 18.37 Maximal Drawdown: 60.98 (0.14%) Relative Drawdown: 0.14% (60.98)
 
Total Trades: 44 Short Positions (won %): 29 (62.07%) Long Positions (won %): 15 (80.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 30 (68.18%) Loss trades (% of total): 14 (31.82%)
Largest profit trade: 40.00 loss trade: -42.49
Average profit trade: 21.54 loss trade: -16.77
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (154.13) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-53.98)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 154.88 (7) consecutive loss (count): -53.98 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 1