|Account: 1326289
|Name: T3_Goblin_Fibo_1.2
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 15, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|17807406
|2006.12.14 15:06
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|17808198
|2006.12.14 15:17
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3178
|1.3374
|1.3158
|2006.12.14 15:27
|1.3158
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|17808201
|2006.12.14 15:17
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2128
|1.1932
|1.2148
|2006.12.14 15:27
|1.2148
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.65
|17808203
|2006.12.14 15:17
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9622
|1.9818
|1.9602
|2006.12.14 15:26
|1.9602
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|17808207
|2006.12.14 15:17
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.71
|115.75
|117.91
|2006.12.14 18:22
|117.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|17809167
|2006.12.14 15:26
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9599
|1.9795
|1.9579
|2006.12.14 16:37
|1.9608
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.90
|17810725
|2006.12.14 15:27
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3155
|1.3351
|1.3135
|2006.12.14 18:38
|1.3150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|17811098
|2006.12.14 15:27
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2152
|1.1956
|1.2172
|2006.12.15 09:25
|1.2156
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|0.33
|17818045
|2006.12.14 15:54
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9614
|1.9795
|1.9594
|2006.12.14 16:37
|1.9609
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|17818856
|2006.12.14 15:59
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2137
|1.1956
|1.2157
|2006.12.15 09:25
|1.2157
|0.00
|0.00
|0.19
|3.29
|17818905
|2006.12.14 15:59
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3170
|1.3351
|1.3150
|2006.12.14 18:38
|1.3150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|17819804
|2006.12.14 16:03
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9629
|1.9795
|1.9609
|2006.12.14 16:37
|1.9609
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|17820051
|2006.12.14 16:03
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|117.55
|115.74
|117.75
|2006.12.14 18:22
|117.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.40
|17823660
|2006.12.14 16:37
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9605
|1.9801
|1.9585
|2006.12.14 17:49
|1.9616
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.10
|17824123
|2006.12.14 16:46
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9620
|1.9801
|1.9600
|2006.12.14 17:49
|1.9616
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|17825164
|2006.12.14 16:59
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9635
|1.9801
|1.9615
|2006.12.14 17:49
|1.9615
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|17828441
|2006.12.14 17:49
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9614
|1.9810
|1.9594
|2006.12.15 09:19
|1.9609
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.50
|17829444
|2006.12.14 18:22
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.79
|115.83
|117.99
|2006.12.15 00:23
|117.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|1.70
|17830298
|2006.12.14 18:38
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3147
|1.3343
|1.3127
|2006.12.14 21:35
|1.3142
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|17832475
|2006.12.14 19:13
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3162
|1.3343
|1.3142
|2006.12.14 21:35
|1.3142
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|17838536
|2006.12.14 21:35
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3141
|1.3337
|1.3121
|2006.12.15 09:01
|1.3153
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-1.20
|17841040
|2006.12.14 22:28
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3156
|1.3337
|1.3136
|2006.12.15 09:01
|1.3152
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|17846110
|2006.12.15 00:23
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|118.02
|116.06
|118.22
|2006.12.15 09:12
|118.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|17852747
|2006.12.15 02:19
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|117.86
|116.05
|118.06
|2006.12.15 09:12
|118.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.39
|17865027
|2006.12.15 07:46
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9629
|1.9810
|1.9609
|2006.12.15 09:19
|1.9609
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|17865777
|2006.12.15 07:47
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3172
|1.3338
|1.3152
|2006.12.15 09:01
|1.3152
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|17872545
|2006.12.15 09:01
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3152
|1.2956
|1.3172
|2006.12.15 13:26
|1.3125
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.70
|17873417
|2006.12.15 09:12
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|118.11
|116.15
|118.31
|2006.12.15 13:20
|118.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.69
|17874343
|2006.12.15 09:19
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9608
|1.9412
|1.9628
|2006.12.15 10:52
|1.9588
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|17874868
|2006.12.15 09:25
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2155
|1.2351
|1.2135
|2006.12.15 13:30
|1.2140
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.24
|17875723
|2006.12.15 09:29
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3136
|1.2955
|1.3156
|2006.12.15 13:25
|1.3124
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.40
|17876213
|2006.12.15 09:29
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2170
|1.2351
|1.2150
|2006.12.15 13:30
|1.2156
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.30
|17877107
|2006.12.15 09:29
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9593
|1.9412
|1.9613
|2006.12.15 10:52
|1.9587
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|17877513
|2006.12.15 09:29
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3121
|1.2955
|1.3141
|2006.12.15 13:25
|1.3126
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|17880511
|2006.12.15 09:31
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3106
|1.2955
|1.3126
|2006.12.15 13:25
|1.3126
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|17880914
|2006.12.15 09:31
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9578
|1.9412
|1.9598
|2006.12.15 10:52
|1.9584
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.40
|17884586
|2006.12.15 09:49
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2187
|1.2353
|1.2167
|2006.12.15 13:30
|1.2167
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.58
|17885016
|2006.12.15 09:49
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.9563
|1.9412
|1.9583
|2006.12.15 10:51
|1.9583
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|17891115
|2006.12.15 10:52
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9589
|1.9785
|1.9569
|2006.12.15 11:50
|1.9569
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|17894042
|2006.12.15 11:50
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9565
|1.9761
|1.9545
|2006.12.15 14:18
|1.9635
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.00
|17898521
|2006.12.15 13:20
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|118.34
|116.38
|118.54
|2006.12.15 15:01
|117.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.27
|17900177
|2006.12.15 13:26
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3126
|1.3322
|1.3106
|2006.12.15 14:18
|1.3153
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.70
|17900543
|2006.12.15 13:26
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9581
|1.9762
|1.9561
|2006.12.15 14:18
|1.9634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.60
|17900815
|2006.12.15 13:26
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpy
|118.18
|116.37
|118.38
|2006.12.15 15:01
|117.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.64
|17902954
|2006.12.15 13:30
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3145
|1.3326
|1.3125
|2006.12.15 14:18
|1.3152
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|17903078
|2006.12.15 13:30
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3161
|1.3327
|1.3141
|2006.12.15 14:18
|1.3156
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|17903270
|2006.12.15 13:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2130
|1.2326
|1.2110
|2006.12.15 15:43
|1.2204
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.06
|17903779
|2006.12.15 13:30
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9636
|1.9802
|1.9616
|2006.12.15 14:18
|1.9632
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|17903949
|2006.12.15 13:30
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpy
|117.99
|116.33
|118.19
|2006.12.15 15:01
|117.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.17
|17905387
|2006.12.15 13:30
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3176
|1.3327
|1.3156
|2006.12.15 14:18
|1.3156
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|17907354
|2006.12.15 13:31
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.9653
|1.9804
|1.9633
|2006.12.15 14:18
|1.9633
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|17913258
|2006.12.15 13:53
|buy
|0.08
|usdjpy
|117.82
|116.31
|118.02
|2006.12.15 15:01
|117.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.16
|17914493
|2006.12.15 13:58
|buy
|0.16
|usdjpy
|117.66
|116.30
|117.86
|2006.12.15 15:01
|117.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.44
|17919657
|2006.12.15 14:18
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9634
|1.9438
|1.9654
|2006.12.15 15:43
|1.9527
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.70
|17919801
|2006.12.15 14:19
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2147
|1.2328
|1.2127
|2006.12.15 15:43
|1.2205
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.50
|17923715
|2006.12.15 14:34
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9619
|1.9438
|1.9639
|2006.12.15 15:43
|1.9528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.20
|17924547
|2006.12.15 14:36
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2162
|1.2328
|1.2142
|2006.12.15 15:43
|1.2204
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.77
|17924989
|2006.12.15 14:36
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.9604
|1.9438
|1.9624
|2006.12.15 15:43
|1.9528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.40
|17929414
|2006.12.15 14:49
|buy
|0.32
|usdjpy
|117.50
|116.29
|117.70
|2006.12.15 15:00
|117.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|54.38
|17930703
|2006.12.15 14:52
|sell
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.2177
|1.2328
|1.2157
|2006.12.15 15:43
|1.2203
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.04
|17930772
|2006.12.15 14:52
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusd
|1.9588
|1.9437
|1.9608
|2006.12.15 15:43
|1.9529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-47.20
|17933504
|2006.12.15 15:01
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.71
|119.67
|117.51
|2006.12.15 15:26
|117.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|17933725
|2006.12.15 15:01
|buy
|0.16
|gbpusd
|1.9568
|1.9430
|1.9586
|2006.12.15 15:43
|1.9528
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-64.00
|17934517
|2006.12.15 15:02
|sell
|0.16
|usdchf
|1.2194
|1.2330
|1.2174
|2006.12.15 15:43
|1.2204
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.11
|17935959
|2006.12.15 15:05
|buy
|0.32
|gbpusd
|1.9537
|1.9416
|1.9557
|2006.12.15 15:43
|1.9527
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.00
|17936060
|2006.12.15 15:05
|sell
|0.32
|usdchf
|1.2209
|1.2330
|1.2189
|2006.12.15 15:43
|1.2205
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.49
|17936413
|2006.12.15 15:06
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|117.87
|119.68
|117.67
|2006.12.15 15:26
|117.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.40
|17936886
|2006.12.15 15:06
|buy
|0.64
|gbpusd
|1.9521
|1.9415
|1.9541
|2006.12.15 15:43
|1.9526
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|17937214
|2006.12.15 15:07
|sell
|0.64
|usdchf
|1.2225
|1.2331
|1.2205
|2006.12.15 15:43
|1.2205
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|104.88
|17948496
|2006.12.15 15:35
|buy
|1.28
|gbpusd
|1.9506
|1.9415
|1.9526
|2006.12.15 15:43
|1.9526
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|256.00
|17952629
|2006.12.15 15:43
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9526
|1.9722
|1.9506
|2006.12.15 17:07
|1.9521
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|17960348
|2006.12.15 16:38
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9541
|1.9722
|1.9521
|2006.12.15 17:07
|1.9521
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.47
|290.44
|Closed P/L:
|290.91
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|17919823
|2006.12.15 14:19
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3154
|1.2958
|1.3174
|1.3085
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|-6.90
|17925136
|2006.12.15 14:37
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3138
|1.2957
|1.3158
|1.3085
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|-10.60
|17931384
|2006.12.15 14:53
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3123
|1.2957
|1.3143
|1.3085
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|-15.20
|17934285
|2006.12.15 15:02
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3108
|1.2957
|1.3128
|1.3085
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|-18.40
|17936727
|2006.12.15 15:06
|buy
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3086
|1.2947
|1.3103
|1.3085
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.21
|-1.60
|17946304
|2006.12.15 15:26
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.62
|119.58
|117.42
|118.09
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|-3.98
|17952593
|2006.12.15 15:43
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2200
|1.2396
|1.2180
|1.2218
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|-1.47
|17953545
|2006.12.15 15:49
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2215
|1.2396
|1.2195
|1.2218
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|-0.49
|17956031
|2006.12.15 16:06
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|117.78
|119.59
|117.58
|118.09
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|-5.25
|17957823
|2006.12.15 16:19
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|117.93
|119.59
|117.73
|118.09
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|-5.42
|17963089
|2006.12.15 17:07
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9518
|1.9714
|1.9498
|1.9521
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.30
|17965236
|2006.12.15 17:30
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpy
|118.09
|119.60
|117.89
|118.09
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.21
|0.00
|17965835
|2006.12.15 17:32
|buy
|0.32
|eurusd
|1.3071
|1.2950
|1.3091
|1.3085
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.42
|44.80
|17971842
|2006.12.15 18:24
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2230
|1.2396
|1.2210
|1.2218
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|3.93
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.85
|-20.88
|Floating P/L:
|-28.73
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|290.91
|Floating P/L:
|-28.73
|Margin:
|860.00
|Balance:
|5 290.91
|Equity:
|5 262.18
|Free Margin:
|4 402.18
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|616.27
|Gross Loss:
|325.36
|Total Net Profit:
|290.91
|Profit Factor:
|1.89
|Expected Payoff:
|4.10
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|261.98 (4.72%)
|Total Trades:
|71
|Short Positions (won %):
|40 (70.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|31 (54.84%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|45 (63.38%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|26 (36.62%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|256.00
|loss trade:
|-64.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|13.69
|loss trade:
|-12.51
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (23.44)
|consecutive losses ($):
|11 (-261.98)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|407.11 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-261.98 (11)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|3