Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1326289 Name: T3_Goblin_Fibo_1.2 Currency: USD 2006 December 15, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
178074062006.12.14 15:06balanceDeposit5 000.00
178081982006.12.14 15:17sell0.01eurusd1.31781.33741.31582006.12.14 15:271.31580.000.000.002.00
178082012006.12.14 15:17buy0.01usdchf1.21281.19321.21482006.12.14 15:271.21480.000.000.001.65
178082032006.12.14 15:17sell0.01gbpusd1.96221.98181.96022006.12.14 15:261.96020.000.000.002.00
178082072006.12.14 15:17buy0.01usdjpy117.71115.75117.912006.12.14 18:22117.760.000.000.000.42
178091672006.12.14 15:26sell0.01gbpusd1.95991.97951.95792006.12.14 16:371.96080.000.000.00-0.90
178107252006.12.14 15:27sell0.01eurusd1.31551.33511.31352006.12.14 18:381.31500.000.000.000.50
178110982006.12.14 15:27buy0.01usdchf1.21521.19561.21722006.12.15 09:251.21560.000.000.090.33
178180452006.12.14 15:54sell0.02gbpusd1.96141.97951.95942006.12.14 16:371.96090.000.000.001.00
178188562006.12.14 15:59buy0.02usdchf1.21371.19561.21572006.12.15 09:251.21570.000.000.193.29
178189052006.12.14 15:59sell0.02eurusd1.31701.33511.31502006.12.14 18:381.31500.000.000.004.00
178198042006.12.14 16:03sell0.04gbpusd1.96291.97951.96092006.12.14 16:371.96090.000.000.008.00
178200512006.12.14 16:03buy0.02usdjpy117.55115.74117.752006.12.14 18:22117.750.000.000.003.40
178236602006.12.14 16:37sell0.01gbpusd1.96051.98011.95852006.12.14 17:491.96160.000.000.00-1.10
178241232006.12.14 16:46sell0.02gbpusd1.96201.98011.96002006.12.14 17:491.96160.000.000.000.80
178251642006.12.14 16:59sell0.04gbpusd1.96351.98011.96152006.12.14 17:491.96150.000.000.008.00
178284412006.12.14 17:49sell0.01gbpusd1.96141.98101.95942006.12.15 09:191.96090.000.000.010.50
178294442006.12.14 18:22buy0.01usdjpy117.79115.83117.992006.12.15 00:23117.990.000.000.121.70
178302982006.12.14 18:38sell0.01eurusd1.31471.33431.31272006.12.14 21:351.31420.000.000.000.50
178324752006.12.14 19:13sell0.02eurusd1.31621.33431.31422006.12.14 21:351.31420.000.000.004.00
178385362006.12.14 21:35sell0.01eurusd1.31411.33371.31212006.12.15 09:011.31530.000.000.06-1.20
178410402006.12.14 22:28sell0.02eurusd1.31561.33371.31362006.12.15 09:011.31520.000.000.000.80
178461102006.12.15 00:23buy0.01usdjpy118.02116.06118.222006.12.15 09:12118.060.000.000.000.34
178527472006.12.15 02:19buy0.02usdjpy117.86116.05118.062006.12.15 09:12118.060.000.000.003.39
178650272006.12.15 07:46sell0.02gbpusd1.96291.98101.96092006.12.15 09:191.96090.000.000.004.00
178657772006.12.15 07:47sell0.04eurusd1.31721.33381.31522006.12.15 09:011.31520.000.000.008.00
178725452006.12.15 09:01buy0.01eurusd1.31521.29561.31722006.12.15 13:261.31250.000.000.00-2.70
178734172006.12.15 09:12buy0.01usdjpy118.11116.15118.312006.12.15 13:20118.310.000.000.001.69
178743432006.12.15 09:19buy0.01gbpusd1.96081.94121.96282006.12.15 10:521.95880.000.000.00-2.00
178748682006.12.15 09:25sell0.01usdchf1.21551.23511.21352006.12.15 13:301.21400.000.000.001.24
178757232006.12.15 09:29buy0.02eurusd1.31361.29551.31562006.12.15 13:251.31240.000.000.00-2.40
178762132006.12.15 09:29sell0.02usdchf1.21701.23511.21502006.12.15 13:301.21560.000.000.002.30
178771072006.12.15 09:29buy0.02gbpusd1.95931.94121.96132006.12.15 10:521.95870.000.000.00-1.20
178775132006.12.15 09:29buy0.04eurusd1.31211.29551.31412006.12.15 13:251.31260.000.000.002.00
178805112006.12.15 09:31buy0.08eurusd1.31061.29551.31262006.12.15 13:251.31260.000.000.0016.00
178809142006.12.15 09:31buy0.04gbpusd1.95781.94121.95982006.12.15 10:521.95840.000.000.002.40
178845862006.12.15 09:49sell0.04usdchf1.21871.23531.21672006.12.15 13:301.21670.000.000.006.58
178850162006.12.15 09:49buy0.08gbpusd1.95631.94121.95832006.12.15 10:511.95830.000.000.0016.00
178911152006.12.15 10:52sell0.01gbpusd1.95891.97851.95692006.12.15 11:501.95690.000.000.002.00
178940422006.12.15 11:50sell0.01gbpusd1.95651.97611.95452006.12.15 14:181.96350.000.000.00-7.00
178985212006.12.15 13:20buy0.01usdjpy118.34116.38118.542006.12.15 15:01117.720.000.000.00-5.27
179001772006.12.15 13:26sell0.01eurusd1.31261.33221.31062006.12.15 14:181.31530.000.000.00-2.70
179005432006.12.15 13:26sell0.02gbpusd1.95811.97621.95612006.12.15 14:181.96340.000.000.00-10.60
179008152006.12.15 13:26buy0.02usdjpy118.18116.37118.382006.12.15 15:01117.730.000.000.00-7.64
179029542006.12.15 13:30sell0.02eurusd1.31451.33261.31252006.12.15 14:181.31520.000.000.00-1.40
179030782006.12.15 13:30sell0.04eurusd1.31611.33271.31412006.12.15 14:181.31560.000.000.002.00
179032702006.12.15 13:30sell0.01usdchf1.21301.23261.21102006.12.15 15:431.22040.000.000.00-6.06
179037792006.12.15 13:30sell0.04gbpusd1.96361.98021.96162006.12.15 14:181.96320.000.000.001.60
179039492006.12.15 13:30buy0.04usdjpy117.99116.33118.192006.12.15 15:01117.720.000.000.00-9.17
179053872006.12.15 13:30sell0.08eurusd1.31761.33271.31562006.12.15 14:181.31560.000.000.0016.00
179073542006.12.15 13:31sell0.08gbpusd1.96531.98041.96332006.12.15 14:181.96330.000.000.0016.00
179132582006.12.15 13:53buy0.08usdjpy117.82116.31118.022006.12.15 15:01117.700.000.000.00-8.16
179144932006.12.15 13:58buy0.16usdjpy117.66116.30117.862006.12.15 15:01117.700.000.000.005.44
179196572006.12.15 14:18buy0.01gbpusd1.96341.94381.96542006.12.15 15:431.95270.000.000.00-10.70
179198012006.12.15 14:19sell0.02usdchf1.21471.23281.21272006.12.15 15:431.22050.000.000.00-9.50
179237152006.12.15 14:34buy0.02gbpusd1.96191.94381.96392006.12.15 15:431.95280.000.000.00-18.20
179245472006.12.15 14:36sell0.04usdchf1.21621.23281.21422006.12.15 15:431.22040.000.000.00-13.77
179249892006.12.15 14:36buy0.04gbpusd1.96041.94381.96242006.12.15 15:431.95280.000.000.00-30.40
179294142006.12.15 14:49buy0.32usdjpy117.50116.29117.702006.12.15 15:00117.700.000.000.0054.38
179307032006.12.15 14:52sell0.08usdchf1.21771.23281.21572006.12.15 15:431.22030.000.000.00-17.04
179307722006.12.15 14:52buy0.08gbpusd1.95881.94371.96082006.12.15 15:431.95290.000.000.00-47.20
179335042006.12.15 15:01sell0.01usdjpy117.71119.67117.512006.12.15 15:26117.670.000.000.000.34
179337252006.12.15 15:01buy0.16gbpusd1.95681.94301.95862006.12.15 15:431.95280.000.000.00-64.00
179345172006.12.15 15:02sell0.16usdchf1.21941.23301.21742006.12.15 15:431.22040.000.000.00-13.11
179359592006.12.15 15:05buy0.32gbpusd1.95371.94161.95572006.12.15 15:431.95270.000.000.00-32.00
179360602006.12.15 15:05sell0.32usdchf1.22091.23301.21892006.12.15 15:431.22050.000.000.0010.49
179364132006.12.15 15:06sell0.02usdjpy117.87119.68117.672006.12.15 15:26117.670.000.000.003.40
179368862006.12.15 15:06buy0.64gbpusd1.95211.94151.95412006.12.15 15:431.95260.000.000.0032.00
179372142006.12.15 15:07sell0.64usdchf1.22251.23311.22052006.12.15 15:431.22050.000.000.00104.88
179484962006.12.15 15:35buy1.28gbpusd1.95061.94151.95262006.12.15 15:431.95260.000.000.00256.00
179526292006.12.15 15:43sell0.01gbpusd1.95261.97221.95062006.12.15 17:071.95210.000.000.000.50
179603482006.12.15 16:38sell0.02gbpusd1.95411.97221.95212006.12.15 17:071.95210.000.000.004.00
  0.00 0.00 0.47 290.44
Closed P/L: 290.91
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
179198232006.12.15 14:19buy0.01eurusd1.31541.29581.3174 1.30850.000.00-0.08-6.90
179251362006.12.15 14:37buy0.02eurusd1.31381.29571.3158 1.30850.000.00-0.15-10.60
179313842006.12.15 14:53buy0.04eurusd1.31231.29571.3143 1.30850.000.00-0.30-15.20
179342852006.12.15 15:02buy0.08eurusd1.31081.29571.3128 1.30850.000.00-0.60-18.40
179367272006.12.15 15:06buy0.16eurusd1.30861.29471.3103 1.30850.000.00-1.21-1.60
179463042006.12.15 15:26sell0.01usdjpy117.62119.58117.42 118.090.000.00-0.15-3.98
179525932006.12.15 15:43sell0.01usdchf1.22001.23961.2180 1.22180.000.00-0.12-1.47
179535452006.12.15 15:49sell0.02usdchf1.22151.23961.2195 1.22180.000.00-0.24-0.49
179560312006.12.15 16:06sell0.02usdjpy117.78119.59117.58 118.090.000.00-0.30-5.25
179578232006.12.15 16:19sell0.04usdjpy117.93119.59117.73 118.090.000.00-0.60-5.42
179630892006.12.15 17:07sell0.01gbpusd1.95181.97141.9498 1.95210.000.000.01-0.30
179652362006.12.15 17:30sell0.08usdjpy118.09119.60117.89 118.090.000.00-1.210.00
179658352006.12.15 17:32buy0.32eurusd1.30711.29501.3091 1.30850.000.00-2.4244.80
179718422006.12.15 18:24sell0.04usdchf1.22301.23961.2210 1.22180.000.00-0.483.93
  0.00 0.00 -7.85 -20.88
 Floating P/L: -28.73
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 290.91 Floating P/L: -28.73 Margin: 860.00
Balance: 5 290.91 Equity: 5 262.18 Free Margin: 4 402.18
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 616.27 Gross Loss: 325.36 Total Net Profit: 290.91
Profit Factor: 1.89 Expected Payoff: 4.10  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 261.98 (4.72%)  
 
Total Trades: 71 Short Positions (won %): 40 (70.00%) Long Positions (won %): 31 (54.84%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 45 (63.38%) Loss trades (% of total): 26 (36.62%)
Largest profit trade: 256.00 loss trade: -64.00
Average profit trade: 13.69 loss trade: -12.51
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (23.44) consecutive losses ($): 11 (-261.98)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 407.11 (6) consecutive loss (count): -261.98 (11)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 3