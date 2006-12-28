FXDD

Account: 491974 Name: Goblin_Bipolar_12.28.06 Currency: USD 2006 December 29, 16:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
55378022006.12.28 21:25balanceDeposit5 000.00
55471022006.12.29 08:45sell0.10usdjpy118.87119.13118.722006.12.29 14:55119.130.000.000.00-21.82
55507732006.12.29 10:00sell0.20usdjpy118.93119.14118.782006.12.29 14:56119.110.000.000.00-30.22
55620922006.12.29 14:52sell0.40usdjpy118.99119.15118.842006.12.29 14:55119.100.000.000.00-36.94
55621752006.12.29 14:54sell0.80usdjpy119.04119.15118.892006.12.29 14:55119.120.000.000.00-53.73
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -142.71
Closed P/L: -142.71
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -142.71 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 4 857.29 Equity: 4 857.29 Free Margin: 4 857.29
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 0.00 Gross Loss: 142.71 Total Net Profit: -142.71
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: -35.68  
Absolute Drawdown: 142.71 Maximal Drawdown: 142.71 (2.85%) Relative Drawdown: 2.85% (142.71)
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 4 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (100.00%)
Largest profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -53.73
Average profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -35.68
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 0 (0.00) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-142.71)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 0.00 (0) consecutive loss (count): -142.71 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 0 consecutive losses: 4