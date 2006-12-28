|Account: 491974
|Name: Goblin_Bipolar_12.28.06
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 29, 16:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5537802
|2006.12.28 21:25
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|5547102
|2006.12.29 08:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.87
|119.13
|118.72
|2006.12.29 14:55
|119.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.82
|5550773
|2006.12.29 10:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.93
|119.14
|118.78
|2006.12.29 14:56
|119.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.22
|5562092
|2006.12.29 14:52
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|118.99
|119.15
|118.84
|2006.12.29 14:55
|119.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.94
|5562175
|2006.12.29 14:54
|sell
|0.80
|usdjpy
|119.04
|119.15
|118.89
|2006.12.29 14:55
|119.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-53.73
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-142.71
|Closed P/L:
|-142.71
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-142.71
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|4 857.29
|Equity:
|4 857.29
|Free Margin:
|4 857.29
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|0.00
|Gross Loss:
|142.71
|Total Net Profit:
|-142.71
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|-35.68
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|142.71
|Maximal Drawdown:
|142.71 (2.85%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.85% (142.71)
|
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|4 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (100.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-53.73
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-35.68
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|0 (0.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-142.71)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|0.00 (0)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-142.71 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|0
|consecutive losses:
|4