|Account: 489018
|Name: Goblin_Bipolar
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 28, 21:38
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5502390
|2006.12.27 17:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9560
|0.0000
|1.9545
|2006.12.28 03:57
|1.9562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|5505877
|2006.12.27 21:26
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9571
|0.0000
|1.9556
|2006.12.28 03:57
|1.9562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|5502810
|2006.12.27 17:39
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9566
|0.0000
|1.9551
|2006.12.28 03:57
|1.9561
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|5507635
|2006.12.28 00:11
|sell
|0.60
|gbpusd
|1.9577
|0.0000
|1.9562
|2006.12.28 03:57
|1.9562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.00
|5502427
|2006.12.27 17:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3124
|0.0000
|1.3109
|2006.12.27 23:59
|1.3115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|5502688
|2006.12.27 17:37
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3130
|0.0000
|1.3115
|2006.12.27 23:59
|1.3115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|5505602
|2006.12.27 21:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.77
|0.00
|118.92
|2006.12.27 23:51
|118.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.57
|5506027
|2006.12.27 21:47
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.71
|0.00
|118.86
|2006.12.27 23:51
|118.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.62
|5484582
|2006.12.27 05:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.75
|0.00
|118.60
|2006.12.27 08:34
|118.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.58
|5484781
|2006.12.27 05:14
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.81
|0.00
|118.66
|2006.12.27 08:34
|118.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.64
|5468407
|2006.12.26 09:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9592
|0.0000
|1.9607
|2006.12.27 07:54
|1.9587
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|-5.00
|5472005
|2006.12.26 15:15
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9586
|0.0000
|1.9601
|2006.12.27 07:54
|1.9588
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|2.00
|5472167
|2006.12.26 15:28
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9580
|0.0000
|1.9595
|2006.12.27 07:54
|1.9587
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|14.00
|5472391
|2006.12.26 15:48
|buy
|0.60
|gbpusd
|1.9574
|0.0000
|1.9589
|2006.12.27 07:54
|1.9589
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.79
|90.00
|5484567
|2006.12.27 05:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3131
|0.0000
|1.3146
|2006.12.27 07:49
|1.3146
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|5475033
|2006.12.26 19:29
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3122
|0.0000
|1.3137
|2006.12.27 04:21
|1.3124
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|2.00
|5468171
|2006.12.26 08:58
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3128
|0.0000
|1.3143
|2006.12.27 04:21
|1.3125
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|-3.00
|5475296
|2006.12.26 19:35
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3116
|0.0000
|1.3131
|2006.12.27 04:21
|1.3126
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|20.00
|5475729
|2006.12.26 19:52
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3110
|0.0000
|1.3125
|2006.12.27 04:21
|1.3125
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.19
|90.00
|5466977
|2006.12.23 00:30
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.98
|400.41
|Closed P/L:
|390.43
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5535716
|2006.12.28 19:00
|sell
|0.11
|gbpusd
|1.9620
|0.0000
|1.9605
|1.9637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.70
|5535930
|2006.12.28 19:13
|sell
|0.11
|gbpusd
|1.9626
|0.0000
|1.9611
|1.9637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.10
|5536134
|2006.12.28 19:31
|sell
|0.22
|gbpusd
|1.9631
|0.0000
|1.9616
|1.9637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.20
|5536207
|2006.12.28 19:32
|sell
|0.66
|gbpusd
|1.9637
|0.0000
|1.9622
|1.9637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-44.00
|Floating P/L:
|-44.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|390.43
|Floating P/L:
|-44.00
|Margin:
|2 159.63
|Balance:
|5 390.43
|Equity:
|5 346.43
|Free Margin:
|3 186.80
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|401.43
|Gross Loss:
|11.00
|Total Net Profit:
|390.43
|Profit Factor:
|36.49
|Expected Payoff:
|20.55
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|5.30 (0.10%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.10% (5.30)
|Total Trades:
|19
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (87.50%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (81.82%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|16 (84.21%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (15.79%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|90.00
|loss trade:
|-5.30
|Average
|profit trade:
|25.09
|loss trade:
|-3.67
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|9 (177.41)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-5.30)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|177.41 (9)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-5.30 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|1