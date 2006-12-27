FXDD

Account: 489018 Name: Goblin_Bipolar Currency: USD 2006 December 28, 21:38
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
55023902006.12.27 17:30sell0.10gbpusd1.95600.00001.95452006.12.28 03:571.95620.000.000.00-2.00
55058772006.12.27 21:26sell0.20gbpusd1.95710.00001.95562006.12.28 03:571.95620.000.000.0018.00
55028102006.12.27 17:39sell0.10gbpusd1.95660.00001.95512006.12.28 03:571.95610.000.000.005.00
55076352006.12.28 00:11sell0.60gbpusd1.95770.00001.95622006.12.28 03:571.95620.000.000.0090.00
55024272006.12.27 17:30sell0.10eurusd1.31240.00001.31092006.12.27 23:591.31150.000.000.009.00
55026882006.12.27 17:37sell0.10eurusd1.31300.00001.31152006.12.27 23:591.31150.000.000.0015.00
55056022006.12.27 21:00buy0.10usdjpy118.770.00118.922006.12.27 23:51118.860.000.000.007.57
55060272006.12.27 21:47buy0.10usdjpy118.710.00118.862006.12.27 23:51118.860.000.000.0012.62
54845822006.12.27 05:00sell0.10usdjpy118.750.00118.602006.12.27 08:34118.660.000.000.007.58
54847812006.12.27 05:14sell0.10usdjpy118.810.00118.662006.12.27 08:34118.660.000.000.0012.64
54684072006.12.26 09:00buy0.10gbpusd1.95920.00001.96072006.12.27 07:541.95870.000.00-0.30-5.00
54720052006.12.26 15:15buy0.10gbpusd1.95860.00001.96012006.12.27 07:541.95880.000.00-0.302.00
54721672006.12.26 15:28buy0.20gbpusd1.95800.00001.95952006.12.27 07:541.95870.000.00-0.6014.00
54723912006.12.26 15:48buy0.60gbpusd1.95740.00001.95892006.12.27 07:541.95890.000.00-1.7990.00
54845672006.12.27 05:00buy0.10eurusd1.31310.00001.31462006.12.27 07:491.31460.000.000.0015.00
54750332006.12.26 19:29buy0.10eurusd1.31220.00001.31372006.12.27 04:211.31240.000.00-0.702.00
54681712006.12.26 08:58buy0.10eurusd1.31280.00001.31432006.12.27 04:211.31250.000.00-0.70-3.00
54752962006.12.26 19:35buy0.20eurusd1.31160.00001.31312006.12.27 04:211.31260.000.00-1.4020.00
54757292006.12.26 19:52buy0.60eurusd1.31100.00001.31252006.12.27 04:211.31250.000.00-4.1990.00
54669772006.12.23 00:30balanceDeposit5 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -9.98 400.41
Closed P/L: 390.43
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
55357162006.12.28 19:00sell0.11gbpusd1.96200.00001.9605 1.96370.000.000.00-18.70
55359302006.12.28 19:13sell0.11gbpusd1.96260.00001.9611 1.96370.000.000.00-12.10
55361342006.12.28 19:31sell0.22gbpusd1.96310.00001.9616 1.96370.000.000.00-13.20
55362072006.12.28 19:32sell0.66gbpusd1.96370.00001.9622 1.96370.000.000.000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -44.00
 Floating P/L: -44.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 390.43 Floating P/L: -44.00 Margin: 2 159.63
Balance: 5 390.43 Equity: 5 346.43 Free Margin: 3 186.80
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 401.43 Gross Loss: 11.00 Total Net Profit: 390.43
Profit Factor: 36.49 Expected Payoff: 20.55  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 5.30 (0.10%) Relative Drawdown: 0.10% (5.30)
 
Total Trades: 19 Short Positions (won %): 8 (87.50%) Long Positions (won %): 11 (81.82%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 16 (84.21%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (15.79%)
Largest profit trade: 90.00 loss trade: -5.30
Average profit trade: 25.09 loss trade: -3.67
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 9 (177.41) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-5.30)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 177.41 (9) consecutive loss (count): -5.30 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1