Gimex Group

Account: 49927 Name: xxxxxxxxxxxx Currency: EUR 2006 December 14, 19:09
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
23452212006.12.12 20:34balanceDeposit3 000.00
23455262006.12.12 20:58sell0.10usdjpy116.91117.67116.712006.12.12 21:21116.710.000.000.0012.89
23455272006.12.12 20:58buy0.10eurusd1.32761.32001.32962006.12.13 09:241.32640.000.00-0.30-9.05
23455282006.12.12 20:58buy0.10gbpusd1.96921.96161.97122006.12.12 21:111.97120.000.000.0010.54
23455302006.12.12 20:58sell0.10usdchf1.20011.20771.19812006.12.13 09:241.20210.000.00-0.50-12.55
23456212006.12.12 21:11buy0.10gbpusd1.97141.96381.97342006.12.13 00:501.97010.000.00-0.16-6.86
23457342006.12.12 21:21sell0.10usdjpy116.70117.46116.502006.12.13 09:24117.050.000.00-0.52-22.55
23459702006.12.12 23:07buy0.20gbpusd1.96991.96381.97192006.12.13 00:501.97030.000.00-0.324.21
23463342006.12.13 00:48buy0.40gbpusd1.96821.96361.97022006.12.13 00:501.97020.000.000.0042.18
23463542006.12.13 00:50buy0.10gbpusd1.97071.96311.97272006.12.13 01:391.97010.000.000.00-3.17
23465222006.12.13 01:37buy0.20gbpusd1.96911.96301.97112006.12.13 01:381.97000.000.000.009.50
23465412006.12.13 01:37buy0.40gbpusd1.96751.96291.96952006.12.13 01:381.96950.000.000.0042.19
23465822006.12.13 01:40buy0.10gbpusd1.97061.96301.97262006.12.13 08:531.97080.000.000.001.06
23466272006.12.13 01:48sell0.20usdjpy116.86117.47116.662006.12.13 09:24117.040.000.000.00-23.19
23468092006.12.13 02:49sell0.40usdjpy117.01117.47116.812006.12.13 09:24117.030.000.000.00-5.15
23475892006.12.13 08:22buy0.20gbpusd1.96901.96291.97102006.12.13 08:531.97100.000.000.0021.09
23477282006.12.13 08:53sell0.10gbpusd1.97081.97841.96882006.12.13 09:221.96880.000.000.0010.56
23478932006.12.13 09:08sell0.20usdchf1.20161.20771.19962006.12.13 09:241.20200.000.000.00-5.01
23480462006.12.13 09:22sell0.10gbpusd1.96851.97611.96652006.12.13 14:241.97090.000.000.00-12.66
23480512006.12.13 09:24sell0.10eurusd1.32641.33401.32442006.12.13 14:301.32570.000.000.005.28
23480522006.12.13 09:24buy0.10usdchf1.20181.19421.20382006.12.13 14:301.20380.000.000.0012.54
23480552006.12.13 09:24buy0.10usdjpy117.04116.28117.242006.12.13 14:30117.240.000.000.0012.89
23484942006.12.13 10:30sell0.20gbpusd1.97001.97611.96802006.12.13 14:241.97100.000.000.00-10.55
23485212006.12.13 10:30sell0.40gbpusd1.97121.97611.96952006.12.13 14:241.97080.000.000.008.44
23491522006.12.13 12:14sell0.20eurusd1.32801.33411.32602006.12.13 14:301.32600.000.000.0030.17
23491712006.12.13 12:18sell0.80gbpusd1.97281.97591.97082006.12.13 14:241.97080.000.000.0084.42
23495712006.12.13 14:25sell0.10gbpusd1.97061.97821.96862006.12.13 14:301.96860.000.000.0010.57
23496482006.12.13 14:30buy0.10usdjpy117.27116.51117.472006.12.13 14:35117.470.000.000.0012.89
23496642006.12.13 14:30buy0.10usdchf1.20511.19751.20712006.12.13 14:341.20710.000.000.0012.54
23496722006.12.13 14:30sell0.10eurusd1.32431.33191.32232006.12.13 14:341.32230.000.000.0015.13
23497132006.12.13 14:30sell0.10gbpusd1.96751.97511.96552006.12.13 14:341.96550.000.000.0010.58
23499732006.12.13 14:34sell0.10gbpusd1.96551.97311.96352006.12.13 14:351.96350.000.000.0010.59
23499782006.12.13 14:34sell0.10eurusd1.32211.32971.32012006.12.13 15:361.32010.000.000.0015.15
23500312006.12.13 14:34buy0.10usdchf1.20771.20011.20972006.12.13 17:051.20510.000.000.00-16.31
23500762006.12.13 14:35buy0.10usdjpy117.48116.72117.682006.12.13 17:06117.250.000.000.00-14.83
23501112006.12.13 14:35sell0.10gbpusd1.96321.97081.96122006.12.13 15:081.96440.000.000.00-6.35
23502202006.12.13 14:37sell0.20gbpusd1.96481.97091.96282006.12.13 15:071.96450.000.000.003.18
23502982006.12.13 14:40buy0.20usdjpy117.33116.72117.532006.12.13 17:06117.250.000.000.00-10.32
23503542006.12.13 14:41sell0.40gbpusd1.96601.97101.96442006.12.13 15:071.96440.000.000.0033.89
23503692006.12.13 14:41buy0.20usdchf1.20621.20011.20822006.12.13 17:061.20510.000.000.00-13.80
23506072006.12.13 15:08sell0.10gbpusd1.96421.97181.96222006.12.13 15:331.96220.000.000.0010.59
23508082006.12.13 15:33sell0.10gbpusd1.96241.97001.96042006.12.13 17:061.96840.000.000.00-31.74
23508962006.12.13 15:36sell0.10eurusd1.31981.32741.31782006.12.13 17:061.32300.000.000.00-24.19
23511392006.12.13 16:04sell0.20gbpusd1.96391.97001.96192006.12.13 17:061.96840.000.000.00-47.62
23511532006.12.13 16:04sell0.20eurusd1.32141.32751.31942006.12.13 17:061.32310.000.000.00-25.70
23512062006.12.13 16:07sell0.40gbpusd1.96541.97001.96342006.12.13 17:061.96840.000.000.00-63.49
23515152006.12.13 16:59sell0.80gbpusd1.96691.97001.96492006.12.13 17:061.96820.000.000.00-55.02
23515782006.12.13 17:04sell0.40eurusd1.32291.32751.32092006.12.13 17:061.32300.000.000.00-3.02
23515832006.12.13 17:04sell1.60gbpusd1.96851.97011.96652006.12.13 17:061.96830.000.000.0016.93
23516192006.12.13 17:07buy0.10usdchf1.20481.19721.20682006.12.13 18:361.20680.000.000.0012.55
23516222006.12.13 17:07sell0.10gbpusd1.96871.97631.96672006.12.13 17:361.96670.000.000.0010.59
23516262006.12.13 17:07buy0.10usdjpy117.22116.46117.422006.12.13 17:38117.420.000.000.0012.89
23516312006.12.13 17:07sell0.10eurusd1.32331.33091.32132006.12.13 18:351.32130.000.000.0015.14
23518822006.12.13 17:37sell0.10gbpusd1.96641.97401.96442006.12.13 18:491.96440.000.000.0010.60
23518982006.12.13 17:38buy0.10usdjpy117.45116.69117.652006.12.13 21:17117.650.000.000.0012.88
23522202006.12.13 18:35sell0.10eurusd1.32101.32861.31902006.12.14 02:161.32060.000.000.453.03
23522372006.12.13 18:36buy0.10usdchf1.20721.19961.20922006.12.14 06:421.20590.000.000.75-8.16
23523182006.12.13 18:49sell0.10gbpusd1.96431.97191.96232006.12.14 06:431.96630.000.000.16-10.59
23527952006.12.13 20:15sell0.20gbpusd1.96581.97191.96382006.12.14 06:431.96630.000.000.32-5.30
23530582006.12.13 21:05sell0.40gbpusd1.96741.97201.96542006.12.14 06:431.96630.000.000.6323.31
23531772006.12.13 21:17buy0.10usdjpy117.68116.92117.882006.12.14 05:15117.570.000.000.77-7.08
23532712006.12.13 21:45buy0.20usdjpy117.53116.92117.732006.12.14 05:15117.580.000.001.556.44
23535242006.12.13 22:27sell0.20eurusd1.32261.32871.32062006.12.14 02:161.32060.000.000.9130.29
23546512006.12.14 02:16sell0.10eurusd1.32011.32771.31812006.12.14 06:431.32180.000.000.00-12.86
23547632006.12.14 02:47sell0.20eurusd1.32161.32771.31962006.12.14 06:431.32180.000.000.00-3.03
23547732006.12.14 02:51buy0.40usdjpy117.40116.92117.582006.12.14 05:15117.580.000.000.0046.36
23550582006.12.14 05:15buy0.10usdjpy117.61116.85117.812006.12.14 06:43117.530.000.000.00-5.15
23553822006.12.14 06:43buy0.40usdchf1.20651.19891.20852006.12.14 07:281.20510.000.000.00-35.15
23553862006.12.14 06:43sell0.40gbpusd1.96611.97371.96412006.12.14 07:281.96690.000.000.00-16.94
23553872006.12.14 06:43sell0.40eurusd1.32161.32921.31962006.12.14 07:281.32230.000.000.00-21.18
23553882006.12.14 06:43buy0.40usdjpy117.57116.81117.772006.12.14 07:28117.490.000.000.00-20.61
23555672006.12.14 07:28buy0.40usdchf1.20571.19811.20772006.12.14 08:131.20460.000.000.00-27.61
23555692006.12.14 07:28sell0.40gbpusd1.96661.97421.96462006.12.14 08:131.96770.000.000.00-23.29
23555702006.12.14 07:29sell0.40eurusd1.32201.32961.32002006.12.14 08:141.32280.000.000.00-24.19
23555772006.12.14 07:30buy0.40usdjpy117.54116.76117.722006.12.14 08:14117.440.000.000.00-25.75
23557502006.12.14 08:13sell0.40gbpusd1.96741.97201.96542006.12.14 09:271.96860.000.000.00-25.38
23557512006.12.14 08:13buy0.40usdchf1.20531.20071.20732006.12.14 09:361.20580.000.000.0012.52
23557522006.12.14 08:14sell0.40eurusd1.32241.32701.32042006.12.14 11:391.32280.000.000.00-12.10
23557532006.12.14 08:14buy0.40usdjpy117.47117.01117.672006.12.14 12:27117.510.000.000.0010.31
23560882006.12.14 08:55sell0.80gbpusd1.96891.97201.96692006.12.14 09:271.96880.000.000.004.23
23561762006.12.14 09:02sell0.80eurusd1.32391.32701.32192006.12.14 11:391.32190.000.000.00121.05
23561792006.12.14 09:02buy0.80usdchf1.20381.20071.20582006.12.14 09:361.20580.000.000.00100.24
23561982006.12.14 09:02sell1.60gbpusd1.97061.97221.96862006.12.14 09:271.96860.000.000.00169.22
23563752006.12.14 09:11buy0.80usdjpy117.32117.01117.522006.12.14 12:27117.520.000.000.00103.08
23564962006.12.14 09:27sell0.40gbpusd1.96841.97301.96642006.12.14 10:231.96640.000.000.0042.34
23565482006.12.14 09:36buy0.40usdchf1.20641.20181.20842006.12.14 11:461.20840.000.000.0050.08
23570262006.12.14 10:23sell0.40gbpusd1.96621.97081.96422006.12.14 12:061.96620.000.000.000.00
23570932006.12.14 10:30sell0.80gbpusd1.96811.97121.96612006.12.14 12:061.96610.000.000.0084.71
23574502006.12.14 11:39sell0.50eurusd1.32221.32681.32022006.12.14 12:301.32020.000.000.0075.75
23574912006.12.14 11:46buy0.50usdchf1.20881.20421.21082006.12.14 12:321.21080.000.000.0062.58
23575882006.12.14 12:06sell0.50gbpusd1.96591.97051.96392006.12.14 12:331.96390.000.000.0053.04
23578042006.12.14 12:27buy0.50usdjpy117.55117.09117.752006.12.14 15:56117.750.000.000.0064.47
23578432006.12.14 12:30sell0.50eurusd1.32011.32471.31812006.12.14 14:281.31810.000.000.0075.87
23578982006.12.14 12:32buy0.50usdchf1.21141.20651.21312006.12.14 14:281.21310.000.000.0053.17
23579352006.12.14 12:33sell0.50gbpusd1.96361.96821.96162006.12.14 12:481.96270.000.000.0023.89
23580662006.12.14 12:39sell1.00gbpusd1.96511.96821.96312006.12.14 12:481.96310.000.000.00106.13
23581922006.12.14 12:48sell0.50gbpusd1.96261.96721.96062006.12.14 13:341.96390.000.000.00-34.50
23582832006.12.14 12:55sell1.00gbpusd1.96411.96721.96212006.12.14 13:341.96400.000.000.005.30
23584852006.12.14 13:13sell2.00gbpusd1.96571.96731.96372006.12.14 13:341.96370.000.000.00212.28
23588202006.12.14 13:34sell0.50gbpusd1.96341.96801.96142006.12.14 14:281.96290.000.000.0013.27
23589822006.12.14 14:13sell1.00gbpusd1.96461.96801.96292006.12.14 14:281.96290.000.000.0090.26
23591412006.12.14 14:28buy0.60usdchf1.21351.20891.21552006.12.14 16:261.21370.000.000.007.51
23591472006.12.14 14:28sell0.60gbpusd1.96271.96731.96072006.12.14 15:521.96210.000.000.0019.13
23591492006.12.14 14:28sell0.60eurusd1.31781.32241.31582006.12.14 16:061.31740.000.000.0018.22
23596042006.12.14 15:03sell1.20gbpusd1.96421.96731.96222006.12.14 15:521.96220.000.000.00127.50
23596242006.12.14 15:03buy1.20usdchf1.21191.20881.21392006.12.14 16:261.21390.000.000.00150.16
23596392006.12.14 15:04sell1.20eurusd1.31941.32251.31742006.12.14 16:061.31740.000.000.00182.18
23600342006.12.14 15:52sell0.60gbpusd1.96201.96661.96002006.12.14 16:261.96000.000.000.0063.81
23601842006.12.14 16:06sell0.60eurusd1.31721.32181.31522006.12.14 16:301.31520.000.000.0091.24
23603602006.12.14 16:26sell0.70gbpusd1.95971.96431.95772006.12.14 17:591.96430.000.000.00-171.08
23607792006.12.14 16:52sell1.40gbpusd1.96121.96431.95922006.12.14 17:591.96430.000.000.00-230.59
23614202006.12.14 17:59sell0.60gbpusd1.96411.96871.96212006.12.14 18:431.96210.000.000.0063.82
  0.00 0.00 3.74 1 757.77
Closed P/L: 1 761.51
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
23605042006.12.14 16:30sell0.70eurusd1.31491.31951.3129 1.31600.000.000.00-58.51
23608082006.12.14 16:54sell1.40eurusd1.31641.31951.3144 1.31600.000.000.0042.55
23603482006.12.14 16:26buy0.60usdchf1.21441.20981.2164 1.21380.000.000.00-22.53
23600822006.12.14 15:56buy0.60usdjpy117.76117.30117.96 117.730.000.000.00-11.62
23609472006.12.14 17:02buy1.40usdjpy117.61117.30117.81 117.730.000.000.00108.47
23614092006.12.14 17:59buy1.40usdchf1.21281.20971.2148 1.21380.000.000.0087.64
23616402006.12.14 18:44sell0.60gbpusd1.96181.96641.9598 1.96170.000.000.003.19
  0.00 0.00 0.00 149.19
 Floating P/L: 149.19
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 3 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 761.51 Floating P/L: 149.19 Margin: 1 440.74
Balance: 4 761.51 Equity: 4 910.70 Free Margin: 3 469.96
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2 904.66 Gross Loss: 1 143.15 Total Net Profit: 1 761.51
Profit Factor: 2.54 Expected Payoff: 15.87  
Absolute Drawdown: 22.20 Maximal Drawdown: 401.67 (7.88%) Relative Drawdown: 10.42% (346.38)
 
Total Trades: 111 Short Positions (won %): 71 (60.56%) Long Positions (won %): 40 (65.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 69 (62.16%) Loss trades (% of total): 42 (37.84%)
Largest profit trade: 212.28 loss trade: -230.59
Average profit trade: 42.10 loss trade: -27.22
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 13 (956.79) consecutive losses ($): 11 (-215.76)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 956.79 (13) consecutive loss (count): -401.67 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 3