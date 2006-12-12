|Account: 49927
|Name: xxxxxxxxxxxx
|Currency: EUR
|2006 December 14, 19:09
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2345221
|2006.12.12 20:34
|balance
|Deposit
|3 000.00
|2345526
|2006.12.12 20:58
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.91
|117.67
|116.71
|2006.12.12 21:21
|116.71
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.89
|2345527
|2006.12.12 20:58
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3276
|1.3200
|1.3296
|2006.12.13 09:24
|1.3264
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|-9.05
|2345528
|2006.12.12 20:58
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9692
|1.9616
|1.9712
|2006.12.12 21:11
|1.9712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.54
|2345530
|2006.12.12 20:58
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2001
|1.2077
|1.1981
|2006.12.13 09:24
|1.2021
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|-12.55
|2345621
|2006.12.12 21:11
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9714
|1.9638
|1.9734
|2006.12.13 00:50
|1.9701
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|-6.86
|2345734
|2006.12.12 21:21
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.70
|117.46
|116.50
|2006.12.13 09:24
|117.05
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.52
|-22.55
|2345970
|2006.12.12 23:07
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9699
|1.9638
|1.9719
|2006.12.13 00:50
|1.9703
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|4.21
|2346334
|2006.12.13 00:48
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9682
|1.9636
|1.9702
|2006.12.13 00:50
|1.9702
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.18
|2346354
|2006.12.13 00:50
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9707
|1.9631
|1.9727
|2006.12.13 01:39
|1.9701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.17
|2346522
|2006.12.13 01:37
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9691
|1.9630
|1.9711
|2006.12.13 01:38
|1.9700
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.50
|2346541
|2006.12.13 01:37
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9675
|1.9629
|1.9695
|2006.12.13 01:38
|1.9695
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.19
|2346582
|2006.12.13 01:40
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9706
|1.9630
|1.9726
|2006.12.13 08:53
|1.9708
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.06
|2346627
|2006.12.13 01:48
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.86
|117.47
|116.66
|2006.12.13 09:24
|117.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.19
|2346809
|2006.12.13 02:49
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|117.01
|117.47
|116.81
|2006.12.13 09:24
|117.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.15
|2347589
|2006.12.13 08:22
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9690
|1.9629
|1.9710
|2006.12.13 08:53
|1.9710
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.09
|2347728
|2006.12.13 08:53
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9708
|1.9784
|1.9688
|2006.12.13 09:22
|1.9688
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.56
|2347893
|2006.12.13 09:08
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2016
|1.2077
|1.1996
|2006.12.13 09:24
|1.2020
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.01
|2348046
|2006.12.13 09:22
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9685
|1.9761
|1.9665
|2006.12.13 14:24
|1.9709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.66
|2348051
|2006.12.13 09:24
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3264
|1.3340
|1.3244
|2006.12.13 14:30
|1.3257
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.28
|2348052
|2006.12.13 09:24
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2018
|1.1942
|1.2038
|2006.12.13 14:30
|1.2038
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.54
|2348055
|2006.12.13 09:24
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.04
|116.28
|117.24
|2006.12.13 14:30
|117.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.89
|2348494
|2006.12.13 10:30
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9700
|1.9761
|1.9680
|2006.12.13 14:24
|1.9710
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.55
|2348521
|2006.12.13 10:30
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9712
|1.9761
|1.9695
|2006.12.13 14:24
|1.9708
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.44
|2349152
|2006.12.13 12:14
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3280
|1.3341
|1.3260
|2006.12.13 14:30
|1.3260
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.17
|2349171
|2006.12.13 12:18
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9728
|1.9759
|1.9708
|2006.12.13 14:24
|1.9708
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.42
|2349571
|2006.12.13 14:25
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9706
|1.9782
|1.9686
|2006.12.13 14:30
|1.9686
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.57
|2349648
|2006.12.13 14:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.27
|116.51
|117.47
|2006.12.13 14:35
|117.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.89
|2349664
|2006.12.13 14:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2051
|1.1975
|1.2071
|2006.12.13 14:34
|1.2071
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.54
|2349672
|2006.12.13 14:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3243
|1.3319
|1.3223
|2006.12.13 14:34
|1.3223
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.13
|2349713
|2006.12.13 14:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9675
|1.9751
|1.9655
|2006.12.13 14:34
|1.9655
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.58
|2349973
|2006.12.13 14:34
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9655
|1.9731
|1.9635
|2006.12.13 14:35
|1.9635
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.59
|2349978
|2006.12.13 14:34
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3221
|1.3297
|1.3201
|2006.12.13 15:36
|1.3201
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.15
|2350031
|2006.12.13 14:34
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2077
|1.2001
|1.2097
|2006.12.13 17:05
|1.2051
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.31
|2350076
|2006.12.13 14:35
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.48
|116.72
|117.68
|2006.12.13 17:06
|117.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.83
|2350111
|2006.12.13 14:35
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9632
|1.9708
|1.9612
|2006.12.13 15:08
|1.9644
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.35
|2350220
|2006.12.13 14:37
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9648
|1.9709
|1.9628
|2006.12.13 15:07
|1.9645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.18
|2350298
|2006.12.13 14:40
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.33
|116.72
|117.53
|2006.12.13 17:06
|117.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.32
|2350354
|2006.12.13 14:41
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9660
|1.9710
|1.9644
|2006.12.13 15:07
|1.9644
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.89
|2350369
|2006.12.13 14:41
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2062
|1.2001
|1.2082
|2006.12.13 17:06
|1.2051
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.80
|2350607
|2006.12.13 15:08
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9642
|1.9718
|1.9622
|2006.12.13 15:33
|1.9622
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.59
|2350808
|2006.12.13 15:33
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9624
|1.9700
|1.9604
|2006.12.13 17:06
|1.9684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-31.74
|2350896
|2006.12.13 15:36
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3198
|1.3274
|1.3178
|2006.12.13 17:06
|1.3230
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.19
|2351139
|2006.12.13 16:04
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9639
|1.9700
|1.9619
|2006.12.13 17:06
|1.9684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-47.62
|2351153
|2006.12.13 16:04
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3214
|1.3275
|1.3194
|2006.12.13 17:06
|1.3231
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.70
|2351206
|2006.12.13 16:07
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9654
|1.9700
|1.9634
|2006.12.13 17:06
|1.9684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-63.49
|2351515
|2006.12.13 16:59
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9669
|1.9700
|1.9649
|2006.12.13 17:06
|1.9682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-55.02
|2351578
|2006.12.13 17:04
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3229
|1.3275
|1.3209
|2006.12.13 17:06
|1.3230
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.02
|2351583
|2006.12.13 17:04
|sell
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.9685
|1.9701
|1.9665
|2006.12.13 17:06
|1.9683
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.93
|2351619
|2006.12.13 17:07
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2048
|1.1972
|1.2068
|2006.12.13 18:36
|1.2068
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.55
|2351622
|2006.12.13 17:07
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9687
|1.9763
|1.9667
|2006.12.13 17:36
|1.9667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.59
|2351626
|2006.12.13 17:07
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.22
|116.46
|117.42
|2006.12.13 17:38
|117.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.89
|2351631
|2006.12.13 17:07
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3233
|1.3309
|1.3213
|2006.12.13 18:35
|1.3213
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.14
|2351882
|2006.12.13 17:37
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9664
|1.9740
|1.9644
|2006.12.13 18:49
|1.9644
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.60
|2351898
|2006.12.13 17:38
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.45
|116.69
|117.65
|2006.12.13 21:17
|117.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.88
|2352220
|2006.12.13 18:35
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3210
|1.3286
|1.3190
|2006.12.14 02:16
|1.3206
|0.00
|0.00
|0.45
|3.03
|2352237
|2006.12.13 18:36
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2072
|1.1996
|1.2092
|2006.12.14 06:42
|1.2059
|0.00
|0.00
|0.75
|-8.16
|2352318
|2006.12.13 18:49
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9643
|1.9719
|1.9623
|2006.12.14 06:43
|1.9663
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|-10.59
|2352795
|2006.12.13 20:15
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9658
|1.9719
|1.9638
|2006.12.14 06:43
|1.9663
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|-5.30
|2353058
|2006.12.13 21:05
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9674
|1.9720
|1.9654
|2006.12.14 06:43
|1.9663
|0.00
|0.00
|0.63
|23.31
|2353177
|2006.12.13 21:17
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.68
|116.92
|117.88
|2006.12.14 05:15
|117.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.77
|-7.08
|2353271
|2006.12.13 21:45
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.53
|116.92
|117.73
|2006.12.14 05:15
|117.58
|0.00
|0.00
|1.55
|6.44
|2353524
|2006.12.13 22:27
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3226
|1.3287
|1.3206
|2006.12.14 02:16
|1.3206
|0.00
|0.00
|0.91
|30.29
|2354651
|2006.12.14 02:16
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3201
|1.3277
|1.3181
|2006.12.14 06:43
|1.3218
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.86
|2354763
|2006.12.14 02:47
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3216
|1.3277
|1.3196
|2006.12.14 06:43
|1.3218
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.03
|2354773
|2006.12.14 02:51
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|117.40
|116.92
|117.58
|2006.12.14 05:15
|117.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.36
|2355058
|2006.12.14 05:15
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.61
|116.85
|117.81
|2006.12.14 06:43
|117.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.15
|2355382
|2006.12.14 06:43
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2065
|1.1989
|1.2085
|2006.12.14 07:28
|1.2051
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-35.15
|2355386
|2006.12.14 06:43
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9661
|1.9737
|1.9641
|2006.12.14 07:28
|1.9669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.94
|2355387
|2006.12.14 06:43
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3216
|1.3292
|1.3196
|2006.12.14 07:28
|1.3223
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.18
|2355388
|2006.12.14 06:43
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|117.57
|116.81
|117.77
|2006.12.14 07:28
|117.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.61
|2355567
|2006.12.14 07:28
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2057
|1.1981
|1.2077
|2006.12.14 08:13
|1.2046
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-27.61
|2355569
|2006.12.14 07:28
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9666
|1.9742
|1.9646
|2006.12.14 08:13
|1.9677
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.29
|2355570
|2006.12.14 07:29
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3220
|1.3296
|1.3200
|2006.12.14 08:14
|1.3228
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-24.19
|2355577
|2006.12.14 07:30
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|117.54
|116.76
|117.72
|2006.12.14 08:14
|117.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.75
|2355750
|2006.12.14 08:13
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9674
|1.9720
|1.9654
|2006.12.14 09:27
|1.9686
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.38
|2355751
|2006.12.14 08:13
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2053
|1.2007
|1.2073
|2006.12.14 09:36
|1.2058
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.52
|2355752
|2006.12.14 08:14
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3224
|1.3270
|1.3204
|2006.12.14 11:39
|1.3228
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.10
|2355753
|2006.12.14 08:14
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|117.47
|117.01
|117.67
|2006.12.14 12:27
|117.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.31
|2356088
|2006.12.14 08:55
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9689
|1.9720
|1.9669
|2006.12.14 09:27
|1.9688
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.23
|2356176
|2006.12.14 09:02
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3239
|1.3270
|1.3219
|2006.12.14 11:39
|1.3219
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|121.05
|2356179
|2006.12.14 09:02
|buy
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2038
|1.2007
|1.2058
|2006.12.14 09:36
|1.2058
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.24
|2356198
|2006.12.14 09:02
|sell
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.9706
|1.9722
|1.9686
|2006.12.14 09:27
|1.9686
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|169.22
|2356375
|2006.12.14 09:11
|buy
|0.80
|usdjpy
|117.32
|117.01
|117.52
|2006.12.14 12:27
|117.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|103.08
|2356496
|2006.12.14 09:27
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9684
|1.9730
|1.9664
|2006.12.14 10:23
|1.9664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.34
|2356548
|2006.12.14 09:36
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2064
|1.2018
|1.2084
|2006.12.14 11:46
|1.2084
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|50.08
|2357026
|2006.12.14 10:23
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9662
|1.9708
|1.9642
|2006.12.14 12:06
|1.9662
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2357093
|2006.12.14 10:30
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9681
|1.9712
|1.9661
|2006.12.14 12:06
|1.9661
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.71
|2357450
|2006.12.14 11:39
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3222
|1.3268
|1.3202
|2006.12.14 12:30
|1.3202
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|75.75
|2357491
|2006.12.14 11:46
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2088
|1.2042
|1.2108
|2006.12.14 12:32
|1.2108
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|62.58
|2357588
|2006.12.14 12:06
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9659
|1.9705
|1.9639
|2006.12.14 12:33
|1.9639
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|53.04
|2357804
|2006.12.14 12:27
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.55
|117.09
|117.75
|2006.12.14 15:56
|117.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.47
|2357843
|2006.12.14 12:30
|sell
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3201
|1.3247
|1.3181
|2006.12.14 14:28
|1.3181
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|75.87
|2357898
|2006.12.14 12:32
|buy
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2114
|1.2065
|1.2131
|2006.12.14 14:28
|1.2131
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|53.17
|2357935
|2006.12.14 12:33
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9636
|1.9682
|1.9616
|2006.12.14 12:48
|1.9627
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.89
|2358066
|2006.12.14 12:39
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9651
|1.9682
|1.9631
|2006.12.14 12:48
|1.9631
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|106.13
|2358192
|2006.12.14 12:48
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9626
|1.9672
|1.9606
|2006.12.14 13:34
|1.9639
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.50
|2358283
|2006.12.14 12:55
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9641
|1.9672
|1.9621
|2006.12.14 13:34
|1.9640
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.30
|2358485
|2006.12.14 13:13
|sell
|2.00
|gbpusd
|1.9657
|1.9673
|1.9637
|2006.12.14 13:34
|1.9637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|212.28
|2358820
|2006.12.14 13:34
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9634
|1.9680
|1.9614
|2006.12.14 14:28
|1.9629
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.27
|2358982
|2006.12.14 14:13
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.9646
|1.9680
|1.9629
|2006.12.14 14:28
|1.9629
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|90.26
|2359141
|2006.12.14 14:28
|buy
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.2135
|1.2089
|1.2155
|2006.12.14 16:26
|1.2137
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.51
|2359147
|2006.12.14 14:28
|sell
|0.60
|gbpusd
|1.9627
|1.9673
|1.9607
|2006.12.14 15:52
|1.9621
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.13
|2359149
|2006.12.14 14:28
|sell
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3178
|1.3224
|1.3158
|2006.12.14 16:06
|1.3174
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.22
|2359604
|2006.12.14 15:03
|sell
|1.20
|gbpusd
|1.9642
|1.9673
|1.9622
|2006.12.14 15:52
|1.9622
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|127.50
|2359624
|2006.12.14 15:03
|buy
|1.20
|usdchf
|1.2119
|1.2088
|1.2139
|2006.12.14 16:26
|1.2139
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|150.16
|2359639
|2006.12.14 15:04
|sell
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.3194
|1.3225
|1.3174
|2006.12.14 16:06
|1.3174
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|182.18
|2360034
|2006.12.14 15:52
|sell
|0.60
|gbpusd
|1.9620
|1.9666
|1.9600
|2006.12.14 16:26
|1.9600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|63.81
|2360184
|2006.12.14 16:06
|sell
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3172
|1.3218
|1.3152
|2006.12.14 16:30
|1.3152
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|91.24
|2360360
|2006.12.14 16:26
|sell
|0.70
|gbpusd
|1.9597
|1.9643
|1.9577
|2006.12.14 17:59
|1.9643
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-171.08
|2360779
|2006.12.14 16:52
|sell
|1.40
|gbpusd
|1.9612
|1.9643
|1.9592
|2006.12.14 17:59
|1.9643
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-230.59
|2361420
|2006.12.14 17:59
|sell
|0.60
|gbpusd
|1.9641
|1.9687
|1.9621
|2006.12.14 18:43
|1.9621
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|63.82
|0.00
|0.00
|3.74
|1 757.77
|Closed P/L:
|1 761.51
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2360504
|2006.12.14 16:30
|sell
|0.70
|eurusd
|1.3149
|1.3195
|1.3129
|1.3160
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-58.51
|2360808
|2006.12.14 16:54
|sell
|1.40
|eurusd
|1.3164
|1.3195
|1.3144
|1.3160
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.55
|2360348
|2006.12.14 16:26
|buy
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.2144
|1.2098
|1.2164
|1.2138
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.53
|2360082
|2006.12.14 15:56
|buy
|0.60
|usdjpy
|117.76
|117.30
|117.96
|117.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.62
|2360947
|2006.12.14 17:02
|buy
|1.40
|usdjpy
|117.61
|117.30
|117.81
|117.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|108.47
|2361409
|2006.12.14 17:59
|buy
|1.40
|usdchf
|1.2128
|1.2097
|1.2148
|1.2138
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|87.64
|2361640
|2006.12.14 18:44
|sell
|0.60
|gbpusd
|1.9618
|1.9664
|1.9598
|1.9617
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|149.19
|Floating P/L:
|149.19
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|3 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 761.51
|Floating P/L:
|149.19
|Margin:
|1 440.74
|Balance:
|4 761.51
|Equity:
|4 910.70
|Free Margin:
|3 469.96
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2 904.66
|Gross Loss:
|1 143.15
|Total Net Profit:
|1 761.51
|Profit Factor:
|2.54
|Expected Payoff:
|15.87
|Absolute Drawdown:
|22.20
|Maximal Drawdown:
|401.67 (7.88%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|10.42% (346.38)
|Total Trades:
|111
|Short Positions (won %):
|71 (60.56%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|40 (65.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|69 (62.16%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|42 (37.84%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|212.28
|loss trade:
|-230.59
|Average
|profit trade:
|42.10
|loss trade:
|-27.22
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|13 (956.79)
|consecutive losses ($):
|11 (-215.76)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|956.79 (13)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-401.67 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|3