Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 11639 Name: . Currency: USD 2006 December 15, 11:35
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
3085042006.12.08 11:35balanceDeposit5 000.00
3299402006.12.11 08:51sell0.10gbpusd1.95581.95571.94382006.12.11 09:131.95570.000.000.001.00
3370512006.12.11 18:02sell0.10gbpusd1.95751.97751.94552006.12.11 23:591.95920.000.000.00-17.00
3413422006.12.11 23:59sell0.10gbpusd1.9591811.97371.95172006.12.12 23:591.97090.000.000.00-117.19
3457232006.12.12 15:42sell0.10gbpusd1.96821.96791.95172006.12.12 16:051.96790.000.000.003.00
3510222006.12.12 23:59sell0.10gbpusd1.9708811.97041.95172006.12.13 08:351.97040.000.000.004.81
3546522006.12.13 14:34buy0.10gbpusd1.96491.96501.97692006.12.13 14:481.96500.000.000.001.00
3563492006.12.13 15:48buy0.10gbpusd1.96181.96791.97382006.12.13 17:191.96790.000.000.0061.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -63.38
Closed P/L: -63.38
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -63.38 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 4 936.62 Equity: 4 936.62 Free Margin: 4 936.62