Alpari (UK) Ltd.
|Account: 11639
|Name: .
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 15, 11:35
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|308504
|2006.12.08 11:35
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|329940
|2006.12.11 08:51
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9558
|1.9557
|1.9438
|2006.12.11 09:13
|1.9557
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|337051
|2006.12.11 18:02
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9575
|1.9775
|1.9455
|2006.12.11 23:59
|1.9592
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.00
|341342
|2006.12.11 23:59
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.959181
|1.9737
|1.9517
|2006.12.12 23:59
|1.9709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-117.19
|345723
|2006.12.12 15:42
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9682
|1.9679
|1.9517
|2006.12.12 16:05
|1.9679
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|351022
|2006.12.12 23:59
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.970881
|1.9704
|1.9517
|2006.12.13 08:35
|1.9704
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.81
|354652
|2006.12.13 14:34
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9649
|1.9650
|1.9769
|2006.12.13 14:48
|1.9650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|356349
|2006.12.13 15:48
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9618
|1.9679
|1.9738
|2006.12.13 17:19
|1.9679
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|61.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-63.38
|Closed P/L:
|-63.38
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-63.38
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|4 936.62
|Equity:
|4 936.62
|Free Margin:
|4 936.62