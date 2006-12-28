|Account: 491779
|Name: Greg Henry
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 29, 17:46
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5521739
|2006.12.28 14:53
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|5522086
|2006.12.28 15:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.94
|0.00
|119.14
|2006.12.28 17:01
|118.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.78
|5522089
|2006.12.28 15:01
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3174
|0.0000
|1.3194
|2006.12.28 15:36
|1.3194
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5522125
|2006.12.28 15:04
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7891
|0.0000
|0.7911
|2006.12.28 16:37
|0.7911
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|5523382
|2006.12.28 15:29
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.83
|0.00
|119.03
|2006.12.28 17:00
|118.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.37
|5523911
|2006.12.28 15:36
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3196
|0.0000
|1.3216
|2006.12.29 14:05
|1.3188
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.65
|-8.00
|5523935
|2006.12.28 15:36
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|118.72
|0.00
|118.92
|2006.12.28 17:00
|118.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.30
|5525064
|2006.12.28 15:51
|buy
|0.80
|usdjpy
|118.61
|0.00
|118.81
|2006.12.28 17:00
|118.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|134.67
|5525552
|2006.12.28 16:07
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3186
|0.0000
|1.3206
|2006.12.29 14:05
|1.3187
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.30
|2.00
|5526232
|2006.12.28 16:37
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7915
|0.0000
|0.7935
|2006.12.28 22:53
|0.7904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|5527418
|2006.12.28 16:59
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3175
|0.0000
|1.3195
|2006.12.29 14:05
|1.3183
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.60
|32.00
|5527446
|2006.12.28 17:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.64
|0.00
|118.44
|2006.12.29 07:54
|118.79
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.41
|-12.63
|5527691
|2006.12.28 17:00
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.76
|0.00
|118.56
|2006.12.29 07:53
|118.80
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.83
|-6.73
|5527898
|2006.12.28 17:00
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3164
|0.0000
|1.3184
|2006.12.29 14:05
|1.3184
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.20
|160.00
|5528718
|2006.12.28 17:01
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|118.87
|0.00
|118.67
|2006.12.29 07:53
|118.80
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.65
|23.57
|5529794
|2006.12.28 17:04
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7905
|0.0000
|0.7925
|2006.12.28 22:53
|0.7903
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|5532184
|2006.12.28 17:21
|buy
|0.40
|audusd
|0.7895
|0.0000
|0.7915
|2006.12.28 22:53
|0.7902
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|5533736
|2006.12.28 17:47
|buy
|0.80
|audusd
|0.7883
|0.0000
|0.7903
|2006.12.28 22:53
|0.7903
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|5533800
|2006.12.28 17:49
|sell
|0.80
|usdjpy
|118.98
|0.00
|118.78
|2006.12.29 07:53
|118.78
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.30
|134.70
|5537007
|2006.12.28 20:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.90
|0.00
|119.10
|2006.12.29 14:52
|119.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.25
|8.40
|5538664
|2006.12.28 22:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3144
|0.0000
|1.3124
|2006.12.29 16:23
|1.3158
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|-14.00
|5542900
|2006.12.29 05:49
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3155
|0.0000
|1.3135
|2006.12.29 16:23
|1.3155
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5544074
|2006.12.29 07:35
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3165
|0.0000
|1.3145
|2006.12.29 16:23
|1.3156
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|5545033
|2006.12.29 07:53
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.80
|0.00
|119.00
|2006.12.29 14:52
|119.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.61
|5547347
|2006.12.29 08:55
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3176
|0.0000
|1.3156
|2006.12.29 16:23
|1.3156
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|5559733
|2006.12.29 14:05
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3191
|0.0000
|1.3211
|2006.12.29 16:55
|1.3182
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|5562237
|2006.12.29 14:54
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3180
|0.0000
|1.3200
|2006.12.29 16:55
|1.3181
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|5563052
|2006.12.29 15:13
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3170
|0.0000
|1.3190
|2006.12.29 16:55
|1.3179
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|36.00
|5564990
|2006.12.29 16:22
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3159
|0.0000
|1.3179
|2006.12.29 16:55
|1.3179
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.19
|1 100.74
|Closed P/L:
|1 071.55
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5542131
|2006.12.29 04:00
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7910
|0.0000
|0.7930
|0.7880
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|5547103
|2006.12.29 08:45
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.88
|0.00
|118.68
|119.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.31
|5555978
|2006.12.29 11:49
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.98
|0.00
|118.78
|119.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.83
|5556283
|2006.12.29 11:57
|buy
|0.20
|audusd
|0.7900
|0.0000
|0.7920
|0.7880
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|5559152
|2006.12.29 14:00
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7898
|0.0000
|0.7878
|0.7884
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|5562259
|2006.12.29 14:54
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|119.09
|0.00
|118.89
|119.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.72
|5564140
|2006.12.29 16:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.10
|0.00
|119.30
|119.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.68
|5564400
|2006.12.29 16:10
|buy
|0.40
|audusd
|0.7890
|0.0000
|0.7910
|0.7880
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|5566685
|2006.12.29 16:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3186
|0.0000
|1.3206
|1.3165
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.00
|5567357
|2006.12.29 17:07
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3175
|0.0000
|1.3195
|1.3165
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-186.54
|Floating P/L:
|-186.54
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 071.55
|Floating P/L:
|-186.54
|Margin:
|734.56
|Balance:
|6 071.55
|Equity:
|5 885.01
|Free Margin:
|5 150.45
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 156.45
|Gross Loss:
|84.90
|Total Net Profit:
|1 071.55
|Profit Factor:
|13.62
|Expected Payoff:
|38.27
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|23.60 (0.43%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.43% (23.60)
|Total Trades:
|28
|Short Positions (won %):
|8 (62.50%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|20 (70.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|19 (67.86%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|9 (32.14%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|160.00
|loss trade:
|-14.04
|Average
|profit trade:
|60.87
|loss trade:
|-9.43
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (239.26)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-23.60)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|239.26 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-23.60 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2