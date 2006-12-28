FXDD

Account: 491779 Name: Greg Henry Currency: USD 2006 December 29, 17:46
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
55217392006.12.28 14:53balanceDeposit5 000.00
55220862006.12.28 15:01buy0.10usdjpy118.940.00119.142006.12.28 17:01118.800.000.000.00-11.78
55220892006.12.28 15:01buy0.10eurusd1.31740.00001.31942006.12.28 15:361.31940.000.000.0020.00
55221252006.12.28 15:04buy0.10audusd0.78910.00000.79112006.12.28 16:370.79110.000.000.0020.00
55233822006.12.28 15:29buy0.20usdjpy118.830.00119.032006.12.28 17:00118.810.000.000.00-3.37
55239112006.12.28 15:36buy0.10eurusd1.31960.00001.32162006.12.29 14:051.31880.000.00-0.65-8.00
55239352006.12.28 15:36buy0.40usdjpy118.720.00118.922006.12.28 17:00118.810.000.000.0030.30
55250642006.12.28 15:51buy0.80usdjpy118.610.00118.812006.12.28 17:00118.810.000.000.00134.67
55255522006.12.28 16:07buy0.20eurusd1.31860.00001.32062006.12.29 14:051.31870.000.00-1.302.00
55262322006.12.28 16:37buy0.10audusd0.79150.00000.79352006.12.28 22:530.79040.000.000.00-11.00
55274182006.12.28 16:59buy0.40eurusd1.31750.00001.31952006.12.29 14:051.31830.000.00-2.6032.00
55274462006.12.28 17:00sell0.10usdjpy118.640.00118.442006.12.29 07:54118.790.000.00-1.41-12.63
55276912006.12.28 17:00sell0.20usdjpy118.760.00118.562006.12.29 07:53118.800.000.00-2.83-6.73
55278982006.12.28 17:00buy0.80eurusd1.31640.00001.31842006.12.29 14:051.31840.000.00-5.20160.00
55287182006.12.28 17:01sell0.40usdjpy118.870.00118.672006.12.29 07:53118.800.000.00-5.6523.57
55297942006.12.28 17:04buy0.20audusd0.79050.00000.79252006.12.28 22:530.79030.000.000.00-4.00
55321842006.12.28 17:21buy0.40audusd0.78950.00000.79152006.12.28 22:530.79020.000.000.0028.00
55337362006.12.28 17:47buy0.80audusd0.78830.00000.79032006.12.28 22:530.79030.000.000.00160.00
55338002006.12.28 17:49sell0.80usdjpy118.980.00118.782006.12.29 07:53118.780.000.00-11.30134.70
55370072006.12.28 20:00buy0.10usdjpy118.900.00119.102006.12.29 14:52119.000.000.001.258.40
55386642006.12.28 22:00sell0.10eurusd1.31440.00001.31242006.12.29 16:231.31580.000.000.50-14.00
55429002006.12.29 05:49sell0.20eurusd1.31550.00001.31352006.12.29 16:231.31550.000.000.000.00
55440742006.12.29 07:35sell0.40eurusd1.31650.00001.31452006.12.29 16:231.31560.000.000.0036.00
55450332006.12.29 07:53buy0.20usdjpy118.800.00119.002006.12.29 14:52119.000.000.000.0033.61
55473472006.12.29 08:55sell0.80eurusd1.31760.00001.31562006.12.29 16:231.31560.000.000.00160.00
55597332006.12.29 14:05buy0.10eurusd1.31910.00001.32112006.12.29 16:551.31820.000.000.00-9.00
55622372006.12.29 14:54buy0.20eurusd1.31800.00001.32002006.12.29 16:551.31810.000.000.002.00
55630522006.12.29 15:13buy0.40eurusd1.31700.00001.31902006.12.29 16:551.31790.000.000.0036.00
55649902006.12.29 16:22buy0.80eurusd1.31590.00001.31792006.12.29 16:551.31790.000.000.00160.00
  0.00 0.00 -29.19 1 100.74
Closed P/L: 1 071.55
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
55421312006.12.29 04:00buy0.10audusd0.79100.00000.7930 0.78800.000.000.00-30.00
55471032006.12.29 08:45sell0.10usdjpy118.880.00118.68 119.110.000.000.00-19.31
55559782006.12.29 11:49sell0.20usdjpy118.980.00118.78 119.110.000.000.00-21.83
55562832006.12.29 11:57buy0.20audusd0.79000.00000.7920 0.78800.000.000.00-40.00
55591522006.12.29 14:00sell0.10audusd0.78980.00000.7878 0.78840.000.000.0014.00
55622592006.12.29 14:54sell0.40usdjpy119.090.00118.89 119.110.000.000.00-6.72
55641402006.12.29 16:00buy0.10usdjpy119.100.00119.30 119.080.000.000.00-1.68
55644002006.12.29 16:10buy0.40audusd0.78900.00000.7910 0.78800.000.000.00-40.00
55666852006.12.29 16:55buy0.10eurusd1.31860.00001.3206 1.31650.000.000.00-21.00
55673572006.12.29 17:07buy0.20eurusd1.31750.00001.3195 1.31650.000.000.00-20.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -186.54
 Floating P/L: -186.54
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 071.55 Floating P/L: -186.54 Margin: 734.56
Balance: 6 071.55 Equity: 5 885.01 Free Margin: 5 150.45
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 156.45 Gross Loss: 84.90 Total Net Profit: 1 071.55
Profit Factor: 13.62 Expected Payoff: 38.27  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 23.60 (0.43%) Relative Drawdown: 0.43% (23.60)
 
Total Trades: 28 Short Positions (won %): 8 (62.50%) Long Positions (won %): 20 (70.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 19 (67.86%) Loss trades (% of total): 9 (32.14%)
Largest profit trade: 160.00 loss trade: -14.04
Average profit trade: 60.87 loss trade: -9.43
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (239.26) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-23.60)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 239.26 (4) consecutive loss (count): -23.60 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2