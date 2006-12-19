Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1329926 Name: Goblin_Hedge Currency: USD 2006 December 22, 03:03
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
182225792006.12.19 23:24balanceDeposit5 000.00
182235692006.12.19 23:34buy0.10gbpusd1.97101.94751.97422006.12.20 06:591.97420.000.000.0032.00
182235742006.12.19 23:34sell0.10eurusd1.32061.34411.31742006.12.20 07:591.32120.000.000.00-6.00
182235832006.12.19 23:34buy0.10usdchf1.21311.18961.21632006.12.20 13:141.21450.000.000.0011.53
182235872006.12.19 23:35buy0.10usdjpy118.03115.68118.352006.12.20 15:53118.350.000.000.0027.04
182322172006.12.20 00:58sell0.20eurusd1.32241.34411.31922006.12.20 07:591.32100.000.000.0028.00
182329672006.12.20 01:00buy0.10eurusd1.32251.29901.32572006.12.21 07:401.32010.000.00-2.27-24.00
182429202006.12.20 03:53sell0.40eurusd1.32421.34411.32102006.12.20 07:591.32100.000.000.00128.00
182429542006.12.20 03:54buy0.20usdchf1.21131.18961.21452006.12.20 13:141.21450.000.000.0052.70
182470262006.12.20 05:37sell0.10gbpusd1.97241.99591.96922006.12.20 07:521.97100.000.000.0014.00
182506882006.12.20 06:59sell0.20gbpusd1.97421.99591.97102006.12.20 07:521.97100.000.000.0064.00
182509612006.12.20 07:00sell0.10usdjpy118.07120.42117.752006.12.21 09:52118.120.000.00-4.53-4.23
182558332006.12.20 07:53sell0.10gbpusd1.97071.99421.96752006.12.20 15:351.96920.000.000.0015.00
182568922006.12.20 07:59sell0.10eurusd1.32111.34461.31792006.12.20 15:371.31970.000.000.0014.00
182592542006.12.20 08:20sell0.20gbpusd1.97251.99421.96932006.12.20 15:351.96930.000.000.0064.00
182593692006.12.20 08:20sell0.20eurusd1.32291.34461.31972006.12.20 15:371.31970.000.000.0064.00
182744812006.12.20 13:08buy0.20eurusd1.32071.29901.32392006.12.21 07:401.32020.000.00-4.53-10.00
182755452006.12.20 13:14buy0.10usdchf1.21481.19131.21802006.12.20 17:291.21800.000.000.0026.27
182906762006.12.20 15:35sell0.10gbpusd1.96871.99221.96552006.12.20 15:591.96550.000.000.0032.00
182916982006.12.20 15:37sell0.10eurusd1.31941.34291.31622006.12.20 17:471.31620.000.000.0032.00
182928272006.12.20 15:37buy0.40eurusd1.31871.29881.32192006.12.21 07:401.32010.000.00-9.0656.00
182929792006.12.20 15:37sell0.20usdjpy118.25120.42117.932006.12.21 09:52118.110.000.00-9.0623.71
182975552006.12.20 15:53buy0.10usdjpy118.38116.03118.702006.12.21 13:16118.270.000.003.72-9.30
182994062006.12.20 15:59sell0.10gbpusd1.96511.98861.96192006.12.21 10:381.96560.000.000.17-5.00
183065342006.12.20 16:51sell0.40usdjpy118.43120.42118.112006.12.21 09:52118.110.000.00-18.12108.37
183113202006.12.20 17:29buy0.10usdchf1.21841.19491.22162006.12.21 10:451.21800.000.002.84-3.28
183114022006.12.20 17:29buy0.80eurusd1.31691.29881.32012006.12.21 07:401.32010.000.00-18.12256.00
183143362006.12.20 17:47sell0.10eurusd1.31601.33951.31282006.12.21 13:361.31630.000.001.82-3.00
183306122006.12.20 22:53sell0.20eurusd1.31781.33951.31462006.12.21 13:361.31640.000.000.0028.00
183309722006.12.20 23:00buy0.10gbpusd1.96551.94201.96872006.12.21 08:261.96870.000.000.0032.00
183401962006.12.21 02:22sell0.20gbpusd1.96691.98861.96372006.12.21 10:381.96560.000.000.0026.00
183422902006.12.21 03:34buy0.20usdchf1.21661.19491.21982006.12.21 10:451.21800.000.000.0022.99
183502132006.12.21 07:36sell0.40eurusd1.31961.33951.31642006.12.21 13:361.31640.000.000.00128.00
183516922006.12.21 07:43buy0.40usdchf1.21471.19481.21792006.12.21 10:451.21790.000.000.00105.10
183573682006.12.21 08:26sell0.40gbpusd1.96881.98871.96562006.12.21 10:381.96560.000.000.00128.00
183611312006.12.21 09:29buy0.20usdjpy118.19116.02118.512006.12.21 13:16118.290.000.000.0016.91
183651382006.12.21 10:02buy0.40usdjpy118.00116.01118.322006.12.21 13:16118.320.000.000.00108.18
183728372006.12.21 11:00buy0.10usdchf1.21681.19331.22002006.12.21 14:381.22000.000.000.0026.23
183736902006.12.21 11:09sell0.10gbpusd1.96531.98881.96212006.12.21 12:021.96210.000.000.0032.00
183777062006.12.21 12:02sell0.10gbpusd1.96141.98531.95862006.12.21 13:211.96000.000.000.0014.00
183780982006.12.21 12:05sell0.20gbpusd1.96321.98491.96002006.12.21 13:211.96000.000.000.0064.00
183843922006.12.21 13:30sell0.10gbpusd1.96141.98491.95822006.12.21 14:331.95820.000.000.0032.00
184052992006.12.21 15:55sell0.10gbpusd1.96131.98481.95812006.12.21 20:381.96000.000.000.0013.00
184127022006.12.21 17:00sell0.20gbpusd1.96321.98491.96002006.12.21 20:381.96000.000.000.0064.00
  0.00 0.00 -57.14 1 824.22
Closed P/L: 1 767.08
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
182330352006.12.20 01:00sell0.10usdchf1.21161.23511.2084 1.21570.000.00-4.78-33.73
182534742006.12.20 07:34sell0.20usdchf1.21341.23511.2102 1.21570.000.00-9.56-37.84
182856402006.12.20 15:00sell0.40usdchf1.21521.23511.2120 1.21570.000.00-19.12-16.45
183053162006.12.20 16:50sell0.80usdchf1.21701.23511.2138 1.21570.000.00-38.2485.55
183511882006.12.21 07:40buy0.10eurusd1.32021.29671.3234 1.31860.000.00-0.76-16.00
183573442006.12.21 08:26buy0.10gbpusd1.96911.94561.9723 1.96280.000.00-0.20-63.00
183633462006.12.21 09:53sell0.10usdjpy118.09120.44117.77 118.340.000.00-1.51-21.13
183659032006.12.21 10:05buy0.20gbpusd1.96721.94551.9704 1.96280.000.00-0.40-88.00
183679192006.12.21 10:38buy0.20eurusd1.31841.29671.3216 1.31860.000.00-1.514.00
183692272006.12.21 10:41buy0.40gbpusd1.96541.94551.9686 1.96280.000.00-0.80-104.00
183715242006.12.21 10:51buy0.40eurusd1.31661.29671.3198 1.31860.000.00-3.0280.00
183750762006.12.21 11:29buy0.80gbpusd1.96361.94551.9668 1.96280.000.00-1.60-64.00
183811552006.12.21 13:16sell0.20usdjpy118.28120.45117.96 118.340.000.00-3.02-10.14
183812432006.12.21 13:16buy1.60gbpusd1.96151.94521.9647 1.96280.000.00-3.20208.00
183815282006.12.21 13:17buy0.10usdjpy118.33115.98118.65 118.310.000.001.24-1.69
184051662006.12.21 15:55buy0.10usdchf1.21761.19411.2208 1.21530.000.000.95-18.93
184052562006.12.21 15:55sell0.10eurusd1.31651.34001.3133 1.31880.000.000.61-23.00
184121612006.12.21 17:00buy0.20usdchf1.21561.19391.2188 1.21530.000.001.89-4.94
184124212006.12.21 17:00sell0.20eurusd1.31861.34031.3154 1.31880.000.001.21-4.00
  0.00 0.00 -81.82 -129.30
 Floating P/L: -211.12
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 767.08 Floating P/L: -211.12 Margin: 5 600.00
Balance: 6 767.08 Equity: 6 555.96 Free Margin: 955.96
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 834.67 Gross Loss: 67.59 Total Net Profit: 1 767.08
Profit Factor: 27.14 Expected Payoff: 41.09  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 40.80 (0.69%)  
 
Total Trades: 43 Short Positions (won %): 26 (84.62%) Long Positions (won %): 17 (76.47%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 35 (81.40%) Loss trades (% of total): 8 (18.60%)
Largest profit trade: 237.88 loss trade: -26.27
Average profit trade: 52.42 loss trade: -8.45
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (623.36) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-40.80)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 623.36 (12) consecutive loss (count): -40.80 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1