MIG Investments SA

Account: 123001 Name: Franta Cech - Ninja Turtle Currency: EUR 2006 December 20, 13:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
39914982006.12.19 18:11balanceDeposit5 000.00
39915572006.12.19 18:14sell stop0.50eurusd1.30511.30850.00002006.12.19 18:201.3195cancelled
 112820160cancelled
39915582006.12.19 18:14buy stop0.50usdchf1.22661.22340.00002006.12.19 19:551.2120cancelled
 112820460cancelled
39915602006.12.19 19:55sell0.50usdchf1.21161.21480.00002006.12.19 20:541.21480.000.000.00-99.88
 112820460TURTLE POWER[sl]
39915692006.12.19 18:14sell stop0.50usdjpy117.44117.760.002006.12.19 23:00118.09cancelled
 112820360cancelled
39915852006.12.19 18:14sell stop0.50gbpusd1.94331.94870.00002006.12.19 18:211.9666cancelled
 112820260cancelled
39935872006.12.19 19:55sell stop0.50usdchf1.21080.00000.00002006.12.20 03:001.2118cancelled
 112820460cancelled
39950622006.12.19 20:54buy stop0.50usdchf1.22661.22300.00002006.12.20 04:001.2117cancelled
 112820460cancelled
39965022006.12.19 23:00sell stop0.50usdjpy117.53117.870.002006.12.20 00:02118.06cancelled
 112820360cancelled
39971572006.12.20 00:02sell stop0.50usdjpy117.66118.000.002006.12.20 01:00118.01cancelled
 112820360cancelled
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -99.88
Closed P/L: -99.88
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
39915542006.12.19 18:20buy0.50eurusd1.31971.31890.0000 1.32170.000.00-2.8475.66
 112820160TURTLE POWER
39916902006.12.19 19:31buy0.50eurusd1.32061.31890.0000 1.32170.000.00-2.8441.61
 112820160TURTLE POWER
39928842006.12.19 19:33buy0.50eurusd1.32151.31890.0000 1.32170.000.00-2.847.57
 112820160TURTLE POWER
39930322006.12.20 01:58buy0.50eurusd1.32231.31890.0000 1.32170.000.000.00-22.70
 112820160TURTLE POWER
39915822006.12.19 18:21buy0.50gbpusd1.96651.96480.0000 1.97060.000.00-0.38155.10
 112820260TURTLE POWER
39917342006.12.19 19:15buy0.50gbpusd1.96780.00000.0000 1.97060.000.00-0.38105.92
 112820260TURTLE POWER
39926422006.12.19 19:32buy0.50gbpusd1.96920.00000.0000 1.97060.000.00-0.3852.96
 112820260TURTLE POWER
39929742006.12.20 00:26buy0.50gbpusd1.97060.00000.0000 1.97060.000.000.000.00
 112820260TURTLE POWER
39998522006.12.20 04:00sell0.50usdchf1.21141.21540.0000 1.21400.000.000.00-81.02
 112820460TURTLE POWER
  0.00 0.00 -9.66 335.10
 Floating P/L: 325.44
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
39915662006.12.19 18:14buy stop0.50usdjpy118.31117.990.00 118.12TURTLE POWER
 112820360TURTLE POWER
39979992006.12.20 01:00sell stop0.50usdjpy117.69118.030.00 118.10TURTLE POWER
 112820360TURTLE POWER
40002902006.12.20 04:00sell stop0.50usdchf1.21040.00000.0000 1.2137TURTLE POWER
 112820460TURTLE POWER
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -99.88 Floating P/L: 325.44 Margin: 2 679.55
Balance: 4 900.12 Equity: 5 225.56 Free Margin: 2 546.01
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 0.00 Gross Loss: 99.88 Total Net Profit: -99.88
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: -99.88  
Absolute Drawdown: 99.88 Maximal Drawdown: 99.88 (2.00%) Relative Drawdown: 2.00% (99.88)
 
Total Trades: 1 Short Positions (won %): 1 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (100.00%)
Largest profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -99.88
Average profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -99.88
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 0 (0.00) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-99.88)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 0.00 (0) consecutive loss (count): -99.88 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 0 consecutive losses: 1