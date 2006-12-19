|Account: 123001
|Name: Franta Cech - Ninja Turtle
|Currency: EUR
|2006 December 20, 13:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3991498
|2006.12.19 18:11
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|3991557
|2006.12.19 18:14
|sell stop
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3051
|1.3085
|0.0000
|2006.12.19 18:20
|1.3195
|cancelled
|
|112820160
|cancelled
|3991558
|2006.12.19 18:14
|buy stop
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2266
|1.2234
|0.0000
|2006.12.19 19:55
|1.2120
|cancelled
|
|112820460
|cancelled
|3991560
|2006.12.19 19:55
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2116
|1.2148
|0.0000
|2006.12.19 20:54
|1.2148
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-99.88
|
|112820460
|TURTLE POWER[sl]
|3991569
|2006.12.19 18:14
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.44
|117.76
|0.00
|2006.12.19 23:00
|118.09
|cancelled
|
|112820360
|cancelled
|3991585
|2006.12.19 18:14
|sell stop
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9433
|1.9487
|0.0000
|2006.12.19 18:21
|1.9666
|cancelled
|
|112820260
|cancelled
|3993587
|2006.12.19 19:55
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2108
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.20 03:00
|1.2118
|cancelled
|
|112820460
|cancelled
|3995062
|2006.12.19 20:54
|buy stop
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2266
|1.2230
|0.0000
|2006.12.20 04:00
|1.2117
|cancelled
|
|112820460
|cancelled
|3996502
|2006.12.19 23:00
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.53
|117.87
|0.00
|2006.12.20 00:02
|118.06
|cancelled
|
|112820360
|cancelled
|3997157
|2006.12.20 00:02
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.66
|118.00
|0.00
|2006.12.20 01:00
|118.01
|cancelled
|
|112820360
|cancelled
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-99.88
|Closed P/L:
|-99.88
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|3991554
|2006.12.19 18:20
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3197
|1.3189
|0.0000
|
|1.3217
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.84
|75.66
|
|112820160
|TURTLE POWER
|3991690
|2006.12.19 19:31
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3206
|1.3189
|0.0000
|
|1.3217
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.84
|41.61
|
|112820160
|TURTLE POWER
|3992884
|2006.12.19 19:33
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3215
|1.3189
|0.0000
|
|1.3217
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.84
|7.57
|
|112820160
|TURTLE POWER
|3993032
|2006.12.20 01:58
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3223
|1.3189
|0.0000
|
|1.3217
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-22.70
|
|112820160
|TURTLE POWER
|3991582
|2006.12.19 18:21
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9665
|1.9648
|0.0000
|
|1.9706
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|155.10
|
|112820260
|TURTLE POWER
|3991734
|2006.12.19 19:15
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9678
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.9706
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|105.92
|
|112820260
|TURTLE POWER
|3992642
|2006.12.19 19:32
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9692
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.9706
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.38
|52.96
|
|112820260
|TURTLE POWER
|3992974
|2006.12.20 00:26
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9706
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.9706
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|112820260
|TURTLE POWER
|3999852
|2006.12.20 04:00
|sell
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2114
|1.2154
|0.0000
|
|1.2140
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-81.02
|
|112820460
|TURTLE POWER
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.66
|335.10
|
|Floating P/L:
|325.44
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|3991566
|2006.12.19 18:14
|buy stop
|0.50
|usdjpy
|118.31
|117.99
|0.00
|
|118.12
|TURTLE POWER
|
|112820360
|TURTLE POWER
|3997999
|2006.12.20 01:00
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdjpy
|117.69
|118.03
|0.00
|
|118.10
|TURTLE POWER
|
|112820360
|TURTLE POWER
|4000290
|2006.12.20 04:00
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdchf
|1.2104
|0.0000
|0.0000
|
|1.2137
|TURTLE POWER
|
|112820460
|TURTLE POWER
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-99.88
|Floating P/L:
|325.44
|Margin:
|2 679.55
|Balance:
|4 900.12
|Equity:
|5 225.56
|Free Margin:
|2 546.01
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|0.00
|Gross Loss:
|99.88
|Total Net Profit:
|-99.88
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|-99.88
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|99.88
|Maximal Drawdown:
|99.88 (2.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|2.00% (99.88)
|
|Total Trades:
|1
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (100.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-99.88
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-99.88
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|0 (0.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-99.88)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|0.00 (0)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-99.88 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|0
|consecutive losses:
|1