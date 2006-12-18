North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 349779 Name: firebird_3.2_test Currency: USD 2006 December 20, 11:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
65704152006.12.18 01:10sell0.20usdcad1.15771.18771.15272006.12.19 20:521.15270.000.00-1.1686.75
65911992006.12.18 20:52buy0.20gbpusd1.94821.91821.95322006.12.19 09:591.95320.000.00-0.54100.00
65999052006.12.19 10:20buy0.60eurusd1.31331.28331.31632006.12.19 11:011.31630.000.000.00180.00
66020662006.12.19 11:12buy0.10usdchf1.21781.21901.22982006.12.19 15:321.21900.000.000.009.84
66087882006.12.19 15:50buy0.90eurjpy155.47152.47155.772006.12.19 20:38155.770.000.000.00229.01
66110862006.12.19 16:55buy1.20eurusd1.31761.28761.32062006.12.19 20:311.32060.000.000.00360.00
66110952006.12.19 16:55sell0.60usdchf1.21551.24551.21252006.12.19 20:321.21250.000.000.00148.45
66193772006.12.20 01:44buy0.90gbpusd1.97161.94161.97462006.12.20 09:011.97460.000.000.00270.00
  0.00 0.00 -1.70 1 384.05
Closed P/L: 1 382.35
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
65702912006.12.18 01:01buy0.30audusd0.78050.75050.7855 0.78450.000.000.36120.00
65982532006.12.19 09:45sell0.20eurjpy154.90157.90154.40 156.170.000.00-2.05-215.07
66087872006.12.19 15:50sell0.30eurjpy155.42158.42154.92 156.170.000.00-3.07-190.52
65915362006.12.18 21:17sell0.20eurusd1.30901.33901.3040 1.32240.000.000.60-268.00
65999042006.12.19 10:20sell0.20eurusd1.31311.34311.3081 1.32240.000.000.30-186.00
66110852006.12.19 16:55sell0.40eurusd1.31741.34741.3124 1.32240.000.000.60-200.00
66203382006.12.20 03:21sell0.60eurusd1.32211.35211.3171 1.32240.000.000.00-18.00
66203422006.12.20 03:21buy1.80eurusd1.32231.29231.3253 1.32220.000.000.00-18.00
66142382006.12.19 19:05sell0.20gbpusd1.96561.99561.9606 1.97230.000.000.08-134.00
66193752006.12.20 01:44sell0.30gbpusd1.97122.00121.9662 1.97230.000.000.00-33.00
65919802006.12.18 21:54buy0.20usdchf1.22181.19181.2268 1.21340.000.000.88-138.45
66110942006.12.19 16:55buy0.20usdchf1.21591.18591.2209 1.21340.000.000.44-41.21
65709312006.12.18 02:30sell0.30usdjpy118.00121.00117.50 118.100.000.00-6.66-25.40
66236602006.12.20 09:03sell0.40eurjpy156.28159.28155.78 156.170.000.000.0037.25
66236612006.12.20 09:03buy1.20eurjpy156.33153.33156.63 156.120.000.000.00-213.44
  0.00 0.00 -8.52 -1 523.84
 Floating P/L: -1 532.36
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 382.35 Floating P/L: -1 532.36 Margin: 1 783.47
Balance: 6 382.35 Equity: 4 849.99 Free Margin: 3 066.52
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 382.35 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 1 382.35
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 172.79  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 8 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 8 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 360.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 172.79 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (1 382.35) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 382.35 (8) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 8 consecutive losses: 0