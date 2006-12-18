|Account: 349779
|Name: firebird_3.2_test
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 20, 11:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6570415
|2006.12.18 01:10
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1577
|1.1877
|1.1527
|2006.12.19 20:52
|1.1527
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.16
|86.75
|6591199
|2006.12.18 20:52
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9482
|1.9182
|1.9532
|2006.12.19 09:59
|1.9532
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.54
|100.00
|6599905
|2006.12.19 10:20
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3133
|1.2833
|1.3163
|2006.12.19 11:01
|1.3163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|180.00
|6602066
|2006.12.19 11:12
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2178
|1.2190
|1.2298
|2006.12.19 15:32
|1.2190
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.84
|6608788
|2006.12.19 15:50
|buy
|0.90
|eurjpy
|155.47
|152.47
|155.77
|2006.12.19 20:38
|155.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|229.01
|6611086
|2006.12.19 16:55
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.3176
|1.2876
|1.3206
|2006.12.19 20:31
|1.3206
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|360.00
|6611095
|2006.12.19 16:55
|sell
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.2155
|1.2455
|1.2125
|2006.12.19 20:32
|1.2125
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|148.45
|6619377
|2006.12.20 01:44
|buy
|0.90
|gbpusd
|1.9716
|1.9416
|1.9746
|2006.12.20 09:01
|1.9746
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|270.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.70
|1 384.05
|Closed P/L:
|1 382.35
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6570291
|2006.12.18 01:01
|buy
|0.30
|audusd
|0.7805
|0.7505
|0.7855
|0.7845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|120.00
|6598253
|2006.12.19 09:45
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|154.90
|157.90
|154.40
|156.17
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.05
|-215.07
|6608787
|2006.12.19 15:50
|sell
|0.30
|eurjpy
|155.42
|158.42
|154.92
|156.17
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.07
|-190.52
|6591536
|2006.12.18 21:17
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3090
|1.3390
|1.3040
|1.3224
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|-268.00
|6599904
|2006.12.19 10:20
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3131
|1.3431
|1.3081
|1.3224
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|-186.00
|6611085
|2006.12.19 16:55
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3174
|1.3474
|1.3124
|1.3224
|0.00
|0.00
|0.60
|-200.00
|6620338
|2006.12.20 03:21
|sell
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3221
|1.3521
|1.3171
|1.3224
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|6620342
|2006.12.20 03:21
|buy
|1.80
|eurusd
|1.3223
|1.2923
|1.3253
|1.3222
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|6614238
|2006.12.19 19:05
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9656
|1.9956
|1.9606
|1.9723
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|-134.00
|6619375
|2006.12.20 01:44
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9712
|2.0012
|1.9662
|1.9723
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.00
|6591980
|2006.12.18 21:54
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2218
|1.1918
|1.2268
|1.2134
|0.00
|0.00
|0.88
|-138.45
|6611094
|2006.12.19 16:55
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2159
|1.1859
|1.2209
|1.2134
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|-41.21
|6570931
|2006.12.18 02:30
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|118.00
|121.00
|117.50
|118.10
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.66
|-25.40
|6623660
|2006.12.20 09:03
|sell
|0.40
|eurjpy
|156.28
|159.28
|155.78
|156.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|37.25
|6623661
|2006.12.20 09:03
|buy
|1.20
|eurjpy
|156.33
|153.33
|156.63
|156.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-213.44
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.52
|-1 523.84
|Floating P/L:
|-1 532.36
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 382.35
|Floating P/L:
|-1 532.36
|Margin:
|1 783.47
|Balance:
|6 382.35
|Equity:
|4 849.99
|Free Margin:
|3 066.52
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 382.35
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|1 382.35
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|172.79
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|8
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|8 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|360.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|172.79
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (1 382.35)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 382.35 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|8
|consecutive losses:
|0