FXDD

Account: 460478 Name: David Stanley Currency: USD 2006 December 15, 23:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
40250482006.10.29 00:42balanceDeposit5 000.00
40253392006.10.30 01:00buy0.10gbpjpy222.730.000.002006.10.30 16:10223.200.000.000.0040.06
40254122006.10.30 01:01sell0.18chfjpy94.020.000.002006.10.30 16:1193.950.000.000.0010.73
40502032006.10.30 16:11buy0.10gbpjpy223.290.000.002006.11.03 15:31224.120.000.0013.8870.46
40502092006.10.30 16:11sell0.18chfjpy93.890.000.002006.11.03 15:3194.080.000.00-2.63-29.02
42033722006.11.07 14:13buy0.10gbpjpy224.700.000.002006.12.12 18:34230.180.000.0084.09467.74
42033732006.11.07 14:13sell0.18chfjpy94.210.000.002006.12.12 18:3497.370.000.00-17.06-485.36
44074742006.11.17 02:17buy0.10gbpjpy223.270.000.002006.11.29 13:39226.470.000.0023.94275.38
44074752006.11.17 02:17sell0.18chfjpy94.680.000.002006.11.29 13:3996.250.000.00-4.90-243.14
46970042006.11.30 05:07buy0.10gbpjpy226.530.000.002006.12.01 08:28228.430.000.002.41163.99
46970102006.11.30 05:09sell0.18chfjpy96.140.000.002006.12.01 08:2896.880.000.00-0.51-114.95
47342402006.12.01 08:28sell0.18chfjpy96.810.000.002006.12.04 12:1696.590.000.00-0.5134.21
47342492006.12.01 08:28buy0.10gbpjpy228.540.000.002006.12.04 12:16228.730.000.002.4316.41
49138622006.12.08 00:19buy0.10gbpjpy226.310.000.002006.12.08 18:56227.270.000.000.0082.47
49138632006.12.08 00:19sell0.18chfjpy96.370.000.002006.12.08 18:5696.580.000.000.00-32.46
49467842006.12.08 18:56sell0.18chfjpy96.490.000.002006.12.13 05:0197.540.000.00-1.61-161.60
49467962006.12.08 18:56buy0.10gbpjpy227.360.000.002006.12.13 05:02230.490.000.007.32267.66
51793142006.12.15 05:59buy0.10gbpjpy231.190.000.002006.12.15 11:30231.440.000.000.0021.15
51793152006.12.15 05:59sell0.18gbpusd1.96070.00000.00002006.12.15 11:301.95890.000.000.0032.40
51916742006.12.15 11:30buy0.10gbpjpy231.530.000.002006.12.15 19:32230.390.000.000.00-96.49
51916962006.12.15 11:30sell0.18gbpusd1.95860.00000.00002006.12.15 19:321.95040.000.000.00147.60
  0.00 0.00 106.85 467.24
Closed P/L: 574.09
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
52241252006.12.15 19:32buy0.10gbpjpy230.490.000.00 230.390.000.002.42-8.47
52242332006.12.15 19:32sell0.18gbpusd1.95010.00000.0000 1.95200.000.000.00-34.20
  0.00 0.00 2.42 -42.67
 Floating P/L: -40.25
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 574.09 Floating P/L: -40.25 Margin: 273.02
Balance: 5 574.09 Equity: 5 533.84 Free Margin: 5 260.82
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 763.82 Gross Loss: 1 189.73 Total Net Profit: 574.09
Profit Factor: 1.48 Expected Payoff: 28.70  
Absolute Drawdown: 194.17 Maximal Drawdown: 515.33 (9.68%) Relative Drawdown: 9.68% (515.33)
 
Total Trades: 20 Short Positions (won %): 10 (40.00%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (90.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (65.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (35.00%)
Largest profit trade: 551.83 loss trade: -502.42
Average profit trade: 135.68 loss trade: -169.96
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 3 (135.13) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-279.69)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 551.83 (1) consecutive loss (count): -502.42 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1