|Account: 460478
|Name: David Stanley
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 15, 23:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|4025048
|2006.10.29 00:42
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|4025339
|2006.10.30 01:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|222.73
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.10.30 16:10
|223.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.06
|4025412
|2006.10.30 01:01
|sell
|0.18
|chfjpy
|94.02
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.10.30 16:11
|93.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.73
|4050203
|2006.10.30 16:11
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|223.29
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.11.03 15:31
|224.12
|0.00
|0.00
|13.88
|70.46
|4050209
|2006.10.30 16:11
|sell
|0.18
|chfjpy
|93.89
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.11.03 15:31
|94.08
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.63
|-29.02
|4203372
|2006.11.07 14:13
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|224.70
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.12 18:34
|230.18
|0.00
|0.00
|84.09
|467.74
|4203373
|2006.11.07 14:13
|sell
|0.18
|chfjpy
|94.21
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.12 18:34
|97.37
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.06
|-485.36
|4407474
|2006.11.17 02:17
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|223.27
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.11.29 13:39
|226.47
|0.00
|0.00
|23.94
|275.38
|4407475
|2006.11.17 02:17
|sell
|0.18
|chfjpy
|94.68
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.11.29 13:39
|96.25
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.90
|-243.14
|4697004
|2006.11.30 05:07
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|226.53
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.01 08:28
|228.43
|0.00
|0.00
|2.41
|163.99
|4697010
|2006.11.30 05:09
|sell
|0.18
|chfjpy
|96.14
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.01 08:28
|96.88
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.51
|-114.95
|4734240
|2006.12.01 08:28
|sell
|0.18
|chfjpy
|96.81
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.04 12:16
|96.59
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.51
|34.21
|4734249
|2006.12.01 08:28
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|228.54
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.04 12:16
|228.73
|0.00
|0.00
|2.43
|16.41
|4913862
|2006.12.08 00:19
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|226.31
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.08 18:56
|227.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|82.47
|4913863
|2006.12.08 00:19
|sell
|0.18
|chfjpy
|96.37
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.08 18:56
|96.58
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.46
|4946784
|2006.12.08 18:56
|sell
|0.18
|chfjpy
|96.49
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.13 05:01
|97.54
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.61
|-161.60
|4946796
|2006.12.08 18:56
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|227.36
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.13 05:02
|230.49
|0.00
|0.00
|7.32
|267.66
|5179314
|2006.12.15 05:59
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|231.19
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.15 11:30
|231.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|21.15
|5179315
|2006.12.15 05:59
|sell
|0.18
|gbpusd
|1.9607
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.15 11:30
|1.9589
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.40
|5191674
|2006.12.15 11:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|231.53
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.15 19:32
|230.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-96.49
|5191696
|2006.12.15 11:30
|sell
|0.18
|gbpusd
|1.9586
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.15 19:32
|1.9504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|147.60
|0.00
|0.00
|106.85
|467.24
|Closed P/L:
|574.09
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5224125
|2006.12.15 19:32
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|230.49
|0.00
|0.00
|230.39
|0.00
|0.00
|2.42
|-8.47
|5224233
|2006.12.15 19:32
|sell
|0.18
|gbpusd
|1.9501
|0.0000
|0.0000
|1.9520
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-34.20
|0.00
|0.00
|2.42
|-42.67
|Floating P/L:
|-40.25
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|574.09
|Floating P/L:
|-40.25
|Margin:
|273.02
|Balance:
|5 574.09
|Equity:
|5 533.84
|Free Margin:
|5 260.82
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 763.82
|Gross Loss:
|1 189.73
|Total Net Profit:
|574.09
|Profit Factor:
|1.48
|Expected Payoff:
|28.70
|Absolute Drawdown:
|194.17
|Maximal Drawdown:
|515.33 (9.68%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|9.68% (515.33)
|Total Trades:
|20
|Short Positions (won %):
|10 (40.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (90.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|13 (65.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (35.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|551.83
|loss trade:
|-502.42
|Average
|profit trade:
|135.68
|loss trade:
|-169.96
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|3 (135.13)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-279.69)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|551.83 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-502.42 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1