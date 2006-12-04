Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1318113 Name: TestPh66 Currency: USD 2006 December 15, 10:31
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
168860782006.12.04 10:31balanceDeposit200.00
168880572006.12.04 11:02buy0.01eurjpy153.88153.08154.232006.12.05 07:37153.080.000.000.09-6.96
168880582006.12.04 11:02buy0.01eurjpy153.88153.08154.582006.12.05 07:26153.320.000.000.09-4.86
168880592006.12.04 11:02buy0.01eurjpy153.88153.08154.932006.12.05 07:26153.320.000.000.09-4.86
169755692006.12.05 07:45buy0.01eurjpy153.00152.20153.352006.12.08 09:51153.350.000.000.443.04
169755802006.12.05 07:45buy0.01eurjpy153.00152.20153.702006.12.06 09:40152.450.000.000.09-4.79
175315602006.12.11 23:45buy0.01eurjpy154.77153.97155.122006.12.12 19:32155.120.000.000.002.99
175315832006.12.11 23:45buy0.01eurjpy154.77153.97155.472006.12.14 08:05155.470.000.000.355.96
169339192006.12.04 23:00sell0.01gbpjpy228.43229.23227.982006.12.05 06:24227.980.000.000.003.91
169339332006.12.04 23:00sell0.01gbpjpy228.43229.23227.532006.12.05 07:32227.530.000.000.007.83
169339412006.12.04 23:00sell0.01gbpjpy228.43232.76227.082006.12.05 07:42227.080.000.000.0011.75
170509052006.12.05 16:00sell0.01gbpjpy226.80227.60226.352006.12.06 05:01226.350.000.00-0.273.92
170509462006.12.05 16:00sell0.01gbpjpy226.80227.60225.902006.12.06 09:31225.900.000.00-0.277.83
170509552006.12.05 16:00sell0.01gbpjpy226.80231.12225.452006.12.13 20:05231.120.000.00-2.15-36.75
177462462006.12.14 01:30buy0.01gbpjpy230.99230.19231.442006.12.15 00:55231.440.000.000.213.82
170670702006.12.05 21:18sell0.01gbpusd1.97401.98201.96852006.12.06 09:181.96850.000.000.005.50
170671132006.12.05 21:18sell0.01gbpusd1.97401.98201.96302006.12.06 13:181.96300.000.000.0011.00
170671342006.12.05 21:18sell0.01gbpusd1.97406.96581.95752006.12.08 13:291.95750.000.000.0316.50
174859912006.12.11 12:30buy0.01gbpusd1.94881.94081.95432006.12.11 16:051.95430.000.000.005.50
174860022006.12.11 12:30buy0.01gbpusd1.94881.94081.95982006.12.11 23:131.95980.000.00-0.0211.00
174860112006.12.11 12:30buy0.01gbpusd1.94881.94081.96532006.12.12 14:331.96530.000.00-0.0216.50
169152382006.12.04 18:45sell0.01usdchf1.19471.20271.18822006.12.08 16:531.20270.000.00-0.72-6.65
169152512006.12.04 18:45sell0.01usdchf1.19471.20271.18172006.12.08 16:531.20270.000.00-0.72-6.65
169152552006.12.04 18:45sell0.01usdchf1.19471.20271.17522006.12.08 16:531.20270.000.00-0.72-6.65
174779872006.12.11 10:18sell0.01usdchf1.20561.21361.19912006.12.12 19:331.19910.000.00-0.125.42
174779882006.12.11 10:18sell0.01usdchf1.20561.21361.19262006.12.14 11:581.21360.000.00-0.60-6.59
174779902006.12.11 10:18sell0.01usdchf1.20561.21361.18612006.12.14 11:581.21360.000.00-0.60-6.59
169094452006.12.04 17:30buy0.01usdjpy115.37114.53115.582006.12.05 12:56114.530.000.000.12-7.33
169094862006.12.04 17:30buy0.01usdjpy115.37114.53115.792006.12.05 12:56114.530.000.000.12-7.33
169095022006.12.04 17:30buy0.01usdjpy115.37114.53116.002006.12.05 12:56114.530.000.000.12-7.33
170647432006.12.05 20:32buy0.01usdjpy114.84114.00115.052006.12.06 11:12115.050.000.000.121.83
170647732006.12.05 20:32buy0.01usdjpy114.84114.00115.262006.12.06 19:52115.260.000.000.123.64
170647802006.12.05 20:32buy0.01usdjpy114.84114.00115.472006.12.08 09:51115.470.000.000.615.46
175346622006.12.12 01:00buy0.01usdjpy116.82115.98117.032006.12.12 12:02117.030.000.000.001.79
175346792006.12.12 01:00buy0.01usdjpy116.82115.98117.242006.12.13 13:33117.240.000.000.123.58
175346842006.12.12 01:00buy0.01usdjpy116.82112.14117.452006.12.13 16:43117.450.000.000.125.36
177462682006.12.14 01:30buy0.01usdjpy117.46116.62117.672006.12.14 13:31117.670.000.000.001.78
177462712006.12.14 01:30buy0.01usdjpy117.46116.62117.882006.12.14 15:41117.880.000.000.003.56
177462792006.12.14 01:30buy0.01usdjpy117.46112.78118.092006.12.15 00:56118.090.000.000.125.33
  0.00 0.00 -3.25 41.46
Closed P/L: 38.21
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
175315902006.12.11 23:45buy0.01eurjpy154.77150.29155.82 154.920.000.000.441.27
177462532006.12.14 01:30buy0.01gbpjpy230.99230.19231.89 231.300.000.000.212.62
177462572006.12.14 01:30buy0.01gbpjpy230.99226.66232.34 231.300.000.000.212.62
178328712006.12.14 19:15sell0.01gbpusd1.96091.96891.9554 1.95800.000.000.012.90
178329152006.12.14 19:15sell0.01gbpusd1.96091.96891.9499 1.95800.000.000.012.90
178329352006.12.14 19:15sell0.01gbpusd1.96096.95261.9444 1.95800.000.000.012.90
178525972006.12.15 02:16sell0.01usdjpy117.89118.73117.68 118.200.000.000.00-2.62
178526122006.12.15 02:16sell0.01usdjpy117.89118.73117.47 118.200.000.000.00-2.62
178526162006.12.15 02:16sell0.01usdjpy117.89122.58117.26 118.200.000.000.00-2.62
178789722006.12.15 09:30sell0.01usdchf1.21781.22581.2113 1.21920.000.000.00-1.15
178790042006.12.15 09:30sell0.01usdchf1.21781.22581.2048 1.21920.000.000.00-1.15
  0.00 0.00 0.89 5.05
 Floating P/L: 5.94
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 200.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 38.21 Floating P/L: 5.94 Margin: 110.00
Balance: 238.21 Equity: 244.15 Free Margin: 134.15
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 156.34 Gross Loss: 118.13 Total Net Profit: 38.21
Profit Factor: 1.32 Expected Payoff: 1.01  
Absolute Drawdown: 14.55 Maximal Drawdown: 46.97 (17.37%) Relative Drawdown: 17.37% (46.97)
 
Total Trades: 38 Short Positions (won %): 15 (60.00%) Long Positions (won %): 23 (69.57%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 25 (65.79%) Loss trades (% of total): 13 (34.21%)
Largest profit trade: 16.53 loss trade: -38.90
Average profit trade: 6.25 loss trade: -9.09
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (52.22) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-22.11)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 52.22 (8) consecutive loss (count): -38.90 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2