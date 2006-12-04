|Account: 1318113
|Name: TestPh66
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 15, 10:31
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|16886078
|2006.12.04 10:31
|balance
|Deposit
|200.00
|16888057
|2006.12.04 11:02
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|153.88
|153.08
|154.23
|2006.12.05 07:37
|153.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|-6.96
|16888058
|2006.12.04 11:02
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|153.88
|153.08
|154.58
|2006.12.05 07:26
|153.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|-4.86
|16888059
|2006.12.04 11:02
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|153.88
|153.08
|154.93
|2006.12.05 07:26
|153.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|-4.86
|16975569
|2006.12.05 07:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|153.00
|152.20
|153.35
|2006.12.08 09:51
|153.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|3.04
|16975580
|2006.12.05 07:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|153.00
|152.20
|153.70
|2006.12.06 09:40
|152.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.09
|-4.79
|17531560
|2006.12.11 23:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|154.77
|153.97
|155.12
|2006.12.12 19:32
|155.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.99
|17531583
|2006.12.11 23:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|154.77
|153.97
|155.47
|2006.12.14 08:05
|155.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|5.96
|16933919
|2006.12.04 23:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|228.43
|229.23
|227.98
|2006.12.05 06:24
|227.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.91
|16933933
|2006.12.04 23:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|228.43
|229.23
|227.53
|2006.12.05 07:32
|227.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.83
|16933941
|2006.12.04 23:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|228.43
|232.76
|227.08
|2006.12.05 07:42
|227.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.75
|17050905
|2006.12.05 16:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|226.80
|227.60
|226.35
|2006.12.06 05:01
|226.35
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|3.92
|17050946
|2006.12.05 16:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|226.80
|227.60
|225.90
|2006.12.06 09:31
|225.90
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|7.83
|17050955
|2006.12.05 16:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|226.80
|231.12
|225.45
|2006.12.13 20:05
|231.12
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.15
|-36.75
|17746246
|2006.12.14 01:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|230.99
|230.19
|231.44
|2006.12.15 00:55
|231.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|3.82
|17067070
|2006.12.05 21:18
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9740
|1.9820
|1.9685
|2006.12.06 09:18
|1.9685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.50
|17067113
|2006.12.05 21:18
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9740
|1.9820
|1.9630
|2006.12.06 13:18
|1.9630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|17067134
|2006.12.05 21:18
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9740
|6.9658
|1.9575
|2006.12.08 13:29
|1.9575
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|16.50
|17485991
|2006.12.11 12:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9488
|1.9408
|1.9543
|2006.12.11 16:05
|1.9543
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.50
|17486002
|2006.12.11 12:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9488
|1.9408
|1.9598
|2006.12.11 23:13
|1.9598
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|11.00
|17486011
|2006.12.11 12:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9488
|1.9408
|1.9653
|2006.12.12 14:33
|1.9653
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|16.50
|16915238
|2006.12.04 18:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1947
|1.2027
|1.1882
|2006.12.08 16:53
|1.2027
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.72
|-6.65
|16915251
|2006.12.04 18:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1947
|1.2027
|1.1817
|2006.12.08 16:53
|1.2027
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.72
|-6.65
|16915255
|2006.12.04 18:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.1947
|1.2027
|1.1752
|2006.12.08 16:53
|1.2027
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.72
|-6.65
|17477987
|2006.12.11 10:18
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2056
|1.2136
|1.1991
|2006.12.12 19:33
|1.1991
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|5.42
|17477988
|2006.12.11 10:18
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2056
|1.2136
|1.1926
|2006.12.14 11:58
|1.2136
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|-6.59
|17477990
|2006.12.11 10:18
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2056
|1.2136
|1.1861
|2006.12.14 11:58
|1.2136
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|-6.59
|16909445
|2006.12.04 17:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.37
|114.53
|115.58
|2006.12.05 12:56
|114.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|-7.33
|16909486
|2006.12.04 17:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.37
|114.53
|115.79
|2006.12.05 12:56
|114.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|-7.33
|16909502
|2006.12.04 17:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|115.37
|114.53
|116.00
|2006.12.05 12:56
|114.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|-7.33
|17064743
|2006.12.05 20:32
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|114.84
|114.00
|115.05
|2006.12.06 11:12
|115.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|1.83
|17064773
|2006.12.05 20:32
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|114.84
|114.00
|115.26
|2006.12.06 19:52
|115.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|3.64
|17064780
|2006.12.05 20:32
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|114.84
|114.00
|115.47
|2006.12.08 09:51
|115.47
|0.00
|0.00
|0.61
|5.46
|17534662
|2006.12.12 01:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|116.82
|115.98
|117.03
|2006.12.12 12:02
|117.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.79
|17534679
|2006.12.12 01:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|116.82
|115.98
|117.24
|2006.12.13 13:33
|117.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|3.58
|17534684
|2006.12.12 01:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|116.82
|112.14
|117.45
|2006.12.13 16:43
|117.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|5.36
|17746268
|2006.12.14 01:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.46
|116.62
|117.67
|2006.12.14 13:31
|117.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.78
|17746271
|2006.12.14 01:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.46
|116.62
|117.88
|2006.12.14 15:41
|117.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.56
|17746279
|2006.12.14 01:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.46
|112.78
|118.09
|2006.12.15 00:56
|118.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|5.33
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.25
|41.46
|Closed P/L:
|38.21
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|17531590
|2006.12.11 23:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpy
|154.77
|150.29
|155.82
|154.92
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|1.27
|17746253
|2006.12.14 01:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|230.99
|230.19
|231.89
|231.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|2.62
|17746257
|2006.12.14 01:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpjpy
|230.99
|226.66
|232.34
|231.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|2.62
|17832871
|2006.12.14 19:15
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9609
|1.9689
|1.9554
|1.9580
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|2.90
|17832915
|2006.12.14 19:15
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9609
|1.9689
|1.9499
|1.9580
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|2.90
|17832935
|2006.12.14 19:15
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9609
|6.9526
|1.9444
|1.9580
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|2.90
|17852597
|2006.12.15 02:16
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.89
|118.73
|117.68
|118.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.62
|17852612
|2006.12.15 02:16
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.89
|118.73
|117.47
|118.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.62
|17852616
|2006.12.15 02:16
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.89
|122.58
|117.26
|118.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.62
|17878972
|2006.12.15 09:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2178
|1.2258
|1.2113
|1.2192
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.15
|17879004
|2006.12.15 09:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2178
|1.2258
|1.2048
|1.2192
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.89
|5.05
|Floating P/L:
|5.94
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|200.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|38.21
|Floating P/L:
|5.94
|Margin:
|110.00
|Balance:
|238.21
|Equity:
|244.15
|Free Margin:
|134.15
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|156.34
|Gross Loss:
|118.13
|Total Net Profit:
|38.21
|Profit Factor:
|1.32
|Expected Payoff:
|1.01
|Absolute Drawdown:
|14.55
|Maximal Drawdown:
|46.97 (17.37%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|17.37% (46.97)
|Total Trades:
|38
|Short Positions (won %):
|15 (60.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|23 (69.57%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|25 (65.79%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|13 (34.21%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|16.53
|loss trade:
|-38.90
|Average
|profit trade:
|6.25
|loss trade:
|-9.09
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (52.22)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-22.11)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|52.22 (8)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-38.90 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2