|Account: 489344
|Name: paf
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 29, 22:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5468491
|2006.12.26 09:02
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3129
|1.3119
|1.3139
|2006.12.26 19:29
|1.3119
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-30.00
|20061120
|FirstTrade[sl]
|5469641
|2006.12.26 10:22
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.90
|119.74
|118.48
|2006.12.27 16:08
|118.48
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.91
|70.90
|20061120
|FirstTrade[tp]
|5469748
|2006.12.26 10:30
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9590
|1.9674
|1.9548
|2006.12.26 19:30
|1.9548
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.00
|20061120
|FirstTrade[tp]
|5480105
|2006.12.27 01:30
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3100
|1.3090
|1.3110
|2006.12.27 02:00
|1.3110
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20061120
|FirstTrade[tp]
|5494329
|2006.12.27 12:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3149
|1.3159
|1.3139
|2006.12.27 12:12
|1.3159
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|20061120
|FirstTrade[sl]
|5494526
|2006.12.27 12:16
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3158
|1.3168
|1.3148
|2006.12.27 14:53
|1.3168
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|20061120
|FirstTrade[sl]
|5508561
|2006.12.28 01:15
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3123
|1.3113
|1.3133
|2006.12.28 02:55
|1.3113
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|20061120
|FirstTrade[sl]
|5536762
|2006.12.28 19:47
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3167
|1.3177
|1.3157
|2006.12.28 21:38
|1.3157
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20061120
|FirstTrade[tp]
|5540844
|2006.12.29 01:51
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9626
|1.9542
|1.9668
|2006.12.29 09:14
|1.9668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.00
|20061120
|FirstTrade[tp]
|5555356
|2006.12.29 11:32
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3167
|1.3177
|1.3157
|2006.12.29 13:52
|1.3177
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|20061120
|FirstTrade[sl]
|5567014
|2006.12.29 17:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3179
|1.3189
|1.3169
|2006.12.29 17:45
|1.3169
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|20061120
|FirstTrade[tp]
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.91
|188.90
|Closed P/L:
|185.99
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5469766
|2006.12.26 10:31
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2198
|1.2282
|1.2156
|1.2190
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.41
|13.13
|20061120
|FirstTrade
|5505239
|2006.12.27 20:18
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.72
|119.56
|118.30
|119.06
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.14
|-57.11
|20061120
|FirstTrade
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.55
|-43.98
|Floating P/L:
|-69.53
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|185.99
|Floating P/L:
|-69.53
|Margin:
|400.00
|Balance:
|5 185.99
|Equity:
|5 116.46
|Free Margin:
|4 716.46
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|295.99
|Gross Loss:
|110.00
|Total Net Profit:
|185.99
|Profit Factor:
|2.69
|Expected Payoff:
|16.91
|Absolute Drawdown:
|30.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|40.00 (0.79%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.79% (40.00)
|Total Trades:
|11
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (57.14%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (50.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (54.55%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (45.45%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|84.00
|loss trade:
|-30.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|49.33
|loss trade:
|-22.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (104.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-40.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|104.00 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-40.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1