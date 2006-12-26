FXDD

Account: 489344 Name: paf Currency: USD 2006 December 29, 22:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
54684912006.12.26 09:02buy0.30eurusd1.31291.31191.31392006.12.26 19:291.31190.000.000.00-30.00
 20061120FirstTrade[sl]
54696412006.12.26 10:22sell0.20usdjpy118.90119.74118.482006.12.27 16:08118.480.000.00-2.9170.90
 20061120FirstTrade[tp]
54697482006.12.26 10:30sell0.20gbpusd1.95901.96741.95482006.12.26 19:301.95480.000.000.0084.00
 20061120FirstTrade[tp]
54801052006.12.27 01:30buy0.20eurusd1.31001.30901.31102006.12.27 02:001.31100.000.000.0020.00
 20061120FirstTrade[tp]
54943292006.12.27 12:00sell0.20eurusd1.31491.31591.31392006.12.27 12:121.31590.000.000.00-20.00
 20061120FirstTrade[sl]
54945262006.12.27 12:16sell0.20eurusd1.31581.31681.31482006.12.27 14:531.31680.000.000.00-20.00
 20061120FirstTrade[sl]
55085612006.12.28 01:15buy0.20eurusd1.31231.31131.31332006.12.28 02:551.31130.000.000.00-20.00
 20061120FirstTrade[sl]
55367622006.12.28 19:47sell0.20eurusd1.31671.31771.31572006.12.28 21:381.31570.000.000.0020.00
 20061120FirstTrade[tp]
55408442006.12.29 01:51buy0.20gbpusd1.96261.95421.96682006.12.29 09:141.96680.000.000.0084.00
 20061120FirstTrade[tp]
55553562006.12.29 11:32sell0.20eurusd1.31671.31771.31572006.12.29 13:521.31770.000.000.00-20.00
 20061120FirstTrade[sl]
55670142006.12.29 17:00sell0.20eurusd1.31791.31891.31692006.12.29 17:451.31690.000.000.0020.00
 20061120FirstTrade[tp]
  0.00 0.00 -2.91 188.90
Closed P/L: 185.99
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
54697662006.12.26 10:31sell0.20usdchf1.21981.22821.2156 1.21900.000.00-11.4113.13
 20061120FirstTrade
55052392006.12.27 20:18sell0.20usdjpy118.72119.56118.30 119.060.000.00-14.14-57.11
 20061120FirstTrade
  0.00 0.00 -25.55 -43.98
 Floating P/L: -69.53
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 185.99 Floating P/L: -69.53 Margin: 400.00
Balance: 5 185.99 Equity: 5 116.46 Free Margin: 4 716.46
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 295.99 Gross Loss: 110.00 Total Net Profit: 185.99
Profit Factor: 2.69 Expected Payoff: 16.91  
Absolute Drawdown: 30.00 Maximal Drawdown: 40.00 (0.79%) Relative Drawdown: 0.79% (40.00)
 
Total Trades: 11 Short Positions (won %): 7 (57.14%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (50.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (54.55%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (45.45%)
Largest profit trade: 84.00 loss trade: -30.00
Average profit trade: 49.33 loss trade: -22.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (104.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-40.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 104.00 (2) consecutive loss (count): -40.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1