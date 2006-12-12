|Account: 1324025
|Name: Goblin 12/11-2224
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 15, 02:27
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|17543977
|2006.12.12 04:24
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|17544460
|2006.12.12 04:26
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3267
|1.3116
|1.3297
|2006.12.12 14:47
|1.3257
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.00
|17544466
|2006.12.12 04:26
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2004
|1.2155
|1.1974
|2006.12.12 13:42
|1.2036
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.59
|17544468
|2006.12.12 04:26
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.79
|118.30
|116.49
|2006.12.12 14:48
|116.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.26
|17544506
|2006.12.12 04:27
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9626
|1.9520
|1.9656
|2006.12.12 09:40
|1.9630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|17547801
|2006.12.12 06:17
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3252
|1.3116
|1.3282
|2006.12.12 14:47
|1.3256
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|17553005
|2006.12.12 07:48
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9610
|1.9630
|1.9680
|2006.12.12 09:40
|1.9631
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|17554364
|2006.12.12 07:53
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3236
|1.3257
|1.3307
|2006.12.12 14:47
|1.3257
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|84.00
|17554431
|2006.12.12 07:53
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9595
|1.9631
|1.9681
|2006.12.12 09:40
|1.9631
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|144.00
|17556114
|2006.12.12 08:05
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2019
|1.2155
|1.1989
|2006.12.12 13:42
|1.2035
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.59
|17556441
|2006.12.12 08:05
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9580
|1.9631
|1.9681
|2006.12.12 09:40
|1.9631
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|408.00
|17562083
|2006.12.12 09:40
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9631
|1.9737
|1.9601
|2006.12.12 10:28
|1.9628
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|17563143
|2006.12.12 09:49
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9647
|1.9630
|1.9580
|2006.12.12 10:28
|1.9630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.00
|17566898
|2006.12.12 10:28
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9624
|1.9607
|1.9557
|2006.12.12 10:58
|1.9607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.00
|17568650
|2006.12.12 10:55
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.97
|118.33
|116.67
|2006.12.12 14:48
|116.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.98
|17569695
|2006.12.12 10:58
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9604
|1.9710
|1.9574
|2006.12.12 13:30
|1.9602
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|17570577
|2006.12.12 11:05
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9619
|1.9710
|1.9589
|2006.12.12 13:30
|1.9604
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|17572826
|2006.12.12 12:04
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2034
|1.2155
|1.2004
|2006.12.12 13:42
|1.2036
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.65
|17573248
|2006.12.12 12:07
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9634
|1.9710
|1.9604
|2006.12.12 13:30
|1.9604
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|17578498
|2006.12.12 13:30
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3221
|1.3257
|1.3307
|2006.12.12 14:47
|1.3257
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|288.00
|17578606
|2006.12.12 13:30
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2051
|1.2036
|1.1986
|2006.12.12 13:42
|1.2036
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|99.70
|17578568
|2006.12.12 13:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9592
|1.9698
|1.9562
|2006.12.12 19:21
|1.9698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-106.00
|17579876
|2006.12.12 13:30
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9607
|1.9698
|1.9577
|2006.12.12 19:21
|1.9698
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-182.00
|17581092
|2006.12.12 13:33
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9623
|1.9699
|1.9593
|2006.12.12 19:21
|1.9699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-304.00
|17582446
|2006.12.12 13:42
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2037
|1.1886
|1.2067
|2006.12.12 17:13
|1.2026
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.15
|17583112
|2006.12.12 13:54
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|117.12
|116.90
|116.40
|2006.12.12 14:48
|116.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|75.28
|17585607
|2006.12.12 14:12
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9638
|1.9699
|1.9608
|2006.12.12 19:21
|1.9699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-488.00
|17586992
|2006.12.12 14:33
|sell
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.9653
|1.9699
|1.9623
|2006.12.12 19:21
|1.9699
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-736.00
|17591601
|2006.12.12 14:47
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2008
|1.2026
|1.2076
|2006.12.12 17:13
|1.2026
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|29.94
|17591623
|2006.12.12 14:47
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3256
|1.3236
|1.3186
|2006.12.12 17:14
|1.3236
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|17591697
|2006.12.12 14:48
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.90
|117.06
|117.56
|2006.12.12 17:57
|117.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.67
|17599998
|2006.12.12 17:13
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2031
|1.1880
|1.2061
|2006.12.13 09:17
|1.2016
|0.00
|0.00
|0.95
|-12.48
|17600035
|2006.12.12 17:14
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3233
|1.3384
|1.3203
|2006.12.13 13:31
|1.3250
|0.00
|0.00
|0.61
|-17.00
|17601169
|2006.12.12 17:57
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.08
|115.57
|117.38
|2006.12.13 07:58
|116.92
|0.00
|0.00
|1.24
|-13.68
|17606134
|2006.12.12 19:20
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3248
|1.3384
|1.3218
|2006.12.13 13:31
|1.3251
|0.00
|0.00
|1.21
|-6.00
|17606345
|2006.12.12 19:20
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2016
|1.1880
|1.2046
|2006.12.13 09:17
|1.2015
|0.00
|0.00
|1.89
|-1.66
|17606454
|2006.12.12 19:20
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.92
|115.56
|117.22
|2006.12.13 07:57
|116.93
|0.00
|0.00
|2.48
|1.71
|17607417
|2006.12.12 19:21
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3263
|1.3384
|1.3233
|2006.12.13 13:31
|1.3249
|0.00
|0.00
|2.42
|56.00
|17607964
|2006.12.12 19:21
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9691
|1.9797
|1.9661
|2006.12.13 08:40
|1.9684
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|7.00
|17608035
|2006.12.12 19:21
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.1998
|1.2016
|1.2066
|2006.12.13 09:16
|1.2016
|0.00
|0.00
|3.78
|59.92
|17611504
|2006.12.12 19:32
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3278
|1.3249
|1.3199
|2006.12.13 13:31
|1.3249
|0.00
|0.00
|4.84
|232.00
|17612952
|2006.12.12 19:33
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9707
|1.9685
|1.9635
|2006.12.13 08:40
|1.9685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|44.00
|17619021
|2006.12.12 20:11
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|116.77
|116.92
|117.42
|2006.12.13 07:57
|116.92
|0.00
|0.00
|4.96
|51.32
|17646481
|2006.12.13 07:58
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.96
|117.34
|117.84
|2006.12.13 13:38
|117.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.38
|17650732
|2006.12.13 08:40
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9682
|1.9788
|1.9652
|2006.12.13 13:30
|1.9679
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|17655035
|2006.12.13 09:17
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2021
|1.2037
|1.2087
|2006.12.13 13:31
|1.2037
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.29
|17655747
|2006.12.13 09:30
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9697
|1.9788
|1.9667
|2006.12.13 13:30
|1.9678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|38.00
|17656199
|2006.12.13 09:30
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9712
|1.9788
|1.9682
|2006.12.13 13:30
|1.9682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|120.00
|17672942
|2006.12.13 13:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9672
|1.9641
|1.9591
|2006.12.13 13:36
|1.9641
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|31.00
|17674726
|2006.12.13 13:31
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2044
|1.2069
|1.2119
|2006.12.13 13:37
|1.2069
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.71
|17674890
|2006.12.13 13:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3246
|1.3212
|1.3162
|2006.12.13 13:37
|1.3212
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|34.00
|17682542
|2006.12.13 13:36
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9635
|1.9741
|1.9605
|2006.12.13 14:16
|1.9646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.00
|17682805
|2006.12.13 13:37
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2075
|1.1924
|1.2105
|2006.12.14 08:53
|1.2061
|0.00
|0.00
|2.84
|-11.61
|17682843
|2006.12.13 13:37
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3205
|1.3356
|1.3175
|2006.12.13 14:40
|1.3206
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|17683414
|2006.12.13 13:37
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9650
|1.9741
|1.9620
|2006.12.13 14:16
|1.9646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|17683728
|2006.12.13 13:38
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.38
|117.54
|118.04
|2006.12.13 20:35
|117.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.61
|17684679
|2006.12.13 13:40
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3220
|1.3205
|1.3155
|2006.12.13 14:39
|1.3205
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.00
|17685211
|2006.12.13 13:41
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2060
|1.1924
|1.2090
|2006.12.14 08:53
|1.2060
|0.00
|0.00
|5.67
|0.00
|17685910
|2006.12.13 13:44
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9666
|1.9646
|1.9596
|2006.12.13 14:16
|1.9646
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|17689955
|2006.12.13 14:16
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9640
|1.9617
|1.9567
|2006.12.13 14:40
|1.9617
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.00
|17694971
|2006.12.13 14:40
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9612
|1.9718
|1.9582
|2006.12.13 18:00
|1.9651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-39.00
|17695014
|2006.12.13 14:40
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3203
|1.3354
|1.3173
|2006.12.13 18:00
|1.3212
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.00
|17696826
|2006.12.13 14:55
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9628
|1.9719
|1.9598
|2006.12.13 18:00
|1.9651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-46.00
|17698817
|2006.12.13 15:04
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9644
|1.9720
|1.9614
|2006.12.13 18:00
|1.9652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-32.00
|17699355
|2006.12.13 15:05
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3218
|1.3354
|1.3188
|2006.12.13 18:00
|1.3211
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|17702099
|2006.12.13 15:27
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9659
|1.9720
|1.9629
|2006.12.13 18:00
|1.9652
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.00
|17706369
|2006.12.13 16:03
|sell
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.9674
|1.9650
|1.9600
|2006.12.13 18:00
|1.9650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|384.00
|17707634
|2006.12.13 16:08
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3234
|1.3210
|1.3160
|2006.12.13 18:00
|1.3210
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.00
|17721215
|2006.12.13 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9645
|1.9751
|1.9615
|2006.12.14 09:30
|1.9691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|-46.00
|17721228
|2006.12.13 18:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3207
|1.3358
|1.3177
|2006.12.14 11:39
|1.3203
|0.00
|0.00
|1.82
|4.00
|17727203
|2006.12.13 19:36
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9660
|1.9751
|1.9630
|2006.12.14 09:30
|1.9687
|0.00
|0.00
|0.33
|-54.00
|17729902
|2006.12.13 20:35
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.57
|116.06
|117.87
|2006.12.14 13:56
|117.59
|0.00
|0.00
|3.72
|1.70
|17740478
|2006.12.13 23:56
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9675
|1.9751
|1.9645
|2006.12.14 09:30
|1.9685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-40.00
|17747007
|2006.12.14 01:40
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.41
|117.59
|118.09
|2006.12.14 13:56
|117.59
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.61
|17754892
|2006.12.14 06:31
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3222
|1.3204
|1.3154
|2006.12.14 11:39
|1.3202
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|17759764
|2006.12.14 07:51
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2045
|1.2060
|1.2110
|2006.12.14 08:53
|1.2060
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.75
|17760271
|2006.12.14 07:55
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3237
|1.3203
|1.3153
|2006.12.14 11:39
|1.3203
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|136.00
|17760454
|2006.12.14 07:55
|sell
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9690
|1.9751
|1.9660
|2006.12.14 09:30
|1.9678
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|96.00
|17761585
|2006.12.14 08:02
|sell
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.9706
|1.9675
|1.9625
|2006.12.14 09:30
|1.9675
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|496.00
|17771107
|2006.12.14 09:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9689
|1.9583
|1.9719
|2006.12.14 15:30
|1.9583
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-106.00
|17772907
|2006.12.14 09:56
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9674
|1.9583
|1.9704
|2006.12.14 15:30
|1.9583
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-182.00
|17776316
|2006.12.14 11:08
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9659
|1.9583
|1.9689
|2006.12.14 15:30
|1.9583
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-304.00
|17780492
|2006.12.14 11:33
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9644
|1.9583
|1.9674
|2006.12.14 15:30
|1.9583
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-488.00
|17782235
|2006.12.14 11:39
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3200
|1.3175
|1.3125
|2006.12.14 13:40
|1.3175
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.00
|17798855
|2006.12.14 13:40
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3174
|1.3155
|1.3105
|2006.12.14 15:44
|1.3155
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|19.00
|17800624
|2006.12.14 13:57
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.63
|117.79
|118.29
|2006.12.14 15:46
|117.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.58
|17801375
|2006.12.14 14:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3189
|1.3155
|1.3105
|2006.12.14 15:44
|1.3155
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|68.00
|17816277
|2006.12.14 15:44
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3153
|1.3304
|1.3123
|2006.12.14 22:08
|1.3151
|0.00
|0.00
|0.61
|2.00
|17816419
|2006.12.14 15:46
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.82
|116.31
|118.12
|2006.12.15 00:32
|117.92
|0.00
|0.00
|1.24
|8.48
|17818636
|2006.12.14 15:59
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.66
|117.92
|118.42
|2006.12.15 00:32
|117.92
|0.00
|0.00
|2.48
|44.10
|17818658
|2006.12.14 15:59
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3168
|1.3151
|1.3101
|2006.12.14 22:08
|1.3151
|0.00
|0.00
|1.21
|34.00
|0.00
|0.00
|44.64
|626.06
|Closed P/L:
|670.70
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|17768413
|2006.12.14 08:53
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2060
|1.2211
|1.2030
|1.2142
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|-67.53
|17770316
|2006.12.14 09:21
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2075
|1.2211
|1.2045
|1.2142
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.39
|-110.36
|17776237
|2006.12.14 11:07
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2090
|1.2211
|1.2060
|1.2142
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.78
|-171.31
|17778291
|2006.12.14 11:17
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2107
|1.2213
|1.2077
|1.2142
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.56
|-230.60
|17783337
|2006.12.14 11:48
|sell
|1.60
|usdchf
|1.2123
|1.2214
|1.2093
|1.2142
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.12
|-250.37
|17812674
|2006.12.14 15:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9583
|1.9689
|1.9553
|1.9612
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-29.00
|17816363
|2006.12.14 15:46
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9598
|1.9689
|1.9568
|1.9612
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|-28.00
|17817746
|2006.12.14 15:52
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9613
|1.9689
|1.9583
|1.9612
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|4.00
|17840045
|2006.12.14 22:08
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3147
|1.3298
|1.3117
|1.3153
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|17847257
|2006.12.15 00:32
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.95
|116.44
|118.25
|117.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.69
|17853044
|2006.12.15 02:21
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|117.80
|116.44
|118.10
|117.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.89
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.66
|-919.75
|Floating P/L:
|-956.41
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|670.70
|Floating P/L:
|-956.41
|Margin:
|4 200.00
|Balance:
|5 670.70
|Equity:
|4 714.29
|Free Margin:
|514.29
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 987.36
|Gross Loss:
|3 316.66
|Total Net Profit:
|670.70
|Profit Factor:
|1.20
|Expected Payoff:
|7.45
|Absolute Drawdown:
|470.67
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 816.00 (28.62%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|28.62% (1 816.00)
|Total Trades:
|90
|Short Positions (won %):
|57 (64.91%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|33 (72.73%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|61 (67.78%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|29 (32.22%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|496.00
|loss trade:
|-736.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|65.37
|loss trade:
|-114.37
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|11 (903.70)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-1 816.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|903.70 (11)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 816.00 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|2