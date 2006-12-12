Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1324025 Name: Goblin 12/11-2224 Currency: USD 2006 December 15, 02:27
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
175439772006.12.12 04:24balanceDeposit5 000.00
175444602006.12.12 04:26buy0.10eurusd1.32671.31161.32972006.12.12 14:471.32570.000.000.00-10.00
175444662006.12.12 04:26sell0.10usdchf1.20041.21551.19742006.12.12 13:421.20360.000.000.00-26.59
175444682006.12.12 04:26sell0.10usdjpy116.79118.30116.492006.12.12 14:48116.910.000.000.00-10.26
175445062006.12.12 04:27buy0.10gbpusd1.96261.95201.96562006.12.12 09:401.96300.000.000.004.00
175478012006.12.12 06:17buy0.20eurusd1.32521.31161.32822006.12.12 14:471.32560.000.000.008.00
175530052006.12.12 07:48buy0.20gbpusd1.96101.96301.96802006.12.12 09:401.96310.000.000.0042.00
175543642006.12.12 07:53buy0.40eurusd1.32361.32571.33072006.12.12 14:471.32570.000.000.0084.00
175544312006.12.12 07:53buy0.40gbpusd1.95951.96311.96812006.12.12 09:401.96310.000.000.00144.00
175561142006.12.12 08:05sell0.20usdchf1.20191.21551.19892006.12.12 13:421.20350.000.000.00-26.59
175564412006.12.12 08:05buy0.80gbpusd1.95801.96311.96812006.12.12 09:401.96310.000.000.00408.00
175620832006.12.12 09:40sell0.10gbpusd1.96311.97371.96012006.12.12 10:281.96280.000.000.003.00
175631432006.12.12 09:49sell0.20gbpusd1.96471.96301.95802006.12.12 10:281.96300.000.000.0034.00
175668982006.12.12 10:28sell0.10gbpusd1.96241.96071.95572006.12.12 10:581.96070.000.000.0017.00
175686502006.12.12 10:55sell0.20usdjpy116.97118.33116.672006.12.12 14:48116.900.000.000.0011.98
175696952006.12.12 10:58sell0.10gbpusd1.96041.97101.95742006.12.12 13:301.96020.000.000.002.00
175705772006.12.12 11:05sell0.20gbpusd1.96191.97101.95892006.12.12 13:301.96040.000.000.0030.00
175728262006.12.12 12:04sell0.40usdchf1.20341.21551.20042006.12.12 13:421.20360.000.000.00-6.65
175732482006.12.12 12:07sell0.40gbpusd1.96341.97101.96042006.12.12 13:301.96040.000.000.00120.00
175784982006.12.12 13:30buy0.80eurusd1.32211.32571.33072006.12.12 14:471.32570.000.000.00288.00
175786062006.12.12 13:30sell0.80usdchf1.20511.20361.19862006.12.12 13:421.20360.000.000.0099.70
175785682006.12.12 13:30sell0.10gbpusd1.95921.96981.95622006.12.12 19:211.96980.000.000.00-106.00
175798762006.12.12 13:30sell0.20gbpusd1.96071.96981.95772006.12.12 19:211.96980.000.000.00-182.00
175810922006.12.12 13:33sell0.40gbpusd1.96231.96991.95932006.12.12 19:211.96990.000.000.00-304.00
175824462006.12.12 13:42buy0.10usdchf1.20371.18861.20672006.12.12 17:131.20260.000.000.00-9.15
175831122006.12.12 13:54sell0.40usdjpy117.12116.90116.402006.12.12 14:48116.900.000.000.0075.28
175856072006.12.12 14:12sell0.80gbpusd1.96381.96991.96082006.12.12 19:211.96990.000.000.00-488.00
175869922006.12.12 14:33sell1.60gbpusd1.96531.96991.96232006.12.12 19:211.96990.000.000.00-736.00
175916012006.12.12 14:47buy0.20usdchf1.20081.20261.20762006.12.12 17:131.20260.000.000.0029.94
175916232006.12.12 14:47sell0.10eurusd1.32561.32361.31862006.12.12 17:141.32360.000.000.0020.00
175916972006.12.12 14:48buy0.10usdjpy116.90117.06117.562006.12.12 17:57117.060.000.000.0013.67
175999982006.12.12 17:13buy0.10usdchf1.20311.18801.20612006.12.13 09:171.20160.000.000.95-12.48
176000352006.12.12 17:14sell0.10eurusd1.32331.33841.32032006.12.13 13:311.32500.000.000.61-17.00
176011692006.12.12 17:57buy0.10usdjpy117.08115.57117.382006.12.13 07:58116.920.000.001.24-13.68
176061342006.12.12 19:20sell0.20eurusd1.32481.33841.32182006.12.13 13:311.32510.000.001.21-6.00
176063452006.12.12 19:20buy0.20usdchf1.20161.18801.20462006.12.13 09:171.20150.000.001.89-1.66
176064542006.12.12 19:20buy0.20usdjpy116.92115.56117.222006.12.13 07:57116.930.000.002.481.71
176074172006.12.12 19:21sell0.40eurusd1.32631.33841.32332006.12.13 13:311.32490.000.002.4256.00
176079642006.12.12 19:21sell0.10gbpusd1.96911.97971.96612006.12.13 08:401.96840.000.000.067.00
176080352006.12.12 19:21buy0.40usdchf1.19981.20161.20662006.12.13 09:161.20160.000.003.7859.92
176115042006.12.12 19:32sell0.80eurusd1.32781.32491.31992006.12.13 13:311.32490.000.004.84232.00
176129522006.12.12 19:33sell0.20gbpusd1.97071.96851.96352006.12.13 08:401.96850.000.000.1144.00
176190212006.12.12 20:11buy0.40usdjpy116.77116.92117.422006.12.13 07:57116.920.000.004.9651.32
176464812006.12.13 07:58buy0.10usdjpy116.96117.34117.842006.12.13 13:38117.340.000.000.0032.38
176507322006.12.13 08:40sell0.10gbpusd1.96821.97881.96522006.12.13 13:301.96790.000.000.003.00
176550352006.12.13 09:17buy0.10usdchf1.20211.20371.20872006.12.13 13:311.20370.000.000.0013.29
176557472006.12.13 09:30sell0.20gbpusd1.96971.97881.96672006.12.13 13:301.96780.000.000.0038.00
176561992006.12.13 09:30sell0.40gbpusd1.97121.97881.96822006.12.13 13:301.96820.000.000.00120.00
176729422006.12.13 13:30sell0.10gbpusd1.96721.96411.95912006.12.13 13:361.96410.000.000.0031.00
176747262006.12.13 13:31buy0.10usdchf1.20441.20691.21192006.12.13 13:371.20690.000.000.0020.71
176748902006.12.13 13:31sell0.10eurusd1.32461.32121.31622006.12.13 13:371.32120.000.000.0034.00
176825422006.12.13 13:36sell0.10gbpusd1.96351.97411.96052006.12.13 14:161.96460.000.000.00-11.00
176828052006.12.13 13:37buy0.10usdchf1.20751.19241.21052006.12.14 08:531.20610.000.002.84-11.61
176828432006.12.13 13:37sell0.10eurusd1.32051.33561.31752006.12.13 14:401.32060.000.000.00-1.00
176834142006.12.13 13:37sell0.20gbpusd1.96501.97411.96202006.12.13 14:161.96460.000.000.008.00
176837282006.12.13 13:38buy0.10usdjpy117.38117.54118.042006.12.13 20:35117.540.000.000.0013.61
176846792006.12.13 13:40sell0.20eurusd1.32201.32051.31552006.12.13 14:391.32050.000.000.0030.00
176852112006.12.13 13:41buy0.20usdchf1.20601.19241.20902006.12.14 08:531.20600.000.005.670.00
176859102006.12.13 13:44sell0.40gbpusd1.96661.96461.95962006.12.13 14:161.96460.000.000.0080.00
176899552006.12.13 14:16sell0.10gbpusd1.96401.96171.95672006.12.13 14:401.96170.000.000.0023.00
176949712006.12.13 14:40sell0.10gbpusd1.96121.97181.95822006.12.13 18:001.96510.000.000.00-39.00
176950142006.12.13 14:40sell0.10eurusd1.32031.33541.31732006.12.13 18:001.32120.000.000.00-9.00
176968262006.12.13 14:55sell0.20gbpusd1.96281.97191.95982006.12.13 18:001.96510.000.000.00-46.00
176988172006.12.13 15:04sell0.40gbpusd1.96441.97201.96142006.12.13 18:001.96520.000.000.00-32.00
176993552006.12.13 15:05sell0.20eurusd1.32181.33541.31882006.12.13 18:001.32110.000.000.0014.00
177020992006.12.13 15:27sell0.80gbpusd1.96591.97201.96292006.12.13 18:001.96520.000.000.0056.00
177063692006.12.13 16:03sell1.60gbpusd1.96741.96501.96002006.12.13 18:001.96500.000.000.00384.00
177076342006.12.13 16:08sell0.40eurusd1.32341.32101.31602006.12.13 18:001.32100.000.000.0096.00
177212152006.12.13 18:00sell0.10gbpusd1.96451.97511.96152006.12.14 09:301.96910.000.000.17-46.00
177212282006.12.13 18:00sell0.10eurusd1.32071.33581.31772006.12.14 11:391.32030.000.001.824.00
177272032006.12.13 19:36sell0.20gbpusd1.96601.97511.96302006.12.14 09:301.96870.000.000.33-54.00
177299022006.12.13 20:35buy0.10usdjpy117.57116.06117.872006.12.14 13:56117.590.000.003.721.70
177404782006.12.13 23:56sell0.40gbpusd1.96751.97511.96452006.12.14 09:301.96850.000.000.00-40.00
177470072006.12.14 01:40buy0.20usdjpy117.41117.59118.092006.12.14 13:56117.590.000.000.0030.61
177548922006.12.14 06:31sell0.20eurusd1.32221.32041.31542006.12.14 11:391.32020.000.000.0040.00
177597642006.12.14 07:51buy0.40usdchf1.20451.20601.21102006.12.14 08:531.20600.000.000.0049.75
177602712006.12.14 07:55sell0.40eurusd1.32371.32031.31532006.12.14 11:391.32030.000.000.00136.00
177604542006.12.14 07:55sell0.80gbpusd1.96901.97511.96602006.12.14 09:301.96780.000.000.0096.00
177615852006.12.14 08:02sell1.60gbpusd1.97061.96751.96252006.12.14 09:301.96750.000.000.00496.00
177711072006.12.14 09:30buy0.10gbpusd1.96891.95831.97192006.12.14 15:301.95830.000.000.00-106.00
177729072006.12.14 09:56buy0.20gbpusd1.96741.95831.97042006.12.14 15:301.95830.000.000.00-182.00
177763162006.12.14 11:08buy0.40gbpusd1.96591.95831.96892006.12.14 15:301.95830.000.000.00-304.00
177804922006.12.14 11:33buy0.80gbpusd1.96441.95831.96742006.12.14 15:301.95830.000.000.00-488.00
177822352006.12.14 11:39sell0.10eurusd1.32001.31751.31252006.12.14 13:401.31750.000.000.0025.00
177988552006.12.14 13:40sell0.10eurusd1.31741.31551.31052006.12.14 15:441.31550.000.000.0019.00
178006242006.12.14 13:57buy0.10usdjpy117.63117.79118.292006.12.14 15:46117.790.000.000.0013.58
178013752006.12.14 14:00sell0.20eurusd1.31891.31551.31052006.12.14 15:441.31550.000.000.0068.00
178162772006.12.14 15:44sell0.10eurusd1.31531.33041.31232006.12.14 22:081.31510.000.000.612.00
178164192006.12.14 15:46buy0.10usdjpy117.82116.31118.122006.12.15 00:32117.920.000.001.248.48
178186362006.12.14 15:59buy0.20usdjpy117.66117.92118.422006.12.15 00:32117.920.000.002.4844.10
178186582006.12.14 15:59sell0.20eurusd1.31681.31511.31012006.12.14 22:081.31510.000.001.2134.00
  0.00 0.00 44.64 626.06
Closed P/L: 670.70
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
177684132006.12.14 08:53sell0.10usdchf1.20601.22111.2030 1.21420.000.00-1.20-67.53
177703162006.12.14 09:21sell0.20usdchf1.20751.22111.2045 1.21420.000.00-2.39-110.36
177762372006.12.14 11:07sell0.40usdchf1.20901.22111.2060 1.21420.000.00-4.78-171.31
177782912006.12.14 11:17sell0.80usdchf1.21071.22131.2077 1.21420.000.00-9.56-230.60
177833372006.12.14 11:48sell1.60usdchf1.21231.22141.2093 1.21420.000.00-19.12-250.37
178126742006.12.14 15:30sell0.10gbpusd1.95831.96891.9553 1.96120.000.000.06-29.00
178163632006.12.14 15:46sell0.20gbpusd1.95981.96891.9568 1.96120.000.000.11-28.00
178177462006.12.14 15:52sell0.40gbpusd1.96131.96891.9583 1.96120.000.000.224.00
178400452006.12.14 22:08sell0.10eurusd1.31471.32981.3117 1.31530.000.000.00-6.00
178472572006.12.15 00:32buy0.10usdjpy117.95116.44118.25 117.730.000.000.00-18.69
178530442006.12.15 02:21buy0.20usdjpy117.80116.44118.10 117.730.000.000.00-11.89
  0.00 0.00 -36.66 -919.75
 Floating P/L: -956.41
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 670.70 Floating P/L: -956.41 Margin: 4 200.00
Balance: 5 670.70 Equity: 4 714.29 Free Margin: 514.29
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 987.36 Gross Loss: 3 316.66 Total Net Profit: 670.70
Profit Factor: 1.20 Expected Payoff: 7.45  
Absolute Drawdown: 470.67 Maximal Drawdown: 1 816.00 (28.62%) Relative Drawdown: 28.62% (1 816.00)
 
Total Trades: 90 Short Positions (won %): 57 (64.91%) Long Positions (won %): 33 (72.73%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 61 (67.78%) Loss trades (% of total): 29 (32.22%)
Largest profit trade: 496.00 loss trade: -736.00
Average profit trade: 65.37 loss trade: -114.37
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 11 (903.70) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-1 816.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 903.70 (11) consecutive loss (count): -1 816.00 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 2