|Account: 51437
|Name: bipolar
|Currency: EUR
|2006 December 29, 18:01
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2412072
|2006.12.27 12:39
|balance
|Deposit
|200.00
|2417579
|2006.12.28 11:04
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3143
|0.0000
|1.3163
|2006.12.28 13:30
|1.3163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.52
|2418716
|2006.12.28 13:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3166
|0.0000
|1.3186
|2006.12.28 14:34
|1.3186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.52
|2419596
|2006.12.28 14:34
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3189
|0.0000
|1.3209
|2006.12.29 07:56
|1.3174
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-1.14
|2420201
|2006.12.28 15:58
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3178
|0.0000
|1.3198
|2006.12.29 07:56
|1.3175
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-0.46
|2420267
|2006.12.28 16:00
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3169
|0.0000
|1.3186
|2006.12.29 07:56
|1.3173
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|1.21
|2420342
|2006.12.28 16:01
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3155
|0.0000
|1.3175
|2006.12.29 07:56
|1.3175
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|12.14
|2420920
|2006.12.28 16:44
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3145
|0.0000
|1.3125
|2006.12.28 20:59
|1.3149
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|2421246
|2006.12.28 17:45
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3156
|0.0000
|1.3136
|2006.12.28 20:59
|1.3149
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.06
|2421355
|2006.12.28 17:53
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3167
|0.0000
|1.3147
|2006.12.28 20:59
|1.3147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.09
|2422079
|2006.12.28 20:59
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3145
|0.0000
|1.3125
|2006.12.29 15:24
|1.3158
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-0.99
|2423028
|2006.12.29 04:49
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3157
|0.0000
|1.3137
|2006.12.29 15:24
|1.3159
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|2423209
|2006.12.29 06:38
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3168
|0.0000
|1.3148
|2006.12.29 15:24
|1.3156
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.65
|2423465
|2006.12.29 08:01
|sell
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3178
|0.0000
|1.3158
|2006.12.29 15:22
|1.3158
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.16
|2424522
|2006.12.29 12:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3171
|0.0000
|1.3191
|2006.12.29 13:05
|1.3191
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.52
|2424698
|2006.12.29 13:05
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3194
|0.0000
|1.3214
|2006.12.29 16:58
|1.3187
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.53
|2424767
|2006.12.29 13:16
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3186
|0.0000
|1.3203
|2006.12.29 16:58
|1.3186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2424967
|2006.12.29 13:58
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3177
|0.0000
|1.3195
|2006.12.29 16:58
|1.3188
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.34
|2425095
|2006.12.29 14:13
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3167
|0.0000
|1.3187
|2006.12.29 16:58
|1.3187
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.13
|2426052
|2006.12.29 16:58
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3189
|0.0000
|1.3209
|2006.12.29 17:28
|1.3198
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.68
|2426197
|2006.12.29 17:06
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3178
|0.0000
|1.3198
|2006.12.29 17:28
|1.3198
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.03
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.43
|56.33
|Closed P/L:
|55.90
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2426322
|2006.12.29 17:28
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3201
|0.0000
|1.3221
|1.3195
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.45
|Floating P/L:
|-0.45
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|200.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|55.90
|Floating P/L:
|-0.45
|Margin:
|2.50
|Balance:
|255.90
|Equity:
|255.45
|Free Margin:
|252.95
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|59.69
|Gross Loss:
|3.79
|Total Net Profit:
|55.90
|Profit Factor:
|15.75
|Expected Payoff:
|2.79
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1.69 (0.76%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.76% (1.69)
|Total Trades:
|20
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (57.14%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|13 (76.92%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|14 (70.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (30.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|12.16
|loss trade:
|-1.17
|Average
|profit trade:
|4.26
|loss trade:
|-0.63
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (10.19)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-1.69)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|17.33 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1.69 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2