Gimex Group

Account: 51437 Name: bipolar Currency: EUR 2006 December 29, 18:01
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
24120722006.12.27 12:39balanceDeposit200.00
24175792006.12.28 11:04buy0.01eurusd1.31430.00001.31632006.12.28 13:301.31630.000.000.001.52
24187162006.12.28 13:30buy0.01eurusd1.31660.00001.31862006.12.28 14:341.31860.000.000.001.52
24195962006.12.28 14:34buy0.01eurusd1.31890.00001.32092006.12.29 07:561.31740.000.00-0.03-1.14
24202012006.12.28 15:58buy0.02eurusd1.31780.00001.31982006.12.29 07:561.31750.000.00-0.06-0.46
24202672006.12.28 16:00buy0.04eurusd1.31690.00001.31862006.12.29 07:561.31730.000.00-0.121.21
24203422006.12.28 16:01buy0.08eurusd1.31550.00001.31752006.12.29 07:561.31750.000.00-0.2412.14
24209202006.12.28 16:44sell0.01eurusd1.31450.00001.31252006.12.28 20:591.31490.000.000.00-0.30
24212462006.12.28 17:45sell0.02eurusd1.31560.00001.31362006.12.28 20:591.31490.000.000.001.06
24213552006.12.28 17:53sell0.04eurusd1.31670.00001.31472006.12.28 20:591.31470.000.000.006.09
24220792006.12.28 20:59sell0.01eurusd1.31450.00001.31252006.12.29 15:241.31580.000.000.02-0.99
24230282006.12.29 04:49sell0.02eurusd1.31570.00001.31372006.12.29 15:241.31590.000.000.00-0.30
24232092006.12.29 06:38sell0.04eurusd1.31680.00001.31482006.12.29 15:241.31560.000.000.003.65
24234652006.12.29 08:01sell0.08eurusd1.31780.00001.31582006.12.29 15:221.31580.000.000.0012.16
24245222006.12.29 12:00buy0.01eurusd1.31710.00001.31912006.12.29 13:051.31910.000.000.001.52
24246982006.12.29 13:05buy0.01eurusd1.31940.00001.32142006.12.29 16:581.31870.000.000.00-0.53
24247672006.12.29 13:16buy0.02eurusd1.31860.00001.32032006.12.29 16:581.31860.000.000.000.00
24249672006.12.29 13:58buy0.04eurusd1.31770.00001.31952006.12.29 16:581.31880.000.000.003.34
24250952006.12.29 14:13buy0.08eurusd1.31670.00001.31872006.12.29 16:581.31870.000.000.0012.13
24260522006.12.29 16:58buy0.01eurusd1.31890.00001.32092006.12.29 17:281.31980.000.000.000.68
24261972006.12.29 17:06buy0.02eurusd1.31780.00001.31982006.12.29 17:281.31980.000.000.003.03
  0.00 0.00 -0.43 56.33
Closed P/L: 55.90
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
24263222006.12.29 17:28buy0.01eurusd1.32010.00001.3221 1.31950.000.000.00-0.45
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -0.45
 Floating P/L: -0.45
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 200.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 55.90 Floating P/L: -0.45 Margin: 2.50
Balance: 255.90 Equity: 255.45 Free Margin: 252.95
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 59.69 Gross Loss: 3.79 Total Net Profit: 55.90
Profit Factor: 15.75 Expected Payoff: 2.79  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 1.69 (0.76%) Relative Drawdown: 0.76% (1.69)
 
Total Trades: 20 Short Positions (won %): 7 (57.14%) Long Positions (won %): 13 (76.92%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 14 (70.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (30.00%)
Largest profit trade: 12.16 loss trade: -1.17
Average profit trade: 4.26 loss trade: -0.63
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (10.19) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-1.69)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 17.33 (3) consecutive loss (count): -1.69 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2