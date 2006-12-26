|Account: 490347
|Name: mamdoh
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 27, 13:37
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5474594
|2006.12.26 19:04
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|5475310
|2006.12.26 19:35
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3212
|1.3199
|0.0000
|2006.12.26 19:52
|1.3109
|cancelled
|5475314
|2006.12.26 19:52
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3108
|1.3120
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 03:04
|1.3120
|0.00
|0.00
|0.45
|-12.00
|5475316
|2006.12.26 19:35
|buy stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7871
|0.7856
|0.0000
|2006.12.26 20:24
|0.7823
|cancelled
|5475317
|2006.12.26 19:35
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9682
|1.9659
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 02:00
|1.9560
|cancelled
|5475321
|2006.12.27 01:56
|buy
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|233.00
|232.57
|0.00
|2006.12.27 02:20
|232.57
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.11
|5475322
|2006.12.26 19:35
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|231.98
|232.41
|0.00
|2006.12.26 20:00
|232.61
|cancelled
|5475425
|2006.12.26 19:51
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2224
|1.2215
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 02:55
|1.2215
|0.00
|0.00
|0.74
|-7.37
|5475426
|2006.12.26 19:36
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2117
|1.2134
|0.0000
|2006.12.26 19:51
|1.2221
|cancelled
|5475663
|2006.12.26 19:52
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2228
|1.2215
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 02:55
|1.2215
|0.00
|0.00
|0.74
|-10.64
|5475852
|2006.12.26 19:55
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2232
|1.2215
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 02:55
|1.2215
|0.00
|0.00
|0.74
|-13.92
|5476896
|2006.12.26 20:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|232.01
|232.44
|0.00
|2006.12.26 20:30
|232.59
|cancelled
|5477230
|2006.12.26 20:24
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7818
|0.7827
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 02:00
|0.7827
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-9.00
|5477306
|2006.12.26 22:32
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7815
|0.7827
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 02:00
|0.7827
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-12.00
|5477395
|2006.12.26 20:30
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|232.02
|232.45
|0.00
|2006.12.26 21:30
|232.79
|cancelled
|5477408
|2006.12.26 20:31
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9514
|1.9542
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 08:21
|1.9618
|cancelled
|5477447
|2006.12.27 01:04
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.22
|119.05
|0.00
|2006.12.27 02:08
|119.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-14.28
|5477449
|2006.12.26 20:32
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.25
|118.42
|0.00
|2006.12.26 21:00
|119.13
|cancelled
|5477757
|2006.12.26 20:50
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1623
|1.1603
|0.0000
|2006.12.26 22:28
|1.1603
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.24
|5477758
|2006.12.26 20:35
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1518
|1.1538
|0.0000
|2006.12.26 20:51
|1.1619
|cancelled
|5478015
|2006.12.26 20:54
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1627
|1.1607
|0.0000
|2006.12.26 22:28
|1.1608
|cancelled
|5478081
|2006.12.26 21:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.27
|118.47
|0.00
|2006.12.26 22:00
|119.15
|cancelled
|5478257
|2006.12.26 21:30
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|232.06
|232.51
|0.00
|2006.12.26 22:00
|232.77
|cancelled
|5478481
|2006.12.26 22:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|232.11
|232.54
|0.00
|2006.12.26 22:30
|232.61
|cancelled
|5478493
|2006.12.26 22:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.28
|118.48
|0.00
|2006.12.26 22:31
|119.06
|cancelled
|5478645
|2006.12.27 00:49
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1624
|1.1604
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 08:37
|1.1604
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-17.24
|5478646
|2006.12.26 22:28
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1518
|1.1538
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 00:50
|1.1618
|cancelled
|5478654
|2006.12.26 22:30
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|232.18
|232.63
|0.00
|2006.12.26 23:00
|232.71
|cancelled
|5478661
|2006.12.26 22:31
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.30
|118.50
|0.00
|2006.12.27 01:04
|119.18
|cancelled
|5478703
|2006.12.26 22:55
|sell
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7812
|0.7827
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 02:00
|0.7827
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|-15.00
|5478811
|2006.12.26 23:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|232.22
|232.69
|0.00
|2006.12.27 00:01
|232.75
|cancelled
|5479295
|2006.12.27 00:01
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|232.26
|232.71
|0.00
|2006.12.27 01:56
|232.90
|cancelled
|5479820
|2006.12.27 01:04
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.26
|119.06
|0.00
|2006.12.27 08:24
|118.67
|cancelled
|5480498
|2006.12.27 01:56
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|233.09
|232.66
|0.00
|2006.12.27 04:34
|232.38
|cancelled
|5480513
|2006.12.27 02:09
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3103
|1.3126
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 04:15
|1.3126
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.00
|5480691
|2006.12.27 02:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9678
|1.9648
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 03:00
|1.9557
|cancelled
|5480715
|2006.12.27 02:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7870
|0.7855
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 03:30
|0.7828
|cancelled
|5480721
|2006.12.27 02:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7806
|0.7821
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 06:49
|0.7854
|cancelled
|5480877
|2006.12.27 02:08
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.30
|118.47
|0.00
|2006.12.27 05:30
|118.82
|cancelled
|5480924
|2006.12.27 02:09
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3098
|1.3123
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 04:15
|1.3122
|cancelled
|5481090
|2006.12.27 04:34
|sell
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|232.26
|232.69
|0.00
|2006.12.27 05:10
|232.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.19
|5481570
|2006.12.27 02:55
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2237
|1.2214
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 08:17
|1.2183
|cancelled
|5481573
|2006.12.27 02:55
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2129
|1.2152
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 05:30
|1.2204
|cancelled
|5481707
|2006.12.27 03:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9675
|1.9643
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 06:07
|1.9583
|cancelled
|5482374
|2006.12.27 03:30
|buy stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7868
|0.7853
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 04:00
|0.7832
|cancelled
|5482674
|2006.12.27 04:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7864
|0.7849
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 05:30
|0.7848
|cancelled
|5483082
|2006.12.27 04:15
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3212
|1.3187
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 05:31
|1.3129
|cancelled
|5483086
|2006.12.27 04:15
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3089
|1.3114
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 08:11
|1.3152
|cancelled
|5483746
|2006.12.27 04:34
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|232.17
|232.62
|0.00
|2006.12.27 05:10
|232.59
|cancelled
|5484966
|2006.12.27 05:30
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2141
|1.2164
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 06:00
|1.2202
|cancelled
|5484973
|2006.12.27 05:30
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.38
|118.58
|0.00
|2006.12.27 06:01
|118.81
|cancelled
|5484978
|2006.12.27 06:49
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7859
|0.7847
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 11:04
|0.7847
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|5484986
|2006.12.27 05:31
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3196
|1.3171
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 06:07
|1.3129
|cancelled
|5485217
|2006.12.27 06:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2154
|1.2174
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 06:30
|1.2200
|cancelled
|5485230
|2006.12.27 06:01
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.50
|118.70
|0.00
|2006.12.27 06:30
|118.74
|cancelled
|5485273
|2006.12.27 06:07
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9658
|1.9631
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 06:30
|1.9585
|cancelled
|5485281
|2006.12.27 06:07
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3183
|1.3163
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 06:30
|1.3133
|cancelled
|5485450
|2006.12.27 06:30
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9629
|1.9601
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 07:01
|1.9590
|cancelled
|5485462
|2006.12.27 06:30
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.52
|118.72
|0.00
|2006.12.27 07:01
|118.69
|cancelled
|5485467
|2006.12.27 06:30
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2165
|1.2185
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 07:08
|1.2200
|cancelled
|5485482
|2006.12.27 06:30
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3171
|1.3151
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 07:04
|1.3134
|cancelled
|5485803
|2006.12.27 06:52
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7862
|0.7847
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 11:04
|0.7847
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|5485867
|2006.12.27 12:44
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7865
|0.7850
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 13:07
|0.7850
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-15.00
|5485927
|2006.12.27 08:21
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9621
|1.9596
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 08:46
|1.9596
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.00
|5485931
|2006.12.27 08:24
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.64
|118.80
|0.00
|2006.12.27 10:09
|118.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.47
|5485969
|2006.12.27 07:04
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3164
|1.3147
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 08:00
|1.3147
|cancelled
|5486008
|2006.12.27 07:08
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2170
|1.2188
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 08:00
|1.2191
|cancelled
|5487164
|2006.12.27 08:17
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2178
|1.2190
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 09:59
|1.2190
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.84
|5487745
|2006.12.27 08:34
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3163
|1.3143
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 10:25
|1.3143
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-20.00
|5487939
|2006.12.27 08:30
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2174
|1.2190
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 09:59
|1.2190
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.13
|5488045
|2006.12.27 08:37
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9626
|1.9601
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 08:46
|1.9601
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.00
|5488204
|2006.12.27 08:38
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.60
|118.80
|0.00
|2006.12.27 10:09
|118.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.84
|5488268
|2006.12.27 08:34
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2170
|1.2190
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 09:59
|1.2190
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.41
|5488896
|2006.12.27 08:38
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1564
|1.1577
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 09:00
|1.1607
|cancelled
|5488965
|2006.12.27 08:39
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.56
|118.76
|0.00
|2006.12.27 10:09
|118.76
|cancelled
|5488974
|2006.12.27 08:39
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9632
|1.9602
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 08:47
|1.9603
|cancelled
|5489502
|2006.12.27 08:47
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9620
|1.9590
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 09:00
|1.9610
|cancelled
|5490140
|2006.12.27 09:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1565
|1.1578
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 12:00
|1.1617
|cancelled
|5493232
|2006.12.27 11:04
|sell stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7806
|0.7824
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 12:44
|0.7859
|cancelled
|5494336
|2006.12.27 12:00
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1567
|1.1582
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 12:31
|1.1608
|cancelled
|5494741
|2006.12.27 12:44
|buy stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7868
|0.7853
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 13:08
|0.7854
|cancelled
|0.00
|0.00
|1.62
|-405.68
|Closed P/L:
|-404.06
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5487174
|2006.12.27 08:11
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3155
|1.3140
|0.0000
|1.3155
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5487518
|2006.12.27 08:12
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3159
|1.3140
|0.0000
|1.3155
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|Floating P/L:
|-4.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|5479669
|2006.12.27 00:50
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1629
|1.1606
|0.0000
|1.1617
|TURTLE POWER
|5484723
|2006.12.27 05:10
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|233.00
|232.53
|0.00
|232.68
|TURTLE POWER
|5484724
|2006.12.27 05:10
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpjpy
|232.25
|232.72
|0.00
|232.58
|TURTLE POWER
|5489503
|2006.12.27 08:47
|sell stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9514
|1.9544
|0.0000
|1.9608
|TURTLE POWER
|5490134
|2006.12.27 09:00
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9631
|1.9598
|0.0000
|1.9611
|TURTLE POWER
|5491335
|2006.12.27 09:59
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2237
|1.2214
|0.0000
|1.2203
|TURTLE POWER
|5491336
|2006.12.27 09:59
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2161
|1.2184
|0.0000
|1.2200
|TURTLE POWER
|5491668
|2006.12.27 10:09
|buy stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|119.22
|119.00
|0.00
|118.65
|TURTLE POWER
|5491672
|2006.12.27 10:09
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.58
|118.80
|0.00
|118.62
|TURTLE POWER
|5492320
|2006.12.27 10:25
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3164
|1.3141
|0.0000
|1.3157
|TURTLE POWER
|5494619
|2006.12.27 12:31
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1571
|1.1586
|0.0000
|1.1612
|TURTLE POWER
|5495028
|2006.12.27 13:08
|buy stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7861
|0.7844
|0.0000
|0.7854
|TURTLE POWER
|5495029
|2006.12.27 13:08
|sell stop
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7806
|0.7824
|0.0000
|0.7850
|TURTLE POWER
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-404.06
|Floating P/L:
|-4.00
|Margin:
|131.57
|Balance:
|595.94
|Equity:
|591.94
|Free Margin:
|460.37
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|0.00
|Gross Loss:
|404.06
|Total Net Profit:
|-404.06
|Profit Factor:
|0.00
|Expected Payoff:
|-16.84
|Absolute Drawdown:
|404.06
|Maximal Drawdown:
|404.06 (40.41%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|40.41% (404.06)
|Total Trades:
|24
|Short Positions (won %):
|11 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|13 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|24 (100.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-36.19
|Average
|profit trade:
|0.00
|loss trade:
|-16.84
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|0 (0.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|24 (-404.06)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|0.00 (0)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-404.06 (24)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|0
|consecutive losses:
|24