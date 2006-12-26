FXDD

Account: 490347 Name: mamdoh Currency: USD 2006 December 27, 13:37
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
54745942006.12.26 19:04balanceDeposit1 000.00
54753102006.12.26 19:35buy stop0.10eurusd1.32121.31990.00002006.12.26 19:521.3109cancelled
54753142006.12.26 19:52sell0.10eurusd1.31081.31200.00002006.12.27 03:041.31200.000.000.45-12.00
54753162006.12.26 19:35buy stop0.10audusd0.78710.78560.00002006.12.26 20:240.7823cancelled
54753172006.12.26 19:35buy stop0.10gbpusd1.96821.96590.00002006.12.27 02:001.9560cancelled
54753212006.12.27 01:56buy0.10gbpjpy233.00232.570.002006.12.27 02:20232.570.000.000.00-36.11
54753222006.12.26 19:35sell stop0.10gbpjpy231.98232.410.002006.12.26 20:00232.61cancelled
54754252006.12.26 19:51buy0.10usdchf1.22241.22150.00002006.12.27 02:551.22150.000.000.74-7.37
54754262006.12.26 19:36sell stop0.10usdchf1.21171.21340.00002006.12.26 19:511.2221cancelled
54756632006.12.26 19:52buy0.10usdchf1.22281.22150.00002006.12.27 02:551.22150.000.000.74-10.64
54758522006.12.26 19:55buy0.10usdchf1.22321.22150.00002006.12.27 02:551.22150.000.000.74-13.92
54768962006.12.26 20:00sell stop0.10gbpjpy232.01232.440.002006.12.26 20:30232.59cancelled
54772302006.12.26 20:24sell0.10audusd0.78180.78270.00002006.12.27 02:000.78270.000.00-0.35-9.00
54773062006.12.26 22:32sell0.10audusd0.78150.78270.00002006.12.27 02:000.78270.000.00-0.35-12.00
54773952006.12.26 20:30sell stop0.10gbpjpy232.02232.450.002006.12.26 21:30232.79cancelled
54774082006.12.26 20:31sell stop0.10gbpusd1.95141.95420.00002006.12.27 08:211.9618cancelled
54774472006.12.27 01:04buy0.10usdjpy119.22119.050.002006.12.27 02:08119.050.000.000.00-14.28
54774492006.12.26 20:32sell stop0.10usdjpy118.25118.420.002006.12.26 21:00119.13cancelled
54777572006.12.26 20:50buy0.10usdcad1.16231.16030.00002006.12.26 22:281.16030.000.000.00-17.24
54777582006.12.26 20:35sell stop0.10usdcad1.15181.15380.00002006.12.26 20:511.1619cancelled
54780152006.12.26 20:54buy stop0.10usdcad1.16271.16070.00002006.12.26 22:281.1608cancelled
54780812006.12.26 21:00sell stop0.10usdjpy118.27118.470.002006.12.26 22:00119.15cancelled
54782572006.12.26 21:30sell stop0.10gbpjpy232.06232.510.002006.12.26 22:00232.77cancelled
54784812006.12.26 22:00sell stop0.10gbpjpy232.11232.540.002006.12.26 22:30232.61cancelled
54784932006.12.26 22:00sell stop0.10usdjpy118.28118.480.002006.12.26 22:31119.06cancelled
54786452006.12.27 00:49buy0.10usdcad1.16241.16040.00002006.12.27 08:371.16040.000.000.00-17.24
54786462006.12.26 22:28sell stop0.10usdcad1.15181.15380.00002006.12.27 00:501.1618cancelled
54786542006.12.26 22:30sell stop0.10gbpjpy232.18232.630.002006.12.26 23:00232.71cancelled
54786612006.12.26 22:31sell stop0.10usdjpy118.30118.500.002006.12.27 01:04119.18cancelled
54787032006.12.26 22:55sell0.10audusd0.78120.78270.00002006.12.27 02:000.78270.000.00-0.35-15.00
54788112006.12.26 23:00sell stop0.10gbpjpy232.22232.690.002006.12.27 00:01232.75cancelled
54792952006.12.27 00:01sell stop0.10gbpjpy232.26232.710.002006.12.27 01:56232.90cancelled
54798202006.12.27 01:04buy stop0.10usdjpy119.26119.060.002006.12.27 08:24118.67cancelled
54804982006.12.27 01:56buy stop0.10gbpjpy233.09232.660.002006.12.27 04:34232.38cancelled
54805132006.12.27 02:09sell0.10eurusd1.31031.31260.00002006.12.27 04:151.31260.000.000.00-23.00
54806912006.12.27 02:00buy stop0.10gbpusd1.96781.96480.00002006.12.27 03:001.9557cancelled
54807152006.12.27 02:00buy stop0.10audusd0.78700.78550.00002006.12.27 03:300.7828cancelled
54807212006.12.27 02:00sell stop0.10audusd0.78060.78210.00002006.12.27 06:490.7854cancelled
54808772006.12.27 02:08sell stop0.10usdjpy118.30118.470.002006.12.27 05:30118.82cancelled
54809242006.12.27 02:09sell stop0.10eurusd1.30981.31230.00002006.12.27 04:151.3122cancelled
54810902006.12.27 04:34sell0.10gbpjpy232.26232.690.002006.12.27 05:10232.690.000.000.00-36.19
54815702006.12.27 02:55buy stop0.10usdchf1.22371.22140.00002006.12.27 08:171.2183cancelled
54815732006.12.27 02:55sell stop0.10usdchf1.21291.21520.00002006.12.27 05:301.2204cancelled
54817072006.12.27 03:00buy stop0.10gbpusd1.96751.96430.00002006.12.27 06:071.9583cancelled
54823742006.12.27 03:30buy stop0.10audusd0.78680.78530.00002006.12.27 04:000.7832cancelled
54826742006.12.27 04:00buy stop0.10audusd0.78640.78490.00002006.12.27 05:300.7848cancelled
54830822006.12.27 04:15buy stop0.10eurusd1.32121.31870.00002006.12.27 05:311.3129cancelled
54830862006.12.27 04:15sell stop0.10eurusd1.30891.31140.00002006.12.27 08:111.3152cancelled
54837462006.12.27 04:34sell stop0.10gbpjpy232.17232.620.002006.12.27 05:10232.59cancelled
54849662006.12.27 05:30sell stop0.10usdchf1.21411.21640.00002006.12.27 06:001.2202cancelled
54849732006.12.27 05:30sell stop0.10usdjpy118.38118.580.002006.12.27 06:01118.81cancelled
54849782006.12.27 06:49buy0.10audusd0.78590.78470.00002006.12.27 11:040.78470.000.000.00-12.00
54849862006.12.27 05:31buy stop0.10eurusd1.31961.31710.00002006.12.27 06:071.3129cancelled
54852172006.12.27 06:00sell stop0.10usdchf1.21541.21740.00002006.12.27 06:301.2200cancelled
54852302006.12.27 06:01sell stop0.10usdjpy118.50118.700.002006.12.27 06:30118.74cancelled
54852732006.12.27 06:07buy stop0.10gbpusd1.96581.96310.00002006.12.27 06:301.9585cancelled
54852812006.12.27 06:07buy stop0.10eurusd1.31831.31630.00002006.12.27 06:301.3133cancelled
54854502006.12.27 06:30buy stop0.10gbpusd1.96291.96010.00002006.12.27 07:011.9590cancelled
54854622006.12.27 06:30sell stop0.10usdjpy118.52118.720.002006.12.27 07:01118.69cancelled
54854672006.12.27 06:30sell stop0.10usdchf1.21651.21850.00002006.12.27 07:081.2200cancelled
54854822006.12.27 06:30buy stop0.10eurusd1.31711.31510.00002006.12.27 07:041.3134cancelled
54858032006.12.27 06:52buy0.10audusd0.78620.78470.00002006.12.27 11:040.78470.000.000.00-15.00
54858672006.12.27 12:44buy0.10audusd0.78650.78500.00002006.12.27 13:070.78500.000.000.00-15.00
54859272006.12.27 08:21buy0.10gbpusd1.96211.95960.00002006.12.27 08:461.95960.000.000.00-25.00
54859312006.12.27 08:24sell0.10usdjpy118.64118.800.002006.12.27 10:09118.800.000.000.00-13.47
54859692006.12.27 07:04buy stop0.10eurusd1.31641.31470.00002006.12.27 08:001.3147cancelled
54860082006.12.27 07:08sell stop0.10usdchf1.21701.21880.00002006.12.27 08:001.2191cancelled
54871642006.12.27 08:17sell0.10usdchf1.21781.21900.00002006.12.27 09:591.21900.000.000.00-9.84
54877452006.12.27 08:34buy0.10eurusd1.31631.31430.00002006.12.27 10:251.31430.000.000.00-20.00
54879392006.12.27 08:30sell0.10usdchf1.21741.21900.00002006.12.27 09:591.21900.000.000.00-13.13
54880452006.12.27 08:37buy0.10gbpusd1.96261.96010.00002006.12.27 08:461.96010.000.000.00-25.00
54882042006.12.27 08:38sell0.10usdjpy118.60118.800.002006.12.27 10:09118.800.000.000.00-16.84
54882682006.12.27 08:34sell0.10usdchf1.21701.21900.00002006.12.27 09:591.21900.000.000.00-16.41
54888962006.12.27 08:38sell stop0.10usdcad1.15641.15770.00002006.12.27 09:001.1607cancelled
54889652006.12.27 08:39sell stop0.10usdjpy118.56118.760.002006.12.27 10:09118.76cancelled
54889742006.12.27 08:39buy stop0.10gbpusd1.96321.96020.00002006.12.27 08:471.9603cancelled
54895022006.12.27 08:47buy stop0.10gbpusd1.96201.95900.00002006.12.27 09:001.9610cancelled
54901402006.12.27 09:00sell stop0.10usdcad1.15651.15780.00002006.12.27 12:001.1617cancelled
54932322006.12.27 11:04sell stop0.10audusd0.78060.78240.00002006.12.27 12:440.7859cancelled
54943362006.12.27 12:00sell stop0.10usdcad1.15671.15820.00002006.12.27 12:311.1608cancelled
54947412006.12.27 12:44buy stop0.10audusd0.78680.78530.00002006.12.27 13:080.7854cancelled
  0.00 0.00 1.62 -405.68
Closed P/L: -404.06
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
54871742006.12.27 08:11buy0.10eurusd1.31551.31400.0000 1.31550.000.000.000.00
54875182006.12.27 08:12buy0.10eurusd1.31591.31400.0000 1.31550.000.000.00-4.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -4.00
 Floating P/L: -4.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
54796692006.12.27 00:50buy stop0.10usdcad1.16291.16060.0000 1.1617TURTLE POWER
54847232006.12.27 05:10buy stop0.10gbpjpy233.00232.530.00 232.68TURTLE POWER
54847242006.12.27 05:10sell stop0.10gbpjpy232.25232.720.00 232.58TURTLE POWER
54895032006.12.27 08:47sell stop0.10gbpusd1.95141.95440.0000 1.9608TURTLE POWER
54901342006.12.27 09:00buy stop0.10gbpusd1.96311.95980.0000 1.9611TURTLE POWER
54913352006.12.27 09:59buy stop0.10usdchf1.22371.22140.0000 1.2203TURTLE POWER
54913362006.12.27 09:59sell stop0.10usdchf1.21611.21840.0000 1.2200TURTLE POWER
54916682006.12.27 10:09buy stop0.10usdjpy119.22119.000.00 118.65TURTLE POWER
54916722006.12.27 10:09sell stop0.10usdjpy118.58118.800.00 118.62TURTLE POWER
54923202006.12.27 10:25buy stop0.10eurusd1.31641.31410.0000 1.3157TURTLE POWER
54946192006.12.27 12:31sell stop0.10usdcad1.15711.15860.0000 1.1612TURTLE POWER
54950282006.12.27 13:08buy stop0.10audusd0.78610.78440.0000 0.7854TURTLE POWER
54950292006.12.27 13:08sell stop0.10audusd0.78060.78240.0000 0.7850TURTLE POWER
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -404.06 Floating P/L: -4.00 Margin: 131.57
Balance: 595.94 Equity: 591.94 Free Margin: 460.37
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 0.00 Gross Loss: 404.06 Total Net Profit: -404.06
Profit Factor: 0.00 Expected Payoff: -16.84  
Absolute Drawdown: 404.06 Maximal Drawdown: 404.06 (40.41%) Relative Drawdown: 40.41% (404.06)
 
Total Trades: 24 Short Positions (won %): 11 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 13 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 24 (100.00%)
Largest profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -36.19
Average profit trade: 0.00 loss trade: -16.84
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 0 (0.00) consecutive losses ($): 24 (-404.06)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 0.00 (0) consecutive loss (count): -404.06 (24)
Average consecutive wins: 0 consecutive losses: 24