MoneyTec LLC

Account: 68917 Name: Chris Drake Currency: USD 2006 December 26, 16:20
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
22073152006.12.24 15:22balanceDeposit5 000 000.00
22074622006.12.26 02:55buy0.01gbpusd1.95991.95731.96142006.12.26 15:291.95730.000.000.00-2.60
22074792006.12.26 02:55sell0.01gbpchf2.38892.39152.38742006.12.26 15:452.38790.000.000.000.81
22075422006.12.26 03:29sell0.01gbpchf2.38942.39152.38792006.12.26 15:452.38790.000.000.001.22
22078132006.12.26 14:41buy0.01gbpusd1.95921.95711.96072006.12.26 15:291.95740.000.000.00-1.80
22079382006.12.26 15:12buy0.02gbpusd1.95861.95701.96012006.12.26 15:291.95750.000.000.00-2.20
22079822006.12.26 15:28buy0.06gbpusd1.95801.95691.95952006.12.26 15:291.95730.000.000.00-4.20
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -8.77
Closed P/L: -8.77
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
22074592006.12.26 02:55buy0.01eurusd1.31381.31121.3153 1.31360.000.000.00-0.20
22081142006.12.26 15:57buy0.01eurusd1.31331.31121.3148 1.31360.000.000.000.30
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.10
 Floating P/L: 0.10
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: -8.77 Floating P/L: 0.10 Margin: 26.27
Balance: 4 999 991.23 Equity: 4 999 991.33 Free Margin: 4 999 964.96
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 2.03 Gross Loss: 10.80 Total Net Profit: -8.77
Profit Factor: 0.19 Expected Payoff: -1.46  
Absolute Drawdown: 10.80 Maximal Drawdown (%): 10.80 (0.00%)  
 
Total Trades: 6 Short Positions (won %): 2 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 2 (33.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (66.67%)
Largest profit trade: 1.22 loss trade: -4.20
Average profit trade: 1.02 loss trade: -2.70
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (2.03) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-10.80)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2.03 (2) consecutive loss (count): -10.80 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 4