|Account: 68917
|Name: Chris Drake
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 26, 16:20
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2207315
|2006.12.24 15:22
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000 000.00
|2207462
|2006.12.26 02:55
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9599
|1.9573
|1.9614
|2006.12.26 15:29
|1.9573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.60
|2207479
|2006.12.26 02:55
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|2.3889
|2.3915
|2.3874
|2006.12.26 15:45
|2.3879
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.81
|2207542
|2006.12.26 03:29
|sell
|0.01
|gbpchf
|2.3894
|2.3915
|2.3879
|2006.12.26 15:45
|2.3879
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.22
|2207813
|2006.12.26 14:41
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9592
|1.9571
|1.9607
|2006.12.26 15:29
|1.9574
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.80
|2207938
|2006.12.26 15:12
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusd
|1.9586
|1.9570
|1.9601
|2006.12.26 15:29
|1.9575
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.20
|2207982
|2006.12.26 15:28
|buy
|0.06
|gbpusd
|1.9580
|1.9569
|1.9595
|2006.12.26 15:29
|1.9573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.77
|Closed P/L:
|-8.77
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2207459
|2006.12.26 02:55
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3138
|1.3112
|1.3153
|1.3136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|2208114
|2006.12.26 15:57
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3133
|1.3112
|1.3148
|1.3136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|Floating P/L:
|0.10
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|-8.77
|Floating P/L:
|0.10
|Margin:
|26.27
|Balance:
|4 999 991.23
|Equity:
|4 999 991.33
|Free Margin:
|4 999 964.96
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|2.03
|Gross Loss:
|10.80
|Total Net Profit:
|-8.77
|Profit Factor:
|0.19
|Expected Payoff:
|-1.46
|Absolute Drawdown:
|10.80
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|10.80 (0.00%)
|Total Trades:
|6
|Short Positions (won %):
|2 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|2 (33.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (66.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1.22
|loss trade:
|-4.20
|Average
|profit trade:
|1.02
|loss trade:
|-2.70
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (2.03)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-10.80)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2.03 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-10.80 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|4