|Account: 1329926
|Name: Goblin_Hedge
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 22, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|18222579
|2006.12.19 23:24
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|18223569
|2006.12.19 23:34
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9710
|1.9475
|1.9742
|2006.12.20 06:59
|1.9742
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|18223574
|2006.12.19 23:34
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3206
|1.3441
|1.3174
|2006.12.20 07:59
|1.3212
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|18223583
|2006.12.19 23:34
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2131
|1.1896
|1.2163
|2006.12.20 13:14
|1.2145
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.53
|18223587
|2006.12.19 23:35
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.03
|115.68
|118.35
|2006.12.20 15:53
|118.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.04
|18232217
|2006.12.20 00:58
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3224
|1.3441
|1.3192
|2006.12.20 07:59
|1.3210
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|18232967
|2006.12.20 01:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3225
|1.2990
|1.3257
|2006.12.21 07:40
|1.3201
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.27
|-24.00
|18233035
|2006.12.20 01:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2116
|1.2351
|1.2084
|2006.12.22 07:18
|1.2138
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.78
|-18.12
|18242920
|2006.12.20 03:53
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3242
|1.3441
|1.3210
|2006.12.20 07:59
|1.3210
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|128.00
|18242954
|2006.12.20 03:54
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2113
|1.1896
|1.2145
|2006.12.20 13:14
|1.2145
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.70
|18247026
|2006.12.20 05:37
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9724
|1.9959
|1.9692
|2006.12.20 07:52
|1.9710
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|18250688
|2006.12.20 06:59
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9742
|1.9959
|1.9710
|2006.12.20 07:52
|1.9710
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|18250961
|2006.12.20 07:00
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.07
|120.42
|117.75
|2006.12.21 09:52
|118.12
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.53
|-4.23
|18253474
|2006.12.20 07:34
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2134
|1.2351
|1.2102
|2006.12.22 07:18
|1.2139
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.56
|-8.24
|18255833
|2006.12.20 07:53
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9707
|1.9942
|1.9675
|2006.12.20 15:35
|1.9692
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|18256892
|2006.12.20 07:59
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3211
|1.3446
|1.3179
|2006.12.20 15:37
|1.3197
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|18259254
|2006.12.20 08:20
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9725
|1.9942
|1.9693
|2006.12.20 15:35
|1.9693
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|18259369
|2006.12.20 08:20
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3229
|1.3446
|1.3197
|2006.12.20 15:37
|1.3197
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|18274481
|2006.12.20 13:08
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3207
|1.2990
|1.3239
|2006.12.21 07:40
|1.3202
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.53
|-10.00
|18275545
|2006.12.20 13:14
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2148
|1.1913
|1.2180
|2006.12.20 17:29
|1.2180
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.27
|18285640
|2006.12.20 15:00
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2152
|1.2351
|1.2120
|2006.12.22 07:18
|1.2139
|0.00
|0.00
|-19.12
|42.84
|18290676
|2006.12.20 15:35
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9687
|1.9922
|1.9655
|2006.12.20 15:59
|1.9655
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|18291698
|2006.12.20 15:37
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3194
|1.3429
|1.3162
|2006.12.20 17:47
|1.3162
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|18292827
|2006.12.20 15:37
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3187
|1.2988
|1.3219
|2006.12.21 07:40
|1.3201
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.06
|56.00
|18292979
|2006.12.20 15:37
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.25
|120.42
|117.93
|2006.12.21 09:52
|118.11
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.06
|23.71
|18297555
|2006.12.20 15:53
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.38
|116.03
|118.70
|2006.12.21 13:16
|118.27
|0.00
|0.00
|3.72
|-9.30
|18299406
|2006.12.20 15:59
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9651
|1.9886
|1.9619
|2006.12.21 10:38
|1.9656
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|-5.00
|18305316
|2006.12.20 16:50
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2170
|1.2351
|1.2138
|2006.12.22 07:18
|1.2138
|0.00
|0.00
|-38.24
|210.91
|18306534
|2006.12.20 16:51
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|118.43
|120.42
|118.11
|2006.12.21 09:52
|118.11
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.12
|108.37
|18311320
|2006.12.20 17:29
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2184
|1.1949
|1.2216
|2006.12.21 10:45
|1.2180
|0.00
|0.00
|2.84
|-3.28
|18311402
|2006.12.20 17:29
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3169
|1.2988
|1.3201
|2006.12.21 07:40
|1.3201
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.12
|256.00
|18314336
|2006.12.20 17:47
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3160
|1.3395
|1.3128
|2006.12.21 13:36
|1.3163
|0.00
|0.00
|1.82
|-3.00
|18330612
|2006.12.20 22:53
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3178
|1.3395
|1.3146
|2006.12.21 13:36
|1.3164
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|28.00
|18330972
|2006.12.20 23:00
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9655
|1.9420
|1.9687
|2006.12.21 08:26
|1.9687
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|18340196
|2006.12.21 02:22
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9669
|1.9886
|1.9637
|2006.12.21 10:38
|1.9656
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|18342290
|2006.12.21 03:34
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2166
|1.1949
|1.2198
|2006.12.21 10:45
|1.2180
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|22.99
|18350213
|2006.12.21 07:36
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3196
|1.3395
|1.3164
|2006.12.21 13:36
|1.3164
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|128.00
|18351188
|2006.12.21 07:40
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3202
|1.2967
|1.3234
|2006.12.22 07:15
|1.3196
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.76
|-6.00
|18351692
|2006.12.21 07:43
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2147
|1.1948
|1.2179
|2006.12.21 10:45
|1.2179
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|105.10
|18357344
|2006.12.21 08:26
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9691
|1.9456
|1.9723
|2006.12.22 07:30
|1.9646
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|-45.00
|18357368
|2006.12.21 08:26
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9688
|1.9887
|1.9656
|2006.12.21 10:38
|1.9656
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|128.00
|18361131
|2006.12.21 09:29
|buy
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.19
|116.02
|118.51
|2006.12.21 13:16
|118.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.91
|18365138
|2006.12.21 10:02
|buy
|0.40
|usdjpy
|118.00
|116.01
|118.32
|2006.12.21 13:16
|118.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|108.18
|18365903
|2006.12.21 10:05
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9672
|1.9455
|1.9704
|2006.12.22 07:30
|1.9646
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|-52.00
|18367919
|2006.12.21 10:38
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3184
|1.2967
|1.3216
|2006.12.22 07:14
|1.3198
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.51
|28.00
|18369227
|2006.12.21 10:41
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9654
|1.9455
|1.9686
|2006.12.22 07:30
|1.9646
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|-32.00
|18371524
|2006.12.21 10:51
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3166
|1.2967
|1.3198
|2006.12.22 07:14
|1.3198
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.02
|128.00
|18372837
|2006.12.21 11:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2168
|1.1933
|1.2200
|2006.12.21 14:38
|1.2200
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.23
|18373690
|2006.12.21 11:09
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9653
|1.9888
|1.9621
|2006.12.21 12:02
|1.9621
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|18375076
|2006.12.21 11:29
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9636
|1.9455
|1.9668
|2006.12.22 07:30
|1.9647
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|88.00
|18377706
|2006.12.21 12:02
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9614
|1.9853
|1.9586
|2006.12.21 13:21
|1.9600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|18378098
|2006.12.21 12:05
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9632
|1.9849
|1.9600
|2006.12.21 13:21
|1.9600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|18381243
|2006.12.21 13:16
|buy
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.9615
|1.9452
|1.9647
|2006.12.22 07:30
|1.9647
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.20
|512.00
|18381528
|2006.12.21 13:17
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.33
|115.98
|118.65
|2006.12.22 15:00
|118.65
|0.00
|0.00
|1.24
|26.97
|18384392
|2006.12.21 13:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9614
|1.9849
|1.9582
|2006.12.21 14:33
|1.9582
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|18405166
|2006.12.21 15:55
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2176
|1.1941
|1.2208
|2006.12.22 13:04
|1.2151
|0.00
|0.00
|0.95
|-20.57
|18405256
|2006.12.21 15:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3165
|1.3400
|1.3133
|2006.12.22 14:57
|1.3173
|0.00
|0.00
|0.61
|-8.00
|18405299
|2006.12.21 15:55
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9613
|1.9848
|1.9581
|2006.12.21 20:38
|1.9600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|18412161
|2006.12.21 17:00
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2156
|1.1939
|1.2188
|2006.12.22 13:04
|1.2150
|0.00
|0.00
|1.89
|-9.88
|18412421
|2006.12.21 17:00
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3186
|1.3403
|1.3154
|2006.12.22 14:57
|1.3172
|0.00
|0.00
|1.21
|28.00
|18412702
|2006.12.21 17:00
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9632
|1.9849
|1.9600
|2006.12.21 20:38
|1.9600
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|18450998
|2006.12.22 07:18
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2138
|1.1939
|1.2170
|2006.12.22 13:04
|1.2152
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.08
|18451762
|2006.12.22 07:25
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3204
|1.3403
|1.3172
|2006.12.22 14:57
|1.3172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|128.00
|18452180
|2006.12.22 07:30
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9650
|1.9415
|1.9682
|2006.12.22 09:58
|1.9664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|18454881
|2006.12.22 08:09
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9632
|1.9415
|1.9664
|2006.12.22 09:58
|1.9664
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|18463941
|2006.12.22 10:45
|buy
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2120
|1.1939
|1.2152
|2006.12.22 13:04
|1.2152
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.66
|18472108
|2006.12.22 13:00
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9649
|1.9884
|1.9617
|2006.12.22 14:20
|1.9639
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|18472366
|2006.12.22 13:04
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2154
|1.1919
|1.2186
|2006.12.22 14:58
|1.2169
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12.33
|18473837
|2006.12.22 13:30
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9671
|1.9888
|1.9639
|2006.12.22 14:20
|1.9639
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|18477446
|2006.12.22 13:42
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2136
|1.1919
|1.2168
|2006.12.22 14:58
|1.2168
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.60
|18482712
|2006.12.22 14:20
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9634
|1.9869
|1.9602
|2006.12.22 14:57
|1.9602
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|18487001
|2006.12.22 14:57
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3170
|1.3405
|1.3138
|2006.12.22 16:40
|1.3138
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.00
|18487102
|2006.12.22 14:57
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9599
|1.9834
|1.9567
|2006.12.22 15:25
|1.9585
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|18487616
|2006.12.22 14:58
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2173
|1.1938
|1.2205
|2006.12.22 17:00
|1.2205
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.22
|18488234
|2006.12.22 14:59
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9617
|1.9834
|1.9585
|2006.12.22 15:25
|1.9585
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|18493499
|2006.12.22 15:25
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9580
|1.9815
|1.9548
|2006.12.22 16:40
|1.9586
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|18496742
|2006.12.22 15:59
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9598
|1.9815
|1.9566
|2006.12.22 16:40
|1.9585
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|26.00
|18498267
|2006.12.22 16:18
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9616
|1.9815
|1.9584
|2006.12.22 16:40
|1.9584
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|128.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-134.43
|3 607.02
|Closed P/L:
|3 472.59
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|18450594
|2006.12.22 07:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3199
|1.2964
|1.3231
|1.3140
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.76
|-59.00
|18482949
|2006.12.22 14:21
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3181
|1.2964
|1.3213
|1.3140
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.51
|-82.00
|18489197
|2006.12.22 15:01
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3163
|1.2964
|1.3195
|1.3140
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.02
|-92.00
|18501660
|2006.12.22 16:40
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3139
|1.3374
|1.3107
|1.3142
|0.00
|0.00
|0.61
|-3.00
|18519845
|2006.12.22 19:59
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3145
|1.2964
|1.3177
|1.3140
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.04
|-40.00
|18460879
|2006.12.22 09:58
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9668
|1.9433
|1.9700
|1.9594
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|-74.00
|18466776
|2006.12.22 11:13
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9650
|1.9433
|1.9682
|1.9594
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|-112.00
|18483229
|2006.12.22 14:21
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9631
|1.9432
|1.9663
|1.9594
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|-148.00
|18486730
|2006.12.22 14:56
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.9613
|1.9432
|1.9645
|1.9594
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|-152.00
|18492934
|2006.12.22 15:24
|buy
|1.60
|gbpusd
|1.9595
|1.9432
|1.9627
|1.9594
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.20
|-16.00
|18501655
|2006.12.22 16:40
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9587
|1.9822
|1.9555
|1.9598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|-11.00
|18520119
|2006.12.22 20:01
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9606
|1.9823
|1.9574
|1.9598
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|16.00
|18451183
|2006.12.22 07:18
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2135
|1.2370
|1.2103
|1.2185
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.20
|-41.03
|18472398
|2006.12.22 13:05
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2153
|1.2370
|1.2121
|1.2185
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.39
|-52.52
|18487651
|2006.12.22 14:58
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2171
|1.2370
|1.2139
|1.2185
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.78
|-45.96
|18499817
|2006.12.22 16:35
|sell
|0.80
|usdchf
|1.2189
|1.2370
|1.2157
|1.2185
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.56
|26.26
|18513693
|2006.12.22 19:00
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2204
|1.1969
|1.2236
|1.2181
|0.00
|0.00
|0.95
|-18.88
|18518857
|2006.12.22 19:55
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2186
|1.1969
|1.2218
|1.2181
|0.00
|0.00
|1.89
|-8.21
|18363346
|2006.12.21 09:53
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.09
|120.44
|117.77
|118.80
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.02
|-59.76
|18381155
|2006.12.21 13:16
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|118.28
|120.45
|117.96
|118.80
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.04
|-87.54
|18475441
|2006.12.22 13:31
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|118.47
|120.46
|118.15
|118.80
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.04
|-111.11
|18489055
|2006.12.22 15:01
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.73
|116.38
|119.05
|118.77
|0.00
|0.00
|1.24
|3.37
|18489316
|2006.12.22 15:01
|sell
|0.80
|usdjpy
|118.73
|120.54
|118.41
|118.80
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.08
|-47.14
|0.00
|0.00
|-57.78
|-1 215.52
|Floating P/L:
|-1 273.30
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|3 472.59
|Floating P/L:
|-1 273.30
|Margin:
|7 600.00
|Balance:
|8 472.59
|Equity:
|7 199.29
|Free Margin:
|-400.71
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 759.04
|Gross Loss:
|286.45
|Total Net Profit:
|3 472.59
|Profit Factor:
|13.12
|Expected Payoff:
|45.10
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|130.40 (1.70%)
|Total Trades:
|77
|Short Positions (won %):
|42 (80.95%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|35 (71.43%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|59 (76.62%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|18 (23.38%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|508.80
|loss trade:
|-52.40
|Average
|profit trade:
|63.71
|loss trade:
|-15.91
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (623.36)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-130.40)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|623.36 (12)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-130.40 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1