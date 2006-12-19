Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1329926 Name: Goblin_Hedge Currency: USD 2006 December 22, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
182225792006.12.19 23:24balanceDeposit5 000.00
182235692006.12.19 23:34buy0.10gbpusd1.97101.94751.97422006.12.20 06:591.97420.000.000.0032.00
182235742006.12.19 23:34sell0.10eurusd1.32061.34411.31742006.12.20 07:591.32120.000.000.00-6.00
182235832006.12.19 23:34buy0.10usdchf1.21311.18961.21632006.12.20 13:141.21450.000.000.0011.53
182235872006.12.19 23:35buy0.10usdjpy118.03115.68118.352006.12.20 15:53118.350.000.000.0027.04
182322172006.12.20 00:58sell0.20eurusd1.32241.34411.31922006.12.20 07:591.32100.000.000.0028.00
182329672006.12.20 01:00buy0.10eurusd1.32251.29901.32572006.12.21 07:401.32010.000.00-2.27-24.00
182330352006.12.20 01:00sell0.10usdchf1.21161.23511.20842006.12.22 07:181.21380.000.00-4.78-18.12
182429202006.12.20 03:53sell0.40eurusd1.32421.34411.32102006.12.20 07:591.32100.000.000.00128.00
182429542006.12.20 03:54buy0.20usdchf1.21131.18961.21452006.12.20 13:141.21450.000.000.0052.70
182470262006.12.20 05:37sell0.10gbpusd1.97241.99591.96922006.12.20 07:521.97100.000.000.0014.00
182506882006.12.20 06:59sell0.20gbpusd1.97421.99591.97102006.12.20 07:521.97100.000.000.0064.00
182509612006.12.20 07:00sell0.10usdjpy118.07120.42117.752006.12.21 09:52118.120.000.00-4.53-4.23
182534742006.12.20 07:34sell0.20usdchf1.21341.23511.21022006.12.22 07:181.21390.000.00-9.56-8.24
182558332006.12.20 07:53sell0.10gbpusd1.97071.99421.96752006.12.20 15:351.96920.000.000.0015.00
182568922006.12.20 07:59sell0.10eurusd1.32111.34461.31792006.12.20 15:371.31970.000.000.0014.00
182592542006.12.20 08:20sell0.20gbpusd1.97251.99421.96932006.12.20 15:351.96930.000.000.0064.00
182593692006.12.20 08:20sell0.20eurusd1.32291.34461.31972006.12.20 15:371.31970.000.000.0064.00
182744812006.12.20 13:08buy0.20eurusd1.32071.29901.32392006.12.21 07:401.32020.000.00-4.53-10.00
182755452006.12.20 13:14buy0.10usdchf1.21481.19131.21802006.12.20 17:291.21800.000.000.0026.27
182856402006.12.20 15:00sell0.40usdchf1.21521.23511.21202006.12.22 07:181.21390.000.00-19.1242.84
182906762006.12.20 15:35sell0.10gbpusd1.96871.99221.96552006.12.20 15:591.96550.000.000.0032.00
182916982006.12.20 15:37sell0.10eurusd1.31941.34291.31622006.12.20 17:471.31620.000.000.0032.00
182928272006.12.20 15:37buy0.40eurusd1.31871.29881.32192006.12.21 07:401.32010.000.00-9.0656.00
182929792006.12.20 15:37sell0.20usdjpy118.25120.42117.932006.12.21 09:52118.110.000.00-9.0623.71
182975552006.12.20 15:53buy0.10usdjpy118.38116.03118.702006.12.21 13:16118.270.000.003.72-9.30
182994062006.12.20 15:59sell0.10gbpusd1.96511.98861.96192006.12.21 10:381.96560.000.000.17-5.00
183053162006.12.20 16:50sell0.80usdchf1.21701.23511.21382006.12.22 07:181.21380.000.00-38.24210.91
183065342006.12.20 16:51sell0.40usdjpy118.43120.42118.112006.12.21 09:52118.110.000.00-18.12108.37
183113202006.12.20 17:29buy0.10usdchf1.21841.19491.22162006.12.21 10:451.21800.000.002.84-3.28
183114022006.12.20 17:29buy0.80eurusd1.31691.29881.32012006.12.21 07:401.32010.000.00-18.12256.00
183143362006.12.20 17:47sell0.10eurusd1.31601.33951.31282006.12.21 13:361.31630.000.001.82-3.00
183306122006.12.20 22:53sell0.20eurusd1.31781.33951.31462006.12.21 13:361.31640.000.000.0028.00
183309722006.12.20 23:00buy0.10gbpusd1.96551.94201.96872006.12.21 08:261.96870.000.000.0032.00
183401962006.12.21 02:22sell0.20gbpusd1.96691.98861.96372006.12.21 10:381.96560.000.000.0026.00
183422902006.12.21 03:34buy0.20usdchf1.21661.19491.21982006.12.21 10:451.21800.000.000.0022.99
183502132006.12.21 07:36sell0.40eurusd1.31961.33951.31642006.12.21 13:361.31640.000.000.00128.00
183511882006.12.21 07:40buy0.10eurusd1.32021.29671.32342006.12.22 07:151.31960.000.00-0.76-6.00
183516922006.12.21 07:43buy0.40usdchf1.21471.19481.21792006.12.21 10:451.21790.000.000.00105.10
183573442006.12.21 08:26buy0.10gbpusd1.96911.94561.97232006.12.22 07:301.96460.000.00-0.20-45.00
183573682006.12.21 08:26sell0.40gbpusd1.96881.98871.96562006.12.21 10:381.96560.000.000.00128.00
183611312006.12.21 09:29buy0.20usdjpy118.19116.02118.512006.12.21 13:16118.290.000.000.0016.91
183651382006.12.21 10:02buy0.40usdjpy118.00116.01118.322006.12.21 13:16118.320.000.000.00108.18
183659032006.12.21 10:05buy0.20gbpusd1.96721.94551.97042006.12.22 07:301.96460.000.00-0.40-52.00
183679192006.12.21 10:38buy0.20eurusd1.31841.29671.32162006.12.22 07:141.31980.000.00-1.5128.00
183692272006.12.21 10:41buy0.40gbpusd1.96541.94551.96862006.12.22 07:301.96460.000.00-0.80-32.00
183715242006.12.21 10:51buy0.40eurusd1.31661.29671.31982006.12.22 07:141.31980.000.00-3.02128.00
183728372006.12.21 11:00buy0.10usdchf1.21681.19331.22002006.12.21 14:381.22000.000.000.0026.23
183736902006.12.21 11:09sell0.10gbpusd1.96531.98881.96212006.12.21 12:021.96210.000.000.0032.00
183750762006.12.21 11:29buy0.80gbpusd1.96361.94551.96682006.12.22 07:301.96470.000.00-1.6088.00
183777062006.12.21 12:02sell0.10gbpusd1.96141.98531.95862006.12.21 13:211.96000.000.000.0014.00
183780982006.12.21 12:05sell0.20gbpusd1.96321.98491.96002006.12.21 13:211.96000.000.000.0064.00
183812432006.12.21 13:16buy1.60gbpusd1.96151.94521.96472006.12.22 07:301.96470.000.00-3.20512.00
183815282006.12.21 13:17buy0.10usdjpy118.33115.98118.652006.12.22 15:00118.650.000.001.2426.97
183843922006.12.21 13:30sell0.10gbpusd1.96141.98491.95822006.12.21 14:331.95820.000.000.0032.00
184051662006.12.21 15:55buy0.10usdchf1.21761.19411.22082006.12.22 13:041.21510.000.000.95-20.57
184052562006.12.21 15:55sell0.10eurusd1.31651.34001.31332006.12.22 14:571.31730.000.000.61-8.00
184052992006.12.21 15:55sell0.10gbpusd1.96131.98481.95812006.12.21 20:381.96000.000.000.0013.00
184121612006.12.21 17:00buy0.20usdchf1.21561.19391.21882006.12.22 13:041.21500.000.001.89-9.88
184124212006.12.21 17:00sell0.20eurusd1.31861.34031.31542006.12.22 14:571.31720.000.001.2128.00
184127022006.12.21 17:00sell0.20gbpusd1.96321.98491.96002006.12.21 20:381.96000.000.000.0064.00
184509982006.12.22 07:18buy0.40usdchf1.21381.19391.21702006.12.22 13:041.21520.000.000.0046.08
184517622006.12.22 07:25sell0.40eurusd1.32041.34031.31722006.12.22 14:571.31720.000.000.00128.00
184521802006.12.22 07:30buy0.10gbpusd1.96501.94151.96822006.12.22 09:581.96640.000.000.0014.00
184548812006.12.22 08:09buy0.20gbpusd1.96321.94151.96642006.12.22 09:581.96640.000.000.0064.00
184639412006.12.22 10:45buy0.80usdchf1.21201.19391.21522006.12.22 13:041.21520.000.000.00210.66
184721082006.12.22 13:00sell0.10gbpusd1.96491.98841.96172006.12.22 14:201.96390.000.000.0010.00
184723662006.12.22 13:04buy0.10usdchf1.21541.19191.21862006.12.22 14:581.21690.000.000.0012.33
184738372006.12.22 13:30sell0.20gbpusd1.96711.98881.96392006.12.22 14:201.96390.000.000.0064.00
184774462006.12.22 13:42buy0.20usdchf1.21361.19191.21682006.12.22 14:581.21680.000.000.0052.60
184827122006.12.22 14:20sell0.10gbpusd1.96341.98691.96022006.12.22 14:571.96020.000.000.0032.00
184870012006.12.22 14:57sell0.10eurusd1.31701.34051.31382006.12.22 16:401.31380.000.000.0032.00
184871022006.12.22 14:57sell0.10gbpusd1.95991.98341.95672006.12.22 15:251.95850.000.000.0014.00
184876162006.12.22 14:58buy0.10usdchf1.21731.19381.22052006.12.22 17:001.22050.000.000.0026.22
184882342006.12.22 14:59sell0.20gbpusd1.96171.98341.95852006.12.22 15:251.95850.000.000.0064.00
184934992006.12.22 15:25sell0.10gbpusd1.95801.98151.95482006.12.22 16:401.95860.000.000.00-6.00
184967422006.12.22 15:59sell0.20gbpusd1.95981.98151.95662006.12.22 16:401.95850.000.000.0026.00
184982672006.12.22 16:18sell0.40gbpusd1.96161.98151.95842006.12.22 16:401.95840.000.000.00128.00
  0.00 0.00 -134.43 3 607.02
Closed P/L: 3 472.59
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
184505942006.12.22 07:15buy0.10eurusd1.31991.29641.3231 1.31400.000.00-0.76-59.00
184829492006.12.22 14:21buy0.20eurusd1.31811.29641.3213 1.31400.000.00-1.51-82.00
184891972006.12.22 15:01buy0.40eurusd1.31631.29641.3195 1.31400.000.00-3.02-92.00
185016602006.12.22 16:40sell0.10eurusd1.31391.33741.3107 1.31420.000.000.61-3.00
185198452006.12.22 19:59buy0.80eurusd1.31451.29641.3177 1.31400.000.00-6.04-40.00
184608792006.12.22 09:58buy0.10gbpusd1.96681.94331.9700 1.95940.000.00-0.20-74.00
184667762006.12.22 11:13buy0.20gbpusd1.96501.94331.9682 1.95940.000.00-0.40-112.00
184832292006.12.22 14:21buy0.40gbpusd1.96311.94321.9663 1.95940.000.00-0.80-148.00
184867302006.12.22 14:56buy0.80gbpusd1.96131.94321.9645 1.95940.000.00-1.60-152.00
184929342006.12.22 15:24buy1.60gbpusd1.95951.94321.9627 1.95940.000.00-3.20-16.00
185016552006.12.22 16:40sell0.10gbpusd1.95871.98221.9555 1.95980.000.000.06-11.00
185201192006.12.22 20:01sell0.20gbpusd1.96061.98231.9574 1.95980.000.000.1116.00
184511832006.12.22 07:18sell0.10usdchf1.21351.23701.2103 1.21850.000.00-1.20-41.03
184723982006.12.22 13:05sell0.20usdchf1.21531.23701.2121 1.21850.000.00-2.39-52.52
184876512006.12.22 14:58sell0.40usdchf1.21711.23701.2139 1.21850.000.00-4.78-45.96
184998172006.12.22 16:35sell0.80usdchf1.21891.23701.2157 1.21850.000.00-9.5626.26
185136932006.12.22 19:00buy0.10usdchf1.22041.19691.2236 1.21810.000.000.95-18.88
185188572006.12.22 19:55buy0.20usdchf1.21861.19691.2218 1.21810.000.001.89-8.21
183633462006.12.21 09:53sell0.10usdjpy118.09120.44117.77 118.800.000.00-3.02-59.76
183811552006.12.21 13:16sell0.20usdjpy118.28120.45117.96 118.800.000.00-6.04-87.54
184754412006.12.22 13:31sell0.40usdjpy118.47120.46118.15 118.800.000.00-6.04-111.11
184890552006.12.22 15:01buy0.10usdjpy118.73116.38119.05 118.770.000.001.243.37
184893162006.12.22 15:01sell0.80usdjpy118.73120.54118.41 118.800.000.00-12.08-47.14
  0.00 0.00 -57.78 -1 215.52
 Floating P/L: -1 273.30
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 3 472.59 Floating P/L: -1 273.30 Margin: 7 600.00
Balance: 8 472.59 Equity: 7 199.29 Free Margin: -400.71
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 759.04 Gross Loss: 286.45 Total Net Profit: 3 472.59
Profit Factor: 13.12 Expected Payoff: 45.10  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 130.40 (1.70%)  
 
Total Trades: 77 Short Positions (won %): 42 (80.95%) Long Positions (won %): 35 (71.43%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 59 (76.62%) Loss trades (% of total): 18 (23.38%)
Largest profit trade: 508.80 loss trade: -52.40
Average profit trade: 63.71 loss trade: -15.91
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (623.36) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-130.40)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 623.36 (12) consecutive loss (count): -130.40 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1