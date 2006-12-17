|Account: 349779
|Name: firebird_3.2_test
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 22, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6570196
|2006.12.17 22:23
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|6570291
|2006.12.18 01:01
|buy
|0.30
|audusd
|0.7805
|0.7505
|0.7855
|2006.12.20 12:54
|0.7855
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|150.00
|6570415
|2006.12.18 01:10
|sell
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1577
|1.1877
|1.1527
|2006.12.19 20:52
|1.1527
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.16
|86.75
|6591199
|2006.12.18 20:52
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9482
|1.9182
|1.9532
|2006.12.19 09:59
|1.9532
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.54
|100.00
|6599905
|2006.12.19 10:20
|buy
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3133
|1.2833
|1.3163
|2006.12.19 11:01
|1.3163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|180.00
|6602066
|2006.12.19 11:12
|buy
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2178
|1.2190
|1.2298
|2006.12.19 15:32
|1.2190
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.84
|6608788
|2006.12.19 15:50
|buy
|0.90
|eurjpy
|155.47
|152.47
|155.77
|2006.12.19 20:38
|155.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|229.01
|6611085
|2006.12.19 16:55
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3174
|1.3474
|1.3124
|2006.12.22 19:00
|1.3124
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|200.00
|6611086
|2006.12.19 16:55
|buy
|1.20
|eurusd
|1.3176
|1.2876
|1.3206
|2006.12.19 20:31
|1.3206
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|360.00
|6611094
|2006.12.19 16:55
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2159
|1.1859
|1.2209
|2006.12.22 19:00
|1.2209
|0.00
|0.00
|2.21
|81.91
|6611095
|2006.12.19 16:55
|sell
|0.60
|usdchf
|1.2155
|1.2455
|1.2125
|2006.12.19 20:32
|1.2125
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|148.45
|6614238
|2006.12.19 19:05
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9656
|1.9956
|1.9606
|2006.12.21 15:20
|1.9606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|100.00
|6619375
|2006.12.20 01:44
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9712
|2.0012
|1.9662
|2006.12.20 17:53
|1.9662
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|150.00
|6619377
|2006.12.20 01:44
|buy
|0.90
|gbpusd
|1.9716
|1.9416
|1.9746
|2006.12.20 09:01
|1.9746
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|270.00
|6620338
|2006.12.20 03:21
|sell
|0.60
|eurusd
|1.3221
|1.3521
|1.3171
|2006.12.20 19:29
|1.3171
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|300.00
|6623660
|2006.12.20 09:03
|sell
|0.40
|eurjpy
|156.28
|159.28
|155.78
|2006.12.21 11:55
|155.78
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.27
|169.38
|6635571
|2006.12.20 19:30
|buy
|0.90
|usdjpy
|118.45
|115.45
|118.75
|2006.12.22 17:01
|118.75
|0.00
|0.00
|19.16
|227.37
|6645430
|2006.12.21 12:10
|buy
|0.60
|eurjpy
|155.68
|152.68
|156.18
|2006.12.22 09:22
|156.18
|0.00
|0.00
|2.08
|253.53
|0.00
|0.00
|13.16
|3 016.24
|Closed P/L:
|3 029.40
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|6598253
|2006.12.19 09:45
|sell
|0.20
|eurjpy
|154.90
|157.90
|154.40
|156.11
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.26
|-203.67
|6608787
|2006.12.19 15:50
|sell
|0.30
|eurjpy
|155.42
|158.42
|154.92
|156.11
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.40
|-174.21
|6623661
|2006.12.20 09:03
|buy
|1.20
|eurjpy
|156.33
|153.33
|156.63
|156.06
|0.00
|0.00
|20.77
|-272.75
|6645431
|2006.12.21 12:10
|sell
|1.80
|eurjpy
|155.63
|158.63
|155.33
|156.11
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.74
|-727.15
|6591536
|2006.12.18 21:17
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3090
|1.3390
|1.3040
|1.3142
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|-104.00
|6599904
|2006.12.19 10:20
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3131
|1.3431
|1.3081
|1.3142
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|-22.00
|6620342
|2006.12.20 03:21
|buy
|1.80
|eurusd
|1.3223
|1.2923
|1.3253
|1.3140
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.30
|-1 494.00
|6671638
|2006.12.22 17:10
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.3163
|1.2863
|1.3213
|1.3140
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.96
|-184.00
|6591980
|2006.12.18 21:54
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2218
|1.1918
|1.2268
|1.2183
|0.00
|0.00
|3.09
|-57.46
|6570931
|2006.12.18 02:30
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|118.00
|121.00
|117.50
|118.82
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.25
|-207.04
|6635570
|2006.12.20 19:30
|sell
|0.30
|usdjpy
|118.42
|121.42
|117.92
|118.82
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.59
|-100.99
|0.00
|0.00
|-115.74
|-3 547.27
|Floating P/L:
|-3 663.01
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|3 029.40
|Floating P/L:
|-3 663.01
|Margin:
|1 875.34
|Balance:
|8 029.40
|Equity:
|4 366.39
|Free Margin:
|2 491.05
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 029.40
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|3 029.40
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|178.20
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|17
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|10 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|17 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|360.00
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|178.20
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|17 (3 029.40)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|3 029.40 (17)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|17
|consecutive losses:
|0