North Finance Co Ltd

Account: 349779 Name: firebird_3.2_test Currency: USD 2006 December 22, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
65701962006.12.17 22:23balanceDeposit5 000.00
65702912006.12.18 01:01buy0.30audusd0.78050.75050.78552006.12.20 12:540.78550.000.000.36150.00
65704152006.12.18 01:10sell0.20usdcad1.15771.18771.15272006.12.19 20:521.15270.000.00-1.1686.75
65911992006.12.18 20:52buy0.20gbpusd1.94821.91821.95322006.12.19 09:591.95320.000.00-0.54100.00
65999052006.12.19 10:20buy0.60eurusd1.31331.28331.31632006.12.19 11:011.31630.000.000.00180.00
66020662006.12.19 11:12buy0.10usdchf1.21781.21901.22982006.12.19 15:321.21900.000.000.009.84
66087882006.12.19 15:50buy0.90eurjpy155.47152.47155.772006.12.19 20:38155.770.000.000.00229.01
66110852006.12.19 16:55sell0.40eurusd1.31741.34741.31242006.12.22 19:001.31240.000.003.00200.00
66110862006.12.19 16:55buy1.20eurusd1.31761.28761.32062006.12.19 20:311.32060.000.000.00360.00
66110942006.12.19 16:55buy0.20usdchf1.21591.18591.22092006.12.22 19:001.22090.000.002.2181.91
66110952006.12.19 16:55sell0.60usdchf1.21551.24551.21252006.12.19 20:321.21250.000.000.00148.45
66142382006.12.19 19:05sell0.20gbpusd1.96561.99561.96062006.12.21 15:201.96060.000.000.32100.00
66193752006.12.20 01:44sell0.30gbpusd1.97122.00121.96622006.12.20 17:531.96620.000.000.00150.00
66193772006.12.20 01:44buy0.90gbpusd1.97161.94161.97462006.12.20 09:011.97460.000.000.00270.00
66203382006.12.20 03:21sell0.60eurusd1.32211.35211.31712006.12.20 19:291.31710.000.000.00300.00
66236602006.12.20 09:03sell0.40eurjpy156.28159.28155.782006.12.21 11:55155.780.000.00-12.27169.38
66355712006.12.20 19:30buy0.90usdjpy118.45115.45118.752006.12.22 17:01118.750.000.0019.16227.37
66454302006.12.21 12:10buy0.60eurjpy155.68152.68156.182006.12.22 09:22156.180.000.002.08253.53
  0.00 0.00 13.16 3 016.24
Closed P/L: 3 029.40
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
65982532006.12.19 09:45sell0.20eurjpy154.90157.90154.40 156.110.000.00-12.26-203.67
66087872006.12.19 15:50sell0.30eurjpy155.42158.42154.92 156.110.000.00-18.40-174.21
66236612006.12.20 09:03buy1.20eurjpy156.33153.33156.63 156.060.000.0020.77-272.75
66454312006.12.21 12:10sell1.80eurjpy155.63158.63155.33 156.110.000.00-36.74-727.15
65915362006.12.18 21:17sell0.20eurusd1.30901.33901.3040 1.31420.000.002.10-104.00
65999042006.12.19 10:20sell0.20eurusd1.31311.34311.3081 1.31420.000.001.80-22.00
66203422006.12.20 03:21buy1.80eurusd1.32231.29231.3253 1.31400.000.00-33.30-1 494.00
66716382006.12.22 17:10buy0.80eurusd1.31631.28631.3213 1.31400.000.00-2.96-184.00
65919802006.12.18 21:54buy0.20usdchf1.22181.19181.2268 1.21830.000.003.09-57.46
65709312006.12.18 02:30sell0.30usdjpy118.00121.00117.50 118.820.000.00-23.25-207.04
66355702006.12.20 19:30sell0.30usdjpy118.42121.42117.92 118.820.000.00-16.59-100.99
  0.00 0.00 -115.74 -3 547.27
 Floating P/L: -3 663.01
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 3 029.40 Floating P/L: -3 663.01 Margin: 1 875.34
Balance: 8 029.40 Equity: 4 366.39 Free Margin: 2 491.05
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 029.40 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 3 029.40
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 178.20  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 17 Short Positions (won %): 7 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 10 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 17 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 360.00 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 178.20 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 17 (3 029.40) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 3 029.40 (17) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 17 consecutive losses: 0