|Account: 54149
|Name: Mario and Doris Slavinec
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 22, 22:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|2061919371
|2006.12.14 19:02
|balance
|PayPal Dep 12/14 - AL
|500.00
|2061922276
|2006.12.15 11:16
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|118.06
|118.28
|0.00
|2006.12.15 13:42
|118.28
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.60
|2061929545
|2006.12.18 10:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2199
|1.2279
|1.2095
|2006.12.20 17:54
|1.2170
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|2.38
|2061929547
|2006.12.18 10:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2199
|1.2279
|1.2069
|2006.12.20 17:54
|1.2170
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|2.38
|2061929549
|2006.12.18 10:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2199
|1.2279
|1.2043
|2006.12.20 17:54
|1.2170
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|2.38
|2061933316
|2006.12.18 22:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9486
|1.9566
|1.9398
|2006.12.19 10:08
|1.9566
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|2061933319
|2006.12.18 22:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9486
|1.9566
|1.9376
|2006.12.19 10:08
|1.9566
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|2061933320
|2006.12.18 22:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9486
|1.9566
|1.9354
|2006.12.19 10:08
|1.9566
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.00
|2061938981
|2006.12.19 17:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9616
|1.9536
|1.9704
|2006.12.20 01:26
|1.9704
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|8.80
|2061938983
|2006.12.19 17:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9616
|1.9616
|1.9726
|2006.12.20 02:59
|1.9726
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|11.00
|2061938986
|2006.12.19 17:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9616
|1.9678
|1.9748
|2006.12.20 17:37
|1.9678
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|6.20
|2061946674
|2006.12.20 22:01
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2179
|1.2099
|1.2283
|2006.12.22 20:37
|1.2215
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|2.95
|2061946676
|2006.12.20 22:01
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2179
|1.2099
|1.2309
|2006.12.22 20:37
|1.2215
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|2.95
|2061946677
|2006.12.20 22:01
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2179
|1.2099
|1.2335
|2006.12.22 20:37
|1.2215
|0.00
|0.00
|0.35
|2.95
|2061946875
|2006.12.21 00:18
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9647
|1.9727
|1.9559
|2006.12.22 20:33
|1.9566
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|8.10
|2061946877
|2006.12.21 00:18
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9647
|1.9727
|1.9537
|2006.12.22 20:33
|1.9566
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|8.10
|2061946879
|2006.12.21 00:18
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusd
|1.9647
|1.9727
|1.9515
|2006.12.22 20:34
|1.9566
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|8.10
|2061955779
|2006.12.22 17:24
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9594
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.22 17:26
|1.9574
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|43.69
|Closed P/L:
|44.11
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|500.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|44.11
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|544.11
|Equity:
|544.11
|Free Margin:
|544.11
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|86.71
|Gross Loss:
|42.60
|Total Net Profit:
|44.11
|Profit Factor:
|2.04
|Expected Payoff:
|2.59
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|42.60
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|42.60 (8.52%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|17
|Short Positions (won %):
|11 (63.64%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|13 (76.47%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (23.53%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|20.00
|loss trade:
|-18.60
|Average
|profit trade:
|6.67
|loss trade:
|-10.65
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|13 (86.71)
|consecutive losses ($):
|4 (-42.60)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|86.71 (13)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-42.60 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|13
|consecutive losses:
|4