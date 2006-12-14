FXDD

Account: 54149 Name: Mario and Doris Slavinec Currency: USD 2006 December 22, 22:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
20619193712006.12.14 19:02balancePayPal Dep 12/14 - AL500.00
20619222762006.12.15 11:16sell0.10usdjpy118.06118.280.002006.12.15 13:42118.280.000.000.00-18.60
20619295452006.12.18 10:30sell0.01usdchf1.21991.22791.20952006.12.20 17:541.21700.000.00-0.202.38
20619295472006.12.18 10:30sell0.01usdchf1.21991.22791.20692006.12.20 17:541.21700.000.00-0.202.38
20619295492006.12.18 10:30sell0.01usdchf1.21991.22791.20432006.12.20 17:541.21700.000.00-0.202.38
20619333162006.12.18 22:30sell0.01gbpusd1.94861.95661.93982006.12.19 10:081.95660.000.000.00-8.00
20619333192006.12.18 22:30sell0.01gbpusd1.94861.95661.93762006.12.19 10:081.95660.000.000.00-8.00
20619333202006.12.18 22:30sell0.01gbpusd1.94861.95661.93542006.12.19 10:081.95660.000.000.00-8.00
20619389812006.12.19 17:15buy0.01gbpusd1.96161.95361.97042006.12.20 01:261.97040.000.00-0.028.80
20619389832006.12.19 17:15buy0.01gbpusd1.96161.96161.97262006.12.20 02:591.97260.000.00-0.0211.00
20619389862006.12.19 17:15buy0.01gbpusd1.96161.96781.97482006.12.20 17:371.96780.000.00-0.026.20
20619466742006.12.20 22:01buy0.01usdchf1.21791.20991.22832006.12.22 20:371.22150.000.000.352.95
20619466762006.12.20 22:01buy0.01usdchf1.21791.20991.23092006.12.22 20:371.22150.000.000.352.95
20619466772006.12.20 22:01buy0.01usdchf1.21791.20991.23352006.12.22 20:371.22150.000.000.352.95
20619468752006.12.21 00:18sell0.01gbpusd1.96471.97271.95592006.12.22 20:331.95660.000.000.018.10
20619468772006.12.21 00:18sell0.01gbpusd1.96471.97271.95372006.12.22 20:331.95660.000.000.018.10
20619468792006.12.21 00:18sell0.01gbpusd1.96471.97271.95152006.12.22 20:341.95660.000.000.018.10
20619557792006.12.22 17:24sell0.10gbpusd1.95940.00000.00002006.12.22 17:261.95740.000.000.0020.00
  0.00 0.00 0.42 43.69
Closed P/L: 44.11
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 500.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 44.11 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 544.11 Equity: 544.11 Free Margin: 544.11
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 86.71 Gross Loss: 42.60 Total Net Profit: 44.11
Profit Factor: 2.04 Expected Payoff: 2.59  
Absolute Drawdown: 42.60 Maximal Drawdown (%): 42.60 (8.52%)  
 
Total Trades: 17 Short Positions (won %): 11 (63.64%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 13 (76.47%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (23.53%)
Largest profit trade: 20.00 loss trade: -18.60
Average profit trade: 6.67 loss trade: -10.65
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 13 (86.71) consecutive losses ($): 4 (-42.60)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 86.71 (13) consecutive loss (count): -42.60 (4)
Average consecutive wins: 13 consecutive losses: 4