FXDD

Account: 482448 Name: André Gauthier Currency: USD 2006 December 29, 22:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
54697492006.12.26 10:30sell2.60gbpusd1.95911.96751.95492006.12.26 19:291.95490.000.000.001 092.00
54852762006.12.27 06:07buy2.70usdchf1.22071.21231.22492006.12.27 17:291.22490.000.000.00925.79
55057512006.12.27 21:16buy2.80usdchf1.22511.21671.22932006.12.28 15:371.21670.000.0065.44-1 933.10
55408432006.12.29 01:51buy2.50gbpusd1.96261.95421.96682006.12.29 09:141.96680.000.000.001 050.00
  0.00 0.00 65.44 1 134.69
Closed P/L: 1 200.13
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
55333072006.12.28 17:31sell2.60usdchf1.22251.23091.2183 1.21900.000.00-49.04746.51
  0.00 0.00 -49.04 746.51
 Floating P/L: 697.47
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 200.13 Floating P/L: 697.47 Margin: 1 300.00
Balance: 27 000.77 Equity: 27 698.24 Free Margin: 26 398.24
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 067.79 Gross Loss: 1 867.66 Total Net Profit: 1 200.13
Profit Factor: 1.64 Expected Payoff: 300.03  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 1 867.66 (6.71%) Relative Drawdown: 6.71% (1 867.66)
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 1 (100.00%) Long Positions (won %): 3 (66.67%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 3 (75.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 1 (25.00%)
Largest profit trade: 1 092.00 loss trade: -1 867.66
Average profit trade: 1 022.60 loss trade: -1 867.66
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 2 (2 017.79) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-1 867.66)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 017.79 (2) consecutive loss (count): -1 867.66 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 1