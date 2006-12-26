|Account: 482448
|Name: André Gauthier
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 29, 22:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5469749
|2006.12.26 10:30
|sell
|2.60
|gbpusd
|1.9591
|1.9675
|1.9549
|2006.12.26 19:29
|1.9549
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 092.00
|5485276
|2006.12.27 06:07
|buy
|2.70
|usdchf
|1.2207
|1.2123
|1.2249
|2006.12.27 17:29
|1.2249
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|925.79
|5505751
|2006.12.27 21:16
|buy
|2.80
|usdchf
|1.2251
|1.2167
|1.2293
|2006.12.28 15:37
|1.2167
|0.00
|0.00
|65.44
|-1 933.10
|5540843
|2006.12.29 01:51
|buy
|2.50
|gbpusd
|1.9626
|1.9542
|1.9668
|2006.12.29 09:14
|1.9668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 050.00
|0.00
|0.00
|65.44
|1 134.69
|Closed P/L:
|1 200.13
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5533307
|2006.12.28 17:31
|sell
|2.60
|usdchf
|1.2225
|1.2309
|1.2183
|1.2190
|0.00
|0.00
|-49.04
|746.51
|0.00
|0.00
|-49.04
|746.51
|Floating P/L:
|697.47
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 200.13
|Floating P/L:
|697.47
|Margin:
|1 300.00
|Balance:
|27 000.77
|Equity:
|27 698.24
|Free Margin:
|26 398.24
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 067.79
|Gross Loss:
|1 867.66
|Total Net Profit:
|1 200.13
|Profit Factor:
|1.64
|Expected Payoff:
|300.03
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 867.66 (6.71%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|6.71% (1 867.66)
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|1 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|3 (66.67%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|3 (75.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (25.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|1 092.00
|loss trade:
|-1 867.66
|Average
|profit trade:
|1 022.60
|loss trade:
|-1 867.66
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|2 (2 017.79)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-1 867.66)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 017.79 (2)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-1 867.66 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|1