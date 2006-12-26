|Account: 482438
|Name: André Gauthier
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 29, 22:00
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5474147
|2006.12.26 18:00
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|118.95
|118.95
|118.53
|2006.12.27 15:38
|118.53
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.82
|141.74
|5474144
|2006.12.26 18:00
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|118.95
|119.79
|118.61
|2006.12.27 08:38
|118.61
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.82
|114.66
|5474151
|2006.12.26 18:00
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|118.95
|118.74
|118.45
|2006.12.27 16:09
|118.45
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.82
|168.85
|5371891
|2006.12.21 00:00
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9644
|1.9582
|1.9512
|2006.12.27 04:33
|1.9582
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|248.00
|5371885
|2006.12.21 00:00
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9644
|1.9644
|1.9534
|2006.12.26 19:35
|1.9534
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|440.00
|5371884
|2006.12.21 00:00
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9644
|1.9724
|1.9556
|2006.12.26 19:27
|1.9556
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|352.00
|5252199
|2006.12.18 17:00
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|118.15
|118.99
|117.65
|2006.12.26 15:26
|118.99
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.32
|-282.38
|5252194
|2006.12.18 17:00
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|118.15
|118.99
|117.73
|2006.12.26 15:26
|118.99
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.32
|-282.38
|5252186
|2006.12.18 17:00
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|118.15
|118.99
|117.81
|2006.12.26 15:26
|118.99
|0.00
|0.00
|-45.32
|-282.38
|0.00
|0.00
|-153.26
|618.11
|Closed P/L:
|464.85
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5540781
|2006.12.29 01:48
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9626
|1.9546
|1.9714
|1.9584
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.99
|-168.00
|5540786
|2006.12.29 01:48
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9626
|1.9546
|1.9736
|1.9584
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.99
|-168.00
|5540788
|2006.12.29 01:48
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9626
|1.9546
|1.9758
|1.9584
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.99
|-168.00
|5239316
|2006.12.18 10:30
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2199
|1.2279
|1.2095
|1.2190
|0.00
|0.00
|-55.10
|29.53
|5239317
|2006.12.18 10:30
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2199
|1.2279
|1.2069
|1.2190
|0.00
|0.00
|-55.10
|29.53
|5239319
|2006.12.18 10:30
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2199
|1.2279
|1.2043
|1.2190
|0.00
|0.00
|-55.10
|29.53
|5505197
|2006.12.27 20:16
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|118.71
|119.55
|118.37
|119.06
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.26
|-117.59
|5505198
|2006.12.27 20:16
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|118.71
|119.55
|118.29
|119.06
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.26
|-117.59
|5505202
|2006.12.27 20:16
|sell
|0.40
|usdjpy
|118.71
|119.55
|118.21
|119.06
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.26
|-117.59
|0.00
|0.00
|-253.05
|-768.18
|Floating P/L:
|-1 021.23
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|464.85
|Floating P/L:
|-1 021.23
|Margin:
|2 377.56
|Balance:
|27 704.86
|Equity:
|26 683.63
|Free Margin:
|24 306.07
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 447.95
|Gross Loss:
|983.10
|Total Net Profit:
|464.85
|Profit Factor:
|1.47
|Expected Payoff:
|51.65
|Absolute Drawdown:
|983.10
|Maximal Drawdown:
|983.10 (3.61%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|3.61% (983.10)
|Total Trades:
|9
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (66.67%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|6 (66.67%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (33.33%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|440.12
|loss trade:
|-327.70
|Average
|profit trade:
|241.33
|loss trade:
|-327.70
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|6 (1 447.95)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-983.10)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 447.95 (6)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-983.10 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|6
|consecutive losses:
|3