FXDD

Account: 482438 Name: André Gauthier Currency: USD 2006 December 29, 22:00
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
54741472006.12.26 18:00sell0.40usdjpy118.95118.95118.532006.12.27 15:38118.530.000.00-5.82141.74
54741442006.12.26 18:00sell0.40usdjpy118.95119.79118.612006.12.27 08:38118.610.000.00-5.82114.66
54741512006.12.26 18:00sell0.40usdjpy118.95118.74118.452006.12.27 16:09118.450.000.00-5.82168.85
53718912006.12.21 00:00sell0.40gbpusd1.96441.95821.95122006.12.27 04:331.95820.000.00-0.08248.00
53718852006.12.21 00:00sell0.40gbpusd1.96441.96441.95342006.12.26 19:351.95340.000.000.12440.00
53718842006.12.21 00:00sell0.40gbpusd1.96441.97241.95562006.12.26 19:271.95560.000.000.12352.00
52521992006.12.18 17:00sell0.40usdjpy118.15118.99117.652006.12.26 15:26118.990.000.00-45.32-282.38
52521942006.12.18 17:00sell0.40usdjpy118.15118.99117.732006.12.26 15:26118.990.000.00-45.32-282.38
52521862006.12.18 17:00sell0.40usdjpy118.15118.99117.812006.12.26 15:26118.990.000.00-45.32-282.38
  0.00 0.00 -153.26 618.11
Closed P/L: 464.85
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
55407812006.12.29 01:48buy0.40gbpusd1.96261.95461.9714 1.95840.000.00-0.99-168.00
55407862006.12.29 01:48buy0.40gbpusd1.96261.95461.9736 1.95840.000.00-0.99-168.00
55407882006.12.29 01:48buy0.40gbpusd1.96261.95461.9758 1.95840.000.00-0.99-168.00
52393162006.12.18 10:30sell0.40usdchf1.21991.22791.2095 1.21900.000.00-55.1029.53
52393172006.12.18 10:30sell0.40usdchf1.21991.22791.2069 1.21900.000.00-55.1029.53
52393192006.12.18 10:30sell0.40usdchf1.21991.22791.2043 1.21900.000.00-55.1029.53
55051972006.12.27 20:16sell0.40usdjpy118.71119.55118.37 119.060.000.00-28.26-117.59
55051982006.12.27 20:16sell0.40usdjpy118.71119.55118.29 119.060.000.00-28.26-117.59
55052022006.12.27 20:16sell0.40usdjpy118.71119.55118.21 119.060.000.00-28.26-117.59
  0.00 0.00 -253.05 -768.18
 Floating P/L: -1 021.23
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 464.85 Floating P/L: -1 021.23 Margin: 2 377.56
Balance: 27 704.86 Equity: 26 683.63 Free Margin: 24 306.07
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 447.95 Gross Loss: 983.10 Total Net Profit: 464.85
Profit Factor: 1.47 Expected Payoff: 51.65  
Absolute Drawdown: 983.10 Maximal Drawdown: 983.10 (3.61%) Relative Drawdown: 3.61% (983.10)
 
Total Trades: 9 Short Positions (won %): 9 (66.67%) Long Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 6 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (33.33%)
Largest profit trade: 440.12 loss trade: -327.70
Average profit trade: 241.33 loss trade: -327.70
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 6 (1 447.95) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-983.10)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 447.95 (6) consecutive loss (count): -983.10 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 6 consecutive losses: 3