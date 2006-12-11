EuroForex Development LLC.
|Account: 102507
|Name: Krasimir Dzhantov
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 19, 07:38
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|173777
|2006.12.11 11:02
|balance
|Deposit
|1 000.00
|173786
|2006.12.11 11:37
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9517
|1.9527
|1.9497
|2006.12.11 12:19
|1.9497
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.00
|173787
|2006.12.11 11:20
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9544
|1.9534
|1.9564
|2006.12.11 11:37
|1.9521
|cancelled
|173940
|2006.12.11 15:26
|buy stop
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.1482
|1.1471
|1.1502
|2006.12.11 15:35
|1.1471
|cancelled
|173941
|2006.12.11 15:26
|sell stop
|0.50
|usdcad
|1.1456
|1.1466
|1.1436
|2006.12.11 15:35
|1.1465
|cancelled
|174207
|2006.12.12 11:30
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9624
|1.9626
|1.9644
|2006.12.12 11:50
|1.9644
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|174208
|2006.12.12 11:25
|sell stop
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.9595
|1.9605
|1.9575
|2006.12.12 11:30
|1.9622
|cancelled
|174441
|2006.12.12 15:25
|buy stop
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9639
|1.9627
|1.9659
|2006.12.12 15:30
|1.9601
|cancelled
|174442
|2006.12.12 15:30
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9612
|1.9624
|1.9592
|2006.12.12 15:33
|1.9624
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|174443
|2006.12.12 15:25
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3255
|1.3245
|1.3275
|2006.12.12 15:30
|1.3225
|cancelled
|174444
|2006.12.12 15:30
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3229
|1.3242
|1.3209
|2006.12.12 15:38
|1.3242
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-13.00
|174445
|2006.12.12 15:33
|buy
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1515
|1.1517
|1.1535
|2006.12.12 16:07
|1.1517
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.74
|174446
|2006.12.12 15:25
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1484
|1.1496
|1.1464
|2006.12.12 15:33
|1.1511
|cancelled
|174448
|2006.12.12 15:30
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.14
|117.03
|117.34
|2006.12.12 15:30
|117.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.40
|174449
|2006.12.12 15:25
|sell stop
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.89
|116.99
|116.69
|2006.12.12 15:30
|117.13
|cancelled
|174595
|2006.12.12 21:14
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9650
|1.9653
|1.9670
|2006.12.12 21:16
|1.9653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|174596
|2006.12.12 21:14
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9622
|1.9633
|1.9602
|2006.12.12 21:14
|1.9633
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.00
|174672
|2006.12.13 01:26
|buy stop
|0.30
|audusd
|0.7879
|0.7869
|0.7899
|2006.12.13 01:32
|0.7867
|cancelled
|174674
|2006.12.13 01:26
|sell stop
|0.30
|audusd
|0.7855
|0.7865
|0.7835
|2006.12.13 01:32
|0.7863
|cancelled
|174677
|2006.12.13 01:45
|buy stop
|0.30
|usdjpy
|116.91
|116.81
|117.11
|2006.12.13 01:53
|116.79
|cancelled
|174678
|2006.12.13 01:45
|sell stop
|0.30
|usdjpy
|116.67
|116.77
|116.47
|2006.12.13 01:53
|116.76
|cancelled
|174769
|2006.12.13 08:59
|buy stop
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3287
|1.3276
|1.3307
|2006.12.13 09:02
|1.3274
|cancelled
|174770
|2006.12.13 08:59
|sell stop
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3261
|1.3271
|1.3241
|2006.12.13 09:02
|1.3271
|cancelled
|174803
|2006.12.13 11:30
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9704
|1.9709
|1.9724
|2006.12.13 11:34
|1.9709
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.00
|174804
|2006.12.13 11:27
|sell stop
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9679
|1.9690
|1.9659
|2006.12.13 11:30
|1.9711
|cancelled
|174966
|2006.12.13 15:27
|buy stop
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9717
|1.9706
|1.9737
|2006.12.13 15:30
|1.9678
|cancelled
|174967
|2006.12.13 15:30
|sell
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9688
|1.9684
|1.9668
|2006.12.13 15:34
|1.9668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|174968
|2006.12.13 15:27
|buy stop
|0.30
|usdcad
|1.1513
|1.1503
|1.1533
|2006.12.13 15:32
|1.1507
|cancelled
|174969
|2006.12.13 15:27
|sell stop
|0.30
|usdcad
|1.1484
|1.1494
|1.1464
|2006.12.13 15:32
|1.1506
|cancelled
|175044
|2006.12.13 17:03
|buy
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9639
|1.9624
|1.9659
|2006.12.13 17:28
|1.9659
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|60.00
|175045
|2006.12.13 16:57
|sell stop
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9610
|1.9620
|1.9590
|2006.12.13 17:02
|1.9632
|cancelled
|175060
|2006.12.13 17:27
|buy stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9671
|1.9659
|1.9691
|2006.12.13 17:32
|1.9656
|cancelled
|175061
|2006.12.13 17:27
|sell stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9644
|1.9655
|1.9624
|2006.12.13 17:32
|1.9652
|cancelled
|175196
|2006.12.14 02:27
|buy stop
|0.40
|audusd
|0.7873
|0.7863
|0.7893
|2006.12.14 02:32
|0.7862
|cancelled
|175197
|2006.12.14 02:27
|sell stop
|0.40
|audusd
|0.7848
|0.7858
|0.7828
|2006.12.14 02:32
|0.7858
|cancelled
|175238
|2006.12.14 10:33
|buy
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2057
|1.2057
|1.2077
|2006.12.14 11:22
|1.2077
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|66.24
|175239
|2006.12.14 10:27
|sell stop
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2032
|1.2042
|1.2012
|2006.12.14 10:32
|1.2051
|cancelled
|175245
|2006.12.14 10:57
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2074
|1.2059
|1.2094
|2006.12.14 11:05
|1.2070
|cancelled
|175246
|2006.12.14 10:57
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2045
|1.2055
|1.2025
|2006.12.14 11:05
|1.2066
|cancelled
|175253
|2006.12.14 11:27
|sell stop
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9648
|1.9658
|1.9628
|2006.12.14 11:30
|1.9682
|cancelled
|175254
|2006.12.14 11:30
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9678
|1.9658
|1.9683
|2006.12.14 13:06
|1.9658
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-80.00
|175299
|2006.12.14 11:57
|buy stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3237
|1.3227
|1.3257
|2006.12.14 12:02
|1.3224
|cancelled
|175300
|2006.12.14 11:57
|sell stop
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3212
|1.3224
|1.3192
|2006.12.14 12:02
|1.3221
|cancelled
|175633
|2006.12.15 01:47
|buy stop
|0.40
|usdjpy
|117.82
|117.71
|118.02
|2006.12.15 01:52
|117.73
|cancelled
|175634
|2006.12.15 01:47
|sell stop
|0.40
|usdjpy
|117.54
|117.64
|117.34
|2006.12.15 01:52
|117.71
|cancelled
|175645
|2006.12.15 07:57
|buy stop
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9622
|1.9610
|1.9642
|2006.12.15 08:03
|1.9615
|cancelled
|175646
|2006.12.15 07:57
|sell stop
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9598
|1.9608
|1.9578
|2006.12.15 08:03
|1.9611
|cancelled
|175658
|2006.12.15 09:57
|buy stop
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2155
|1.2142
|1.2175
|2006.12.15 10:02
|1.2140
|cancelled
|175659
|2006.12.15 09:57
|sell stop
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2124
|1.2138
|1.2104
|2006.12.15 10:02
|1.2136
|cancelled
|175759
|2006.12.15 11:57
|buy stop
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3115
|1.3104
|1.3135
|2006.12.15 12:02
|1.3105
|cancelled
|175760
|2006.12.15 11:57
|sell stop
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3090
|1.3101
|1.3070
|2006.12.15 12:02
|1.3102
|cancelled
|175882
|2006.12.15 15:27
|sell stop
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9566
|1.9579
|1.9546
|2006.12.15 15:30
|1.9608
|cancelled
|175883
|2006.12.15 15:30
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9603
|1.9588
|1.9623
|2006.12.15 15:30
|1.9623
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|175941
|2006.12.15 15:57
|buy stop
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9675
|1.9662
|1.9695
|2006.12.15 16:02
|1.9652
|cancelled
|175942
|2006.12.15 16:02
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9646
|1.9658
|1.9626
|2006.12.15 16:02
|1.9658
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-48.00
|175967
|2006.12.15 16:12
|buy stop
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9668
|1.9657
|1.9688
|2006.12.15 16:16
|1.9645
|cancelled
|175968
|2006.12.15 16:16
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9642
|1.9638
|1.9622
|2006.12.15 16:22
|1.9638
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16.00
|176178
|2006.12.18 10:12
|buy stop
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2218
|1.2207
|1.2238
|2006.12.18 10:18
|1.2203
|cancelled
|176179
|2006.12.18 10:12
|sell stop
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2193
|1.2203
|1.2173
|2006.12.18 10:18
|1.2200
|cancelled
|176215
|2006.12.18 11:57
|buy stop
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3114
|1.3104
|1.3134
|2006.12.18 12:03
|1.3102
|cancelled
|176217
|2006.12.18 11:57
|sell stop
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.3087
|1.3098
|1.3067
|2006.12.18 12:03
|1.3098
|cancelled
|176287
|2006.12.18 15:27
|buy stop
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1552
|1.1542
|1.1572
|2006.12.18 15:32
|1.1545
|cancelled
|176288
|2006.12.18 15:27
|sell stop
|0.20
|usdcad
|1.1525
|1.1535
|1.1505
|2006.12.18 15:32
|1.1540
|cancelled
|176289
|2006.12.18 15:27
|buy stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9508
|1.9495
|1.9528
|2006.12.18 15:32
|1.9502
|cancelled
|176290
|2006.12.18 15:27
|sell stop
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9481
|1.9491
|1.9461
|2006.12.18 15:32
|1.9500
|cancelled
|176438
|2006.12.18 19:57
|buy stop
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9466
|1.9455
|1.9486
|2006.12.18 20:02
|1.9461
|cancelled
|176439
|2006.12.18 19:57
|sell stop
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9440
|1.9451
|1.9420
|2006.12.18 20:02
|1.9457
|cancelled
|176498
|2006.12.19 01:59
|buy stop
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9493
|1.9481
|1.9513
|2006.12.19 02:02
|1.9479
|cancelled
|176499
|2006.12.19 01:59
|sell stop
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.9467
|1.9477
|1.9447
|2006.12.19 02:02
|1.9475
|cancelled
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|232.58
|Closed P/L:
|232.58
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|1 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|232.58
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|1 232.58
|Equity:
|1 232.58
|Free Margin:
|1 232.58
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|427.98
|Gross Loss:
|195.40
|Total Net Profit:
|232.58
|Profit Factor:
|2.19
|Expected Payoff:
|14.54
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|80.00 (6.33%)
|
|
|Total Trades:
|16
|Short Positions (won %):
|7 (42.86%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|9 (77.78%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|10 (62.50%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|6 (37.50%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|100.00
|loss trade:
|-80.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|42.80
|loss trade:
|-32.57
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (210.24)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-34.40)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|210.24 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-80.00 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|2
|consecutive losses:
|2