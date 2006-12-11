EuroForex Development LLC.

Account: 102507 Name: Krasimir Dzhantov Currency: USD 2006 December 19, 07:38
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1737772006.12.11 11:02balanceDeposit1 000.00
1737862006.12.11 11:37sell0.10gbpusd1.95171.95271.94972006.12.11 12:191.94970.000.000.0020.00
1737872006.12.11 11:20buy stop0.10gbpusd1.95441.95341.95642006.12.11 11:371.9521cancelled
1739402006.12.11 15:26buy stop0.50usdcad1.14821.14711.15022006.12.11 15:351.1471cancelled
1739412006.12.11 15:26sell stop0.50usdcad1.14561.14661.14362006.12.11 15:351.1465cancelled
1742072006.12.12 11:30buy0.50gbpusd1.96241.96261.96442006.12.12 11:501.96440.000.000.00100.00
1742082006.12.12 11:25sell stop0.50gbpusd1.95951.96051.95752006.12.12 11:301.9622cancelled
1744412006.12.12 15:25buy stop0.10gbpusd1.96391.96271.96592006.12.12 15:301.9601cancelled
1744422006.12.12 15:30sell0.10gbpusd1.96121.96241.95922006.12.12 15:331.96240.000.000.00-12.00
1744432006.12.12 15:25buy stop0.10eurusd1.32551.32451.32752006.12.12 15:301.3225cancelled
1744442006.12.12 15:30sell0.10eurusd1.32291.32421.32092006.12.12 15:381.32420.000.000.00-13.00
1744452006.12.12 15:33buy0.10usdcad1.15151.15171.15352006.12.12 16:071.15170.000.000.001.74
1744462006.12.12 15:25sell stop0.10usdcad1.14841.14961.14642006.12.12 15:331.1511cancelled
1744482006.12.12 15:30buy0.10usdjpy117.14117.03117.342006.12.12 15:30117.030.000.000.00-9.40
1744492006.12.12 15:25sell stop0.10usdjpy116.89116.99116.692006.12.12 15:30117.13cancelled
1745952006.12.12 21:14buy0.30gbpusd1.96501.96531.96702006.12.12 21:161.96530.000.000.009.00
1745962006.12.12 21:14sell0.30gbpusd1.96221.96331.96022006.12.12 21:141.96330.000.000.00-33.00
1746722006.12.13 01:26buy stop0.30audusd0.78790.78690.78992006.12.13 01:320.7867cancelled
1746742006.12.13 01:26sell stop0.30audusd0.78550.78650.78352006.12.13 01:320.7863cancelled
1746772006.12.13 01:45buy stop0.30usdjpy116.91116.81117.112006.12.13 01:53116.79cancelled
1746782006.12.13 01:45sell stop0.30usdjpy116.67116.77116.472006.12.13 01:53116.76cancelled
1747692006.12.13 08:59buy stop0.30eurusd1.32871.32761.33072006.12.13 09:021.3274cancelled
1747702006.12.13 08:59sell stop0.30eurusd1.32611.32711.32412006.12.13 09:021.3271cancelled
1748032006.12.13 11:30buy0.30gbpusd1.97041.97091.97242006.12.13 11:341.97090.000.000.0015.00
1748042006.12.13 11:27sell stop0.30gbpusd1.96791.96901.96592006.12.13 11:301.9711cancelled
1749662006.12.13 15:27buy stop0.30gbpusd1.97171.97061.97372006.12.13 15:301.9678cancelled
1749672006.12.13 15:30sell0.30gbpusd1.96881.96841.96682006.12.13 15:341.96680.000.000.0060.00
1749682006.12.13 15:27buy stop0.30usdcad1.15131.15031.15332006.12.13 15:321.1507cancelled
1749692006.12.13 15:27sell stop0.30usdcad1.14841.14941.14642006.12.13 15:321.1506cancelled
1750442006.12.13 17:03buy0.30gbpusd1.96391.96241.96592006.12.13 17:281.96590.000.000.0060.00
1750452006.12.13 16:57sell stop0.30gbpusd1.96101.96201.95902006.12.13 17:021.9632cancelled
1750602006.12.13 17:27buy stop0.20gbpusd1.96711.96591.96912006.12.13 17:321.9656cancelled
1750612006.12.13 17:27sell stop0.20gbpusd1.96441.96551.96242006.12.13 17:321.9652cancelled
1751962006.12.14 02:27buy stop0.40audusd0.78730.78630.78932006.12.14 02:320.7862cancelled
1751972006.12.14 02:27sell stop0.40audusd0.78480.78580.78282006.12.14 02:320.7858cancelled
1752382006.12.14 10:33buy0.40usdchf1.20571.20571.20772006.12.14 11:221.20770.000.000.0066.24
1752392006.12.14 10:27sell stop0.40usdchf1.20321.20421.20122006.12.14 10:321.2051cancelled
1752452006.12.14 10:57buy stop0.20usdchf1.20741.20591.20942006.12.14 11:051.2070cancelled
1752462006.12.14 10:57sell stop0.20usdchf1.20451.20551.20252006.12.14 11:051.2066cancelled
1752532006.12.14 11:27sell stop0.40gbpusd1.96481.96581.96282006.12.14 11:301.9682cancelled
1752542006.12.14 11:30buy0.40gbpusd1.96781.96581.96832006.12.14 13:061.96580.000.000.00-80.00
1752992006.12.14 11:57buy stop0.10eurusd1.32371.32271.32572006.12.14 12:021.3224cancelled
1753002006.12.14 11:57sell stop0.10eurusd1.32121.32241.31922006.12.14 12:021.3221cancelled
1756332006.12.15 01:47buy stop0.40usdjpy117.82117.71118.022006.12.15 01:52117.73cancelled
1756342006.12.15 01:47sell stop0.40usdjpy117.54117.64117.342006.12.15 01:52117.71cancelled
1756452006.12.15 07:57buy stop0.40gbpusd1.96221.96101.96422006.12.15 08:031.9615cancelled
1756462006.12.15 07:57sell stop0.40gbpusd1.95981.96081.95782006.12.15 08:031.9611cancelled
1756582006.12.15 09:57buy stop0.40usdchf1.21551.21421.21752006.12.15 10:021.2140cancelled
1756592006.12.15 09:57sell stop0.40usdchf1.21241.21381.21042006.12.15 10:021.2136cancelled
1757592006.12.15 11:57buy stop0.40eurusd1.31151.31041.31352006.12.15 12:021.3105cancelled
1757602006.12.15 11:57sell stop0.40eurusd1.30901.31011.30702006.12.15 12:021.3102cancelled
1758822006.12.15 15:27sell stop0.40gbpusd1.95661.95791.95462006.12.15 15:301.9608cancelled
1758832006.12.15 15:30buy0.40gbpusd1.96031.95881.96232006.12.15 15:301.96230.000.000.0080.00
1759412006.12.15 15:57buy stop0.40gbpusd1.96751.96621.96952006.12.15 16:021.9652cancelled
1759422006.12.15 16:02sell0.40gbpusd1.96461.96581.96262006.12.15 16:021.96580.000.000.00-48.00
1759672006.12.15 16:12buy stop0.40gbpusd1.96681.96571.96882006.12.15 16:161.9645cancelled
1759682006.12.15 16:16sell0.40gbpusd1.96421.96381.96222006.12.15 16:221.96380.000.000.0016.00
1761782006.12.18 10:12buy stop0.40usdchf1.22181.22071.22382006.12.18 10:181.2203cancelled
1761792006.12.18 10:12sell stop0.40usdchf1.21931.22031.21732006.12.18 10:181.2200cancelled
1762152006.12.18 11:57buy stop0.40eurusd1.31141.31041.31342006.12.18 12:031.3102cancelled
1762172006.12.18 11:57sell stop0.40eurusd1.30871.30981.30672006.12.18 12:031.3098cancelled
1762872006.12.18 15:27buy stop0.20usdcad1.15521.15421.15722006.12.18 15:321.1545cancelled
1762882006.12.18 15:27sell stop0.20usdcad1.15251.15351.15052006.12.18 15:321.1540cancelled
1762892006.12.18 15:27buy stop0.20gbpusd1.95081.94951.95282006.12.18 15:321.9502cancelled
1762902006.12.18 15:27sell stop0.20gbpusd1.94811.94911.94612006.12.18 15:321.9500cancelled
1764382006.12.18 19:57buy stop0.40gbpusd1.94661.94551.94862006.12.18 20:021.9461cancelled
1764392006.12.18 19:57sell stop0.40gbpusd1.94401.94511.94202006.12.18 20:021.9457cancelled
1764982006.12.19 01:59buy stop0.40gbpusd1.94931.94811.95132006.12.19 02:021.9479cancelled
1764992006.12.19 01:59sell stop0.40gbpusd1.94671.94771.94472006.12.19 02:021.9475cancelled
  0.00 0.00 0.00 232.58
Closed P/L: 232.58
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 1 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 232.58 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 1 232.58 Equity: 1 232.58 Free Margin: 1 232.58
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 427.98 Gross Loss: 195.40 Total Net Profit: 232.58
Profit Factor: 2.19 Expected Payoff: 14.54  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown (%): 80.00 (6.33%)  
 
Total Trades: 16 Short Positions (won %): 7 (42.86%) Long Positions (won %): 9 (77.78%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (62.50%) Loss trades (% of total): 6 (37.50%)
Largest profit trade: 100.00 loss trade: -80.00
Average profit trade: 42.80 loss trade: -32.57
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (210.24) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-34.40)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 210.24 (5) consecutive loss (count): -80.00 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 2 consecutive losses: 2