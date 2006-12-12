|Account: 1323850
|Name: ssds1e
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 29, 20:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|18745561
|2006.12.29 19:35
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9586
|0.0000
|1.9581
|2006.12.29 20:39
|1.9581
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18735448
|2006.12.29 16:00
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7890
|0.0000
|0.7890
|2006.12.29 19:06
|0.7890
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18735964
|2006.12.29 16:05
|buy
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7883
|0.0000
|0.7890
|2006.12.29 19:06
|0.7890
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18743914
|2006.12.29 18:25
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3189
|0.0000
|1.3194
|2006.12.29 19:02
|1.3194
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18743736
|2006.12.29 18:10
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9574
|0.0000
|1.9579
|2006.12.29 18:53
|1.9579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18736497
|2006.12.29 16:10
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3183
|0.0000
|1.3190
|2006.12.29 17:59
|1.3190
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18739895
|2006.12.29 16:40
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3198
|0.0000
|1.3190
|2006.12.29 17:59
|1.3190
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18738103
|2006.12.29 16:25
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3194
|0.0000
|1.3190
|2006.12.29 17:59
|1.3190
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18736493
|2006.12.29 16:10
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|157.01
|0.00
|156.96
|2006.12.29 16:14
|156.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18735171
|2006.12.29 16:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|119.12
|0.00
|119.07
|2006.12.29 16:03
|119.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18735261
|2006.12.29 16:00
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9575
|0.0000
|1.9583
|2006.12.29 16:00
|1.9583
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18732421
|2006.12.29 15:40
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9581
|0.0000
|1.9583
|2006.12.29 16:00
|1.9583
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18732201
|2006.12.29 15:35
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9587
|0.0000
|1.9583
|2006.12.29 16:00
|1.9583
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18730784
|2006.12.29 15:10
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|119.02
|0.00
|119.07
|2006.12.29 15:52
|119.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18730764
|2006.12.29 15:10
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3171
|0.0000
|1.3166
|2006.12.29 15:45
|1.3166
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18725935
|2006.12.29 14:30
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7890
|0.0000
|0.7895
|2006.12.29 15:20
|0.7895
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18727888
|2006.12.29 14:50
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|156.81
|0.00
|156.86
|2006.12.29 14:56
|156.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18724356
|2006.12.29 14:20
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9594
|0.0000
|1.9596
|2006.12.29 14:51
|1.9596
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18722769
|2006.12.29 14:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9613
|0.0000
|1.9596
|2006.12.29 14:51
|1.9596
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18725287
|2006.12.29 14:25
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|1.9583
|0.0000
|1.9596
|2006.12.29 14:51
|1.9596
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18723347
|2006.12.29 14:10
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9603
|0.0000
|1.9596
|2006.12.29 14:51
|1.9596
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18727478
|2006.12.29 14:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2206
|0.0000
|1.2201
|2006.12.29 14:51
|1.2201
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18722000
|2006.12.29 13:40
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|119.09
|0.00
|119.02
|2006.12.29 14:50
|119.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18721181
|2006.12.29 13:20
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|119.03
|0.00
|119.02
|2006.12.29 14:50
|119.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18721150
|2006.12.29 13:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3173
|0.0000
|1.3166
|2006.12.29 14:46
|1.3166
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18725245
|2006.12.29 14:25
|buy
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3155
|0.0000
|1.3166
|2006.12.29 14:46
|1.3166
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18722994
|2006.12.29 14:05
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3167
|0.0000
|1.3166
|2006.12.29 14:46
|1.3166
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18721992
|2006.12.29 13:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|156.89
|0.00
|156.84
|2006.12.29 14:20
|156.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18716521
|2006.12.29 12:20
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7897
|0.0000
|0.7892
|2006.12.29 14:08
|0.7892
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18721164
|2006.12.29 13:20
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9617
|0.0000
|1.9622
|2006.12.29 13:27
|1.9622
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18717145
|2006.12.29 12:35
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2192
|0.0000
|1.2197
|2006.12.29 12:58
|1.2197
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18716541
|2006.12.29 12:20
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3181
|0.0000
|1.3176
|2006.12.29 12:55
|1.3176
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18716523
|2006.12.29 12:20
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9638
|0.0000
|1.9633
|2006.12.29 12:30
|1.9633
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18712336
|2006.12.29 10:55
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.87
|0.00
|118.87
|2006.12.29 12:16
|118.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18715393
|2006.12.29 12:10
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.80
|0.00
|118.87
|2006.12.29 12:16
|118.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18709625
|2006.12.29 09:25
|buy
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7908
|0.0000
|0.7903
|2006.12.29 12:08
|0.7903
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18713224
|2006.12.29 11:30
|buy
|0.08
|audusdm
|0.7894
|0.0000
|0.7903
|2006.12.29 12:08
|0.7903
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18709028
|2006.12.29 09:15
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7913
|0.0000
|0.7903
|2006.12.29 12:08
|0.7903
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18711185
|2006.12.29 10:05
|buy
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7899
|0.0000
|0.7903
|2006.12.29 12:08
|0.7903
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18713688
|2006.12.29 11:50
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2202
|0.0000
|1.2197
|2006.12.29 12:03
|1.2197
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18712603
|2006.12.29 11:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3171
|0.0000
|1.3166
|2006.12.29 11:37
|1.3166
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18712594
|2006.12.29 11:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9618
|0.0000
|1.9613
|2006.12.29 11:07
|1.9613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18708674
|2006.12.29 09:05
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.92
|0.00
|118.85
|2006.12.29 10:46
|118.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18706699
|2006.12.29 08:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.86
|0.00
|118.85
|2006.12.29 10:46
|118.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18711423
|2006.12.29 10:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9610
|0.0000
|1.9615
|2006.12.29 10:21
|1.9615
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18710242
|2006.12.29 09:46
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2192
|0.0000
|1.2197
|2006.12.29 09:48
|1.2197
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18708677
|2006.12.29 09:05
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|156.61
|0.00
|156.66
|2006.12.29 09:43
|156.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18708989
|2006.12.29 09:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9623
|0.0000
|1.9628
|2006.12.29 09:20
|1.9628
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18706685
|2006.12.29 08:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3169
|0.0000
|1.3171
|2006.12.29 09:19
|1.3171
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18708692
|2006.12.29 09:06
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3164
|0.0000
|1.3171
|2006.12.29 09:19
|1.3171
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18706502
|2006.12.29 08:25
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2204
|0.0000
|1.2199
|2006.12.29 09:12
|1.2199
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18705206
|2006.12.29 08:15
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|156.61
|0.00
|156.56
|2006.12.29 08:51
|156.56
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18700402
|2006.12.29 06:19
|sell
|0.16
|audusdm
|0.7915
|0.0000
|0.7910
|2006.12.29 08:38
|0.7910
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|18689431
|2006.12.28 20:55
|sell
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7902
|0.0000
|0.7910
|2006.12.29 08:38
|0.7910
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18686996
|2006.12.28 19:25
|sell
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7896
|0.0000
|0.7910
|2006.12.29 08:38
|0.7910
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18690151
|2006.12.28 21:55
|sell
|0.08
|audusdm
|0.7909
|0.0000
|0.7910
|2006.12.29 08:38
|0.7910
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18702160
|2006.12.29 07:05
|sell
|0.32
|audusdm
|0.7921
|0.0000
|0.7910
|2006.12.29 08:38
|0.7910
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.52
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|18685179
|2006.12.28 17:56
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7889
|0.0000
|0.7910
|2006.12.29 08:38
|0.7910
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18699867
|2006.12.29 06:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3161
|0.0000
|1.3169
|2006.12.29 08:15
|1.3169
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18702150
|2006.12.29 07:05
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3179
|0.0000
|1.3169
|2006.12.29 08:15
|1.3169
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18700244
|2006.12.29 06:10
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3171
|0.0000
|1.3169
|2006.12.29 08:15
|1.3169
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18698782
|2006.12.29 05:40
|buy
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2203
|0.0000
|1.2205
|2006.12.29 08:01
|1.2205
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18695941
|2006.12.29 03:35
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2217
|0.0000
|1.2205
|2006.12.29 08:01
|1.2205
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18697142
|2006.12.29 04:27
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2210
|0.0000
|1.2205
|2006.12.29 08:01
|1.2205
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18701773
|2006.12.29 07:00
|buy
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2194
|0.0000
|1.2205
|2006.12.29 08:01
|1.2205
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18703565
|2006.12.29 07:45
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9656
|0.0000
|1.9651
|2006.12.29 07:54
|1.9651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18700233
|2006.12.29 06:10
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|156.57
|0.00
|156.62
|2006.12.29 07:49
|156.62
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18702613
|2006.12.29 07:16
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.76
|0.00
|118.84
|2006.12.29 07:41
|118.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18700230
|2006.12.29 06:10
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.84
|0.00
|118.84
|2006.12.29 07:41
|118.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18703049
|2006.12.29 07:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9656
|0.0000
|1.9656
|2006.12.29 07:41
|1.9656
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18703133
|2006.12.29 07:35
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9664
|0.0000
|1.9656
|2006.12.29 07:41
|1.9656
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18697960
|2006.12.29 05:12
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|1.9637
|0.0000
|1.9639
|2006.12.29 06:00
|1.9639
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18695582
|2006.12.29 03:11
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9618
|0.0000
|1.9639
|2006.12.29 06:00
|1.9639
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.21
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18696202
|2006.12.29 03:50
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9627
|0.0000
|1.9639
|2006.12.29 06:00
|1.9639
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18697028
|2006.12.29 04:25
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9631
|0.0000
|1.9639
|2006.12.29 06:00
|1.9639
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18698240
|2006.12.29 05:30
|sell
|0.16
|gbpusdm
|1.9643
|0.0000
|1.9639
|2006.12.29 06:00
|1.9639
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.64
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|18698974
|2006.12.29 05:45
|sell
|0.32
|gbpusdm
|1.9649
|0.0000
|1.9639
|2006.12.29 06:00
|1.9639
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|18695507
|2006.12.29 03:05
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|156.52
|0.00
|156.44
|2006.12.29 05:58
|156.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18695193
|2006.12.29 02:50
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|156.46
|0.00
|156.44
|2006.12.29 05:58
|156.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18694774
|2006.12.29 02:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|156.41
|0.00
|156.44
|2006.12.29 05:58
|156.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18688537
|2006.12.28 20:11
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.89
|0.00
|118.88
|2006.12.29 05:38
|118.88
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18693620
|2006.12.29 00:55
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.95
|0.00
|118.88
|2006.12.29 05:38
|118.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18692967
|2006.12.29 00:15
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2222
|0.0000
|1.2215
|2006.12.29 03:30
|1.2215
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18689567
|2006.12.28 21:05
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2216
|0.0000
|1.2215
|2006.12.29 03:30
|1.2215
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18691938
|2006.12.28 23:30
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9624
|0.0000
|1.9623
|2006.12.29 03:05
|1.9623
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18690942
|2006.12.28 22:45
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9629
|0.0000
|1.9623
|2006.12.29 03:05
|1.9623
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18692856
|2006.12.29 00:11
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9612
|0.0000
|1.9623
|2006.12.29 03:05
|1.9623
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18693981
|2006.12.29 01:16
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3143
|0.0000
|1.3148
|2006.12.29 02:56
|1.3148
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18686124
|2006.12.28 18:25
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|156.46
|0.00
|156.46
|2006.12.29 01:56
|156.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18687162
|2006.12.28 19:35
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|156.38
|0.00
|156.46
|2006.12.29 01:56
|156.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18689004
|2006.12.28 20:40
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3148
|0.0000
|1.3153
|2006.12.28 22:46
|1.3153
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18689314
|2006.12.28 20:50
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9620
|0.0000
|1.9627
|2006.12.28 21:06
|1.9627
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18688801
|2006.12.28 20:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9627
|0.0000
|1.9627
|2006.12.28 21:06
|1.9627
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18683270
|2006.12.28 17:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9619
|0.0000
|1.9629
|2006.12.28 20:03
|1.9629
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18684548
|2006.12.28 17:36
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9641
|0.0000
|1.9629
|2006.12.28 20:03
|1.9629
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.48
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18683721
|2006.12.28 17:25
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9626
|0.0000
|1.9629
|2006.12.28 20:03
|1.9629
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18686272
|2006.12.28 18:39
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.83
|0.00
|118.88
|2006.12.28 19:59
|118.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18687031
|2006.12.28 19:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2204
|0.0000
|1.2209
|2006.12.28 19:53
|1.2209
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18686974
|2006.12.28 19:25
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3164
|0.0000
|1.3159
|2006.12.28 19:38
|1.3159
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18684492
|2006.12.28 17:35
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3170
|0.0000
|1.3161
|2006.12.28 18:10
|1.3161
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18683836
|2006.12.28 17:30
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3163
|0.0000
|1.3161
|2006.12.28 18:10
|1.3161
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18683223
|2006.12.28 17:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3157
|0.0000
|1.3161
|2006.12.28 18:10
|1.3161
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18684458
|2006.12.28 17:35
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2194
|0.0000
|1.2203
|2006.12.28 18:09
|1.2203
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18683244
|2006.12.28 17:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2207
|0.0000
|1.2203
|2006.12.28 18:09
|1.2203
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18684861
|2006.12.28 17:40
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|156.55
|0.00
|156.48
|2006.12.28 18:08
|156.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18683665
|2006.12.28 17:20
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|156.48
|0.00
|156.48
|2006.12.28 18:08
|156.48
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18677985
|2006.12.28 15:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.88
|0.00
|118.86
|2006.12.28 16:53
|118.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18678413
|2006.12.28 15:50
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.93
|0.00
|118.86
|2006.12.28 16:53
|118.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18679876
|2006.12.28 16:30
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7883
|0.0000
|0.7888
|2006.12.28 16:46
|0.7888
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18677993
|2006.12.28 15:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2211
|0.0000
|1.2211
|2006.12.28 16:45
|1.2211
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18679084
|2006.12.28 16:05
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2219
|0.0000
|1.2211
|2006.12.28 16:45
|1.2211
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18678004
|2006.12.28 15:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3147
|0.0000
|1.3148
|2006.12.28 16:32
|1.3148
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18679078
|2006.12.28 16:05
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3141
|0.0000
|1.3148
|2006.12.28 16:32
|1.3148
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18675765
|2006.12.28 15:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|156.35
|0.00
|156.40
|2006.12.28 16:32
|156.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18679073
|2006.12.28 16:05
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9590
|0.0000
|1.9599
|2006.12.28 16:18
|1.9599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18678791
|2006.12.28 16:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9602
|0.0000
|1.9599
|2006.12.28 16:18
|1.9599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18677889
|2006.12.28 15:40
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9602
|0.0000
|1.9599
|2006.12.28 15:59
|1.9599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18678389
|2006.12.28 15:50
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9590
|0.0000
|1.9599
|2006.12.28 15:59
|1.9599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18674273
|2006.12.28 15:05
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7899
|0.0000
|0.7894
|2006.12.28 15:21
|0.7894
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18668449
|2006.12.28 14:50
|sell
|10.24
|audusdm
|0.7916
|0.0000
|0.7904
|2006.12.28 15:03
|0.7904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|122.88
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-10[tp]
|18639438
|2006.12.28 05:10
|sell
|0.08
|audusdm
|0.7869
|0.0000
|0.7904
|2006.12.28 15:03
|0.7904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.80
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18667567
|2006.12.28 14:35
|sell
|5.12
|audusdm
|0.7910
|0.0000
|0.7904
|2006.12.28 15:03
|0.7904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|30.72
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
|18653828
|2006.12.28 12:25
|sell
|0.64
|audusdm
|0.7889
|0.0000
|0.7904
|2006.12.28 15:03
|0.7904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.60
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|18652193
|2006.12.28 11:50
|sell
|0.32
|audusdm
|0.7884
|0.0000
|0.7904
|2006.12.28 15:03
|0.7904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|18664606
|2006.12.28 13:45
|sell
|2.56
|audusdm
|0.7899
|0.0000
|0.7904
|2006.12.28 15:03
|0.7904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.80
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
|18628873
|2006.12.27 23:00
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7851
|0.0000
|0.7904
|2006.12.28 15:03
|0.7904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.53
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18647512
|2006.12.28 09:40
|sell
|0.16
|audusdm
|0.7878
|0.0000
|0.7904
|2006.12.28 15:03
|0.7904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|18655939
|2006.12.28 12:40
|sell
|1.28
|audusdm
|0.7895
|0.0000
|0.7904
|2006.12.28 15:03
|0.7904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.52
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|18636951
|2006.12.28 02:50
|sell
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7856
|0.0000
|0.7904
|2006.12.28 15:03
|0.7904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.96
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18638894
|2006.12.28 04:31
|sell
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7864
|0.0000
|0.7904
|2006.12.28 15:03
|0.7904
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.60
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18667598
|2006.12.28 14:35
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.61
|0.00
|118.69
|2006.12.28 15:00
|118.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18666272
|2006.12.28 14:05
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.69
|0.00
|118.69
|2006.12.28 15:00
|118.69
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18661469
|2006.12.28 13:30
|buy
|2.56
|usdchfm
|1.2185
|0.0000
|1.2189
|2006.12.28 14:57
|1.2189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
|18645144
|2006.12.28 09:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2261
|0.0000
|1.2189
|2006.12.28 14:57
|1.2189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.59
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18645713
|2006.12.28 09:05
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2251
|0.0000
|1.2189
|2006.12.28 14:57
|1.2189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18649800
|2006.12.28 11:00
|buy
|0.16
|usdchfm
|1.2225
|0.0000
|1.2189
|2006.12.28 14:57
|1.2189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.73
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|18650868
|2006.12.28 11:15
|buy
|0.32
|usdchfm
|1.2216
|0.0000
|1.2189
|2006.12.28 14:57
|1.2189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|18646585
|2006.12.28 09:20
|buy
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2246
|0.0000
|1.2189
|2006.12.28 14:57
|1.2189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.87
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18664100
|2006.12.28 13:40
|buy
|5.12
|usdchfm
|1.2174
|0.0000
|1.2189
|2006.12.28 14:57
|1.2189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|63.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
|18655593
|2006.12.28 12:35
|buy
|1.28
|usdchfm
|1.2192
|0.0000
|1.2189
|2006.12.28 14:57
|1.2189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.15
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|18653483
|2006.12.28 12:20
|buy
|0.64
|usdchfm
|1.2203
|0.0000
|1.2189
|2006.12.28 14:57
|1.2189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-7.35
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|18647264
|2006.12.28 09:30
|buy
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2235
|0.0000
|1.2189
|2006.12.28 14:57
|1.2189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18655403
|2006.12.28 12:35
|sell
|0.32
|eurusdm
|1.3173
|0.0000
|1.3179
|2006.12.28 14:57
|1.3179
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.92
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|18653181
|2006.12.28 12:15
|sell
|0.16
|eurusdm
|1.3157
|0.0000
|1.3179
|2006.12.28 14:57
|1.3179
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.52
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|18647228
|2006.12.28 09:30
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3146
|0.0000
|1.3179
|2006.12.28 14:57
|1.3179
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18651521
|2006.12.28 11:25
|sell
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.3153
|0.0000
|1.3179
|2006.12.28 14:57
|1.3179
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18664143
|2006.12.28 13:40
|sell
|1.28
|eurusdm
|1.3195
|0.0000
|1.3179
|2006.12.28 14:57
|1.3179
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.48
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|18645721
|2006.12.28 09:05
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3137
|0.0000
|1.3179
|2006.12.28 14:57
|1.3179
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.84
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18661376
|2006.12.28 13:30
|sell
|0.64
|eurusdm
|1.3181
|0.0000
|1.3179
|2006.12.28 14:57
|1.3179
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|18644734
|2006.12.28 08:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3131
|0.0000
|1.3179
|2006.12.28 14:57
|1.3179
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18651288
|2006.12.28 11:20
|sell
|0.16
|gbpusdm
|1.9607
|0.0000
|1.9650
|2006.12.28 14:30
|1.9650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.88
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|18650224
|2006.12.28 11:10
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|1.9599
|0.0000
|1.9650
|2006.12.28 14:30
|1.9650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18651503
|2006.12.28 11:25
|sell
|0.32
|gbpusdm
|1.9614
|0.0000
|1.9650
|2006.12.28 14:30
|1.9650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.52
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|18649473
|2006.12.28 10:56
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9591
|0.0000
|1.9650
|2006.12.28 14:30
|1.9650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18658921
|2006.12.28 13:15
|sell
|1.28
|gbpusdm
|1.9627
|0.0000
|1.9650
|2006.12.28 14:30
|1.9650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-29.44
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|18648398
|2006.12.28 10:10
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9585
|0.0000
|1.9650
|2006.12.28 14:30
|1.9650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.30
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18648137
|2006.12.28 10:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9578
|0.0000
|1.9650
|2006.12.28 14:30
|1.9650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.72
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18664152
|2006.12.28 13:40
|sell
|10.24
|gbpusdm
|1.9667
|0.0000
|1.9650
|2006.12.28 14:30
|1.9650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|174.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-10[tp]
|18655925
|2006.12.28 12:40
|sell
|0.64
|gbpusdm
|1.9621
|0.0000
|1.9650
|2006.12.28 14:30
|1.9650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.56
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|18659246
|2006.12.28 13:20
|sell
|2.56
|gbpusdm
|1.9633
|0.0000
|1.9650
|2006.12.28 14:30
|1.9650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-43.52
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
|18662175
|2006.12.28 13:35
|sell
|5.12
|gbpusdm
|1.9660
|0.0000
|1.9650
|2006.12.28 14:30
|1.9650
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|51.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
|18651512
|2006.12.28 11:25
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|156.22
|0.00
|156.49
|2006.12.28 13:50
|156.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.45
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18656759
|2006.12.28 12:45
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|156.49
|0.00
|156.49
|2006.12.28 13:50
|156.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18658032
|2006.12.28 12:55
|sell
|0.08
|eurjpym
|156.69
|0.00
|156.49
|2006.12.28 13:50
|156.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.35
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18649079
|2006.12.28 10:35
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|156.17
|0.00
|156.49
|2006.12.28 13:50
|156.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18661504
|2006.12.28 13:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.81
|0.00
|118.76
|2006.12.28 13:36
|118.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18658591
|2006.12.28 13:05
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.89
|0.00
|118.84
|2006.12.28 13:27
|118.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18654119
|2006.12.28 12:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.77
|0.00
|118.79
|2006.12.28 12:41
|118.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18655650
|2006.12.28 12:35
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.73
|0.00
|118.79
|2006.12.28 12:41
|118.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18646099
|2006.12.28 09:15
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.84
|0.00
|118.76
|2006.12.28 12:19
|118.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18642391
|2006.12.28 07:25
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.76
|0.00
|118.76
|2006.12.28 12:19
|118.76
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18644670
|2006.12.28 08:35
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9575
|0.0000
|1.9570
|2006.12.28 08:59
|1.9570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18641935
|2006.12.28 07:05
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2257
|0.0000
|1.2257
|2006.12.28 08:48
|1.2257
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18643016
|2006.12.28 07:40
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2265
|0.0000
|1.2257
|2006.12.28 08:48
|1.2257
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18641940
|2006.12.28 07:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9570
|0.0000
|1.9572
|2006.12.28 08:18
|1.9572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18643010
|2006.12.28 07:40
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9565
|0.0000
|1.9572
|2006.12.28 08:18
|1.9572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18639835
|2006.12.28 05:35
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3122
|0.0000
|1.3122
|2006.12.28 07:32
|1.3122
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18640530
|2006.12.28 06:06
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3129
|0.0000
|1.3122
|2006.12.28 07:32
|1.3122
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18640261
|2006.12.28 05:51
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.73
|0.00
|118.78
|2006.12.28 07:12
|118.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18639762
|2006.12.28 05:30
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|155.81
|0.00
|155.88
|2006.12.28 07:12
|155.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18638495
|2006.12.28 04:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.86
|0.00
|155.88
|2006.12.28 07:12
|155.88
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18640299
|2006.12.28 05:55
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2251
|0.0000
|1.2256
|2006.12.28 06:52
|1.2256
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18639730
|2006.12.28 05:26
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9581
|0.0000
|1.9574
|2006.12.28 06:44
|1.9574
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18639147
|2006.12.28 04:50
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9574
|0.0000
|1.9574
|2006.12.28 06:44
|1.9574
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18605622
|2006.12.27 14:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2230
|0.0000
|1.2252
|2006.12.28 05:43
|1.2252
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18635443
|2006.12.28 01:40
|sell
|0.16
|usdchfm
|1.2263
|0.0000
|1.2252
|2006.12.28 05:43
|1.2252
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.44
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|18622473
|2006.12.27 20:15
|sell
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2256
|0.0000
|1.2252
|2006.12.28 05:43
|1.2252
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.29
|0.26
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18611219
|2006.12.27 15:30
|sell
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2249
|0.0000
|1.2252
|2006.12.28 05:43
|1.2252
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|-0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18607884
|2006.12.27 15:05
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2235
|0.0000
|1.2252
|2006.12.28 05:43
|1.2252
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-0.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18610863
|2006.12.27 15:30
|buy
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3126
|0.0000
|1.3125
|2006.12.28 05:23
|1.3125
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18607864
|2006.12.27 15:05
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3140
|0.0000
|1.3125
|2006.12.28 05:23
|1.3125
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-0.30
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18633410
|2006.12.28 00:55
|buy
|0.16
|eurusdm
|1.3114
|0.0000
|1.3125
|2006.12.28 05:23
|1.3125
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.76
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|18604779
|2006.12.27 14:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3146
|0.0000
|1.3125
|2006.12.28 05:23
|1.3125
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.21
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18622643
|2006.12.27 20:20
|buy
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.3120
|0.0000
|1.3125
|2006.12.28 05:23
|1.3125
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|0.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18633390
|2006.12.28 00:55
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.79
|0.00
|118.77
|2006.12.28 05:02
|118.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18635768
|2006.12.28 01:55
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|118.85
|0.00
|118.77
|2006.12.28 05:02
|118.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18631423
|2006.12.27 23:55
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.73
|0.00
|118.77
|2006.12.28 05:02
|118.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18632045
|2006.12.28 00:10
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9570
|0.0000
|1.9572
|2006.12.28 04:14
|1.9572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18635523
|2006.12.28 01:40
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9565
|0.0000
|1.9572
|2006.12.28 04:14
|1.9572
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18629333
|2006.12.27 23:05
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.73
|0.00
|118.78
|2006.12.27 23:45
|118.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18627156
|2006.12.27 22:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.80
|0.00
|155.85
|2006.12.27 23:44
|155.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18628646
|2006.12.27 22:51
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.67
|0.00
|118.72
|2006.12.27 23:04
|118.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18628297
|2006.12.27 22:40
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9581
|0.0000
|1.9576
|2006.12.27 23:02
|1.9576
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18598917
|2006.12.27 13:50
|buy
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7847
|0.0000
|0.7849
|2006.12.27 22:27
|0.7849
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18616066
|2006.12.27 16:25
|buy
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7841
|0.0000
|0.7849
|2006.12.27 22:27
|0.7849
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18595511
|2006.12.27 13:20
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7852
|0.0000
|0.7849
|2006.12.27 22:27
|0.7849
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18626068
|2006.12.27 22:05
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.70
|0.00
|118.65
|2006.12.27 22:19
|118.65
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18622875
|2006.12.27 20:25
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9568
|0.0000
|1.9569
|2006.12.27 22:09
|1.9569
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18624822
|2006.12.27 21:45
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9562
|0.0000
|1.9569
|2006.12.27 22:09
|1.9569
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18614593
|2006.12.27 16:05
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.68
|0.00
|118.75
|2006.12.27 22:03
|118.75
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|-0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18625369
|2006.12.27 21:56
|sell
|0.16
|usdjpym
|118.85
|0.00
|118.75
|2006.12.27 22:03
|118.75
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.72
|1.35
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|18615350
|2006.12.27 16:20
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|118.74
|0.00
|118.75
|2006.12.27 22:03
|118.75
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18613141
|2006.12.27 15:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.63
|0.00
|118.75
|2006.12.27 22:03
|118.75
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18622461
|2006.12.27 20:15
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpym
|118.79
|0.00
|118.75
|2006.12.27 22:03
|118.75
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18618003
|2006.12.27 17:10
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.84
|0.00
|155.79
|2006.12.27 22:02
|155.79
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18620985
|2006.12.27 19:25
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9569
|0.0000
|1.9564
|2006.12.27 20:14
|1.9564
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18614218
|2006.12.27 16:00
|buy
|0.16
|gbpusdm
|1.9556
|0.0000
|1.9566
|2006.12.27 16:59
|1.9566
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|18612131
|2006.12.27 15:35
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|1.9562
|0.0000
|1.9566
|2006.12.27 16:59
|1.9566
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18607254
|2006.12.27 15:00
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9576
|0.0000
|1.9566
|2006.12.27 16:59
|1.9566
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18605592
|2006.12.27 14:45
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9588
|0.0000
|1.9566
|2006.12.27 16:59
|1.9566
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18611273
|2006.12.27 15:30
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9567
|0.0000
|1.9566
|2006.12.27 16:59
|1.9566
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18606006
|2006.12.27 14:50
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.63
|0.00
|155.68
|2006.12.27 15:10
|155.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18597668
|2006.12.27 13:40
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpym
|118.56
|0.00
|118.49
|2006.12.27 15:08
|118.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18603121
|2006.12.27 14:20
|buy
|0.16
|usdjpym
|118.37
|0.00
|118.49
|2006.12.27 15:08
|118.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.62
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|18588532
|2006.12.27 11:40
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.63
|0.00
|118.49
|2006.12.27 15:08
|118.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18586377
|2006.12.27 10:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.68
|0.00
|118.49
|2006.12.27 15:08
|118.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18601092
|2006.12.27 14:10
|buy
|0.08
|usdjpym
|118.44
|0.00
|118.49
|2006.12.27 15:08
|118.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18594106
|2006.12.27 13:10
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2202
|0.0000
|1.2207
|2006.12.27 13:22
|1.2207
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18593160
|2006.12.27 13:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|156.13
|0.00
|156.08
|2006.12.27 13:16
|156.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18568839
|2006.12.27 04:50
|sell
|0.16
|audusdm
|0.7855
|0.0000
|0.7850
|2006.12.27 13:11
|0.7850
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|18587292
|2006.12.27 10:45
|sell
|0.32
|audusdm
|0.7861
|0.0000
|0.7850
|2006.12.27 13:11
|0.7850
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.52
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|18568236
|2006.12.27 04:10
|sell
|0.08
|audusdm
|0.7849
|0.0000
|0.7850
|2006.12.27 13:11
|0.7850
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18559664
|2006.12.27 00:55
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7828
|0.0000
|0.7850
|2006.12.27 13:11
|0.7850
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18566688
|2006.12.27 03:02
|sell
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7842
|0.0000
|0.7850
|2006.12.27 13:11
|0.7850
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18565949
|2006.12.27 02:40
|sell
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7835
|0.0000
|0.7850
|2006.12.27 13:11
|0.7850
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18589064
|2006.12.27 12:00
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3158
|0.0000
|1.3161
|2006.12.27 13:11
|1.3161
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18586955
|2006.12.27 10:25
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3153
|0.0000
|1.3161
|2006.12.27 13:11
|1.3161
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18591964
|2006.12.27 12:55
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3174
|0.0000
|1.3161
|2006.12.27 13:11
|1.3161
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.52
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18591995
|2006.12.27 12:55
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9627
|0.0000
|1.9614
|2006.12.27 13:07
|1.9614
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.52
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18589028
|2006.12.27 12:00
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9611
|0.0000
|1.9614
|2006.12.27 13:07
|1.9614
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18588298
|2006.12.27 11:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9606
|0.0000
|1.9614
|2006.12.27 13:07
|1.9614
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18584343
|2006.12.27 09:10
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2197
|0.0000
|1.2194
|2006.12.27 12:53
|1.2194
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18582891
|2006.12.27 08:40
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2188
|0.0000
|1.2194
|2006.12.27 12:53
|1.2194
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18589781
|2006.12.27 12:35
|sell
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2203
|0.0000
|1.2194
|2006.12.27 12:53
|1.2194
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18588880
|2006.12.27 11:50
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|156.08
|0.00
|156.13
|2006.12.27 12:52
|156.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18582605
|2006.12.27 08:35
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.73
|0.00
|118.68
|2006.12.27 09:52
|118.68
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18584347
|2006.12.27 09:10
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|156.09
|0.00
|156.16
|2006.12.27 09:34
|156.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18584155
|2006.12.27 09:05
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|156.15
|0.00
|156.16
|2006.12.27 09:34
|156.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18585372
|2006.12.27 09:25
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9585
|0.0000
|1.9590
|2006.12.27 09:30
|1.9590
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18582609
|2006.12.27 08:35
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9591
|0.0000
|1.9596
|2006.12.27 08:39
|1.9596
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18582602
|2006.12.27 08:35
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3150
|0.0000
|1.3155
|2006.12.27 08:39
|1.3155
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18577458
|2006.12.27 06:55
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|156.16
|0.00
|156.13
|2006.12.27 08:26
|156.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18580285
|2006.12.27 08:10
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|156.21
|0.00
|156.13
|2006.12.27 08:26
|156.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18577166
|2006.12.27 06:50
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|156.07
|0.00
|156.13
|2006.12.27 08:26
|156.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18557854
|2006.12.27 00:10
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3103
|0.0000
|1.3147
|2006.12.27 08:24
|1.3147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.44
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18563630
|2006.12.27 02:25
|sell
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.3125
|0.0000
|1.3147
|2006.12.27 08:24
|1.3147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.76
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18560596
|2006.12.27 01:05
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3118
|0.0000
|1.3147
|2006.12.27 08:24
|1.3147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18565959
|2006.12.27 02:40
|sell
|0.16
|eurusdm
|1.3132
|0.0000
|1.3147
|2006.12.27 08:24
|1.3147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|18570444
|2006.12.27 05:50
|sell
|0.32
|eurusdm
|1.3144
|0.0000
|1.3147
|2006.12.27 08:24
|1.3147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.96
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|18574282
|2006.12.27 06:35
|sell
|1.28
|eurusdm
|1.3159
|0.0000
|1.3147
|2006.12.27 08:24
|1.3147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|18559702
|2006.12.27 00:55
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3111
|0.0000
|1.3147
|2006.12.27 08:24
|1.3147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.72
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18572803
|2006.12.27 06:15
|sell
|0.64
|eurusdm
|1.3153
|0.0000
|1.3147
|2006.12.27 08:24
|1.3147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.84
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|18560642
|2006.12.27 01:05
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpym
|119.02
|118.47
|118.78
|2006.12.27 08:09
|118.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.81
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18563365
|2006.12.27 02:21
|buy
|0.16
|usdjpym
|118.88
|118.47
|118.78
|2006.12.27 08:09
|118.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.35
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|18578358
|2006.12.27 07:15
|buy
|0.64
|usdjpym
|118.64
|0.00
|118.78
|2006.12.27 08:09
|118.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.54
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|18565099
|2006.12.27 02:35
|buy
|0.32
|usdjpym
|118.71
|118.47
|118.78
|2006.12.27 08:09
|118.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.89
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|18562059
|2006.12.27 01:50
|buy
|0.08
|usdjpym
|118.93
|118.47
|118.78
|2006.12.27 08:09
|118.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18558401
|2006.12.27 00:25
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|119.09
|118.47
|118.78
|2006.12.27 08:09
|118.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.52
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18558076
|2006.12.27 00:16
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|119.16
|118.47
|118.78
|2006.12.27 08:09
|118.78
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18572817
|2006.12.27 06:15
|buy
|1.28
|usdchfm
|1.2182
|0.0000
|1.2181
|2006.12.27 07:08
|1.2181
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|18574296
|2006.12.27 06:35
|buy
|2.56
|usdchfm
|1.2170
|0.0000
|1.2181
|2006.12.27 07:08
|1.2181
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|23.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18570418
|2006.12.27 05:50
|buy
|0.64
|usdchfm
|1.2190
|0.0000
|1.2181
|2006.12.27 07:08
|1.2181
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.73
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|18572748
|2006.12.27 06:15
|sell
|0.64
|gbpusdm
|1.9608
|0.0000
|1.9610
|2006.12.27 06:45
|1.9610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|18563304
|2006.12.27 02:21
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|1.9570
|0.0000
|1.9610
|2006.12.27 06:45
|1.9610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18575694
|2006.12.27 06:40
|sell
|2.56
|gbpusdm
|1.9624
|0.0000
|1.9610
|2006.12.27 06:45
|1.9610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.84
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
|18562837
|2006.12.27 02:10
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9560
|0.0000
|1.9610
|2006.12.27 06:45
|1.9610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18562062
|2006.12.27 01:50
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9554
|0.0000
|1.9610
|2006.12.27 06:45
|1.9610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18571721
|2006.12.27 06:06
|sell
|0.32
|gbpusdm
|1.9599
|0.0000
|1.9610
|2006.12.27 06:45
|1.9610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.52
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|18565973
|2006.12.27 02:40
|sell
|0.16
|gbpusdm
|1.9585
|0.0000
|1.9610
|2006.12.27 06:45
|1.9610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|18561254
|2006.12.27 01:20
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9547
|0.0000
|1.9610
|2006.12.27 06:45
|1.9610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.63
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18573199
|2006.12.27 06:20
|sell
|1.28
|gbpusdm
|1.9614
|0.0000
|1.9610
|2006.12.27 06:45
|1.9610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|18559731
|2006.12.27 00:55
|buy
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2217
|1.2172
|1.2194
|2006.12.27 06:23
|1.2172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.48
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[sl]
|18562841
|2006.12.27 02:10
|buy
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2211
|1.2172
|1.2194
|2006.12.27 06:23
|1.2172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.56
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[sl]
|18563904
|2006.12.27 02:30
|buy
|0.16
|usdchfm
|1.2205
|1.2172
|1.2194
|2006.12.27 06:23
|1.2172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[sl]
|18565936
|2006.12.27 02:40
|buy
|0.32
|usdchfm
|1.2198
|1.2172
|1.2194
|2006.12.27 06:23
|1.2172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.84
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[sl]
|18558765
|2006.12.27 00:30
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2224
|1.2172
|1.2194
|2006.12.27 06:23
|1.2172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.85
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[sl]
|18557859
|2006.12.27 00:10
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2230
|1.2172
|1.2194
|2006.12.27 06:23
|1.2172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[sl]
|18568939
|2006.12.27 05:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.94
|0.00
|155.99
|2006.12.27 05:47
|155.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18559378
|2006.12.27 00:50
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|156.09
|155.68
|156.00
|2006.12.27 03:14
|156.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18562051
|2006.12.27 01:50
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|156.01
|155.68
|156.00
|2006.12.27 03:14
|156.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18565081
|2006.12.27 02:35
|buy
|0.04
|eurjpym
|155.89
|155.68
|156.00
|2006.12.27 03:14
|156.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.37
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18556228
|2006.12.26 23:41
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|119.16
|0.00
|119.11
|2006.12.27 00:07
|119.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18556563
|2006.12.26 23:45
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9548
|0.0000
|1.9553
|2006.12.27 00:01
|1.9553
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18556216
|2006.12.26 23:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3102
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.26 23:41
|1.3105
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|18539924
|2006.12.26 17:06
|buy
|0.16
|gbpusdm
|1.9562
|0.0000
|1.9547
|2006.12.26 23:41
|1.9532
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-4.80
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4
|18540803
|2006.12.26 17:20
|buy
|0.32
|gbpusdm
|1.9556
|0.0000
|1.9547
|2006.12.26 23:41
|1.9532
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|-7.68
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5
|18545968
|2006.12.26 17:56
|buy
|0.32
|audusdm
|0.7825
|0.0000
|0.7835
|2006.12.26 23:41
|0.7818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-2.24
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5
|18547122
|2006.12.26 18:01
|buy
|0.64
|gbpusdm
|1.9524
|0.0000
|1.9547
|2006.12.26 23:41
|1.9531
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|4.48
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6
|18546436
|2006.12.26 17:57
|buy
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.3096
|0.0000
|1.3117
|2006.12.26 23:41
|1.3103
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|0.56
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3
|18539910
|2006.12.26 17:06
|buy
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3127
|0.0000
|1.3117
|2006.12.26 23:41
|1.3102
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-1.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2
|18539728
|2006.12.26 17:00
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|1.9568
|0.0000
|1.9547
|2006.12.26 23:41
|1.9531
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-2.96
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3
|18539663
|2006.12.26 16:59
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9571
|0.0000
|1.9547
|2006.12.26 23:40
|1.9531
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-1.60
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2
|18539626
|2006.12.26 16:52
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9570
|0.0000
|1.9547
|2006.12.26 23:40
|1.9531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.78
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
|18538650
|2006.12.26 15:51
|buy
|0.16
|audusdm
|0.7831
|0.0000
|0.7835
|2006.12.26 23:40
|0.7818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-2.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4
|18538459
|2006.12.26 15:42
|buy
|0.08
|audusdm
|0.7837
|0.0000
|0.7835
|2006.12.26 23:40
|0.7818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-1.52
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3
|18536072
|2006.12.26 14:20
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9577
|0.0000
|1.9547
|2006.12.26 23:40
|1.9531
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.46
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|18535790
|2006.12.26 14:10
|buy
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7843
|0.0000
|0.7835
|2006.12.26 23:40
|0.7818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2
|18535333
|2006.12.26 14:00
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3133
|0.0000
|1.3117
|2006.12.26 23:40
|1.3102
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.62
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
|18534865
|2006.12.26 13:55
|buy
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7848
|0.0000
|0.7835
|2006.12.26 23:40
|0.7818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
|18534096
|2006.12.26 13:28
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7854
|0.0000
|0.7835
|2006.12.26 23:40
|0.7818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|18533867
|2006.12.26 13:18
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3138
|0.0000
|1.3117
|2006.12.26 23:40
|1.3101
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.37
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|18539881
|2006.12.26 17:05
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|156.20
|0.00
|156.25
|2006.12.26 17:09
|156.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18539714
|2006.12.26 17:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|156.20
|0.00
|156.25
|2006.12.26 17:09
|156.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18538515
|2006.12.26 15:45
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|156.23
|0.00
|156.18
|2006.12.26 16:31
|156.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18535295
|2006.12.26 14:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.95
|0.00
|118.87
|2006.12.26 15:03
|118.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18534273
|2006.12.26 13:35
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.87
|0.00
|118.87
|2006.12.26 15:03
|118.87
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18536159
|2006.12.26 14:25
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|156.19
|0.00
|156.14
|2006.12.26 14:35
|156.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18535793
|2006.12.26 14:10
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2199
|0.0000
|1.2194
|2006.12.26 14:20
|1.2194
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18533479
|2006.12.26 12:53
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.85
|0.00
|118.90
|2006.12.26 13:20
|118.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18532939
|2006.12.26 12:15
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2190
|0.0000
|1.2195
|2006.12.26 13:07
|1.2195
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18532927
|2006.12.26 12:14
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7858
|0.0000
|0.7853
|2006.12.26 12:45
|0.7853
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18532853
|2006.12.26 12:03
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|156.13
|0.00
|156.06
|2006.12.26 12:05
|156.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
|18520934
|2006.12.22 20:20
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|156.06
|0.00
|156.06
|2006.12.26 12:05
|156.18
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|18521058
|2006.12.22 20:25
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7843
|0.0000
|0.7838
|2006.12.26 12:05
|0.7863
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|18521065
|2006.12.22 20:25
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2186
|0.0000
|1.2191
|2006.12.26 06:00
|1.2191
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18517338
|2006.12.22 19:25
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.80
|0.00
|118.85
|2006.12.26 06:00
|118.85
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18521050
|2006.12.22 20:25
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9600
|0.0000
|1.9595
|2006.12.22 20:38
|1.9595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18521100
|2006.12.22 20:28
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3144
|0.0000
|1.3139
|2006.12.22 20:37
|1.3139
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18502972
|2006.12.22 16:55
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|156.16
|0.00
|156.09
|2006.12.22 20:02
|156.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18506769
|2006.12.22 17:05
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|155.98
|0.00
|156.09
|2006.12.22 20:02
|156.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18509408
|2006.12.22 17:35
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7833
|0.0000
|0.7838
|2006.12.22 19:24
|0.7838
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18503458
|2006.12.22 17:00
|sell
|0.16
|usdjpym
|118.87
|0.00
|118.75
|2006.12.22 19:01
|118.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.62
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|18491639
|2006.12.22 15:10
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|118.71
|0.00
|118.75
|2006.12.22 19:01
|118.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18493340
|2006.12.22 15:25
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpym
|118.80
|0.00
|118.75
|2006.12.22 19:01
|118.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.33
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18486569
|2006.12.22 14:55
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.53
|0.00
|118.75
|2006.12.22 19:01
|118.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.37
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18485900
|2006.12.22 14:40
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.49
|0.00
|118.75
|2006.12.22 19:01
|118.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18502468
|2006.12.22 16:50
|buy
|0.32
|eurusdm
|1.3134
|0.0000
|1.3136
|2006.12.22 19:01
|1.3136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.64
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|18500649
|2006.12.22 16:40
|buy
|0.16
|eurusdm
|1.3142
|0.0000
|1.3136
|2006.12.22 19:01
|1.3136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.96
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|18499729
|2006.12.22 16:35
|buy
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.3153
|0.0000
|1.3136
|2006.12.22 19:01
|1.3136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18485474
|2006.12.22 14:35
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3183
|0.0000
|1.3136
|2006.12.22 19:01
|1.3136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.47
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18490607
|2006.12.22 15:05
|buy
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3158
|0.0000
|1.3136
|2006.12.22 19:01
|1.3136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.88
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18506854
|2006.12.22 17:05
|buy
|0.64
|eurusdm
|1.3121
|0.0000
|1.3136
|2006.12.22 19:01
|1.3136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.60
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|18488883
|2006.12.22 15:00
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3169
|0.0000
|1.3136
|2006.12.22 19:01
|1.3136
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18509587
|2006.12.22 17:40
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9568
|0.0000
|1.9575
|2006.12.22 18:50
|1.9575
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18508661
|2006.12.22 17:20
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9573
|0.0000
|1.9575
|2006.12.22 18:50
|1.9575
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18510225
|2006.12.22 17:57
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2216
|0.0000
|1.2209
|2006.12.22 18:50
|1.2209
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18509413
|2006.12.22 17:35
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2210
|0.0000
|1.2209
|2006.12.22 18:50
|1.2209
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18494679
|2006.12.22 15:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|156.26
|0.00
|156.21
|2006.12.22 16:25
|156.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18496002
|2006.12.22 15:50
|sell
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2183
|0.0000
|1.2172
|2006.12.22 16:18
|1.2172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18490650
|2006.12.22 15:05
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2177
|0.0000
|1.2172
|2006.12.22 16:18
|1.2172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18485466
|2006.12.22 14:35
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2152
|0.0000
|1.2172
|2006.12.22 16:18
|1.2172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18496945
|2006.12.22 16:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9604
|0.0000
|1.9609
|2006.12.22 16:06
|1.9609
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18483890
|2006.12.22 14:25
|buy
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7853
|0.0000
|0.7851
|2006.12.22 16:05
|0.7851
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18473041
|2006.12.22 13:20
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7861
|0.0000
|0.7851
|2006.12.22 16:05
|0.7851
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18485087
|2006.12.22 14:30
|buy
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7847
|0.0000
|0.7851
|2006.12.22 16:05
|0.7851
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18493360
|2006.12.22 15:25
|buy
|0.08
|audusdm
|0.7841
|0.0000
|0.7851
|2006.12.22 16:05
|0.7851
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18492487
|2006.12.22 15:20
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9609
|0.0000
|1.9595
|2006.12.22 15:59
|1.9595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18496012
|2006.12.22 15:50
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9583
|0.0000
|1.9595
|2006.12.22 15:59
|1.9595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.48
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18493331
|2006.12.22 15:25
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9593
|0.0000
|1.9595
|2006.12.22 15:59
|1.9595
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18488723
|2006.12.22 15:00
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9625
|0.0000
|1.9612
|2006.12.22 15:19
|1.9612
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18492043
|2006.12.22 15:15
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|1.9599
|0.0000
|1.9612
|2006.12.22 15:19
|1.9612
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18490763
|2006.12.22 15:05
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9609
|0.0000
|1.9612
|2006.12.22 15:19
|1.9612
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18486557
|2006.12.22 14:55
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9630
|0.0000
|1.9612
|2006.12.22 15:19
|1.9612
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18481034
|2006.12.22 14:05
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|156.22
|0.00
|156.31
|2006.12.22 15:18
|156.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18490686
|2006.12.22 15:05
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|156.28
|0.00
|156.31
|2006.12.22 15:18
|156.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18479684
|2006.12.22 13:55
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2148
|0.0000
|1.2153
|2006.12.22 14:18
|1.2153
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18479658
|2006.12.22 13:55
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3193
|0.0000
|1.3188
|2006.12.22 14:18
|1.3188
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18479694
|2006.12.22 13:55
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.37
|0.00
|118.42
|2006.12.22 14:14
|118.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18479634
|2006.12.22 13:55
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9652
|0.0000
|1.9647
|2006.12.22 13:58
|1.9647
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18455901
|2006.12.22 08:20
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.36
|0.00
|118.34
|2006.12.22 13:30
|118.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18449830
|2006.12.22 06:50
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.30
|0.00
|118.34
|2006.12.22 13:30
|118.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18471843
|2006.12.22 12:50
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|118.42
|0.00
|118.34
|2006.12.22 13:30
|118.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18470781
|2006.12.22 12:30
|sell
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2141
|0.0000
|1.2140
|2006.12.22 13:30
|1.2140
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18471854
|2006.12.22 12:51
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3195
|0.0000
|1.3200
|2006.12.22 13:30
|1.3200
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18468935
|2006.12.22 11:35
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2136
|0.0000
|1.2140
|2006.12.22 13:30
|1.2140
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18472383
|2006.12.22 13:05
|sell
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2152
|0.0000
|1.2140
|2006.12.22 13:30
|1.2140
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.79
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18468228
|2006.12.22 11:20
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2130
|0.0000
|1.2140
|2006.12.22 13:30
|1.2140
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18438000
|2006.12.22 03:20
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7853
|0.0000
|0.7862
|2006.12.22 12:28
|0.7862
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18463816
|2006.12.22 10:45
|sell
|0.08
|audusdm
|0.7871
|0.0000
|0.7862
|2006.12.22 12:28
|0.7862
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18446410
|2006.12.22 04:55
|sell
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7859
|0.0000
|0.7862
|2006.12.22 12:28
|0.7862
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18448516
|2006.12.22 05:55
|sell
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7866
|0.0000
|0.7862
|2006.12.22 12:28
|0.7862
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18468209
|2006.12.22 11:20
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9661
|0.0000
|1.9660
|2006.12.22 11:41
|1.9660
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18468671
|2006.12.22 11:30
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9652
|0.0000
|1.9660
|2006.12.22 11:41
|1.9660
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18468951
|2006.12.22 11:36
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3196
|0.0000
|1.3202
|2006.12.22 11:41
|1.3202
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18468215
|2006.12.22 11:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3200
|0.0000
|1.3202
|2006.12.22 11:41
|1.3202
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18468662
|2006.12.22 11:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|156.24
|0.00
|156.29
|2006.12.22 11:41
|156.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18460278
|2006.12.22 09:45
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|156.28
|0.00
|156.26
|2006.12.22 11:13
|156.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18459909
|2006.12.22 09:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|156.23
|0.00
|156.26
|2006.12.22 11:13
|156.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18464413
|2006.12.22 10:50
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|156.34
|0.00
|156.26
|2006.12.22 11:13
|156.26
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18459545
|2006.12.22 09:20
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9653
|0.0000
|1.9663
|2006.12.22 10:57
|1.9663
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18458935
|2006.12.22 09:05
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9645
|0.0000
|1.9663
|2006.12.22 10:57
|1.9663
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18464392
|2006.12.22 10:50
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|1.9675
|0.0000
|1.9663
|2006.12.22 10:57
|1.9663
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18461973
|2006.12.22 10:00
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9669
|0.0000
|1.9663
|2006.12.22 10:57
|1.9663
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.24
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18462729
|2006.12.22 10:10
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2130
|0.0000
|1.2130
|2006.12.22 10:56
|1.2130
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18463788
|2006.12.22 10:45
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2122
|0.0000
|1.2130
|2006.12.22 10:56
|1.2130
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18455887
|2006.12.22 08:20
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2139
|0.0000
|1.2134
|2006.12.22 08:58
|1.2134
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18456364
|2006.12.22 08:25
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9646
|0.0000
|1.9651
|2006.12.22 08:51
|1.9651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18455923
|2006.12.22 08:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3196
|0.0000
|1.3201
|2006.12.22 08:22
|1.3201
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18451290
|2006.12.22 07:20
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9643
|0.0000
|1.9632
|2006.12.22 08:09
|1.9632
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18444870
|2006.12.22 04:25
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9630
|0.0000
|1.9632
|2006.12.22 08:09
|1.9632
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18437463
|2006.12.22 03:05
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9625
|0.0000
|1.9632
|2006.12.22 08:09
|1.9632
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18432624
|2006.12.22 00:45
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2156
|0.0000
|1.2144
|2006.12.22 08:09
|1.2144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18450029
|2006.12.22 06:55
|buy
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2143
|0.0000
|1.2144
|2006.12.22 08:09
|1.2144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18452786
|2006.12.22 07:35
|buy
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2133
|0.0000
|1.2144
|2006.12.22 08:09
|1.2144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18449308
|2006.12.22 06:35
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2150
|0.0000
|1.2144
|2006.12.22 08:09
|1.2144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18452795
|2006.12.22 07:35
|sell
|0.08
|eurjpym
|156.21
|0.00
|156.12
|2006.12.22 08:09
|156.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.61
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18448070
|2006.12.22 05:35
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.99
|0.00
|156.12
|2006.12.22 08:09
|156.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18449632
|2006.12.22 06:45
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|156.10
|0.00
|156.12
|2006.12.22 08:09
|156.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18451710
|2006.12.22 07:25
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|156.16
|0.00
|156.12
|2006.12.22 08:09
|156.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18449101
|2006.12.22 06:26
|sell
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.3195
|0.0000
|1.3197
|2006.12.22 08:07
|1.3197
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18452808
|2006.12.22 07:35
|sell
|0.32
|eurusdm
|1.3207
|0.0000
|1.3197
|2006.12.22 08:07
|1.3197
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|18443522
|2006.12.22 04:05
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3190
|0.0000
|1.3197
|2006.12.22 08:07
|1.3197
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18451284
|2006.12.22 07:20
|sell
|0.16
|eurusdm
|1.3201
|0.0000
|1.3197
|2006.12.22 08:07
|1.3197
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.64
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|18431854
|2006.12.22 00:20
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3185
|0.0000
|1.3197
|2006.12.22 08:07
|1.3197
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18428603
|2006.12.21 22:25
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3179
|0.0000
|1.3197
|2006.12.22 08:07
|1.3197
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18442721
|2006.12.22 03:55
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.27
|0.00
|118.32
|2006.12.22 06:45
|118.32
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18436648
|2006.12.22 02:50
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.97
|0.00
|156.02
|2006.12.22 05:23
|156.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18436836
|2006.12.22 02:55
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.28
|0.00
|118.33
|2006.12.22 03:04
|118.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18435015
|2006.12.22 02:05
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7847
|0.0000
|0.7852
|2006.12.22 03:00
|0.7852
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18423018
|2006.12.21 19:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.31
|0.00
|118.26
|2006.12.22 02:32
|118.26
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18432544
|2006.12.22 00:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.95
|0.00
|155.95
|2006.12.22 02:31
|155.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18432808
|2006.12.22 00:55
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|156.03
|0.00
|155.95
|2006.12.22 02:31
|155.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18433178
|2006.12.22 01:12
|sell
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7853
|0.0000
|0.7846
|2006.12.22 01:58
|0.7846
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18423762
|2006.12.21 20:05
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7847
|0.0000
|0.7846
|2006.12.22 01:58
|0.7846
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18425966
|2006.12.21 21:05
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2162
|0.0000
|1.2157
|2006.12.22 00:17
|1.2157
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18428598
|2006.12.21 22:25
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9621
|0.0000
|1.9616
|2006.12.21 23:42
|1.9616
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18425634
|2006.12.21 21:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.90
|0.00
|155.95
|2006.12.21 22:46
|155.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18425973
|2006.12.21 21:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9609
|0.0000
|1.9614
|2006.12.21 21:55
|1.9614
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18421148
|2006.12.21 18:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2164
|0.0000
|1.2169
|2006.12.21 20:38
|1.2169
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18422773
|2006.12.21 19:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.87
|0.00
|155.86
|2006.12.21 20:22
|155.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18423596
|2006.12.21 20:00
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|155.93
|0.00
|155.86
|2006.12.21 20:22
|155.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18422305
|2006.12.21 19:25
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9623
|0.0000
|1.9616
|2006.12.21 19:39
|1.9616
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18421129
|2006.12.21 18:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9617
|0.0000
|1.9616
|2006.12.21 19:39
|1.9616
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18421121
|2006.12.21 18:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3174
|0.0000
|1.3169
|2006.12.21 19:39
|1.3169
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18420613
|2006.12.21 18:20
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.27
|0.00
|118.34
|2006.12.21 19:23
|118.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18415163
|2006.12.21 17:10
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.33
|0.00
|118.34
|2006.12.21 19:23
|118.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18419145
|2006.12.21 17:50
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.79
|0.00
|155.84
|2006.12.21 19:17
|155.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18419137
|2006.12.21 17:50
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3162
|0.0000
|1.3167
|2006.12.21 18:10
|1.3167
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18410849
|2006.12.21 16:50
|sell
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7852
|0.0000
|0.7844
|2006.12.21 17:32
|0.7844
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18409086
|2006.12.21 16:35
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7843
|0.0000
|0.7844
|2006.12.21 17:32
|0.7844
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18415147
|2006.12.21 17:10
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9616
|0.0000
|1.9611
|2006.12.21 17:32
|1.9611
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18411617
|2006.12.21 16:55
|buy
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2168
|0.0000
|1.2172
|2006.12.21 17:30
|1.2172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18408681
|2006.12.21 16:30
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2174
|0.0000
|1.2172
|2006.12.21 17:30
|1.2172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18414177
|2006.12.21 17:05
|buy
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2162
|0.0000
|1.2172
|2006.12.21 17:30
|1.2172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.66
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18407635
|2006.12.21 16:15
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2182
|0.0000
|1.2172
|2006.12.21 17:30
|1.2172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18407703
|2006.12.21 16:15
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3160
|0.0000
|1.3172
|2006.12.21 17:26
|1.3172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18408708
|2006.12.21 16:30
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3170
|0.0000
|1.3172
|2006.12.21 17:26
|1.3172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18411553
|2006.12.21 16:55
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3176
|0.0000
|1.3172
|2006.12.21 17:26
|1.3172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18414196
|2006.12.21 17:05
|sell
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.3181
|0.0000
|1.3172
|2006.12.21 17:26
|1.3172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.72
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18411545
|2006.12.21 16:55
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.81
|0.00
|155.86
|2006.12.21 17:00
|155.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18408607
|2006.12.21 16:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.89
|0.00
|155.84
|2006.12.21 16:34
|155.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18403723
|2006.12.21 15:40
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.40
|0.00
|118.40
|2006.12.21 16:30
|118.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18407666
|2006.12.21 16:15
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.47
|0.00
|118.40
|2006.12.21 16:30
|118.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18396709
|2006.12.21 14:36
|buy
|0.08
|audusdm
|0.7834
|0.0000
|0.7845
|2006.12.21 16:18
|0.7845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.88
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18362620
|2006.12.21 09:45
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7860
|0.0000
|0.7845
|2006.12.21 16:18
|0.7845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18374059
|2006.12.21 11:14
|buy
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7852
|0.0000
|0.7845
|2006.12.21 16:18
|0.7845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18388944
|2006.12.21 13:40
|buy
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7841
|0.0000
|0.7845
|2006.12.21 16:18
|0.7845
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18407184
|2006.12.21 16:10
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9607
|0.0000
|1.9602
|2006.12.21 16:14
|1.9602
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18396039
|2006.12.21 14:35
|buy
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3147
|0.0000
|1.3158
|2006.12.21 15:40
|1.3158
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18391312
|2006.12.21 13:50
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3170
|0.0000
|1.3158
|2006.12.21 15:40
|1.3158
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18394000
|2006.12.21 14:30
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3157
|0.0000
|1.3158
|2006.12.21 15:40
|1.3158
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18399401
|2006.12.21 14:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2189
|0.0000
|1.2184
|2006.12.21 15:09
|1.2184
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18400223
|2006.12.21 14:50
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9584
|0.0000
|1.9589
|2006.12.21 15:08
|1.9589
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18401007
|2006.12.21 15:00
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.70
|0.00
|155.75
|2006.12.21 15:08
|155.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18396118
|2006.12.21 14:35
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|118.43
|0.00
|118.35
|2006.12.21 14:47
|118.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18385515
|2006.12.21 13:35
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.32
|0.00
|118.35
|2006.12.21 14:47
|118.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18390121
|2006.12.21 13:45
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.37
|0.00
|118.35
|2006.12.21 14:47
|118.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18393978
|2006.12.21 14:30
|buy
|0.32
|gbpusdm
|1.9589
|0.0000
|1.9579
|2006.12.21 14:46
|1.9579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|18396292
|2006.12.21 14:35
|buy
|0.64
|gbpusdm
|1.9573
|0.0000
|1.9579
|2006.12.21 14:46
|1.9579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.84
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|18388909
|2006.12.21 13:40
|buy
|0.16
|gbpusdm
|1.9596
|0.0000
|1.9579
|2006.12.21 14:46
|1.9579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.72
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|18398663
|2006.12.21 14:40
|buy
|1.28
|gbpusdm
|1.9563
|0.0000
|1.9579
|2006.12.21 14:46
|1.9579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20.48
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|18383280
|2006.12.21 13:25
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|1.9608
|0.0000
|1.9579
|2006.12.21 14:46
|1.9579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18377002
|2006.12.21 11:50
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9637
|0.0000
|1.9579
|2006.12.21 14:46
|1.9579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.58
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18377503
|2006.12.21 12:00
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9630
|0.0000
|1.9579
|2006.12.21 14:46
|1.9579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18379621
|2006.12.21 12:40
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9617
|0.0000
|1.9579
|2006.12.21 14:46
|1.9579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.52
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18381877
|2006.12.21 13:20
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.80
|0.00
|155.75
|2006.12.21 14:30
|155.75
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18369017
|2006.12.21 10:40
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3176
|0.0000
|1.3172
|2006.12.21 13:47
|1.3172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18381902
|2006.12.21 13:20
|buy
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3170
|0.0000
|1.3172
|2006.12.21 13:47
|1.3172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18366461
|2006.12.21 10:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3197
|0.0000
|1.3172
|2006.12.21 13:47
|1.3172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18388927
|2006.12.21 13:40
|buy
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.3160
|0.0000
|1.3172
|2006.12.21 13:47
|1.3172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18390182
|2006.12.21 13:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2179
|0.0000
|1.2174
|2006.12.21 13:47
|1.2174
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18377148
|2006.12.21 11:55
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2170
|0.0000
|1.2165
|2006.12.21 12:23
|1.2165
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18374474
|2006.12.21 11:20
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.23
|0.00
|118.18
|2006.12.21 11:52
|118.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18372408
|2006.12.21 10:55
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9664
|0.0000
|1.9663
|2006.12.21 11:17
|1.9663
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18374091
|2006.12.21 11:15
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9655
|0.0000
|1.9663
|2006.12.21 11:17
|1.9663
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18370546
|2006.12.21 10:45
|sell
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2175
|0.0000
|1.2165
|2006.12.21 11:15
|1.2165
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.33
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18366840
|2006.12.21 10:25
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2158
|0.0000
|1.2165
|2006.12.21 11:15
|1.2165
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18368738
|2006.12.21 10:40
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2166
|0.0000
|1.2165
|2006.12.21 11:15
|1.2165
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18368698
|2006.12.21 10:40
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|155.71
|0.00
|155.73
|2006.12.21 11:02
|155.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18370514
|2006.12.21 10:45
|buy
|0.04
|eurjpym
|155.65
|0.00
|155.73
|2006.12.21 11:02
|155.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18367208
|2006.12.21 10:35
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.77
|0.00
|155.73
|2006.12.21 11:02
|155.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18363750
|2006.12.21 09:55
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpym
|118.04
|0.00
|118.09
|2006.12.21 10:38
|118.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18365818
|2006.12.21 10:05
|buy
|0.08
|usdjpym
|117.97
|0.00
|118.09
|2006.12.21 10:38
|118.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.81
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18361323
|2006.12.21 09:30
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.20
|0.00
|118.09
|2006.12.21 10:38
|118.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18359023
|2006.12.21 08:50
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.32
|0.00
|118.09
|2006.12.21 10:38
|118.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18360189
|2006.12.21 09:25
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2147
|0.0000
|1.2152
|2006.12.21 09:40
|1.2152
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18357925
|2006.12.21 08:30
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9689
|0.0000
|1.9680
|2006.12.21 09:26
|1.9680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18355672
|2006.12.21 08:06
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9677
|0.0000
|1.9680
|2006.12.21 09:26
|1.9680
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18344160
|2006.12.21 04:55
|buy
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2163
|0.0000
|1.2157
|2006.12.21 08:15
|1.2157
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.39
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18350918
|2006.12.21 07:40
|buy
|0.16
|usdchfm
|1.2153
|0.0000
|1.2157
|2006.12.21 08:15
|1.2157
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.53
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|18352335
|2006.12.21 07:45
|buy
|0.32
|usdchfm
|1.2145
|0.0000
|1.2157
|2006.12.21 08:15
|1.2157
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|18323041
|2006.12.20 20:05
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2181
|0.0000
|1.2157
|2006.12.21 08:15
|1.2157
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-0.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18350926
|2006.12.21 07:40
|sell
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.3199
|0.0000
|1.3197
|2006.12.21 08:15
|1.3197
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18352563
|2006.12.21 07:45
|sell
|0.16
|eurusdm
|1.3209
|0.0000
|1.3197
|2006.12.21 08:15
|1.3197
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.92
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|18331506
|2006.12.20 23:10
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2175
|0.0000
|1.2157
|2006.12.21 08:15
|1.2157
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18333205
|2006.12.20 23:36
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3180
|0.0000
|1.3197
|2006.12.21 08:15
|1.3197
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18334366
|2006.12.21 00:00
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3186
|0.0000
|1.3197
|2006.12.21 08:15
|1.3197
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18337340
|2006.12.21 01:05
|buy
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2168
|0.0000
|1.2157
|2006.12.21 08:15
|1.2157
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18344315
|2006.12.21 05:00
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3192
|0.0000
|1.3197
|2006.12.21 08:15
|1.3197
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18354466
|2006.12.21 07:55
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|156.29
|0.00
|156.24
|2006.12.21 08:15
|156.24
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18349828
|2006.12.21 07:35
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.43
|0.00
|118.36
|2006.12.21 07:53
|118.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18348109
|2006.12.21 07:05
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.38
|0.00
|118.36
|2006.12.21 07:53
|118.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18350939
|2006.12.21 07:40
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9668
|0.0000
|1.9673
|2006.12.21 07:45
|1.9673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18349821
|2006.12.21 07:35
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9652
|0.0000
|1.9662
|2006.12.21 07:39
|1.9662
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18345305
|2006.12.21 05:55
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9667
|0.0000
|1.9662
|2006.12.21 07:39
|1.9662
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18348325
|2006.12.21 07:10
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7854
|0.0000
|0.7859
|2006.12.21 07:17
|0.7859
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18335244
|2006.12.21 00:15
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.45
|0.00
|118.44
|2006.12.21 06:55
|118.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18346443
|2006.12.21 06:25
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpym
|118.36
|0.00
|118.44
|2006.12.21 06:55
|118.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18335835
|2006.12.21 00:32
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.42
|0.00
|118.44
|2006.12.21 06:55
|118.44
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18346680
|2006.12.21 06:35
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7858
|0.0000
|0.7853
|2006.12.21 06:52
|0.7853
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18337339
|2006.12.21 01:05
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|156.08
|0.00
|156.09
|2006.12.21 06:52
|156.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18328801
|2006.12.20 22:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.94
|0.00
|156.09
|2006.12.21 06:52
|156.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18343300
|2006.12.21 04:25
|sell
|0.08
|eurjpym
|156.14
|0.00
|156.09
|2006.12.21 06:52
|156.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18331535
|2006.12.20 23:10
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|156.03
|0.00
|156.09
|2006.12.21 06:52
|156.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18344325
|2006.12.21 05:00
|sell
|0.16
|eurjpym
|156.19
|0.00
|156.09
|2006.12.21 06:52
|156.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.35
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|18342143
|2006.12.21 03:25
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7855
|0.0000
|0.7860
|2006.12.21 06:07
|0.7860
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18340019
|2006.12.21 02:14
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9664
|0.0000
|1.9662
|2006.12.21 05:44
|1.9662
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18340625
|2006.12.21 02:40
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9669
|0.0000
|1.9662
|2006.12.21 05:44
|1.9662
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18326792
|2006.12.20 21:35
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9647
|0.0000
|1.9653
|2006.12.21 01:23
|1.9653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18332597
|2006.12.20 23:20
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9664
|0.0000
|1.9653
|2006.12.21 01:23
|1.9653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18331234
|2006.12.20 23:05
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9652
|0.0000
|1.9653
|2006.12.21 01:23
|1.9653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18312021
|2006.12.20 17:30
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|118.44
|0.00
|118.34
|2006.12.21 00:04
|118.34
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18302790
|2006.12.20 16:25
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.34
|0.00
|118.34
|2006.12.21 00:04
|118.34
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18301241
|2006.12.20 16:10
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.27
|0.00
|118.34
|2006.12.21 00:04
|118.34
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18298541
|2006.12.20 15:55
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3190
|0.0000
|1.3182
|2006.12.20 23:17
|1.3182
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18295886
|2006.12.20 15:50
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3198
|0.0000
|1.3182
|2006.12.20 23:17
|1.3182
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18305245
|2006.12.20 16:50
|buy
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3184
|0.0000
|1.3182
|2006.12.20 23:17
|1.3182
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18311916
|2006.12.20 17:30
|buy
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.3167
|0.0000
|1.3182
|2006.12.20 23:17
|1.3182
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|1.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18322814
|2006.12.20 20:00
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7852
|0.0000
|0.7847
|2006.12.20 22:05
|0.7847
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18323330
|2006.12.20 20:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.99
|0.00
|156.04
|2006.12.20 21:51
|156.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18324688
|2006.12.20 20:51
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9643
|0.0000
|1.9648
|2006.12.20 21:14
|1.9648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18309819
|2006.12.20 17:25
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2170
|0.0000
|1.2180
|2006.12.20 19:40
|1.2180
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18315576
|2006.12.20 17:55
|sell
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2192
|0.0000
|1.2180
|2006.12.20 19:40
|1.2180
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.79
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18312118
|2006.12.20 17:30
|sell
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2185
|0.0000
|1.2180
|2006.12.20 19:40
|1.2180
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18308443
|2006.12.20 17:06
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2165
|0.0000
|1.2180
|2006.12.20 19:40
|1.2180
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18319477
|2006.12.20 18:55
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|156.05
|0.00
|156.00
|2006.12.20 19:39
|156.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18313778
|2006.12.20 17:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|156.01
|0.00
|156.06
|2006.12.20 18:42
|156.06
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18308373
|2006.12.20 17:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9654
|0.0000
|1.9643
|2006.12.20 18:29
|1.9643
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18309338
|2006.12.20 17:20
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9646
|0.0000
|1.9643
|2006.12.20 18:29
|1.9643
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18312056
|2006.12.20 17:30
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9630
|0.0000
|1.9643
|2006.12.20 18:29
|1.9643
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.52
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18299700
|2006.12.20 16:00
|sell
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7872
|0.0000
|0.7856
|2006.12.20 18:27
|0.7856
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.64
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18270147
|2006.12.20 12:00
|sell
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7855
|0.0000
|0.7856
|2006.12.20 18:27
|0.7856
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18257381
|2006.12.20 08:00
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7832
|0.0000
|0.7856
|2006.12.20 18:27
|0.7856
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18298503
|2006.12.20 15:55
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2161
|0.0000
|1.2158
|2006.12.20 16:21
|1.2158
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18295894
|2006.12.20 15:50
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2151
|0.0000
|1.2158
|2006.12.20 16:21
|1.2158
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18299772
|2006.12.20 16:00
|sell
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2167
|0.0000
|1.2158
|2006.12.20 16:21
|1.2158
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18290327
|2006.12.20 15:35
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3200
|0.0000
|1.3195
|2006.12.20 15:37
|1.3195
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18290312
|2006.12.20 15:35
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2146
|0.0000
|1.2151
|2006.12.20 15:37
|1.2151
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18289280
|2006.12.20 15:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9711
|0.0000
|1.9706
|2006.12.20 15:33
|1.9706
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18286923
|2006.12.20 15:10
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|156.02
|0.00
|156.07
|2006.12.20 15:17
|156.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18285303
|2006.12.20 15:00
|sell
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2148
|0.0000
|1.2140
|2006.12.20 15:14
|1.2140
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18285615
|2006.12.20 15:00
|buy
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3199
|0.0000
|1.3210
|2006.12.20 15:14
|1.3210
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18272219
|2006.12.20 12:25
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2136
|0.0000
|1.2140
|2006.12.20 15:14
|1.2140
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18275779
|2006.12.20 13:15
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2142
|0.0000
|1.2140
|2006.12.20 15:14
|1.2140
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18272224
|2006.12.20 12:25
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3221
|0.0000
|1.3210
|2006.12.20 15:14
|1.3210
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18274855
|2006.12.20 13:10
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3208
|0.0000
|1.3210
|2006.12.20 15:14
|1.3210
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18285586
|2006.12.20 15:00
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|155.89
|0.00
|155.99
|2006.12.20 15:07
|155.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18276951
|2006.12.20 13:25
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|156.04
|0.00
|155.99
|2006.12.20 15:07
|155.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18272408
|2006.12.20 12:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.10
|0.00
|118.05
|2006.12.20 13:03
|118.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18267890
|2006.12.20 11:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|156.09
|0.00
|156.14
|2006.12.20 12:04
|156.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18266560
|2006.12.20 10:55
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2132
|0.0000
|1.2137
|2006.12.20 11:57
|1.2137
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18266531
|2006.12.20 10:55
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3225
|0.0000
|1.3220
|2006.12.20 11:57
|1.3220
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18266581
|2006.12.20 10:55
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.00
|0.00
|118.05
|2006.12.20 11:48
|118.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18267885
|2006.12.20 11:15
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9712
|0.0000
|1.9713
|2006.12.20 11:41
|1.9713
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18267692
|2006.12.20 11:10
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9703
|0.0000
|1.9713
|2006.12.20 11:41
|1.9713
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18268521
|2006.12.20 11:30
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9725
|0.0000
|1.9713
|2006.12.20 11:41
|1.9713
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.48
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18265168
|2006.12.20 10:15
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9698
|0.0000
|1.9706
|2006.12.20 10:44
|1.9706
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18264356
|2006.12.20 09:50
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9707
|0.0000
|1.9706
|2006.12.20 10:44
|1.9706
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18261645
|2006.12.20 08:55
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.06
|0.00
|118.13
|2006.12.20 09:33
|118.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18261070
|2006.12.20 08:40
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.13
|0.00
|118.13
|2006.12.20 09:33
|118.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18258563
|2006.12.20 08:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|156.18
|0.00
|156.23
|2006.12.20 09:13
|156.23
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18253506
|2006.12.20 07:35
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2133
|0.0000
|1.2131
|2006.12.20 08:20
|1.2131
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18253094
|2006.12.20 07:25
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2122
|0.0000
|1.2131
|2006.12.20 08:20
|1.2131
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18257305
|2006.12.20 08:00
|sell
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2141
|0.0000
|1.2131
|2006.12.20 08:20
|1.2131
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.33
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18258409
|2006.12.20 08:10
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9711
|0.0000
|1.9716
|2006.12.20 08:18
|1.9716
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18258573
|2006.12.20 08:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3217
|0.0000
|1.3222
|2006.12.20 08:18
|1.3222
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18250436
|2006.12.20 06:50
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.14
|0.00
|118.19
|2006.12.20 08:01
|118.19
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18203489
|2006.12.19 18:35
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|155.69
|0.00
|156.18
|2006.12.20 07:48
|156.18
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.83
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18228356
|2006.12.20 00:50
|sell
|1.28
|eurjpym
|156.08
|0.00
|156.18
|2006.12.20 07:48
|156.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.83
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|18230176
|2006.12.20 00:55
|sell
|2.56
|eurjpym
|156.24
|0.00
|156.18
|2006.12.20 07:48
|156.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
|18227316
|2006.12.20 00:45
|sell
|0.64
|eurjpym
|156.00
|0.00
|156.18
|2006.12.20 07:48
|156.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.75
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|18214095
|2006.12.19 20:40
|sell
|0.08
|eurjpym
|155.80
|0.00
|156.18
|2006.12.20 07:48
|156.18
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|-2.57
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18204423
|2006.12.19 18:40
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|155.74
|0.00
|156.18
|2006.12.20 07:48
|156.18
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|-1.49
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18238276
|2006.12.20 02:21
|sell
|5.12
|eurjpym
|156.33
|0.00
|156.18
|2006.12.20 07:48
|156.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|65.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
|18226708
|2006.12.20 00:32
|sell
|0.32
|eurjpym
|155.94
|0.00
|156.18
|2006.12.20 07:48
|156.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.50
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|18216726
|2006.12.19 21:30
|sell
|0.16
|eurjpym
|155.86
|0.00
|156.18
|2006.12.20 07:48
|156.18
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|-4.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|18196955
|2006.12.19 17:50
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.62
|0.00
|156.18
|2006.12.20 07:48
|156.18
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.47
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18250405
|2006.12.20 06:50
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3233
|0.0000
|1.3228
|2006.12.20 07:13
|1.3228
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18251475
|2006.12.20 07:10
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9734
|0.0000
|1.9729
|2006.12.20 07:12
|1.9729
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18250427
|2006.12.20 06:50
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2120
|0.0000
|1.2125
|2006.12.20 07:12
|1.2125
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18248191
|2006.12.20 06:25
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.15
|0.00
|118.10
|2006.12.20 06:32
|118.10
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18245928
|2006.12.20 05:10
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2122
|0.0000
|1.2117
|2006.12.20 06:31
|1.2117
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18247950
|2006.12.20 06:10
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9726
|0.0000
|1.9731
|2006.12.20 06:31
|1.9731
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18247536
|2006.12.20 05:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3228
|0.0000
|1.3233
|2006.12.20 06:31
|1.3233
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18243051
|2006.12.20 03:55
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.07
|0.00
|118.14
|2006.12.20 05:55
|118.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18240757
|2006.12.20 03:10
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.12
|0.00
|118.14
|2006.12.20 05:55
|118.14
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18232976
|2006.12.20 01:00
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|1.9727
|0.0000
|1.9723
|2006.12.20 05:40
|1.9723
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18230445
|2006.12.20 00:55
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9719
|0.0000
|1.9723
|2006.12.20 05:40
|1.9723
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18225033
|2006.12.20 00:00
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9708
|0.0000
|1.9723
|2006.12.20 05:40
|1.9723
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18236259
|2006.12.20 01:45
|sell
|0.16
|gbpusdm
|1.9734
|0.0000
|1.9723
|2006.12.20 05:40
|1.9723
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.76
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|18224773
|2006.12.19 23:55
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9704
|0.0000
|1.9723
|2006.12.20 05:40
|1.9723
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18240625
|2006.12.20 03:05
|buy
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2116
|0.0000
|1.2126
|2006.12.20 04:50
|1.2126
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.66
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18223104
|2006.12.19 23:30
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2129
|1.2099
|1.2126
|2006.12.20 04:50
|1.2126
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18230515
|2006.12.20 00:55
|buy
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2122
|0.0000
|1.2126
|2006.12.20 04:50
|1.2126
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18220482
|2006.12.19 22:45
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2137
|1.2099
|1.2126
|2006.12.20 04:50
|1.2126
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18223884
|2006.12.19 23:40
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3211
|0.0000
|1.3227
|2006.12.20 04:47
|1.3227
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.64
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18218840
|2006.12.19 22:10
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3198
|0.0000
|1.3227
|2006.12.20 04:47
|1.3227
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.29
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18242059
|2006.12.20 03:40
|sell
|0.64
|eurusdm
|1.3238
|0.0000
|1.3227
|2006.12.20 04:47
|1.3227
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|18236299
|2006.12.20 01:45
|sell
|0.32
|eurusdm
|1.3231
|0.0000
|1.3227
|2006.12.20 04:47
|1.3227
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|18230592
|2006.12.20 00:55
|sell
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.3218
|0.0000
|1.3227
|2006.12.20 04:47
|1.3227
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.72
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18220468
|2006.12.19 22:45
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3204
|0.0000
|1.3227
|2006.12.20 04:47
|1.3227
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.46
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18233678
|2006.12.20 01:05
|sell
|0.16
|eurusdm
|1.3224
|0.0000
|1.3227
|2006.12.20 04:47
|1.3227
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|18233648
|2006.12.20 01:05
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.13
|0.00
|118.11
|2006.12.20 02:55
|118.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18234172
|2006.12.20 01:15
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.18
|0.00
|118.11
|2006.12.20 02:55
|118.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18219761
|2006.12.19 22:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.10
|117.80
|118.09
|2006.12.20 00:43
|118.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18220458
|2006.12.19 22:45
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.01
|117.80
|118.09
|2006.12.20 00:43
|118.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18224322
|2006.12.19 23:45
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9713
|0.0000
|1.9706
|2006.12.19 23:51
|1.9706
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18223889
|2006.12.19 23:40
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9706
|0.0000
|1.9706
|2006.12.19 23:51
|1.9706
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18220896
|2006.12.19 22:55
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9698
|0.0000
|1.9691
|2006.12.19 23:03
|1.9691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18219547
|2006.12.19 22:25
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9691
|0.0000
|1.9691
|2006.12.19 23:03
|1.9691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18215443
|2006.12.19 21:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2144
|0.0000
|1.2137
|2006.12.19 22:37
|1.2137
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18212327
|2006.12.19 20:10
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2138
|0.0000
|1.2137
|2006.12.19 22:37
|1.2137
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18217426
|2006.12.19 21:51
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.14
|0.00
|118.07
|2006.12.19 22:15
|118.07
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18215172
|2006.12.19 20:55
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.08
|0.00
|118.07
|2006.12.19 22:15
|118.07
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18212911
|2006.12.19 20:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3196
|0.0000
|1.3198
|2006.12.19 22:01
|1.3198
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18214459
|2006.12.19 20:46
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3191
|0.0000
|1.3198
|2006.12.19 22:01
|1.3198
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18211968
|2006.12.19 20:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9686
|0.0000
|1.9691
|2006.12.19 21:55
|1.9691
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18193073
|2006.12.19 17:20
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.92
|0.00
|117.99
|2006.12.19 19:37
|117.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18191827
|2006.12.19 17:05
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.99
|0.00
|117.99
|2006.12.19 19:37
|117.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18203514
|2006.12.19 18:35
|buy
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2129
|0.0000
|1.2133
|2006.12.19 19:31
|1.2133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18204416
|2006.12.19 18:40
|buy
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2124
|0.0000
|1.2133
|2006.12.19 19:31
|1.2133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.59
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18198857
|2006.12.19 18:15
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2135
|0.0000
|1.2133
|2006.12.19 19:31
|1.2133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18195527
|2006.12.19 17:30
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2142
|0.0000
|1.2133
|2006.12.19 19:31
|1.2133
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18198008
|2006.12.19 18:05
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9669
|0.0000
|1.9682
|2006.12.19 19:31
|1.9682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.52
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18198636
|2006.12.19 18:10
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|1.9675
|0.0000
|1.9682
|2006.12.19 19:31
|1.9682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.56
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18204837
|2006.12.19 18:45
|sell
|0.32
|gbpusdm
|1.9694
|0.0000
|1.9682
|2006.12.19 19:31
|1.9682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.84
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|18203431
|2006.12.19 18:35
|sell
|0.16
|gbpusdm
|1.9688
|0.0000
|1.9682
|2006.12.19 19:31
|1.9682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|18195492
|2006.12.19 17:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9655
|0.0000
|1.9682
|2006.12.19 19:31
|1.9682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18196475
|2006.12.19 17:41
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9662
|0.0000
|1.9682
|2006.12.19 19:31
|1.9682
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18194572
|2006.12.19 17:25
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3198
|0.0000
|1.3203
|2006.12.19 19:31
|1.3203
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18203459
|2006.12.19 18:35
|sell
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.3207
|0.0000
|1.3203
|2006.12.19 19:31
|1.3203
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18205459
|2006.12.19 18:55
|sell
|0.16
|eurusdm
|1.3214
|0.0000
|1.3203
|2006.12.19 19:31
|1.3203
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.76
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|18186705
|2006.12.19 16:50
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3180
|0.0000
|1.3203
|2006.12.19 19:31
|1.3203
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.23
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18189338
|2006.12.19 16:55
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3193
|0.0000
|1.3203
|2006.12.19 19:31
|1.3203
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18190728
|2006.12.19 17:00
|sell
|0.32
|gbpusdm
|1.9664
|0.0000
|1.9653
|2006.12.19 17:27
|1.9653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.52
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|18186689
|2006.12.19 16:50
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|1.9650
|0.0000
|1.9653
|2006.12.19 17:27
|1.9653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18184470
|2006.12.19 16:40
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9641
|0.0000
|1.9653
|2006.12.19 17:27
|1.9653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18183504
|2006.12.19 16:30
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9630
|0.0000
|1.9653
|2006.12.19 17:27
|1.9653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.46
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18183135
|2006.12.19 16:25
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9625
|0.0000
|1.9653
|2006.12.19 17:27
|1.9653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18189330
|2006.12.19 16:55
|sell
|0.16
|gbpusdm
|1.9658
|0.0000
|1.9653
|2006.12.19 17:27
|1.9653
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|18176523
|2006.12.19 15:20
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.48
|0.00
|155.46
|2006.12.19 16:24
|155.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18180516
|2006.12.19 16:00
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|155.53
|0.00
|155.46
|2006.12.19 16:24
|155.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18172750
|2006.12.19 14:55
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.04
|0.00
|118.09
|2006.12.19 15:02
|118.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18172731
|2006.12.19 14:55
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3175
|0.0000
|1.3170
|2006.12.19 15:01
|1.3170
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18172743
|2006.12.19 14:55
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2158
|0.0000
|1.2163
|2006.12.19 15:00
|1.2163
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18160684
|2006.12.19 13:55
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2179
|0.0000
|1.2174
|2006.12.19 14:09
|1.2174
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18160724
|2006.12.19 13:55
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9619
|0.0000
|1.9621
|2006.12.19 14:06
|1.9621
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18161658
|2006.12.19 14:00
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9614
|0.0000
|1.9621
|2006.12.19 14:06
|1.9621
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18144489
|2006.12.19 13:10
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.11
|0.00
|118.18
|2006.12.19 13:45
|118.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18142216
|2006.12.19 12:35
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.02
|0.00
|118.18
|2006.12.19 13:45
|118.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18156717
|2006.12.19 13:40
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpym
|118.28
|0.00
|118.18
|2006.12.19 13:45
|118.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.68
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18153880
|2006.12.19 13:35
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|118.23
|0.00
|118.18
|2006.12.19 13:45
|118.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18156766
|2006.12.19 13:40
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3143
|0.0000
|1.3148
|2006.12.19 13:42
|1.3148
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18147646
|2006.12.19 13:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9615
|0.0000
|1.9615
|2006.12.19 13:36
|1.9615
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18153925
|2006.12.19 13:35
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9607
|0.0000
|1.9615
|2006.12.19 13:36
|1.9615
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18148340
|2006.12.19 13:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3142
|0.0000
|1.3147
|2006.12.19 13:33
|1.3147
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18127953
|2006.12.19 09:20
|sell
|0.64
|audusdm
|0.7830
|0.0000
|0.7820
|2006.12.19 13:30
|0.7820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|18062082
|2006.12.18 17:10
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7790
|0.0000
|0.7820
|2006.12.19 13:30
|0.7820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18066889
|2006.12.18 18:30
|sell
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7798
|0.0000
|0.7820
|2006.12.19 13:30
|0.7820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.44
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18073098
|2006.12.18 20:15
|sell
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7805
|0.0000
|0.7820
|2006.12.19 13:30
|0.7820
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.60
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18125118
|2006.12.19 09:10
|sell
|0.32
|audusdm
|0.7826
|0.0000
|0.7820
|2006.12.19 13:30
|0.7820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.92
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|18110101
|2006.12.19 08:10
|sell
|0.16
|audusdm
|0.7820
|0.0000
|0.7820
|2006.12.19 13:30
|0.7820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|18081927
|2006.12.19 00:00
|sell
|0.08
|audusdm
|0.7815
|0.0000
|0.7820
|2006.12.19 13:30
|0.7820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18136883
|2006.12.19 11:10
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.40
|0.00
|155.39
|2006.12.19 13:30
|155.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18146621
|2006.12.19 13:25
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|155.46
|0.00
|155.39
|2006.12.19 13:30
|155.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18119220
|2006.12.19 08:55
|sell
|0.64
|eurusdm
|1.3142
|0.0000
|1.3152
|2006.12.19 13:30
|1.3152
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|18127971
|2006.12.19 09:20
|sell
|2.56
|eurusdm
|1.3169
|0.0000
|1.3152
|2006.12.19 13:30
|1.3152
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.52
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
|18103822
|2006.12.19 07:55
|sell
|0.16
|eurusdm
|1.3116
|0.0000
|1.3152
|2006.12.19 13:30
|1.3152
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.76
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|18099590
|2006.12.19 07:35
|sell
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.3105
|0.0000
|1.3152
|2006.12.19 13:30
|1.3152
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.76
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18096855
|2006.12.19 07:00
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3097
|0.0000
|1.3152
|2006.12.19 13:30
|1.3152
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18096126
|2006.12.19 06:45
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3093
|0.0000
|1.3152
|2006.12.19 13:30
|1.3152
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18110325
|2006.12.19 08:10
|sell
|0.32
|eurusdm
|1.3132
|0.0000
|1.3152
|2006.12.19 13:30
|1.3152
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|18125080
|2006.12.19 09:10
|sell
|1.28
|eurusdm
|1.3159
|0.0000
|1.3152
|2006.12.19 13:30
|1.3152
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.96
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|18095848
|2006.12.19 06:36
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3086
|0.0000
|1.3152
|2006.12.19 13:30
|1.3152
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.66
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18096939
|2006.12.19 07:01
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2217
|0.0000
|1.2178
|2006.12.19 13:13
|1.2178
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.64
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18124329
|2006.12.19 09:05
|buy
|0.16
|usdchfm
|1.2186
|0.0000
|1.2178
|2006.12.19 13:13
|1.2178
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|18095818
|2006.12.19 06:35
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2225
|0.0000
|1.2178
|2006.12.19 13:13
|1.2178
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.39
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18119268
|2006.12.19 08:55
|buy
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2201
|0.0000
|1.2178
|2006.12.19 13:13
|1.2178
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.51
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18103785
|2006.12.19 07:55
|buy
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2210
|0.0000
|1.2178
|2006.12.19 13:13
|1.2178
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18126720
|2006.12.19 09:15
|buy
|0.32
|usdchfm
|1.2170
|0.0000
|1.2178
|2006.12.19 13:13
|1.2178
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|18134916
|2006.12.19 10:30
|buy
|0.64
|usdchfm
|1.2164
|0.0000
|1.2178
|2006.12.19 13:13
|1.2178
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|18139427
|2006.12.19 11:50
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9636
|0.0000
|1.9628
|2006.12.19 12:56
|1.9628
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18138589
|2006.12.19 11:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9628
|0.0000
|1.9628
|2006.12.19 12:56
|1.9628
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18137803
|2006.12.19 11:25
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9641
|0.0000
|1.9630
|2006.12.19 11:29
|1.9630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.22
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18136152
|2006.12.19 10:55
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9624
|0.0000
|1.9630
|2006.12.19 11:29
|1.9630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18135373
|2006.12.19 10:40
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.99
|0.00
|118.04
|2006.12.19 10:57
|118.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18135181
|2006.12.19 10:35
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.31
|0.00
|155.36
|2006.12.19 10:46
|155.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18119261
|2006.12.19 08:55
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|155.24
|0.00
|155.27
|2006.12.19 10:24
|155.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18116900
|2006.12.19 08:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.07
|0.00
|155.27
|2006.12.19 10:24
|155.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.17
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18126774
|2006.12.19 09:15
|sell
|0.08
|eurjpym
|155.44
|0.00
|155.27
|2006.12.19 10:24
|155.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18117639
|2006.12.19 08:45
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|155.14
|0.00
|155.27
|2006.12.19 10:24
|155.27
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18129342
|2006.12.19 09:25
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9621
|0.0000
|1.9616
|2006.12.19 09:40
|1.9616
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18103789
|2006.12.19 07:55
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9518
|0.0000
|1.9629
|2006.12.19 09:21
|1.9629
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.22
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18115899
|2006.12.19 08:35
|sell
|0.32
|gbpusdm
|1.9595
|0.0000
|1.9629
|2006.12.19 09:21
|1.9629
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.88
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|18106124
|2006.12.19 08:00
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9531
|0.0000
|1.9629
|2006.12.19 09:21
|1.9629
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.92
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18120900
|2006.12.19 09:00
|sell
|1.28
|gbpusdm
|1.9620
|0.0000
|1.9629
|2006.12.19 09:21
|1.9629
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.52
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|18124308
|2006.12.19 09:05
|sell
|2.56
|gbpusdm
|1.9636
|0.0000
|1.9629
|2006.12.19 09:21
|1.9629
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.92
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
|18101841
|2006.12.19 07:50
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9504
|0.0000
|1.9629
|2006.12.19 09:21
|1.9629
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.25
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18126633
|2006.12.19 09:15
|sell
|5.12
|gbpusdm
|1.9648
|0.0000
|1.9629
|2006.12.19 09:21
|1.9629
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|97.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
|18116905
|2006.12.19 08:40
|sell
|0.64
|gbpusdm
|1.9603
|0.0000
|1.9629
|2006.12.19 09:21
|1.9629
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.64
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|18110200
|2006.12.19 08:10
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|1.9561
|0.0000
|1.9629
|2006.12.19 09:21
|1.9629
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.44
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18112867
|2006.12.19 08:20
|sell
|0.16
|gbpusdm
|1.9574
|0.0000
|1.9629
|2006.12.19 09:21
|1.9629
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.80
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|18098993
|2006.12.19 07:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.06
|0.00
|118.12
|2006.12.19 08:30
|118.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18099657
|2006.12.19 07:35
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.13
|0.00
|118.12
|2006.12.19 08:30
|118.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18106172
|2006.12.19 08:00
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|118.21
|0.00
|118.12
|2006.12.19 08:30
|118.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18095828
|2006.12.19 06:35
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9490
|0.0000
|1.9489
|2006.12.19 07:22
|1.9489
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18096499
|2006.12.19 06:50
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9496
|0.0000
|1.9489
|2006.12.19 07:22
|1.9489
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18097166
|2006.12.19 07:10
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.96
|0.00
|118.01
|2006.12.19 07:16
|118.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18091818
|2006.12.19 04:25
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|154.44
|0.00
|154.49
|2006.12.19 07:16
|154.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18093896
|2006.12.19 05:56
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.00
|0.00
|117.93
|2006.12.19 06:58
|117.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18091173
|2006.12.19 04:00
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.94
|0.00
|117.93
|2006.12.19 06:58
|117.93
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18091318
|2006.12.19 04:06
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3094
|0.0000
|1.3096
|2006.12.19 06:23
|1.3096
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18092305
|2006.12.19 04:45
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3089
|0.0000
|1.3096
|2006.12.19 06:23
|1.3096
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18090803
|2006.12.19 03:50
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2219
|0.0000
|1.2218
|2006.12.19 06:12
|1.2218
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18092510
|2006.12.19 04:50
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2225
|0.0000
|1.2218
|2006.12.19 06:12
|1.2218
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18090982
|2006.12.19 03:56
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9488
|0.0000
|1.9493
|2006.12.19 06:11
|1.9493
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18090616
|2006.12.19 03:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|154.46
|0.00
|154.41
|2006.12.19 04:17
|154.41
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18063016
|2006.12.18 17:33
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3078
|0.0000
|1.3090
|2006.12.19 03:39
|1.3090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.24
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18068100
|2006.12.18 19:14
|sell
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.3088
|0.0000
|1.3090
|2006.12.19 03:39
|1.3090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|-0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18070267
|2006.12.18 19:54
|sell
|0.16
|eurusdm
|1.3094
|0.0000
|1.3090
|2006.12.19 03:39
|1.3090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|0.64
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|18060116
|2006.12.18 16:31
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3072
|0.0000
|1.3090
|2006.12.19 03:39
|1.3090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18072344
|2006.12.18 20:08
|sell
|0.32
|eurusdm
|1.3100
|0.0000
|1.3090
|2006.12.19 03:39
|1.3090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.19
|3.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|18066284
|2006.12.18 18:24
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3083
|0.0000
|1.3090
|2006.12.19 03:39
|1.3090
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-0.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18067621
|2006.12.18 18:55
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2228
|1.2186
|1.2225
|2006.12.19 03:39
|1.2225
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18069945
|2006.12.18 19:50
|buy
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2223
|1.2186
|1.2225
|2006.12.19 03:39
|1.2225
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18072457
|2006.12.18 20:10
|buy
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2214
|1.2186
|1.2225
|2006.12.19 03:39
|1.2225
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|0.72
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18067245
|2006.12.18 18:40
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2234
|1.2187
|1.2225
|2006.12.19 03:39
|1.2225
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18083530
|2006.12.19 00:45
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.00
|117.61
|118.00
|2006.12.19 03:36
|118.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18081576
|2006.12.18 23:41
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.08
|117.61
|118.00
|2006.12.19 03:36
|118.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18085280
|2006.12.19 01:10
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpym
|117.89
|117.61
|118.00
|2006.12.19 03:36
|118.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.37
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18086651
|2006.12.19 01:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|154.53
|0.00
|154.54
|2006.12.19 03:34
|154.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18087082
|2006.12.19 01:50
|buy
|0.04
|eurjpym
|154.47
|0.00
|154.54
|2006.12.19 03:34
|154.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18086648
|2006.12.19 01:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|154.53
|0.00
|154.54
|2006.12.19 03:34
|154.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18087094
|2006.12.19 01:50
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9492
|0.0000
|1.9487
|2006.12.19 03:29
|1.9487
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18063727
|2006.12.18 17:50
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|154.52
|0.00
|154.62
|2006.12.19 01:02
|154.62
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18069628
|2006.12.18 19:46
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|154.59
|0.00
|154.62
|2006.12.19 01:02
|154.62
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18075857
|2006.12.18 21:30
|sell
|0.08
|eurjpym
|154.71
|0.00
|154.62
|2006.12.19 01:02
|154.62
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|0.61
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18072073
|2006.12.18 20:05
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|154.67
|0.00
|154.62
|2006.12.19 01:02
|154.62
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|0.17
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18079250
|2006.12.18 22:25
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9482
|0.0000
|1.9487
|2006.12.19 00:55
|1.9487
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18078652
|2006.12.18 22:21
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.10
|0.00
|118.05
|2006.12.18 23:28
|118.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18069923
|2006.12.18 19:50
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9486
|0.0000
|1.9479
|2006.12.18 22:00
|1.9479
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18068995
|2006.12.18 19:25
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9481
|0.0000
|1.9479
|2006.12.18 22:00
|1.9479
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18073999
|2006.12.18 20:37
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.07
|0.00
|118.12
|2006.12.18 21:45
|118.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18046354
|2006.12.18 15:05
|sell
|0.32
|usdjpym
|118.20
|0.00
|118.09
|2006.12.18 20:11
|118.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.98
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|18040432
|2006.12.18 14:50
|sell
|0.16
|usdjpym
|118.13
|0.00
|118.09
|2006.12.18 20:11
|118.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.54
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|18032221
|2006.12.18 13:35
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.88
|0.00
|118.09
|2006.12.18 20:11
|118.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18035405
|2006.12.18 13:50
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.93
|0.00
|118.09
|2006.12.18 20:11
|118.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18036717
|2006.12.18 13:55
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|118.01
|0.00
|118.09
|2006.12.18 20:11
|118.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18038768
|2006.12.18 14:30
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpym
|118.07
|0.00
|118.09
|2006.12.18 20:11
|118.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18057854
|2006.12.18 16:05
|buy
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7790
|0.0000
|0.7797
|2006.12.18 17:00
|0.7797
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18054437
|2006.12.18 15:35
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7796
|0.0000
|0.7797
|2006.12.18 17:00
|0.7797
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18055586
|2006.12.18 15:40
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|154.40
|0.00
|154.45
|2006.12.18 16:32
|154.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18058168
|2006.12.18 16:10
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2252
|0.0000
|1.2245
|2006.12.18 16:23
|1.2245
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18055576
|2006.12.18 15:40
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2247
|0.0000
|1.2245
|2006.12.18 16:23
|1.2245
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18057373
|2006.12.18 16:00
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9458
|0.0000
|1.9463
|2006.12.18 16:23
|1.9463
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18047928
|2006.12.18 15:08
|buy
|0.64
|eurusdm
|1.3061
|0.0000
|1.3073
|2006.12.18 16:23
|1.3073
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.68
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|18042796
|2006.12.18 14:57
|buy
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.3081
|0.0000
|1.3073
|2006.12.18 16:23
|1.3073
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.64
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18040576
|2006.12.18 14:50
|buy
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3088
|0.0000
|1.3073
|2006.12.18 16:23
|1.3073
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18044973
|2006.12.18 15:01
|buy
|0.16
|eurusdm
|1.3075
|0.0000
|1.3073
|2006.12.18 16:23
|1.3073
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|18039584
|2006.12.18 14:49
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3094
|0.0000
|1.3073
|2006.12.18 16:23
|1.3073
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18046397
|2006.12.18 15:05
|buy
|0.32
|eurusdm
|1.3070
|0.0000
|1.3073
|2006.12.18 16:23
|1.3073
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|18037415
|2006.12.18 14:01
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3099
|0.0000
|1.3073
|2006.12.18 16:23
|1.3073
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18055927
|2006.12.18 15:45
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9451
|0.0000
|1.9451
|2006.12.18 15:59
|1.9451
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18056743
|2006.12.18 15:55
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9440
|0.0000
|1.9451
|2006.12.18 15:59
|1.9451
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.44
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18055608
|2006.12.18 15:40
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9458
|0.0000
|1.9451
|2006.12.18 15:59
|1.9451
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18038211
|2006.12.18 14:20
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|154.51
|0.00
|154.51
|2006.12.18 15:00
|154.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18038739
|2006.12.18 14:30
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|154.59
|0.00
|154.51
|2006.12.18 15:00
|154.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18035097
|2006.12.18 13:45
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7815
|0.0000
|0.7810
|2006.12.18 14:49
|0.7810
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18034869
|2006.12.18 13:43
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3110
|0.0000
|1.3105
|2006.12.18 13:51
|1.3105
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18035367
|2006.12.18 13:50
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9508
|0.0000
|1.9503
|2006.12.18 13:51
|1.9503
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18032218
|2006.12.18 13:35
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2205
|0.0000
|1.2206
|2006.12.18 13:51
|1.2206
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18028954
|2006.12.18 12:40
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2211
|0.0000
|1.2206
|2006.12.18 13:51
|1.2206
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18034480
|2006.12.18 13:40
|buy
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2197
|0.0000
|1.2206
|2006.12.18 13:51
|1.2206
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.29
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18024769
|2006.12.18 11:15
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7826
|0.0000
|0.7818
|2006.12.18 13:35
|0.7818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18030200
|2006.12.18 13:15
|buy
|0.08
|audusdm
|0.7808
|0.0000
|0.7818
|2006.12.18 13:35
|0.7818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18027040
|2006.12.18 12:00
|buy
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7820
|0.0000
|0.7818
|2006.12.18 13:35
|0.7818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18027344
|2006.12.18 12:10
|buy
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7815
|0.0000
|0.7818
|2006.12.18 13:35
|0.7818
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18030438
|2006.12.18 13:18
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3096
|0.0000
|1.3101
|2006.12.18 13:32
|1.3101
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18026843
|2006.12.18 11:55
|buy
|0.08
|eurjpym
|154.27
|0.00
|154.36
|2006.12.18 13:19
|154.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.61
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18019736
|2006.12.18 10:16
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|154.41
|0.00
|154.36
|2006.12.18 13:19
|154.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18020570
|2006.12.18 10:31
|buy
|0.04
|eurjpym
|154.31
|0.00
|154.36
|2006.12.18 13:19
|154.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.17
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18015012
|2006.12.18 08:51
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|154.48
|0.00
|154.36
|2006.12.18 13:19
|154.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18028464
|2006.12.18 12:33
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3102
|0.0000
|1.3095
|2006.12.18 13:10
|1.3095
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18024980
|2006.12.18 11:19
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3096
|0.0000
|1.3095
|2006.12.18 13:10
|1.3095
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18026576
|2006.12.18 11:50
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2214
|0.0000
|1.2207
|2006.12.18 12:31
|1.2207
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18019361
|2006.12.18 10:05
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2209
|0.0000
|1.2207
|2006.12.18 12:31
|1.2207
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18026579
|2006.12.18 11:50
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9499
|0.0000
|1.9504
|2006.12.18 12:31
|1.9504
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18012765
|2006.12.18 08:23
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.90
|0.00
|117.98
|2006.12.18 09:38
|117.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18005708
|2006.12.18 07:08
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.99
|0.00
|117.98
|2006.12.18 09:38
|117.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18012770
|2006.12.18 08:23
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2201
|0.0000
|1.2196
|2006.12.18 08:40
|1.2196
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18012763
|2006.12.18 08:23
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3101
|0.0000
|1.3106
|2006.12.18 08:40
|1.3106
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17991061
|2006.12.18 01:11
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2210
|0.0000
|1.2201
|2006.12.18 07:54
|1.2201
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17995236
|2006.12.18 03:36
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2205
|0.0000
|1.2201
|2006.12.18 07:54
|1.2201
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18007586
|2006.12.18 07:30
|buy
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2191
|0.0000
|1.2201
|2006.12.18 07:54
|1.2201
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.66
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|18000303
|2006.12.18 05:53
|buy
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2197
|0.0000
|1.2201
|2006.12.18 07:54
|1.2201
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18006266
|2006.12.18 07:15
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3103
|0.0000
|1.3102
|2006.12.18 07:53
|1.3102
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18005693
|2006.12.18 07:08
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3093
|0.0000
|1.3102
|2006.12.18 07:53
|1.3102
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18008006
|2006.12.18 07:35
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9572
|0.0000
|1.9567
|2006.12.18 07:53
|1.9567
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18008718
|2006.12.18 07:45
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3112
|0.0000
|1.3102
|2006.12.18 07:53
|1.3102
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|18006235
|2006.12.18 07:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|154.56
|0.00
|154.61
|2006.12.18 07:44
|154.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18000294
|2006.12.18 05:53
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9558
|0.0000
|1.9554
|2006.12.18 07:06
|1.9554
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|18001006
|2006.12.18 05:55
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9563
|0.0000
|1.9554
|2006.12.18 07:06
|1.9554
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17995355
|2006.12.18 03:45
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9545
|0.0000
|1.9554
|2006.12.18 07:06
|1.9554
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17991282
|2006.12.18 01:17
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3091
|0.0000
|1.3095
|2006.12.18 06:58
|1.3095
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|18001054
|2006.12.18 05:55
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3103
|0.0000
|1.3095
|2006.12.18 06:58
|1.3095
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17999493
|2006.12.18 05:47
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3097
|0.0000
|1.3095
|2006.12.18 06:58
|1.3095
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17994818
|2006.12.18 03:20
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|154.53
|0.00
|154.51
|2006.12.18 06:58
|154.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17996873
|2006.12.18 04:29
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|154.58
|0.00
|154.51
|2006.12.18 06:58
|154.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17995263
|2006.12.18 03:42
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7815
|0.0000
|0.7820
|2006.12.18 06:44
|0.7820
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17993045
|2006.12.18 02:15
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.05
|0.00
|118.00
|2006.12.18 05:59
|118.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17991199
|2006.12.18 01:15
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9537
|0.0000
|1.9537
|2006.12.18 02:27
|1.9537
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17992203
|2006.12.18 01:50
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9544
|0.0000
|1.9537
|2006.12.18 02:27
|1.9537
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17958431
|2006.12.15 16:25
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7818
|0.0000
|0.7819
|2006.12.18 00:15
|0.7819
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17967166
|2006.12.15 17:35
|buy
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7812
|0.0000
|0.7819
|2006.12.18 00:15
|0.7819
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17972112
|2006.12.15 18:25
|sell
|0.16
|usdchfm
|1.2230
|0.0000
|1.2216
|2006.12.17 23:36
|1.2216
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|1.83
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|17939909
|2006.12.15 15:10
|sell
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2218
|0.0000
|1.2216
|2006.12.17 23:36
|1.2216
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17928643
|2006.12.15 14:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2160
|0.0000
|1.2216
|2006.12.17 23:36
|1.2216
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.46
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17968916
|2006.12.15 17:45
|sell
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2224
|0.0000
|1.2216
|2006.12.17 23:36
|1.2216
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|0.52
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|17931718
|2006.12.15 14:55
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2176
|0.0000
|1.2216
|2006.12.17 23:36
|1.2216
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.65
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17967136
|2006.12.15 17:35
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpym
|118.15
|0.00
|118.04
|2006.12.17 22:30
|118.04
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|0.74
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|17958466
|2006.12.15 16:25
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.87
|0.00
|118.04
|2006.12.17 22:30
|118.04
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17963412
|2006.12.15 17:10
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.98
|0.00
|118.04
|2006.12.17 22:30
|118.04
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17965090
|2006.12.15 17:30
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|118.07
|0.00
|118.04
|2006.12.17 22:30
|118.04
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17973713
|2006.12.15 18:40
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3078
|0.0000
|1.3083
|2006.12.15 19:48
|1.3083
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17965160
|2006.12.15 17:30
|buy
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.3080
|0.0000
|1.3075
|2006.12.15 18:32
|1.3075
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|17962933
|2006.12.15 17:05
|buy
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3086
|0.0000
|1.3075
|2006.12.15 18:32
|1.3075
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.44
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17967114
|2006.12.15 17:35
|buy
|0.16
|eurusdm
|1.3073
|0.0000
|1.3075
|2006.12.15 18:32
|1.3075
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|17972262
|2006.12.15 18:25
|buy
|0.32
|eurusdm
|1.3062
|0.0000
|1.3075
|2006.12.15 18:32
|1.3075
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|17952903
|2006.12.15 15:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3097
|0.0000
|1.3075
|2006.12.15 18:32
|1.3075
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.22
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17953722
|2006.12.15 15:50
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3092
|0.0000
|1.3075
|2006.12.15 18:32
|1.3075
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17968935
|2006.12.15 17:45
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|154.38
|0.00
|154.33
|2006.12.15 18:24
|154.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17968908
|2006.12.15 17:45
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9518
|0.0000
|1.9525
|2006.12.15 17:56
|1.9525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17968021
|2006.12.15 17:40
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9524
|0.0000
|1.9525
|2006.12.15 17:56
|1.9525
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17955189
|2006.12.15 16:00
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|154.09
|0.00
|154.16
|2006.12.15 16:05
|154.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17954484
|2006.12.15 15:55
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|154.15
|0.00
|154.16
|2006.12.15 16:05
|154.16
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17953729
|2006.12.15 15:50
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9519
|0.0000
|1.9527
|2006.12.15 16:01
|1.9527
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17952881
|2006.12.15 15:45
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9527
|0.0000
|1.9527
|2006.12.15 16:01
|1.9527
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17935593
|2006.12.15 15:05
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|1.9543
|0.0000
|1.9529
|2006.12.15 15:43
|1.9529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|17939605
|2006.12.15 15:10
|buy
|0.16
|gbpusdm
|1.9524
|0.0000
|1.9529
|2006.12.15 15:43
|1.9529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.80
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|17948538
|2006.12.15 15:35
|buy
|0.32
|gbpusdm
|1.9506
|0.0000
|1.9529
|2006.12.15 15:43
|1.9529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|17933059
|2006.12.15 15:00
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9577
|0.0000
|1.9529
|2006.12.15 15:43
|1.9529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.92
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17928648
|2006.12.15 14:45
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9615
|0.0000
|1.9529
|2006.12.15 15:43
|1.9529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.86
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17931730
|2006.12.15 14:55
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9593
|0.0000
|1.9529
|2006.12.15 15:43
|1.9529
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17942337
|2006.12.15 15:15
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7825
|0.0000
|0.7830
|2006.12.15 15:26
|0.7830
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17921982
|2006.12.15 14:25
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7836
|0.0000
|0.7831
|2006.12.15 15:03
|0.7831
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17931737
|2006.12.15 14:55
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.61
|0.00
|117.66
|2006.12.15 14:59
|117.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17927176
|2006.12.15 14:40
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.71
|0.00
|117.61
|2006.12.15 14:53
|117.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17929715
|2006.12.15 14:50
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpym
|117.50
|0.00
|117.61
|2006.12.15 14:53
|117.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.37
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17928614
|2006.12.15 14:45
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.62
|0.00
|117.61
|2006.12.15 14:53
|117.61
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17921830
|2006.12.15 14:25
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3164
|0.0000
|1.3155
|2006.12.15 14:32
|1.3155
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17920412
|2006.12.15 14:20
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3152
|0.0000
|1.3155
|2006.12.15 14:32
|1.3155
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17920347
|2006.12.15 14:20
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2144
|0.0000
|1.2149
|2006.12.15 14:32
|1.2149
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17920381
|2006.12.15 14:20
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9632
|0.0000
|1.9627
|2006.12.15 14:21
|1.9627
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17913796
|2006.12.15 13:55
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.12
|0.00
|155.07
|2006.12.15 14:02
|155.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17909343
|2006.12.15 13:35
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|155.20
|0.00
|155.17
|2006.12.15 13:54
|155.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17902902
|2006.12.15 13:30
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|155.14
|0.00
|155.17
|2006.12.15 13:54
|155.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17895837
|2006.12.15 12:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.04
|0.00
|155.17
|2006.12.15 13:54
|155.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17910937
|2006.12.15 13:40
|sell
|0.08
|eurjpym
|155.28
|0.00
|155.17
|2006.12.15 13:54
|155.17
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.75
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|17888357
|2006.12.15 10:10
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7804
|0.0000
|0.7806
|2006.12.15 13:28
|0.7806
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17890241
|2006.12.15 10:40
|buy
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7799
|0.0000
|0.7806
|2006.12.15 13:28
|0.7806
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17899277
|2006.12.15 13:25
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.25
|0.00
|118.20
|2006.12.15 13:26
|118.20
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17899157
|2006.12.15 13:25
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3118
|0.0000
|1.3123
|2006.12.15 13:25
|1.3123
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17897401
|2006.12.15 13:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2193
|0.0000
|1.2186
|2006.12.15 13:25
|1.2186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17894404
|2006.12.15 11:55
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2187
|0.0000
|1.2186
|2006.12.15 13:25
|1.2186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17898167
|2006.12.15 13:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9568
|0.0000
|1.9573
|2006.12.15 13:25
|1.9573
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17883425
|2006.12.15 09:40
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.08
|0.00
|155.05
|2006.12.15 12:19
|155.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17885315
|2006.12.15 09:50
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|154.96
|0.00
|155.05
|2006.12.15 12:19
|155.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17889487
|2006.12.15 10:25
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|118.19
|0.00
|118.18
|2006.12.15 12:08
|118.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17894073
|2006.12.15 11:50
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.25
|0.00
|118.18
|2006.12.15 12:08
|118.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17894421
|2006.12.15 11:55
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3114
|0.0000
|1.3119
|2006.12.15 12:07
|1.3119
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17889922
|2006.12.15 10:35
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9573
|0.0000
|1.9581
|2006.12.15 10:51
|1.9581
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17888365
|2006.12.15 10:10
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9581
|0.0000
|1.9581
|2006.12.15 10:51
|1.9581
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17889962
|2006.12.15 10:35
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2193
|0.0000
|1.2186
|2006.12.15 10:51
|1.2186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17889678
|2006.12.15 10:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2186
|0.0000
|1.2186
|2006.12.15 10:51
|1.2186
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17889473
|2006.12.15 10:25
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3115
|0.0000
|1.3115
|2006.12.15 10:49
|1.3115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17889945
|2006.12.15 10:35
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3108
|0.0000
|1.3115
|2006.12.15 10:49
|1.3115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17888369
|2006.12.15 10:10
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3114
|0.0000
|1.3115
|2006.12.15 10:24
|1.3115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17889095
|2006.12.15 10:20
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3108
|0.0000
|1.3115
|2006.12.15 10:24
|1.3115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17867020
|2006.12.15 07:55
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.12
|0.00
|155.21
|2006.12.15 09:29
|155.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17869113
|2006.12.15 08:10
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|155.22
|0.00
|155.21
|2006.12.15 09:29
|155.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17871142
|2006.12.15 08:50
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|155.31
|0.00
|155.21
|2006.12.15 09:29
|155.21
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17864004
|2006.12.15 07:25
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2145
|0.0000
|1.2146
|2006.12.15 09:09
|1.2146
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17866518
|2006.12.15 07:50
|buy
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2137
|0.0000
|1.2146
|2006.12.15 09:09
|1.2146
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17863837
|2006.12.15 07:20
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2150
|0.0000
|1.2146
|2006.12.15 09:09
|1.2146
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17869426
|2006.12.15 08:20
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7821
|0.0000
|0.7816
|2006.12.15 09:08
|0.7816
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17866493
|2006.12.15 07:50
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9634
|0.0000
|1.9622
|2006.12.15 09:00
|1.9622
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.48
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17864330
|2006.12.15 07:30
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9621
|0.0000
|1.9622
|2006.12.15 09:00
|1.9622
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17863812
|2006.12.15 07:20
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9614
|0.0000
|1.9622
|2006.12.15 09:00
|1.9622
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17864616
|2006.12.15 07:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3157
|0.0000
|1.3159
|2006.12.15 08:59
|1.3159
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17866541
|2006.12.15 07:50
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3168
|0.0000
|1.3159
|2006.12.15 08:59
|1.3159
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17867679
|2006.12.15 08:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.88
|0.00
|117.90
|2006.12.15 08:47
|117.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17870161
|2006.12.15 08:35
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.83
|0.00
|117.90
|2006.12.15 08:47
|117.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17858683
|2006.12.15 05:20
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.87
|0.00
|117.82
|2006.12.15 07:54
|117.82
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17852873
|2006.12.15 02:20
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7818
|0.0000
|0.7823
|2006.12.15 07:46
|0.7823
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17847671
|2006.12.15 00:40
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2139
|0.0000
|1.2139
|2006.12.15 07:11
|1.2139
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17847908
|2006.12.15 00:51
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2141
|0.0000
|1.2139
|2006.12.15 07:11
|1.2139
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17860599
|2006.12.15 06:15
|sell
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2147
|0.0000
|1.2139
|2006.12.15 07:11
|1.2139
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.26
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17861922
|2006.12.15 06:55
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9615
|0.0000
|1.9620
|2006.12.15 07:08
|1.9620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17858632
|2006.12.15 05:16
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3147
|0.0000
|1.3152
|2006.12.15 07:07
|1.3152
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17860009
|2006.12.15 05:55
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|154.93
|0.00
|155.01
|2006.12.15 06:57
|155.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17857220
|2006.12.15 04:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.01
|154.71
|155.01
|2006.12.15 06:57
|155.01
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17857472
|2006.12.15 04:26
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9610
|0.0000
|1.9610
|2006.12.15 05:46
|1.9610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17858970
|2006.12.15 05:30
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9617
|0.0000
|1.9610
|2006.12.15 05:46
|1.9610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17857222
|2006.12.15 04:20
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.86
|117.59
|117.91
|2006.12.15 05:12
|117.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17856220
|2006.12.15 03:41
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.86
|0.00
|117.81
|2006.12.15 04:11
|117.81
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17856205
|2006.12.15 03:40
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.00
|0.00
|154.95
|2006.12.15 04:11
|154.95
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17854662
|2006.12.15 02:55
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3153
|0.0000
|1.3148
|2006.12.15 03:36
|1.3148
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17854228
|2006.12.15 02:35
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|154.98
|0.00
|155.03
|2006.12.15 03:18
|155.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17854331
|2006.12.15 02:40
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.81
|0.00
|117.86
|2006.12.15 03:18
|117.86
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17854359
|2006.12.15 02:42
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9612
|0.0000
|1.9607
|2006.12.15 03:06
|1.9607
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17847911
|2006.12.15 00:51
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3149
|0.0000
|1.3154
|2006.12.15 02:31
|1.3154
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17847907
|2006.12.15 00:50
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9608
|0.0000
|1.9606
|2006.12.15 02:21
|1.9606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17852405
|2006.12.15 02:10
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9598
|0.0000
|1.9606
|2006.12.15 02:21
|1.9606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17848412
|2006.12.15 00:55
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9603
|0.0000
|1.9606
|2006.12.15 02:21
|1.9606
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17842507
|2006.12.14 23:20
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|154.86
|0.00
|154.99
|2006.12.15 01:47
|154.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17844525
|2006.12.15 00:02
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|154.94
|0.00
|154.99
|2006.12.15 01:47
|154.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17845038
|2006.12.15 00:15
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|154.99
|0.00
|154.99
|2006.12.15 01:47
|154.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17848341
|2006.12.15 00:55
|sell
|0.08
|eurjpym
|155.12
|0.00
|154.99
|2006.12.15 01:47
|154.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.88
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|17847660
|2006.12.15 00:40
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.88
|0.00
|117.91
|2006.12.15 01:42
|117.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17849281
|2006.12.15 01:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|118.00
|0.00
|117.91
|2006.12.15 01:42
|117.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.15
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17841859
|2006.12.14 22:51
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7830
|0.0000
|0.7825
|2006.12.15 01:05
|0.7825
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17842264
|2006.12.14 23:06
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2139
|0.0000
|1.2144
|2006.12.15 00:23
|1.2144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17843890
|2006.12.14 23:55
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9617
|0.0000
|1.9610
|2006.12.15 00:23
|1.9610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17841754
|2006.12.14 22:45
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9612
|0.0000
|1.9610
|2006.12.15 00:23
|1.9610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17843128
|2006.12.14 23:40
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3157
|0.0000
|1.3150
|2006.12.15 00:12
|1.3150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17841909
|2006.12.14 22:55
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3151
|0.0000
|1.3150
|2006.12.15 00:12
|1.3150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17843266
|2006.12.14 23:45
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.72
|0.00
|117.77
|2006.12.14 23:50
|117.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17829608
|2006.12.14 18:25
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.79
|0.00
|117.70
|2006.12.14 23:35
|117.70
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|0.15
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17829034
|2006.12.14 18:05
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.68
|0.00
|117.70
|2006.12.14 23:35
|117.70
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17840205
|2006.12.14 22:10
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9604
|0.0000
|1.9609
|2006.12.14 22:14
|1.9609
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17830146
|2006.12.14 18:35
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|154.92
|0.00
|154.87
|2006.12.14 22:13
|154.87
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17832845
|2006.12.14 19:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9613
|0.0000
|1.9618
|2006.12.14 19:22
|1.9618
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17831877
|2006.12.14 19:11
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7829
|0.0000
|0.7834
|2006.12.14 19:13
|0.7834
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17829927
|2006.12.14 18:30
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9622
|0.0000
|1.9614
|2006.12.14 19:13
|1.9614
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17830757
|2006.12.14 18:40
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9604
|0.0000
|1.9614
|2006.12.14 19:13
|1.9614
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17830125
|2006.12.14 18:35
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9614
|0.0000
|1.9614
|2006.12.14 19:13
|1.9614
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17829051
|2006.12.14 18:05
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2138
|0.0000
|1.2139
|2006.12.14 19:13
|1.2139
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17830708
|2006.12.14 18:40
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2147
|0.0000
|1.2139
|2006.12.14 19:13
|1.2139
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17830733
|2006.12.14 18:40
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3146
|0.0000
|1.3155
|2006.12.14 19:13
|1.3155
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17828782
|2006.12.14 17:56
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3158
|0.0000
|1.3155
|2006.12.14 19:13
|1.3155
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17829352
|2006.12.14 18:20
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9611
|0.0000
|1.9618
|2006.12.14 18:29
|1.9618
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17829104
|2006.12.14 18:10
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9617
|0.0000
|1.9618
|2006.12.14 18:29
|1.9618
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17822703
|2006.12.14 16:25
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7833
|0.0000
|0.7831
|2006.12.14 17:49
|0.7831
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17825825
|2006.12.14 17:02
|sell
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7838
|0.0000
|0.7831
|2006.12.14 17:49
|0.7831
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17826768
|2006.12.14 17:20
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.61
|0.00
|117.67
|2006.12.14 17:49
|117.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17821034
|2006.12.14 16:10
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.65
|0.00
|117.67
|2006.12.14 17:49
|117.67
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17826693
|2006.12.14 17:20
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9645
|0.0000
|1.9637
|2006.12.14 17:29
|1.9637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17826271
|2006.12.14 17:10
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9636
|0.0000
|1.9637
|2006.12.14 17:29
|1.9637
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17824484
|2006.12.14 16:50
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|154.85
|0.00
|154.90
|2006.12.14 16:58
|154.90
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17772039
|2006.12.14 09:40
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7863
|0.0000
|0.7837
|2006.12.14 16:10
|0.7837
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.26
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17774789
|2006.12.14 10:35
|buy
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7855
|0.0000
|0.7837
|2006.12.14 16:10
|0.7837
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17782375
|2006.12.14 11:40
|buy
|0.32
|audusdm
|0.7824
|0.0000
|0.7837
|2006.12.14 16:10
|0.7837
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|17779384
|2006.12.14 11:30
|buy
|0.16
|audusdm
|0.7833
|0.0000
|0.7837
|2006.12.14 16:10
|0.7837
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.64
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|17776777
|2006.12.14 11:10
|buy
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7849
|0.0000
|0.7837
|2006.12.14 16:10
|0.7837
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17778484
|2006.12.14 11:20
|buy
|0.08
|audusdm
|0.7842
|0.0000
|0.7837
|2006.12.14 16:10
|0.7837
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|17808750
|2006.12.14 15:25
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3172
|0.0000
|1.3168
|2006.12.14 15:59
|1.3168
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17812050
|2006.12.14 15:30
|buy
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3154
|0.0000
|1.3168
|2006.12.14 15:59
|1.3168
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.56
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17808022
|2006.12.14 15:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3182
|0.0000
|1.3168
|2006.12.14 15:59
|1.3168
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17800866
|2006.12.14 13:59
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.55
|0.00
|117.70
|2006.12.14 15:56
|117.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17805158
|2006.12.14 14:45
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.62
|0.00
|117.70
|2006.12.14 15:56
|117.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17807513
|2006.12.14 15:07
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|117.71
|0.00
|117.70
|2006.12.14 15:56
|117.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17812209
|2006.12.14 15:30
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpym
|117.82
|0.00
|117.70
|2006.12.14 15:56
|117.70
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.82
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|17811999
|2006.12.14 15:30
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2144
|0.0000
|1.2141
|2006.12.14 15:52
|1.2141
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17807625
|2006.12.14 15:10
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2128
|0.0000
|1.2141
|2006.12.14 15:52
|1.2141
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17815365
|2006.12.14 15:35
|sell
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2151
|0.0000
|1.2141
|2006.12.14 15:52
|1.2141
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.33
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17808743
|2006.12.14 15:25
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9613
|0.0000
|1.9610
|2006.12.14 15:52
|1.9610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17808313
|2006.12.14 15:20
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9624
|0.0000
|1.9610
|2006.12.14 15:52
|1.9610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17811916
|2006.12.14 15:30
|buy
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|1.9593
|0.0000
|1.9610
|2006.12.14 15:52
|1.9610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|17808073
|2006.12.14 15:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9629
|0.0000
|1.9610
|2006.12.14 15:52
|1.9610
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.19
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17784900
|2006.12.14 11:50
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|155.11
|0.00
|155.15
|2006.12.14 14:12
|155.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17778823
|2006.12.14 11:25
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.24
|0.00
|155.15
|2006.12.14 14:12
|155.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17787067
|2006.12.14 12:10
|buy
|0.04
|eurjpym
|155.06
|0.00
|155.15
|2006.12.14 14:12
|155.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17768267
|2006.12.14 08:50
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2064
|0.0000
|1.2120
|2006.12.14 14:03
|1.2120
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.92
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17769647
|2006.12.14 09:10
|sell
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2073
|0.0000
|1.2120
|2006.12.14 14:03
|1.2120
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.55
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17770706
|2006.12.14 09:25
|sell
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2079
|0.0000
|1.2120
|2006.12.14 14:03
|1.2120
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.71
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|17767687
|2006.12.14 08:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2058
|0.0000
|1.2120
|2006.12.14 14:03
|1.2120
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.51
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17782357
|2006.12.14 11:40
|sell
|0.64
|usdchfm
|1.2111
|0.0000
|1.2120
|2006.12.14 14:03
|1.2120
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.75
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
|17797632
|2006.12.14 13:35
|sell
|2.56
|usdchfm
|1.2136
|0.0000
|1.2120
|2006.12.14 14:03
|1.2120
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|33.80
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
|17784918
|2006.12.14 11:50
|sell
|1.28
|usdchfm
|1.2127
|0.0000
|1.2120
|2006.12.14 14:03
|1.2120
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.39
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
|17776744
|2006.12.14 11:10
|sell
|0.16
|usdchfm
|1.2093
|0.0000
|1.2120
|2006.12.14 14:03
|1.2120
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.56
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|17778015
|2006.12.14 11:15
|sell
|0.32
|usdchfm
|1.2103
|0.0000
|1.2120
|2006.12.14 14:03
|1.2120
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.49
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|17777964
|2006.12.14 11:15
|buy
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3209
|0.0000
|1.3189
|2006.12.14 14:00
|1.3189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.80
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17784957
|2006.12.14 11:50
|buy
|0.16
|eurusdm
|1.3187
|0.0000
|1.3189
|2006.12.14 14:00
|1.3189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|17776767
|2006.12.14 11:10
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3217
|0.0000
|1.3189
|2006.12.14 14:00
|1.3189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.56
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17781642
|2006.12.14 11:35
|buy
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.3195
|0.0000
|1.3189
|2006.12.14 14:00
|1.3189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.48
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|17774256
|2006.12.14 10:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3226
|0.0000
|1.3189
|2006.12.14 14:00
|1.3189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.37
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17797534
|2006.12.14 13:35
|buy
|0.32
|eurusdm
|1.3174
|0.0000
|1.3189
|2006.12.14 14:00
|1.3189
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.80
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|17779460
|2006.12.14 11:30
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.56
|0.00
|117.54
|2006.12.14 12:14
|117.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17778521
|2006.12.14 11:20
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.49
|0.00
|117.54
|2006.12.14 12:14
|117.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17781349
|2006.12.14 11:35
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|117.63
|0.00
|117.54
|2006.12.14 12:14
|117.54
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17778478
|2006.12.14 11:20
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9663
|0.0000
|1.9651
|2006.12.14 12:12
|1.9651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17781677
|2006.12.14 11:35
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9637
|0.0000
|1.9651
|2006.12.14 12:12
|1.9651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.28
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17773673
|2006.12.14 10:10
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.29
|0.00
|155.34
|2006.12.14 10:32
|155.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17771597
|2006.12.14 09:35
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9680
|0.0000
|1.9685
|2006.12.14 09:37
|1.9685
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17770288
|2006.12.14 09:21
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9674
|0.0000
|1.9674
|2006.12.14 09:30
|1.9674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17770715
|2006.12.14 09:25
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9666
|0.0000
|1.9674
|2006.12.14 09:30
|1.9674
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17764739
|2006.12.14 08:15
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpym
|117.33
|0.00
|117.43
|2006.12.14 08:55
|117.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17757630
|2006.12.14 07:20
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.49
|0.00
|117.43
|2006.12.14 08:55
|117.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17762667
|2006.12.14 08:05
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.41
|0.00
|117.43
|2006.12.14 08:55
|117.43
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17765589
|2006.12.14 08:20
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3238
|0.0000
|1.3233
|2006.12.14 08:47
|1.3233
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17757687
|2006.12.14 07:22
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7857
|0.0000
|0.7862
|2006.12.14 08:34
|0.7862
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17759175
|2006.12.14 07:45
|sell
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7865
|0.0000
|0.7862
|2006.12.14 08:34
|0.7862
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17764778
|2006.12.14 08:15
|sell
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7870
|0.0000
|0.7862
|2006.12.14 08:34
|0.7862
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17757046
|2006.12.14 07:10
|buy
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2052
|0.0000
|1.2049
|2006.12.14 08:31
|1.2049
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17760249
|2006.12.14 07:55
|buy
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2044
|0.0000
|1.2049
|2006.12.14 08:31
|1.2049
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.33
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|17762634
|2006.12.14 08:05
|buy
|0.16
|usdchfm
|1.2039
|0.0000
|1.2049
|2006.12.14 08:31
|1.2049
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.33
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|17732045
|2006.12.13 21:21
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2065
|0.0000
|1.2049
|2006.12.14 08:31
|1.2049
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|-0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17754365
|2006.12.14 06:25
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2060
|0.0000
|1.2049
|2006.12.14 08:31
|1.2049
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17758247
|2006.12.14 07:35
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9668
|0.0000
|1.9689
|2006.12.14 08:27
|1.9689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.42
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17762688
|2006.12.14 08:05
|sell
|0.16
|gbpusdm
|1.9703
|0.0000
|1.9689
|2006.12.14 08:27
|1.9689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.24
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|17760933
|2006.12.14 08:00
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|1.9692
|0.0000
|1.9689
|2006.12.14 08:27
|1.9689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.24
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|17757924
|2006.12.14 07:30
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9662
|0.0000
|1.9689
|2006.12.14 08:27
|1.9689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17759216
|2006.12.14 07:45
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9683
|0.0000
|1.9689
|2006.12.14 08:27
|1.9689
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17752693
|2006.12.14 05:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.31
|0.00
|155.34
|2006.12.14 08:22
|155.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17759163
|2006.12.14 07:45
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|155.36
|0.00
|155.34
|2006.12.14 08:22
|155.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17762650
|2006.12.14 08:05
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|155.43
|0.00
|155.34
|2006.12.14 08:22
|155.34
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17757057
|2006.12.14 07:10
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3228
|0.0000
|1.3218
|2006.12.14 07:30
|1.3218
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17752707
|2006.12.14 05:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3214
|0.0000
|1.3218
|2006.12.14 07:30
|1.3218
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17754783
|2006.12.14 06:30
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3219
|0.0000
|1.3218
|2006.12.14 07:30
|1.3218
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17755598
|2006.12.14 06:51
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9670
|0.0000
|1.9667
|2006.12.14 07:29
|1.9667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17755015
|2006.12.14 06:35
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9663
|0.0000
|1.9667
|2006.12.14 07:29
|1.9667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17757034
|2006.12.14 07:10
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9676
|0.0000
|1.9667
|2006.12.14 07:29
|1.9667
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17749600
|2006.12.14 03:15
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7865
|0.0000
|0.7862
|2006.12.14 07:06
|0.7862
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17753231
|2006.12.14 05:35
|buy
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7859
|0.0000
|0.7862
|2006.12.14 07:06
|0.7862
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17753697
|2006.12.14 05:55
|buy
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7854
|0.0000
|0.7862
|2006.12.14 07:06
|0.7862
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17751232
|2006.12.14 04:30
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|117.60
|0.00
|117.52
|2006.12.14 06:36
|117.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17749558
|2006.12.14 03:11
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.48
|0.00
|117.52
|2006.12.14 06:36
|117.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17750456
|2006.12.14 04:06
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.54
|0.00
|117.52
|2006.12.14 06:36
|117.52
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17749533
|2006.12.14 03:10
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9668
|0.0000
|1.9668
|2006.12.14 06:27
|1.9668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17750762
|2006.12.14 04:15
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9661
|0.0000
|1.9668
|2006.12.14 06:27
|1.9668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17749536
|2006.12.14 03:10
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3209
|0.0000
|1.3214
|2006.12.14 04:39
|1.3214
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17744726
|2006.12.14 01:10
|buy
|0.04
|eurjpym
|155.16
|0.00
|155.25
|2006.12.14 04:13
|155.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17736572
|2006.12.13 22:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.28
|0.00
|155.25
|2006.12.14 04:13
|155.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17737284
|2006.12.13 23:00
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|155.23
|0.00
|155.25
|2006.12.14 04:13
|155.25
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17748349
|2006.12.14 02:15
|sell
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7867
|0.0000
|0.7860
|2006.12.14 03:02
|0.7860
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17741321
|2006.12.14 00:06
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7862
|0.0000
|0.7860
|2006.12.14 03:02
|0.7860
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17748484
|2006.12.14 02:20
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9671
|0.0000
|1.9666
|2006.12.14 03:01
|1.9666
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17748020
|2006.12.14 02:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3214
|0.0000
|1.3209
|2006.12.14 03:01
|1.3209
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17748013
|2006.12.14 02:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.41
|0.00
|117.46
|2006.12.14 02:29
|117.46
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17744740
|2006.12.14 01:10
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9668
|0.0000
|1.9673
|2006.12.14 01:47
|1.9673
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17744518
|2006.12.14 01:07
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3209
|0.0000
|1.3214
|2006.12.14 01:47
|1.3214
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17741348
|2006.12.14 00:07
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3214
|0.0000
|1.3209
|2006.12.14 00:52
|1.3209
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17741335
|2006.12.14 00:07
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9673
|0.0000
|1.9668
|2006.12.14 00:52
|1.9668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17739203
|2006.12.13 23:36
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.46
|0.00
|117.53
|2006.12.14 00:14
|117.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17737867
|2006.12.13 23:12
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.53
|0.00
|117.53
|2006.12.14 00:14
|117.53
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17736562
|2006.12.13 22:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3212
|0.0000
|1.3217
|2006.12.13 23:45
|1.3217
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17720793
|2006.12.13 17:55
|buy
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7854
|0.0000
|0.7863
|2006.12.13 23:43
|0.7863
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17716601
|2006.12.13 17:30
|buy
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7860
|0.0000
|0.7863
|2006.12.13 23:43
|0.7863
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17711082
|2006.12.13 16:30
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7867
|0.0000
|0.7863
|2006.12.13 23:43
|0.7863
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17725683
|2006.12.13 18:55
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.51
|0.00
|117.50
|2006.12.13 23:04
|117.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17723798
|2006.12.13 18:16
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.44
|0.00
|117.50
|2006.12.13 23:04
|117.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17728527
|2006.12.13 20:10
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|117.60
|0.00
|117.50
|2006.12.13 23:04
|117.50
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17714000
|2006.12.13 16:55
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.12
|0.00
|155.22
|2006.12.13 22:35
|155.22
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|-0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17731667
|2006.12.13 21:10
|sell
|0.08
|eurjpym
|155.32
|0.00
|155.22
|2006.12.13 22:35
|155.22
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.27
|0.68
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|17728971
|2006.12.13 20:15
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|155.26
|0.00
|155.22
|2006.12.13 22:35
|155.22
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.13
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17715903
|2006.12.13 17:20
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|155.18
|0.00
|155.22
|2006.12.13 22:35
|155.22
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17732380
|2006.12.13 21:35
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3214
|0.0000
|1.3209
|2006.12.13 22:35
|1.3209
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17732390
|2006.12.13 21:35
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9667
|0.0000
|1.9662
|2006.12.13 22:02
|1.9662
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17723739
|2006.12.13 18:15
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2065
|0.0000
|1.2063
|2006.12.13 21:04
|1.2063
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17724218
|2006.12.13 18:26
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2070
|0.0000
|1.2063
|2006.12.13 21:04
|1.2063
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17723746
|2006.12.13 18:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3209
|0.0000
|1.3210
|2006.12.13 20:54
|1.3210
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17725677
|2006.12.13 18:55
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3203
|0.0000
|1.3210
|2006.12.13 20:54
|1.3210
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17727632
|2006.12.13 19:55
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9659
|0.0000
|1.9654
|2006.12.13 20:18
|1.9654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17723682
|2006.12.13 18:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9646
|0.0000
|1.9651
|2006.12.13 18:40
|1.9651
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17714021
|2006.12.13 16:55
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.42
|0.00
|117.45
|2006.12.13 18:12
|117.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17718367
|2006.12.13 17:40
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.47
|0.00
|117.45
|2006.12.13 18:12
|117.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17720844
|2006.12.13 17:55
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|117.53
|0.00
|117.45
|2006.12.13 18:12
|117.45
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.27
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17720815
|2006.12.13 17:55
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3206
|0.0000
|1.3208
|2006.12.13 18:11
|1.3208
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17722703
|2006.12.13 18:10
|buy
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3199
|0.0000
|1.3208
|2006.12.13 18:11
|1.3208
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17718874
|2006.12.13 17:45
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3213
|0.0000
|1.3208
|2006.12.13 18:11
|1.3208
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17709861
|2006.12.13 16:20
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2058
|0.0000
|1.2063
|2006.12.13 16:38
|1.2063
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17710714
|2006.12.13 16:25
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9673
|0.0000
|1.9668
|2006.12.13 16:38
|1.9668
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17709865
|2006.12.13 16:20
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.31
|0.00
|117.36
|2006.12.13 16:35
|117.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17709890
|2006.12.13 16:20
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3227
|0.0000
|1.3222
|2006.12.13 16:35
|1.3222
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17636382
|2006.12.13 05:20
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|116.98
|0.00
|117.18
|2006.12.13 16:12
|117.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.68
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17663441
|2006.12.13 11:10
|sell
|0.16
|usdjpym
|117.10
|0.00
|117.18
|2006.12.13 16:12
|117.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|17630076
|2006.12.13 01:15
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|116.84
|0.00
|117.18
|2006.12.13 16:12
|117.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.29
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17631238
|2006.12.13 01:45
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|116.92
|0.00
|117.18
|2006.12.13 16:12
|117.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.44
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17679697
|2006.12.13 13:35
|sell
|0.32
|usdjpym
|117.40
|0.00
|117.18
|2006.12.13 16:12
|117.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|17649634
|2006.12.13 08:35
|sell
|0.08
|usdjpym
|117.04
|0.00
|117.18
|2006.12.13 16:12
|117.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.96
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|17699173
|2006.12.13 15:05
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3219
|0.0000
|1.3224
|2006.12.13 16:03
|1.3224
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17703529
|2006.12.13 15:41
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7873
|0.0000
|0.7868
|2006.12.13 16:00
|0.7868
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17679539
|2006.12.13 13:35
|sell
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2069
|0.0000
|1.2058
|2006.12.13 15:56
|1.2058
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17668851
|2006.12.13 12:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2019
|0.0000
|1.2058
|2006.12.13 15:56
|1.2058
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17696790
|2006.12.13 14:55
|sell
|0.08
|usdchfm
|1.2074
|0.0000
|1.2058
|2006.12.13 15:56
|1.2058
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|17671186
|2006.12.13 13:25
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2026
|0.0000
|1.2058
|2006.12.13 15:56
|1.2058
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.53
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17687303
|2006.12.13 13:55
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7873
|0.0000
|0.7874
|2006.12.13 15:27
|0.7874
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17689257
|2006.12.13 14:10
|buy
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7867
|0.0000
|0.7874
|2006.12.13 15:27
|0.7874
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17687317
|2006.12.13 13:55
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.19
|0.00
|155.09
|2006.12.13 15:13
|155.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17696202
|2006.12.13 14:50
|buy
|0.08
|eurjpym
|154.98
|0.00
|155.09
|2006.12.13 15:13
|155.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.75
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|17692531
|2006.12.13 14:35
|buy
|0.04
|eurjpym
|155.06
|0.00
|155.09
|2006.12.13 15:13
|155.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17690318
|2006.12.13 14:20
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|155.13
|0.00
|155.09
|2006.12.13 15:13
|155.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17697591
|2006.12.13 15:00
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9627
|0.0000
|1.9634
|2006.12.13 15:01
|1.9634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17696849
|2006.12.13 14:55
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9633
|0.0000
|1.9634
|2006.12.13 15:01
|1.9634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17664115
|2006.12.13 11:20
|sell
|0.16
|audusdm
|0.7889
|0.0000
|0.7878
|2006.12.13 13:34
|0.7878
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.76
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|17630441
|2006.12.13 01:25
|sell
|0.08
|audusdm
|0.7883
|0.0000
|0.7878
|2006.12.13 13:34
|0.7878
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|17627721
|2006.12.13 00:00
|sell
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7874
|0.0000
|0.7878
|2006.12.13 13:34
|0.7878
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17623352
|2006.12.12 21:57
|sell
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7868
|0.0000
|0.7878
|2006.12.13 13:34
|0.7878
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17621087
|2006.12.12 20:45
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7863
|0.0000
|0.7878
|2006.12.13 13:34
|0.7878
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.15
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17664617
|2006.12.13 11:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.35
|0.00
|155.30
|2006.12.13 13:30
|155.30
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17668270
|2006.12.13 12:35
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3267
|0.0000
|1.3272
|2006.12.13 12:46
|1.3272
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17663703
|2006.12.13 11:15
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3273
|0.0000
|1.3266
|2006.12.13 12:13
|1.3266
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17660294
|2006.12.13 10:15
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3266
|0.0000
|1.3266
|2006.12.13 12:13
|1.3266
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17664345
|2006.12.13 11:25
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9723
|0.0000
|1.9718
|2006.12.13 11:29
|1.9718
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17658404
|2006.12.13 09:50
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9714
|0.0000
|1.9712
|2006.12.13 10:45
|1.9712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17657999
|2006.12.13 09:45
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9704
|0.0000
|1.9712
|2006.12.13 10:45
|1.9712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17660745
|2006.12.13 10:20
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9722
|0.0000
|1.9712
|2006.12.13 10:45
|1.9712
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17650719
|2006.12.13 08:40
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2012
|0.0000
|1.2012
|2006.12.13 09:59
|1.2012
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17653096
|2006.12.13 09:05
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2020
|0.0000
|1.2012
|2006.12.13 09:59
|1.2012
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17648883
|2006.12.13 08:26
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3266
|0.0000
|1.3266
|2006.12.13 09:50
|1.3266
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17653151
|2006.12.13 09:05
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3259
|0.0000
|1.3266
|2006.12.13 09:50
|1.3266
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17651563
|2006.12.13 08:50
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9695
|0.0000
|1.9690
|2006.12.13 09:15
|1.9690
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17653103
|2006.12.13 09:05
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9680
|0.0000
|1.9690
|2006.12.13 09:15
|1.9690
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17648687
|2006.12.13 08:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.24
|0.00
|155.29
|2006.12.13 08:37
|155.29
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17640502
|2006.12.13 07:00
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9700
|0.0000
|1.9701
|2006.12.13 07:52
|1.9701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17642617
|2006.12.13 07:15
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9692
|0.0000
|1.9701
|2006.12.13 07:52
|1.9701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17640057
|2006.12.13 06:55
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9705
|0.0000
|1.9701
|2006.12.13 07:52
|1.9701
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17639994
|2006.12.13 06:55
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.1999
|0.0000
|1.1994
|2006.12.13 07:33
|1.1994
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17642563
|2006.12.13 07:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.31
|0.00
|155.36
|2006.12.13 07:33
|155.36
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17639963
|2006.12.13 06:55
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3278
|0.0000
|1.3278
|2006.12.13 07:32
|1.3278
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17642230
|2006.12.13 07:10
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3271
|0.0000
|1.3278
|2006.12.13 07:32
|1.3278
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17618649
|2006.12.12 20:10
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.1993
|0.0000
|1.2001
|2006.12.13 06:33
|1.2001
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17617569
|2006.12.12 19:55
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2001
|0.0000
|1.2001
|2006.12.13 06:33
|1.2001
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17630432
|2006.12.13 01:25
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|155.21
|0.00
|155.31
|2006.12.13 06:33
|155.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17629882
|2006.12.13 01:05
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|155.16
|0.00
|155.31
|2006.12.13 06:33
|155.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17636378
|2006.12.13 05:20
|sell
|0.32
|eurjpym
|155.42
|0.00
|155.31
|2006.12.13 06:33
|155.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
|17631761
|2006.12.13 01:55
|sell
|0.16
|eurjpym
|155.34
|0.00
|155.31
|2006.12.13 06:33
|155.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.41
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|17629252
|2006.12.13 00:55
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.10
|0.00
|155.31
|2006.12.13 06:33
|155.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17631204
|2006.12.13 01:45
|sell
|0.08
|eurjpym
|155.29
|0.00
|155.31
|2006.12.13 06:33
|155.31
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|17632837
|2006.12.13 02:50
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3281
|0.0000
|1.3276
|2006.12.13 06:32
|1.3276
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17617553
|2006.12.12 19:55
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9691
|0.0000
|1.9705
|2006.12.13 06:30
|1.9705
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17632724
|2006.12.13 02:40
|sell
|0.16
|gbpusdm
|1.9715
|0.0000
|1.9705
|2006.12.13 06:30
|1.9705
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|17618614
|2006.12.12 20:10
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9706
|0.0000
|1.9705
|2006.12.13 06:30
|1.9705
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17617754
|2006.12.12 20:00
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9697
|0.0000
|1.9705
|2006.12.13 06:30
|1.9705
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17619695
|2006.12.12 20:20
|sell
|0.08
|gbpusdm
|1.9709
|0.0000
|1.9705
|2006.12.13 06:30
|1.9705
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.32
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|17629614
|2006.12.13 01:00
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3272
|0.0000
|1.3279
|2006.12.13 01:21
|1.3279
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17629198
|2006.12.13 00:51
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3278
|0.0000
|1.3279
|2006.12.13 01:21
|1.3279
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17627676
|2006.12.13 00:00
|buy
|0.02
|eurjpym
|155.04
|0.00
|155.11
|2006.12.13 00:47
|155.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17626239
|2006.12.12 23:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.09
|0.00
|155.11
|2006.12.13 00:47
|155.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17620509
|2006.12.12 20:30
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3280
|0.0000
|1.3275
|2006.12.13 00:35
|1.3275
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17617563
|2006.12.12 19:55
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|116.90
|0.00
|116.80
|2006.12.13 00:35
|116.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17619398
|2006.12.12 20:15
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|116.78
|0.00
|116.80
|2006.12.13 00:35
|116.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17626084
|2006.12.12 23:10
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpym
|116.70
|0.00
|116.80
|2006.12.13 00:35
|116.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17619388
|2006.12.12 20:15
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|155.12
|0.00
|155.07
|2006.12.12 20:21
|155.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17597127
|2006.12.12 16:25
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7852
|0.0000
|0.7853
|2006.12.12 19:21
|0.7853
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17597406
|2006.12.12 16:30
|buy
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7846
|0.0000
|0.7853
|2006.12.12 19:21
|0.7853
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17606069
|2006.12.12 19:20
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|154.99
|0.00
|155.04
|2006.12.12 19:21
|155.04
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17604286
|2006.12.12 19:15
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3246
|0.0000
|1.3251
|2006.12.12 19:20
|1.3251
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17604424
|2006.12.12 19:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9656
|0.0000
|1.9661
|2006.12.12 19:15
|1.9661
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17602253
|2006.12.12 18:41
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.07
|0.00
|117.12
|2006.12.12 19:09
|117.12
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17596688
|2006.12.12 16:10
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|154.99
|0.00
|154.97
|2006.12.12 19:02
|154.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17600546
|2006.12.12 17:30
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|155.04
|0.00
|154.97
|2006.12.12 19:02
|154.97
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17602261
|2006.12.12 18:42
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3240
|0.0000
|1.3235
|2006.12.12 19:00
|1.3235
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17602291
|2006.12.12 18:45
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9659
|0.0000
|1.9654
|2006.12.12 19:00
|1.9654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17602235
|2006.12.12 18:40
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2024
|0.0000
|1.2029
|2006.12.12 19:00
|1.2029
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17599020
|2006.12.12 17:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.12
|0.00
|117.05
|2006.12.12 18:30
|117.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17598515
|2006.12.12 16:45
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|117.07
|0.00
|117.05
|2006.12.12 18:30
|117.05
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17600067
|2006.12.12 17:15
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2026
|0.0000
|1.2021
|2006.12.12 18:27
|1.2021
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17598542
|2006.12.12 16:45
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9659
|0.0000
|1.9654
|2006.12.12 17:20
|1.9654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17599629
|2006.12.12 17:05
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9644
|0.0000
|1.9654
|2006.12.12 17:20
|1.9654
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.20
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17599621
|2006.12.12 17:05
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3228
|0.0000
|1.3236
|2006.12.12 17:17
|1.3236
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17598390
|2006.12.12 16:40
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3237
|0.0000
|1.3236
|2006.12.12 17:17
|1.3236
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17593736
|2006.12.12 15:20
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9676
|0.0000
|1.9669
|2006.12.12 15:57
|1.9669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17592989
|2006.12.12 15:05
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9669
|0.0000
|1.9669
|2006.12.12 15:57
|1.9669
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17592734
|2006.12.12 15:00
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2016
|0.0000
|1.2017
|2006.12.12 15:57
|1.2017
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17593627
|2006.12.12 15:15
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2010
|0.0000
|1.2017
|2006.12.12 15:57
|1.2017
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17594582
|2006.12.12 15:35
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7861
|0.0000
|0.7856
|2006.12.12 15:47
|0.7856
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17591968
|2006.12.12 14:55
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|116.91
|0.00
|116.96
|2006.12.12 15:47
|116.96
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17591946
|2006.12.12 14:55
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3254
|0.0000
|1.3249
|2006.12.12 14:57
|1.3249
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17581359
|2006.12.12 13:35
|buy
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7854
|0.0000
|0.7857
|2006.12.12 14:36
|0.7857
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17571203
|2006.12.12 11:26
|buy
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7862
|0.0000
|0.7857
|2006.12.12 14:36
|0.7857
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17583287
|2006.12.12 13:55
|buy
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7848
|0.0000
|0.7857
|2006.12.12 14:36
|0.7857
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17582197
|2006.12.12 13:40
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2024
|0.0000
|1.2024
|2006.12.12 14:36
|1.2024
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17582654
|2006.12.12 13:45
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2032
|0.0000
|1.2024
|2006.12.12 14:36
|1.2024
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.13
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17584652
|2006.12.12 14:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|154.88
|0.00
|154.83
|2006.12.12 14:30
|154.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17583272
|2006.12.12 13:55
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|117.11
|0.00
|117.02
|2006.12.12 14:15
|117.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17582206
|2006.12.12 13:40
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|116.96
|0.00
|117.02
|2006.12.12 14:15
|117.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17582649
|2006.12.12 13:45
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|117.05
|0.00
|117.02
|2006.12.12 14:15
|117.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17584675
|2006.12.12 14:00
|buy
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3229
|0.0000
|1.3238
|2006.12.12 14:06
|1.3238
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17582617
|2006.12.12 13:45
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3235
|0.0000
|1.3238
|2006.12.12 14:06
|1.3238
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17582224
|2006.12.12 13:40
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3243
|0.0000
|1.3238
|2006.12.12 14:06
|1.3238
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17582572
|2006.12.12 13:45
|buy
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9626
|0.0000
|1.9634
|2006.12.12 13:50
|1.9634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17582217
|2006.12.12 13:40
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9636
|0.0000
|1.9634
|2006.12.12 13:50
|1.9634
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17576355
|2006.12.12 13:05
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2025
|0.0000
|1.2030
|2006.12.12 13:30
|1.2030
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17574183
|2006.12.12 12:20
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9630
|0.0000
|1.9630
|2006.12.12 13:26
|1.9630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17574333
|2006.12.12 12:25
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9637
|0.0000
|1.9630
|2006.12.12 13:26
|1.9630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17576366
|2006.12.12 13:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3249
|0.0000
|1.3244
|2006.12.12 13:17
|1.3244
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17570509
|2006.12.12 11:05
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3241
|0.0000
|1.3246
|2006.12.12 12:54
|1.3246
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17571920
|2006.12.12 11:55
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2032
|0.0000
|1.2025
|2006.12.12 12:25
|1.2025
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17570491
|2006.12.12 11:05
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2026
|0.0000
|1.2025
|2006.12.12 12:25
|1.2025
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17569913
|2006.12.12 11:00
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|154.75
|0.00
|154.83
|2006.12.12 12:22
|154.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.07
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17572103
|2006.12.12 12:00
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|154.86
|0.00
|154.83
|2006.12.12 12:22
|154.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.11
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17571173
|2006.12.12 11:25
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|154.80
|0.00
|154.83
|2006.12.12 12:22
|154.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17572980
|2006.12.12 12:05
|sell
|0.08
|eurjpym
|154.93
|0.00
|154.83
|2006.12.12 12:22
|154.83
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.68
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|17570487
|2006.12.12 11:05
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|116.87
|0.00
|116.94
|2006.12.12 12:12
|116.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17572950
|2006.12.12 12:05
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpym
|117.04
|0.00
|116.94
|2006.12.12 12:12
|116.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.34
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17571629
|2006.12.12 11:45
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|116.94
|0.00
|116.94
|2006.12.12 12:12
|116.94
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17570501
|2006.12.12 11:05
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9614
|0.0000
|1.9619
|2006.12.12 11:05
|1.9619
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17560034
|2006.12.12 09:30
|sell
|0.04
|audusdm
|0.7870
|0.0000
|0.7860
|2006.12.12 10:55
|0.7860
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17546563
|2006.12.12 05:55
|sell
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7861
|0.0000
|0.7860
|2006.12.12 10:55
|0.7860
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17545939
|2006.12.12 05:30
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7856
|0.0000
|0.7860
|2006.12.12 10:55
|0.7860
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17565476
|2006.12.12 10:05
|sell
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3257
|0.0000
|1.3248
|2006.12.12 10:27
|1.3248
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.36
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17563270
|2006.12.12 09:50
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3251
|0.0000
|1.3248
|2006.12.12 10:27
|1.3248
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17562319
|2006.12.12 09:45
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3242
|0.0000
|1.3248
|2006.12.12 10:27
|1.3248
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17565822
|2006.12.12 10:10
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9635
|0.0000
|1.9630
|2006.12.12 10:20
|1.9630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17565484
|2006.12.12 10:05
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9644
|0.0000
|1.9635
|2006.12.12 10:09
|1.9635
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17564707
|2006.12.12 10:00
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9631
|0.0000
|1.9635
|2006.12.12 10:09
|1.9635
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17563337
|2006.12.12 09:50
|buy
|0.04
|usdjpym
|116.70
|0.00
|116.79
|2006.12.12 10:01
|116.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.31
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17561994
|2006.12.12 09:40
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|116.78
|0.00
|116.79
|2006.12.12 10:01
|116.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17556034
|2006.12.12 08:05
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|116.84
|0.00
|116.79
|2006.12.12 10:01
|116.79
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17557249
|2006.12.12 08:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurjpym
|154.67
|0.00
|154.72
|2006.12.12 10:00
|154.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17559449
|2006.12.12 09:25
|sell
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2014
|0.0000
|1.2013
|2006.12.12 09:50
|1.2013
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17562304
|2006.12.12 09:45
|sell
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2020
|0.0000
|1.2013
|2006.12.12 09:50
|1.2013
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17549252
|2006.12.12 06:50
|buy
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3255
|0.0000
|1.3241
|2006.12.12 09:25
|1.3241
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17554842
|2006.12.12 07:55
|buy
|0.08
|eurusdm
|1.3236
|0.0000
|1.3241
|2006.12.12 09:25
|1.3241
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
|17553342
|2006.12.12 07:50
|buy
|0.04
|eurusdm
|1.3243
|0.0000
|1.3241
|2006.12.12 09:25
|1.3241
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17552381
|2006.12.12 07:30
|buy
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3249
|0.0000
|1.3241
|2006.12.12 09:25
|1.3241
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17556831
|2006.12.12 08:10
|buy
|0.16
|eurusdm
|1.3231
|0.0000
|1.3241
|2006.12.12 09:25
|1.3241
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.60
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
|17558977
|2006.12.12 09:15
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9589
|0.0000
|1.9594
|2006.12.12 09:21
|1.9594
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17557138
|2006.12.12 08:25
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9594
|0.0000
|1.9599
|2006.12.12 08:37
|1.9599
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17537987
|2006.12.12 02:35
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2016
|0.0000
|1.2017
|2006.12.12 07:54
|1.2017
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17540129
|2006.12.12 03:00
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2010
|0.0000
|1.2017
|2006.12.12 07:54
|1.2017
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17545307
|2006.12.12 04:50
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|116.79
|0.00
|116.80
|2006.12.12 07:53
|116.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17546901
|2006.12.12 06:00
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpym
|116.88
|0.00
|116.80
|2006.12.12 07:53
|116.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17543063
|2006.12.12 04:05
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|154.86
|0.00
|154.84
|2006.12.12 07:40
|154.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17543860
|2006.12.12 04:20
|sell
|0.04
|eurjpym
|154.93
|0.00
|154.84
|2006.12.12 07:40
|154.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.30
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17541147
|2006.12.12 03:05
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|154.81
|0.00
|154.84
|2006.12.12 07:40
|154.84
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17547540
|2006.12.12 06:15
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9619
|0.0000
|1.9614
|2006.12.12 06:42
|1.9614
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17540218
|2006.12.12 03:02
|sell
|0.02
|eurusdm
|1.3262
|0.0000
|1.3253
|2006.12.12 06:15
|1.3253
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.18
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17537989
|2006.12.12 02:35
|sell
|0.01
|eurusdm
|1.3250
|0.0000
|1.3253
|2006.12.12 06:15
|1.3253
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.03
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17546406
|2006.12.12 05:51
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9615
|0.0000
|1.9620
|2006.12.12 06:02
|1.9620
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17540146
|2006.12.12 03:00
|sell
|0.02
|gbpusdm
|1.9617
|0.0000
|1.9613
|2006.12.12 05:32
|1.9613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.08
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17537993
|2006.12.12 02:35
|sell
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9601
|0.0000
|1.9613
|2006.12.12 05:32
|1.9613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17544018
|2006.12.12 04:25
|sell
|0.04
|gbpusdm
|1.9623
|0.0000
|1.9613
|2006.12.12 05:32
|1.9613
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
|17541154
|2006.12.12 03:05
|buy
|0.02
|usdjpym
|116.72
|0.00
|116.80
|2006.12.12 04:12
|116.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.14
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
|17537983
|2006.12.12 02:35
|buy
|0.01
|usdjpym
|116.81
|0.00
|116.80
|2006.12.12 04:12
|116.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
|17534135
|2006.12.12 00:46
|balance
|Deposit
|50 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.72
|618.42
|Closed P/L:
|613.70
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|18745372
|2006.12.29 19:22
|sell
|0.01
|audusdm
|0.7888
|0.0000
|0.7887
|
|0.7897
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.09
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|18745556
|2006.12.29 19:35
|sell
|0.02
|audusdm
|0.7894
|0.0000
|0.7887
|
|0.7897
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.06
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
|18740839
|2006.12.29 16:55
|sell
|0.01
|eurjpym
|157.07
|0.00
|157.05
|
|157.13
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|18742361
|2006.12.29 17:45
|sell
|0.02
|eurjpym
|157.12
|0.00
|157.05
|
|157.13
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|-0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
|18746628
|2006.12.29 20:55
|buy
|0.01
|gbpusdm
|1.9584
|0.0000
|1.9589
|
|1.9579
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.05
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|18740094
|2006.12.29 16:45
|buy
|0.01
|usdchfm
|1.2200
|0.0000
|1.2196
|
|1.2180
|0.00
|0.00
|0.01
|-0.16
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|18741354
|2006.12.29 17:10
|buy
|0.02
|usdchfm
|1.2194
|0.0000
|1.2196
|
|1.2180
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-0.23
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
|18744967
|2006.12.29 19:00
|buy
|0.04
|usdchfm
|1.2188
|0.0000
|1.2196
|
|1.2180
|0.00
|0.00
|0.04
|-0.26
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2
|18743600
|2006.12.29 18:05
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpym
|119.06
|0.00
|119.01
|
|119.04
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.02
|0.02
|
|12413
|CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.02
|-0.90
|
|Floating P/L:
|-0.88
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|50 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|613.70
|Floating P/L:
|-0.88
|Margin:
|7.50
|Balance:
|50 613.70
|Equity:
|50 612.82
|Free Margin:
|50 605.32
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 119.46
|Gross Loss:
|505.76
|Total Net Profit:
|613.70
|Profit Factor:
|2.21
|Expected Payoff:
|0.49
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|62.08 (0.12%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.12% (62.08)
|
|Total Trades:
|1256
|Short Positions (won %):
|674 (61.72%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|582 (67.87%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|811 (64.57%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|445 (35.43%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|174.08
|loss trade:
|-43.52
|Average
|profit trade:
|1.38
|loss trade:
|-1.14
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|23 (1.24)
|consecutive losses ($):
|12 (-13.41)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|174.08 (1)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-62.08 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2