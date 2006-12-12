Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1323850 Name: ssds1e Currency: USD 2006 December 29, 20:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
187455612006.12.29 19:35sell0.01gbpusdm1.95860.00001.95812006.12.29 20:391.95810.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
187354482006.12.29 16:00buy0.01audusdm0.78900.00000.78902006.12.29 19:060.78900.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
187359642006.12.29 16:05buy0.02audusdm0.78830.00000.78902006.12.29 19:060.78900.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
187439142006.12.29 18:25buy0.01eurusdm1.31890.00001.31942006.12.29 19:021.31940.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
187437362006.12.29 18:10buy0.01gbpusdm1.95740.00001.95792006.12.29 18:531.95790.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
187364972006.12.29 16:10sell0.01eurusdm1.31830.00001.31902006.12.29 17:591.31900.000.000.00-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
187398952006.12.29 16:40sell0.04eurusdm1.31980.00001.31902006.12.29 17:591.31900.000.000.000.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
187381032006.12.29 16:25sell0.02eurusdm1.31940.00001.31902006.12.29 17:591.31900.000.000.000.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
187364932006.12.29 16:10sell0.01eurjpym157.010.00156.962006.12.29 16:14156.960.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
187351712006.12.29 16:00sell0.01usdjpym119.120.00119.072006.12.29 16:03119.070.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
187352612006.12.29 16:00buy0.04gbpusdm1.95750.00001.95832006.12.29 16:001.95830.000.000.000.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
187324212006.12.29 15:40buy0.02gbpusdm1.95810.00001.95832006.12.29 16:001.95830.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
187322012006.12.29 15:35buy0.01gbpusdm1.95870.00001.95832006.12.29 16:001.95830.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
187307842006.12.29 15:10buy0.01usdjpym119.020.00119.072006.12.29 15:52119.070.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
187307642006.12.29 15:10sell0.01eurusdm1.31710.00001.31662006.12.29 15:451.31660.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
187259352006.12.29 14:30buy0.01audusdm0.78900.00000.78952006.12.29 15:200.78950.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
187278882006.12.29 14:50buy0.01eurjpym156.810.00156.862006.12.29 14:56156.860.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
187243562006.12.29 14:20buy0.04gbpusdm1.95940.00001.95962006.12.29 14:511.95960.000.000.000.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
187227692006.12.29 14:00buy0.01gbpusdm1.96130.00001.95962006.12.29 14:511.95960.000.000.00-0.17
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
187252872006.12.29 14:25buy0.08gbpusdm1.95830.00001.95962006.12.29 14:511.95960.000.000.001.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
187233472006.12.29 14:10buy0.02gbpusdm1.96030.00001.95962006.12.29 14:511.95960.000.000.00-0.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
187274782006.12.29 14:45sell0.01usdchfm1.22060.00001.22012006.12.29 14:511.22010.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
187220002006.12.29 13:40sell0.02usdjpym119.090.00119.022006.12.29 14:50119.020.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
187211812006.12.29 13:20sell0.01usdjpym119.030.00119.022006.12.29 14:50119.020.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
187211502006.12.29 13:20buy0.01eurusdm1.31730.00001.31662006.12.29 14:461.31660.000.000.00-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
187252452006.12.29 14:25buy0.04eurusdm1.31550.00001.31662006.12.29 14:461.31660.000.000.000.44
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
187229942006.12.29 14:05buy0.02eurusdm1.31670.00001.31662006.12.29 14:461.31660.000.000.00-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
187219922006.12.29 13:40sell0.01eurjpym156.890.00156.842006.12.29 14:20156.840.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
187165212006.12.29 12:20sell0.01audusdm0.78970.00000.78922006.12.29 14:080.78920.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
187211642006.12.29 13:20buy0.01gbpusdm1.96170.00001.96222006.12.29 13:271.96220.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
187171452006.12.29 12:35buy0.01usdchfm1.21920.00001.21972006.12.29 12:581.21970.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
187165412006.12.29 12:20sell0.01eurusdm1.31810.00001.31762006.12.29 12:551.31760.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
187165232006.12.29 12:20sell0.01gbpusdm1.96380.00001.96332006.12.29 12:301.96330.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
187123362006.12.29 10:55buy0.01usdjpym118.870.00118.872006.12.29 12:16118.870.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
187153932006.12.29 12:10buy0.02usdjpym118.800.00118.872006.12.29 12:16118.870.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
187096252006.12.29 09:25buy0.02audusdm0.79080.00000.79032006.12.29 12:080.79030.000.000.00-0.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
187132242006.12.29 11:30buy0.08audusdm0.78940.00000.79032006.12.29 12:080.79030.000.000.000.72
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
187090282006.12.29 09:15buy0.01audusdm0.79130.00000.79032006.12.29 12:080.79030.000.000.00-0.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
187111852006.12.29 10:05buy0.04audusdm0.78990.00000.79032006.12.29 12:080.79030.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
187136882006.12.29 11:50sell0.01usdchfm1.22020.00001.21972006.12.29 12:031.21970.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
187126032006.12.29 11:00sell0.01eurusdm1.31710.00001.31662006.12.29 11:371.31660.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
187125942006.12.29 11:00sell0.01gbpusdm1.96180.00001.96132006.12.29 11:071.96130.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
187086742006.12.29 09:05sell0.02usdjpym118.920.00118.852006.12.29 10:46118.850.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
187066992006.12.29 08:30sell0.01usdjpym118.860.00118.852006.12.29 10:46118.850.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
187114232006.12.29 10:15buy0.01gbpusdm1.96100.00001.96152006.12.29 10:211.96150.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
187102422006.12.29 09:46buy0.01usdchfm1.21920.00001.21972006.12.29 09:481.21970.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
187086772006.12.29 09:05buy0.01eurjpym156.610.00156.662006.12.29 09:43156.660.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
187089892006.12.29 09:15buy0.01gbpusdm1.96230.00001.96282006.12.29 09:201.96280.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
187066852006.12.29 08:30buy0.01eurusdm1.31690.00001.31712006.12.29 09:191.31710.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
187086922006.12.29 09:06buy0.02eurusdm1.31640.00001.31712006.12.29 09:191.31710.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
187065022006.12.29 08:25sell0.01usdchfm1.22040.00001.21992006.12.29 09:121.21990.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
187052062006.12.29 08:15sell0.01eurjpym156.610.00156.562006.12.29 08:51156.560.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
187004022006.12.29 06:19sell0.16audusdm0.79150.00000.79102006.12.29 08:380.79100.000.000.000.80
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
186894312006.12.28 20:55sell0.04audusdm0.79020.00000.79102006.12.29 08:380.79100.000.00-0.01-0.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
186869962006.12.28 19:25sell0.02audusdm0.78960.00000.79102006.12.29 08:380.79100.000.000.00-0.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
186901512006.12.28 21:55sell0.08audusdm0.79090.00000.79102006.12.29 08:380.79100.000.00-0.02-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
187021602006.12.29 07:05sell0.32audusdm0.79210.00000.79102006.12.29 08:380.79100.000.000.003.52
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
186851792006.12.28 17:56sell0.01audusdm0.78890.00000.79102006.12.29 08:380.79100.000.000.00-0.21
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186998672006.12.29 06:00sell0.01eurusdm1.31610.00001.31692006.12.29 08:151.31690.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
187021502006.12.29 07:05sell0.04eurusdm1.31790.00001.31692006.12.29 08:151.31690.000.000.000.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
187002442006.12.29 06:10sell0.02eurusdm1.31710.00001.31692006.12.29 08:151.31690.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
186987822006.12.29 05:40buy0.04usdchfm1.22030.00001.22052006.12.29 08:011.22050.000.000.000.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
186959412006.12.29 03:35buy0.01usdchfm1.22170.00001.22052006.12.29 08:011.22050.000.000.00-0.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186971422006.12.29 04:27buy0.02usdchfm1.22100.00001.22052006.12.29 08:011.22050.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
187017732006.12.29 07:00buy0.08usdchfm1.21940.00001.22052006.12.29 08:011.22050.000.000.000.72
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
187035652006.12.29 07:45sell0.01gbpusdm1.96560.00001.96512006.12.29 07:541.96510.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
187002332006.12.29 06:10buy0.01eurjpym156.570.00156.622006.12.29 07:49156.620.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
187026132006.12.29 07:16buy0.02usdjpym118.760.00118.842006.12.29 07:41118.840.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
187002302006.12.29 06:10buy0.01usdjpym118.840.00118.842006.12.29 07:41118.840.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
187030492006.12.29 07:30sell0.01gbpusdm1.96560.00001.96562006.12.29 07:411.96560.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
187031332006.12.29 07:35sell0.02gbpusdm1.96640.00001.96562006.12.29 07:411.96560.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
186979602006.12.29 05:12sell0.08gbpusdm1.96370.00001.96392006.12.29 06:001.96390.000.000.00-0.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
186955822006.12.29 03:11sell0.01gbpusdm1.96180.00001.96392006.12.29 06:001.96390.000.000.00-0.21
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186962022006.12.29 03:50sell0.02gbpusdm1.96270.00001.96392006.12.29 06:001.96390.000.000.00-0.24
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
186970282006.12.29 04:25sell0.04gbpusdm1.96310.00001.96392006.12.29 06:001.96390.000.000.00-0.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
186982402006.12.29 05:30sell0.16gbpusdm1.96430.00001.96392006.12.29 06:001.96390.000.000.000.64
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
186989742006.12.29 05:45sell0.32gbpusdm1.96490.00001.96392006.12.29 06:001.96390.000.000.003.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
186955072006.12.29 03:05sell0.04eurjpym156.520.00156.442006.12.29 05:58156.440.000.000.000.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
186951932006.12.29 02:50sell0.02eurjpym156.460.00156.442006.12.29 05:58156.440.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
186947742006.12.29 02:05sell0.01eurjpym156.410.00156.442006.12.29 05:58156.440.000.000.00-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186885372006.12.28 20:11sell0.01usdjpym118.890.00118.882006.12.29 05:38118.880.000.00-0.020.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186936202006.12.29 00:55sell0.02usdjpym118.950.00118.882006.12.29 05:38118.880.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
186929672006.12.29 00:15sell0.02usdchfm1.22220.00001.22152006.12.29 03:301.22150.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
186895672006.12.28 21:05sell0.01usdchfm1.22160.00001.22152006.12.29 03:301.22150.000.00-0.010.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186919382006.12.28 23:30buy0.02gbpusdm1.96240.00001.96232006.12.29 03:051.96230.000.000.00-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
186909422006.12.28 22:45buy0.01gbpusdm1.96290.00001.96232006.12.29 03:051.96230.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186928562006.12.29 00:11buy0.04gbpusdm1.96120.00001.96232006.12.29 03:051.96230.000.000.000.44
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
186939812006.12.29 01:16buy0.01eurusdm1.31430.00001.31482006.12.29 02:561.31480.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186861242006.12.28 18:25buy0.01eurjpym156.460.00156.462006.12.29 01:56156.460.000.000.010.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186871622006.12.28 19:35buy0.02eurjpym156.380.00156.462006.12.29 01:56156.460.000.000.020.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
186890042006.12.28 20:40buy0.01eurusdm1.31480.00001.31532006.12.28 22:461.31530.000.00-0.010.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186893142006.12.28 20:50buy0.02gbpusdm1.96200.00001.96272006.12.28 21:061.96270.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
186888012006.12.28 20:30buy0.01gbpusdm1.96270.00001.96272006.12.28 21:061.96270.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186832702006.12.28 17:00sell0.01gbpusdm1.96190.00001.96292006.12.28 20:031.96290.000.000.00-0.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186845482006.12.28 17:36sell0.04gbpusdm1.96410.00001.96292006.12.28 20:031.96290.000.000.000.48
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
186837212006.12.28 17:25sell0.02gbpusdm1.96260.00001.96292006.12.28 20:031.96290.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
186862722006.12.28 18:39buy0.01usdjpym118.830.00118.882006.12.28 19:59118.880.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186870312006.12.28 19:30buy0.01usdchfm1.22040.00001.22092006.12.28 19:531.22090.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186869742006.12.28 19:25sell0.01eurusdm1.31640.00001.31592006.12.28 19:381.31590.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186844922006.12.28 17:35sell0.04eurusdm1.31700.00001.31612006.12.28 18:101.31610.000.000.000.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
186838362006.12.28 17:30sell0.02eurusdm1.31630.00001.31612006.12.28 18:101.31610.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
186832232006.12.28 17:00sell0.01eurusdm1.31570.00001.31612006.12.28 18:101.31610.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186844582006.12.28 17:35buy0.02usdchfm1.21940.00001.22032006.12.28 18:091.22030.000.000.000.15
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
186832442006.12.28 17:00buy0.01usdchfm1.22070.00001.22032006.12.28 18:091.22030.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186848612006.12.28 17:40sell0.02eurjpym156.550.00156.482006.12.28 18:08156.480.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
186836652006.12.28 17:20sell0.01eurjpym156.480.00156.482006.12.28 18:08156.480.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186779852006.12.28 15:45sell0.01usdjpym118.880.00118.862006.12.28 16:53118.860.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186784132006.12.28 15:50sell0.02usdjpym118.930.00118.862006.12.28 16:53118.860.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
186798762006.12.28 16:30buy0.01audusdm0.78830.00000.78882006.12.28 16:460.78880.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186779932006.12.28 15:45sell0.01usdchfm1.22110.00001.22112006.12.28 16:451.22110.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186790842006.12.28 16:05sell0.02usdchfm1.22190.00001.22112006.12.28 16:451.22110.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
186780042006.12.28 15:45buy0.01eurusdm1.31470.00001.31482006.12.28 16:321.31480.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186790782006.12.28 16:05buy0.02eurusdm1.31410.00001.31482006.12.28 16:321.31480.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
186757652006.12.28 15:15buy0.01eurjpym156.350.00156.402006.12.28 16:32156.400.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186790732006.12.28 16:05buy0.02gbpusdm1.95900.00001.95992006.12.28 16:181.95990.000.000.000.18
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
186787912006.12.28 16:00buy0.01gbpusdm1.96020.00001.95992006.12.28 16:181.95990.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186778892006.12.28 15:40buy0.01gbpusdm1.96020.00001.95992006.12.28 15:591.95990.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186783892006.12.28 15:50buy0.02gbpusdm1.95900.00001.95992006.12.28 15:591.95990.000.000.000.18
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
186742732006.12.28 15:05sell0.01audusdm0.78990.00000.78942006.12.28 15:210.78940.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186684492006.12.28 14:50sell10.24audusdm0.79160.00000.79042006.12.28 15:030.79040.000.000.00122.88
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-10[tp]
186394382006.12.28 05:10sell0.08audusdm0.78690.00000.79042006.12.28 15:030.79040.000.000.00-2.80
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
186675672006.12.28 14:35sell5.12audusdm0.79100.00000.79042006.12.28 15:030.79040.000.000.0030.72
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
186538282006.12.28 12:25sell0.64audusdm0.78890.00000.79042006.12.28 15:030.79040.000.000.00-9.60
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
186521932006.12.28 11:50sell0.32audusdm0.78840.00000.79042006.12.28 15:030.79040.000.000.00-6.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
186646062006.12.28 13:45sell2.56audusdm0.78990.00000.79042006.12.28 15:030.79040.000.000.00-12.80
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
186288732006.12.27 23:00sell0.01audusdm0.78510.00000.79042006.12.28 15:030.79040.000.000.00-0.53
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186475122006.12.28 09:40sell0.16audusdm0.78780.00000.79042006.12.28 15:030.79040.000.000.00-4.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
186559392006.12.28 12:40sell1.28audusdm0.78950.00000.79042006.12.28 15:030.79040.000.000.00-11.52
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
186369512006.12.28 02:50sell0.02audusdm0.78560.00000.79042006.12.28 15:030.79040.000.000.00-0.96
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
186388942006.12.28 04:31sell0.04audusdm0.78640.00000.79042006.12.28 15:030.79040.000.000.00-1.60
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
186675982006.12.28 14:35buy0.02usdjpym118.610.00118.692006.12.28 15:00118.690.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
186662722006.12.28 14:05buy0.01usdjpym118.690.00118.692006.12.28 15:00118.690.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186614692006.12.28 13:30buy2.56usdchfm1.21850.00001.21892006.12.28 14:571.21890.000.000.008.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
186451442006.12.28 09:00buy0.01usdchfm1.22610.00001.21892006.12.28 14:571.21890.000.000.00-0.59
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186457132006.12.28 09:05buy0.02usdchfm1.22510.00001.21892006.12.28 14:571.21890.000.000.00-1.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
186498002006.12.28 11:00buy0.16usdchfm1.22250.00001.21892006.12.28 14:571.21890.000.000.00-4.73
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
186508682006.12.28 11:15buy0.32usdchfm1.22160.00001.21892006.12.28 14:571.21890.000.000.00-7.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
186465852006.12.28 09:20buy0.04usdchfm1.22460.00001.21892006.12.28 14:571.21890.000.000.00-1.87
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
186641002006.12.28 13:40buy5.12usdchfm1.21740.00001.21892006.12.28 14:571.21890.000.000.0063.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
186555932006.12.28 12:35buy1.28usdchfm1.21920.00001.21892006.12.28 14:571.21890.000.000.00-3.15
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
186534832006.12.28 12:20buy0.64usdchfm1.22030.00001.21892006.12.28 14:571.21890.000.000.00-7.35
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
186472642006.12.28 09:30buy0.08usdchfm1.22350.00001.21892006.12.28 14:571.21890.000.000.00-3.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
186554032006.12.28 12:35sell0.32eurusdm1.31730.00001.31792006.12.28 14:571.31790.000.000.00-1.92
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
186531812006.12.28 12:15sell0.16eurusdm1.31570.00001.31792006.12.28 14:571.31790.000.000.00-3.52
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
186472282006.12.28 09:30sell0.04eurusdm1.31460.00001.31792006.12.28 14:571.31790.000.000.00-1.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
186515212006.12.28 11:25sell0.08eurusdm1.31530.00001.31792006.12.28 14:571.31790.000.000.00-2.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
186641432006.12.28 13:40sell1.28eurusdm1.31950.00001.31792006.12.28 14:571.31790.000.000.0020.48
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
186457212006.12.28 09:05sell0.02eurusdm1.31370.00001.31792006.12.28 14:571.31790.000.000.00-0.84
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
186613762006.12.28 13:30sell0.64eurusdm1.31810.00001.31792006.12.28 14:571.31790.000.000.001.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
186447342006.12.28 08:40sell0.01eurusdm1.31310.00001.31792006.12.28 14:571.31790.000.000.00-0.48
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186512882006.12.28 11:20sell0.16gbpusdm1.96070.00001.96502006.12.28 14:301.96500.000.000.00-6.88
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
186502242006.12.28 11:10sell0.08gbpusdm1.95990.00001.96502006.12.28 14:301.96500.000.000.00-4.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
186515032006.12.28 11:25sell0.32gbpusdm1.96140.00001.96502006.12.28 14:301.96500.000.000.00-11.52
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
186494732006.12.28 10:56sell0.04gbpusdm1.95910.00001.96502006.12.28 14:301.96500.000.000.00-2.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
186589212006.12.28 13:15sell1.28gbpusdm1.96270.00001.96502006.12.28 14:301.96500.000.000.00-29.44
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
186483982006.12.28 10:10sell0.02gbpusdm1.95850.00001.96502006.12.28 14:301.96500.000.000.00-1.30
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
186481372006.12.28 10:00sell0.01gbpusdm1.95780.00001.96502006.12.28 14:301.96500.000.000.00-0.72
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186641522006.12.28 13:40sell10.24gbpusdm1.96670.00001.96502006.12.28 14:301.96500.000.000.00174.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-10[tp]
186559252006.12.28 12:40sell0.64gbpusdm1.96210.00001.96502006.12.28 14:301.96500.000.000.00-18.56
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
186592462006.12.28 13:20sell2.56gbpusdm1.96330.00001.96502006.12.28 14:301.96500.000.000.00-43.52
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
186621752006.12.28 13:35sell5.12gbpusdm1.96600.00001.96502006.12.28 14:301.96500.000.000.0051.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
186515122006.12.28 11:25sell0.02eurjpym156.220.00156.492006.12.28 13:50156.490.000.000.00-0.45
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
186567592006.12.28 12:45sell0.04eurjpym156.490.00156.492006.12.28 13:50156.490.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
186580322006.12.28 12:55sell0.08eurjpym156.690.00156.492006.12.28 13:50156.490.000.000.001.35
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
186490792006.12.28 10:35sell0.01eurjpym156.170.00156.492006.12.28 13:50156.490.000.000.00-0.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186615042006.12.28 13:30sell0.01usdjpym118.810.00118.762006.12.28 13:36118.760.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186585912006.12.28 13:05sell0.01usdjpym118.890.00118.842006.12.28 13:27118.840.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186541192006.12.28 12:30buy0.01usdjpym118.770.00118.792006.12.28 12:41118.790.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186556502006.12.28 12:35buy0.02usdjpym118.730.00118.792006.12.28 12:41118.790.000.000.000.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
186460992006.12.28 09:15sell0.02usdjpym118.840.00118.762006.12.28 12:19118.760.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
186423912006.12.28 07:25sell0.01usdjpym118.760.00118.762006.12.28 12:19118.760.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186446702006.12.28 08:35sell0.01gbpusdm1.95750.00001.95702006.12.28 08:591.95700.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186419352006.12.28 07:05sell0.01usdchfm1.22570.00001.22572006.12.28 08:481.22570.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186430162006.12.28 07:40sell0.02usdchfm1.22650.00001.22572006.12.28 08:481.22570.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
186419402006.12.28 07:05buy0.01gbpusdm1.95700.00001.95722006.12.28 08:181.95720.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186430102006.12.28 07:40buy0.02gbpusdm1.95650.00001.95722006.12.28 08:181.95720.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
186398352006.12.28 05:35sell0.01eurusdm1.31220.00001.31222006.12.28 07:321.31220.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186405302006.12.28 06:06sell0.02eurusdm1.31290.00001.31222006.12.28 07:321.31220.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
186402612006.12.28 05:51buy0.01usdjpym118.730.00118.782006.12.28 07:12118.780.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186397622006.12.28 05:30buy0.02eurjpym155.810.00155.882006.12.28 07:12155.880.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
186384952006.12.28 04:20buy0.01eurjpym155.860.00155.882006.12.28 07:12155.880.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186402992006.12.28 05:55buy0.01usdchfm1.22510.00001.22562006.12.28 06:521.22560.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186397302006.12.28 05:26sell0.02gbpusdm1.95810.00001.95742006.12.28 06:441.95740.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
186391472006.12.28 04:50sell0.01gbpusdm1.95740.00001.95742006.12.28 06:441.95740.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186056222006.12.27 14:45sell0.01usdchfm1.22300.00001.22522006.12.28 05:431.22520.000.00-0.04-0.18
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186354432006.12.28 01:40sell0.16usdchfm1.22630.00001.22522006.12.28 05:431.22520.000.000.001.44
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
186224732006.12.27 20:15sell0.08usdchfm1.22560.00001.22522006.12.28 05:431.22520.000.00-0.290.26
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
186112192006.12.27 15:30sell0.04usdchfm1.22490.00001.22522006.12.28 05:431.22520.000.00-0.14-0.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
186078842006.12.27 15:05sell0.02usdchfm1.22350.00001.22522006.12.28 05:431.22520.000.00-0.07-0.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
186108632006.12.27 15:30buy0.04eurusdm1.31260.00001.31252006.12.28 05:231.31250.000.00-0.09-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
186078642006.12.27 15:05buy0.02eurusdm1.31400.00001.31252006.12.28 05:231.31250.000.00-0.05-0.30
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
186334102006.12.28 00:55buy0.16eurusdm1.31140.00001.31252006.12.28 05:231.31250.000.000.001.76
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
186047792006.12.27 14:30buy0.01eurusdm1.31460.00001.31252006.12.28 05:231.31250.000.00-0.02-0.21
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186226432006.12.27 20:20buy0.08eurusdm1.31200.00001.31252006.12.28 05:231.31250.000.00-0.180.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
186333902006.12.28 00:55sell0.02usdjpym118.790.00118.772006.12.28 05:02118.770.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
186357682006.12.28 01:55sell0.04usdjpym118.850.00118.772006.12.28 05:02118.770.000.000.000.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
186314232006.12.27 23:55sell0.01usdjpym118.730.00118.772006.12.28 05:02118.770.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186320452006.12.28 00:10buy0.01gbpusdm1.95700.00001.95722006.12.28 04:141.95720.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186355232006.12.28 01:40buy0.02gbpusdm1.95650.00001.95722006.12.28 04:141.95720.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
186293332006.12.27 23:05buy0.01usdjpym118.730.00118.782006.12.27 23:45118.780.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186271562006.12.27 22:15buy0.01eurjpym155.800.00155.852006.12.27 23:44155.850.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186286462006.12.27 22:51buy0.01usdjpym118.670.00118.722006.12.27 23:04118.720.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186282972006.12.27 22:40sell0.01gbpusdm1.95810.00001.95762006.12.27 23:021.95760.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
185989172006.12.27 13:50buy0.02audusdm0.78470.00000.78492006.12.27 22:270.78490.000.000.010.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
186160662006.12.27 16:25buy0.04audusdm0.78410.00000.78492006.12.27 22:270.78490.000.000.010.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
185955112006.12.27 13:20buy0.01audusdm0.78520.00000.78492006.12.27 22:270.78490.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186260682006.12.27 22:05sell0.01usdjpym118.700.00118.652006.12.27 22:19118.650.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186228752006.12.27 20:25buy0.01gbpusdm1.95680.00001.95692006.12.27 22:091.95690.000.00-0.010.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186248222006.12.27 21:45buy0.02gbpusdm1.95620.00001.95692006.12.27 22:091.95690.000.00-0.010.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
186145932006.12.27 16:05sell0.02usdjpym118.680.00118.752006.12.27 22:03118.750.000.00-0.09-0.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
186253692006.12.27 21:56sell0.16usdjpym118.850.00118.752006.12.27 22:03118.750.000.00-0.721.35
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
186153502006.12.27 16:20sell0.04usdjpym118.740.00118.752006.12.27 22:03118.750.000.00-0.18-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
186131412006.12.27 15:45sell0.01usdjpym118.630.00118.752006.12.27 22:03118.750.000.00-0.05-0.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186224612006.12.27 20:15sell0.08usdjpym118.790.00118.752006.12.27 22:03118.750.000.00-0.360.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
186180032006.12.27 17:10sell0.01eurjpym155.840.00155.792006.12.27 22:02155.790.000.00-0.030.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186209852006.12.27 19:25sell0.01gbpusdm1.95690.00001.95642006.12.27 20:141.95640.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186142182006.12.27 16:00buy0.16gbpusdm1.95560.00001.95662006.12.27 16:591.95660.000.000.001.60
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
186121312006.12.27 15:35buy0.08gbpusdm1.95620.00001.95662006.12.27 16:591.95660.000.000.000.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
186072542006.12.27 15:00buy0.02gbpusdm1.95760.00001.95662006.12.27 16:591.95660.000.000.00-0.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
186055922006.12.27 14:45buy0.01gbpusdm1.95880.00001.95662006.12.27 16:591.95660.000.000.00-0.22
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186112732006.12.27 15:30buy0.04gbpusdm1.95670.00001.95662006.12.27 16:591.95660.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
186060062006.12.27 14:50buy0.01eurjpym155.630.00155.682006.12.27 15:10155.680.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
185976682006.12.27 13:40buy0.04usdjpym118.560.00118.492006.12.27 15:08118.490.000.000.00-0.24
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
186031212006.12.27 14:20buy0.16usdjpym118.370.00118.492006.12.27 15:08118.490.000.000.001.62
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
185885322006.12.27 11:40buy0.02usdjpym118.630.00118.492006.12.27 15:08118.490.000.000.00-0.24
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
185863772006.12.27 10:00buy0.01usdjpym118.680.00118.492006.12.27 15:08118.490.000.000.00-0.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
186010922006.12.27 14:10buy0.08usdjpym118.440.00118.492006.12.27 15:08118.490.000.000.000.34
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
185941062006.12.27 13:10buy0.01usdchfm1.22020.00001.22072006.12.27 13:221.22070.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
185931602006.12.27 13:05sell0.01eurjpym156.130.00156.082006.12.27 13:16156.080.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
185688392006.12.27 04:50sell0.16audusdm0.78550.00000.78502006.12.27 13:110.78500.000.000.000.80
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
185872922006.12.27 10:45sell0.32audusdm0.78610.00000.78502006.12.27 13:110.78500.000.000.003.52
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
185682362006.12.27 04:10sell0.08audusdm0.78490.00000.78502006.12.27 13:110.78500.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
185596642006.12.27 00:55sell0.01audusdm0.78280.00000.78502006.12.27 13:110.78500.000.000.00-0.22
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
185666882006.12.27 03:02sell0.04audusdm0.78420.00000.78502006.12.27 13:110.78500.000.000.00-0.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
185659492006.12.27 02:40sell0.02audusdm0.78350.00000.78502006.12.27 13:110.78500.000.000.00-0.30
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
185890642006.12.27 12:00sell0.02eurusdm1.31580.00001.31612006.12.27 13:111.31610.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
185869552006.12.27 10:25sell0.01eurusdm1.31530.00001.31612006.12.27 13:111.31610.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
185919642006.12.27 12:55sell0.04eurusdm1.31740.00001.31612006.12.27 13:111.31610.000.000.000.52
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
185919952006.12.27 12:55sell0.04gbpusdm1.96270.00001.96142006.12.27 13:071.96140.000.000.000.52
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
185890282006.12.27 12:00sell0.02gbpusdm1.96110.00001.96142006.12.27 13:071.96140.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
185882982006.12.27 11:30sell0.01gbpusdm1.96060.00001.96142006.12.27 13:071.96140.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
185843432006.12.27 09:10sell0.02usdchfm1.21970.00001.21942006.12.27 12:531.21940.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
185828912006.12.27 08:40sell0.01usdchfm1.21880.00001.21942006.12.27 12:531.21940.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
185897812006.12.27 12:35sell0.04usdchfm1.22030.00001.21942006.12.27 12:531.21940.000.000.000.30
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
185888802006.12.27 11:50buy0.01eurjpym156.080.00156.132006.12.27 12:52156.130.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
185826052006.12.27 08:35sell0.01usdjpym118.730.00118.682006.12.27 09:52118.680.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
185843472006.12.27 09:10buy0.02eurjpym156.090.00156.162006.12.27 09:34156.160.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
185841552006.12.27 09:05buy0.01eurjpym156.150.00156.162006.12.27 09:34156.160.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
185853722006.12.27 09:25buy0.01gbpusdm1.95850.00001.95902006.12.27 09:301.95900.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
185826092006.12.27 08:35buy0.01gbpusdm1.95910.00001.95962006.12.27 08:391.95960.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
185826022006.12.27 08:35buy0.01eurusdm1.31500.00001.31552006.12.27 08:391.31550.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
185774582006.12.27 06:55sell0.02eurjpym156.160.00156.132006.12.27 08:26156.130.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
185802852006.12.27 08:10sell0.04eurjpym156.210.00156.132006.12.27 08:26156.130.000.000.000.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
185771662006.12.27 06:50sell0.01eurjpym156.070.00156.132006.12.27 08:26156.130.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
185578542006.12.27 00:10sell0.01eurusdm1.31030.00001.31472006.12.27 08:241.31470.000.000.00-0.44
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
185636302006.12.27 02:25sell0.08eurusdm1.31250.00001.31472006.12.27 08:241.31470.000.000.00-1.76
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
185605962006.12.27 01:05sell0.04eurusdm1.31180.00001.31472006.12.27 08:241.31470.000.000.00-1.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
185659592006.12.27 02:40sell0.16eurusdm1.31320.00001.31472006.12.27 08:241.31470.000.000.00-2.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
185704442006.12.27 05:50sell0.32eurusdm1.31440.00001.31472006.12.27 08:241.31470.000.000.00-0.96
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
185742822006.12.27 06:35sell1.28eurusdm1.31590.00001.31472006.12.27 08:241.31470.000.000.0015.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
185597022006.12.27 00:55sell0.02eurusdm1.31110.00001.31472006.12.27 08:241.31470.000.000.00-0.72
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
185728032006.12.27 06:15sell0.64eurusdm1.31530.00001.31472006.12.27 08:241.31470.000.000.003.84
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
185606422006.12.27 01:05buy0.04usdjpym119.02118.47118.782006.12.27 08:09118.780.000.000.00-0.81
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
185633652006.12.27 02:21buy0.16usdjpym118.88118.47118.782006.12.27 08:09118.780.000.000.00-1.35
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
185783582006.12.27 07:15buy0.64usdjpym118.640.00118.782006.12.27 08:09118.780.000.000.007.54
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
185650992006.12.27 02:35buy0.32usdjpym118.71118.47118.782006.12.27 08:09118.780.000.000.001.89
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
185620592006.12.27 01:50buy0.08usdjpym118.93118.47118.782006.12.27 08:09118.780.000.000.00-1.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
185584012006.12.27 00:25buy0.02usdjpym119.09118.47118.782006.12.27 08:09118.780.000.000.00-0.52
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
185580762006.12.27 00:16buy0.01usdjpym119.16118.47118.782006.12.27 08:09118.780.000.000.00-0.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
185728172006.12.27 06:15buy1.28usdchfm1.21820.00001.21812006.12.27 07:081.21810.000.000.00-1.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
185742962006.12.27 06:35buy2.56usdchfm1.21700.00001.21812006.12.27 07:081.21810.000.000.0023.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
185704182006.12.27 05:50buy0.64usdchfm1.21900.00001.21812006.12.27 07:081.21810.000.000.00-4.73
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
185727482006.12.27 06:15sell0.64gbpusdm1.96080.00001.96102006.12.27 06:451.96100.000.000.00-1.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
185633042006.12.27 02:21sell0.08gbpusdm1.95700.00001.96102006.12.27 06:451.96100.000.000.00-3.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
185756942006.12.27 06:40sell2.56gbpusdm1.96240.00001.96102006.12.27 06:451.96100.000.000.0035.84
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
185628372006.12.27 02:10sell0.04gbpusdm1.95600.00001.96102006.12.27 06:451.96100.000.000.00-2.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
185620622006.12.27 01:50sell0.02gbpusdm1.95540.00001.96102006.12.27 06:451.96100.000.000.00-1.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
185717212006.12.27 06:06sell0.32gbpusdm1.95990.00001.96102006.12.27 06:451.96100.000.000.00-3.52
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
185659732006.12.27 02:40sell0.16gbpusdm1.95850.00001.96102006.12.27 06:451.96100.000.000.00-4.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
185612542006.12.27 01:20sell0.01gbpusdm1.95470.00001.96102006.12.27 06:451.96100.000.000.00-0.63
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
185731992006.12.27 06:20sell1.28gbpusdm1.96140.00001.96102006.12.27 06:451.96100.000.000.005.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
185597312006.12.27 00:55buy0.04usdchfm1.22171.21721.21942006.12.27 06:231.21720.000.000.00-1.48
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[sl]
185628412006.12.27 02:10buy0.08usdchfm1.22111.21721.21942006.12.27 06:231.21720.000.000.00-2.56
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[sl]
185639042006.12.27 02:30buy0.16usdchfm1.22051.21721.21942006.12.27 06:231.21720.000.000.00-4.34
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[sl]
185659362006.12.27 02:40buy0.32usdchfm1.21981.21721.21942006.12.27 06:231.21720.000.000.00-6.84
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[sl]
185587652006.12.27 00:30buy0.02usdchfm1.22241.21721.21942006.12.27 06:231.21720.000.000.00-0.85
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[sl]
185578592006.12.27 00:10buy0.01usdchfm1.22301.21721.21942006.12.27 06:231.21720.000.000.00-0.48
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[sl]
185689392006.12.27 05:00buy0.01eurjpym155.940.00155.992006.12.27 05:47155.990.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
185593782006.12.27 00:50buy0.01eurjpym156.09155.68156.002006.12.27 03:14156.000.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
185620512006.12.27 01:50buy0.02eurjpym156.01155.68156.002006.12.27 03:14156.000.000.000.00-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
185650812006.12.27 02:35buy0.04eurjpym155.89155.68156.002006.12.27 03:14156.000.000.000.000.37
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
185562282006.12.26 23:41sell0.01usdjpym119.160.00119.112006.12.27 00:07119.110.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
185565632006.12.26 23:45buy0.01gbpusdm1.95480.00001.95532006.12.27 00:011.95530.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
185562162006.12.26 23:40sell0.01eurusdm1.31020.00000.00002006.12.26 23:411.31050.000.000.00-0.03
185399242006.12.26 17:06buy0.16gbpusdm1.95620.00001.95472006.12.26 23:411.95320.000.00-0.03-4.80
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4
185408032006.12.26 17:20buy0.32gbpusdm1.95560.00001.95472006.12.26 23:411.95320.000.00-0.06-7.68
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5
185459682006.12.26 17:56buy0.32audusdm0.78250.00000.78352006.12.26 23:410.78180.000.000.04-2.24
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5
185471222006.12.26 18:01buy0.64gbpusdm1.95240.00001.95472006.12.26 23:411.95310.000.00-0.134.48
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6
185464362006.12.26 17:57buy0.08eurusdm1.30960.00001.31172006.12.26 23:411.31030.000.00-0.060.56
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3
185399102006.12.26 17:06buy0.04eurusdm1.31270.00001.31172006.12.26 23:411.31020.000.00-0.03-1.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2
185397282006.12.26 17:00buy0.08gbpusdm1.95680.00001.95472006.12.26 23:411.95310.000.00-0.02-2.96
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3
185396632006.12.26 16:59buy0.04gbpusdm1.95710.00001.95472006.12.26 23:401.95310.000.00-0.01-1.60
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2
185396262006.12.26 16:52buy0.02gbpusdm1.95700.00001.95472006.12.26 23:401.95310.000.000.00-0.78
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
185386502006.12.26 15:51buy0.16audusdm0.78310.00000.78352006.12.26 23:400.78180.000.000.02-2.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4
185384592006.12.26 15:42buy0.08audusdm0.78370.00000.78352006.12.26 23:400.78180.000.000.01-1.52
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3
185360722006.12.26 14:20buy0.01gbpusdm1.95770.00001.95472006.12.26 23:401.95310.000.000.00-0.46
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
185357902006.12.26 14:10buy0.04audusdm0.78430.00000.78352006.12.26 23:400.78180.000.000.00-1.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2
185353332006.12.26 14:00buy0.02eurusdm1.31330.00001.31172006.12.26 23:401.31020.000.00-0.02-0.62
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
185348652006.12.26 13:55buy0.02audusdm0.78480.00000.78352006.12.26 23:400.78180.000.000.00-0.60
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
185340962006.12.26 13:28buy0.01audusdm0.78540.00000.78352006.12.26 23:400.78180.000.000.00-0.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
185338672006.12.26 13:18buy0.01eurusdm1.31380.00001.31172006.12.26 23:401.31010.000.00-0.01-0.37
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
185398812006.12.26 17:05buy0.02eurjpym156.200.00156.252006.12.26 17:09156.250.000.000.000.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
185397142006.12.26 17:00buy0.01eurjpym156.200.00156.252006.12.26 17:09156.250.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
185385152006.12.26 15:45sell0.01eurjpym156.230.00156.182006.12.26 16:31156.180.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
185352952006.12.26 14:00sell0.02usdjpym118.950.00118.872006.12.26 15:03118.870.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
185342732006.12.26 13:35sell0.01usdjpym118.870.00118.872006.12.26 15:03118.870.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
185361592006.12.26 14:25sell0.01eurjpym156.190.00156.142006.12.26 14:35156.140.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
185357932006.12.26 14:10sell0.01usdchfm1.21990.00001.21942006.12.26 14:201.21940.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
185334792006.12.26 12:53buy0.01usdjpym118.850.00118.902006.12.26 13:20118.900.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
185329392006.12.26 12:15buy0.01usdchfm1.21900.00001.21952006.12.26 13:071.21950.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
185329272006.12.26 12:14sell0.01audusdm0.78580.00000.78532006.12.26 12:450.78530.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
185328532006.12.26 12:03sell0.02eurjpym156.130.00156.062006.12.26 12:05156.180.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
185209342006.12.22 20:20sell0.01eurjpym156.060.00156.062006.12.26 12:05156.180.000.00-0.02-0.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
185210582006.12.22 20:25sell0.01audusdm0.78430.00000.78382006.12.26 12:050.78630.000.000.00-0.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
185210652006.12.22 20:25buy0.01usdchfm1.21860.00001.21912006.12.26 06:001.21910.000.000.020.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
185173382006.12.22 19:25buy0.01usdjpym118.800.00118.852006.12.26 06:00118.850.000.000.020.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
185210502006.12.22 20:25sell0.01gbpusdm1.96000.00001.95952006.12.22 20:381.95950.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
185211002006.12.22 20:28sell0.01eurusdm1.31440.00001.31392006.12.22 20:371.31390.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
185029722006.12.22 16:55buy0.01eurjpym156.160.00156.092006.12.22 20:02156.090.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
185067692006.12.22 17:05buy0.02eurjpym155.980.00156.092006.12.22 20:02156.090.000.000.000.18
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
185094082006.12.22 17:35buy0.01audusdm0.78330.00000.78382006.12.22 19:240.78380.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
185034582006.12.22 17:00sell0.16usdjpym118.870.00118.752006.12.22 19:01118.750.000.000.001.62
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
184916392006.12.22 15:10sell0.04usdjpym118.710.00118.752006.12.22 19:01118.750.000.000.00-0.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
184933402006.12.22 15:25sell0.08usdjpym118.800.00118.752006.12.22 19:01118.750.000.000.000.33
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
184865692006.12.22 14:55sell0.02usdjpym118.530.00118.752006.12.22 19:01118.750.000.000.00-0.37
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
184859002006.12.22 14:40sell0.01usdjpym118.490.00118.752006.12.22 19:01118.750.000.000.00-0.22
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
185024682006.12.22 16:50buy0.32eurusdm1.31340.00001.31362006.12.22 19:011.31360.000.000.000.64
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
185006492006.12.22 16:40buy0.16eurusdm1.31420.00001.31362006.12.22 19:011.31360.000.000.00-0.96
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
184997292006.12.22 16:35buy0.08eurusdm1.31530.00001.31362006.12.22 19:011.31360.000.000.00-1.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
184854742006.12.22 14:35buy0.01eurusdm1.31830.00001.31362006.12.22 19:011.31360.000.000.00-0.47
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184906072006.12.22 15:05buy0.04eurusdm1.31580.00001.31362006.12.22 19:011.31360.000.000.00-0.88
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
185068542006.12.22 17:05buy0.64eurusdm1.31210.00001.31362006.12.22 19:011.31360.000.000.009.60
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
184888832006.12.22 15:00buy0.02eurusdm1.31690.00001.31362006.12.22 19:011.31360.000.000.00-0.66
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
185095872006.12.22 17:40buy0.02gbpusdm1.95680.00001.95752006.12.22 18:501.95750.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
185086612006.12.22 17:20buy0.01gbpusdm1.95730.00001.95752006.12.22 18:501.95750.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
185102252006.12.22 17:57sell0.02usdchfm1.22160.00001.22092006.12.22 18:501.22090.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
185094132006.12.22 17:35sell0.01usdchfm1.22100.00001.22092006.12.22 18:501.22090.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184946792006.12.22 15:30sell0.01eurjpym156.260.00156.212006.12.22 16:25156.210.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184960022006.12.22 15:50sell0.04usdchfm1.21830.00001.21722006.12.22 16:181.21720.000.000.000.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
184906502006.12.22 15:05sell0.02usdchfm1.21770.00001.21722006.12.22 16:181.21720.000.000.000.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
184854662006.12.22 14:35sell0.01usdchfm1.21520.00001.21722006.12.22 16:181.21720.000.000.00-0.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184969452006.12.22 16:00buy0.01gbpusdm1.96040.00001.96092006.12.22 16:061.96090.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184838902006.12.22 14:25buy0.02audusdm0.78530.00000.78512006.12.22 16:050.78510.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
184730412006.12.22 13:20buy0.01audusdm0.78610.00000.78512006.12.22 16:050.78510.000.000.00-0.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184850872006.12.22 14:30buy0.04audusdm0.78470.00000.78512006.12.22 16:050.78510.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
184933602006.12.22 15:25buy0.08audusdm0.78410.00000.78512006.12.22 16:050.78510.000.000.000.80
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
184924872006.12.22 15:20buy0.01gbpusdm1.96090.00001.95952006.12.22 15:591.95950.000.000.00-0.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184960122006.12.22 15:50buy0.04gbpusdm1.95830.00001.95952006.12.22 15:591.95950.000.000.000.48
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
184933312006.12.22 15:25buy0.02gbpusdm1.95930.00001.95952006.12.22 15:591.95950.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
184887232006.12.22 15:00buy0.02gbpusdm1.96250.00001.96122006.12.22 15:191.96120.000.000.00-0.26
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
184920432006.12.22 15:15buy0.08gbpusdm1.95990.00001.96122006.12.22 15:191.96120.000.000.001.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
184907632006.12.22 15:05buy0.04gbpusdm1.96090.00001.96122006.12.22 15:191.96120.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
184865572006.12.22 14:55buy0.01gbpusdm1.96300.00001.96122006.12.22 15:191.96120.000.000.00-0.18
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184810342006.12.22 14:05buy0.01eurjpym156.220.00156.312006.12.22 15:18156.310.000.000.000.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184906862006.12.22 15:05buy0.02eurjpym156.280.00156.312006.12.22 15:18156.310.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
184796842006.12.22 13:55buy0.01usdchfm1.21480.00001.21532006.12.22 14:181.21530.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184796582006.12.22 13:55sell0.01eurusdm1.31930.00001.31882006.12.22 14:181.31880.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184796942006.12.22 13:55buy0.01usdjpym118.370.00118.422006.12.22 14:14118.420.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184796342006.12.22 13:55sell0.01gbpusdm1.96520.00001.96472006.12.22 13:581.96470.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184559012006.12.22 08:20sell0.02usdjpym118.360.00118.342006.12.22 13:30118.340.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
184498302006.12.22 06:50sell0.01usdjpym118.300.00118.342006.12.22 13:30118.340.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184718432006.12.22 12:50sell0.04usdjpym118.420.00118.342006.12.22 13:30118.340.000.000.000.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
184707812006.12.22 12:30sell0.04usdchfm1.21410.00001.21402006.12.22 13:301.21400.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
184718542006.12.22 12:51buy0.01eurusdm1.31950.00001.32002006.12.22 13:301.32000.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184689352006.12.22 11:35sell0.02usdchfm1.21360.00001.21402006.12.22 13:301.21400.000.000.00-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
184723832006.12.22 13:05sell0.08usdchfm1.21520.00001.21402006.12.22 13:301.21400.000.000.000.79
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
184682282006.12.22 11:20sell0.01usdchfm1.21300.00001.21402006.12.22 13:301.21400.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184380002006.12.22 03:20sell0.01audusdm0.78530.00000.78622006.12.22 12:280.78620.000.000.00-0.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184638162006.12.22 10:45sell0.08audusdm0.78710.00000.78622006.12.22 12:280.78620.000.000.000.72
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
184464102006.12.22 04:55sell0.02audusdm0.78590.00000.78622006.12.22 12:280.78620.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
184485162006.12.22 05:55sell0.04audusdm0.78660.00000.78622006.12.22 12:280.78620.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
184682092006.12.22 11:20buy0.01gbpusdm1.96610.00001.96602006.12.22 11:411.96600.000.000.00-0.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184686712006.12.22 11:30buy0.02gbpusdm1.96520.00001.96602006.12.22 11:411.96600.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
184689512006.12.22 11:36buy0.02eurusdm1.31960.00001.32022006.12.22 11:411.32020.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
184682152006.12.22 11:20buy0.01eurusdm1.32000.00001.32022006.12.22 11:411.32020.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184686622006.12.22 11:30buy0.01eurjpym156.240.00156.292006.12.22 11:41156.290.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184602782006.12.22 09:45sell0.02eurjpym156.280.00156.262006.12.22 11:13156.260.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
184599092006.12.22 09:30sell0.01eurjpym156.230.00156.262006.12.22 11:13156.260.000.000.00-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184644132006.12.22 10:50sell0.04eurjpym156.340.00156.262006.12.22 11:13156.260.000.000.000.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
184595452006.12.22 09:20sell0.02gbpusdm1.96530.00001.96632006.12.22 10:571.96630.000.000.00-0.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
184589352006.12.22 09:05sell0.01gbpusdm1.96450.00001.96632006.12.22 10:571.96630.000.000.00-0.18
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184643922006.12.22 10:50sell0.08gbpusdm1.96750.00001.96632006.12.22 10:571.96630.000.000.000.96
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
184619732006.12.22 10:00sell0.04gbpusdm1.96690.00001.96632006.12.22 10:571.96630.000.000.000.24
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
184627292006.12.22 10:10buy0.01usdchfm1.21300.00001.21302006.12.22 10:561.21300.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184637882006.12.22 10:45buy0.02usdchfm1.21220.00001.21302006.12.22 10:561.21300.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
184558872006.12.22 08:20sell0.01usdchfm1.21390.00001.21342006.12.22 08:581.21340.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184563642006.12.22 08:25buy0.01gbpusdm1.96460.00001.96512006.12.22 08:511.96510.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184559232006.12.22 08:20buy0.01eurusdm1.31960.00001.32012006.12.22 08:221.32010.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184512902006.12.22 07:20sell0.04gbpusdm1.96430.00001.96322006.12.22 08:091.96320.000.000.000.44
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
184448702006.12.22 04:25sell0.02gbpusdm1.96300.00001.96322006.12.22 08:091.96320.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
184374632006.12.22 03:05sell0.01gbpusdm1.96250.00001.96322006.12.22 08:091.96320.000.000.00-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184326242006.12.22 00:45buy0.01usdchfm1.21560.00001.21442006.12.22 08:091.21440.000.000.00-0.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184500292006.12.22 06:55buy0.04usdchfm1.21430.00001.21442006.12.22 08:091.21440.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
184527862006.12.22 07:35buy0.08usdchfm1.21330.00001.21442006.12.22 08:091.21440.000.000.000.72
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
184493082006.12.22 06:35buy0.02usdchfm1.21500.00001.21442006.12.22 08:091.21440.000.000.00-0.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
184527952006.12.22 07:35sell0.08eurjpym156.210.00156.122006.12.22 08:09156.120.000.000.000.61
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
184480702006.12.22 05:35sell0.01eurjpym155.990.00156.122006.12.22 08:09156.120.000.000.00-0.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184496322006.12.22 06:45sell0.02eurjpym156.100.00156.122006.12.22 08:09156.120.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
184517102006.12.22 07:25sell0.04eurjpym156.160.00156.122006.12.22 08:09156.120.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
184491012006.12.22 06:26sell0.08eurusdm1.31950.00001.31972006.12.22 08:071.31970.000.000.00-0.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
184528082006.12.22 07:35sell0.32eurusdm1.32070.00001.31972006.12.22 08:071.31970.000.000.003.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
184435222006.12.22 04:05sell0.04eurusdm1.31900.00001.31972006.12.22 08:071.31970.000.000.00-0.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
184512842006.12.22 07:20sell0.16eurusdm1.32010.00001.31972006.12.22 08:071.31970.000.000.000.64
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
184318542006.12.22 00:20sell0.02eurusdm1.31850.00001.31972006.12.22 08:071.31970.000.000.00-0.24
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
184286032006.12.21 22:25sell0.01eurusdm1.31790.00001.31972006.12.22 08:071.31970.000.000.00-0.18
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184427212006.12.22 03:55buy0.01usdjpym118.270.00118.322006.12.22 06:45118.320.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184366482006.12.22 02:50buy0.01eurjpym155.970.00156.022006.12.22 05:23156.020.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184368362006.12.22 02:55buy0.01usdjpym118.280.00118.332006.12.22 03:04118.330.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184350152006.12.22 02:05buy0.01audusdm0.78470.00000.78522006.12.22 03:000.78520.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184230182006.12.21 19:45sell0.01usdjpym118.310.00118.262006.12.22 02:32118.260.000.00-0.020.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184325442006.12.22 00:40sell0.01eurjpym155.950.00155.952006.12.22 02:31155.950.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184328082006.12.22 00:55sell0.02eurjpym156.030.00155.952006.12.22 02:31155.950.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
184331782006.12.22 01:12sell0.02audusdm0.78530.00000.78462006.12.22 01:580.78460.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
184237622006.12.21 20:05sell0.01audusdm0.78470.00000.78462006.12.22 01:580.78460.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184259662006.12.21 21:05sell0.01usdchfm1.21620.00001.21572006.12.22 00:171.21570.000.00-0.010.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184285982006.12.21 22:25sell0.01gbpusdm1.96210.00001.96162006.12.21 23:421.96160.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184256342006.12.21 21:00buy0.01eurjpym155.900.00155.952006.12.21 22:46155.950.000.000.010.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184259732006.12.21 21:05buy0.01gbpusdm1.96090.00001.96142006.12.21 21:551.96140.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184211482006.12.21 18:30buy0.01usdchfm1.21640.00001.21692006.12.21 20:381.21690.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184227732006.12.21 19:40sell0.01eurjpym155.870.00155.862006.12.21 20:22155.860.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184235962006.12.21 20:00sell0.02eurjpym155.930.00155.862006.12.21 20:22155.860.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
184223052006.12.21 19:25sell0.02gbpusdm1.96230.00001.96162006.12.21 19:391.96160.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
184211292006.12.21 18:30sell0.01gbpusdm1.96170.00001.96162006.12.21 19:391.96160.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184211212006.12.21 18:30sell0.01eurusdm1.31740.00001.31692006.12.21 19:391.31690.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184206132006.12.21 18:20buy0.02usdjpym118.270.00118.342006.12.21 19:23118.340.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
184151632006.12.21 17:10buy0.01usdjpym118.330.00118.342006.12.21 19:23118.340.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184191452006.12.21 17:50buy0.01eurjpym155.790.00155.842006.12.21 19:17155.840.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184191372006.12.21 17:50buy0.01eurusdm1.31620.00001.31672006.12.21 18:101.31670.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184108492006.12.21 16:50sell0.02audusdm0.78520.00000.78442006.12.21 17:320.78440.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
184090862006.12.21 16:35sell0.01audusdm0.78430.00000.78442006.12.21 17:320.78440.000.000.00-0.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184151472006.12.21 17:10sell0.01gbpusdm1.96160.00001.96112006.12.21 17:321.96110.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184116172006.12.21 16:55buy0.04usdchfm1.21680.00001.21722006.12.21 17:301.21720.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
184086812006.12.21 16:30buy0.02usdchfm1.21740.00001.21722006.12.21 17:301.21720.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
184141772006.12.21 17:05buy0.08usdchfm1.21620.00001.21722006.12.21 17:301.21720.000.000.000.66
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
184076352006.12.21 16:15buy0.01usdchfm1.21820.00001.21722006.12.21 17:301.21720.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184077032006.12.21 16:15sell0.01eurusdm1.31600.00001.31722006.12.21 17:261.31720.000.000.00-0.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184087082006.12.21 16:30sell0.02eurusdm1.31700.00001.31722006.12.21 17:261.31720.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
184115532006.12.21 16:55sell0.04eurusdm1.31760.00001.31722006.12.21 17:261.31720.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
184141962006.12.21 17:05sell0.08eurusdm1.31810.00001.31722006.12.21 17:261.31720.000.000.000.72
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
184115452006.12.21 16:55buy0.01eurjpym155.810.00155.862006.12.21 17:00155.860.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184086072006.12.21 16:30sell0.01eurjpym155.890.00155.842006.12.21 16:34155.840.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184037232006.12.21 15:40sell0.01usdjpym118.400.00118.402006.12.21 16:30118.400.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184076662006.12.21 16:15sell0.02usdjpym118.470.00118.402006.12.21 16:30118.400.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
183967092006.12.21 14:36buy0.08audusdm0.78340.00000.78452006.12.21 16:180.78450.000.000.000.88
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
183626202006.12.21 09:45buy0.01audusdm0.78600.00000.78452006.12.21 16:180.78450.000.000.00-0.15
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
183740592006.12.21 11:14buy0.02audusdm0.78520.00000.78452006.12.21 16:180.78450.000.000.00-0.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
183889442006.12.21 13:40buy0.04audusdm0.78410.00000.78452006.12.21 16:180.78450.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
184071842006.12.21 16:10sell0.01gbpusdm1.96070.00001.96022006.12.21 16:141.96020.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
183960392006.12.21 14:35buy0.04eurusdm1.31470.00001.31582006.12.21 15:401.31580.000.000.000.44
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
183913122006.12.21 13:50buy0.01eurusdm1.31700.00001.31582006.12.21 15:401.31580.000.000.00-0.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
183940002006.12.21 14:30buy0.02eurusdm1.31570.00001.31582006.12.21 15:401.31580.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
183994012006.12.21 14:45sell0.01usdchfm1.21890.00001.21842006.12.21 15:091.21840.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184002232006.12.21 14:50buy0.01gbpusdm1.95840.00001.95892006.12.21 15:081.95890.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
184010072006.12.21 15:00buy0.01eurjpym155.700.00155.752006.12.21 15:08155.750.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
183961182006.12.21 14:35sell0.04usdjpym118.430.00118.352006.12.21 14:47118.350.000.000.000.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
183855152006.12.21 13:35sell0.01usdjpym118.320.00118.352006.12.21 14:47118.350.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
183901212006.12.21 13:45sell0.02usdjpym118.370.00118.352006.12.21 14:47118.350.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
183939782006.12.21 14:30buy0.32gbpusdm1.95890.00001.95792006.12.21 14:461.95790.000.000.00-3.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
183962922006.12.21 14:35buy0.64gbpusdm1.95730.00001.95792006.12.21 14:461.95790.000.000.003.84
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
183889092006.12.21 13:40buy0.16gbpusdm1.95960.00001.95792006.12.21 14:461.95790.000.000.00-2.72
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
183986632006.12.21 14:40buy1.28gbpusdm1.95630.00001.95792006.12.21 14:461.95790.000.000.0020.48
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
183832802006.12.21 13:25buy0.08gbpusdm1.96080.00001.95792006.12.21 14:461.95790.000.000.00-2.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
183770022006.12.21 11:50buy0.01gbpusdm1.96370.00001.95792006.12.21 14:461.95790.000.000.00-0.58
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
183775032006.12.21 12:00buy0.02gbpusdm1.96300.00001.95792006.12.21 14:461.95790.000.000.00-1.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
183796212006.12.21 12:40buy0.04gbpusdm1.96170.00001.95792006.12.21 14:461.95790.000.000.00-1.52
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
183818772006.12.21 13:20sell0.01eurjpym155.800.00155.752006.12.21 14:30155.750.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
183690172006.12.21 10:40buy0.02eurusdm1.31760.00001.31722006.12.21 13:471.31720.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
183819022006.12.21 13:20buy0.04eurusdm1.31700.00001.31722006.12.21 13:471.31720.000.000.000.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
183664612006.12.21 10:15buy0.01eurusdm1.31970.00001.31722006.12.21 13:471.31720.000.000.00-0.25
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
183889272006.12.21 13:40buy0.08eurusdm1.31600.00001.31722006.12.21 13:471.31720.000.000.000.96
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
183901822006.12.21 13:45sell0.01usdchfm1.21790.00001.21742006.12.21 13:471.21740.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
183771482006.12.21 11:55sell0.01usdchfm1.21700.00001.21652006.12.21 12:231.21650.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
183744742006.12.21 11:20sell0.01usdjpym118.230.00118.182006.12.21 11:52118.180.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
183724082006.12.21 10:55buy0.01gbpusdm1.96640.00001.96632006.12.21 11:171.96630.000.000.00-0.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
183740912006.12.21 11:15buy0.02gbpusdm1.96550.00001.96632006.12.21 11:171.96630.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
183705462006.12.21 10:45sell0.04usdchfm1.21750.00001.21652006.12.21 11:151.21650.000.000.000.33
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
183668402006.12.21 10:25sell0.01usdchfm1.21580.00001.21652006.12.21 11:151.21650.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
183687382006.12.21 10:40sell0.02usdchfm1.21660.00001.21652006.12.21 11:151.21650.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
183686982006.12.21 10:40buy0.02eurjpym155.710.00155.732006.12.21 11:02155.730.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
183705142006.12.21 10:45buy0.04eurjpym155.650.00155.732006.12.21 11:02155.730.000.000.000.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
183672082006.12.21 10:35buy0.01eurjpym155.770.00155.732006.12.21 11:02155.730.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
183637502006.12.21 09:55buy0.04usdjpym118.040.00118.092006.12.21 10:38118.090.000.000.000.17
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
183658182006.12.21 10:05buy0.08usdjpym117.970.00118.092006.12.21 10:38118.090.000.000.000.81
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
183613232006.12.21 09:30buy0.02usdjpym118.200.00118.092006.12.21 10:38118.090.000.000.00-0.19
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
183590232006.12.21 08:50buy0.01usdjpym118.320.00118.092006.12.21 10:38118.090.000.000.00-0.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
183601892006.12.21 09:25buy0.01usdchfm1.21470.00001.21522006.12.21 09:401.21520.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
183579252006.12.21 08:30sell0.02gbpusdm1.96890.00001.96802006.12.21 09:261.96800.000.000.000.18
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
183556722006.12.21 08:06sell0.01gbpusdm1.96770.00001.96802006.12.21 09:261.96800.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
183441602006.12.21 04:55buy0.08usdchfm1.21630.00001.21572006.12.21 08:151.21570.000.000.00-0.39
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
183509182006.12.21 07:40buy0.16usdchfm1.21530.00001.21572006.12.21 08:151.21570.000.000.000.53
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
183523352006.12.21 07:45buy0.32usdchfm1.21450.00001.21572006.12.21 08:151.21570.000.000.003.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
183230412006.12.20 20:05buy0.01usdchfm1.21810.00001.21572006.12.21 08:151.21570.000.000.03-0.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
183509262006.12.21 07:40sell0.08eurusdm1.31990.00001.31972006.12.21 08:151.31970.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
183525632006.12.21 07:45sell0.16eurusdm1.32090.00001.31972006.12.21 08:151.31970.000.000.001.92
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
183315062006.12.20 23:10buy0.02usdchfm1.21750.00001.21572006.12.21 08:151.21570.000.000.00-0.30
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
183332052006.12.20 23:36sell0.01eurusdm1.31800.00001.31972006.12.21 08:151.31970.000.000.00-0.17
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
183343662006.12.21 00:00sell0.02eurusdm1.31860.00001.31972006.12.21 08:151.31970.000.000.00-0.22
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
183373402006.12.21 01:05buy0.04usdchfm1.21680.00001.21572006.12.21 08:151.21570.000.000.00-0.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
183443152006.12.21 05:00sell0.04eurusdm1.31920.00001.31972006.12.21 08:151.31970.000.000.00-0.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
183544662006.12.21 07:55sell0.01eurjpym156.290.00156.242006.12.21 08:15156.240.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
183498282006.12.21 07:35sell0.02usdjpym118.430.00118.362006.12.21 07:53118.360.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
183481092006.12.21 07:05sell0.01usdjpym118.380.00118.362006.12.21 07:53118.360.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
183509392006.12.21 07:40buy0.01gbpusdm1.96680.00001.96732006.12.21 07:451.96730.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
183498212006.12.21 07:35buy0.02gbpusdm1.96520.00001.96622006.12.21 07:391.96620.000.000.000.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
183453052006.12.21 05:55buy0.01gbpusdm1.96670.00001.96622006.12.21 07:391.96620.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
183483252006.12.21 07:10buy0.01audusdm0.78540.00000.78592006.12.21 07:170.78590.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
183352442006.12.21 00:15buy0.01usdjpym118.450.00118.442006.12.21 06:55118.440.000.000.00-0.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
183464432006.12.21 06:25buy0.04usdjpym118.360.00118.442006.12.21 06:55118.440.000.000.000.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
183358352006.12.21 00:32buy0.02usdjpym118.420.00118.442006.12.21 06:55118.440.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
183466802006.12.21 06:35sell0.01audusdm0.78580.00000.78532006.12.21 06:520.78530.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
183373392006.12.21 01:05sell0.04eurjpym156.080.00156.092006.12.21 06:52156.090.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
183288012006.12.20 22:05sell0.01eurjpym155.940.00156.092006.12.21 06:52156.090.000.000.00-0.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
183433002006.12.21 04:25sell0.08eurjpym156.140.00156.092006.12.21 06:52156.090.000.000.000.34
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
183315352006.12.20 23:10sell0.02eurjpym156.030.00156.092006.12.21 06:52156.090.000.000.00-0.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
183443252006.12.21 05:00sell0.16eurjpym156.190.00156.092006.12.21 06:52156.090.000.000.001.35
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
183421432006.12.21 03:25buy0.01audusdm0.78550.00000.78602006.12.21 06:070.78600.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
183400192006.12.21 02:14sell0.01gbpusdm1.96640.00001.96622006.12.21 05:441.96620.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
183406252006.12.21 02:40sell0.02gbpusdm1.96690.00001.96622006.12.21 05:441.96620.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
183267922006.12.20 21:35sell0.01gbpusdm1.96470.00001.96532006.12.21 01:231.96530.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
183325972006.12.20 23:20sell0.04gbpusdm1.96640.00001.96532006.12.21 01:231.96530.000.000.000.44
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
183312342006.12.20 23:05sell0.02gbpusdm1.96520.00001.96532006.12.21 01:231.96530.000.000.00-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
183120212006.12.20 17:30sell0.04usdjpym118.440.00118.342006.12.21 00:04118.340.000.00-0.180.34
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
183027902006.12.20 16:25sell0.02usdjpym118.340.00118.342006.12.21 00:04118.340.000.00-0.090.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
183012412006.12.20 16:10sell0.01usdjpym118.270.00118.342006.12.21 00:04118.340.000.00-0.05-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182985412006.12.20 15:55buy0.02eurusdm1.31900.00001.31822006.12.20 23:171.31820.000.00-0.05-0.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
182958862006.12.20 15:50buy0.01eurusdm1.31980.00001.31822006.12.20 23:171.31820.000.00-0.02-0.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
183052452006.12.20 16:50buy0.04eurusdm1.31840.00001.31822006.12.20 23:171.31820.000.00-0.09-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
183119162006.12.20 17:30buy0.08eurusdm1.31670.00001.31822006.12.20 23:171.31820.000.00-0.181.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
183228142006.12.20 20:00sell0.01audusdm0.78520.00000.78472006.12.20 22:050.78470.000.00-0.010.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
183233302006.12.20 20:15buy0.01eurjpym155.990.00156.042006.12.20 21:51156.040.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
183246882006.12.20 20:51buy0.01gbpusdm1.96430.00001.96482006.12.20 21:141.96480.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
183098192006.12.20 17:25sell0.02usdchfm1.21700.00001.21802006.12.20 19:401.21800.000.000.00-0.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
183155762006.12.20 17:55sell0.08usdchfm1.21920.00001.21802006.12.20 19:401.21800.000.000.000.79
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
183121182006.12.20 17:30sell0.04usdchfm1.21850.00001.21802006.12.20 19:401.21800.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
183084432006.12.20 17:06sell0.01usdchfm1.21650.00001.21802006.12.20 19:401.21800.000.000.00-0.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
183194772006.12.20 18:55sell0.01eurjpym156.050.00156.002006.12.20 19:39156.000.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
183137782006.12.20 17:45buy0.01eurjpym156.010.00156.062006.12.20 18:42156.060.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
183083732006.12.20 17:05buy0.01gbpusdm1.96540.00001.96432006.12.20 18:291.96430.000.000.00-0.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
183093382006.12.20 17:20buy0.02gbpusdm1.96460.00001.96432006.12.20 18:291.96430.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
183120562006.12.20 17:30buy0.04gbpusdm1.96300.00001.96432006.12.20 18:291.96430.000.000.000.52
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
182997002006.12.20 16:00sell0.04audusdm0.78720.00000.78562006.12.20 18:270.78560.000.000.000.64
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
182701472006.12.20 12:00sell0.02audusdm0.78550.00000.78562006.12.20 18:270.78560.000.000.00-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
182573812006.12.20 08:00sell0.01audusdm0.78320.00000.78562006.12.20 18:270.78560.000.000.00-0.24
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182985032006.12.20 15:55sell0.02usdchfm1.21610.00001.21582006.12.20 16:211.21580.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
182958942006.12.20 15:50sell0.01usdchfm1.21510.00001.21582006.12.20 16:211.21580.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182997722006.12.20 16:00sell0.04usdchfm1.21670.00001.21582006.12.20 16:211.21580.000.000.000.30
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
182903272006.12.20 15:35sell0.01eurusdm1.32000.00001.31952006.12.20 15:371.31950.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182903122006.12.20 15:35buy0.01usdchfm1.21460.00001.21512006.12.20 15:371.21510.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182892802006.12.20 15:30sell0.01gbpusdm1.97110.00001.97062006.12.20 15:331.97060.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182869232006.12.20 15:10buy0.01eurjpym156.020.00156.072006.12.20 15:17156.070.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182853032006.12.20 15:00sell0.04usdchfm1.21480.00001.21402006.12.20 15:141.21400.000.000.000.26
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
182856152006.12.20 15:00buy0.04eurusdm1.31990.00001.32102006.12.20 15:141.32100.000.000.000.44
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
182722192006.12.20 12:25sell0.01usdchfm1.21360.00001.21402006.12.20 15:141.21400.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182757792006.12.20 13:15sell0.02usdchfm1.21420.00001.21402006.12.20 15:141.21400.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
182722242006.12.20 12:25buy0.01eurusdm1.32210.00001.32102006.12.20 15:141.32100.000.000.00-0.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182748552006.12.20 13:10buy0.02eurusdm1.32080.00001.32102006.12.20 15:141.32100.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
182855862006.12.20 15:00buy0.02eurjpym155.890.00155.992006.12.20 15:07155.990.000.000.000.17
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
182769512006.12.20 13:25buy0.01eurjpym156.040.00155.992006.12.20 15:07155.990.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182724082006.12.20 12:30sell0.01usdjpym118.100.00118.052006.12.20 13:03118.050.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182678902006.12.20 11:15buy0.01eurjpym156.090.00156.142006.12.20 12:04156.140.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182665602006.12.20 10:55buy0.01usdchfm1.21320.00001.21372006.12.20 11:571.21370.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182665312006.12.20 10:55sell0.01eurusdm1.32250.00001.32202006.12.20 11:571.32200.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182665812006.12.20 10:55buy0.01usdjpym118.000.00118.052006.12.20 11:48118.050.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182678852006.12.20 11:15sell0.02gbpusdm1.97120.00001.97132006.12.20 11:411.97130.000.000.00-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
182676922006.12.20 11:10sell0.01gbpusdm1.97030.00001.97132006.12.20 11:411.97130.000.000.00-0.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182685212006.12.20 11:30sell0.04gbpusdm1.97250.00001.97132006.12.20 11:411.97130.000.000.000.48
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
182651682006.12.20 10:15buy0.02gbpusdm1.96980.00001.97062006.12.20 10:441.97060.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
182643562006.12.20 09:50buy0.01gbpusdm1.97070.00001.97062006.12.20 10:441.97060.000.000.00-0.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182616452006.12.20 08:55buy0.02usdjpym118.060.00118.132006.12.20 09:33118.130.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
182610702006.12.20 08:40buy0.01usdjpym118.130.00118.132006.12.20 09:33118.130.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182585632006.12.20 08:15buy0.01eurjpym156.180.00156.232006.12.20 09:13156.230.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182535062006.12.20 07:35sell0.02usdchfm1.21330.00001.21312006.12.20 08:201.21310.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
182530942006.12.20 07:25sell0.01usdchfm1.21220.00001.21312006.12.20 08:201.21310.000.000.00-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182573052006.12.20 08:00sell0.04usdchfm1.21410.00001.21312006.12.20 08:201.21310.000.000.000.33
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
182584092006.12.20 08:10buy0.01gbpusdm1.97110.00001.97162006.12.20 08:181.97160.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182585732006.12.20 08:15buy0.01eurusdm1.32170.00001.32222006.12.20 08:181.32220.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182504362006.12.20 06:50buy0.01usdjpym118.140.00118.192006.12.20 08:01118.190.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182034892006.12.19 18:35sell0.02eurjpym155.690.00156.182006.12.20 07:48156.180.000.00-0.02-0.83
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
182283562006.12.20 00:50sell1.28eurjpym156.080.00156.182006.12.20 07:48156.180.000.000.00-10.83
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
182301762006.12.20 00:55sell2.56eurjpym156.240.00156.182006.12.20 07:48156.180.000.000.0013.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
182273162006.12.20 00:45sell0.64eurjpym156.000.00156.182006.12.20 07:48156.180.000.000.00-9.75
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
182140952006.12.19 20:40sell0.08eurjpym155.800.00156.182006.12.20 07:48156.180.000.00-0.09-2.57
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
182044232006.12.19 18:40sell0.04eurjpym155.740.00156.182006.12.20 07:48156.180.000.00-0.04-1.49
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
182382762006.12.20 02:21sell5.12eurjpym156.330.00156.182006.12.20 07:48156.180.000.000.0065.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
182267082006.12.20 00:32sell0.32eurjpym155.940.00156.182006.12.20 07:48156.180.000.000.00-6.50
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
182167262006.12.19 21:30sell0.16eurjpym155.860.00156.182006.12.20 07:48156.180.000.00-0.18-4.34
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
181969552006.12.19 17:50sell0.01eurjpym155.620.00156.182006.12.20 07:48156.180.000.00-0.01-0.47
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182504052006.12.20 06:50sell0.01eurusdm1.32330.00001.32282006.12.20 07:131.32280.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182514752006.12.20 07:10sell0.01gbpusdm1.97340.00001.97292006.12.20 07:121.97290.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182504272006.12.20 06:50buy0.01usdchfm1.21200.00001.21252006.12.20 07:121.21250.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182481912006.12.20 06:25sell0.01usdjpym118.150.00118.102006.12.20 06:32118.100.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182459282006.12.20 05:10sell0.01usdchfm1.21220.00001.21172006.12.20 06:311.21170.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182479502006.12.20 06:10buy0.01gbpusdm1.97260.00001.97312006.12.20 06:311.97310.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182475362006.12.20 05:45buy0.01eurusdm1.32280.00001.32332006.12.20 06:311.32330.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182430512006.12.20 03:55buy0.02usdjpym118.070.00118.142006.12.20 05:55118.140.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
182407572006.12.20 03:10buy0.01usdjpym118.120.00118.142006.12.20 05:55118.140.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182329762006.12.20 01:00sell0.08gbpusdm1.97270.00001.97232006.12.20 05:401.97230.000.000.000.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
182304452006.12.20 00:55sell0.04gbpusdm1.97190.00001.97232006.12.20 05:401.97230.000.000.00-0.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
182250332006.12.20 00:00sell0.02gbpusdm1.97080.00001.97232006.12.20 05:401.97230.000.000.00-0.30
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
182362592006.12.20 01:45sell0.16gbpusdm1.97340.00001.97232006.12.20 05:401.97230.000.000.001.76
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
182247732006.12.19 23:55sell0.01gbpusdm1.97040.00001.97232006.12.20 05:401.97230.000.000.00-0.19
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182406252006.12.20 03:05buy0.08usdchfm1.21160.00001.21262006.12.20 04:501.21260.000.000.000.66
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
182231042006.12.19 23:30buy0.02usdchfm1.21291.20991.21262006.12.20 04:501.21260.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
182305152006.12.20 00:55buy0.04usdchfm1.21220.00001.21262006.12.20 04:501.21260.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
182204822006.12.19 22:45buy0.01usdchfm1.21371.20991.21262006.12.20 04:501.21260.000.000.00-0.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182238842006.12.19 23:40sell0.04eurusdm1.32110.00001.32272006.12.20 04:471.32270.000.000.00-0.64
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
182188402006.12.19 22:10sell0.01eurusdm1.31980.00001.32272006.12.20 04:471.32270.000.000.00-0.29
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182420592006.12.20 03:40sell0.64eurusdm1.32380.00001.32272006.12.20 04:471.32270.000.000.007.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
182362992006.12.20 01:45sell0.32eurusdm1.32310.00001.32272006.12.20 04:471.32270.000.000.001.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
182305922006.12.20 00:55sell0.08eurusdm1.32180.00001.32272006.12.20 04:471.32270.000.000.00-0.72
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
182204682006.12.19 22:45sell0.02eurusdm1.32040.00001.32272006.12.20 04:471.32270.000.000.00-0.46
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
182336782006.12.20 01:05sell0.16eurusdm1.32240.00001.32272006.12.20 04:471.32270.000.000.00-0.48
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
182336482006.12.20 01:05sell0.01usdjpym118.130.00118.112006.12.20 02:55118.110.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182341722006.12.20 01:15sell0.02usdjpym118.180.00118.112006.12.20 02:55118.110.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
182197612006.12.19 22:30buy0.01usdjpym118.10117.80118.092006.12.20 00:43118.090.000.000.00-0.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182204582006.12.19 22:45buy0.02usdjpym118.01117.80118.092006.12.20 00:43118.090.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
182243222006.12.19 23:45sell0.02gbpusdm1.97130.00001.97062006.12.19 23:511.97060.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
182238892006.12.19 23:40sell0.01gbpusdm1.97060.00001.97062006.12.19 23:511.97060.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182208962006.12.19 22:55sell0.02gbpusdm1.96980.00001.96912006.12.19 23:031.96910.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
182195472006.12.19 22:25sell0.01gbpusdm1.96910.00001.96912006.12.19 23:031.96910.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182154432006.12.19 21:00sell0.02usdchfm1.21440.00001.21372006.12.19 22:371.21370.000.00-0.020.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
182123272006.12.19 20:10sell0.01usdchfm1.21380.00001.21372006.12.19 22:371.21370.000.00-0.010.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182174262006.12.19 21:51sell0.02usdjpym118.140.00118.072006.12.19 22:15118.070.000.00-0.030.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
182151722006.12.19 20:55sell0.01usdjpym118.080.00118.072006.12.19 22:15118.070.000.00-0.020.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182129112006.12.19 20:20buy0.01eurusdm1.31960.00001.31982006.12.19 22:011.31980.000.00-0.010.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182144592006.12.19 20:46buy0.02eurusdm1.31910.00001.31982006.12.19 22:011.31980.000.00-0.020.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
182119682006.12.19 20:05buy0.01gbpusdm1.96860.00001.96912006.12.19 21:551.96910.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
181930732006.12.19 17:20buy0.02usdjpym117.920.00117.992006.12.19 19:37117.990.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
181918272006.12.19 17:05buy0.01usdjpym117.990.00117.992006.12.19 19:37117.990.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
182035142006.12.19 18:35buy0.04usdchfm1.21290.00001.21332006.12.19 19:311.21330.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
182044162006.12.19 18:40buy0.08usdchfm1.21240.00001.21332006.12.19 19:311.21330.000.000.000.59
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
181988572006.12.19 18:15buy0.02usdchfm1.21350.00001.21332006.12.19 19:311.21330.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
181955272006.12.19 17:30buy0.01usdchfm1.21420.00001.21332006.12.19 19:311.21330.000.000.00-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
181980082006.12.19 18:05sell0.04gbpusdm1.96690.00001.96822006.12.19 19:311.96820.000.000.00-0.52
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
181986362006.12.19 18:10sell0.08gbpusdm1.96750.00001.96822006.12.19 19:311.96820.000.000.00-0.56
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
182048372006.12.19 18:45sell0.32gbpusdm1.96940.00001.96822006.12.19 19:311.96820.000.000.003.84
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
182034312006.12.19 18:35sell0.16gbpusdm1.96880.00001.96822006.12.19 19:311.96820.000.000.000.96
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
181954922006.12.19 17:30sell0.01gbpusdm1.96550.00001.96822006.12.19 19:311.96820.000.000.00-0.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
181964752006.12.19 17:41sell0.02gbpusdm1.96620.00001.96822006.12.19 19:311.96820.000.000.00-0.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
181945722006.12.19 17:25sell0.04eurusdm1.31980.00001.32032006.12.19 19:311.32030.000.000.00-0.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
182034592006.12.19 18:35sell0.08eurusdm1.32070.00001.32032006.12.19 19:311.32030.000.000.000.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
182054592006.12.19 18:55sell0.16eurusdm1.32140.00001.32032006.12.19 19:311.32030.000.000.001.76
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
181867052006.12.19 16:50sell0.01eurusdm1.31800.00001.32032006.12.19 19:311.32030.000.000.00-0.23
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
181893382006.12.19 16:55sell0.02eurusdm1.31930.00001.32032006.12.19 19:311.32030.000.000.00-0.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
181907282006.12.19 17:00sell0.32gbpusdm1.96640.00001.96532006.12.19 17:271.96530.000.000.003.52
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
181866892006.12.19 16:50sell0.08gbpusdm1.96500.00001.96532006.12.19 17:271.96530.000.000.00-0.24
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
181844702006.12.19 16:40sell0.04gbpusdm1.96410.00001.96532006.12.19 17:271.96530.000.000.00-0.48
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
181835042006.12.19 16:30sell0.02gbpusdm1.96300.00001.96532006.12.19 17:271.96530.000.000.00-0.46
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
181831352006.12.19 16:25sell0.01gbpusdm1.96250.00001.96532006.12.19 17:271.96530.000.000.00-0.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
181893302006.12.19 16:55sell0.16gbpusdm1.96580.00001.96532006.12.19 17:271.96530.000.000.000.80
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
181765232006.12.19 15:20sell0.01eurjpym155.480.00155.462006.12.19 16:24155.460.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
181805162006.12.19 16:00sell0.02eurjpym155.530.00155.462006.12.19 16:24155.460.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
181727502006.12.19 14:55buy0.01usdjpym118.040.00118.092006.12.19 15:02118.090.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
181727312006.12.19 14:55sell0.01eurusdm1.31750.00001.31702006.12.19 15:011.31700.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
181727432006.12.19 14:55buy0.01usdchfm1.21580.00001.21632006.12.19 15:001.21630.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
181606842006.12.19 13:55sell0.01usdchfm1.21790.00001.21742006.12.19 14:091.21740.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
181607242006.12.19 13:55buy0.01gbpusdm1.96190.00001.96212006.12.19 14:061.96210.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
181616582006.12.19 14:00buy0.02gbpusdm1.96140.00001.96212006.12.19 14:061.96210.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
181444892006.12.19 13:10sell0.02usdjpym118.110.00118.182006.12.19 13:45118.180.000.000.00-0.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
181422162006.12.19 12:35sell0.01usdjpym118.020.00118.182006.12.19 13:45118.180.000.000.00-0.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
181567172006.12.19 13:40sell0.08usdjpym118.280.00118.182006.12.19 13:45118.180.000.000.000.68
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
181538802006.12.19 13:35sell0.04usdjpym118.230.00118.182006.12.19 13:45118.180.000.000.000.17
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
181567662006.12.19 13:40buy0.01eurusdm1.31430.00001.31482006.12.19 13:421.31480.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
181476462006.12.19 13:30buy0.01gbpusdm1.96150.00001.96152006.12.19 13:361.96150.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
181539252006.12.19 13:35buy0.02gbpusdm1.96070.00001.96152006.12.19 13:361.96150.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
181483402006.12.19 13:30buy0.01eurusdm1.31420.00001.31472006.12.19 13:331.31470.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
181279532006.12.19 09:20sell0.64audusdm0.78300.00000.78202006.12.19 13:300.78200.000.000.006.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
180620822006.12.18 17:10sell0.01audusdm0.77900.00000.78202006.12.19 13:300.78200.000.000.00-0.30
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180668892006.12.18 18:30sell0.02audusdm0.77980.00000.78202006.12.19 13:300.78200.000.000.00-0.44
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
180730982006.12.18 20:15sell0.04audusdm0.78050.00000.78202006.12.19 13:300.78200.000.00-0.01-0.60
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
181251182006.12.19 09:10sell0.32audusdm0.78260.00000.78202006.12.19 13:300.78200.000.000.001.92
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
181101012006.12.19 08:10sell0.16audusdm0.78200.00000.78202006.12.19 13:300.78200.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
180819272006.12.19 00:00sell0.08audusdm0.78150.00000.78202006.12.19 13:300.78200.000.000.00-0.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
181368832006.12.19 11:10sell0.01eurjpym155.400.00155.392006.12.19 13:30155.390.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
181466212006.12.19 13:25sell0.02eurjpym155.460.00155.392006.12.19 13:30155.390.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
181192202006.12.19 08:55sell0.64eurusdm1.31420.00001.31522006.12.19 13:301.31520.000.000.00-6.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
181279712006.12.19 09:20sell2.56eurusdm1.31690.00001.31522006.12.19 13:301.31520.000.000.0043.52
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
181038222006.12.19 07:55sell0.16eurusdm1.31160.00001.31522006.12.19 13:301.31520.000.000.00-5.76
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
180995902006.12.19 07:35sell0.08eurusdm1.31050.00001.31522006.12.19 13:301.31520.000.000.00-3.76
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
180968552006.12.19 07:00sell0.04eurusdm1.30970.00001.31522006.12.19 13:301.31520.000.000.00-2.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
180961262006.12.19 06:45sell0.02eurusdm1.30930.00001.31522006.12.19 13:301.31520.000.000.00-1.18
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
181103252006.12.19 08:10sell0.32eurusdm1.31320.00001.31522006.12.19 13:301.31520.000.000.00-6.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
181250802006.12.19 09:10sell1.28eurusdm1.31590.00001.31522006.12.19 13:301.31520.000.000.008.96
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
180958482006.12.19 06:36sell0.01eurusdm1.30860.00001.31522006.12.19 13:301.31520.000.000.00-0.66
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180969392006.12.19 07:01buy0.02usdchfm1.22170.00001.21782006.12.19 13:131.21780.000.000.00-0.64
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
181243292006.12.19 09:05buy0.16usdchfm1.21860.00001.21782006.12.19 13:131.21780.000.000.00-1.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
180958182006.12.19 06:35buy0.01usdchfm1.22250.00001.21782006.12.19 13:131.21780.000.000.00-0.39
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
181192682006.12.19 08:55buy0.08usdchfm1.22010.00001.21782006.12.19 13:131.21780.000.000.00-1.51
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
181037852006.12.19 07:55buy0.04usdchfm1.22100.00001.21782006.12.19 13:131.21780.000.000.00-1.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
181267202006.12.19 09:15buy0.32usdchfm1.21700.00001.21782006.12.19 13:131.21780.000.000.002.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
181349162006.12.19 10:30buy0.64usdchfm1.21640.00001.21782006.12.19 13:131.21780.000.000.007.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
181394272006.12.19 11:50sell0.02gbpusdm1.96360.00001.96282006.12.19 12:561.96280.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
181385892006.12.19 11:30sell0.01gbpusdm1.96280.00001.96282006.12.19 12:561.96280.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
181378032006.12.19 11:25sell0.02gbpusdm1.96410.00001.96302006.12.19 11:291.96300.000.000.000.22
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
181361522006.12.19 10:55sell0.01gbpusdm1.96240.00001.96302006.12.19 11:291.96300.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
181353732006.12.19 10:40buy0.01usdjpym117.990.00118.042006.12.19 10:57118.040.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
181351812006.12.19 10:35buy0.01eurjpym155.310.00155.362006.12.19 10:46155.360.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
181192612006.12.19 08:55sell0.04eurjpym155.240.00155.272006.12.19 10:24155.270.000.000.00-0.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
181169002006.12.19 08:40sell0.01eurjpym155.070.00155.272006.12.19 10:24155.270.000.000.00-0.17
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
181267742006.12.19 09:15sell0.08eurjpym155.440.00155.272006.12.19 10:24155.270.000.000.001.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
181176392006.12.19 08:45sell0.02eurjpym155.140.00155.272006.12.19 10:24155.270.000.000.00-0.22
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
181293422006.12.19 09:25sell0.01gbpusdm1.96210.00001.96162006.12.19 09:401.96160.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
181037892006.12.19 07:55sell0.02gbpusdm1.95180.00001.96292006.12.19 09:211.96290.000.000.00-2.22
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
181158992006.12.19 08:35sell0.32gbpusdm1.95950.00001.96292006.12.19 09:211.96290.000.000.00-10.88
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
181061242006.12.19 08:00sell0.04gbpusdm1.95310.00001.96292006.12.19 09:211.96290.000.000.00-3.92
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
181209002006.12.19 09:00sell1.28gbpusdm1.96200.00001.96292006.12.19 09:211.96290.000.000.00-11.52
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
181243082006.12.19 09:05sell2.56gbpusdm1.96360.00001.96292006.12.19 09:211.96290.000.000.0017.92
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
181018412006.12.19 07:50sell0.01gbpusdm1.95040.00001.96292006.12.19 09:211.96290.000.000.00-1.25
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
181266332006.12.19 09:15sell5.12gbpusdm1.96480.00001.96292006.12.19 09:211.96290.000.000.0097.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-9[tp]
181169052006.12.19 08:40sell0.64gbpusdm1.96030.00001.96292006.12.19 09:211.96290.000.000.00-16.64
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
181102002006.12.19 08:10sell0.08gbpusdm1.95610.00001.96292006.12.19 09:211.96290.000.000.00-5.44
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
181128672006.12.19 08:20sell0.16gbpusdm1.95740.00001.96292006.12.19 09:211.96290.000.000.00-8.80
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
180989932006.12.19 07:30sell0.01usdjpym118.060.00118.122006.12.19 08:30118.120.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180996572006.12.19 07:35sell0.02usdjpym118.130.00118.122006.12.19 08:30118.120.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
181061722006.12.19 08:00sell0.04usdjpym118.210.00118.122006.12.19 08:30118.120.000.000.000.30
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
180958282006.12.19 06:35sell0.01gbpusdm1.94900.00001.94892006.12.19 07:221.94890.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180964992006.12.19 06:50sell0.02gbpusdm1.94960.00001.94892006.12.19 07:221.94890.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
180971662006.12.19 07:10buy0.01usdjpym117.960.00118.012006.12.19 07:16118.010.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180918182006.12.19 04:25buy0.01eurjpym154.440.00154.492006.12.19 07:16154.490.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180938962006.12.19 05:56sell0.02usdjpym118.000.00117.932006.12.19 06:58117.930.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
180911732006.12.19 04:00sell0.01usdjpym117.940.00117.932006.12.19 06:58117.930.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180913182006.12.19 04:06buy0.01eurusdm1.30940.00001.30962006.12.19 06:231.30960.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180923052006.12.19 04:45buy0.02eurusdm1.30890.00001.30962006.12.19 06:231.30960.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
180908032006.12.19 03:50sell0.01usdchfm1.22190.00001.22182006.12.19 06:121.22180.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180925102006.12.19 04:50sell0.02usdchfm1.22250.00001.22182006.12.19 06:121.22180.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
180909822006.12.19 03:56buy0.01gbpusdm1.94880.00001.94932006.12.19 06:111.94930.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180906162006.12.19 03:40sell0.01eurjpym154.460.00154.412006.12.19 04:17154.410.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180630162006.12.18 17:33sell0.02eurusdm1.30780.00001.30902006.12.19 03:391.30900.000.000.01-0.24
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
180681002006.12.18 19:14sell0.08eurusdm1.30880.00001.30902006.12.19 03:391.30900.000.000.05-0.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
180702672006.12.18 19:54sell0.16eurusdm1.30940.00001.30902006.12.19 03:391.30900.000.000.100.64
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
180601162006.12.18 16:31sell0.01eurusdm1.30720.00001.30902006.12.19 03:391.30900.000.000.01-0.18
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180723442006.12.18 20:08sell0.32eurusdm1.31000.00001.30902006.12.19 03:391.30900.000.000.193.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
180662842006.12.18 18:24sell0.04eurusdm1.30830.00001.30902006.12.19 03:391.30900.000.000.02-0.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
180676212006.12.18 18:55buy0.02usdchfm1.22281.21861.22252006.12.19 03:391.22250.000.000.02-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
180699452006.12.18 19:50buy0.04usdchfm1.22231.21861.22252006.12.19 03:391.22250.000.000.040.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
180724572006.12.18 20:10buy0.08usdchfm1.22141.21861.22252006.12.19 03:391.22250.000.000.080.72
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
180672452006.12.18 18:40buy0.01usdchfm1.22341.21871.22252006.12.19 03:391.22250.000.000.01-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180835302006.12.19 00:45buy0.02usdjpym118.00117.61118.002006.12.19 03:36118.000.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
180815762006.12.18 23:41buy0.01usdjpym118.08117.61118.002006.12.19 03:36118.000.000.000.00-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180852802006.12.19 01:10buy0.04usdjpym117.89117.61118.002006.12.19 03:36118.000.000.000.000.37
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
180866512006.12.19 01:30buy0.01eurjpym154.530.00154.542006.12.19 03:34154.540.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180870822006.12.19 01:50buy0.04eurjpym154.470.00154.542006.12.19 03:34154.540.000.000.000.23
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
180866482006.12.19 01:30buy0.01eurjpym154.530.00154.542006.12.19 03:34154.540.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180870942006.12.19 01:50sell0.01gbpusdm1.94920.00001.94872006.12.19 03:291.94870.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180637272006.12.18 17:50sell0.01eurjpym154.520.00154.622006.12.19 01:02154.620.000.00-0.01-0.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180696282006.12.18 19:46sell0.02eurjpym154.590.00154.622006.12.19 01:02154.620.000.00-0.02-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
180758572006.12.18 21:30sell0.08eurjpym154.710.00154.622006.12.19 01:02154.620.000.00-0.090.61
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
180720732006.12.18 20:05sell0.04eurjpym154.670.00154.622006.12.19 01:02154.620.000.00-0.040.17
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
180792502006.12.18 22:25buy0.01gbpusdm1.94820.00001.94872006.12.19 00:551.94870.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180786522006.12.18 22:21sell0.01usdjpym118.100.00118.052006.12.18 23:28118.050.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180699232006.12.18 19:50sell0.02gbpusdm1.94860.00001.94792006.12.18 22:001.94790.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
180689952006.12.18 19:25sell0.01gbpusdm1.94810.00001.94792006.12.18 22:001.94790.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180739992006.12.18 20:37buy0.01usdjpym118.070.00118.122006.12.18 21:45118.120.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180463542006.12.18 15:05sell0.32usdjpym118.200.00118.092006.12.18 20:11118.090.000.000.002.98
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
180404322006.12.18 14:50sell0.16usdjpym118.130.00118.092006.12.18 20:11118.090.000.000.000.54
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
180322212006.12.18 13:35sell0.01usdjpym117.880.00118.092006.12.18 20:11118.090.000.000.00-0.18
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180354052006.12.18 13:50sell0.02usdjpym117.930.00118.092006.12.18 20:11118.090.000.000.00-0.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
180367172006.12.18 13:55sell0.04usdjpym118.010.00118.092006.12.18 20:11118.090.000.000.00-0.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
180387682006.12.18 14:30sell0.08usdjpym118.070.00118.092006.12.18 20:11118.090.000.000.00-0.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
180578542006.12.18 16:05buy0.02audusdm0.77900.00000.77972006.12.18 17:000.77970.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
180544372006.12.18 15:35buy0.01audusdm0.77960.00000.77972006.12.18 17:000.77970.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180555862006.12.18 15:40buy0.01eurjpym154.400.00154.452006.12.18 16:32154.450.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180581682006.12.18 16:10sell0.02usdchfm1.22520.00001.22452006.12.18 16:231.22450.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
180555762006.12.18 15:40sell0.01usdchfm1.22470.00001.22452006.12.18 16:231.22450.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180573732006.12.18 16:00buy0.01gbpusdm1.94580.00001.94632006.12.18 16:231.94630.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180479282006.12.18 15:08buy0.64eurusdm1.30610.00001.30732006.12.18 16:231.30730.000.000.007.68
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
180427962006.12.18 14:57buy0.08eurusdm1.30810.00001.30732006.12.18 16:231.30730.000.000.00-0.64
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
180405762006.12.18 14:50buy0.04eurusdm1.30880.00001.30732006.12.18 16:231.30730.000.000.00-0.60
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
180449732006.12.18 15:01buy0.16eurusdm1.30750.00001.30732006.12.18 16:231.30730.000.000.00-0.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
180395842006.12.18 14:49buy0.02eurusdm1.30940.00001.30732006.12.18 16:231.30730.000.000.00-0.42
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
180463972006.12.18 15:05buy0.32eurusdm1.30700.00001.30732006.12.18 16:231.30730.000.000.000.96
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
180374152006.12.18 14:01buy0.01eurusdm1.30990.00001.30732006.12.18 16:231.30730.000.000.00-0.26
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180559272006.12.18 15:45buy0.02gbpusdm1.94510.00001.94512006.12.18 15:591.94510.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
180567432006.12.18 15:55buy0.04gbpusdm1.94400.00001.94512006.12.18 15:591.94510.000.000.000.44
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
180556082006.12.18 15:40buy0.01gbpusdm1.94580.00001.94512006.12.18 15:591.94510.000.000.00-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180382112006.12.18 14:20sell0.01eurjpym154.510.00154.512006.12.18 15:00154.510.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180387392006.12.18 14:30sell0.02eurjpym154.590.00154.512006.12.18 15:00154.510.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
180350972006.12.18 13:45sell0.01audusdm0.78150.00000.78102006.12.18 14:490.78100.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180348692006.12.18 13:43sell0.01eurusdm1.31100.00001.31052006.12.18 13:511.31050.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180353672006.12.18 13:50sell0.01gbpusdm1.95080.00001.95032006.12.18 13:511.95030.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180322182006.12.18 13:35buy0.02usdchfm1.22050.00001.22062006.12.18 13:511.22060.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
180289542006.12.18 12:40buy0.01usdchfm1.22110.00001.22062006.12.18 13:511.22060.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180344802006.12.18 13:40buy0.04usdchfm1.21970.00001.22062006.12.18 13:511.22060.000.000.000.29
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
180247692006.12.18 11:15buy0.01audusdm0.78260.00000.78182006.12.18 13:350.78180.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180302002006.12.18 13:15buy0.08audusdm0.78080.00000.78182006.12.18 13:350.78180.000.000.000.80
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
180270402006.12.18 12:00buy0.02audusdm0.78200.00000.78182006.12.18 13:350.78180.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
180273442006.12.18 12:10buy0.04audusdm0.78150.00000.78182006.12.18 13:350.78180.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
180304382006.12.18 13:18buy0.01eurusdm1.30960.00001.31012006.12.18 13:321.31010.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180268432006.12.18 11:55buy0.08eurjpym154.270.00154.362006.12.18 13:19154.360.000.000.000.61
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
180197362006.12.18 10:16buy0.02eurjpym154.410.00154.362006.12.18 13:19154.360.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
180205702006.12.18 10:31buy0.04eurjpym154.310.00154.362006.12.18 13:19154.360.000.000.000.17
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
180150122006.12.18 08:51buy0.01eurjpym154.480.00154.362006.12.18 13:19154.360.000.000.00-0.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180284642006.12.18 12:33sell0.02eurusdm1.31020.00001.30952006.12.18 13:101.30950.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
180249802006.12.18 11:19sell0.01eurusdm1.30960.00001.30952006.12.18 13:101.30950.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180265762006.12.18 11:50sell0.02usdchfm1.22140.00001.22072006.12.18 12:311.22070.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
180193612006.12.18 10:05sell0.01usdchfm1.22090.00001.22072006.12.18 12:311.22070.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180265792006.12.18 11:50buy0.01gbpusdm1.94990.00001.95042006.12.18 12:311.95040.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180127652006.12.18 08:23buy0.02usdjpym117.900.00117.982006.12.18 09:38117.980.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
180057082006.12.18 07:08buy0.01usdjpym117.990.00117.982006.12.18 09:38117.980.000.000.00-0.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180127702006.12.18 08:23sell0.01usdchfm1.22010.00001.21962006.12.18 08:401.21960.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180127632006.12.18 08:23buy0.01eurusdm1.31010.00001.31062006.12.18 08:401.31060.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
179910612006.12.18 01:11buy0.01usdchfm1.22100.00001.22012006.12.18 07:541.22010.000.000.00-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
179952362006.12.18 03:36buy0.02usdchfm1.22050.00001.22012006.12.18 07:541.22010.000.000.00-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
180075862006.12.18 07:30buy0.08usdchfm1.21910.00001.22012006.12.18 07:541.22010.000.000.000.66
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
180003032006.12.18 05:53buy0.04usdchfm1.21970.00001.22012006.12.18 07:541.22010.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
180062662006.12.18 07:15sell0.02eurusdm1.31030.00001.31022006.12.18 07:531.31020.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
180056932006.12.18 07:08sell0.01eurusdm1.30930.00001.31022006.12.18 07:531.31020.000.000.00-0.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180080062006.12.18 07:35sell0.01gbpusdm1.95720.00001.95672006.12.18 07:531.95670.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180087182006.12.18 07:45sell0.04eurusdm1.31120.00001.31022006.12.18 07:531.31020.000.000.000.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
180062352006.12.18 07:15buy0.01eurjpym154.560.00154.612006.12.18 07:44154.610.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180002942006.12.18 05:53sell0.02gbpusdm1.95580.00001.95542006.12.18 07:061.95540.000.000.000.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
180010062006.12.18 05:55sell0.04gbpusdm1.95630.00001.95542006.12.18 07:061.95540.000.000.000.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
179953552006.12.18 03:45sell0.01gbpusdm1.95450.00001.95542006.12.18 07:061.95540.000.000.00-0.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
179912822006.12.18 01:17sell0.01eurusdm1.30910.00001.30952006.12.18 06:581.30950.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
180010542006.12.18 05:55sell0.04eurusdm1.31030.00001.30952006.12.18 06:581.30950.000.000.000.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
179994932006.12.18 05:47sell0.02eurusdm1.30970.00001.30952006.12.18 06:581.30950.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
179948182006.12.18 03:20sell0.01eurjpym154.530.00154.512006.12.18 06:58154.510.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
179968732006.12.18 04:29sell0.02eurjpym154.580.00154.512006.12.18 06:58154.510.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
179952632006.12.18 03:42buy0.01audusdm0.78150.00000.78202006.12.18 06:440.78200.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
179930452006.12.18 02:15sell0.01usdjpym118.050.00118.002006.12.18 05:59118.000.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
179911992006.12.18 01:15sell0.01gbpusdm1.95370.00001.95372006.12.18 02:271.95370.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
179922032006.12.18 01:50sell0.02gbpusdm1.95440.00001.95372006.12.18 02:271.95370.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
179584312006.12.15 16:25buy0.01audusdm0.78180.00000.78192006.12.18 00:150.78190.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
179671662006.12.15 17:35buy0.02audusdm0.78120.00000.78192006.12.18 00:150.78190.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
179721122006.12.15 18:25sell0.16usdchfm1.22300.00001.22162006.12.17 23:361.22160.000.00-0.191.83
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
179399092006.12.15 15:10sell0.04usdchfm1.22180.00001.22162006.12.17 23:361.22160.000.00-0.050.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
179286432006.12.15 14:45sell0.01usdchfm1.21600.00001.22162006.12.17 23:361.22160.000.00-0.01-0.46
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
179689162006.12.15 17:45sell0.08usdchfm1.22240.00001.22162006.12.17 23:361.22160.000.00-0.100.52
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
179317182006.12.15 14:55sell0.02usdchfm1.21760.00001.22162006.12.17 23:361.22160.000.00-0.02-0.65
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
179671362006.12.15 17:35sell0.08usdjpym118.150.00118.042006.12.17 22:30118.040.000.00-0.120.74
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
179584662006.12.15 16:25sell0.01usdjpym117.870.00118.042006.12.17 22:30118.040.000.00-0.02-0.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
179634122006.12.15 17:10sell0.02usdjpym117.980.00118.042006.12.17 22:30118.040.000.00-0.03-0.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
179650902006.12.15 17:30sell0.04usdjpym118.070.00118.042006.12.17 22:30118.040.000.00-0.060.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
179737132006.12.15 18:40buy0.01eurusdm1.30780.00001.30832006.12.15 19:481.30830.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
179651602006.12.15 17:30buy0.08eurusdm1.30800.00001.30752006.12.15 18:321.30750.000.000.00-0.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
179629332006.12.15 17:05buy0.04eurusdm1.30860.00001.30752006.12.15 18:321.30750.000.000.00-0.44
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
179671142006.12.15 17:35buy0.16eurusdm1.30730.00001.30752006.12.15 18:321.30750.000.000.000.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
179722622006.12.15 18:25buy0.32eurusdm1.30620.00001.30752006.12.15 18:321.30750.000.000.004.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
179529032006.12.15 15:45buy0.01eurusdm1.30970.00001.30752006.12.15 18:321.30750.000.000.00-0.22
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
179537222006.12.15 15:50buy0.02eurusdm1.30920.00001.30752006.12.15 18:321.30750.000.000.00-0.34
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
179689352006.12.15 17:45sell0.01eurjpym154.380.00154.332006.12.15 18:24154.330.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
179689082006.12.15 17:45buy0.02gbpusdm1.95180.00001.95252006.12.15 17:561.95250.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
179680212006.12.15 17:40buy0.01gbpusdm1.95240.00001.95252006.12.15 17:561.95250.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
179551892006.12.15 16:00buy0.02eurjpym154.090.00154.162006.12.15 16:05154.160.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
179544842006.12.15 15:55buy0.01eurjpym154.150.00154.162006.12.15 16:05154.160.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
179537292006.12.15 15:50buy0.02gbpusdm1.95190.00001.95272006.12.15 16:011.95270.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
179528812006.12.15 15:45buy0.01gbpusdm1.95270.00001.95272006.12.15 16:011.95270.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
179355932006.12.15 15:05buy0.08gbpusdm1.95430.00001.95292006.12.15 15:431.95290.000.000.00-1.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
179396052006.12.15 15:10buy0.16gbpusdm1.95240.00001.95292006.12.15 15:431.95290.000.000.000.80
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
179485382006.12.15 15:35buy0.32gbpusdm1.95060.00001.95292006.12.15 15:431.95290.000.000.007.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
179330592006.12.15 15:00buy0.04gbpusdm1.95770.00001.95292006.12.15 15:431.95290.000.000.00-1.92
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
179286482006.12.15 14:45buy0.01gbpusdm1.96150.00001.95292006.12.15 15:431.95290.000.000.00-0.86
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
179317302006.12.15 14:55buy0.02gbpusdm1.95930.00001.95292006.12.15 15:431.95290.000.000.00-1.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
179423372006.12.15 15:15buy0.01audusdm0.78250.00000.78302006.12.15 15:260.78300.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
179219822006.12.15 14:25sell0.01audusdm0.78360.00000.78312006.12.15 15:030.78310.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
179317372006.12.15 14:55buy0.01usdjpym117.610.00117.662006.12.15 14:59117.660.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
179271762006.12.15 14:40buy0.01usdjpym117.710.00117.612006.12.15 14:53117.610.000.000.00-0.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
179297152006.12.15 14:50buy0.04usdjpym117.500.00117.612006.12.15 14:53117.610.000.000.000.37
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
179286142006.12.15 14:45buy0.02usdjpym117.620.00117.612006.12.15 14:53117.610.000.000.00-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
179218302006.12.15 14:25sell0.02eurusdm1.31640.00001.31552006.12.15 14:321.31550.000.000.000.18
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
179204122006.12.15 14:20sell0.01eurusdm1.31520.00001.31552006.12.15 14:321.31550.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
179203472006.12.15 14:20buy0.01usdchfm1.21440.00001.21492006.12.15 14:321.21490.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
179203812006.12.15 14:20sell0.01gbpusdm1.96320.00001.96272006.12.15 14:211.96270.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
179137962006.12.15 13:55sell0.01eurjpym155.120.00155.072006.12.15 14:02155.070.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
179093432006.12.15 13:35sell0.04eurjpym155.200.00155.172006.12.15 13:54155.170.000.000.000.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
179029022006.12.15 13:30sell0.02eurjpym155.140.00155.172006.12.15 13:54155.170.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
178958372006.12.15 12:30sell0.01eurjpym155.040.00155.172006.12.15 13:54155.170.000.000.00-0.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
179109372006.12.15 13:40sell0.08eurjpym155.280.00155.172006.12.15 13:54155.170.000.000.000.75
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
178883572006.12.15 10:10buy0.01audusdm0.78040.00000.78062006.12.15 13:280.78060.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178902412006.12.15 10:40buy0.02audusdm0.77990.00000.78062006.12.15 13:280.78060.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
178992772006.12.15 13:25sell0.01usdjpym118.250.00118.202006.12.15 13:26118.200.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178991572006.12.15 13:25buy0.01eurusdm1.31180.00001.31232006.12.15 13:251.31230.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178974012006.12.15 13:00sell0.02usdchfm1.21930.00001.21862006.12.15 13:251.21860.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
178944042006.12.15 11:55sell0.01usdchfm1.21870.00001.21862006.12.15 13:251.21860.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178981672006.12.15 13:15buy0.01gbpusdm1.95680.00001.95732006.12.15 13:251.95730.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178834252006.12.15 09:40buy0.01eurjpym155.080.00155.052006.12.15 12:19155.050.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178853152006.12.15 09:50buy0.02eurjpym154.960.00155.052006.12.15 12:19155.050.000.000.000.15
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
178894872006.12.15 10:25sell0.01usdjpym118.190.00118.182006.12.15 12:08118.180.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178940732006.12.15 11:50sell0.02usdjpym118.250.00118.182006.12.15 12:08118.180.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
178944212006.12.15 11:55buy0.01eurusdm1.31140.00001.31192006.12.15 12:071.31190.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178899222006.12.15 10:35buy0.02gbpusdm1.95730.00001.95812006.12.15 10:511.95810.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
178883652006.12.15 10:10buy0.01gbpusdm1.95810.00001.95812006.12.15 10:511.95810.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178899622006.12.15 10:35sell0.02usdchfm1.21930.00001.21862006.12.15 10:511.21860.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
178896782006.12.15 10:30sell0.01usdchfm1.21860.00001.21862006.12.15 10:511.21860.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178894732006.12.15 10:25buy0.01eurusdm1.31150.00001.31152006.12.15 10:491.31150.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178899452006.12.15 10:35buy0.02eurusdm1.31080.00001.31152006.12.15 10:491.31150.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
178883692006.12.15 10:10buy0.01eurusdm1.31140.00001.31152006.12.15 10:241.31150.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178890952006.12.15 10:20buy0.02eurusdm1.31080.00001.31152006.12.15 10:241.31150.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
178670202006.12.15 07:55sell0.01eurjpym155.120.00155.212006.12.15 09:29155.210.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178691132006.12.15 08:10sell0.02eurjpym155.220.00155.212006.12.15 09:29155.210.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
178711422006.12.15 08:50sell0.04eurjpym155.310.00155.212006.12.15 09:29155.210.000.000.000.34
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
178640042006.12.15 07:25buy0.02usdchfm1.21450.00001.21462006.12.15 09:091.21460.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
178665182006.12.15 07:50buy0.04usdchfm1.21370.00001.21462006.12.15 09:091.21460.000.000.000.30
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
178638372006.12.15 07:20buy0.01usdchfm1.21500.00001.21462006.12.15 09:091.21460.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178694262006.12.15 08:20sell0.01audusdm0.78210.00000.78162006.12.15 09:080.78160.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178664932006.12.15 07:50sell0.04gbpusdm1.96340.00001.96222006.12.15 09:001.96220.000.000.000.48
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
178643302006.12.15 07:30sell0.02gbpusdm1.96210.00001.96222006.12.15 09:001.96220.000.000.00-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
178638122006.12.15 07:20sell0.01gbpusdm1.96140.00001.96222006.12.15 09:001.96220.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178646162006.12.15 07:40sell0.01eurusdm1.31570.00001.31592006.12.15 08:591.31590.000.000.00-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178665412006.12.15 07:50sell0.02eurusdm1.31680.00001.31592006.12.15 08:591.31590.000.000.000.18
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
178676792006.12.15 08:00buy0.01usdjpym117.880.00117.902006.12.15 08:47117.900.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178701612006.12.15 08:35buy0.02usdjpym117.830.00117.902006.12.15 08:47117.900.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
178586832006.12.15 05:20sell0.01usdjpym117.870.00117.822006.12.15 07:54117.820.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178528732006.12.15 02:20buy0.01audusdm0.78180.00000.78232006.12.15 07:460.78230.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178476712006.12.15 00:40sell0.01usdchfm1.21390.00001.21392006.12.15 07:111.21390.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178479082006.12.15 00:51sell0.02usdchfm1.21410.00001.21392006.12.15 07:111.21390.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
178605992006.12.15 06:15sell0.04usdchfm1.21470.00001.21392006.12.15 07:111.21390.000.000.000.26
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
178619222006.12.15 06:55buy0.01gbpusdm1.96150.00001.96202006.12.15 07:081.96200.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178586322006.12.15 05:16buy0.01eurusdm1.31470.00001.31522006.12.15 07:071.31520.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178600092006.12.15 05:55buy0.02eurjpym154.930.00155.012006.12.15 06:57155.010.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
178572202006.12.15 04:20buy0.01eurjpym155.01154.71155.012006.12.15 06:57155.010.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178574722006.12.15 04:26sell0.01gbpusdm1.96100.00001.96102006.12.15 05:461.96100.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178589702006.12.15 05:30sell0.02gbpusdm1.96170.00001.96102006.12.15 05:461.96100.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
178572222006.12.15 04:20buy0.01usdjpym117.86117.59117.912006.12.15 05:12117.910.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178562202006.12.15 03:41sell0.01usdjpym117.860.00117.812006.12.15 04:11117.810.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178562052006.12.15 03:40sell0.01eurjpym155.000.00154.952006.12.15 04:11154.950.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178546622006.12.15 02:55sell0.01eurusdm1.31530.00001.31482006.12.15 03:361.31480.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178542282006.12.15 02:35buy0.01eurjpym154.980.00155.032006.12.15 03:18155.030.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178543312006.12.15 02:40buy0.01usdjpym117.810.00117.862006.12.15 03:18117.860.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178543592006.12.15 02:42sell0.01gbpusdm1.96120.00001.96072006.12.15 03:061.96070.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178479112006.12.15 00:51buy0.01eurusdm1.31490.00001.31542006.12.15 02:311.31540.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178479072006.12.15 00:50buy0.01gbpusdm1.96080.00001.96062006.12.15 02:211.96060.000.000.00-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178524052006.12.15 02:10buy0.04gbpusdm1.95980.00001.96062006.12.15 02:211.96060.000.000.000.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
178484122006.12.15 00:55buy0.02gbpusdm1.96030.00001.96062006.12.15 02:211.96060.000.000.000.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
178425072006.12.14 23:20sell0.01eurjpym154.860.00154.992006.12.15 01:47154.990.000.000.00-0.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178445252006.12.15 00:02sell0.02eurjpym154.940.00154.992006.12.15 01:47154.990.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
178450382006.12.15 00:15sell0.04eurjpym154.990.00154.992006.12.15 01:47154.990.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
178483412006.12.15 00:55sell0.08eurjpym155.120.00154.992006.12.15 01:47154.990.000.000.000.88
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
178476602006.12.15 00:40sell0.01usdjpym117.880.00117.912006.12.15 01:42117.910.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178492812006.12.15 01:00sell0.02usdjpym118.000.00117.912006.12.15 01:42117.910.000.000.000.15
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
178418592006.12.14 22:51sell0.01audusdm0.78300.00000.78252006.12.15 01:050.78250.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178422642006.12.14 23:06buy0.01usdchfm1.21390.00001.21442006.12.15 00:231.21440.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178438902006.12.14 23:55sell0.02gbpusdm1.96170.00001.96102006.12.15 00:231.96100.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
178417542006.12.14 22:45sell0.01gbpusdm1.96120.00001.96102006.12.15 00:231.96100.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178431282006.12.14 23:40sell0.02eurusdm1.31570.00001.31502006.12.15 00:121.31500.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
178419092006.12.14 22:55sell0.01eurusdm1.31510.00001.31502006.12.15 00:121.31500.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178432662006.12.14 23:45buy0.01usdjpym117.720.00117.772006.12.14 23:50117.770.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178296082006.12.14 18:25sell0.02usdjpym117.790.00117.702006.12.14 23:35117.700.000.00-0.030.15
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
178290342006.12.14 18:05sell0.01usdjpym117.680.00117.702006.12.14 23:35117.700.000.00-0.02-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178402052006.12.14 22:10buy0.01gbpusdm1.96040.00001.96092006.12.14 22:141.96090.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178301462006.12.14 18:35sell0.01eurjpym154.920.00154.872006.12.14 22:13154.870.000.00-0.010.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178328452006.12.14 19:15buy0.01gbpusdm1.96130.00001.96182006.12.14 19:221.96180.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178318772006.12.14 19:11buy0.01audusdm0.78290.00000.78342006.12.14 19:130.78340.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178299272006.12.14 18:30buy0.01gbpusdm1.96220.00001.96142006.12.14 19:131.96140.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178307572006.12.14 18:40buy0.04gbpusdm1.96040.00001.96142006.12.14 19:131.96140.000.000.000.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
178301252006.12.14 18:35buy0.02gbpusdm1.96140.00001.96142006.12.14 19:131.96140.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
178290512006.12.14 18:05sell0.01usdchfm1.21380.00001.21392006.12.14 19:131.21390.000.000.00-0.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178307082006.12.14 18:40sell0.02usdchfm1.21470.00001.21392006.12.14 19:131.21390.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
178307332006.12.14 18:40buy0.02eurusdm1.31460.00001.31552006.12.14 19:131.31550.000.000.000.18
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
178287822006.12.14 17:56buy0.01eurusdm1.31580.00001.31552006.12.14 19:131.31550.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178293522006.12.14 18:20buy0.02gbpusdm1.96110.00001.96182006.12.14 18:291.96180.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
178291042006.12.14 18:10buy0.01gbpusdm1.96170.00001.96182006.12.14 18:291.96180.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178227032006.12.14 16:25sell0.01audusdm0.78330.00000.78312006.12.14 17:490.78310.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178258252006.12.14 17:02sell0.02audusdm0.78380.00000.78312006.12.14 17:490.78310.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
178267682006.12.14 17:20buy0.02usdjpym117.610.00117.672006.12.14 17:49117.670.000.000.000.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
178210342006.12.14 16:10buy0.01usdjpym117.650.00117.672006.12.14 17:49117.670.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178266932006.12.14 17:20sell0.02gbpusdm1.96450.00001.96372006.12.14 17:291.96370.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
178262712006.12.14 17:10sell0.01gbpusdm1.96360.00001.96372006.12.14 17:291.96370.000.000.00-0.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178244842006.12.14 16:50buy0.01eurjpym154.850.00154.902006.12.14 16:58154.900.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177720392006.12.14 09:40buy0.01audusdm0.78630.00000.78372006.12.14 16:100.78370.000.000.00-0.26
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177747892006.12.14 10:35buy0.02audusdm0.78550.00000.78372006.12.14 16:100.78370.000.000.00-0.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177823752006.12.14 11:40buy0.32audusdm0.78240.00000.78372006.12.14 16:100.78370.000.000.004.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
177793842006.12.14 11:30buy0.16audusdm0.78330.00000.78372006.12.14 16:100.78370.000.000.000.64
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
177767772006.12.14 11:10buy0.04audusdm0.78490.00000.78372006.12.14 16:100.78370.000.000.00-0.48
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
177784842006.12.14 11:20buy0.08audusdm0.78420.00000.78372006.12.14 16:100.78370.000.000.00-0.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
178087502006.12.14 15:25buy0.02eurusdm1.31720.00001.31682006.12.14 15:591.31680.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
178120502006.12.14 15:30buy0.04eurusdm1.31540.00001.31682006.12.14 15:591.31680.000.000.000.56
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
178080222006.12.14 15:15buy0.01eurusdm1.31820.00001.31682006.12.14 15:591.31680.000.000.00-0.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178008662006.12.14 13:59sell0.01usdjpym117.550.00117.702006.12.14 15:56117.700.000.000.00-0.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178051582006.12.14 14:45sell0.02usdjpym117.620.00117.702006.12.14 15:56117.700.000.000.00-0.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
178075132006.12.14 15:07sell0.04usdjpym117.710.00117.702006.12.14 15:56117.700.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
178122092006.12.14 15:30sell0.08usdjpym117.820.00117.702006.12.14 15:56117.700.000.000.000.82
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
178119992006.12.14 15:30sell0.02usdchfm1.21440.00001.21412006.12.14 15:521.21410.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
178076252006.12.14 15:10sell0.01usdchfm1.21280.00001.21412006.12.14 15:521.21410.000.000.00-0.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
178153652006.12.14 15:35sell0.04usdchfm1.21510.00001.21412006.12.14 15:521.21410.000.000.000.33
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
178087432006.12.14 15:25buy0.04gbpusdm1.96130.00001.96102006.12.14 15:521.96100.000.000.00-0.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
178083132006.12.14 15:20buy0.02gbpusdm1.96240.00001.96102006.12.14 15:521.96100.000.000.00-0.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
178119162006.12.14 15:30buy0.08gbpusdm1.95930.00001.96102006.12.14 15:521.96100.000.000.001.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
178080732006.12.14 15:15buy0.01gbpusdm1.96290.00001.96102006.12.14 15:521.96100.000.000.00-0.19
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177849002006.12.14 11:50buy0.02eurjpym155.110.00155.152006.12.14 14:12155.150.000.000.000.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177788232006.12.14 11:25buy0.01eurjpym155.240.00155.152006.12.14 14:12155.150.000.000.00-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177870672006.12.14 12:10buy0.04eurjpym155.060.00155.152006.12.14 14:12155.150.000.000.000.31
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
177682672006.12.14 08:50sell0.02usdchfm1.20640.00001.21202006.12.14 14:031.21200.000.000.00-0.92
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177696472006.12.14 09:10sell0.04usdchfm1.20730.00001.21202006.12.14 14:031.21200.000.000.00-1.55
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
177707062006.12.14 09:25sell0.08usdchfm1.20790.00001.21202006.12.14 14:031.21200.000.000.00-2.71
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
177676872006.12.14 08:45sell0.01usdchfm1.20580.00001.21202006.12.14 14:031.21200.000.000.00-0.51
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177823572006.12.14 11:40sell0.64usdchfm1.21110.00001.21202006.12.14 14:031.21200.000.000.00-4.75
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-6[tp]
177976322006.12.14 13:35sell2.56usdchfm1.21360.00001.21202006.12.14 14:031.21200.000.000.0033.80
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-8[tp]
177849182006.12.14 11:50sell1.28usdchfm1.21270.00001.21202006.12.14 14:031.21200.000.000.007.39
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-7[tp]
177767442006.12.14 11:10sell0.16usdchfm1.20930.00001.21202006.12.14 14:031.21200.000.000.00-3.56
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
177780152006.12.14 11:15sell0.32usdchfm1.21030.00001.21202006.12.14 14:031.21200.000.000.00-4.49
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
177779642006.12.14 11:15buy0.04eurusdm1.32090.00001.31892006.12.14 14:001.31890.000.000.00-0.80
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
177849572006.12.14 11:50buy0.16eurusdm1.31870.00001.31892006.12.14 14:001.31890.000.000.000.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
177767672006.12.14 11:10buy0.02eurusdm1.32170.00001.31892006.12.14 14:001.31890.000.000.00-0.56
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177816422006.12.14 11:35buy0.08eurusdm1.31950.00001.31892006.12.14 14:001.31890.000.000.00-0.48
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
177742562006.12.14 10:20buy0.01eurusdm1.32260.00001.31892006.12.14 14:001.31890.000.000.00-0.37
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177975342006.12.14 13:35buy0.32eurusdm1.31740.00001.31892006.12.14 14:001.31890.000.000.004.80
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
177794602006.12.14 11:30sell0.02usdjpym117.560.00117.542006.12.14 12:14117.540.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177785212006.12.14 11:20sell0.01usdjpym117.490.00117.542006.12.14 12:14117.540.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177813492006.12.14 11:35sell0.04usdjpym117.630.00117.542006.12.14 12:14117.540.000.000.000.31
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
177784782006.12.14 11:20buy0.01gbpusdm1.96630.00001.96512006.12.14 12:121.96510.000.000.00-0.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177816772006.12.14 11:35buy0.02gbpusdm1.96370.00001.96512006.12.14 12:121.96510.000.000.000.28
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177736732006.12.14 10:10buy0.01eurjpym155.290.00155.342006.12.14 10:32155.340.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177715972006.12.14 09:35buy0.01gbpusdm1.96800.00001.96852006.12.14 09:371.96850.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177702882006.12.14 09:21buy0.01gbpusdm1.96740.00001.96742006.12.14 09:301.96740.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177707152006.12.14 09:25buy0.02gbpusdm1.96660.00001.96742006.12.14 09:301.96740.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177647392006.12.14 08:15buy0.04usdjpym117.330.00117.432006.12.14 08:55117.430.000.000.000.34
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
177576302006.12.14 07:20buy0.01usdjpym117.490.00117.432006.12.14 08:55117.430.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177626672006.12.14 08:05buy0.02usdjpym117.410.00117.432006.12.14 08:55117.430.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177655892006.12.14 08:20sell0.01eurusdm1.32380.00001.32332006.12.14 08:471.32330.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177576872006.12.14 07:22sell0.01audusdm0.78570.00000.78622006.12.14 08:340.78620.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177591752006.12.14 07:45sell0.02audusdm0.78650.00000.78622006.12.14 08:340.78620.000.000.000.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177647782006.12.14 08:15sell0.04audusdm0.78700.00000.78622006.12.14 08:340.78620.000.000.000.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
177570462006.12.14 07:10buy0.04usdchfm1.20520.00001.20492006.12.14 08:311.20490.000.000.00-0.10
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
177602492006.12.14 07:55buy0.08usdchfm1.20440.00001.20492006.12.14 08:311.20490.000.000.000.33
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
177626342006.12.14 08:05buy0.16usdchfm1.20390.00001.20492006.12.14 08:311.20490.000.000.001.33
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
177320452006.12.13 21:21buy0.01usdchfm1.20650.00001.20492006.12.14 08:311.20490.000.000.03-0.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177543652006.12.14 06:25buy0.02usdchfm1.20600.00001.20492006.12.14 08:311.20490.000.000.00-0.18
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177582472006.12.14 07:35sell0.02gbpusdm1.96680.00001.96892006.12.14 08:271.96890.000.000.00-0.42
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177626882006.12.14 08:05sell0.16gbpusdm1.97030.00001.96892006.12.14 08:271.96890.000.000.002.24
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
177609332006.12.14 08:00sell0.08gbpusdm1.96920.00001.96892006.12.14 08:271.96890.000.000.000.24
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
177579242006.12.14 07:30sell0.01gbpusdm1.96620.00001.96892006.12.14 08:271.96890.000.000.00-0.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177592162006.12.14 07:45sell0.04gbpusdm1.96830.00001.96892006.12.14 08:271.96890.000.000.00-0.24
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
177526932006.12.14 05:05sell0.01eurjpym155.310.00155.342006.12.14 08:22155.340.000.000.00-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177591632006.12.14 07:45sell0.02eurjpym155.360.00155.342006.12.14 08:22155.340.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177626502006.12.14 08:05sell0.04eurjpym155.430.00155.342006.12.14 08:22155.340.000.000.000.31
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
177570572006.12.14 07:10sell0.04eurusdm1.32280.00001.32182006.12.14 07:301.32180.000.000.000.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
177527072006.12.14 05:05sell0.01eurusdm1.32140.00001.32182006.12.14 07:301.32180.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177547832006.12.14 06:30sell0.02eurusdm1.32190.00001.32182006.12.14 07:301.32180.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177555982006.12.14 06:51sell0.02gbpusdm1.96700.00001.96672006.12.14 07:291.96670.000.000.000.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177550152006.12.14 06:35sell0.01gbpusdm1.96630.00001.96672006.12.14 07:291.96670.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177570342006.12.14 07:10sell0.04gbpusdm1.96760.00001.96672006.12.14 07:291.96670.000.000.000.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
177496002006.12.14 03:15buy0.01audusdm0.78650.00000.78622006.12.14 07:060.78620.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177532312006.12.14 05:35buy0.02audusdm0.78590.00000.78622006.12.14 07:060.78620.000.000.000.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177536972006.12.14 05:55buy0.04audusdm0.78540.00000.78622006.12.14 07:060.78620.000.000.000.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
177512322006.12.14 04:30sell0.04usdjpym117.600.00117.522006.12.14 06:36117.520.000.000.000.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
177495582006.12.14 03:11sell0.01usdjpym117.480.00117.522006.12.14 06:36117.520.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177504562006.12.14 04:06sell0.02usdjpym117.540.00117.522006.12.14 06:36117.520.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177495332006.12.14 03:10buy0.01gbpusdm1.96680.00001.96682006.12.14 06:271.96680.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177507622006.12.14 04:15buy0.02gbpusdm1.96610.00001.96682006.12.14 06:271.96680.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177495362006.12.14 03:10buy0.01eurusdm1.32090.00001.32142006.12.14 04:391.32140.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177447262006.12.14 01:10buy0.04eurjpym155.160.00155.252006.12.14 04:13155.250.000.000.000.31
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
177365722006.12.13 22:45buy0.01eurjpym155.280.00155.252006.12.14 04:13155.250.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177372842006.12.13 23:00buy0.02eurjpym155.230.00155.252006.12.14 04:13155.250.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177483492006.12.14 02:15sell0.02audusdm0.78670.00000.78602006.12.14 03:020.78600.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177413212006.12.14 00:06sell0.01audusdm0.78620.00000.78602006.12.14 03:020.78600.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177484842006.12.14 02:20sell0.01gbpusdm1.96710.00001.96662006.12.14 03:011.96660.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177480202006.12.14 02:00sell0.01eurusdm1.32140.00001.32092006.12.14 03:011.32090.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177480132006.12.14 02:00buy0.01usdjpym117.410.00117.462006.12.14 02:29117.460.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177447402006.12.14 01:10buy0.01gbpusdm1.96680.00001.96732006.12.14 01:471.96730.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177445182006.12.14 01:07buy0.01eurusdm1.32090.00001.32142006.12.14 01:471.32140.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177413482006.12.14 00:07sell0.01eurusdm1.32140.00001.32092006.12.14 00:521.32090.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177413352006.12.14 00:07sell0.01gbpusdm1.96730.00001.96682006.12.14 00:521.96680.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177392032006.12.13 23:36buy0.02usdjpym117.460.00117.532006.12.14 00:14117.530.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177378672006.12.13 23:12buy0.01usdjpym117.530.00117.532006.12.14 00:14117.530.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177365622006.12.13 22:45buy0.01eurusdm1.32120.00001.32172006.12.13 23:451.32170.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177207932006.12.13 17:55buy0.04audusdm0.78540.00000.78632006.12.13 23:430.78630.000.000.010.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
177166012006.12.13 17:30buy0.02audusdm0.78600.00000.78632006.12.13 23:430.78630.000.000.010.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177110822006.12.13 16:30buy0.01audusdm0.78670.00000.78632006.12.13 23:430.78630.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177256832006.12.13 18:55sell0.02usdjpym117.510.00117.502006.12.13 23:04117.500.000.00-0.090.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177237982006.12.13 18:16sell0.01usdjpym117.440.00117.502006.12.13 23:04117.500.000.00-0.05-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177285272006.12.13 20:10sell0.04usdjpym117.600.00117.502006.12.13 23:04117.500.000.00-0.180.34
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
177140002006.12.13 16:55sell0.01eurjpym155.120.00155.222006.12.13 22:35155.220.000.00-0.03-0.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177316672006.12.13 21:10sell0.08eurjpym155.320.00155.222006.12.13 22:35155.220.000.00-0.270.68
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
177289712006.12.13 20:15sell0.04eurjpym155.260.00155.222006.12.13 22:35155.220.000.00-0.130.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
177159032006.12.13 17:20sell0.02eurjpym155.180.00155.222006.12.13 22:35155.220.000.00-0.07-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177323802006.12.13 21:35sell0.01eurusdm1.32140.00001.32092006.12.13 22:351.32090.000.000.020.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177323902006.12.13 21:35sell0.01gbpusdm1.96670.00001.96622006.12.13 22:021.96620.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177237392006.12.13 18:15sell0.01usdchfm1.20650.00001.20632006.12.13 21:041.20630.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177242182006.12.13 18:26sell0.02usdchfm1.20700.00001.20632006.12.13 21:041.20630.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177237462006.12.13 18:15buy0.01eurusdm1.32090.00001.32102006.12.13 20:541.32100.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177256772006.12.13 18:55buy0.02eurusdm1.32030.00001.32102006.12.13 20:541.32100.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177276322006.12.13 19:55sell0.01gbpusdm1.96590.00001.96542006.12.13 20:181.96540.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177236822006.12.13 18:15buy0.01gbpusdm1.96460.00001.96512006.12.13 18:401.96510.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177140212006.12.13 16:55sell0.01usdjpym117.420.00117.452006.12.13 18:12117.450.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177183672006.12.13 17:40sell0.02usdjpym117.470.00117.452006.12.13 18:12117.450.000.000.000.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177208442006.12.13 17:55sell0.04usdjpym117.530.00117.452006.12.13 18:12117.450.000.000.000.27
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
177208152006.12.13 17:55buy0.02eurusdm1.32060.00001.32082006.12.13 18:111.32080.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
177227032006.12.13 18:10buy0.04eurusdm1.31990.00001.32082006.12.13 18:111.32080.000.000.000.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
177188742006.12.13 17:45buy0.01eurusdm1.32130.00001.32082006.12.13 18:111.32080.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177098612006.12.13 16:20buy0.01usdchfm1.20580.00001.20632006.12.13 16:381.20630.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177107142006.12.13 16:25sell0.01gbpusdm1.96730.00001.96682006.12.13 16:381.96680.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177098652006.12.13 16:20buy0.01usdjpym117.310.00117.362006.12.13 16:35117.360.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177098902006.12.13 16:20sell0.01eurusdm1.32270.00001.32222006.12.13 16:351.32220.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176363822006.12.13 05:20sell0.04usdjpym116.980.00117.182006.12.13 16:12117.180.000.000.00-0.68
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
176634412006.12.13 11:10sell0.16usdjpym117.100.00117.182006.12.13 16:12117.180.000.000.00-1.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
176300762006.12.13 01:15sell0.01usdjpym116.840.00117.182006.12.13 16:12117.180.000.000.00-0.29
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176312382006.12.13 01:45sell0.02usdjpym116.920.00117.182006.12.13 16:12117.180.000.000.00-0.44
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
176796972006.12.13 13:35sell0.32usdjpym117.400.00117.182006.12.13 16:12117.180.000.000.006.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
176496342006.12.13 08:35sell0.08usdjpym117.040.00117.182006.12.13 16:12117.180.000.000.00-0.96
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
176991732006.12.13 15:05buy0.01eurusdm1.32190.00001.32242006.12.13 16:031.32240.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
177035292006.12.13 15:41sell0.01audusdm0.78730.00000.78682006.12.13 16:000.78680.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176795392006.12.13 13:35sell0.04usdchfm1.20690.00001.20582006.12.13 15:561.20580.000.000.000.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
176688512006.12.13 12:45sell0.01usdchfm1.20190.00001.20582006.12.13 15:561.20580.000.000.00-0.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176967902006.12.13 14:55sell0.08usdchfm1.20740.00001.20582006.12.13 15:561.20580.000.000.001.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
176711862006.12.13 13:25sell0.02usdchfm1.20260.00001.20582006.12.13 15:561.20580.000.000.00-0.53
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
176873032006.12.13 13:55buy0.01audusdm0.78730.00000.78742006.12.13 15:270.78740.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176892572006.12.13 14:10buy0.02audusdm0.78670.00000.78742006.12.13 15:270.78740.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
176873172006.12.13 13:55buy0.01eurjpym155.190.00155.092006.12.13 15:13155.090.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176962022006.12.13 14:50buy0.08eurjpym154.980.00155.092006.12.13 15:13155.090.000.000.000.75
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
176925312006.12.13 14:35buy0.04eurjpym155.060.00155.092006.12.13 15:13155.090.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
176903182006.12.13 14:20buy0.02eurjpym155.130.00155.092006.12.13 15:13155.090.000.000.00-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
176975912006.12.13 15:00buy0.02gbpusdm1.96270.00001.96342006.12.13 15:011.96340.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
176968492006.12.13 14:55buy0.01gbpusdm1.96330.00001.96342006.12.13 15:011.96340.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176641152006.12.13 11:20sell0.16audusdm0.78890.00000.78782006.12.13 13:340.78780.000.000.001.76
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
176304412006.12.13 01:25sell0.08audusdm0.78830.00000.78782006.12.13 13:340.78780.000.000.000.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
176277212006.12.13 00:00sell0.04audusdm0.78740.00000.78782006.12.13 13:340.78780.000.000.00-0.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
176233522006.12.12 21:57sell0.02audusdm0.78680.00000.78782006.12.13 13:340.78780.000.000.00-0.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
176210872006.12.12 20:45sell0.01audusdm0.78630.00000.78782006.12.13 13:340.78780.000.000.00-0.15
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176646172006.12.13 11:30sell0.01eurjpym155.350.00155.302006.12.13 13:30155.300.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176682702006.12.13 12:35buy0.01eurusdm1.32670.00001.32722006.12.13 12:461.32720.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176637032006.12.13 11:15sell0.02eurusdm1.32730.00001.32662006.12.13 12:131.32660.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
176602942006.12.13 10:15sell0.01eurusdm1.32660.00001.32662006.12.13 12:131.32660.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176643452006.12.13 11:25sell0.01gbpusdm1.97230.00001.97182006.12.13 11:291.97180.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176584042006.12.13 09:50sell0.02gbpusdm1.97140.00001.97122006.12.13 10:451.97120.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
176579992006.12.13 09:45sell0.01gbpusdm1.97040.00001.97122006.12.13 10:451.97120.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176607452006.12.13 10:20sell0.04gbpusdm1.97220.00001.97122006.12.13 10:451.97120.000.000.000.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
176507192006.12.13 08:40sell0.01usdchfm1.20120.00001.20122006.12.13 09:591.20120.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176530962006.12.13 09:05sell0.02usdchfm1.20200.00001.20122006.12.13 09:591.20120.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
176488832006.12.13 08:26buy0.01eurusdm1.32660.00001.32662006.12.13 09:501.32660.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176531512006.12.13 09:05buy0.02eurusdm1.32590.00001.32662006.12.13 09:501.32660.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
176515632006.12.13 08:50buy0.01gbpusdm1.96950.00001.96902006.12.13 09:151.96900.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176531032006.12.13 09:05buy0.02gbpusdm1.96800.00001.96902006.12.13 09:151.96900.000.000.000.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
176486872006.12.13 08:20buy0.01eurjpym155.240.00155.292006.12.13 08:37155.290.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176405022006.12.13 07:00buy0.02gbpusdm1.97000.00001.97012006.12.13 07:521.97010.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
176426172006.12.13 07:15buy0.04gbpusdm1.96920.00001.97012006.12.13 07:521.97010.000.000.000.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
176400572006.12.13 06:55buy0.01gbpusdm1.97050.00001.97012006.12.13 07:521.97010.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176399942006.12.13 06:55sell0.01usdchfm1.19990.00001.19942006.12.13 07:331.19940.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176425632006.12.13 07:15buy0.01eurjpym155.310.00155.362006.12.13 07:33155.360.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176399632006.12.13 06:55buy0.01eurusdm1.32780.00001.32782006.12.13 07:321.32780.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176422302006.12.13 07:10buy0.02eurusdm1.32710.00001.32782006.12.13 07:321.32780.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
176186492006.12.12 20:10buy0.02usdchfm1.19930.00001.20012006.12.13 06:331.20010.000.000.020.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
176175692006.12.12 19:55buy0.01usdchfm1.20010.00001.20012006.12.13 06:331.20010.000.000.010.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176304322006.12.13 01:25sell0.04eurjpym155.210.00155.312006.12.13 06:33155.310.000.000.00-0.35
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
176298822006.12.13 01:05sell0.02eurjpym155.160.00155.312006.12.13 06:33155.310.000.000.00-0.25
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
176363782006.12.13 05:20sell0.32eurjpym155.420.00155.312006.12.13 06:33155.310.000.000.003.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-5[tp]
176317612006.12.13 01:55sell0.16eurjpym155.340.00155.312006.12.13 06:33155.310.000.000.000.41
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
176292522006.12.13 00:55sell0.01eurjpym155.100.00155.312006.12.13 06:33155.310.000.000.00-0.18
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176312042006.12.13 01:45sell0.08eurjpym155.290.00155.312006.12.13 06:33155.310.000.000.00-0.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
176328372006.12.13 02:50sell0.01eurusdm1.32810.00001.32762006.12.13 06:321.32760.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176175532006.12.12 19:55sell0.01gbpusdm1.96910.00001.97052006.12.13 06:301.97050.000.000.00-0.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176327242006.12.13 02:40sell0.16gbpusdm1.97150.00001.97052006.12.13 06:301.97050.000.000.001.60
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
176186142006.12.12 20:10sell0.04gbpusdm1.97060.00001.97052006.12.13 06:301.97050.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
176177542006.12.12 20:00sell0.02gbpusdm1.96970.00001.97052006.12.13 06:301.97050.000.000.00-0.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
176196952006.12.12 20:20sell0.08gbpusdm1.97090.00001.97052006.12.13 06:301.97050.000.000.000.32
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
176296142006.12.13 01:00buy0.02eurusdm1.32720.00001.32792006.12.13 01:211.32790.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
176291982006.12.13 00:51buy0.01eurusdm1.32780.00001.32792006.12.13 01:211.32790.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176276762006.12.13 00:00buy0.02eurjpym155.040.00155.112006.12.13 00:47155.110.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
176262392006.12.12 23:15buy0.01eurjpym155.090.00155.112006.12.13 00:47155.110.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176205092006.12.12 20:30sell0.01eurusdm1.32800.00001.32752006.12.13 00:351.32750.000.000.010.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176175632006.12.12 19:55buy0.01usdjpym116.900.00116.802006.12.13 00:35116.800.000.000.01-0.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176193982006.12.12 20:15buy0.02usdjpym116.780.00116.802006.12.13 00:35116.800.000.000.020.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
176260842006.12.12 23:10buy0.04usdjpym116.700.00116.802006.12.13 00:35116.800.000.000.000.34
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
176193882006.12.12 20:15sell0.01eurjpym155.120.00155.072006.12.12 20:21155.070.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175971272006.12.12 16:25buy0.01audusdm0.78520.00000.78532006.12.12 19:210.78530.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175974062006.12.12 16:30buy0.02audusdm0.78460.00000.78532006.12.12 19:210.78530.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
176060692006.12.12 19:20buy0.01eurjpym154.990.00155.042006.12.12 19:21155.040.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176042862006.12.12 19:15buy0.01eurusdm1.32460.00001.32512006.12.12 19:201.32510.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176044242006.12.12 19:15buy0.01gbpusdm1.96560.00001.96612006.12.12 19:151.96610.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176022532006.12.12 18:41buy0.01usdjpym117.070.00117.122006.12.12 19:09117.120.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175966882006.12.12 16:10sell0.01eurjpym154.990.00154.972006.12.12 19:02154.970.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176005462006.12.12 17:30sell0.02eurjpym155.040.00154.972006.12.12 19:02154.970.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
176022612006.12.12 18:42sell0.01eurusdm1.32400.00001.32352006.12.12 19:001.32350.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176022912006.12.12 18:45sell0.01gbpusdm1.96590.00001.96542006.12.12 19:001.96540.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176022352006.12.12 18:40buy0.01usdchfm1.20240.00001.20292006.12.12 19:001.20290.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175990202006.12.12 17:00sell0.02usdjpym117.120.00117.052006.12.12 18:30117.050.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175985152006.12.12 16:45sell0.01usdjpym117.070.00117.052006.12.12 18:30117.050.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
176000672006.12.12 17:15sell0.01usdchfm1.20260.00001.20212006.12.12 18:271.20210.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175985422006.12.12 16:45buy0.01gbpusdm1.96590.00001.96542006.12.12 17:201.96540.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175996292006.12.12 17:05buy0.02gbpusdm1.96440.00001.96542006.12.12 17:201.96540.000.000.000.20
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175996212006.12.12 17:05buy0.02eurusdm1.32280.00001.32362006.12.12 17:171.32360.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175983902006.12.12 16:40buy0.01eurusdm1.32370.00001.32362006.12.12 17:171.32360.000.000.00-0.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175937362006.12.12 15:20sell0.02gbpusdm1.96760.00001.96692006.12.12 15:571.96690.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175929892006.12.12 15:05sell0.01gbpusdm1.96690.00001.96692006.12.12 15:571.96690.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175927342006.12.12 15:00buy0.01usdchfm1.20160.00001.20172006.12.12 15:571.20170.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175936272006.12.12 15:15buy0.02usdchfm1.20100.00001.20172006.12.12 15:571.20170.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175945822006.12.12 15:35sell0.01audusdm0.78610.00000.78562006.12.12 15:470.78560.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175919682006.12.12 14:55buy0.01usdjpym116.910.00116.962006.12.12 15:47116.960.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175919462006.12.12 14:55sell0.01eurusdm1.32540.00001.32492006.12.12 14:571.32490.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175813592006.12.12 13:35buy0.02audusdm0.78540.00000.78572006.12.12 14:360.78570.000.000.000.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175712032006.12.12 11:26buy0.01audusdm0.78620.00000.78572006.12.12 14:360.78570.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175832872006.12.12 13:55buy0.04audusdm0.78480.00000.78572006.12.12 14:360.78570.000.000.000.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
175821972006.12.12 13:40sell0.01usdchfm1.20240.00001.20242006.12.12 14:361.20240.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175826542006.12.12 13:45sell0.02usdchfm1.20320.00001.20242006.12.12 14:361.20240.000.000.000.13
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175846522006.12.12 14:00sell0.01eurjpym154.880.00154.832006.12.12 14:30154.830.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175832722006.12.12 13:55sell0.04usdjpym117.110.00117.022006.12.12 14:15117.020.000.000.000.31
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
175822062006.12.12 13:40sell0.01usdjpym116.960.00117.022006.12.12 14:15117.020.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175826492006.12.12 13:45sell0.02usdjpym117.050.00117.022006.12.12 14:15117.020.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175846752006.12.12 14:00buy0.04eurusdm1.32290.00001.32382006.12.12 14:061.32380.000.000.000.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
175826172006.12.12 13:45buy0.02eurusdm1.32350.00001.32382006.12.12 14:061.32380.000.000.000.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175822242006.12.12 13:40buy0.01eurusdm1.32430.00001.32382006.12.12 14:061.32380.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175825722006.12.12 13:45buy0.02gbpusdm1.96260.00001.96342006.12.12 13:501.96340.000.000.000.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175822172006.12.12 13:40buy0.01gbpusdm1.96360.00001.96342006.12.12 13:501.96340.000.000.00-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175763552006.12.12 13:05buy0.01usdchfm1.20250.00001.20302006.12.12 13:301.20300.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175741832006.12.12 12:20sell0.01gbpusdm1.96300.00001.96302006.12.12 13:261.96300.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175743332006.12.12 12:25sell0.02gbpusdm1.96370.00001.96302006.12.12 13:261.96300.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175763662006.12.12 13:05sell0.01eurusdm1.32490.00001.32442006.12.12 13:171.32440.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175705092006.12.12 11:05buy0.01eurusdm1.32410.00001.32462006.12.12 12:541.32460.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175719202006.12.12 11:55sell0.02usdchfm1.20320.00001.20252006.12.12 12:251.20250.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175704912006.12.12 11:05sell0.01usdchfm1.20260.00001.20252006.12.12 12:251.20250.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175699132006.12.12 11:00sell0.01eurjpym154.750.00154.832006.12.12 12:22154.830.000.000.00-0.07
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175721032006.12.12 12:00sell0.04eurjpym154.860.00154.832006.12.12 12:22154.830.000.000.000.11
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
175711732006.12.12 11:25sell0.02eurjpym154.800.00154.832006.12.12 12:22154.830.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175729802006.12.12 12:05sell0.08eurjpym154.930.00154.832006.12.12 12:22154.830.000.000.000.68
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
175704872006.12.12 11:05sell0.01usdjpym116.870.00116.942006.12.12 12:12116.940.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175729502006.12.12 12:05sell0.04usdjpym117.040.00116.942006.12.12 12:12116.940.000.000.000.34
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
175716292006.12.12 11:45sell0.02usdjpym116.940.00116.942006.12.12 12:12116.940.000.000.000.00
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175705012006.12.12 11:05buy0.01gbpusdm1.96140.00001.96192006.12.12 11:051.96190.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175600342006.12.12 09:30sell0.04audusdm0.78700.00000.78602006.12.12 10:550.78600.000.000.000.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
175465632006.12.12 05:55sell0.02audusdm0.78610.00000.78602006.12.12 10:550.78600.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175459392006.12.12 05:30sell0.01audusdm0.78560.00000.78602006.12.12 10:550.78600.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175654762006.12.12 10:05sell0.04eurusdm1.32570.00001.32482006.12.12 10:271.32480.000.000.000.36
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
175632702006.12.12 09:50sell0.02eurusdm1.32510.00001.32482006.12.12 10:271.32480.000.000.000.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175623192006.12.12 09:45sell0.01eurusdm1.32420.00001.32482006.12.12 10:271.32480.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175658222006.12.12 10:10sell0.01gbpusdm1.96350.00001.96302006.12.12 10:201.96300.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175654842006.12.12 10:05sell0.02gbpusdm1.96440.00001.96352006.12.12 10:091.96350.000.000.000.18
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175647072006.12.12 10:00sell0.01gbpusdm1.96310.00001.96352006.12.12 10:091.96350.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175633372006.12.12 09:50buy0.04usdjpym116.700.00116.792006.12.12 10:01116.790.000.000.000.31
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
175619942006.12.12 09:40buy0.02usdjpym116.780.00116.792006.12.12 10:01116.790.000.000.000.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175560342006.12.12 08:05buy0.01usdjpym116.840.00116.792006.12.12 10:01116.790.000.000.00-0.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175572492006.12.12 08:30buy0.01eurjpym154.670.00154.722006.12.12 10:00154.720.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175594492006.12.12 09:25sell0.01usdchfm1.20140.00001.20132006.12.12 09:501.20130.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175623042006.12.12 09:45sell0.02usdchfm1.20200.00001.20132006.12.12 09:501.20130.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175492522006.12.12 06:50buy0.01eurusdm1.32550.00001.32412006.12.12 09:251.32410.000.000.00-0.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175548422006.12.12 07:55buy0.08eurusdm1.32360.00001.32412006.12.12 09:251.32410.000.000.000.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-3[tp]
175533422006.12.12 07:50buy0.04eurusdm1.32430.00001.32412006.12.12 09:251.32410.000.000.00-0.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
175523812006.12.12 07:30buy0.02eurusdm1.32490.00001.32412006.12.12 09:251.32410.000.000.00-0.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175568312006.12.12 08:10buy0.16eurusdm1.32310.00001.32412006.12.12 09:251.32410.000.000.001.60
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-4[tp]
175589772006.12.12 09:15buy0.01gbpusdm1.95890.00001.95942006.12.12 09:211.95940.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175571382006.12.12 08:25buy0.01gbpusdm1.95940.00001.95992006.12.12 08:371.95990.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175379872006.12.12 02:35buy0.01usdchfm1.20160.00001.20172006.12.12 07:541.20170.000.000.000.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175401292006.12.12 03:00buy0.02usdchfm1.20100.00001.20172006.12.12 07:541.20170.000.000.000.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175453072006.12.12 04:50sell0.01usdjpym116.790.00116.802006.12.12 07:53116.800.000.000.00-0.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175469012006.12.12 06:00sell0.02usdjpym116.880.00116.802006.12.12 07:53116.800.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175430632006.12.12 04:05sell0.02eurjpym154.860.00154.842006.12.12 07:40154.840.000.000.000.04
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175438602006.12.12 04:20sell0.04eurjpym154.930.00154.842006.12.12 07:40154.840.000.000.000.30
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
175411472006.12.12 03:05sell0.01eurjpym154.810.00154.842006.12.12 07:40154.840.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175475402006.12.12 06:15sell0.01gbpusdm1.96190.00001.96142006.12.12 06:421.96140.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175402182006.12.12 03:02sell0.02eurusdm1.32620.00001.32532006.12.12 06:151.32530.000.000.000.18
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175379892006.12.12 02:35sell0.01eurusdm1.32500.00001.32532006.12.12 06:151.32530.000.000.00-0.03
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175464062006.12.12 05:51buy0.01gbpusdm1.96150.00001.96202006.12.12 06:021.96200.000.000.000.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175401462006.12.12 03:00sell0.02gbpusdm1.96170.00001.96132006.12.12 05:321.96130.000.000.000.08
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175379932006.12.12 02:35sell0.01gbpusdm1.96010.00001.96132006.12.12 05:321.96130.000.000.00-0.12
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175440182006.12.12 04:25sell0.04gbpusdm1.96230.00001.96132006.12.12 05:321.96130.000.000.000.40
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2[tp]
175411542006.12.12 03:05buy0.02usdjpym116.720.00116.802006.12.12 04:12116.800.000.000.000.14
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1[tp]
175379832006.12.12 02:35buy0.01usdjpym116.810.00116.802006.12.12 04:12116.800.000.000.00-0.01
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0[tp]
175341352006.12.12 00:46balanceDeposit50 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -4.72 618.42
Closed P/L: 613.70
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
187453722006.12.29 19:22sell0.01audusdm0.78880.00000.7887 0.78970.000.000.00-0.09
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
187455562006.12.29 19:35sell0.02audusdm0.78940.00000.7887 0.78970.000.000.00-0.06
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
187408392006.12.29 16:55sell0.01eurjpym157.070.00157.05 157.130.000.00-0.01-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
187423612006.12.29 17:45sell0.02eurjpym157.120.00157.05 157.130.000.00-0.02-0.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
187466282006.12.29 20:55buy0.01gbpusdm1.95840.00001.9589 1.95790.000.000.00-0.05
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
187400942006.12.29 16:45buy0.01usdchfm1.22000.00001.2196 1.21800.000.000.01-0.16
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
187413542006.12.29 17:10buy0.02usdchfm1.21940.00001.2196 1.21800.000.000.02-0.23
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-1
187449672006.12.29 19:00buy0.04usdchfm1.21880.00001.2196 1.21800.000.000.04-0.26
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-2
187436002006.12.29 18:05sell0.01usdjpym119.060.00119.01 119.040.000.00-0.020.02
 12413CostAvg-RSI-Trend v4-0
  0.00 0.00 0.02 -0.90
 Floating P/L: -0.88
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 50 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 613.70 Floating P/L: -0.88 Margin: 7.50
Balance: 50 613.70 Equity: 50 612.82 Free Margin: 50 605.32
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 1 119.46 Gross Loss: 505.76 Total Net Profit: 613.70
Profit Factor: 2.21 Expected Payoff: 0.49  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 62.08 (0.12%) Relative Drawdown: 0.12% (62.08)
 
Total Trades: 1256 Short Positions (won %): 674 (61.72%) Long Positions (won %): 582 (67.87%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 811 (64.57%) Loss trades (% of total): 445 (35.43%)
Largest profit trade: 174.08 loss trade: -43.52
Average profit trade: 1.38 loss trade: -1.14
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 23 (1.24) consecutive losses ($): 12 (-13.41)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 174.08 (1) consecutive loss (count): -62.08 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2