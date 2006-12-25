|Account: 489764
|Name: a
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 28, 12:28
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5467722
|2006.12.25 17:58
|balance
|Deposit
|5 000.00
|5470782
|2006.12.26 12:46
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3139
|1.3143
|1.3170
|2006.12.27 08:37
|1.3170
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|62.00
|5470785
|2006.12.26 19:29
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3120
|0.0000
|1.3150
|2006.12.27 04:27
|1.3124
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.09
|12.00
|5470791
|2006.12.26 19:55
|buy
|0.50
|eurusd
|1.3100
|0.0000
|1.3130
|2006.12.27 04:27
|1.3124
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.49
|120.00
|5470794
|2006.12.26 12:48
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2195
|1.2189
|1.2168
|2006.12.27 08:37
|1.2168
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.98
|22.19
|5470796
|2006.12.26 19:29
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2215
|0.0000
|1.2185
|2006.12.27 04:27
|1.2211
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.97
|6.55
|5470799
|2006.12.26 22:56
|sell
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2235
|0.0000
|1.2205
|2006.12.27 04:27
|1.2211
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.95
|58.96
|5471169
|2006.12.26 13:31
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|156.11
|156.50
|0.00
|2006.12.26 23:30
|156.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.52
|5472195
|2006.12.26 15:29
|sell
|0.10
|eurjpy
|156.20
|0.00
|0.00
|2006.12.26 20:12
|156.11
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.55
|5474917
|2006.12.26 19:27
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2207
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 08:27
|1.2180
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.97
|44.33
|5474918
|2006.12.26 19:27
|buy
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3127
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 08:27
|1.3157
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.09
|90.00
|5489388
|2006.12.27 08:46
|sell
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3155
|0.0000
|1.3139
|2006.12.27 12:39
|1.3157
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|5489414
|2006.12.27 08:46
|buy
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2180
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 09:38
|1.2184
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.57
|5490514
|2006.12.27 09:15
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3164
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 09:38
|1.3155
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|18.00
|5490529
|2006.12.27 09:15
|sell limit
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3174
|0.0000
|1.3140
|2006.12.27 12:40
|1.3155
|cancelled
|5490544
|2006.12.27 09:16
|buy limit
|0.30
|usdchf
|1.2165
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 09:40
|1.2184
|cancelled
|5494703
|2006.12.27 12:40
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3157
|1.3120
|1.3177
|2006.12.27 14:54
|1.3177
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|5494705
|2006.12.27 12:40
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2195
|1.2225
|1.2175
|2006.12.27 15:49
|1.2225
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-49.08
|5494856
|2006.12.27 12:58
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9598
|1.9609
|1.9630
|2006.12.27 14:54
|1.9630
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|5502977
|2006.12.27 17:45
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9557
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 18:06
|1.9556
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|5503009
|2006.12.27 17:46
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3129
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.27 18:05
|1.3126
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|5503811
|2006.12.27 18:23
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3123
|0.0000
|1.3140
|2006.12.28 02:00
|1.3123
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.89
|0.00
|5504123
|2006.12.27 18:46
|buy limit
|0.30
|eurusd
|1.3110
|0.0000
|1.3130
|2006.12.28 02:17
|1.3125
|cancelled
|5504149
|2006.12.27 18:50
|buy
|0.15
|gbpusd
|1.9559
|0.0000
|1.9576
|2006.12.28 00:11
|1.9576
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.12
|25.50
|5504150
|2006.12.27 18:50
|buy limit
|0.30
|gbpusd
|1.9545
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.28 09:52
|1.9565
|cancelled
|5508546
|2006.12.28 01:15
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7852
|0.7852
|0.7868
|2006.12.28 06:41
|0.7862
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|5508605
|2006.12.28 01:20
|buy
|0.15
|gbpusd
|1.9575
|1.9548
|1.9620
|2006.12.28 12:16
|1.9580
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.50
|5508752
|2006.12.28 01:46
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2257
|1.2256
|1.2180
|2006.12.28 12:17
|1.2246
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17.97
|5508768
|2006.12.28 01:48
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3121
|0.0000
|1.3101
|2006.12.28 02:55
|1.3111
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|5509594
|2006.12.28 02:56
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3114
|0.0000
|1.3094
|2006.12.28 03:11
|1.3115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.00
|5509743
|2006.12.28 03:11
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.3115
|1.3115
|1.3133
|2006.12.28 09:14
|1.3123
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|5512144
|2006.12.28 01:15
|buy
|0.10
|audusd
|0.7852
|0.7852
|0.7868
|2006.12.28 07:04
|0.7866
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|14.00
|5513854
|2006.12.28 08:56
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9565
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.28 09:00
|1.9570
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|5514704
|2006.12.28 10:18
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9575
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2006.12.28 12:17
|1.9580
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|10.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-21.95
|619.56
|Closed P/L:
|597.61
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|5512890
|2006.12.28 07:46
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.9587
|0.0000
|1.9620
|1.9581
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-12.00
|5514757
|2006.12.28 09:55
|sell
|0.10
|usdcad
|1.1611
|1.1635
|0.0000
|1.1609
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.72
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-10.28
|Floating P/L:
|-10.28
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|5509745
|2006.12.28 03:11
|buy limit
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.3105
|0.0000
|1.3125
|1.3141
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|5 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|597.61
|Floating P/L:
|-10.28
|Margin:
|245.87
|Balance:
|5 597.61
|Equity:
|5 587.33
|Free Margin:
|5 341.46
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|657.58
|Gross Loss:
|59.97
|Total Net Profit:
|597.61
|Profit Factor:
|10.97
|Expected Payoff:
|20.61
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|49.08 (0.89%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.89% (49.08)
|Total Trades:
|29
|Short Positions (won %):
|14 (78.57%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|15 (93.33%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|25 (86.21%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|4 (13.79%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|116.51
|loss trade:
|-49.08
|Average
|profit trade:
|26.30
|loss trade:
|-14.99
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|12 (433.73)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-49.08)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|433.73 (12)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-49.08 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|5
|consecutive losses:
|1