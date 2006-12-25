FXDD

Account: 489764 Name: a Currency: USD 2006 December 28, 12:28
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
54677222006.12.25 17:58balanceDeposit5 000.00
54707822006.12.26 12:46buy0.20eurusd1.31391.31431.31702006.12.27 08:371.31700.000.00-1.4062.00
54707852006.12.26 19:29buy0.30eurusd1.31200.00001.31502006.12.27 04:271.31240.000.00-2.0912.00
54707912006.12.26 19:55buy0.50eurusd1.31000.00001.31302006.12.27 04:271.31240.000.00-3.49120.00
54707942006.12.26 12:48sell0.10usdchf1.21951.21891.21682006.12.27 08:371.21680.000.00-0.9822.19
54707962006.12.26 19:29sell0.20usdchf1.22150.00001.21852006.12.27 04:271.22110.000.00-1.976.55
54707992006.12.26 22:56sell0.30usdchf1.22350.00001.22052006.12.27 04:271.22110.000.00-2.9558.96
54711692006.12.26 13:31sell0.10eurjpy156.11156.500.002006.12.26 23:30156.080.000.000.002.52
54721952006.12.26 15:29sell0.10eurjpy156.200.000.002006.12.26 20:12156.110.000.000.007.55
54749172006.12.26 19:27sell0.20usdchf1.22070.00000.00002006.12.27 08:271.21800.000.00-1.9744.33
54749182006.12.26 19:27buy0.30eurusd1.31270.00000.00002006.12.27 08:271.31570.000.00-2.0990.00
54893882006.12.27 08:46sell0.30eurusd1.31550.00001.31392006.12.27 12:391.31570.000.000.00-6.00
54894142006.12.27 08:46buy0.20usdchf1.21800.00000.00002006.12.27 09:381.21840.000.000.006.57
54905142006.12.27 09:15sell0.20eurusd1.31640.00000.00002006.12.27 09:381.31550.000.000.0018.00
54905292006.12.27 09:15sell limit0.30eurusd1.31740.00001.31402006.12.27 12:401.3155cancelled
54905442006.12.27 09:16buy limit0.30usdchf1.21650.00000.00002006.12.27 09:401.2184cancelled
54947032006.12.27 12:40buy0.20eurusd1.31571.31201.31772006.12.27 14:541.31770.000.000.0040.00
54947052006.12.27 12:40sell0.20usdchf1.21951.22251.21752006.12.27 15:491.22250.000.000.00-49.08
54948562006.12.27 12:58buy0.20gbpusd1.95981.96091.96302006.12.27 14:541.96300.000.000.0064.00
55029772006.12.27 17:45sell0.20gbpusd1.95570.00000.00002006.12.27 18:061.95560.000.000.002.00
55030092006.12.27 17:46sell0.20eurusd1.31290.00000.00002006.12.27 18:051.31260.000.000.006.00
55038112006.12.27 18:23buy0.20eurusd1.31230.00001.31402006.12.28 02:001.31230.000.00-3.890.00
55041232006.12.27 18:46buy limit0.30eurusd1.31100.00001.31302006.12.28 02:171.3125cancelled
55041492006.12.27 18:50buy0.15gbpusd1.95590.00001.95762006.12.28 00:111.95760.000.00-1.1225.50
55041502006.12.27 18:50buy limit0.30gbpusd1.95450.00000.00002006.12.28 09:521.9565cancelled
55085462006.12.28 01:15buy0.10audusd0.78520.78520.78682006.12.28 06:410.78620.000.000.0010.00
55086052006.12.28 01:20buy0.15gbpusd1.95751.95481.96202006.12.28 12:161.95800.000.000.007.50
55087522006.12.28 01:46sell0.20usdchf1.22571.22561.21802006.12.28 12:171.22460.000.000.0017.97
55087682006.12.28 01:48sell0.10eurusd1.31210.00001.31012006.12.28 02:551.31110.000.000.0010.00
55095942006.12.28 02:56sell0.10eurusd1.31140.00001.30942006.12.28 03:111.31150.000.000.00-1.00
55097432006.12.28 03:11buy0.10eurusd1.31151.31151.31332006.12.28 09:141.31230.000.000.008.00
55121442006.12.28 01:15buy0.10audusd0.78520.78520.78682006.12.28 07:040.78660.000.000.0014.00
55138542006.12.28 08:56buy0.20gbpusd1.95650.00000.00002006.12.28 09:001.95700.000.000.0010.00
55147042006.12.28 10:18buy0.20gbpusd1.95750.00000.00002006.12.28 12:171.95800.000.000.0010.00
  0.00 0.00 -21.95 619.56
Closed P/L: 597.61
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
55128902006.12.28 07:46buy0.20gbpusd1.95870.00001.9620 1.95810.000.000.00-12.00
55147572006.12.28 09:55sell0.10usdcad1.16111.16350.0000 1.16090.000.000.001.72
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -10.28
 Floating P/L: -10.28
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
55097452006.12.28 03:11buy limit0.20eurusd1.31050.00001.3125 1.3141
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 5 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 597.61 Floating P/L: -10.28 Margin: 245.87
Balance: 5 597.61 Equity: 5 587.33 Free Margin: 5 341.46
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 657.58 Gross Loss: 59.97 Total Net Profit: 597.61
Profit Factor: 10.97 Expected Payoff: 20.61  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 49.08 (0.89%) Relative Drawdown: 0.89% (49.08)
 
Total Trades: 29 Short Positions (won %): 14 (78.57%) Long Positions (won %): 15 (93.33%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 25 (86.21%) Loss trades (% of total): 4 (13.79%)
Largest profit trade: 116.51 loss trade: -49.08
Average profit trade: 26.30 loss trade: -14.99
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 12 (433.73) consecutive losses ($): 1 (-49.08)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 433.73 (12) consecutive loss (count): -49.08 (1)
Average consecutive wins: 5 consecutive losses: 1