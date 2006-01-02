|Symbol
|GBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
|Period
|4 Hours (H4) 2006.01.02 00:00 - 2006.12.21 00:00 (2006.01.01 - 2006.12.21)
|Model
|Every tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
|Parameters
|sNameExpert="Generate from Gordago"; nAccount=0; dBuyStopLossPoint=100; dSellStopLossPoint=30; dBuyTakeProfitPoint=300; dSellTakeProfitPoint=10; dBuyTrailingStopPoint=0; dSellTrailingStopPoint=0; dLots=1; nSlippage=5; lFlagUseHourTrade=false; nFromHourTrade=0; nToHourTrade=23; lFlagUseSound=true; sSoundFileName="alert.wav"; colorOpenBuy=Blue; colorCloseBuy=Aqua; colorOpenSell=Red; colorCloseSell=Aqua;
|Bars in test
|3930
|Ticks modelled
|1500814
|Modelling quality
|90.00%
|Initial deposit
|10000.00
|Total net profit
|19779.21
|Gross profit
|33330.01
|Gross loss
|-13550.80
|Profit factor
|2.46
|Expected payoff
|482.42
|Absolute drawdown
|0.00
|Maximal drawdown
|4171.20 (19.21%)
|Relative drawdown
|19.21% (4171.20)
|Total trades
|41
|Short positions (won %)
|0 (0.00%)
|Long positions (won %)
|41 (65.85%)
|Profit trades (% of total)
|27 (65.85%)
|Loss trades (% of total)
|14 (34.15%)
|Largest
|profit trade
|2959.20
|loss trade
|-1044.00
|Average
|profit trade
|1234.44
|loss trade
|-967.91
|Maximum
|consecutive wins (profit in money)
|6 (5034.40)
|consecutive losses (loss in money)
|4 (-4171.20)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count of wins)
|6716.00 (3)
|consecutive loss (count of losses)
|-4171.20 (4)
|Average
|consecutive wins
|3
|consecutive losses
|2
|#
|Time
|Type
|Order
|Lots
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Profit
|Balance
|1
|2006.01.02 08:49
|buy
|1
|1.00
|1.7229
|1.7125
|1.7525
|2
|2006.01.04 04:07
|t/p
|1
|1.00
|1.7525
|1.7125
|1.7525
|2958.40
|12958.40
|3
|2006.01.20 08:07
|buy
|2
|1.00
|1.7576
|1.7472
|1.7872
|4
|2006.01.23 18:47
|t/p
|2
|1.00
|1.7872
|1.7472
|1.7872
|2959.20
|15917.60
|5
|2006.01.30 16:07
|buy
|3
|1.00
|1.7696
|1.7592
|1.7992
|6
|2006.02.01 10:25
|close
|3
|1.00
|1.7776
|1.7592
|1.7992
|798.40
|16716.00
|7
|2006.02.07 08:50
|buy
|4
|1.00
|1.7507
|1.7403
|1.7803
|8
|2006.02.08 16:21
|s/l
|4
|1.00
|1.7403
|1.7403
|1.7803
|-1040.80
|15675.20
|9
|2006.02.09 02:00
|buy
|5
|1.00
|1.7446
|1.7342
|1.7742
|10
|2006.02.14 13:11
|s/l
|5
|1.00
|1.7342
|1.7342
|1.7742
|-1042.40
|14632.80
|11
|2006.02.15 11:31
|buy
|6
|1.00
|1.7362
|1.7258
|1.7658
|12
|2006.02.21 16:04
|close
|6
|1.00
|1.7441
|1.7258
|1.7658
|785.20
|15418.00
|13
|2006.02.23 05:31
|buy
|7
|1.00
|1.7432
|1.7328
|1.7728
|14
|2006.02.23 16:22
|close
|7
|1.00
|1.7480
|1.7328
|1.7728
|480.00
|15898.00
|15
|2006.02.28 04:23
|buy
|8
|1.00
|1.7408
|1.7304
|1.7704
|16
|2006.03.01 09:19
|close
|8
|1.00
|1.7522
|1.7304
|1.7704
|1139.20
|17037.20
|17
|2006.03.08 04:26
|buy
|9
|1.00
|1.7385
|1.7281
|1.7681
|18
|2006.03.10 15:15
|s/l
|9
|1.00
|1.7281
|1.7281
|1.7681
|-1043.21
|15993.99
|19
|2006.03.13 08:37
|buy
|10
|1.00
|1.7293
|1.7189
|1.7589
|20
|2006.03.15 10:30
|close
|10
|1.00
|1.7440
|1.7189
|1.7589
|1468.40
|17462.39
|21
|2006.03.22 20:33
|buy
|11
|1.00
|1.7478
|1.7374
|1.7774
|22
|2006.03.23 16:20
|s/l
|11
|1.00
|1.7374
|1.7374
|1.7774
|-1042.40
|16419.99
|23
|2006.04.03 16:54
|buy
|12
|1.00
|1.7361
|1.7257
|1.7657
|24
|2006.04.05 10:38
|close
|12
|1.00
|1.7543
|1.7257
|1.7657
|1818.40
|18238.39
|25
|2006.04.10 08:59
|buy
|13
|1.00
|1.7457
|1.7353
|1.7753
|26
|2006.04.12 08:13
|close
|13
|1.00
|1.7486
|1.7353
|1.7753
|288.40
|18526.79
|27
|2006.05.22 12:05
|buy
|14
|1.00
|1.8754
|1.8650
|1.9050
|28
|2006.05.23 09:34
|close
|14
|1.00
|1.8829
|1.8650
|1.9050
|749.20
|19275.99
|29
|2006.05.25 12:54
|buy
|15
|1.00
|1.8724
|1.8620
|1.9020
|30
|2006.05.26 15:29
|s/l
|15
|1.00
|1.8620
|1.8620
|1.9020
|-1040.80
|18235.19
|31
|2006.05.29 11:07
|buy
|16
|1.00
|1.8621
|1.8517
|1.8917
|32
|2006.05.31 08:13
|close
|16
|1.00
|1.8807
|1.8517
|1.8917
|1858.39
|20093.58
|33
|2006.06.02 04:00
|buy
|17
|1.00
|1.8661
|1.8557
|1.8957
|34
|2006.06.05 14:08
|close
|17
|1.00
|1.8823
|1.8557
|1.8957
|1619.20
|21712.78
|35
|2006.06.07 12:19
|buy
|18
|1.00
|1.8629
|1.8525
|1.8925
|36
|2006.06.08 08:34
|s/l
|18
|1.00
|1.8525
|1.8525
|1.8925
|-1042.40
|20670.38
|37
|2006.06.09 08:58
|buy
|19
|1.00
|1.8448
|1.8344
|1.8744
|38
|2006.06.13 19:14
|s/l
|19
|1.00
|1.8344
|1.8344
|1.8744
|-1041.60
|19628.78
|39
|2006.06.20 07:17
|buy
|20
|1.00
|1.8429
|1.8325
|1.8725
|40
|2006.06.22 12:48
|s/l
|20
|1.00
|1.8325
|1.8325
|1.8725
|-1043.20
|18585.58
|41
|2006.06.26 09:03
|buy
|21
|1.00
|1.8207
|1.8103
|1.8503
|42
|2006.06.29 13:18
|s/l
|21
|1.00
|1.8103
|1.8103
|1.8503
|-1044.00
|17541.58
|43
|2006.06.29 20:20
|buy
|22
|1.00
|1.8177
|1.8073
|1.8473
|44
|2006.06.30 16:39
|t/p
|22
|1.00
|1.8473
|1.8073
|1.8473
|2959.20
|20500.78
|45
|2006.07.06 12:46
|buy
|23
|1.00
|1.8363
|1.8259
|1.8659
|46
|2006.07.06 16:59
|close
|23
|1.00
|1.8362
|1.8259
|1.8659
|-9.99
|20490.79
|47
|2006.07.13 09:14
|buy
|24
|1.00
|1.8378
|1.8274
|1.8674
|48
|2006.07.14 02:55
|close
|24
|1.00
|1.8412
|1.8274
|1.8674
|339.20
|20829.99
|49
|2006.07.18 08:46
|buy
|25
|1.00
|1.8217
|1.8113
|1.8513
|50
|2006.07.20 13:52
|t/p
|25
|1.00
|1.8513
|1.8113
|1.8513
|2956.80
|23786.79
|51
|2006.08.15 04:09
|buy
|26
|1.00
|1.8903
|1.8799
|1.9199
|52
|2006.08.16 01:49
|close
|26
|1.00
|1.8928
|1.8799
|1.9199
|249.20
|24035.99
|53
|2006.08.21 02:58
|buy
|27
|1.00
|1.8840
|1.8736
|1.9136
|54
|2006.08.21 23:52
|close
|27
|1.00
|1.8923
|1.8736
|1.9136
|830.00
|24865.99
|55
|2006.08.23 08:54
|buy
|28
|1.00
|1.8890
|1.8786
|1.9186
|56
|2006.08.23 17:02
|close
|28
|1.00
|1.8916
|1.8786
|1.9186
|260.00
|25125.99
|57
|2006.08.25 12:09
|buy
|29
|1.00
|1.8903
|1.8799
|1.9199
|58
|2006.08.28 21:00
|close
|29
|1.00
|1.8943
|1.8799
|1.9199
|399.20
|25525.19
|59
|2006.09.07 09:11
|buy
|30
|1.00
|1.8857
|1.8753
|1.9153
|60
|2006.09.07 13:09
|s/l
|30
|1.00
|1.8753
|1.8753
|1.9153
|-1040.00
|24485.19
|61
|2006.09.11 08:29
|buy
|31
|1.00
|1.8670
|1.8566
|1.8966
|62
|2006.09.15 09:39
|close
|31
|1.00
|1.8855
|1.8566
|1.8966
|1845.20
|26330.39
|63
|2006.09.18 18:18
|buy
|32
|1.00
|1.8788
|1.8684
|1.9084
|64
|2006.09.19 17:42
|close
|32
|1.00
|1.8821
|1.8684
|1.9084
|329.20
|26659.59
|65
|2006.10.02 06:30
|buy
|33
|1.00
|1.8711
|1.8607
|1.9007
|66
|2006.10.03 18:01
|close
|33
|1.00
|1.8868
|1.8607
|1.9007
|1569.20
|28228.79
|67
|2006.10.06 13:53
|buy
|34
|1.00
|1.8789
|1.8685
|1.9085
|68
|2006.10.06 16:37
|s/l
|34
|1.00
|1.8685
|1.8685
|1.9085
|-1040.00
|27188.79
|69
|2006.10.10 07:29
|buy
|35
|1.00
|1.8675
|1.8571
|1.8971
|70
|2006.10.10 13:16
|s/l
|35
|1.00
|1.8571
|1.8571
|1.8971
|-1040.00
|26148.79
|71
|2006.10.11 09:38
|buy
|36
|1.00
|1.8563
|1.8459
|1.8859
|72
|2006.10.18 11:08
|close
|36
|1.00
|1.8701
|1.8459
|1.8859
|1374.40
|27523.19
|73
|2006.10.24 16:02
|buy
|37
|1.00
|1.8710
|1.8606
|1.9006
|74
|2006.10.24 23:36
|close
|37
|1.00
|1.8721
|1.8606
|1.9006
|110.00
|27633.19
|75
|2006.11.14 15:06
|buy
|38
|1.00
|1.9036
|1.8932
|1.9332
|76
|2006.11.14 16:13
|s/l
|38
|1.00
|1.8932
|1.8932
|1.9332
|-1040.00
|26593.19
|77
|2006.11.16 10:30
|buy
|39
|1.00
|1.8898
|1.8794
|1.9194
|78
|2006.11.21 05:48
|close
|39
|1.00
|1.8966
|1.8794
|1.9194
|677.60
|27270.79
|79
|2006.12.11 16:34
|buy
|40
|1.00
|1.9531
|1.9427
|1.9827
|80
|2006.12.12 08:53
|close
|40
|1.00
|1.9588
|1.9427
|1.9827
|569.21
|27840.00
|81
|2006.12.19 07:14
|buy
|41
|1.00
|1.9498
|1.9394
|1.9794
|82
|2006.12.20 08:59
|close
|41
|1.00
|1.9692
|1.9394
|1.9794
|1939.21
|29779.21