Strategy Tester Report
ATC_Test

SymbolGBPUSD (Great Britain Pound vs US Dollar)
Period4 Hours (H4) 2006.01.02 00:00 - 2006.12.21 00:00 (2006.01.01 - 2006.12.21)
ModelEvery tick (based on all available least timeframes with fractal interpolation of every tick)
ParameterssNameExpert="Generate from Gordago"; nAccount=0; dBuyStopLossPoint=100; dSellStopLossPoint=30; dBuyTakeProfitPoint=300; dSellTakeProfitPoint=10; dBuyTrailingStopPoint=0; dSellTrailingStopPoint=0; dLots=1; nSlippage=5; lFlagUseHourTrade=false; nFromHourTrade=0; nToHourTrade=23; lFlagUseSound=true; sSoundFileName="alert.wav"; colorOpenBuy=Blue; colorCloseBuy=Aqua; colorOpenSell=Red; colorCloseSell=Aqua;
Bars in test3930Ticks modelled1500814Modelling quality90.00%
Initial deposit10000.00
Total net profit19779.21Gross profit33330.01Gross loss-13550.80
Profit factor2.46Expected payoff482.42
Absolute drawdown0.00Maximal drawdown4171.20 (19.21%)Relative drawdown19.21% (4171.20)
Total trades41Short positions (won %)0 (0.00%)Long positions (won %)41 (65.85%)
Profit trades (% of total)27 (65.85%)Loss trades (% of total)14 (34.15%)
Largestprofit trade2959.20loss trade-1044.00
Averageprofit trade1234.44loss trade-967.91
Maximumconsecutive wins (profit in money)6 (5034.40)consecutive losses (loss in money)4 (-4171.20)
Maximalconsecutive profit (count of wins)6716.00 (3)consecutive loss (count of losses)-4171.20 (4)
Averageconsecutive wins3consecutive losses2
Graph
#TimeTypeOrderLotsPriceS / LT / PProfitBalance
12006.01.02 08:49buy11.001.72291.71251.7525
22006.01.04 04:07t/p11.001.75251.71251.75252958.4012958.40
32006.01.20 08:07buy21.001.75761.74721.7872
42006.01.23 18:47t/p21.001.78721.74721.78722959.2015917.60
52006.01.30 16:07buy31.001.76961.75921.7992
62006.02.01 10:25close31.001.77761.75921.7992798.4016716.00
72006.02.07 08:50buy41.001.75071.74031.7803
82006.02.08 16:21s/l41.001.74031.74031.7803-1040.8015675.20
92006.02.09 02:00buy51.001.74461.73421.7742
102006.02.14 13:11s/l51.001.73421.73421.7742-1042.4014632.80
112006.02.15 11:31buy61.001.73621.72581.7658
122006.02.21 16:04close61.001.74411.72581.7658785.2015418.00
132006.02.23 05:31buy71.001.74321.73281.7728
142006.02.23 16:22close71.001.74801.73281.7728480.0015898.00
152006.02.28 04:23buy81.001.74081.73041.7704
162006.03.01 09:19close81.001.75221.73041.77041139.2017037.20
172006.03.08 04:26buy91.001.73851.72811.7681
182006.03.10 15:15s/l91.001.72811.72811.7681-1043.2115993.99
192006.03.13 08:37buy101.001.72931.71891.7589
202006.03.15 10:30close101.001.74401.71891.75891468.4017462.39
212006.03.22 20:33buy111.001.74781.73741.7774
222006.03.23 16:20s/l111.001.73741.73741.7774-1042.4016419.99
232006.04.03 16:54buy121.001.73611.72571.7657
242006.04.05 10:38close121.001.75431.72571.76571818.4018238.39
252006.04.10 08:59buy131.001.74571.73531.7753
262006.04.12 08:13close131.001.74861.73531.7753288.4018526.79
272006.05.22 12:05buy141.001.87541.86501.9050
282006.05.23 09:34close141.001.88291.86501.9050749.2019275.99
292006.05.25 12:54buy151.001.87241.86201.9020
302006.05.26 15:29s/l151.001.86201.86201.9020-1040.8018235.19
312006.05.29 11:07buy161.001.86211.85171.8917
322006.05.31 08:13close161.001.88071.85171.89171858.3920093.58
332006.06.02 04:00buy171.001.86611.85571.8957
342006.06.05 14:08close171.001.88231.85571.89571619.2021712.78
352006.06.07 12:19buy181.001.86291.85251.8925
362006.06.08 08:34s/l181.001.85251.85251.8925-1042.4020670.38
372006.06.09 08:58buy191.001.84481.83441.8744
382006.06.13 19:14s/l191.001.83441.83441.8744-1041.6019628.78
392006.06.20 07:17buy201.001.84291.83251.8725
402006.06.22 12:48s/l201.001.83251.83251.8725-1043.2018585.58
412006.06.26 09:03buy211.001.82071.81031.8503
422006.06.29 13:18s/l211.001.81031.81031.8503-1044.0017541.58
432006.06.29 20:20buy221.001.81771.80731.8473
442006.06.30 16:39t/p221.001.84731.80731.84732959.2020500.78
452006.07.06 12:46buy231.001.83631.82591.8659
462006.07.06 16:59close231.001.83621.82591.8659-9.9920490.79
472006.07.13 09:14buy241.001.83781.82741.8674
482006.07.14 02:55close241.001.84121.82741.8674339.2020829.99
492006.07.18 08:46buy251.001.82171.81131.8513
502006.07.20 13:52t/p251.001.85131.81131.85132956.8023786.79
512006.08.15 04:09buy261.001.89031.87991.9199
522006.08.16 01:49close261.001.89281.87991.9199249.2024035.99
532006.08.21 02:58buy271.001.88401.87361.9136
542006.08.21 23:52close271.001.89231.87361.9136830.0024865.99
552006.08.23 08:54buy281.001.88901.87861.9186
562006.08.23 17:02close281.001.89161.87861.9186260.0025125.99
572006.08.25 12:09buy291.001.89031.87991.9199
582006.08.28 21:00close291.001.89431.87991.9199399.2025525.19
592006.09.07 09:11buy301.001.88571.87531.9153
602006.09.07 13:09s/l301.001.87531.87531.9153-1040.0024485.19
612006.09.11 08:29buy311.001.86701.85661.8966
622006.09.15 09:39close311.001.88551.85661.89661845.2026330.39
632006.09.18 18:18buy321.001.87881.86841.9084
642006.09.19 17:42close321.001.88211.86841.9084329.2026659.59
652006.10.02 06:30buy331.001.87111.86071.9007
662006.10.03 18:01close331.001.88681.86071.90071569.2028228.79
672006.10.06 13:53buy341.001.87891.86851.9085
682006.10.06 16:37s/l341.001.86851.86851.9085-1040.0027188.79
692006.10.10 07:29buy351.001.86751.85711.8971
702006.10.10 13:16s/l351.001.85711.85711.8971-1040.0026148.79
712006.10.11 09:38buy361.001.85631.84591.8859
722006.10.18 11:08close361.001.87011.84591.88591374.4027523.19
732006.10.24 16:02buy371.001.87101.86061.9006
742006.10.24 23:36close371.001.87211.86061.9006110.0027633.19
752006.11.14 15:06buy381.001.90361.89321.9332
762006.11.14 16:13s/l381.001.89321.89321.9332-1040.0026593.19
772006.11.16 10:30buy391.001.88981.87941.9194
782006.11.21 05:48close391.001.89661.87941.9194677.6027270.79
792006.12.11 16:34buy401.001.95311.94271.9827
802006.12.12 08:53close401.001.95881.94271.9827569.2127840.00
812006.12.19 07:14buy411.001.94981.93941.9794
822006.12.20 08:59close411.001.96921.93941.97941939.2129779.21