Interbank FX, LLC

Account: 1273915 Name: John Riley Currency: USD 2006 December 18, 21:56
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
179808532006.12.17 22:30buy0.01eurusd1.30891.29381.31092006.12.18 06:401.31090.000.000.002.00
180032582006.12.18 06:40buy0.01eurusd1.31111.29601.31312006.12.18 07:461.31150.000.000.000.40
180047122006.12.18 06:58buy0.02eurusd1.30951.29591.31152006.12.18 07:461.31150.000.000.004.00
180092742006.12.18 07:46buy0.01eurusd1.31161.29651.31362006.12.18 16:471.30740.000.000.00-4.20
180103182006.12.18 07:54buy0.02eurusd1.31011.29651.31212006.12.18 16:471.30750.000.000.00-5.20
180408532006.12.18 14:50buy0.04eurusd1.30861.29651.31062006.12.18 16:471.30740.000.000.00-4.80
180458432006.12.18 15:04buy0.08eurusd1.30711.29651.30912006.12.18 16:471.30750.000.000.003.20
180505622006.12.18 15:16buy0.16eurusd1.30581.29641.30752006.12.18 16:471.30750.000.000.0027.20
179809602006.12.17 22:30sell0.01usdchf1.22121.23631.21922006.12.18 05:581.21920.000.000.001.64
180012592006.12.18 05:58sell0.01usdchf1.21871.23381.21672006.12.18 16:471.22440.000.000.00-4.66
180047292006.12.18 06:58sell0.02usdchf1.22021.23381.21822006.12.18 16:471.22430.000.000.00-6.70
180361692006.12.18 13:52sell0.04usdchf1.22171.23381.21972006.12.18 16:471.22440.000.000.00-8.82
180429952006.12.18 14:57sell0.08usdchf1.22331.23391.22132006.12.18 16:471.22430.000.000.00-6.53
180470352006.12.18 15:06sell0.16usdchf1.22481.23391.22282006.12.18 16:461.22440.000.000.005.23
180527272006.12.18 15:28sell0.32usdchf1.22641.23401.22442006.12.18 16:461.22440.000.000.0052.27
179810072006.12.17 22:30sell0.01usdjpy117.96119.47117.762006.12.18 07:47117.910.000.000.000.42
179960342006.12.18 04:03sell0.02usdjpy118.11119.47117.912006.12.18 07:47117.910.000.000.003.39
  0.00 0.00 0.00 58.84
Closed P/L: 58.84
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
180095062006.12.18 07:47sell0.01usdjpy117.86119.37117.66 118.150.000.000.00-2.45
180361372006.12.18 13:52sell0.02usdjpy118.01119.37117.81 118.150.000.000.00-2.37
180434362006.12.18 14:58sell0.04usdjpy118.17119.38117.97 118.150.000.000.000.68
180612342006.12.18 16:47buy0.01usdchf1.22431.20921.2263 1.22210.000.000.00-1.80
180612442006.12.18 16:47sell0.01eurusd1.30751.32261.3055 1.31000.000.000.00-2.50
180681462006.12.18 19:14buy0.02usdchf1.22271.20911.2247 1.22210.000.000.00-0.98
180695262006.12.18 19:41sell0.02eurusd1.30911.32271.3071 1.31000.000.000.00-1.80
  0.00 0.00 0.00 -11.22
 Floating P/L: -11.22
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeLotsItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 58.84 Floating P/L: -11.22 Margin: 130.00
Balance: 3 559.30 Equity: 3 548.08 Free Margin: 3 418.08
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 99.75 Gross Loss: 40.91 Total Net Profit: 58.84
Profit Factor: 2.44 Expected Payoff: 3.46  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 40.91 (1.14%) Relative Drawdown: 1.14% (40.91)
 
Total Trades: 17 Short Positions (won %): 9 (55.56%) Long Positions (won %): 8 (62.50%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 10 (58.82%) Loss trades (% of total): 7 (41.18%)
Largest profit trade: 52.27 loss trade: -8.82
Average profit trade: 9.98 loss trade: -5.84
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 10 (99.75) consecutive losses ($): 7 (-40.91)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 99.75 (10) consecutive loss (count): -40.91 (7)
Average consecutive wins: 10 consecutive losses: 7