|Account: 1273915
|Name: John Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 December 18, 21:56
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|17980853
|2006.12.17 22:30
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3089
|1.2938
|1.3109
|2006.12.18 06:40
|1.3109
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|18003258
|2006.12.18 06:40
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3111
|1.2960
|1.3131
|2006.12.18 07:46
|1.3115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.40
|18004712
|2006.12.18 06:58
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3095
|1.2959
|1.3115
|2006.12.18 07:46
|1.3115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|18009274
|2006.12.18 07:46
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3116
|1.2965
|1.3136
|2006.12.18 16:47
|1.3074
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.20
|18010318
|2006.12.18 07:54
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3101
|1.2965
|1.3121
|2006.12.18 16:47
|1.3075
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.20
|18040853
|2006.12.18 14:50
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.3086
|1.2965
|1.3106
|2006.12.18 16:47
|1.3074
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.80
|18045843
|2006.12.18 15:04
|buy
|0.08
|eurusd
|1.3071
|1.2965
|1.3091
|2006.12.18 16:47
|1.3075
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.20
|18050562
|2006.12.18 15:16
|buy
|0.16
|eurusd
|1.3058
|1.2964
|1.3075
|2006.12.18 16:47
|1.3075
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.20
|17980960
|2006.12.17 22:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2212
|1.2363
|1.2192
|2006.12.18 05:58
|1.2192
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.64
|18001259
|2006.12.18 05:58
|sell
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2187
|1.2338
|1.2167
|2006.12.18 16:47
|1.2244
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-4.66
|18004729
|2006.12.18 06:58
|sell
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2202
|1.2338
|1.2182
|2006.12.18 16:47
|1.2243
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.70
|18036169
|2006.12.18 13:52
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|1.2217
|1.2338
|1.2197
|2006.12.18 16:47
|1.2244
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-8.82
|18042995
|2006.12.18 14:57
|sell
|0.08
|usdchf
|1.2233
|1.2339
|1.2213
|2006.12.18 16:47
|1.2243
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.53
|18047035
|2006.12.18 15:06
|sell
|0.16
|usdchf
|1.2248
|1.2339
|1.2228
|2006.12.18 16:46
|1.2244
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.23
|18052727
|2006.12.18 15:28
|sell
|0.32
|usdchf
|1.2264
|1.2340
|1.2244
|2006.12.18 16:46
|1.2244
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.27
|17981007
|2006.12.17 22:30
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.96
|119.47
|117.76
|2006.12.18 07:47
|117.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.42
|17996034
|2006.12.18 04:03
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|118.11
|119.47
|117.91
|2006.12.18 07:47
|117.91
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.39
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|58.84
|Closed P/L:
|58.84
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|18009506
|2006.12.18 07:47
|sell
|0.01
|usdjpy
|117.86
|119.37
|117.66
|118.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.45
|18036137
|2006.12.18 13:52
|sell
|0.02
|usdjpy
|118.01
|119.37
|117.81
|118.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.37
|18043436
|2006.12.18 14:58
|sell
|0.04
|usdjpy
|118.17
|119.38
|117.97
|118.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.68
|18061234
|2006.12.18 16:47
|buy
|0.01
|usdchf
|1.2243
|1.2092
|1.2263
|1.2221
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.80
|18061244
|2006.12.18 16:47
|sell
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.3075
|1.3226
|1.3055
|1.3100
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.50
|18068146
|2006.12.18 19:14
|buy
|0.02
|usdchf
|1.2227
|1.2091
|1.2247
|1.2221
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.98
|18069526
|2006.12.18 19:41
|sell
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.3091
|1.3227
|1.3071
|1.3100
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.80
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-11.22
|Floating P/L:
|-11.22
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|58.84
|Floating P/L:
|-11.22
|Margin:
|130.00
|Balance:
|3 559.30
|Equity:
|3 548.08
|Free Margin:
|3 418.08
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|99.75
|Gross Loss:
|40.91
|Total Net Profit:
|58.84
|Profit Factor:
|2.44
|Expected Payoff:
|3.46
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|40.91 (1.14%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|1.14% (40.91)
|Total Trades:
|17
|Short Positions (won %):
|9 (55.56%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|8 (62.50%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|10 (58.82%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|7 (41.18%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|52.27
|loss trade:
|-8.82
|Average
|profit trade:
|9.98
|loss trade:
|-5.84
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|10 (99.75)
|consecutive losses ($):
|7 (-40.91)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|99.75 (10)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-40.91 (7)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|10
|consecutive losses:
|7