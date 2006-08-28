|Account: 29392
|Name: Barry Riley
|Currency: USD
|2006 August 29, 12:05
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1531936
|2006.08.28 03:34
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8889
|0.0000
|1.8929
|2006.08.28 09:19
|1.8929
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|1531942
|2006.08.28 03:35
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2775
|0.0000
|1.2815
|2006.08.28 09:29
|1.2815
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|1531944
|2006.08.28 03:36
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2383
|0.0000
|1.2343
|2006.08.28 09:26
|1.2343
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|32.41
|1531948
|2006.08.28 03:37
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|117.16
|0.00
|116.76
|2006.08.29 06:29
|116.76
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|34.26
|1534008
|2006.08.28 09:19
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8933
|0.0000
|1.8973
|2006.08.28 15:48
|1.8973
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|1534101
|2006.08.28 09:26
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2340
|0.0000
|1.2300
|2006.08.29 04:01
|1.2332
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.47
|6.49
|1534176
|2006.08.28 09:29
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2815
|0.0000
|1.2855
|2006.08.29 05:16
|1.2821
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.35
|6.00
|1536101
|2006.08.28 14:16
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2800
|0.0000
|1.2840
|2006.08.29 05:16
|1.2823
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|46.00
|1536560
|2006.08.28 15:48
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8975
|0.0000
|1.9015
|2006.08.29 02:48
|1.8967
|0.00
|0.00
|0.23
|-8.00
|1537321
|2006.08.28 17:09
|sell
|0.20
|usdchf
|1.2356
|0.0000
|1.2316
|2006.08.29 04:01
|1.2331
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.93
|40.55
|1537537
|2006.08.28 17:29
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.2783
|0.0000
|1.2823
|2006.08.29 05:16
|1.2823
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.40
|160.00
|1537983
|2006.08.28 19:18
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8960
|0.0000
|1.9000
|2006.08.29 02:48
|1.8966
|0.00
|0.00
|0.45
|12.00
|1538688
|2006.08.28 22:22
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.8944
|0.0000
|1.8984
|2006.08.29 02:48
|1.8967
|0.00
|0.00
|0.90
|92.00
|1538766
|2006.08.28 22:31
|buy
|0.80
|gbpusd
|1.8929
|0.0000
|1.8969
|2006.08.29 02:48
|1.8969
|0.00
|0.00
|1.80
|320.00
|1538997
|2006.08.28 22:52
|sell
|0.40
|usdchf
|1.2371
|0.0000
|1.2331
|2006.08.29 04:01
|1.2331
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.86
|129.75
|1540599
|2006.08.29 02:48
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.8970
|0.0000
|1.9010
|2006.08.29 09:58
|1.9010
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.93
|1 031.46
|Closed P/L:
|1 028.53
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|1540990
|2006.08.29 04:01
|sell
|0.10
|usdchf
|1.2328
|0.0000
|1.2288
|1.2316
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.74
|1541329
|2006.08.29 05:17
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.2825
|0.0000
|1.2865
|1.2809
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|1541760
|2006.08.29 06:29
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|116.74
|0.00
|116.34
|116.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.86
|1542611
|2006.08.29 08:06
|sell
|0.20
|usdjpy
|116.89
|0.00
|116.49
|116.73
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|27.41
|1543758
|2006.08.29 09:58
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.9013
|0.0000
|1.9053
|1.8990
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.00
|1544521
|2006.08.29 11:01
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.8998
|0.0000
|1.9038
|1.8990
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.00
|1545114
|2006.08.29 11:55
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.2809
|0.0000
|1.2849
|1.2809
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-16.99
|Floating P/L:
|-16.99
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 028.53
|Floating P/L:
|-16.99
|Margin:
|270.90
|Balance:
|25 693.17
|Equity:
|25 676.18
|Free Margin:
|25 422.27
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|1 036.30
|Gross Loss:
|7.77
|Total Net Profit:
|1 028.53
|Profit Factor:
|133.37
|Expected Payoff:
|64.28
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown (%):
|7.77 (0.0%)
|Total Trades:
|16
|Short Positions (won %):
|5 (100.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|11 (90.91%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|15 (93.75%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|1 (6.25%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|321.80
|loss trade:
|-7.77
|Average
|profit trade:
|69.09
|loss trade:
|-7.77
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (456.74)
|consecutive losses ($):
|1 (-7.77)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|579.56 (7)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-7.77 (1)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|8
|consecutive losses:
|1