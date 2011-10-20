Alpari (UK) Ltd.
A/C No: 3343337Name: howdy2011.10.23 23:26 (local time)
 
Closed Transactions:
NTicketMagic NumOpen TimeTypeLotsSymbolPriceS/LT/PClose TimePriceCommisSwapTrade P/L
12417968067777772011.10.20 11:35sell0.06usdchf0.897260.902960.000002011.10.20 11:350.896940.000.002.14
22417968437777772011.10.20 11:35sell0.06usdchf0.897260.902960.000002011.10.20 11:350.896850.000.002.74
32417968777777772011.10.20 11:35sell0.06usdchf0.897260.902960.000002011.10.20 11:350.896600.000.004.42
42417970267777772011.10.20 11:35sell0.06usdchf0.897260.902960.000002011.10.20 11:350.896900.000.002.41
52417971237777772011.10.20 11:35sell0.06usdchf0.896700.902400.000002011.10.20 11:390.896460.000.001.61
62417985077777772011.10.20 11:35sell0.09usdchf0.896700.902400.000002011.10.20 11:390.895990.000.007.13
72417987107777772011.10.20 11:35sell0.09usdchf0.896700.902400.000002011.10.20 11:490.895670.000.0010.35
82421339787777772011.10.21 08:26sell0.04usdchf0.888280.895970.000002011.10.21 08:290.888010.000.001.22
92421353937777772011.10.21 08:26sell0.04usdchf0.888280.895970.000002011.10.21 08:310.887730.000.002.48
102421359297777772011.10.21 08:26sell0.05usdchf0.888280.895970.000002011.10.21 08:310.887440.000.004.73
112421359887777772011.10.21 08:26sell0.04usdchf0.888280.895970.000002011.10.21 08:350.887780.000.002.25
122421385337777772011.10.21 08:38sell0.04usdchf0.888700.896390.000002011.10.21 08:380.888400.000.001.35
132421385997777772011.10.21 08:38sell0.04usdchf0.888700.896390.000002011.10.21 08:380.888150.000.002.48
142421386157777772011.10.21 08:38sell0.05usdchf0.888700.896390.000002011.10.21 08:390.887860.000.004.73
152421387177777772011.10.21 08:38sell0.04usdchf0.888700.896390.000002011.10.21 08:410.888180.000.002.34
0.000.0052.38
 
Summary P/L:52.38
 
Winning trades:(15) 52.38
Losing trades:(0) 0.00
Max summary P/L:52.38
Largest winning trade:10.35
Largest losing trade:0.00
Max consecutive winners:15 (52.38)
Max consecutive losers:0 (0.00)
Max consecutive profit:52.38 (15)
Max consecutive loss:0.00 (0)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:0.00 (0.00%)
Profit factor:*
Avg. profit factor:*
Risk factor:*
 
12419917557777772011.10.20 19:53buy0.04gbpusd1.576381.566780.000002011.10.20 19:541.576740.000.001.44
22419924137777772011.10.20 19:53buy0.12gbpusd1.576381.566780.000002011.10.20 19:561.576370.000.00-0.12
32421312867777772011.10.21 08:15buy0.18gbpusd1.582061.573500.000002011.10.21 12:361.580500.000.00-28.08
42423570047777772011.10.21 20:03buy0.05gbpusd1.592731.584460.000002011.10.21 20:041.593030.000.001.50
52423572407777772011.10.21 20:03buy0.13gbpusd1.592731.584460.000002011.10.21 20:051.592870.000.001.82
0.000.00-23.44
 
Summary P/L:-23.44
 
Winning trades:(3) 4.76
Losing trades:(2) -28.20
Max summary P/L:1.44
Largest winning trade:1.82
Largest losing trade:-28.08
Max consecutive winners:2 (3.32)
Max consecutive losers:2 (-28.20)
Max consecutive profit:3.32 (2)
Max consecutive loss:-28.20 (2)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:28.20 (0.56%)
Profit factor:0.17
Avg. profit factor:0.11
Risk factor:-0.83
 
12417959337777772011.10.20 11:34buy0.04eurusd1.380051.371430.000002011.10.20 11:361.380370.000.001.28
22417973167777772011.10.20 11:34buy0.03eurusd1.380051.371430.000002011.10.20 11:361.380360.000.000.93
32417973357777772011.10.20 11:34buy0.03eurusd1.380051.371430.000002011.10.20 11:381.380370.000.000.96
42417983997777772011.10.20 11:34buy0.02eurusd1.380051.371430.000002011.10.20 11:391.380730.000.001.36
52417984807777772011.10.20 11:34buy0.02eurusd1.380051.371430.000002011.10.20 11:391.380810.000.001.52
62417985477777772011.10.20 11:34buy0.02eurusd1.380051.371430.000002011.10.20 11:391.381020.000.001.94
72417985977777772011.10.20 11:34buy0.01eurusd1.380051.371430.000002011.10.20 11:391.381190.000.001.14
82419732107777772011.10.20 19:15buy0.03eurusd1.371411.359910.000002011.10.20 19:171.371830.000.001.26
92419741987777772011.10.20 19:15buy0.05eurusd1.371411.359910.000002011.10.20 19:171.372570.000.005.80
102419743707777772011.10.20 19:15buy0.05eurusd1.371411.359910.000002011.10.20 19:411.372070.000.003.30
112419920837777772011.10.20 19:54buy0.03eurusd1.373941.362440.000002011.10.20 19:541.374400.000.001.38
122419923957777772011.10.20 19:54buy0.10eurusd1.373941.362440.000002011.10.20 19:561.373420.000.00-5.20
132421334637777772011.10.21 08:23sell0.04eurusd1.379021.389610.000002011.10.21 08:261.378640.000.001.52
142421340617777772011.10.21 08:23sell0.03eurusd1.379021.389610.000002011.10.21 08:261.378310.000.002.13
152421343297777772011.10.21 08:23sell0.04eurusd1.379021.389610.000002011.10.21 08:271.377950.000.004.28
162421345427777772011.10.21 08:23sell0.03eurusd1.379021.389610.000002011.10.21 11:251.378530.000.001.47
0.000.0025.07
 
Summary P/L:25.07
 
Winning trades:(15) 30.27
Losing trades:(1) -5.20
Max summary P/L:25.07
Largest winning trade:5.80
Largest losing trade:-5.20
Max consecutive winners:11 (20.87)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-5.20)
Max consecutive profit:20.87 (11)
Max consecutive loss:-5.20 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:5.20 (0.10%)
Profit factor:5.82
Avg. profit factor:0.39
Risk factor:4.82
 
12421747267777772011.10.21 10:28buy0.03eurjpy105.332104.4320.0002011.10.21 10:29105.3620.000.001.18
22421750527777772011.10.21 10:28buy0.10eurjpy105.332104.4320.0002011.10.21 10:30105.3460.000.001.82
32422346907777772011.10.21 13:29buy0.04eurjpy105.818104.9950.0002011.10.21 13:30105.8530.000.001.83
42422351517777772011.10.21 13:29buy0.03eurjpy105.818104.9950.0002011.10.21 13:30105.8760.000.002.27
52422355617777772011.10.21 13:29buy0.07eurjpy105.818104.9950.0002011.10.21 19:50105.4550.000.00-33.35
0.000.00-26.25
 
Summary P/L:-26.25
 
Winning trades:(4) 7.10
Losing trades:(1) -33.35
Max summary P/L:7.10
Largest winning trade:2.27
Largest losing trade:-33.35
Max consecutive winners:4 (7.10)
Max consecutive losers:1 (-33.35)
Max consecutive profit:7.10 (4)
Max consecutive loss:-33.35 (1)
Absolute drawdown:*
Max drawdown:33.35 (0.67%)
Profit factor:0.21
Avg. profit factor:0.05
Risk factor:-0.79
 
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