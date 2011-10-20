|A/C No: 3343337
|Name: howdy
|2011.10.23 23:26 (local time)
|Closed Transactions:
|N
|Ticket
|Magic Num
|Open Time
|Type
|Lots
|Symbol
|Price
|S/L
|T/P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commis
|Swap
|Trade P/L
|1
|241796806
|777777
|2011.10.20 11:35
|sell
|0.06
|usdchf
|0.89726
|0.90296
|0.00000
|2011.10.20 11:35
|0.89694
|0.00
|0.00
|2.14
|2
|241796843
|777777
|2011.10.20 11:35
|sell
|0.06
|usdchf
|0.89726
|0.90296
|0.00000
|2011.10.20 11:35
|0.89685
|0.00
|0.00
|2.74
|3
|241796877
|777777
|2011.10.20 11:35
|sell
|0.06
|usdchf
|0.89726
|0.90296
|0.00000
|2011.10.20 11:35
|0.89660
|0.00
|0.00
|4.42
|4
|241797026
|777777
|2011.10.20 11:35
|sell
|0.06
|usdchf
|0.89726
|0.90296
|0.00000
|2011.10.20 11:35
|0.89690
|0.00
|0.00
|2.41
|5
|241797123
|777777
|2011.10.20 11:35
|sell
|0.06
|usdchf
|0.89670
|0.90240
|0.00000
|2011.10.20 11:39
|0.89646
|0.00
|0.00
|1.61
|6
|241798507
|777777
|2011.10.20 11:35
|sell
|0.09
|usdchf
|0.89670
|0.90240
|0.00000
|2011.10.20 11:39
|0.89599
|0.00
|0.00
|7.13
|7
|241798710
|777777
|2011.10.20 11:35
|sell
|0.09
|usdchf
|0.89670
|0.90240
|0.00000
|2011.10.20 11:49
|0.89567
|0.00
|0.00
|10.35
|8
|242133978
|777777
|2011.10.21 08:26
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|0.88828
|0.89597
|0.00000
|2011.10.21 08:29
|0.88801
|0.00
|0.00
|1.22
|9
|242135393
|777777
|2011.10.21 08:26
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|0.88828
|0.89597
|0.00000
|2011.10.21 08:31
|0.88773
|0.00
|0.00
|2.48
|10
|242135929
|777777
|2011.10.21 08:26
|sell
|0.05
|usdchf
|0.88828
|0.89597
|0.00000
|2011.10.21 08:31
|0.88744
|0.00
|0.00
|4.73
|11
|242135988
|777777
|2011.10.21 08:26
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|0.88828
|0.89597
|0.00000
|2011.10.21 08:35
|0.88778
|0.00
|0.00
|2.25
|12
|242138533
|777777
|2011.10.21 08:38
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|0.88870
|0.89639
|0.00000
|2011.10.21 08:38
|0.88840
|0.00
|0.00
|1.35
|13
|242138599
|777777
|2011.10.21 08:38
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|0.88870
|0.89639
|0.00000
|2011.10.21 08:38
|0.88815
|0.00
|0.00
|2.48
|14
|242138615
|777777
|2011.10.21 08:38
|sell
|0.05
|usdchf
|0.88870
|0.89639
|0.00000
|2011.10.21 08:39
|0.88786
|0.00
|0.00
|4.73
|15
|242138717
|777777
|2011.10.21 08:38
|sell
|0.04
|usdchf
|0.88870
|0.89639
|0.00000
|2011.10.21 08:41
|0.88818
|0.00
|0.00
|2.34
|0.00
|0.00
|52.38
|Summary P/L:
|52.38
|Winning trades:
|(15) 52.38
|Losing trades:
|(0) 0.00
|Max summary P/L:
|52.38
|Largest winning trade:
|10.35
|Largest losing trade:
|0.00
|Max consecutive winners:
|15 (52.38)
|Max consecutive losers:
|0 (0.00)
|Max consecutive profit:
|52.38 (15)
|Max consecutive loss:
|0.00 (0)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Profit factor:
|*
|Avg. profit factor:
|*
|Risk factor:
|*
|1
|241991755
|777777
|2011.10.20 19:53
|buy
|0.04
|gbpusd
|1.57638
|1.56678
|0.00000
|2011.10.20 19:54
|1.57674
|0.00
|0.00
|1.44
|2
|241992413
|777777
|2011.10.20 19:53
|buy
|0.12
|gbpusd
|1.57638
|1.56678
|0.00000
|2011.10.20 19:56
|1.57637
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.12
|3
|242131286
|777777
|2011.10.21 08:15
|buy
|0.18
|gbpusd
|1.58206
|1.57350
|0.00000
|2011.10.21 12:36
|1.58050
|0.00
|0.00
|-28.08
|4
|242357004
|777777
|2011.10.21 20:03
|buy
|0.05
|gbpusd
|1.59273
|1.58446
|0.00000
|2011.10.21 20:04
|1.59303
|0.00
|0.00
|1.50
|5
|242357240
|777777
|2011.10.21 20:03
|buy
|0.13
|gbpusd
|1.59273
|1.58446
|0.00000
|2011.10.21 20:05
|1.59287
|0.00
|0.00
|1.82
|0.00
|0.00
|-23.44
|Summary P/L:
|-23.44
|Winning trades:
|(3) 4.76
|Losing trades:
|(2) -28.20
|Max summary P/L:
|1.44
|Largest winning trade:
|1.82
|Largest losing trade:
|-28.08
|Max consecutive winners:
|2 (3.32)
|Max consecutive losers:
|2 (-28.20)
|Max consecutive profit:
|3.32 (2)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-28.20 (2)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|28.20 (0.56%)
|Profit factor:
|0.17
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.11
|Risk factor:
|-0.83
|1
|241795933
|777777
|2011.10.20 11:34
|buy
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.38005
|1.37143
|0.00000
|2011.10.20 11:36
|1.38037
|0.00
|0.00
|1.28
|2
|241797316
|777777
|2011.10.20 11:34
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.38005
|1.37143
|0.00000
|2011.10.20 11:36
|1.38036
|0.00
|0.00
|0.93
|3
|241797335
|777777
|2011.10.20 11:34
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.38005
|1.37143
|0.00000
|2011.10.20 11:38
|1.38037
|0.00
|0.00
|0.96
|4
|241798399
|777777
|2011.10.20 11:34
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.38005
|1.37143
|0.00000
|2011.10.20 11:39
|1.38073
|0.00
|0.00
|1.36
|5
|241798480
|777777
|2011.10.20 11:34
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.38005
|1.37143
|0.00000
|2011.10.20 11:39
|1.38081
|0.00
|0.00
|1.52
|6
|241798547
|777777
|2011.10.20 11:34
|buy
|0.02
|eurusd
|1.38005
|1.37143
|0.00000
|2011.10.20 11:39
|1.38102
|0.00
|0.00
|1.94
|7
|241798597
|777777
|2011.10.20 11:34
|buy
|0.01
|eurusd
|1.38005
|1.37143
|0.00000
|2011.10.20 11:39
|1.38119
|0.00
|0.00
|1.14
|8
|241973210
|777777
|2011.10.20 19:15
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.37141
|1.35991
|0.00000
|2011.10.20 19:17
|1.37183
|0.00
|0.00
|1.26
|9
|241974198
|777777
|2011.10.20 19:15
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.37141
|1.35991
|0.00000
|2011.10.20 19:17
|1.37257
|0.00
|0.00
|5.80
|10
|241974370
|777777
|2011.10.20 19:15
|buy
|0.05
|eurusd
|1.37141
|1.35991
|0.00000
|2011.10.20 19:41
|1.37207
|0.00
|0.00
|3.30
|11
|241992083
|777777
|2011.10.20 19:54
|buy
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.37394
|1.36244
|0.00000
|2011.10.20 19:54
|1.37440
|0.00
|0.00
|1.38
|12
|241992395
|777777
|2011.10.20 19:54
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.37394
|1.36244
|0.00000
|2011.10.20 19:56
|1.37342
|0.00
|0.00
|-5.20
|13
|242133463
|777777
|2011.10.21 08:23
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.37902
|1.38961
|0.00000
|2011.10.21 08:26
|1.37864
|0.00
|0.00
|1.52
|14
|242134061
|777777
|2011.10.21 08:23
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.37902
|1.38961
|0.00000
|2011.10.21 08:26
|1.37831
|0.00
|0.00
|2.13
|15
|242134329
|777777
|2011.10.21 08:23
|sell
|0.04
|eurusd
|1.37902
|1.38961
|0.00000
|2011.10.21 08:27
|1.37795
|0.00
|0.00
|4.28
|16
|242134542
|777777
|2011.10.21 08:23
|sell
|0.03
|eurusd
|1.37902
|1.38961
|0.00000
|2011.10.21 11:25
|1.37853
|0.00
|0.00
|1.47
|0.00
|0.00
|25.07
|Summary P/L:
|25.07
|Winning trades:
|(15) 30.27
|Losing trades:
|(1) -5.20
|Max summary P/L:
|25.07
|Largest winning trade:
|5.80
|Largest losing trade:
|-5.20
|Max consecutive winners:
|11 (20.87)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-5.20)
|Max consecutive profit:
|20.87 (11)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-5.20 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|5.20 (0.10%)
|Profit factor:
|5.82
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.39
|Risk factor:
|4.82
|1
|242174726
|777777
|2011.10.21 10:28
|buy
|0.03
|eurjpy
|105.332
|104.432
|0.000
|2011.10.21 10:29
|105.362
|0.00
|0.00
|1.18
|2
|242175052
|777777
|2011.10.21 10:28
|buy
|0.10
|eurjpy
|105.332
|104.432
|0.000
|2011.10.21 10:30
|105.346
|0.00
|0.00
|1.82
|3
|242234690
|777777
|2011.10.21 13:29
|buy
|0.04
|eurjpy
|105.818
|104.995
|0.000
|2011.10.21 13:30
|105.853
|0.00
|0.00
|1.83
|4
|242235151
|777777
|2011.10.21 13:29
|buy
|0.03
|eurjpy
|105.818
|104.995
|0.000
|2011.10.21 13:30
|105.876
|0.00
|0.00
|2.27
|5
|242235561
|777777
|2011.10.21 13:29
|buy
|0.07
|eurjpy
|105.818
|104.995
|0.000
|2011.10.21 19:50
|105.455
|0.00
|0.00
|-33.35
|0.00
|0.00
|-26.25
|Summary P/L:
|-26.25
|Winning trades:
|(4) 7.10
|Losing trades:
|(1) -33.35
|Max summary P/L:
|7.10
|Largest winning trade:
|2.27
|Largest losing trade:
|-33.35
|Max consecutive winners:
|4 (7.10)
|Max consecutive losers:
|1 (-33.35)
|Max consecutive profit:
|7.10 (4)
|Max consecutive loss:
|-33.35 (1)
|Absolute drawdown:
|*
|Max drawdown:
|33.35 (0.67%)
|Profit factor:
|0.21
|Avg. profit factor:
|0.05
|Risk factor:
|-0.79