Easy Forex

Account: 1017916 Name: bnv nv Currency: USD 2010 May 14, 18:30
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
3131302010.05.14 16:35buy10.00eurjpy113.92113.950.002010.05.14 17:01114.510.000.000.006 404.00
3131202010.05.14 16:34buy10.00eurjpy113.95113.95114.492010.05.14 17:01114.490.000.000.005 862.55
3131242010.05.14 16:40buy10.00eurjpy114.06113.950.002010.05.14 16:59114.380.000.000.003 474.11
3131642010.05.14 16:44buy10.00eurjpy114.210.000.002010.05.14 16:57114.400.000.000.002 062.75
3100572010.05.14 06:35sell10.00eurjpy116.58115.700.002010.05.14 09:54115.000.000.000.0017 110.68
3100812010.05.14 06:43sell10.00gbpjpy135.65134.980.002010.05.14 09:54134.130.000.000.0016 460.91
3099892010.05.14 06:19sell10.00eurjpy116.47115.700.002010.05.14 09:54115.020.000.000.0015 702.83
3091842010.05.14 01:40sell10.00gbpjpy135.35135.100.002010.05.14 09:54134.130.000.000.0013 212.04
3099562010.05.14 06:14sell10.00gbpjpy135.33134.960.002010.05.14 09:54134.090.000.000.0013 430.08
3090992010.05.14 01:01sell10.00gbpjpy135.29135.100.002010.05.14 09:54134.080.000.000.0013 106.58
3090982010.05.14 01:01sell10.00eurjpy116.13115.700.002010.05.14 09:54114.980.000.000.0012 456.67
3090962010.05.14 01:00sell10.00eurjpy116.11115.700.002010.05.14 09:54114.990.000.000.0012 131.71
3100272010.05.14 06:30sell10.00gbpjpy135.12135.010.002010.05.14 09:54134.070.000.000.0011 373.48
3091002010.05.14 06:43sell10.00eurusd1.25661.25040.00002010.05.14 09:541.24560.000.000.0011 000.00
3099932010.05.14 06:20sell10.00eurusd1.25511.25030.00002010.05.14 09:531.24560.000.000.009 500.00
3099862010.05.14 06:18sell10.00gbpusd1.45911.45710.00002010.05.14 09:531.45230.000.000.006 800.00
3091032010.05.14 01:02sell10.00eurusd1.25231.24950.00002010.05.14 09:531.24550.000.000.006 800.00
3091022010.05.14 01:02sell10.00eurusd1.25221.25000.00002010.05.14 09:531.24550.000.000.006 700.00
3076822010.05.13 18:39sell10.00usdjpy92.8792.700.002010.05.14 09:5392.310.000.00-9.716 066.52
3105892010.05.14 08:32sell10.00eurusd1.25161.25020.00002010.05.14 09:531.24560.000.000.006 000.00
3043342010.05.13 11:44sell10.00usdjpy92.7192.650.002010.05.14 09:5392.310.000.00-9.714 333.23
3100912010.05.14 06:44sell10.00gbpjpy135.95134.970.002010.05.14 09:51134.030.000.000.0020 801.73
3105922010.05.14 08:32sell10.00usdjpy92.6392.700.002010.05.14 09:4992.330.000.000.003 249.21
3105332010.05.14 08:17sell10.00eurusd1.25131.24880.00002010.05.14 09:091.24880.000.000.002 500.00
3105772010.05.14 08:30sell10.00eurusd1.25080.00000.00002010.05.14 09:011.24860.000.000.002 200.00
3105952010.05.14 08:33sell10.00gbpusd1.45750.00000.00002010.05.14 09:011.45580.000.000.001 700.00
3052132010.05.13 12:38buy10.00eurchf1.40091.40140.00002010.05.14 07:131.40140.000.0052.75447.70
3077102010.05.13 18:46buy10.00eurchf1.40091.40150.00002010.05.14 07:131.40150.000.0052.75537.29
3098172010.05.14 05:38sell10.00gbpjpy135.99135.510.002010.05.14 06:14135.510.000.000.005 171.86
3098152010.05.14 05:36sell limit10.00gbpjpy136.240.000.002010.05.14 05:38135.99cancelled
3079762010.05.13 19:45sell10.00gbpjpy135.61135.820.002010.05.14 04:17135.820.000.00-25.92-2 262.45
3079622010.05.13 19:42sell10.00gbpjpy135.53135.810.002010.05.14 04:17135.810.000.00-25.92-3 016.91
3079612010.05.13 19:42sell10.00gbpjpy135.57135.810.002010.05.14 04:17135.810.000.00-25.92-2 585.93
3057762010.05.13 13:14sell10.00gbpjpy136.52135.800.002010.05.14 04:16135.800.000.00-25.927 758.62
3076732010.05.13 18:37sell10.00gbpjpy136.04135.800.002010.05.14 04:16135.800.000.00-25.922 586.21
3043322010.05.13 11:44sell10.00gbpjpy136.92135.800.002010.05.14 04:16135.800.000.00-25.9212 068.96
  0.00 0.00 -69.44 251 144.43
Closed P/L: 251 074.99
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
3034992010.05.13 09:24buy10.00eurchf1.40171.39961.4237 1.40050.000.0052.75-1 062.13
3035002010.05.13 09:24buy10.00eurchf1.40171.39950.0000 1.40050.000.0052.75-1 062.13
3052102010.05.13 12:38buy10.00eurchf1.40091.39900.0000 1.40050.000.0052.75-354.04
3052122010.05.13 12:38buy10.00eurchf1.40091.39920.0000 1.40050.000.0052.75-354.04
  0.00 0.00 211.00 -2 832.34
 Floating P/L: -2 621.34
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 0.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 251 074.99 Floating P/L: -2 621.34 Margin: 12 578.75
Balance: 2 349 604.25 Equity: 2 346 982.91 Free Margin: 2 334 404.16
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 259 018.04 Gross Loss: 7 943.05 Total Net Profit: 251 074.99
Profit Factor: 32.61 Expected Payoff: 7173.57  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 7 943.05 (0.37%) Relative Drawdown: 0.37% (7 943.05)
 
Total Trades: 35 Short Positions (won %): 29 (89.66%) Long Positions (won %): 6 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 32 (91.43%) Loss trades (% of total): 3 (8.57%)
Largest profit trade: 20 801.73 loss trade: -3 042.83
Average profit trade: 8 094.31 loss trade: -2 647.68
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 29 (236 682.01) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-7 943.05)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 236 682.01 (29) consecutive loss (count): -7 943.05 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 16 consecutive losses: 3