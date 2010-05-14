|Account: 1017916
|Name: bnv nv
|Currency: USD
|2010 May 14, 18:30
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|313130
|2010.05.14 16:35
|buy
|10.00
|eurjpy
|113.92
|113.95
|0.00
|2010.05.14 17:01
|114.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6 404.00
|313120
|2010.05.14 16:34
|buy
|10.00
|eurjpy
|113.95
|113.95
|114.49
|2010.05.14 17:01
|114.49
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5 862.55
|313124
|2010.05.14 16:40
|buy
|10.00
|eurjpy
|114.06
|113.95
|0.00
|2010.05.14 16:59
|114.38
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 474.11
|313164
|2010.05.14 16:44
|buy
|10.00
|eurjpy
|114.21
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.05.14 16:57
|114.40
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 062.75
|310057
|2010.05.14 06:35
|sell
|10.00
|eurjpy
|116.58
|115.70
|0.00
|2010.05.14 09:54
|115.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|17 110.68
|310081
|2010.05.14 06:43
|sell
|10.00
|gbpjpy
|135.65
|134.98
|0.00
|2010.05.14 09:54
|134.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|16 460.91
|309989
|2010.05.14 06:19
|sell
|10.00
|eurjpy
|116.47
|115.70
|0.00
|2010.05.14 09:54
|115.02
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|15 702.83
|309184
|2010.05.14 01:40
|sell
|10.00
|gbpjpy
|135.35
|135.10
|0.00
|2010.05.14 09:54
|134.13
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13 212.04
|309956
|2010.05.14 06:14
|sell
|10.00
|gbpjpy
|135.33
|134.96
|0.00
|2010.05.14 09:54
|134.09
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13 430.08
|309099
|2010.05.14 01:01
|sell
|10.00
|gbpjpy
|135.29
|135.10
|0.00
|2010.05.14 09:54
|134.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|13 106.58
|309098
|2010.05.14 01:01
|sell
|10.00
|eurjpy
|116.13
|115.70
|0.00
|2010.05.14 09:54
|114.98
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12 456.67
|309096
|2010.05.14 01:00
|sell
|10.00
|eurjpy
|116.11
|115.70
|0.00
|2010.05.14 09:54
|114.99
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|12 131.71
|310027
|2010.05.14 06:30
|sell
|10.00
|gbpjpy
|135.12
|135.01
|0.00
|2010.05.14 09:54
|134.07
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11 373.48
|309100
|2010.05.14 06:43
|sell
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.2566
|1.2504
|0.0000
|2010.05.14 09:54
|1.2456
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11 000.00
|309993
|2010.05.14 06:20
|sell
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.2551
|1.2503
|0.0000
|2010.05.14 09:53
|1.2456
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9 500.00
|309986
|2010.05.14 06:18
|sell
|10.00
|gbpusd
|1.4591
|1.4571
|0.0000
|2010.05.14 09:53
|1.4523
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6 800.00
|309103
|2010.05.14 01:02
|sell
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.2523
|1.2495
|0.0000
|2010.05.14 09:53
|1.2455
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6 800.00
|309102
|2010.05.14 01:02
|sell
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.2522
|1.2500
|0.0000
|2010.05.14 09:53
|1.2455
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6 700.00
|307682
|2010.05.13 18:39
|sell
|10.00
|usdjpy
|92.87
|92.70
|0.00
|2010.05.14 09:53
|92.31
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.71
|6 066.52
|310589
|2010.05.14 08:32
|sell
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.2516
|1.2502
|0.0000
|2010.05.14 09:53
|1.2456
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6 000.00
|304334
|2010.05.13 11:44
|sell
|10.00
|usdjpy
|92.71
|92.65
|0.00
|2010.05.14 09:53
|92.31
|0.00
|0.00
|-9.71
|4 333.23
|310091
|2010.05.14 06:44
|sell
|10.00
|gbpjpy
|135.95
|134.97
|0.00
|2010.05.14 09:51
|134.03
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|20 801.73
|310592
|2010.05.14 08:32
|sell
|10.00
|usdjpy
|92.63
|92.70
|0.00
|2010.05.14 09:49
|92.33
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3 249.21
|310533
|2010.05.14 08:17
|sell
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.2513
|1.2488
|0.0000
|2010.05.14 09:09
|1.2488
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 500.00
|310577
|2010.05.14 08:30
|sell
|10.00
|eurusd
|1.2508
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.14 09:01
|1.2486
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2 200.00
|310595
|2010.05.14 08:33
|sell
|10.00
|gbpusd
|1.4575
|0.0000
|0.0000
|2010.05.14 09:01
|1.4558
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 700.00
|305213
|2010.05.13 12:38
|buy
|10.00
|eurchf
|1.4009
|1.4014
|0.0000
|2010.05.14 07:13
|1.4014
|0.00
|0.00
|52.75
|447.70
|307710
|2010.05.13 18:46
|buy
|10.00
|eurchf
|1.4009
|1.4015
|0.0000
|2010.05.14 07:13
|1.4015
|0.00
|0.00
|52.75
|537.29
|309817
|2010.05.14 05:38
|sell
|10.00
|gbpjpy
|135.99
|135.51
|0.00
|2010.05.14 06:14
|135.51
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5 171.86
|309815
|2010.05.14 05:36
|sell limit
|10.00
|gbpjpy
|136.24
|0.00
|0.00
|2010.05.14 05:38
|135.99
|cancelled
|307976
|2010.05.13 19:45
|sell
|10.00
|gbpjpy
|135.61
|135.82
|0.00
|2010.05.14 04:17
|135.82
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.92
|-2 262.45
|307962
|2010.05.13 19:42
|sell
|10.00
|gbpjpy
|135.53
|135.81
|0.00
|2010.05.14 04:17
|135.81
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.92
|-3 016.91
|307961
|2010.05.13 19:42
|sell
|10.00
|gbpjpy
|135.57
|135.81
|0.00
|2010.05.14 04:17
|135.81
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.92
|-2 585.93
|305776
|2010.05.13 13:14
|sell
|10.00
|gbpjpy
|136.52
|135.80
|0.00
|2010.05.14 04:16
|135.80
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.92
|7 758.62
|307673
|2010.05.13 18:37
|sell
|10.00
|gbpjpy
|136.04
|135.80
|0.00
|2010.05.14 04:16
|135.80
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.92
|2 586.21
|304332
|2010.05.13 11:44
|sell
|10.00
|gbpjpy
|136.92
|135.80
|0.00
|2010.05.14 04:16
|135.80
|0.00
|0.00
|-25.92
|12 068.96
|0.00
|0.00
|-69.44
|251 144.43
|Closed P/L:
|251 074.99
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|303499
|2010.05.13 09:24
|buy
|10.00
|eurchf
|1.4017
|1.3996
|1.4237
|1.4005
|0.00
|0.00
|52.75
|-1 062.13
|303500
|2010.05.13 09:24
|buy
|10.00
|eurchf
|1.4017
|1.3995
|0.0000
|1.4005
|0.00
|0.00
|52.75
|-1 062.13
|305210
|2010.05.13 12:38
|buy
|10.00
|eurchf
|1.4009
|1.3990
|0.0000
|1.4005
|0.00
|0.00
|52.75
|-354.04
|305212
|2010.05.13 12:38
|buy
|10.00
|eurchf
|1.4009
|1.3992
|0.0000
|1.4005
|0.00
|0.00
|52.75
|-354.04
|0.00
|0.00
|211.00
|-2 832.34
|Floating P/L:
|-2 621.34
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|0.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|251 074.99
|Floating P/L:
|-2 621.34
|Margin:
|12 578.75
|Balance:
|2 349 604.25
|Equity:
|2 346 982.91
|Free Margin:
|2 334 404.16
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|259 018.04
|Gross Loss:
|7 943.05
|Total Net Profit:
|251 074.99
|Profit Factor:
|32.61
|Expected Payoff:
|7173.57
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|7 943.05 (0.37%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.37% (7 943.05)
|Total Trades:
|35
|Short Positions (won %):
|29 (89.66%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|6 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|32 (91.43%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|3 (8.57%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|20 801.73
|loss trade:
|-3 042.83
|Average
|profit trade:
|8 094.31
|loss trade:
|-2 647.68
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|29 (236 682.01)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-7 943.05)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|236 682.01 (29)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-7 943.05 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|16
|consecutive losses:
|3