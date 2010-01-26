E-Global Trade & Finance Group, Inc.
|Account: 183368902
|Name: Reidar Fjøsne Skartun
|Currency: USD
|2010 January 26, 13:22
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|22022742
|2010.01.26 12:41
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4091
|1.4073
|1.4191
|2010.01.26 13:02
|1.4073
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|22018223
|2010.01.26 11:37
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4094
|1.4085
|1.3994
|2010.01.26 12:29
|1.4085
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|22016605
|2010.01.26 11:16
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4097
|1.4098
|1.4197
|2010.01.26 11:31
|1.4098
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|22008934
|2010.01.26 10:19
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4096
|1.4092
|1.3996
|2010.01.26 11:10
|1.4092
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|22004240
|2010.01.26 09:43
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4096
|1.4097
|1.4196
|2010.01.26 10:03
|1.4097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|22002168
|2010.01.26 09:26
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4095
|1.4087
|1.3995
|2010.01.26 09:35
|1.4087
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|8.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21992300
|2010.01.26 07:55
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|90.42
|89.42
|91.42
|2010.01.26 10:28
|89.42
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-111.83
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21988048
|2010.01.26 07:04
|buy
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.4086
|1.4068
|1.4106
|2010.01.26 09:09
|1.4106
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[tp]
|21985221
|2010.01.26 06:28
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4095
|1.4077
|1.4115
|2010.01.26 06:48
|1.4077
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21983624
|2010.01.26 06:11
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.6204
|1.6130
|1.6104
|2010.01.26 12:24
|1.6104
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|500.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[tp]
|21982858
|2010.01.26 06:06
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4102
|1.4084
|1.4122
|2010.01.26 06:16
|1.4084
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21980046
|2010.01.26 05:23
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4112
|1.4094
|1.4212
|2010.01.26 05:52
|1.4094
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21979694
|2010.01.26 05:13
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.6221
|1.6203
|1.6241
|2010.01.26 06:11
|1.6203
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21977036
|2010.01.26 04:44
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.6228
|1.6210
|1.6328
|2010.01.26 05:01
|1.6210
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21967718
|2010.01.26 02:47
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4172
|1.4165
|1.4072
|2010.01.26 03:22
|1.4165
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21967437
|2010.01.26 02:34
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.6261
|1.6279
|1.6241
|2010.01.26 03:54
|1.6241
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[tp]
|21965857
|2010.01.26 01:55
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4162
|1.4180
|1.4062
|2010.01.26 02:41
|1.4180
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21963756
|2010.01.26 00:54
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.6251
|1.6269
|1.6231
|2010.01.26 02:14
|1.6269
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21961098
|2010.01.25 23:00
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4152
|1.4155
|1.4252
|2010.01.26 01:16
|1.4155
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.29
|3.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21960838
|2010.01.25 22:47
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.6240
|1.6258
|1.6140
|2010.01.26 00:44
|1.6258
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|-18.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21959799
|2010.01.25 21:46
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.6238
|1.6240
|1.6338
|2010.01.25 22:45
|1.6240
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21959732
|2010.01.25 21:44
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4155
|1.4153
|1.4055
|2010.01.25 23:00
|1.4153
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21957580
|2010.01.25 20:50
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.6244
|1.6240
|1.6144
|2010.01.25 20:59
|1.6240
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21953369
|2010.01.25 18:47
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.6231
|1.6213
|1.6251
|2010.01.25 20:39
|1.6251
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[tp]
|21946916
|2010.01.25 17:16
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4149
|1.4151
|1.4249
|2010.01.25 21:02
|1.4151
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21945364
|2010.01.25 16:58
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.6206
|1.6221
|1.6306
|2010.01.25 18:37
|1.6221
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|75.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21944116
|2010.01.25 16:42
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4147
|1.4143
|1.4047
|2010.01.25 17:08
|1.4143
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21942449
|2010.01.25 16:21
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4146
|1.4152
|1.4246
|2010.01.25 16:35
|1.4152
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|6.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21940719
|2010.01.25 16:06
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.6175
|1.6193
|1.6155
|2010.01.25 16:50
|1.6193
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21937657
|2010.01.25 15:27
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.6155
|1.6173
|1.6055
|2010.01.25 15:38
|1.6173
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21937308
|2010.01.25 15:18
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4146
|1.4135
|1.4046
|2010.01.25 16:08
|1.4135
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21935540
|2010.01.25 14:56
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4147
|1.4148
|1.4247
|2010.01.25 15:05
|1.4148
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21933158
|2010.01.25 14:23
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.6140
|1.6122
|1.6160
|2010.01.25 14:57
|1.6160
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[tp]
|21931652
|2010.01.25 14:04
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.6146
|1.6128
|1.6166
|2010.01.25 14:09
|1.6128
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21928772
|2010.01.25 13:22
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.6150
|1.6132
|1.6250
|2010.01.25 13:58
|1.6132
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21924901
|2010.01.25 12:16
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4182
|1.4200
|1.4162
|2010.01.25 13:43
|1.4162
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[tp]
|21922765
|2010.01.25 11:49
|sell
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.6160
|1.6178
|1.6140
|2010.01.25 13:11
|1.6140
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[tp]
|21918982
|2010.01.25 11:01
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4147
|1.4165
|1.4047
|2010.01.25 11:31
|1.4165
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21918908
|2010.01.25 11:00
|sell
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.6154
|1.6172
|1.6134
|2010.01.25 11:37
|1.6172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21916671
|2010.01.25 10:19
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4147
|1.4150
|1.4247
|2010.01.25 10:59
|1.4150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21916309
|2010.01.25 10:14
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.6151
|1.6169
|1.6051
|2010.01.25 10:57
|1.6169
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21915692
|2010.01.25 10:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4145
|1.4141
|1.4045
|2010.01.25 10:15
|1.4141
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21912724
|2010.01.25 09:26
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4143
|1.4148
|1.4243
|2010.01.25 09:48
|1.4148
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21912435
|2010.01.25 09:22
|buy
|0.20
|gbpusd
|1.6137
|1.6119
|1.6157
|2010.01.25 09:55
|1.6157
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[tp]
|21912014
|2010.01.25 09:17
|sell
|0.10
|usdjpy
|90.04
|90.03
|89.04
|2010.01.26 04:57
|90.03
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.25
|1.11
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21910553
|2010.01.25 09:05
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4146
|1.4137
|1.4046
|2010.01.25 09:14
|1.4137
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21909754
|2010.01.25 08:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4149
|1.4151
|1.4249
|2010.01.25 09:03
|1.4151
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21898537
|2010.01.25 03:49
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4162
|1.4180
|1.4142
|2010.01.25 08:42
|1.4142
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[tp]
|21897584
|2010.01.25 03:25
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4157
|1.4175
|1.4137
|2010.01.25 03:42
|1.4175
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21896034
|2010.01.25 03:04
|buy
|0.10
|usdjpy
|90.12
|90.15
|91.12
|2010.01.25 03:24
|90.15
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.33
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21895836
|2010.01.25 03:00
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4151
|1.4169
|1.4051
|2010.01.25 03:15
|1.4169
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21893538
|2010.01.25 02:17
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4147
|1.4152
|1.4247
|2010.01.25 02:40
|1.4152
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21888675
|2010.01.25 00:40
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4159
|1.4177
|1.4139
|2010.01.25 02:05
|1.4139
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[tp]
|21883375
|2010.01.22 21:55
|buy
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.6111
|1.6123
|1.6211
|2010.01.25 09:18
|1.6123
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.24
|12.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21883306
|2010.01.22 21:50
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4135
|1.4153
|1.4115
|2010.01.25 00:00
|1.4153
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.70
|-36.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21882621
|2010.01.22 21:33
|sell
|0.10
|gbpusd
|1.6111
|1.6107
|1.6011
|2010.01.22 21:42
|1.6107
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21879653
|2010.01.22 20:15
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4155
|1.4137
|1.4255
|2010.01.22 20:47
|1.4137
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21873797
|2010.01.22 18:19
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.4170
|1.4166
|1.4150
|2010.01.22 19:48
|1.4150
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[tp]
|21868379
|2010.01.22 17:06
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4153
|1.4171
|1.4133
|2010.01.22 18:19
|1.4171
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21867657
|2010.01.22 17:01
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4135
|1.4153
|1.4115
|2010.01.22 17:06
|1.4153
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21866927
|2010.01.22 16:50
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4119
|1.4137
|1.4019
|2010.01.22 17:01
|1.4137
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21864746
|2010.01.22 16:24
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4114
|1.4115
|1.4214
|2010.01.22 16:28
|1.4115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21861158
|2010.01.22 15:49
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4124
|1.4123
|1.4024
|2010.01.22 15:54
|1.4123
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21860397
|2010.01.22 15:36
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4123
|1.4127
|1.4223
|2010.01.22 15:42
|1.4127
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|4.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21858669
|2010.01.22 15:14
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4118
|1.4117
|1.4018
|2010.01.22 15:33
|1.4117
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21856248
|2010.01.22 14:36
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4128
|1.4125
|1.4028
|2010.01.22 14:54
|1.4125
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21854113
|2010.01.22 13:55
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4128
|1.4130
|1.4228
|2010.01.22 14:11
|1.4130
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|2.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21852261
|2010.01.22 13:32
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4141
|1.4159
|1.4121
|2010.01.22 13:39
|1.4121
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[tp]
|21851605
|2010.01.22 13:25
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4124
|1.4142
|1.4024
|2010.01.22 13:32
|1.4142
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21848467
|2010.01.22 12:54
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.6190
|1.6131
|1.6090
|2010.01.22 14:14
|1.6131
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|295.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21839235
|2010.01.22 11:03
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4149
|1.4144
|1.4049
|2010.01.22 11:58
|1.4144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|5.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21834326
|2010.01.22 10:30
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.6204
|1.6193
|1.6104
|2010.01.22 12:54
|1.6193
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|55.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21829499
|2010.01.22 09:12
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4144
|1.4151
|1.4244
|2010.01.22 10:45
|1.4151
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21825584
|2010.01.22 08:39
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4135
|1.4153
|1.4035
|2010.01.22 08:55
|1.4153
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21822374
|2010.01.22 08:13
|buy
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4129
|1.4132
|1.4229
|2010.01.22 08:15
|1.4132
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21818282
|2010.01.22 07:32
|sell
|0.80
|eurusd
|1.4138
|1.4156
|1.4118
|2010.01.22 08:00
|1.4118
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|160.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[tp]
|21808277
|2010.01.22 02:39
|sell
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4122
|1.4140
|1.4102
|2010.01.22 07:32
|1.4140
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-72.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21803863
|2010.01.22 01:23
|sell
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4104
|1.4122
|1.4084
|2010.01.22 02:38
|1.4122
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21803196
|2010.01.22 01:08
|sell
|0.10
|eurusd
|1.4088
|1.4106
|1.3988
|2010.01.22 01:23
|1.4106
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-18.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21798951
|2010.01.22 00:09
|buy
|0.40
|eurusd
|1.4077
|1.4059
|1.4097
|2010.01.22 00:54
|1.4097
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|80.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[tp]
|21796302
|2010.01.21 22:37
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4093
|1.4075
|1.4113
|2010.01.22 00:09
|1.4075
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|-36.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21795402
|2010.01.21 22:03
|buy
|0.20
|eurusd
|1.4097
|1.4079
|1.4117
|2010.01.21 22:49
|1.4079
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-36.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21765346
|2010.01.21 16:25
|sell
|0.50
|usdjpy
|91.37
|90.63
|90.37
|2010.01.21 17:50
|90.37
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|553.28
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[tp]
|21760500
|2010.01.21 15:33
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.6222
|1.6258
|1.6322
|2010.01.22 09:51
|1.6258
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.19
|180.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21733039
|2010.01.21 09:00
|sell
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.6221
|1.6202
|1.6121
|2010.01.21 10:18
|1.6202
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|95.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21680402
|2010.01.20 15:35
|buy
|0.50
|usdjpy
|91.40
|91.61
|92.40
|2010.01.21 14:36
|91.61
|0.00
|0.00
|-2.98
|114.62
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
|21442933
|2010.01.17 02:04
|balance
|Deposit
|20 000.00
|
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.75
|2 138.51
|Closed P/L:
|2 131.76
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|22022101
|2010.01.26 12:31
|buy
|0.40
|gbpusd
|1.6117
|1.6099
|1.6137
|
|1.6117
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|98765
|Reidar_EA_V7.1
|
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|
|No transactions
|
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|20 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|
|Closed Trade P/L:
|2 131.76
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|644.68
|Balance:
|22 131.76
|Equity:
|22 131.76
|Free Margin:
|21 487.08
|
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 163.39
|Gross Loss:
|1 031.63
|Total Net Profit:
|2 131.76
|Profit Factor:
|3.07
|Expected Payoff:
|24.79
|
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|180.00 (0.83%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.83% (180.00)
|
|Total Trades:
|86
|Short Positions (won %):
|48 (60.42%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|38 (68.42%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|55 (63.95%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|31 (36.05%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|553.28
|loss trade:
|-111.83
|Average
|profit trade:
|57.52
|loss trade:
|-33.28
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|8 (347.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|5 (-180.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|759.92 (3)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-180.00 (5)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|3
|consecutive losses:
|2