E-Global Trade & Finance Group, Inc.

Account: 183368902 Name: Reidar Fjøsne Skartun Currency: USD 2010 January 26, 13:22
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
220227422010.01.26 12:41buy0.10eurusd1.40911.40731.41912010.01.26 13:021.40730.000.000.00-18.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
220182232010.01.26 11:37sell0.10eurusd1.40941.40851.39942010.01.26 12:291.40850.000.000.009.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
220166052010.01.26 11:16buy0.10eurusd1.40971.40981.41972010.01.26 11:311.40980.000.000.001.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
220089342010.01.26 10:19sell0.10eurusd1.40961.40921.39962010.01.26 11:101.40920.000.000.004.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
220042402010.01.26 09:43buy0.10eurusd1.40961.40971.41962010.01.26 10:031.40970.000.000.001.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
220021682010.01.26 09:26sell0.10eurusd1.40951.40871.39952010.01.26 09:351.40870.000.000.008.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
219923002010.01.26 07:55buy0.10usdjpy90.4289.4291.422010.01.26 10:2889.420.000.000.00-111.83
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
219880482010.01.26 07:04buy0.80eurusd1.40861.40681.41062010.01.26 09:091.41060.000.000.00160.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[tp]
219852212010.01.26 06:28buy0.40eurusd1.40951.40771.41152010.01.26 06:481.40770.000.000.00-72.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
219836242010.01.26 06:11sell0.50gbpusd1.62041.61301.61042010.01.26 12:241.61040.000.000.00500.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[tp]
219828582010.01.26 06:06buy0.20eurusd1.41021.40841.41222010.01.26 06:161.40840.000.000.00-36.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
219800462010.01.26 05:23buy0.10eurusd1.41121.40941.42122010.01.26 05:521.40940.000.000.00-18.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
219796942010.01.26 05:13buy0.20gbpusd1.62211.62031.62412010.01.26 06:111.62030.000.000.00-36.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
219770362010.01.26 04:44buy0.10gbpusd1.62281.62101.63282010.01.26 05:011.62100.000.000.00-18.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
219677182010.01.26 02:47sell0.10eurusd1.41721.41651.40722010.01.26 03:221.41650.000.000.007.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
219674372010.01.26 02:34sell0.40gbpusd1.62611.62791.62412010.01.26 03:541.62410.000.000.0080.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[tp]
219658572010.01.26 01:55sell0.10eurusd1.41621.41801.40622010.01.26 02:411.41800.000.000.00-18.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
219637562010.01.26 00:54sell0.20gbpusd1.62511.62691.62312010.01.26 02:141.62690.000.000.00-36.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
219610982010.01.25 23:00buy0.10eurusd1.41521.41551.42522010.01.26 01:161.41550.000.00-0.293.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
219608382010.01.25 22:47sell0.10gbpusd1.62401.62581.61402010.01.26 00:441.62580.000.00-0.50-18.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
219597992010.01.25 21:46buy0.10gbpusd1.62381.62401.63382010.01.25 22:451.62400.000.000.002.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
219597322010.01.25 21:44sell0.10eurusd1.41551.41531.40552010.01.25 23:001.41530.000.000.002.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
219575802010.01.25 20:50sell0.10gbpusd1.62441.62401.61442010.01.25 20:591.62400.000.000.004.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
219533692010.01.25 18:47buy0.40gbpusd1.62311.62131.62512010.01.25 20:391.62510.000.000.0080.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[tp]
219469162010.01.25 17:16buy0.10eurusd1.41491.41511.42492010.01.25 21:021.41510.000.000.002.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
219453642010.01.25 16:58buy0.50gbpusd1.62061.62211.63062010.01.25 18:371.62210.000.000.0075.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
219441162010.01.25 16:42sell0.10eurusd1.41471.41431.40472010.01.25 17:081.41430.000.000.004.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
219424492010.01.25 16:21buy0.10eurusd1.41461.41521.42462010.01.25 16:351.41520.000.000.006.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
219407192010.01.25 16:06sell0.20gbpusd1.61751.61931.61552010.01.25 16:501.61930.000.000.00-36.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
219376572010.01.25 15:27sell0.10gbpusd1.61551.61731.60552010.01.25 15:381.61730.000.000.00-18.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
219373082010.01.25 15:18sell0.10eurusd1.41461.41351.40462010.01.25 16:081.41350.000.000.0011.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
219355402010.01.25 14:56buy0.10eurusd1.41471.41481.42472010.01.25 15:051.41480.000.000.001.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
219331582010.01.25 14:23buy0.40gbpusd1.61401.61221.61602010.01.25 14:571.61600.000.000.0080.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[tp]
219316522010.01.25 14:04buy0.20gbpusd1.61461.61281.61662010.01.25 14:091.61280.000.000.00-36.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
219287722010.01.25 13:22buy0.10gbpusd1.61501.61321.62502010.01.25 13:581.61320.000.000.00-18.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
219249012010.01.25 12:16sell0.20eurusd1.41821.42001.41622010.01.25 13:431.41620.000.000.0040.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[tp]
219227652010.01.25 11:49sell0.40gbpusd1.61601.61781.61402010.01.25 13:111.61400.000.000.0080.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[tp]
219189822010.01.25 11:01sell0.10eurusd1.41471.41651.40472010.01.25 11:311.41650.000.000.00-18.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
219189082010.01.25 11:00sell0.20gbpusd1.61541.61721.61342010.01.25 11:371.61720.000.000.00-36.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
219166712010.01.25 10:19buy0.10eurusd1.41471.41501.42472010.01.25 10:591.41500.000.000.003.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
219163092010.01.25 10:14sell0.10gbpusd1.61511.61691.60512010.01.25 10:571.61690.000.000.00-18.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
219156922010.01.25 10:05sell0.10eurusd1.41451.41411.40452010.01.25 10:151.41410.000.000.004.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
219127242010.01.25 09:26buy0.10eurusd1.41431.41481.42432010.01.25 09:481.41480.000.000.005.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
219124352010.01.25 09:22buy0.20gbpusd1.61371.61191.61572010.01.25 09:551.61570.000.000.0040.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[tp]
219120142010.01.25 09:17sell0.10usdjpy90.0490.0389.042010.01.26 04:5790.030.000.00-0.251.11
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
219105532010.01.25 09:05sell0.10eurusd1.41461.41371.40462010.01.25 09:141.41370.000.000.009.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
219097542010.01.25 08:55buy0.10eurusd1.41491.41511.42492010.01.25 09:031.41510.000.000.002.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
218985372010.01.25 03:49sell0.40eurusd1.41621.41801.41422010.01.25 08:421.41420.000.000.0080.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[tp]
218975842010.01.25 03:25sell0.20eurusd1.41571.41751.41372010.01.25 03:421.41750.000.000.00-36.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
218960342010.01.25 03:04buy0.10usdjpy90.1290.1591.122010.01.25 03:2490.150.000.000.003.33
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
218958362010.01.25 03:00sell0.10eurusd1.41511.41691.40512010.01.25 03:151.41690.000.000.00-18.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
218935382010.01.25 02:17buy0.10eurusd1.41471.41521.42472010.01.25 02:401.41520.000.000.005.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
218886752010.01.25 00:40sell0.40eurusd1.41591.41771.41392010.01.25 02:051.41390.000.000.0080.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[tp]
218833752010.01.22 21:55buy0.10gbpusd1.61111.61231.62112010.01.25 09:181.61230.000.00-0.2412.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
218833062010.01.22 21:50sell0.20eurusd1.41351.41531.41152010.01.25 00:001.41530.000.00-0.70-36.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
218826212010.01.22 21:33sell0.10gbpusd1.61111.61071.60112010.01.22 21:421.61070.000.000.004.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
218796532010.01.22 20:15buy0.10eurusd1.41551.41371.42552010.01.22 20:471.41370.000.000.00-18.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
218737972010.01.22 18:19sell0.80eurusd1.41701.41661.41502010.01.22 19:481.41500.000.000.00160.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[tp]
218683792010.01.22 17:06sell0.40eurusd1.41531.41711.41332010.01.22 18:191.41710.000.000.00-72.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
218676572010.01.22 17:01sell0.20eurusd1.41351.41531.41152010.01.22 17:061.41530.000.000.00-36.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
218669272010.01.22 16:50sell0.10eurusd1.41191.41371.40192010.01.22 17:011.41370.000.000.00-18.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
218647462010.01.22 16:24buy0.10eurusd1.41141.41151.42142010.01.22 16:281.41150.000.000.001.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
218611582010.01.22 15:49sell0.10eurusd1.41241.41231.40242010.01.22 15:541.41230.000.000.001.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
218603972010.01.22 15:36buy0.10eurusd1.41231.41271.42232010.01.22 15:421.41270.000.000.004.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
218586692010.01.22 15:14sell0.10eurusd1.41181.41171.40182010.01.22 15:331.41170.000.000.001.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
218562482010.01.22 14:36sell0.10eurusd1.41281.41251.40282010.01.22 14:541.41250.000.000.003.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
218541132010.01.22 13:55buy0.10eurusd1.41281.41301.42282010.01.22 14:111.41300.000.000.002.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
218522612010.01.22 13:32sell0.20eurusd1.41411.41591.41212010.01.22 13:391.41210.000.000.0040.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[tp]
218516052010.01.22 13:25sell0.10eurusd1.41241.41421.40242010.01.22 13:321.41420.000.000.00-18.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
218484672010.01.22 12:54sell0.50gbpusd1.61901.61311.60902010.01.22 14:141.61310.000.000.00295.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
218392352010.01.22 11:03sell0.10eurusd1.41491.41441.40492010.01.22 11:581.41440.000.000.005.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
218343262010.01.22 10:30sell0.50gbpusd1.62041.61931.61042010.01.22 12:541.61930.000.000.0055.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
218294992010.01.22 09:12buy0.10eurusd1.41441.41511.42442010.01.22 10:451.41510.000.000.007.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
218255842010.01.22 08:39sell0.10eurusd1.41351.41531.40352010.01.22 08:551.41530.000.000.00-18.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
218223742010.01.22 08:13buy0.10eurusd1.41291.41321.42292010.01.22 08:151.41320.000.000.003.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
218182822010.01.22 07:32sell0.80eurusd1.41381.41561.41182010.01.22 08:001.41180.000.000.00160.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[tp]
218082772010.01.22 02:39sell0.40eurusd1.41221.41401.41022010.01.22 07:321.41400.000.000.00-72.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
218038632010.01.22 01:23sell0.20eurusd1.41041.41221.40842010.01.22 02:381.41220.000.000.00-36.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
218031962010.01.22 01:08sell0.10eurusd1.40881.41061.39882010.01.22 01:231.41060.000.000.00-18.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
217989512010.01.22 00:09buy0.40eurusd1.40771.40591.40972010.01.22 00:541.40970.000.000.0080.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[tp]
217963022010.01.21 22:37buy0.20eurusd1.40931.40751.41132010.01.22 00:091.40750.000.00-0.60-36.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
217954022010.01.21 22:03buy0.20eurusd1.40971.40791.41172010.01.21 22:491.40790.000.000.00-36.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
217653462010.01.21 16:25sell0.50usdjpy91.3790.6390.372010.01.21 17:5090.370.000.000.00553.28
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[tp]
217605002010.01.21 15:33buy0.50gbpusd1.62221.62581.63222010.01.22 09:511.62580.000.00-1.19180.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
217330392010.01.21 09:00sell0.50gbpusd1.62211.62021.61212010.01.21 10:181.62020.000.000.0095.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
216804022010.01.20 15:35buy0.50usdjpy91.4091.6192.402010.01.21 14:3691.610.000.00-2.98114.62
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1[sl]
214429332010.01.17 02:04balanceDeposit20 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -6.75 2 138.51
Closed P/L: 2 131.76
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
220221012010.01.26 12:31buy0.40gbpusd1.61171.60991.6137 1.61170.000.000.000.00
 98765Reidar_EA_V7.1
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 20 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 2 131.76 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 644.68
Balance: 22 131.76 Equity: 22 131.76 Free Margin: 21 487.08
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 163.39 Gross Loss: 1 031.63 Total Net Profit: 2 131.76
Profit Factor: 3.07 Expected Payoff: 24.79  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 180.00 (0.83%) Relative Drawdown: 0.83% (180.00)
 
Total Trades: 86 Short Positions (won %): 48 (60.42%) Long Positions (won %): 38 (68.42%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 55 (63.95%) Loss trades (% of total): 31 (36.05%)
Largest profit trade: 553.28 loss trade: -111.83
Average profit trade: 57.52 loss trade: -33.28
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 8 (347.00) consecutive losses ($): 5 (-180.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 759.92 (3) consecutive loss (count): -180.00 (5)
Average consecutive wins: 3 consecutive losses: 2