Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 2392585 Name: Fernando Currency: USD 2010 December 16, 18:24
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1661922452010.12.16 08:00sell1.00eurusd1.322911.333911.320812010.12.16 11:151.321990.000.000.0092.00
1661881992010.12.16 07:19sell2.00eurusd1.322701.325701.321652010.12.16 08:131.321650.000.000.00210.00
1661881292010.12.16 07:19sell1.00eurusd1.322691.325691.321642010.12.16 08:131.321640.000.000.00105.00
1661601312010.12.16 02:15sell1.00eurusd1.323391.334391.321292010.12.16 04:261.321290.000.000.00210.00
1661590492010.12.16 02:05sell1.00eurusd1.323191.326191.322142010.12.16 03:491.322150.000.000.00104.00
1661590812010.12.16 02:05sell2.00eurusd1.323221.326221.322172010.12.16 03:491.322170.000.000.00210.00
1661281172010.12.15 22:15buy1.00eurusd1.321231.310231.323332010.12.16 02:081.323330.000.00-1.80210.00
1661308272010.12.15 22:31buy1.00eurgbp0.850130.846930.850632010.12.15 23:440.850150.000.000.003.11
1658329502010.12.15 07:45sell1.00gbpusd1.573121.571351.569122010.12.15 10:571.569120.000.000.00400.00
1658285302010.12.15 07:30sell1.00gbpusd1.572121.577621.566622010.12.15 10:001.576260.000.000.00-414.00
1658044442010.12.15 04:45sell1.00eurusd1.335611.338611.334562010.12.15 06:321.334600.000.000.00101.00
1658046292010.12.15 04:45sell2.00eurusd1.335641.338641.334592010.12.15 06:321.334600.000.000.00208.00
1657503772010.12.14 23:00buy1.00eurusd1.337591.334390.000002010.12.15 00:001.338000.000.00-0.5041.00
1657504202010.12.14 23:00buy1.00eurusd1.337591.333501.338722010.12.14 23:541.338020.000.000.0043.00
1657539412010.12.14 23:21buy1.00eurusd1.337281.334081.338722010.12.14 23:341.337680.000.000.0040.00
1657421272010.12.14 22:00buy1.00eurgbp0.847830.844630.848332010.12.14 23:000.847900.000.000.0011.04
1656109192010.12.14 15:15buy1.00eurusd1.341501.330501.343602010.12.14 20:151.342060.000.000.0056.00
1656251682010.12.14 15:45sell1.00eurusd1.338721.341721.308722010.12.14 18:101.341720.000.000.00-300.00
1654647362010.12.14 07:45buy1.00gbpusd1.586661.588531.590662010.12.14 08:591.588530.000.000.00187.00
1653860532010.12.13 21:16buy1.00eurusd1.339921.336921.340972010.12.14 07:371.340900.000.00-0.3098.00
1653860952010.12.13 21:17buy2.00eurusd1.339861.336861.340912010.12.14 07:371.340910.000.00-0.60210.00
1654093932010.12.13 23:45buy1.00eurusd1.338961.327961.341062010.12.14 03:451.339540.000.00-0.3058.00
1654096892010.12.13 23:47buy1.00eurusd1.338821.335621.339792010.12.14 00:271.339230.000.00-0.3041.00
1653988482010.12.13 22:28buy1.00eurusd1.338971.335770.000002010.12.13 23:161.339610.000.000.0064.00
1653937642010.12.13 22:00sell1.00usdcad1.007661.010861.007162010.12.13 23:001.007580.000.000.007.94
1650988722010.12.13 01:00buy1.00eurusd1.319811.312811.335812010.12.13 11:201.321100.000.000.00129.00
1651454662010.12.13 07:45sell1.00gbpusd1.578191.576291.574192010.12.13 10:041.574190.000.000.00400.00
1651429282010.12.13 07:30sell1.00gbpusd1.578091.578091.572592010.12.13 09:351.574520.000.000.00357.00
1651249992010.12.13 04:54sell1.00eurusd1.320251.323251.319202010.12.13 05:401.319230.000.000.00102.00
1648891422010.12.10 07:30buy1.00gbpusd1.579081.579081.584582010.12.10 10:531.582850.000.000.00377.00
1648909672010.12.10 07:45buy1.00gbpusd1.579201.580451.583202010.12.10 09:071.580450.000.000.00125.00
1648373502010.12.09 23:47buy1.00eurusd1.323631.320431.324432010.12.10 00:091.324050.000.000.1042.00
1648284542010.12.09 22:14sell1.00eurusd1.324581.327780.000002010.12.09 22:491.323950.000.000.0063.00
1647902212010.12.09 18:53sell2.00eurusd1.322101.325101.321052010.12.09 19:161.325100.000.000.00-600.00
1647898482010.12.09 18:51sell1.00eurusd1.322091.325091.321042010.12.09 19:041.325090.000.000.00-300.00
1647065122010.12.09 14:40sell1.00eurusd1.323701.326701.322652010.12.09 15:321.322810.000.000.0089.00
1647065842010.12.09 14:40sell2.00eurusd1.323831.326831.322782010.12.09 15:321.322780.000.000.00210.00
1645706182010.12.09 07:30buy1.00gbpusd1.582521.577021.588022010.12.09 09:551.578510.000.000.00-401.00
1645743722010.12.09 07:45buy1.00gbpusd1.582861.578361.586862010.12.09 09:551.578360.000.000.00-450.00
1645705712010.12.09 07:30buy1.00eurusd1.329351.318351.331452010.12.09 08:471.331450.000.000.00210.00
1645732152010.12.09 07:38buy2.00eurusd1.329321.326321.330372010.12.09 08:061.330370.000.000.00210.00
1645707732010.12.09 07:30buy1.00eurusd1.329351.326351.330402010.12.09 08:061.330400.000.000.00105.00
1644955412010.12.09 00:30buy1.00eurusd1.324871.321871.325922010.12.09 01:211.325740.000.000.0087.00
1644980772010.12.09 01:00buy2.00eurusd1.324861.321861.325912010.12.09 01:211.325910.000.000.00210.00
1644824932010.12.08 22:40sell1.00eurusd1.326801.329851.324622010.12.08 22:451.326350.000.000.0045.00
1643021392010.12.08 11:45sell1.00eurusd1.323871.334871.321772010.12.08 13:361.321770.000.000.00210.00
1643004862010.12.08 11:40sell1.00eurusd1.323291.326291.322242010.12.08 13:041.322240.000.000.00105.00
1643009422010.12.08 11:42sell2.00eurusd1.323311.326311.322262010.12.08 13:041.322260.000.000.00210.00
1642136212010.12.08 07:30sell1.00gbpusd1.570151.570151.564652010.12.08 09:021.570150.000.000.000.00
1642191392010.12.08 07:45sell1.00gbpusd1.569621.568971.565622010.12.08 08:471.568970.000.000.0065.00
1641275922010.12.07 23:00buy1.00eurusd1.326241.319241.342242010.12.08 08:321.319240.000.00-0.10-700.00
1641620372010.12.08 02:15sell1.00eurusd1.327401.338401.325302010.12.08 02:471.325300.000.000.00210.00
1641617172010.12.08 02:15sell1.00eurusd1.327501.330501.326452010.12.08 02:441.326450.000.000.00105.00
1641622492010.12.08 02:16sell2.00eurusd1.327531.330531.326482010.12.08 02:441.326480.000.000.00210.00
1641214592010.12.07 22:15buy1.00eurusd1.326651.315651.328752010.12.08 02:151.327400.000.00-0.1075.00
1641311992010.12.07 23:21buy0.75eurusd1.325581.310421.331582010.12.08 00:121.327100.000.00-0.08114.00
1641173302010.12.07 22:00sell1.00usdcad1.011421.014621.010922010.12.07 22:001.010920.000.000.0049.46
1638670642010.12.07 07:45buy1.00gbpusd1.575191.576831.579192010.12.07 09:351.576830.000.000.00164.00
1638639592010.12.07 07:30buy0.50gbpusd1.574281.574281.579782010.12.07 09:051.577800.000.000.00176.00
1637914432010.12.06 23:21sell1.00eurusd1.331431.335621.329902010.12.06 23:211.331010.000.000.0042.00
1636424462010.12.06 13:30sell1.00eurusd1.330701.333701.329652010.12.06 13:321.329700.000.000.00100.00
1636424902010.12.06 13:30sell2.00eurusd1.330721.333721.329672010.12.06 13:321.329700.000.000.00204.00
1635178152010.12.06 07:30buy0.50gbpusd1.574671.569171.580172010.12.06 09:571.570650.000.000.00-201.00
1634509332010.12.06 00:26sell1.00eurusd1.341371.337561.325372010.12.06 08:421.337560.000.000.00381.00
1634761522010.12.06 02:45buy1.00eurusd1.336451.325451.338552010.12.06 07:301.336390.000.000.00-6.00
1634750382010.12.06 02:41buy1.00eurusd1.336821.333821.337872010.12.06 04:391.333820.000.000.00-300.00
1634752812010.12.06 02:41buy2.00eurusd1.336801.333801.337852010.12.06 04:391.333800.000.000.00-600.00
1634676942010.12.06 01:54buy2.00eurusd1.336941.333941.337992010.12.06 02:021.337990.000.000.00210.00
1634677432010.12.06 01:54buy2.00eurusd1.336921.333921.337972010.12.06 02:021.337970.000.000.00210.00
1634573162010.12.06 01:05buy2.00eurusd1.339881.336881.340932010.12.06 01:541.336880.000.000.00-600.00
1634568422010.12.06 01:04buy1.00eurusd1.339941.336941.340992010.12.06 01:541.336940.000.000.00-300.00
1631930182010.12.03 07:30buy0.50gbpusd1.562731.562731.568232010.12.03 10:501.566310.000.000.00179.00
1631949782010.12.03 07:45buy1.00gbpusd1.561811.563721.565812010.12.03 10:241.565810.000.000.00400.00
1631604532010.12.03 01:30buy1.00eurusd1.320441.309441.322542010.12.03 07:001.322100.000.000.00166.00
1631468812010.12.02 23:00buy0.79eurusd1.320781.305911.325782010.12.02 23:051.321440.000.000.0052.14
1631382002010.12.02 22:03sell1.00eurgbp0.847860.851060.847362010.12.02 22:180.847560.000.000.0046.82
1631128592010.12.02 19:25buy1.00eurusd1.319561.316561.320612010.12.02 20:011.320470.000.000.0091.00
1631132612010.12.02 19:27buy2.00eurusd1.319421.316421.320472010.12.02 20:011.320470.000.000.00210.00
1630988722010.12.02 18:22balanceDeposit10 000.00
  0.00 0.00 -3.98 4 284.51
Closed P/L: 4 280.53
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1661361062010.12.15 23:00buy1.00eurusd1.321461.314461.33746 1.320790.000.00-1.80-67.00
  0.00 0.00 -1.80 -67.00
 Floating P/L: -68.80
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 4 280.53 Floating P/L: -68.80 Margin: 264.29
Balance: 14 280.53 Equity: 14 211.73 Free Margin: 13 947.44
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 9 452.63 Gross Loss: 5 172.10 Total Net Profit: 4 280.53
Profit Factor: 1.83 Expected Payoff: 54.88  
Absolute Drawdown: 241.04 Maximal Drawdown: 1 452.00 (11.96%) Relative Drawdown: 12.44% (1 386.00)
 
Total Trades: 78 Short Positions (won %): 35 (88.57%) Long Positions (won %): 43 (79.07%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 65 (83.33%) Loss trades (% of total): 13 (16.67%)
Largest profit trade: 400.00 loss trade: -700.10
Average profit trade: 145.43 loss trade: -397.85
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 15 (2 259.54) consecutive losses ($): 3 (-906.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 2 259.54 (15) consecutive loss (count): -906.00 (3)
Average consecutive wins: 7 consecutive losses: 2