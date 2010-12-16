|Account: 2392585
|Name: Fernando
|Currency: USD
|2010 December 16, 18:24
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|166192245
|2010.12.16 08:00
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.32291
|1.33391
|1.32081
|2010.12.16 11:15
|1.32199
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|92.00
|166188199
|2010.12.16 07:19
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.32270
|1.32570
|1.32165
|2010.12.16 08:13
|1.32165
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|166188129
|2010.12.16 07:19
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.32269
|1.32569
|1.32164
|2010.12.16 08:13
|1.32164
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|105.00
|166160131
|2010.12.16 02:15
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.32339
|1.33439
|1.32129
|2010.12.16 04:26
|1.32129
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|166159049
|2010.12.16 02:05
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.32319
|1.32619
|1.32214
|2010.12.16 03:49
|1.32215
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|104.00
|166159081
|2010.12.16 02:05
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.32322
|1.32622
|1.32217
|2010.12.16 03:49
|1.32217
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|166128117
|2010.12.15 22:15
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.32123
|1.31023
|1.32333
|2010.12.16 02:08
|1.32333
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.80
|210.00
|166130827
|2010.12.15 22:31
|buy
|1.00
|eurgbp
|0.85013
|0.84693
|0.85063
|2010.12.15 23:44
|0.85015
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|3.11
|165832950
|2010.12.15 07:45
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.57312
|1.57135
|1.56912
|2010.12.15 10:57
|1.56912
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|165828530
|2010.12.15 07:30
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.57212
|1.57762
|1.56662
|2010.12.15 10:00
|1.57626
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-414.00
|165804444
|2010.12.15 04:45
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.33561
|1.33861
|1.33456
|2010.12.15 06:32
|1.33460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|101.00
|165804629
|2010.12.15 04:45
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.33564
|1.33864
|1.33459
|2010.12.15 06:32
|1.33460
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|208.00
|165750377
|2010.12.14 23:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.33759
|1.33439
|0.00000
|2010.12.15 00:00
|1.33800
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.50
|41.00
|165750420
|2010.12.14 23:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.33759
|1.33350
|1.33872
|2010.12.14 23:54
|1.33802
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|43.00
|165753941
|2010.12.14 23:21
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.33728
|1.33408
|1.33872
|2010.12.14 23:34
|1.33768
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|40.00
|165742127
|2010.12.14 22:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurgbp
|0.84783
|0.84463
|0.84833
|2010.12.14 23:00
|0.84790
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|11.04
|165610919
|2010.12.14 15:15
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.34150
|1.33050
|1.34360
|2010.12.14 20:15
|1.34206
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|56.00
|165625168
|2010.12.14 15:45
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.33872
|1.34172
|1.30872
|2010.12.14 18:10
|1.34172
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|165464736
|2010.12.14 07:45
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.58666
|1.58853
|1.59066
|2010.12.14 08:59
|1.58853
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|187.00
|165386053
|2010.12.13 21:16
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.33992
|1.33692
|1.34097
|2010.12.14 07:37
|1.34090
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|98.00
|165386095
|2010.12.13 21:17
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.33986
|1.33686
|1.34091
|2010.12.14 07:37
|1.34091
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.60
|210.00
|165409393
|2010.12.13 23:45
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.33896
|1.32796
|1.34106
|2010.12.14 03:45
|1.33954
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|58.00
|165409689
|2010.12.13 23:47
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.33882
|1.33562
|1.33979
|2010.12.14 00:27
|1.33923
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.30
|41.00
|165398848
|2010.12.13 22:28
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.33897
|1.33577
|0.00000
|2010.12.13 23:16
|1.33961
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|64.00
|165393764
|2010.12.13 22:00
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.00766
|1.01086
|1.00716
|2010.12.13 23:00
|1.00758
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|7.94
|165098872
|2010.12.13 01:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.31981
|1.31281
|1.33581
|2010.12.13 11:20
|1.32110
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|129.00
|165145466
|2010.12.13 07:45
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.57819
|1.57629
|1.57419
|2010.12.13 10:04
|1.57419
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|165142928
|2010.12.13 07:30
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.57809
|1.57809
|1.57259
|2010.12.13 09:35
|1.57452
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|357.00
|165124999
|2010.12.13 04:54
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.32025
|1.32325
|1.31920
|2010.12.13 05:40
|1.31923
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|102.00
|164889142
|2010.12.10 07:30
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.57908
|1.57908
|1.58458
|2010.12.10 10:53
|1.58285
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|377.00
|164890967
|2010.12.10 07:45
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.57920
|1.58045
|1.58320
|2010.12.10 09:07
|1.58045
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|125.00
|164837350
|2010.12.09 23:47
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.32363
|1.32043
|1.32443
|2010.12.10 00:09
|1.32405
|0.00
|0.00
|0.10
|42.00
|164828454
|2010.12.09 22:14
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.32458
|1.32778
|0.00000
|2010.12.09 22:49
|1.32395
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|63.00
|164790221
|2010.12.09 18:53
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.32210
|1.32510
|1.32105
|2010.12.09 19:16
|1.32510
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-600.00
|164789848
|2010.12.09 18:51
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.32209
|1.32509
|1.32104
|2010.12.09 19:04
|1.32509
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|164706512
|2010.12.09 14:40
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.32370
|1.32670
|1.32265
|2010.12.09 15:32
|1.32281
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|89.00
|164706584
|2010.12.09 14:40
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.32383
|1.32683
|1.32278
|2010.12.09 15:32
|1.32278
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|164570618
|2010.12.09 07:30
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.58252
|1.57702
|1.58802
|2010.12.09 09:55
|1.57851
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-401.00
|164574372
|2010.12.09 07:45
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.58286
|1.57836
|1.58686
|2010.12.09 09:55
|1.57836
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-450.00
|164570571
|2010.12.09 07:30
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.32935
|1.31835
|1.33145
|2010.12.09 08:47
|1.33145
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|164573215
|2010.12.09 07:38
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.32932
|1.32632
|1.33037
|2010.12.09 08:06
|1.33037
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|164570773
|2010.12.09 07:30
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.32935
|1.32635
|1.33040
|2010.12.09 08:06
|1.33040
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|105.00
|164495541
|2010.12.09 00:30
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.32487
|1.32187
|1.32592
|2010.12.09 01:21
|1.32574
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|87.00
|164498077
|2010.12.09 01:00
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.32486
|1.32186
|1.32591
|2010.12.09 01:21
|1.32591
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|164482493
|2010.12.08 22:40
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.32680
|1.32985
|1.32462
|2010.12.08 22:45
|1.32635
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|45.00
|164302139
|2010.12.08 11:45
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.32387
|1.33487
|1.32177
|2010.12.08 13:36
|1.32177
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|164300486
|2010.12.08 11:40
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.32329
|1.32629
|1.32224
|2010.12.08 13:04
|1.32224
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|105.00
|164300942
|2010.12.08 11:42
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.32331
|1.32631
|1.32226
|2010.12.08 13:04
|1.32226
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|164213621
|2010.12.08 07:30
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.57015
|1.57015
|1.56465
|2010.12.08 09:02
|1.57015
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|164219139
|2010.12.08 07:45
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.56962
|1.56897
|1.56562
|2010.12.08 08:47
|1.56897
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|65.00
|164127592
|2010.12.07 23:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.32624
|1.31924
|1.34224
|2010.12.08 08:32
|1.31924
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|-700.00
|164162037
|2010.12.08 02:15
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.32740
|1.33840
|1.32530
|2010.12.08 02:47
|1.32530
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|164161717
|2010.12.08 02:15
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.32750
|1.33050
|1.32645
|2010.12.08 02:44
|1.32645
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|105.00
|164162249
|2010.12.08 02:16
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.32753
|1.33053
|1.32648
|2010.12.08 02:44
|1.32648
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|164121459
|2010.12.07 22:15
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.32665
|1.31565
|1.32875
|2010.12.08 02:15
|1.32740
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.10
|75.00
|164131199
|2010.12.07 23:21
|buy
|0.75
|eurusd
|1.32558
|1.31042
|1.33158
|2010.12.08 00:12
|1.32710
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.08
|114.00
|164117330
|2010.12.07 22:00
|sell
|1.00
|usdcad
|1.01142
|1.01462
|1.01092
|2010.12.07 22:00
|1.01092
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|49.46
|163867064
|2010.12.07 07:45
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.57519
|1.57683
|1.57919
|2010.12.07 09:35
|1.57683
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|164.00
|163863959
|2010.12.07 07:30
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.57428
|1.57428
|1.57978
|2010.12.07 09:05
|1.57780
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|176.00
|163791443
|2010.12.06 23:21
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.33143
|1.33562
|1.32990
|2010.12.06 23:21
|1.33101
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|42.00
|163642446
|2010.12.06 13:30
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.33070
|1.33370
|1.32965
|2010.12.06 13:32
|1.32970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|163642490
|2010.12.06 13:30
|sell
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.33072
|1.33372
|1.32967
|2010.12.06 13:32
|1.32970
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|204.00
|163517815
|2010.12.06 07:30
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.57467
|1.56917
|1.58017
|2010.12.06 09:57
|1.57065
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-201.00
|163450933
|2010.12.06 00:26
|sell
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.34137
|1.33756
|1.32537
|2010.12.06 08:42
|1.33756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|381.00
|163476152
|2010.12.06 02:45
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.33645
|1.32545
|1.33855
|2010.12.06 07:30
|1.33639
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-6.00
|163475038
|2010.12.06 02:41
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.33682
|1.33382
|1.33787
|2010.12.06 04:39
|1.33382
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|163475281
|2010.12.06 02:41
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.33680
|1.33380
|1.33785
|2010.12.06 04:39
|1.33380
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-600.00
|163467694
|2010.12.06 01:54
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.33694
|1.33394
|1.33799
|2010.12.06 02:02
|1.33799
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|163467743
|2010.12.06 01:54
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.33692
|1.33392
|1.33797
|2010.12.06 02:02
|1.33797
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|163457316
|2010.12.06 01:05
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.33988
|1.33688
|1.34093
|2010.12.06 01:54
|1.33688
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-600.00
|163456842
|2010.12.06 01:04
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.33994
|1.33694
|1.34099
|2010.12.06 01:54
|1.33694
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-300.00
|163193018
|2010.12.03 07:30
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.56273
|1.56273
|1.56823
|2010.12.03 10:50
|1.56631
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|179.00
|163194978
|2010.12.03 07:45
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.56181
|1.56372
|1.56581
|2010.12.03 10:24
|1.56581
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|163160453
|2010.12.03 01:30
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.32044
|1.30944
|1.32254
|2010.12.03 07:00
|1.32210
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|166.00
|163146881
|2010.12.02 23:00
|buy
|0.79
|eurusd
|1.32078
|1.30591
|1.32578
|2010.12.02 23:05
|1.32144
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|52.14
|163138200
|2010.12.02 22:03
|sell
|1.00
|eurgbp
|0.84786
|0.85106
|0.84736
|2010.12.02 22:18
|0.84756
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|46.82
|163112859
|2010.12.02 19:25
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.31956
|1.31656
|1.32061
|2010.12.02 20:01
|1.32047
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|91.00
|163113261
|2010.12.02 19:27
|buy
|2.00
|eurusd
|1.31942
|1.31642
|1.32047
|2010.12.02 20:01
|1.32047
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|210.00
|163098872
|2010.12.02 18:22
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-3.98
|4 284.51
|Closed P/L:
|4 280.53
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|166136106
|2010.12.15 23:00
|buy
|1.00
|eurusd
|1.32146
|1.31446
|1.33746
|1.32079
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.80
|-67.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-1.80
|-67.00
|Floating P/L:
|-68.80
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|4 280.53
|Floating P/L:
|-68.80
|Margin:
|264.29
|Balance:
|14 280.53
|Equity:
|14 211.73
|Free Margin:
|13 947.44
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|9 452.63
|Gross Loss:
|5 172.10
|Total Net Profit:
|4 280.53
|Profit Factor:
|1.83
|Expected Payoff:
|54.88
|Absolute Drawdown:
|241.04
|Maximal Drawdown:
|1 452.00 (11.96%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|12.44% (1 386.00)
|Total Trades:
|78
|Short Positions (won %):
|35 (88.57%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|43 (79.07%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|65 (83.33%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|13 (16.67%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|400.00
|loss trade:
|-700.10
|Average
|profit trade:
|145.43
|loss trade:
|-397.85
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|15 (2 259.54)
|consecutive losses ($):
|3 (-906.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|2 259.54 (15)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-906.00 (3)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|7
|consecutive losses:
|2