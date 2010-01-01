FXDD

Account: 7452950 Name: cacusMACCImo v1c Currency: USD 2010 January 8, 22:59
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
271568632010.01.01 19:43balanceDeposit10 000.00
273593132010.01.05 16:30buy0.66audusd0.91250.90060.91882010.01.06 15:000.91510.000.005.48171.60
273788242010.01.05 20:30buy0.64audusd0.91160.91350.91792010.01.06 15:450.91630.000.005.32300.80
273802442010.01.05 20:45buy0.61audusd0.91120.91160.91752010.01.06 08:460.91160.000.005.0724.40
273896062010.01.06 00:15buy0.59audusd0.91090.91150.91722010.01.06 08:460.91150.000.000.0035.40
  0.00 0.00 15.87 532.20
Closed P/L: 548.07
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 548.07 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 10 548.07 Equity: 10 548.07 Free Margin: 10 548.07
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 548.07 Gross Loss: 0.00 Total Net Profit: 548.07
Profit Factor: Expected Payoff: 137.02  
Absolute Drawdown: 0.00 Maximal Drawdown: 0.00 (0.00%) Relative Drawdown: 0.00% (0.00)
 
Total Trades: 4 Short Positions (won %): 0 (0.00%) Long Positions (won %): 4 (100.00%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 4 (100.00%) Loss trades (% of total): 0 (0.00%)
Largest profit trade: 306.12 loss trade: 0.00
Average profit trade: 137.02 loss trade: 0.00
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 4 (548.07) consecutive losses ($): 0 (0.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 548.07 (4) consecutive loss (count): 0.00 (0)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 0