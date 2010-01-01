|Account: 7452950
|Name: cacusMACCImo v1c
|Currency: USD
|2010 January 8, 22:59
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|27156863
|2010.01.01 19:43
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|27359313
|2010.01.05 16:30
|buy
|0.66
|audusd
|0.9125
|0.9006
|0.9188
|2010.01.06 15:00
|0.9151
|0.00
|0.00
|5.48
|171.60
|27378824
|2010.01.05 20:30
|buy
|0.64
|audusd
|0.9116
|0.9135
|0.9179
|2010.01.06 15:45
|0.9163
|0.00
|0.00
|5.32
|300.80
|27380244
|2010.01.05 20:45
|buy
|0.61
|audusd
|0.9112
|0.9116
|0.9175
|2010.01.06 08:46
|0.9116
|0.00
|0.00
|5.07
|24.40
|27389606
|2010.01.06 00:15
|buy
|0.59
|audusd
|0.9109
|0.9115
|0.9172
|2010.01.06 08:46
|0.9115
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|35.40
|0.00
|0.00
|15.87
|532.20
|Closed P/L:
|548.07
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|548.07
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|10 548.07
|Equity:
|10 548.07
|Free Margin:
|10 548.07
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|548.07
|Gross Loss:
|0.00
|Total Net Profit:
|548.07
|Profit Factor:
|Expected Payoff:
|137.02
|Absolute Drawdown:
|0.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|0.00 (0.00%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|0.00% (0.00)
|Total Trades:
|4
|Short Positions (won %):
|0 (0.00%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|4 (100.00%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|4 (100.00%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|0 (0.00%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|306.12
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|137.02
|loss trade:
|0.00
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|4 (548.07)
|consecutive losses ($):
|0 (0.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|548.07 (4)
|consecutive loss (count):
|0.00 (0)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|0