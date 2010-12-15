|Account: 2374233
|Name: Fernando
|Currency: USD
|2010 December 16, 18:45
|Closed Transactions:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Close Time
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|165832983
|2010.12.15 07:45
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.57307
|1.57142
|1.56907
|2010.12.15 10:57
|1.56907
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|165828318
|2010.12.15 07:30
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.57223
|1.57773
|1.56673
|2010.12.15 10:00
|1.57624
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-401.00
|165464737
|2010.12.14 07:45
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.58666
|1.58853
|1.59066
|2010.12.14 08:59
|1.58853
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|187.00
|165145465
|2010.12.13 07:45
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.57816
|1.57514
|1.57296
|2010.12.13 10:52
|1.57296
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|520.00
|165142861
|2010.12.13 07:30
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.57809
|1.57809
|1.57259
|2010.12.13 09:35
|1.57452
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|357.00
|164889144
|2010.12.10 07:30
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.57908
|1.57908
|1.58458
|2010.12.10 10:53
|1.58285
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|377.00
|164890964
|2010.12.10 07:45
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.57920
|1.58045
|1.58320
|2010.12.10 09:07
|1.58045
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|125.00
|164570283
|2010.12.09 07:30
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.58248
|1.57698
|1.58798
|2010.12.09 09:55
|1.57847
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-401.00
|164574367
|2010.12.09 07:45
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.58286
|1.57836
|1.58686
|2010.12.09 09:55
|1.57836
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-450.00
|164213679
|2010.12.08 07:30
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.57015
|1.57015
|1.56465
|2010.12.08 09:02
|1.57015
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|164219158
|2010.12.08 07:45
|sell
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.56962
|1.56899
|1.56562
|2010.12.08 08:48
|1.56899
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|63.00
|163867070
|2010.12.07 07:45
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.57519
|1.57696
|1.57919
|2010.12.07 09:34
|1.57696
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|177.00
|163863877
|2010.12.07 07:30
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.57428
|1.57428
|1.57978
|2010.12.07 09:04
|1.57780
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|176.00
|163517633
|2010.12.06 07:30
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.57467
|1.56917
|1.58017
|2010.12.06 09:57
|1.57065
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-201.00
|163193028
|2010.12.03 07:30
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.56273
|1.56273
|1.56823
|2010.12.03 10:50
|1.56627
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|177.00
|163195013
|2010.12.03 07:45
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.56181
|1.56376
|1.56581
|2010.12.03 10:24
|1.56581
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|400.00
|162858253
|2010.12.02 07:45
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.56281
|1.56471
|1.56681
|2010.12.02 10:47
|1.56471
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|190.00
|162853415
|2010.12.02 07:30
|buy
|0.50
|gbpusd
|1.56177
|1.56177
|1.56727
|2010.12.02 10:43
|1.56562
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|192.50
|162214855
|2010.11.30 07:45
|buy
|1.00
|gbpusd
|1.55569
|1.55119
|1.55969
|2010.11.30 09:59
|1.55119
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|-450.00
|161775276
|2010.11.26 15:41
|balance
|Deposit
|10 000.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|1 438.50
|Closed P/L:
|1 438.50
|Open Trades:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Price
|Commission
|Taxes
|Swap
|Profit
|No transactions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Working Orders:
|Ticket
|Open Time
|Type
|Size
|Item
|Price
|S / L
|T / P
|Market Price
|No transactions
|Summary:
|Deposit/Withdrawal:
|10 000.00
|Credit Facility:
|0.00
|Closed Trade P/L:
|1 438.50
|Floating P/L:
|0.00
|Margin:
|0.00
|Balance:
|11 438.50
|Equity:
|11 438.50
|Free Margin:
|11 438.50
|Details:
|Gross Profit:
|3 341.50
|Gross Loss:
|1 903.00
|Total Net Profit:
|1 438.50
|Profit Factor:
|1.76
|Expected Payoff:
|75.71
|Absolute Drawdown:
|450.00
|Maximal Drawdown:
|851.00 (7.94%)
|Relative Drawdown:
|7.94% (851.00)
|Total Trades:
|19
|Short Positions (won %):
|6 (83.33%)
|Long Positions (won %):
|13 (69.23%)
|Profit Trades (% of total):
|14 (73.68%)
|Loss trades (% of total):
|5 (26.32%)
|Largest
|profit trade:
|520.00
|loss trade:
|-450.00
|Average
|profit trade:
|238.68
|loss trade:
|-380.60
|Maximum
|consecutive wins ($):
|5 (1 566.00)
|consecutive losses ($):
|2 (-851.00)
|Maximal
|consecutive profit (count):
|1 566.00 (5)
|consecutive loss (count):
|-851.00 (2)
|Average
|consecutive wins:
|4
|consecutive losses:
|1