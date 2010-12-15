Alpari (UK) Ltd.

Account: 2374233 Name: Fernando Currency: USD 2010 December 16, 18:45
Closed Transactions:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PClose Time PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
1658329832010.12.15 07:45sell1.00gbpusd1.573071.571421.569072010.12.15 10:571.569070.000.000.00400.00
1658283182010.12.15 07:30sell1.00gbpusd1.572231.577731.566732010.12.15 10:001.576240.000.000.00-401.00
1654647372010.12.14 07:45buy1.00gbpusd1.586661.588531.590662010.12.14 08:591.588530.000.000.00187.00
1651454652010.12.13 07:45sell1.00gbpusd1.578161.575141.572962010.12.13 10:521.572960.000.000.00520.00
1651428612010.12.13 07:30sell1.00gbpusd1.578091.578091.572592010.12.13 09:351.574520.000.000.00357.00
1648891442010.12.10 07:30buy1.00gbpusd1.579081.579081.584582010.12.10 10:531.582850.000.000.00377.00
1648909642010.12.10 07:45buy1.00gbpusd1.579201.580451.583202010.12.10 09:071.580450.000.000.00125.00
1645702832010.12.09 07:30buy1.00gbpusd1.582481.576981.587982010.12.09 09:551.578470.000.000.00-401.00
1645743672010.12.09 07:45buy1.00gbpusd1.582861.578361.586862010.12.09 09:551.578360.000.000.00-450.00
1642136792010.12.08 07:30sell1.00gbpusd1.570151.570151.564652010.12.08 09:021.570150.000.000.000.00
1642191582010.12.08 07:45sell1.00gbpusd1.569621.568991.565622010.12.08 08:481.568990.000.000.0063.00
1638670702010.12.07 07:45buy1.00gbpusd1.575191.576961.579192010.12.07 09:341.576960.000.000.00177.00
1638638772010.12.07 07:30buy0.50gbpusd1.574281.574281.579782010.12.07 09:041.577800.000.000.00176.00
1635176332010.12.06 07:30buy0.50gbpusd1.574671.569171.580172010.12.06 09:571.570650.000.000.00-201.00
1631930282010.12.03 07:30buy0.50gbpusd1.562731.562731.568232010.12.03 10:501.566270.000.000.00177.00
1631950132010.12.03 07:45buy1.00gbpusd1.561811.563761.565812010.12.03 10:241.565810.000.000.00400.00
1628582532010.12.02 07:45buy1.00gbpusd1.562811.564711.566812010.12.02 10:471.564710.000.000.00190.00
1628534152010.12.02 07:30buy0.50gbpusd1.561771.561771.567272010.12.02 10:431.565620.000.000.00192.50
1622148552010.11.30 07:45buy1.00gbpusd1.555691.551191.559692010.11.30 09:591.551190.000.000.00-450.00
1617752762010.11.26 15:41balanceDeposit10 000.00
  0.00 0.00 0.00 1 438.50
Closed P/L: 1 438.50
Open Trades:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / P  PriceCommissionTaxesSwapProfit
No transactions
  0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
 Floating P/L: 0.00
Working Orders:
TicketOpen TimeTypeSizeItem PriceS / LT / PMarket Price 
No transactions
 
Summary:
Deposit/Withdrawal: 10 000.00 Credit Facility: 0.00  
Closed Trade P/L: 1 438.50 Floating P/L: 0.00 Margin: 0.00
Balance: 11 438.50 Equity: 11 438.50 Free Margin: 11 438.50
 
Details:
Graph
Gross Profit: 3 341.50 Gross Loss: 1 903.00 Total Net Profit: 1 438.50
Profit Factor: 1.76 Expected Payoff: 75.71  
Absolute Drawdown: 450.00 Maximal Drawdown: 851.00 (7.94%) Relative Drawdown: 7.94% (851.00)
 
Total Trades: 19 Short Positions (won %): 6 (83.33%) Long Positions (won %): 13 (69.23%)
Profit Trades (% of total): 14 (73.68%) Loss trades (% of total): 5 (26.32%)
Largest profit trade: 520.00 loss trade: -450.00
Average profit trade: 238.68 loss trade: -380.60
Maximum consecutive wins ($): 5 (1 566.00) consecutive losses ($): 2 (-851.00)
Maximal consecutive profit (count): 1 566.00 (5) consecutive loss (count): -851.00 (2)
Average consecutive wins: 4 consecutive losses: 1